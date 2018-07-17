Louie Gohmert Discussing Lisa Page Testimony: “The guilty dogs are barking pretty loud”…

Representative Louie Gohmert appeared on Fox News to discuss the second day of closed-door testimony delivered by former DOJ/FBI Lawyer Lisa Page. Mrs. Page was the special counsel assigned to former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. Lisa Page resigned from the DOJ on May 4th of this year.
.
One of the more interesting aspects of Lisa Page congressional appearances is the current FBI sending lawyers to control her testimony. Mrs. Page is not an employee of the DOJ or FBI, yet current officials consider her remarks a risk. We know from the insufferable press conference given by current FBI Director Christopher Wray (following the IG Report on the Clinton investigation), that current FBI officials are working to protect the former FBI leadership. As a consequence the institution of the FBI is corrupt, not just the officials.
Thanks SD.
dont understand why Shine was hired! this should be leading the Fake News Media!!
Gohmert says Lisa Page was still answering when the FBI wanted to block- but Daryl Issa said in his interview that Lisa Page signaled with her hand to get the FBI to block her when she wanted them to interrupt. Gohmert is more trustworthy in my mind than Issa. But the discrepancy is interesting to note.
Gohmert is a straight shooter but I trust Issa’s observations more.
Could be a bit of both. I can envision a Page wanting to get stuff on the record before the fbi cuts her off as well as wanting by signal to keep stuff off the record. She strikes me in the texts as being gifted at manipulating people
Thanks Firefly, that is what I saw and made reference to down below. Agree with you.
Strzok texted Lisa with sugary praise for her intelligence. He’s apparently right.
BTW his texting voice is completely different than his testifying personality.
BTW, do not mistake my praise for Lisa Page as support for her anti-Romanian bigotry.
Russians and Italians dislikes in lesser degrees.
His “texting voice” is different because he’s in control. When he has to testify, he tries to have control via not answering or partially answering or lying, but he’s still not in real control and so he gets testy, nasty and supercilious. As has been said several times…psychopathic behavior.
Is Madame Page going to also testify on live TV so we the people can read the hand signals and such for ourselves?
"Guilty Dogs Barking"
Gohmert has it right……..
I am only barely following things at this point due to an especially busy time on the home front. Hardly any time. But last night someone on FOX (probably on Lou Dobbs show) was talking about Lisa Page in the hearing and how when she was asked a question during the hearing that she perceived the FBI wouldn’t want answered, she gestured to the FBI lawyers so they would know to make an objection.
This is EXTREMELY odd behavior. She doesn’t work for the FBI any longer, yet she is not only deferring to the FBI she is actively in cahoots with them.
So many twists and turns and layers upon layers to dig through. The stench of The Swamp is more fetid than ever.
I can smell the swamp gas here in NE Florida …….
Hope PUP is doing well SA……….
She knows she has to protect the deep state at all costs…or else
LikeLiked by 2 people
I suspect once you are part of the Deepstate crime syndicate, you are never allowed to leave.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Omertà.
I believe it’s that way with most crime syndicates, isn’t it?
You took an oath:
There is s way us Deplorables can help. It may sound corny, but we are an incredible plurality with MAGA and having defied the door keepers. What we say matters, regardless of how much they ignore us. Sundance and Q are rich when they state it is us who matter and who create good changes in this world.
Time to mind job the cabal and their deep state.
There’s 40,000 sealed secret indictments at last count waiting on something. If the white hats are running a myriad of secret grand juries to create such a never before quantity of sealed indictments, it sure looks like has the appearance of an indictment of just about every child sex slave trafficker and phedophile, actor of the deep state, dirty stinking commie, probably about 98 % of the swamp, and various “NGO” scumbag running a communist anti MAGA operation, along with a number of fake media actors. Forty Thousand…indictments…WTF?
