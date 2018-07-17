Tucker Carlson Interviews President Trump…

Fox News host Tucker Carlson sat down for an interview with President Donald Trump following a meeting in Helsinki, Finland, with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The interview aired in two parts:
Part 1 – President Trump discusses ‘very bad people‘ former CIA director John Brennan, FBI lovebirds Peter Strzok and Lisa Page being ‘exposed,’ the bipartisan call for conflict with Russia in Washington, NATO, Democrats and open borders.
Part 2 (below) – President Trump discusses the new Mueller indictment, former President Obama ignoring DNC hacking, political bias in FBI, DOJ, German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s political troubles, European migration and Democrat obstruction.
Tucker interviews much better than Hannity. He let’s POTUS speak without interruption.
I agree.
Maria Bartiromo is by far the best interviewer,
but Tucker is probably a strong second.
Tucker asked some great questions–I wish Trump had actually answered more of them instead of reciting from his generic playbook. It was the safe way to go but more defensive and less aggressively honest than I’d like to have seen. I guess the boat is already rocking enough lately.
Awaiting the incoming in 3-2-1…
Trust Trump. He knows exactly what he is doing.
Timing.
⭐️⭐️⭐️
He is the hardest working President we’ve ever had.
We love you Pres Trump!
Best President ever.
Yes he is the hardest working President we’ve ever had and he actually works for the betterment of the American people not against us.
Breaks my heart more people are too stupid to see past the media gaslighting….
Or too evil.
Tucker: Why do you think the Democrats want open borders?
PDJT: …Maybe they’re fools.
Don’t ever change Mr. President!
He is fearless. I support him wholeheartedly. My Trump Pence sign is still up in my yard. I may never take it down!
I still have the Trump/Pence sticker on my hatchback window and will stay their always
He didn’t want to say they want open borders to replace my base which they want dead. First because it might freak his base out and the Left would start impeachment hearings for telling the truth er I mean for lying. MAGA President Trump .. We stand with you always
But they’re still fools.
I think Tucker was going for: because they need the votes.
True but foolish.
He is absolutely right that they are fools! Checkout where Immigration ranks with all voters versus Muh Russia! The question took the Economy out of the equation.
The Democrats are going to pay with their political careers for their stupidity on Immigration!
“They’re fools” is EXACTLY the answer that will resonate with the most Americans – even current Dem voters who are looking at the situation realistically for the first time…and I believe there are MANY of those.
Best answer, IMO.
Yes, the #walk away movement is gaining traction.
Sure is. And the testimonials on the FB page make for GREAT reading.
Open borders will eventually cause them to lose their lifetime jobs.
One NY Congressman has already found himself unemployed.
YUP!!! I remember 11/9/16…the VSG was making waves getting stuff done…thought he’d burn himself out…BOY was I WRONG!!!
Yes, sir, we love you!
You have our support, admiration and respect.
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A Onward!
The hardest working president, and he works for free. Remember that.
LikeLiked by 8 people
“He is the hardest working President…” Easy to prove too. Compare his daily schedule with that of his predecessor, and not just an odd day here or there, but over a good stretch of time. Who is 40-something and who is 71? [Actually, the question is who is a storm front blowing through the china shop, and who is a lazy, America-loathing, self-important commie skid mark?] See? Easy.
And never forget, PDJT is a self made billionaire. As he has said, he didn’t need this; he could be enjoying the fruits of his labors with his beautiful wife and family, instead of dealing with head cases like mcstain, schumer, the entire msnooze punkers, etc. Being charged with treason by the creature from the Black Lagoon…shoot, PDJT would never have HIRED communist gus hall for any work in his properties, but brennan voted for him to be president of US. Who is it that’s treasonous?
⭐️⭐️⭐️
I will walk over burning coals, dead rats and roaches to vote for President Trump’s candidates in 2018 and directly for him in 2020. And enlist as many people as I can to vote for him.
