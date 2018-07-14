President Trump tweet earlier:
Accurate, and not accidental, use of the word “stories”. President Trump knows.
Backstory Here
….Where is the DNC Server, and why didn’t the FBI take possession of it? Deep State?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2018
….Where is the DNC Server, and why didn't the FBI take possession of it? Deep State?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2018
Stories and we knew it as soon as it was announced. Therefore, why are the talking heads who are supposedly on our team and even supposedly Trump supporters buying this BS and giving it credence? They are either stupid, useful idiots or a part of the conspiracy.
As Pat Buchanan often writes, there still exists a cold war mentality among many in the GOP, so anything regarding Russia must have a nefarius angle to it. Hard to let go of what was a good cause sometimes.
That’s been the method with politicians since time began, focus the peoples fear on a outside entity and you can lead them wherever you want.
I remember a time when we all dove under our desks at school everytime a horn blew and there were regular tests of the ConelRad system on the TV.
Keep people scared of someone else and they’ll be too scared to consider questioning their “leader”.
I don’t think it’s as effective as it used to be with all of the gov’t abuses that have been exposed over the years but the dems are still going to the well and it’s still working with some segments.
Both the US and the Russian defense industries having been using this fear forever to justify the billions they rake in.
Straight out of Orwell 1984.
Paul- LOVE this.
We are conditioned to admire and respect the FBI/DOJ.
After everything we’ve seen in this investigation, the Repub side is suspicious but a full half the country is clueless. They simply don’t know.
Where is our Colin Powell moment (like he did for WMD at the UN- which was also incorrect)?
Where is the layout of all the evidence?
After three years of investigations on this hacking of Hillary, DCCC, DNC, Podesta, are we simply supposed to trust the FBI/DOJ?
Not anymore.
I get your point, but Powell is a bad example.
“talking heads who are supposedly on our team”
The networks all have their bias. A lot of it is just what will get them viewers.
Everyone has bias. I listen to those who generally share my bias and, importantly, know how to win – a qualification initiated by VSGPDJT!
Thanks a bunch Sundance and fellow branch-mates.
At this point, every single talking head on FOX looks like a complete idiot.
Our Lion eats jackals and hyenas for breakfast.
Godspeed, President and First Lady Trump and your loyal people!
^^^^^THIS^^^^^
Excellent curry, thank you!
I cannot accurately define the depth of support, respect and love for OUR President.
We are humbled and blessed to be given life at this precise moment in history, to witness the patriotism and love of the one man, ordained by God, to lead our Beloved America back from the brink.
God Bless President Trump
God Bless All Patriots
God Bless America
🙏🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸🙏
Russia spied on Victoria Nuland of the United States when she plotted overthrow of the duly elected Ukrainian Government. The US spied on Russian Ambassador when he met with Sen. Sessions and the US spied on the Russian Ambassador’s call with Gen. Flynn. We spy. What else is new…but these stories are a complete joke!
Should we be expecting reciprocal indictments of US meddlers from Putin?
why? he took Crimea
How many electoral votes does Crimea have (sarc)?
Crimea was Russian for hundreds of years.It’s transfer of governance to Ukraine 60/years was politically expedient. Historically, it was and has been Russian.
Grammar fail.
Crimea is Russian. My wife was born there, The 95% vote is genuine. Putin stopped the neo-nazi CIA backed junta in Kiev from coming down there and wrecking God knows what havoc and murder on the ethnic Russian speaking people who have always lived there.. Crimea was only given to Ukraine in the Soviet era for admin reasons, nothing more. You need to read a bit wider young man, Obama admitted he instigated regime change there, a crime in other words, and NOBODY in the west said F all about it. Think about that before you start in on Putin and try to think of all the murdered men, women and children in Ukraine as a result of what Obama, the CIA and the globalists did there when you go to sleep tonight. Only last month the Ukrainian army was shelling the Russian held sector of east Ukraine against the ceasefire agreement. Not ONE word here in the UK from the BBC or anybody else about it FAKE NEWS!!!!! Look for images of beheaded women and children murdered by the uneducated fascists sent down from Kiev to eastern Ukraine. They always use fools from other areas so they feel no conflict when murdering their own people. It is a policy carried over from the SS in nazi Germany.