What if they are indictments of the sonofabitches trying to destroy our beloved Republic? Its probably not unreasonable to suppose the recipients of these sealed indictments know they are under suspicion. And maybe, its why AG Sessions is absent, he is overseeing these vrand juries, maybe Sessions publicly stated war against marihuana is a distraction for his actual activities.
There’s 65 million of us MAGA’s who voted for President Trump, we can help our Champion out by using our power as a plurality that withdrew consent for the clowns and traitors running our great country into a banana republic 3rd world #shithole.
#Release The Indictments!
We can make #Release The Indictments! go viral. Imagine the effect on the sonofabitchez if there is 65 million posts of #Release The Indictments! attached to every comment, blog post, email, what have you? Remember, the purpose of all the intelligence agencies spying is to gauge the dirt peoples state of mind, what threat we are T them. So lets make it real easy for them to pick up on what we are all thinking, which I basically a call, a demand to prosecute and punish these scumbags in power who are domestic enemies of us all.
#Release The Indictments!
Imagine the fear and loathing this simple hashtag creates?
#Release The Indictments!
Seriously? You think a hashtag will cause DoJ to unseal “indictments”? How do you even know what is in the sealed court matters?
#ReleasetheIndictments
“There’s 40,000 sealed secret indictments at last count waiting on something.”
———————————————————————————————
I have previously posted the bit below in response to the above observation, and I’ll post it again…
———————————————————————————————
There is some confusion regarding this. There are NOT 40,000 sealed indictments, there WERE 40,000 sealed cases filed – this is a big difference. Not all those sealed cases involve actual indictments and not all of the cases still exist.
There are many reasons why a case may be sealed – not all of them lead to government corruption which is what most people seem to think. And the counting of those 40,000 does not take into account those which might have since been adjudicated in some manner or may also have been unsealed at some point.
So while there HAVE BEEN some 40,000 sealed cases FILED since last October, that doesn’t mean that there STILL ARE 40,000 sealed cases in existence.
It is my humble belief (and no, I don’t have any proof) that many of those sealed cases involve the increased emphasis on illegal immigrant, sex trafficking and pedophilia prosecutions that we have been seeing. Since many of those cases involve minors and other victims whose identities should be concealed for privacy reasons, those cases would be sealed.
The following is a good read on the many reasons why cases may be filed sealed:
http://www.uscourts.gov/sites/default/files/sealed-cases.pdf
#BringOurGirlsHome That was a real effective one also. /s
Video not available.
LikeLike
The issue is on your end.
Gohmert says that POTUS Trump knows who actually stole the Clinto emails from the server?! Need to rewatch.
LikeLiked by 2 people
"Stole emails"
Rather than a one time hack it may have been a rerouting program/bug–think of how Huma’s emails (non-Huma too??) were automatically forwarded to Weiner’s Laptop!
Hillary was also using non-secure BlackBerry devices too–so any one with basic police tech could listen/read them in range. Eg., most embassies in Washington DC.
I remember a while back an agent of some sort implied that a rescue mission for captives of the Southern Islamic rebels in the Philippines (not ISIS) seemed to be tipped off to theraid(s) after Hillary, in the Philippines, left secure areas to use her blackBerry.
A leading theory on here for many months was that these guys are co cooperating to bring on “The Big Ugly”…
So if Lisa Page is co coperating with Huber than there is all the reasons to have DOJ help her not talk about this ongoing investigation to not endanger the success of that.
Wray’s and maybe even RR’s stone walling and acting along then would still make sense in the scheme to successfully bring the conspirators down.
Was it ever addressed why this blog is not angling towards Huber bringing down the swamp?
You need to go back a few months and follow the Huber rollercoaster. Huber has been discussed, pro and con, and there are mixed feelings if he is for real or just another dodge. Not much is currently said because folks here have pretty much settled into wait and see what happens. There have been way too many hopeful events trumpeted, which have ended with rug being pulled out when execution time arrived.
Huber is a hopeful but nobody is holding their breath.