#WHATEVER It Takes
When the media is out of control and unhinged as they were yesterday I like to donate to his Trump 2020 campaign fund to let PDJT know I’m with him and will not leave him…
In for a penny in for a pound!
Bless you. That is what it takes. I do that too!
Amen!!!!
Talk is cheap! Actually doing is what matters!
I would crawl naked through broken glass to kiss the tires of President Trump’s laundry truck.
LOLOLOL, Right there with you!
Dead rats = Democrats who have ceased to exist but still vote.
Just the attitude we need!
Was at an event with Gov. Abbott tonight where he talked about the significance of this mid term election for the future of not only Texas but the whole country. If Texas goes blue, we are done because the electoral college vote will be for the Dems for just about forever.
He said 3 people are really focusing on Texas this cycle because of the upcoming redistricting battle in the next 3 years. Obama, Holder, and Soros are pouring money, effort, and manpower into that effort.
Also, people are pouring in from Blue states like California and East coast Dem strongholds because of the strength of the Texas economy (No. 1 in the nation) which is changing the demographics not to mention the Latin American ‘invasion’.
We’ve got our work cut out for us. Cruz is behind in fund raising, crowd size and enthusiasm. Republicans, Independents, Sane Democrats (a small number), Tea Party and MAGA voters CANNOT STAY HOME on election day and hope to save the Republic.
Houston has an incredibly strong Blue vibe going on. It’s hip to deride “those goobers” and vote for the Democrats. Harris county and core Houston have a blue feel. Whole lotta BETO signs up will support the outside money narrative. I will express my sentiments in a vociferous manner that soft headed socialism is not part of Texas.
With this POS Treasonous Bastard putting out this tweet, many Americans will share your sentiments!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I saw this pop up a few minutes ago Flep. This guy is such a nut job….
He’s scared of his future if we take seats from dems and get a larger majority in the senate…..He knows his crimes will put him in prison and that we want his butt on a silver platter……….
Cindy’s ankles have developed a nocturnal medial spasm. Some amount of bloody sheets but big boy is fine with the paltry cost of ability to maintain Uber Fantasy Rants.
Cindy = Comey.
I wish this interview was aired first, last night, and Hannity’s tonight. Tucker gets to the heart of it all in this interview.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Brennen is a very bad person
Yates is a very bad person!
Carter is a very bad person
Comey is a very bad person
Clapper is a very bad person!
Trump was correct in criticizing the intelligence apparatus and it needs to be settled once and for all by actually indicting these people!
Believe it or not Trump is in a lot of danger right now. I for one would love to see Brennen swinging from a tree! They are all traitors in my book!
LikeLiked by 3 people
An anatomy analogy is most helpful. POTUS Trump requires allies with the power of cogent thought and intact gonads. Corruptocrats are so neutered. Cognitive resources are tainted by the entire lack of guiding principle that is created by the neutered world view that hasn’t a rudder. Regular pay to create legislation in committee that lines the coffers of the paymasters creates the neutered Deep State Zombie.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Was this a dry run?
Thread by @ThomasWictor: “(1) Watch Donald Trump save the life of a British idiot. (2) Here’s the counter-assault team. (3) Greenpeace thinksfrom their epic stupidity. (4) The reality, of course, is that Trump hurried inside so that the counter-assau […]”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Try again.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1018308401414066176.html
Posted that over on the daily president thread…Do believe that if true our worse fears of Obama are true.
Curry when that happened that was my first thought …..
Dry Run!
Pray for President Trump, his family and all who protect them 🙏
Mr. Wictor analyzed this perfectly.
President Trump hides from no one but will always do what is necessary to protect a life, even of one hellbent on staging a foolish protest.
These fools know not what they do, nor do they comprehend the degree of retribution which will befall them, at a moments notice.
Thank you Trump–Thank You Sundance for posting this.
There are more than the below that are standing up for Trump.
Wake up every morning loving our president…God Bless President Trump.
Rand Paul gave the deranged lefties a name for their syndrome..