Stop coommenting on something you know F all about!!!!!!!!!!!!!
sure…100% NeoCon plan implemented by Obama Administration…As President Trump says, “Putin took Crimea on Obama’s watch…” Mexicans think California belongs to them too… Believe President Trump will work magic!
Putin didn’t take Crimea, he stopped the CIA backed fascists from Kiev, the puppet illegal government Obama and his CIA had installed there in a crime against humanity from going any further and murdering the men, women and children who are ethnic Russians.
There was a vote, granted 7 days is very quick but the 95% vote for a return to Russian rule was genuine. They voted to STAY ALIVE and be ruled by a president they could trust and not the bald headed village imbecile planted into the presidents office in Kiev by the CIA!!! Read some history please!!!! I have relatives in Crimea so I guarantee I know more than you about what life is like there before and after Russian rule. The only people moaning about Russian rule are the muslims. Even Putin is allowing them to build a new mosque in Crimea as he doesn’t want conflict with anybody but he told the Tartar’s (muslims, descended from Ghengis Khan in his European invasion and genocide) that they must accept which country they are living in, They need Russia, Russia does not need them. Putin is a lot like Trump, he tells it straight to your face, if you don’t like it….Tough!!!
Why Crimea is our problem? The Ukrainian sealed their fate when they agreed to remove all nukes from Soviet Union out of Ukraine territory in exchange for the security guarantee by Russia in 1993, no less. If the Ukraine would keep the nukes, they would be the #3 nuclear power in the world and I am very sure that Crimea is still their. It is extremely dump to disarm yourself in exchange for security of your powerful big neighbor.
I am surprised that Netanyahu has not charged Obama with election tampering in Israel. Also the nasty ms may. I might have not spoke to her while in England until Steele was arrested and extradited to U S. On top of her not abiding by the deal made with PDJT. Also we could start dropping Charges on GCHQ officials in England.
Yes I agree but we need to have DJT AG in place to run the DOJ first. Maybe after the Mid Term.
That would drain the entire swamp.
We can add Awans and all related computers, Seth Rich, the Wiener laptop, and for good measure every record obummer had transferred into his “library”. I believe POTUS has known for a very very long time. Hes been educating the sheeple all the while. Sounds like we are approaching a crescendo. About time.
And all the Obama documents missing from the National Archives.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Was Sandy Berger observed anywhere close to them?
Gil- wish I could like this 10 times.
Every time somebody complains about Trump’s Twitter activity, they ignore his ability to circumvent the gatekeepers of the MSM who would all ignore these obvious queries. Trump demands attention be paid. And the MSM has a harder time suppressing the truth.
LikeLiked by 23 people
Exactly.That’s why they ridicule, mock and condemn his tweets.
Which lends credence to his Tweets. Sweet!
Sad!
Linguistic overload for them …the can’t handle 140 characters all at once
BRILLIANT strategy in place before the Trump Tower ride down on the escalator — all the i’s dotted, the t’s crossed and all the ducks in a row.
We expect no less from our VSG!
What is VSG?
Very stable Genius.
I once complained about his Tweets but now I love them for the reason you stated. They can’t easily spin them. No MSM clown interpretting for me. The president is talikng directly to me.
Gone to the same place described below by Katie in reference to the indictments:
Top.Men
“If the glove don’t fit, you can’t convict.”
“….you must acquir”.
“acquit”.
…you get my drift.
One of many, and not the last. As long as there’s a press and a captive audience, they’ll be grinding out stories.
