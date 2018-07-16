Swamp Guardian Chris Wallace Interviews Russian President Vladimir Putin…

The primary guardian and gatekeeper of the DC Swamp, Chris Wallace, sits down for an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

169 Responses to Swamp Guardian Chris Wallace Interviews Russian President Vladimir Putin…

  1. rondo says:
    July 16, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2018/07/16/trump-putin-press-conference-comedy-gold-as-american-journalists-beclown-themselves-in/

    “The problem with our media becoming a collective joke is that they have the ability to wreak tremendous havoc and do great damage. But these people are a laughingstock, and they do not know it”

    • MVW says:
      July 16, 2018 at 10:40 pm

      Chris was rude, combattive, and arrogant. Putin tried to answer and Chris kept on interrupting. Why would anyone sit for an interview with such a man?

  2. fleporeblog says:
    July 16, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    The MSM, Democrats, RINOs, Globalist, Soros, CoC etc. died today and they absolutely know it!

    Enjoy 😉

