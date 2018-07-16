President Trump Attends Breakfast with the President of the Republic of Finland…

President Trump begins the day with a breakfast with the President of the host nation Finland.
.
[Transcript] – Mntyniemi Residence – Helsinki, Finland – 9:54 A.M. EST
PRESIDENT NIINIST: Mr. President, ladies, gentlemen, it’s great to have you here.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you.
PRESIDENT NIINIST: — you are most welcome. We have done our utmost so that your visit and your negotiations here would be successful. And, like we see, even the sun is with us, although it begins to be far too warm, even here in the North.
But, once again, warm welcome. And we wish all the success in your meetings and negotiations with President Putin.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much. And we very much appreciate Finland. We very highly respect your country, our relationship has been a very good one, and our personal relationship has been very good.
And I enjoyed being with you a couple of days ago. NATO has, I think, never been stronger. And it was really — it was a little bit tough at the beginning, and it turned out to be love. It really was a great meeting that we had and brought everybody together, and, I think, very worthwhile.
But I appreciated your support and your help. And I will say, again, you’ve treated us beautifully. Thank you very much. Thank you.
Q Mr. President, what’s your message to President Putin today?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: I’m going to be seeing him in a little while.
Q But what are you going to say to him?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: We’ll do just fine. Thank you.
Q Mr. President, I’m from Finnish press. What was the (inaudible) choice to (inaudible) Finland as a meeting?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, we think Finland is a great country. We had a fantastic meeting a few days ago; some of you were there. It was a very successful meeting. I think NATO has never been more together. People are now agreeing to pay, and we were having a lot of problem with a lot of people not paying, as the President will tell you. And they’re paying, and they’re paying more rapidly. And I think NATO has probably never been stronger than it is today.
So we had a fantastic meeting, and now we’re capping it with being in Finland. And the hospitality has been fantastic. Thank you.
Thank you very much everybody.
Maybe an odd question about the breakfast photo at the end of the article. Is it possible that the photo has been edited to make POTUS look more orange? I know the media does everything they can to discredit him. I m asking because his chair looks more yellow than the others. Also because one of the favorite derogatory remarks in the left is to call him orange.
I do not understand why his staff allows him to be sent out into these situations with that white eye area always so pronounced. He is an incredibly meticulous man in every other way. That one problem could definitely be solved with a bit of self tanning product. That last photo does make the white eye areas look more noticeable. Maybe you are right!
IMHO the media has been doing that to him from the beginning. Just compare his video footage from when he was the media’s darling to when he became their enemy.
In 2012 at Scottish parliament at about 51:30 mark
Zoom in on his face and look at his hair. It’s obvious that the photo has been fooled with because the orange of his face goes up into his hair in the middle. That’s never been there before. Shameful editing. Someone needs to put an end to this image manipulation.
POTUS spent the day yesterday on the golf greens of Turnberry——–sun/wind burn? He has a ruddy coloring to start with. Don’t care what the left calls him. Do you?
Yes he has long had a “sunglass tan.” But this great photo of him smiling was ruined by someone attempting to exaggerate the differences between tanned and untanned skin. Atrocious editing.
From the NATO website:
-Finnish cooperation with NATO is based on its longstanding policy of military non-alignment and a firm national political consensus.
-Cooperation has been reinforced over the years since Finland joined NATO’s Partnership for Peace in 1994 and became a member of the Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council in 1997.
-Finland is one of NATO’s most active partners and a valued contributor to NATO-led operations and missions in the Balkans and Afghanistan – it is one of five countries that has enhanced opportunities for dialogue and cooperation with NATO.
-An important priority for cooperation is to develop capabilities and maintain the ability of the Finnish armed forces to work with those of NATO and other partner countries in multinational peace-support operations.
-In the current security context with heightened concerns about Russian military activities, NATO is stepping up cooperation with Finland and Sweden in the Baltic region.
-Finland’s role in training the forces of NATO partner countries is greatly valued as is its support for several NATO-led Trust Fund projects aimed at promoting defence and security reform in partner countries.
-Finland actively supports the implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security.
https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/topics_49594.htm