VSGPDJT is busy on important issues and “fixing” them. Let’s be patient and confident that once he turns his focus on the deep state that will be fixed as well. In the meantime, as each day goes by, as each development by Mueller comes in….just more evidence of the corruption.
Right it’s like he’s sitting at the top of Olympus, looking down on them.
All I needed to see that Sundance wrote was…President Trump knows!!!
They will all GO DOWN eventually, including Rosenstein!!!
Of course he knows His MI probably has the questionable servers.
Well it is official Mueller has just brought up chargers on the leader of the Russian Hacking, yep the Easter Bunny.
Spicer? Say it ain’t so!
THe white rabbit…;)
Brilliant tweets.
Trump just called DOJ, Rosenstein, and Mueller liars. Publicly.
He sees through the garbage, and so can anyone who actually looks at it.
If Trump sees through the garbage he’s doing something about it, but he’s not going to let anything be known about it until it’s too late for the wrongdoers to be able to get away.
Brilliant tweets from Trump.
Mainstream media/democrat supporters lose their minds in three, two, one……
“Trump just called DOJ, Rosenstein, and Mueller liars. Publicly.”
When VSGPDJT refused to accept Rosenstein’s resignation, perhaps it was because he had a plan to use Rosenstein to EXPOSE beyond any doubt all these shadow government shenanigans that are being aided and abetted by the fake news MSM.
In the long run, the fake news MSM are also hanging themselves, because they are providing the fodder that they are complicit with aiding and abetting a coup – so they cannot hide behind the 1st amendment.
Until Trump opens fire …. Nada…Nothing left to say. We already see the white of their eyes. We already know what they did.
” For there is nothing hidden which will not be revealed, and nothing concealed that will not be known and illuminated,” Luke 8:17. Pray for Pres. Trump. The long knives are out.
Praying unceasingly, in Jesus’ name. Amen.
“THAT is what this entire Russia Collusion/Conspiracy narrative is intended to conceal and hide. That coup attempt is why the Mueller investigation exists.
Once Trump took office, someone had to take over the collection of the results from all of this ongoing surveillance; and simultaneously someone had to protect the underlying construct of how that surveillance was obtained. THAT is why Robert Mueller’s investigation was started.
The DOJ-NSD division, and the FBI counterintelligence division, were actively engaged in a plot to destroy, then overthrow, a sitting U.S. President. All of this Russia, Russia, Russia stuff is simply designed to hide and obfuscate this issue.” sundance
In a NUTSHELL.
“in a Nut Shell” agreed perfect. My only question is if Sessions is wearing a black or white hat from the beginning or is he a hapless dolt? Who will prosecute the traitors..? I hate to be negative and want to have faith but our great President Trump is fighting an enormous infrastructure of shyt seemingly almost solo. If anyone dares to join PTrump’s fight they risk total destruction…latest attempt see Jim Jordan. I pray for President Trumps safety
Sessions is irrelevant, all this happened before Trump and Sessions. Could Sessions help dispel some of these rumors, I think not. Sessions is inconsequential at this point.
Which is why he is working behind the scenes (we hope)
Your post brings to mind Evelyn Farcas. Her friends on the Hill and all.
National Security and Ongoing Investigation have been used forever to hide all their illegal activities from us “We the People”. Ask a meaningful question and you will get one or the other.
Nothing new really. It has been their cloak they have hidden behind for decades.
Rosenstein and Trump are setting up the Deep State for this autumn’s fall. The pressure is enormous on the establishment. They are holding on to the ledge by one finger and Trump is standing over them in complete control. The evidence against them is complete. Now we are getting to the public show phase of the operation.
The Russia Indictment Move they just pulled makes the public ask, “how do they know if they don’t have the server?”
To which it is revealed, “Why, in fact, we DO have the server(s)! And here’s Julian Assange to tell you all about it.”
The Storm is Here.
Still believe Rosey is a white hat? Hmmm………
Yeah, and Mueller is a Messiah on a white horse.