Why “not angling towards Huber” may have more to do with the lack of info (no leaks) concerning Huber’s activities…seems no one is doing any reporting on that front…
I made this argument in another thread, we can’t tell you the truth because of national security concerns. So how will we ever know the truth? We now have a 4th leg of government and they control the US of A. and they are now emboldened by the power. Remember these frazes “can’t/won’t comment because of ongoing investigations/ national security ” you’ll hear them a lot more from here on out. Thanks again for the branch, Mark
LikeLiked by 2 people
Interesting.. True Pundit (?) reported that Ms Page testified that CHINA was positively identified as having HER emails and everything else, but that it was buried/ ignored by the Top Brass.
Perhaps this ties in with what Louie is saying.
LikeLiked by 4 people
May be China can publish all the emails and get good trade deal on few items.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My Official Personnel Folder is on sale in Silk Alley in Beijing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Everybody has Clintons emails except the American people……..
Hoping she slips up and makes some country mad enough they rain those email down on her ugly head……….
LikeLiked by 5 people
Please tell that to the New York Times. They think Trump’s campaign line about Hillary’s missing emails and Papdopoulos’ talk to Mifsud was not about Hillary’s emails but secret messages to Russian to launch the invasion of the DNC and Podesta hacks.
LikeLike
NY Times doesn’t think that but they want their readers to think that. NY Times knows they are lying!
LikeLike
Judicial watch is bring up their lawsuit regarding the damage assesment in light of China. Clapper has explaining to do why he refused the mandatory damage assesment investigation when classified is compromised.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Other officials involved…peeling back the layers…
LikeLiked by 1 person
fbiaa.org
bpunion.org
Compare the FBI retired agents site with the Border Patrol Council. One organization is concerned about the security of of Nation. The other ogranization is concerned about the security of their asses and the asses of those around them who help cover up the stench
LikeLiked by 1 person
The FBI was corrupt from the minute it was set-up. What does it protect? The Federal Institutions, the Federal Reserve and itself. Corrupt to the core purpose of it’s existence
LikeLiked by 1 person
They surely don’t want us to pull this string…
LikeLiked by 2 people
I read in another comment somewhere that she has her personal lawyer with her, Amy something – are we sure that FBI has their lawyers there?
Color me dumb but can’t the committee refuse to let them into the hearing since she’s no longer an employee? Yes she’s entitled to a lawyer but it could certainly be a lawyer who isn’t employed by the FBI. Heaven knows there are lots of lawyers in/around DC
LikeLiked by 1 person
National/state secrets trumps just about everything. Congress oversight and the senate intelligence in particular tends to be happy not knowing when blocked. Let’s see how much the congress oversight can flex its muscle now that the decades of this practice of improper secrecy has resulted in historic levels of corruption, due in part to the lack of oversight.
Breitbart and Drudge are both down…..Drudge up, Breitbart still down….hmmm
By now, every insurance actuary in America knows full well that Deep State offers an “Assisted Suicide” program.
More help coming. Senate votes for cloture and Fifth circuit nominee Andy Oldham (50-49). And he’s a real good one.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Who the other than Russia foreign government would be that has the missing e-mails …..
Toss a coin ……Israel or China
LikeLiked by 1 person
A few months back, it was revealed China had discovered agents working for US Intel. They were summarily dispatched. Rumor was the names were on HRC’s email.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Foreign entities did not have to breach it. Everything was for sale at bargain prices
LikeLiked by 2 people
Remember China’s contemptuous treatment of Obama?
My thought at the time was that they knew the truth about him.
I wonder if they have shared what they know with anyone? There was that unexpected trip to the Forbidden City…….
LikeLiked by 1 person
No sclit!! God knows when I held a TS+ if anything got away from me, I'd be UNDER Leavenworth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
😡
It’s mind blowing this is being ignored. China and/or Germany have 30,000 Clinton emails! Is Gohmert the only one in congress bringing this up?