Australia is standing up for Trump.
Rand Paul Defends Trump on Russia
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/leahbarkoukis/2018/07/17/rand-paul-stands-up-for-trump-n2501042
‘American Patriot’: Australian PM Backs Donald Trump, Defends Putin Meeting
https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/07/17/american-patriot-australian-pm-backs-donald-trump-defends-putin-meeting/
Me too. PDJT is the greatest president in my lifetime.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Best president in seven score and twelve years.
Thanks for the video, Sundance.
Especially loving your last graphic up there 👍
This great old song by Sting makes me think we should replace the Russian lyrics with Democrat lyrics. “I hope the Democrats love their children too”.
It seems the Dems want us to be mortal enemies with Russia. That’s just pure insanity.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This was a Cold War song about the Soviet Russians.
The big irony…is that the Dems have now become the Soviet Americans…and the Russians are now freedom-loving capitalists.
“I hope the Democrats love their children too”
Kind of hard to tell, isn’t it, since the Dems *celebrate* aborting their children and ripping them from the womb.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Persecution_of_Christians_in_the_Soviet_Union
The haunting melody Sting used was composed by Sergei Prokofiev for the 1934 film “Lieutenant Kijé” and adapted later that year as part of a beautiful orchestral suite by the same name.
He’s sticking to his guns on his DOJ / FBI intervention. Assured Tucker he had the authority necessary to act.
It felt to me that he knew what he was going to do.
Just waiting for the “when”.
He has our undying patience and gratitude.
Trust President Trump 🇺🇸
I think the president has the goods on all of these people, both Democrats and Republicans. Just be thankful we’re not talking about President Clinton coming back from her summit with Putin. Putin has a $400 million IOU from the Clintons, and he and his Russian oligarch friends know the truth about who’s colluding with whom. Hence, the over the top overreaction from both parties to President Trump’s meeting with Putin. The Deep Staters fear Putin spilled the beans on them!
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
God is on our side.
He led President Trump to this precise moment in history.
And we are all blessed to be witnessing it!
🙏🇺🇸🙏
Everybody can do well and live in peace.
TREASON!!!!
I love Tucker He turned my liberal daughter into a Trump supporter. Very effective format tonight. I don’t know much about Professor Stephen Cohen (apparently he writes for the Nation (protester at the presser in Helsinki was from the Nation) ) but I like him; appreciate his comments, his humor.
Great interview. Please no more liberal sherpa.
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Saw him yesterday as well as today, defending POTUS on the Russia thing. He said in his interview yesterday he had not voted for Trump.
The fact that he did not vote for Trump makes his comments of defending POTUS and denouncing the media & anti Trump hysteria that much more effective.
Cohen is a leftist Russophile who was a Soviet apologist.
Thanks for the reply; I will try to do more research. He defended POTUS yesterday and today so I am willing to listen.
Cohen is great. He was an old leftist and married to a leftist for many years. Lived in Russia for years–knows about it first hand like few others. He defends Trump routinely these days from those who keep demanding Russia and Putin be treated shoddily. Sometimes wisdom comes with age.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She is sooo annoying.
Fantastic interview.
Notice how he hints he might recover that DNC server later? That’s part of why the Left needs Mueller. To stop Trump from tracking down their crimes.
Great point on how China, Japan and South Korea are very successful countries…and they also have very low immigration. So that whole “diversity is our strength” thing is easily disproven by them.
Many good things here. Also really liked how he flipped Family Separation on Congress, saying that our bad immigration laws even let you separate families. Totally washed his hands of it and put it back on the legislative branch, where it belongs.
POTUS on a roll once again. Good job by Tucker, too.
It may be that when Trump announced on Tucker that Brennan was “very very bad” he was trolling him national TV. Putin may have given Trump dirt. Especially when angry/scared Brennan came out blazing. It was obvious all the dems did NOT want Trump to meet with the Russian President.
