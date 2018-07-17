Louie Gohmert Discussing Lisa Page Testimony: “The guilty dogs are barking pretty loud”…

Representative Louie Gohmert appeared on Fox News to discuss the second day of closed-door testimony delivered by former DOJ/FBI Lawyer Lisa Page. Mrs. Page was the special counsel assigned to former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. Lisa Page resigned from the DOJ on May 4th of this year.

.

One of the more interesting aspects of Lisa Page congressional appearances is the current FBI sending lawyers to control her testimony. Mrs. Page is not an employee of the DOJ or FBI, yet current officials consider her remarks a risk. We know from the insufferable press conference given by current FBI Director Christopher Wray (following the IG Report on the Clinton investigation), that current FBI officials are working to protect the former FBI leadership. As a consequence the institution of the FBI is corrupt, not just the officials.

Advertisements