I think Huber is real if only because he is in radio silence mode, which is the right way to do this. No leaks, no public appearances, no grandstanding. If you agree with that, then the same principle applies to Mr. Sessions. And VSGDJT enables by not demanding anything to happen, letting it happen according to the rule of law. Restoring the rule of law is the key.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hold that thought. I do.
The FBI is corrupt to the core. It has thrived in a culture of corruption for the past four decades. It especially became corrupted under Bill Clinton. It was further corrupted by George Bush who gave us the unconstitutional Patriot Act. Obama used it as his personal smear Brown shirt arm of constructing the Banana Republic we now have. There are no good men and women in the FBI. It thrives on a culture of corruption. It spends all it’s time killing innocent Americans and coverinmg up it’s corruption.
Let’s look at some of its recent history.
FBI Lab was outed for manufacturing forensic evidence that sent thousands to prison.
2.AT Ruby Ridge FBI snipers killed innocent women and children and then tried to cover it up. They did not agree w/ Randy Weaver’s political views.
3. Waco Texas. Hundreds of innocen t women and children murdered because of their political/religious views. Total cover up by FBI/ATF.
4. FBI did not show up in Benghazi until weeks later and did not secure or process crime scene.
5. Richard Jewell smeared by FBI as a bomber and later cleared but not after the FBI did all they could to cover up their cations.
6. First World Trade Center Bombing. FBI royally screwed this investigation up.
7. Twin Towers 911. FBI had the info but failed to connect the dots.
8. Bundy persecution by DOJ.
9 James Finecum murdered by FBI agent.
10. FBI FISA treasonous overthrow of Trump.
11. Orlando Nightclub shooting.
12. Boston Marathon Bombing.
13. Broward school shooting.
There are no good agents in the FBI. The FBI does not give a damn about protecting Americans. They care more about protecting their fake image and if Americans die in the process, so be it.
Time to abolish the FBI.
Or at a minimum “manafort” the leadership.
I’ve got a little different idea about Mueller and his team. His team is made up of “DOJ Prosecutorial All-Stars” who mostly are very loyal very liberal Democrats. You get to be an All Star by booking convictions. Those FISA 17-01 & 17-02 “about” “and to & from” searches weren’t all for Political reasons. Some were this cast of All-Star Prosecutors looking for evidence they couldn’t find but we’re sure it was there. The awesome power of the USA Survailence State turned lose on American Citizens. Now they couldn’t use this evidence in Court, but they could find where to look and know what they were looking for. These All-Star Prosecutors took an illegal short cut and basked in outcomes knowning that Nobody would ever know. And then came Mike Rogers & Judge Collier. Muellers Team ain’t out to get Trump. They’re covering their own asses for the crooked FISA searches they had “Contractors” pull for them. T
LikeLiked by 2 people
One would think you read here regularly where that take has already been advanced by Sundance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Given that Page is not a current employee of the DOJ…..and given that Congress is a separate Branch of the government…..how is it that FBI lawyers can even be in the room during the Congressional interview of Page? By what authority? Or did they ask, and Congress [stupidly given the stonewalling by the FBI on documents] permitted them in?
LikeLiked by 4 people
She could still be bound against disclosing classified information she gained during her employment.
LikeLike
My niece is a career FBI executive, and during the early stages of the expose she ranted emphatically that the FBI was totally innocent of any political wrongdoing/criminality. Now, she is totally humiliated and shamed by the facts, suffering from depression, and counting the 80+ days remaining before she can escape the poisoned workplace via retirement.
It is my observation and opinion that she, like many good people working for the FBI, has had her life unalterably and negatively changed by the actions of her employer. She is a casualty of the war between the deep state and patriots.
LikeLiked by 7 people
You know, it’s always important for employees to admire and respect their employers, but in this day and age, it’s somewhat rare. (And vice versa – companies don’t value their employees like they used to, either.) My point is that I would think when working for an agency like the FBI, it would be extremely important to feel good about your employer. It’s easy enough to shuffle french fries at McDonald’s even if you don’t like the franchisee or the brand itself. But I can’t imagine putting it out there every day for the FBI if you don’t believe in its leadership and mission.