I believe Brennan thinks that unless Trump is removed from office, he [Brennan] will go to prison. It’s all or nothing for Brennan, IMO.
The president didn’t mince words when it came to Brennan calling him a very bad man. John Brennan makes Benedict Arnold look like an amateur when it comes to committing treason!
All of them are fighting from going to the gallows.
Laura Ingram played another clip of Brennan, and he clearly threatened PDJT. Wish I knew how to post these things!
This goes with Sundance’s post above
Reminds me of David vs Goliath!!!
In a way…use it often.
It is Samson vs Philistines. Except POTUS is hitting the left with their own jawbones.
Great statement, and love the wordplay.
Why does everybody keep mixing up Russia and the Soviet Union?
That’s like mixing up Germany and East Germany.
Russia has existed for 30 years since the fall of the Soviet Union.
Curry Worsham: Why do people mix-up Russia and the USSR? Basic ignorance of history. Also, I assure you that most people are not aware that Germany was divided after WWII.
or that the Ribbentrop Molotove pact between Russia and Germany led directly to WWII. Later Hitler turned on Stalin, his former ally when it came to the invasion of Poland.
The bottom line is that our main geopolitical opponent/enemy/threat is China, not Russia. PDJT is trying to peel Tussia away from China’s side, the way he is trying to peel NK away from China. Probably won’t work, but it is definitely worth a try.
Just an alliance of convenience. Hitler didn’t want to fight the Soviets when he attacked Poland because he feared that if he did the French would take advantage of most of his troops being tied down in the East to pour through his western defenses that had been stripped bare to provide troops for the Polish invasion. Lacking that support the French, fearful of taking casualties, did nothing, and the rest is history.
SMH.
As Solzhenitsyn put it, the first victems of the Soviets were the Russians. It’s easy, however, to confuse the two. Hard to know the players without a program.
When the Wall came down in ‘89, I thought this whole story had achieved its happy ending….silly me. Yet I still can’t believe we’re not only debating this stuff low these 30 years later, but that we’re in a fight for our lives over it. Damn socialism/communism to hell.
A pox on both Democrats and Republicans for failing to educate the next generation of the EVIL of totalitarian communism and the insidious rot that is its cousin socialism .
Part 1 at 1:10 ;
President Trump ( referring to Brennan, Comey, McCabe, Strzok et al), “these are bad people being exposed for what they are…”
this came to mind again. I love my president!!
Oops! Meant to post this one
Ad rem, dont know why it won’t paste the one I want. Please remove the duplicate
Looks like it is part of a ‘playlist’…it’s tricky when the vid you want to post is part of a playlist.
You have to cull it out of the playlist by going directly to the video itself, then use that embed code.
Thanks, wheatie! I figured it out and posted separately below. I just wanted to remind everyone and myself how we got here. Its hard when the whole govt has piled on. But our President is still the guy we elected! Meanwhile we can enjoy the trump play list lol
PTrump interview on Tucker show “PTrump knows all or a lot about DNC server, Awan, Clinton emails, role of Obama administration and more.” PTrump stopped saying more in detail and changed the topic.
Hmm. I don’t see any useful information from the interview.
Trump has factored corruption into his agenda since he has dealt with it for 40 years so I don’t believe he will expend much energy on the FBI/DOJ problem. If the dullard Sessions takes action that would be fine with Trump but I don’t see anything happening otherwise.
Collect your 25 pieces of Soros tin and go back under the bridge…
Derp
Yep, probably funded by the derp state. Oddly enough, the handle means flak, which is about all the derp state is capable of flinging…
POTUS will release both the server and declassify at a time of his choosing. You can tell by this interview he will do this. He is just waiting for the most opportune time. POTUS holds all the cards.
God bless President Trump.
LikeLiked by 4 people
PDJT: …Maybe they’re fools.
Don’t ever change Mr. President!
Loved that line from the president!
sundance, it’s been quite awhile.
Ezekiel 22:30…..gets me, every time….Thanks
Favorite campaign song (third posts the charm!)