Thomas Wictor says he is running a reverse sting.
Gray hat.
Some are saying that these 12 Russians are Barry’s U1 buddies, and Trump’s tweet is a message to the Cabal that he and Putin will be sharing some interesting intel on Monday.
Good Lord. That’s tin foil hat malarky.
Does it really matter? PDJT knows everything he needs to know.
It’s a stretch, but the jury is out.
Or should I say the Academy Award decision is out.
The truth is: I don’t know, and you don’t know, anything for sure.
As Sharon says below:
Those who know aren’t talking.
Those who are talking don’t know.
“Reports that say that something hasn’t happened are always interesting to me, because as we know, there are known knowns; there are things we know we know. We also know there are known unknowns; that is to say we know there are some things we do not know. But there are also unknown unknowns- the ones we don’t know we don’t know.”
― Donald Rumsfeld
For Mueller not to be Deep State weapon, we’d have to assume that destroying attorney client privilege, procuring Presidential Transition documents, and imprisoning white collar suspects would MAGA…lets a bridge too far from truth…Preserving and defending the Constitution is MAGA!!
True. Unless it is being done in order to preserve the Constitution.
His position is unconstitutional, his appointment is unconstitutional/illegal, his mandate is unconstitutional and his actions are unconstitutional. You can’t preserve the Constitution by unconstitutional actions.
Coverup, persecution of political opponents, and the ongoing opposition research in order to subvert the Presudency — that’s what Mueller is doing.
On the surface,you are absolutely correct. And that may be the end of it. He may be a very dark and evil man. He would have to be to go against the truth that he must know.
I however, allow for the possibility that even Mueller may be “cooperating” in the sting of all stings.
From Sundance’s linked post: “Seemingly overlooked by most, Rosenstein said the indictment will now be passed-off (code word for “buried”) to the DOJ National Security Division.”
Conjures up images of the ending of Raiders of the Lost Ark. Just bury the sucker in the vast tomb where all truth goes to die.
There was nothing to pass off. 12 names written on the back of a receipt from McDonalds. These people are pathetic. My Sheriff would can my arse.
HAHAHhahah!
Top. Men.
I’m loving the refreshing contradictions and corrective tweets from Prescient President Trump pertaining to the outright bullsh!t burrowcrat statements and actions of globalist cucks and enemedia. It really helps me ignore the concern trolling and hand-wringing around here lately!
We have a true American President with one serious agenda to MAGA. Get a grip folks, and some more popcorn!
PPT!
TheHumanCondition
Love, Love, Love the new word you coined: BURROWCRAT.
Brilliant.
Just to be very clear …
“The entire narrative is based on a story; and it is a story; that can never be proved.”
– Sundance 2:26 PM 7/13
“The stories you heard about the 12 Russians yesterday took place during the Obama Administration, not the Trump Administration.”
PDJT 3:08 AM 7/14.
Curry! Is SD Q? 🙂
No, but a connection may have developed.
SD has become uncharacteristically resigned to Deep State power in recent days.
as well as mysteriously “reflective” about all the winning.
Is SD participating in disinformation because something is about to happen? While also clueing us in?
Q has been silent for 10 days.
I am entirely with ya Curry! I have been following Rex and Praying Medic and Stealth Jeff and Thomas Wictor–and they seem to be all on the same page..
Something HAS changed here a the TCTH– both good and bad–kinda like what you describe above!!
Check. Check. Check. And Check.
Perhaps it is what it is. The deep state is not going away and Trump has had some accomplishments despite them.
Perhaps it is. And perhaps it isn’t. What it is.
“There is nothing more difficult to take in hand, more perilous to conduct, or more uncertain in its success, than to take the lead in the introduction of a new order of things. —NICCOLÒ MACHIAVELLI”
F**K Q!
(See what I did there 😉 )
U are doing dishoner to mr. Sundance for confusing the two (personas).