FBI as an institution has been permanently shamed. The Irony is the Leadership in its desperate attempt to salvage its reputation has only permanently ruined it.
Wow. Give her our love, and thanks for her service. And point her to #Don’tWalkAway,RunLikeTheBlazes.
We, the people, got this.
“Some people got upset when I called him (Stzrok) out for being the scheming serial liar he is…”
Love ya Louie, keep up the pressure!
LikeLiked by 1 person
No body I know did. Just say N.
Many sociopaths can be extremely charming. The gov even sends their high level people (populated heavy with sociopaths) to charm school. Strzok was exuding and couldn’t control his snarling and snarky demeanor to the point he’s totally untrustworthy. He’s so bad everything he touched is in jeopardy if he were needed to testify.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Example of International crime…with-held from public.
the assassination attempts Oct, 1, 2017 at the Tropicana of Prince
Salmon….by ISIS (hired by the Prince Alwaleed…Mandalay Bay Co-Owner) still not
not made public by FBI..CIA..HSA… or police…or .news media???
The fact that there were numerous shooters killing people….(by ISIS) That
Paddock was the FIRST VICTIM SHOT. That victums reported shooting
on the Country Music crowd from the roof top and helicopters shooting down
on them. The helipad on Mandalay Bay was the escape route for
Paddocks killers….through secret back stairway to roof heliport ….
..and security and police waited until “they” staged the crime scene before they entered
so as to frame Paddock to fit their narrative, “Paddock was the ONLY SHOOTER””…
“lie” they were going to SPIN for the public.
Remember the Demoncrap motto??
” Never let a disaster go to waste.”
The FBI, and POLICE were already there BEFORE THE FIRST SHOT
was FIRED….as there were shots fired at the Tropicana….and Casino
customers were hiding there while police and FBI lined
up on the street near the Tropicana, just as the first shots were fired…
at the Mandalay Bay to snuff out Paddock….(by ISIS, CIA, FBI, Security, or
Police) ???
Why were they there??? Who set this up?
I smell a Clintonwitch and Obumhole trying to help get
Prince Salmon snuffed out.
Prince Alwaleed was thick with globalists Obumhole, Clintnwich.
They were partners in crime….with deep pockets….billionaire
Alwaleed…..who is now in royal prison for corruption. ….along with
others who were criminals.
“They” executed a coverup….””GUN CONTROL”.
for the ring leaders of “FAST AND FURIOUS FAME””
Paddock was the patsy.
Is this the “investigation ” the CIA, FBI and DOJ, is covering up, obstructing,
with the TRUMP INVESTIGATION??
Clintnwich and Obumhole, owe Alwaleed favors big time!!! Could this fiasco
be payback??? Or corroboration by all three.
This is how they cover up crap. Denial…lie…blame… lie…
THEN TURN THEIR LIE ONTO THE ACCUSER…..
until it is old news and forgotten by gullible,
narrow minded public.
http://freebeacon.com/national-security/intel-chair-fbi-doj-obstructing-trump-probe-hope-dem-takeover-congress/ Boom! Nunes telling the truth about the Deep state and the media– joined at the hip. Tweet and Facebook this everywhere, friends!
One of things that was clear to me in regards to Page, was that it was very easy for her to appear cooperative in comparison to Strzok. Thats might have been part of a strategy. Also, do not forget she ignored the subpoena, which allowed her full knowledge of Strzok’s testimony.
Page not only had FBI council present, she was actually directing them and using hand signals
to get the lawyers to object at certain times! I think Ratcliffe mentioned this yesterday. So, I wouldn’t trust her at all. They are still attempting a cover up.
“…FBI is corrupt, not just the officials.”
Officially woke.
Chris Farrell on Dobbs