Conflict with Russia would give the Uniparty/DS/enemedia the massive, ongoing public distraction they so desperately need. They’ve tried everything else, and failed….from the “kids at border” kerfluffle to attempting to derail a train full of GOP representatives.
The “Big Ugly” IS all coming out, bit by bit….drip drip drip.
And with the Rosenstein and Strzok hearings, things are coming to a critical mass. When even CNN/Wolf Blitzer admits “those texts are truly damning”, the black hats know their time is getting very short.
Russia HAS to be the enemy because THAT is the very basis for the “Trump Russia” meme the left/DS/enemedia has gone all in on. With Putin pointing out the 1999 treaty between Russia and the US re: criminal prosecutions, the mask is taken off the Mueller probe.
It’s now July. August, September, October. Just over 90 days to the mid-term election.
The political left, Globalists, enemedia, etc. have positioned this election to be a referendum on PDJT. Lose this election, badly…..to a massive red wave that not only keeps the House and Senate in GOP hands, but even increases their majorities in both chambers, and the political calculus in DC changes very dramatically.
At that point, lesser politicians will be looking to RIDE PDJT’s coattails, and the amount of political capital in PDJT’s war chest rises exponentially. Many people in DC have been riding the fence, waiting to see who wins this battle. These scumbags will go wherever the political winds take them. A red wave mid-term will bring them off the fence and into PDJT’s corner.
Then PDJT’s gloves come off. And the enemy knows this. Hence the hysteria and hair pulling of yesterday.
I hope there will be a list of the fence sitters that jump aboard because those are the ones that need to be sent packing at their next election time. Sneaky bastids will try to disguise themselves for protection. 😦
This is really all a distraction to enable a swift SC justice confirmation.
“Then PDJT’s gloves come off. And the enemy knows this.”
Nice thought, but how do the gloves come off when the DoJ is controlled by the Trump hating Deep stater Rosie? You do understand that the only way anyone gets prosecuted is by the DoJ?
You do understand that PDJT has refused to direct Sessions to sack Rosie?
So I’m all ears, how can the gloves come off?
It’s all about the political capital. Voter support = political capital
Red wave = voter mandate = political capital
When you have a ton of political capital, you can take political risks (like firing an AG while knowing you will get the one you want to appoint). When you have a ton of political capital AND own the Presidential bully pulpit….and control both chambers of Congress…
…then you can do things like pass Obamacare.
Or fully repeal it.
Understand now? (honest question, no snark)
The liberal media is now progressive media because they have to cater to what’s left of the outrage slice of the left. Sane D’s walking away. I agree they have to go all in, or they are not going to get the numbers they need in Congress. They are all collectively trying to inspire them get out into the streets. Heard Madcow saying there will be thousands by tomorrow. Even if they have thousands, it still does not represent 330 million in this country.
So , I thought this newest poll from Reuters was hopeful. Disregard the title , because it was advertised as Helinski had no negative impact on PDJT’s approval rating. Plus there are other encouraging things in there to.They used registered voters and more R’s than D’s , but strangely not many I’s. Maybe Felice can work his magic on it.
Snips
“However, Trump’s performance at the Helsinki summit, where Trump refused to blame the Russian leader for meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and cast doubt on the findings of U.S. intelligence agencies, did not seem to have an impact on his overall approval rating.”
“Overall, 38 percent of registered voters agreed that Russia is an enemy of the United States. About the same percent considered Russia “a competitor” while 8 percent said it was “a friend.””
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/poll-majority-of-americans-think-trump-mishandling-russia-reuters-ipsos-poll/ar-AAAdNxK?li=BBnb7Kz
Since Bannon left Breitbart sucks you cannot mention anything about the Convention of The States. Which you own nothing. Mark Levin pushes that crap in Florida the only person running for Governor that is not owned by the Kochs and is not for the con con. Is Adam Putnam. Ron Desantis voted for it and is owned by the same people that hate our President. You can read about Mark Levine here.