I was actually just teasing–so please dont judge.
Some would say it would be an honor in either direction.
Those who know aren’t talking.
Those who are talking don’t know.
Excellent, Sharon, thank you.
This need to be repeated – often.
Trust President Trump
Trust Sundance
Buckle up, Patriots!
With ya Minnie!!
Can we say “fairy tales” now or is that politically incorrect, too?
There were probably some fairies involved.
🙂 Definitely fairies. Witches a-hunting too.
More like Fractured Fairy Tales – With Boris and Natasha, plus Moose and Squirrel.
Time to call a spade a spade.
Time to call Sylvia.
— GATrumper (@Ajbyrd49) July 14, 2018
Speakink of computers. No one has anwered this question. Why was information about Hillary’s server on the Secret Service agents laptop? And other sensitive info. Why was Secret Service involved? We only here about FBI and DOJ. What does Secret Service have to say about it all.
https://newyork.cbslocal.com/2017/03/17/secret-service-agent-laptop-stolen/
Trump reads Sundance analysis, IMO.
I believe Sundance knows President Trump, has probably played golf with him.
Agree and I think he’s been reading here since his campaign was announced. Part of why Trump got elected is CTH.
Tonawanda Tatonka- I have often thought the same thing. So many coincidences.
I think PDJT reads many of the posts too.
I am in on you with that THC but when you think about it things like this is all they got. They have one playbook and they stick to it and it is a main part of their undoing.
No…Deep State Think Tank Black Ops has terror. They lost credibility!
I love their undoing based on what they are and have been doing… 😉
They chose evil, which was stupid, so they are literally stupid and never conceived it possible for our VSG Master Troll President to win. It’s impossible to maneuver around genius with only one playbook.
Especially if counting on “fixers” like comey or strzok. lmao
Sux to be them!
It wasn’t just that, it was this one too. He’s on to the b.s.
I believe President Trump knows where the DNC Server is, he might have it or all the backup info. I believe President Trump is calling all the IDIOTAS out. President Trump knows everything and what’s going on. I might be right or wrong. We will see…..Go and listen to Donald J. Trump discussing REVENGE on his enemies. You could find it on YouTube……
Maybe because PDJT has the DNC server. Or at least the server’s content. Mic drop
Stories. How true. The indictment reads like a poorly thought out term paper written at the last minute. I would not be surprised to see there are n the indictment stylistic similarities to the so-called Intel Community report AND the Steele dossier. Anybody know what Glenn Simpson has been doing?
Spending $50M on continuing Sedition.
I don’t watch CNN, MSNBC..etc unless a time is specified for something I want to watch. Which is like… never.
Are these tweets shown on those channels. I know sometimes they cover a Trump rally live. But do these tweets get discussed at all on the fake news ?
Not unless they’re really “offensive”. My guess is the general public doesn’t know they never had the server, or that rosenstein said no Americans were involved and no votes were changed. They just know the FBI/DOJ is doing stuff. In my long years of analyzing the Left, the biggest problem is they don’t get the information on issues, just the narrative. I want to see a new media revive true journalism. Where are all the conservative billionaires? It would be an excellent investment.
Yesterday, I read the entire 29 pages of the indictment. The entire time I kept thinking – “this feels too accurate, too clean”. Almost like it’s not real or it was copied from a novel about hacking.
Then I read today that team Mueller copied most of the text from another lawsuit from George Webb. I tried to research deeper, but don’t have time (daughter’s 21st birthday party/cookout!)
Regardless, it’s likely 90-100% made up to get people chasing rabbits.
Happy 21st to your daughter! July babies are the best (my BD is next Sat.) 😀
Yes, Happy Birthday mines the 30th!
Mine’s the 19th!