I disagree with your unsupported remarks about Ron Desantis.
Do you have links?
Don Jr will be at a rally with DeSantis tomorrow in Orlando – for anyone who can make it.
DeSantis is fully supported by President Trump.
Putnum was a Bushie then Rubio maybe a Cruz and then Trump supporter — he never appeared with President Trump at any event in Florida.
Just saw a poll this afternoon that has Desantis +6……….
Putnam is neverTrump.
yep. And now he’s making TV ads proclaiming his support of Trump. Which is the smart thing to do *Politically* speaking, cuz Trump’s popular in FL.
But, IMO, anyone who was not on the Trump train since the start, even if they ARE on it now……just ain’t smart enough to have any business running a country.
I think he’s trying to walk back his stance on Illegals…..
His original talking point was he would see to it that any Illegal that gets caught committing a crime he would deport them……….
Well they already committed a crime by being here Illegally so he’s trying to clean that up……..
Jmunizi1 – you liked your own post
New Poll is out, DeSantis by 12 pts. Its over for little Adam Putzam.
President Trump’s MAGA message is spreading across the entire country. SCREW the lyin’ MSM and GOPe!!
EVERYBODY involved in this story needs an invite to the the WH — white cops, white CEO, white customer, black youth — all bleed red American blood.
Get your tissues ready if you have a heart and love America.
https://www.cbs42.com/news/local/dedicated-worker-receives-car-from-ceo-after-walking-all-night-to-work/1306055469
I do NOT apologize for “wrong” thread! We all need this story ASAP!
Where was Dan Coates a few days ago when Strzok was bemoaning how bad a candidate PDJT was and how he was just blowing off steam when he was telling his lover he was going to stop him from being president? He was actually justifying his texts as patriotic! Absurd!! And as the head of the intelligence community Coates had NOTHING to say about the 2nd in charge of counter intelligence threatening to interfere with our elections?!?!?! Unconscionable!!
Muh – that’s irrelevant.
But…
What?!?! Russia hacked into a private organization’s server and released info that we already knew?? {Please – somebody tell me how that is subverting our election?!?
I don’t remember hearing any outrage about election meddling when somehow the Access Hollywood video mysteriously disappeared from NBC and was released it to the media!
So what are we saying? Commercials revealing damning info of the opposition is election interference?!? As Biden would say, “with all due respect, that’s a bunch of malarkey!”
Hillary bemoaned about how that video was released and within hours Podesta’s emails were posted. What’s that Hillary? Your dirty tricks didn’t work? Next time find out what’s going on in the country and come up with better policies!
NONE OF THIS would not have happened if Hillary wasn’t such a crooked puppet of Putin. This all started with her anti-American treasonous activities and there wasn’t one thing Putin / Russia could have told us to convince us she was completely unfit to be president… because we already knew.
Why do the Democrats want open borders? “Maybe they’re fools”
DJT does not mince words!
We have your back Mr. President. There is a to be expected reciprocal shrill response to the imminent exposure of the deep state corruption that seeks to take you down.
Remember, outside of your family, the best friends you have may well be the citizens you will never meet.
God Speed Sir.
And pray tell what exactly did Obama’s flexibility with “Vlad” include when he made direct contact via Medvedev?
The MSM let this one drop with as much as a whimper! Was he in collusion with the Russians then to skew the election his way?
Remember Romney told us Russia was our #1 Enemy and Obama laughed in his and the Americans people’s face!
Who had the most collusion with Russia? Uranium One-The Iranian Deal-Syria and the Red Line——just a few that I still have stick in my craw!
I have the feeling, just a feeling, that when our President met Putin it was like one leader of a Mafia family asking to meet with another leader of another Mafia family.
Bear with me on this.
The reason to ask for the meeting is to state the complete story of someone causing a big problem and asking permission to care for or elimate the problem. The respectful method is to ask for permission.
So our President says: “OK Vlad, you can take care of the Hag, no issues. But then you owe me a favor.”
“OK, What is that Donald?” “Uranium 1. Take care of this Mueller business for me”
“Deal” “See you soon”
Hey, why do you think they are going nuts over this?
Soon, very soon, it’s all gonna come crashing down.
Popcorn……..get your popcorn here😎
Tonight, I am feeling battle fatigue. I look at President Trump, how hard he works, how hard he fights and never gives up, and then I feel guilty…knowing how hard he is fighting for us.
I really do love this man. There will never be another like him. No matter how much the Left, the Media, the Deep State and Rhinos try, I will never stop supporting this man!!
The Left shudders.. and rightly so.. After all, they have pissed off President Trump AND President Putin.
The two most powerful Lions in the world meet.. They probably found some common ground on Fake News and Fake Narratives.. And probably discussed a Plan..
It’s no wonder the Left is frantically running around jabbering like jackals..
POTUS is right! Fight the FOOLS!
Join the Election Integrity Project:
Get Our Election Integrity Project
Battle Plan Executive Summary
https://www.judicialwatch.org/election-integrity
Blind– Little battle fatigue here too…But when I think-like you– how hard POTUS works and fights and never gives up!–He truly is Lifted up by GOD and by prayer!!
I Love this man with all my heart as well!! Best POTUS in my lifetime–even better than Reagan! and maybe best POTUS ever… especially considering who he is fighting–EVERYONE but us deplorables!!!
Anybody who has ever watched the movie Braveheart. this is what Braveheart is really about.
Robert the Bruce is the character with whom we are supposed to empathize. Great art speaks to our own experience. This is certainly true for Braveheart, especially for us in America. Each person in America is faced with the same dilemma in which Robert the Bruce finds himself: Will I do what I know to be right or will I sell out and go against my conscience in order to obtain or maintain land, possessions, title?
The question the film raises is: What makes a person truly noble? Robert the Bruce discovers for himself that true nobility is not a matter of land, possessions or title. Instead, it is a matter of being true to one’s conscience.
The end of the film is not the death of Wallace, but rather the new life that Robert the Bruce now has as a result of Wallace’s inspirational life. Robert realizes that it is better to die soon and keeps one’s integrity than to live long with land and title and…dishonor. Robert realizes that Wallace truly lived and that his father had never really lived at all, at least not any kind of life worth living.
And so the closing of the film is the great decision facing Robert the Bruce. He is out on the battlefield with the English troops before him. The plan is to give in, to sell out. But he looks down at the cloth he had gotten from Wallace (the one dropped from his hand at his execution) and makes a decision. He decides not to follow his father into death. Instead he will follow Wallace into life, even if that life means physical death. He asks his troops, “You bled with Wallace, will you bleed with me?” The parallel charge for the Christian is obvious.
“If anyone would come after me, he must deny himself and take up his cross and follow me. For whoever wants to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for me will find it. What good will it be for a man if he gains the whole world, yet forfeits his soul?” (Matthew 16:24-26)
Who will bleed with me for PT45?
(in my best Braveheart voice…MAAAAAAAAAGGGGGAAAAAAAAAAAA!!!!!!!!!!
If I had to do something dangerous like serve a high-risk search warrant, and I had a choice of backup of Comey, McCabe, and Stork. I would ask for Putin.
Now, to give credit where it is due, if I wanted to start a criminal enterprise, Yates would be at the top of my list. Totally self serving with no sense of shame or concerns about right and wrong.
To scare small children at Halloween, Brennan. Hands down.
haha. true in all cases.
There is saying in India “ never give so much unnecessary pain and insult to someone so much he/she stop scaring from own death and that make that person most dangerous ”.
The fake msm, RINO, democrats and deep state have reached that point to PTrump. Let see when PTrump would pull the plug.
The look in The President’s eyes when he talked about the ‘bad people”, all of their deception and lies, and their coming exposure was very reassuring. This man is not going to let this be buried. If I were Brennan, I would be panicked too.