Mueller Plagiarizes Right-Wing YouTube Journalist’s Lawsuit Against Podesta in New Russian Indictments; DOJ’s Big Splash Appears Fabricated
Posted on July 13, 2018 by admin
“U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has spent untold millions investigating Russia, President Trump and all things Trump but his latest indictments of 12 alledged Russian operatives lifts language and content from the pending lawsuit of a humble YouTube journalist.
George Webb sued John Podesta in 2017, along with other elected and public officials including Justice Department personnel but today, exact language, accusations and content from Webb’s suit appeared in the Justice Department’s indictment. Beyond strange.
Mueller swiped Webb’s hacking allegations against Imran Awan and simply flipped them — almost word for word — and made the exact allegations against Russian operatives.
How did the exact wording and language from Webb’s civil lawsuit
filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia appear in Mueller’s big Russian criminal indictment?
Is the Special Council cutting corners now and simply stealing content from other lawsuits? Even a suit against DOG personnel? Where is all the money going to then?”
https://truepundit.com/mueller-plagiarizes-right-wing-youtube-journalists-lawsuit-against-podesta-in-new-russian-indictments-dojs-big-splash-appears-fabricated/
Is this WHY Rosenstein decided to bury the indictment of 12 Russians? WOW!!!!
Thanks MaryGRACE
and the first set of indictments he put out was lifted from a foreign newspaper.
So bereft they are mailing it in.
I still think VSGPDJT will have perp walks the day or two before November elections thereby winning bigly and keeping many coats……
YW cove.
I was really interested in the lawsuit versus Awan et el and the allegation that Sanders’ internet link was altered so donations went to Awan et al. I wonder how many millions were scarfed up? Did Awan and Wasserman-Schultz Schultz split the haul?
Wonder if the FBI is taking precidence over Webb lawsuit in order to block the lawsuit especially discovery. Or perhaps since mueller was the only signature on the indictment mueller was lazy and this was a quick indictment for Political purposes.
Born on Bastille Day!
Well, maybe our tax dollars aren’t completely wasted…maybe Director Mueller will win an award for all of this wacky fiction that he is creating…
He should win the Golden Hemp Necktie award for sure… he sure has worked hard for it!
These 12 indictments sound so desperate. I’m sure they were announced to prevent POTUS meeting Putin alone using narrative media engineers. This tweet allocates blame and responsibility for the ‘story’ to the Obama administration. Nicely done by VSG.
Good grief…I’m suffering from Apostle Peter level mood swings. One moment I’m ready to cash it in and then I read these texts from our amazing President and I’m like…”Where’s my sword?”.
The way you put it made me laugh, Midnight! I felt the same way last night — like, I had 99% decided to take a few days without reading TCH, which would have been the first time in years. I just felt overwhelmed with evil seeming to ride roughshod over good. And yet, the first place I came to read this morning was here, and after Sundance’s post with VSGPDJT’s tweets, all is well again 🙂
Life is nothing if not a roller coaster 😆
Through it all, keep the faith and –
TRUST President Trump 🦁
It’s the Trump Roller Coaster Syndrome. If you support and love President Trump, then you have it!
Hahahaha!!!
😂❤️
I keep noticing that just when I’m crawling out on the ledge again, the President sends a cheerful, confident tweet and I remember that picture on my cabinet: “Relax. I’ve got this.” I don’t “tweet” so you all are my source and I thank you and bless you for it. And after a couple of years of freeloading on all of you, I’ve started donating! ‘Bout time!!
It’s all chaf, counter measures and “look a squirrel” from the DoJ…more feeding the MSM the latest Russia did it crap. This crap, if true, has nothing to do with the Trump campaign and everything to do with the Obama administrations failure to protect the electoral process. Since there is no there there, and no way to prove the servers were hacked, please file this indictment in the circular file cabinet under complete BS.
Someone post Suspicious Cat’s brother – Decepticat 🐱
(Can’t from the mobile)
The Art of War – main theme, deception 👍
The entire “Trump / Russian Collusion FALSE Narrative” is a Deep State fabricated misdirection propaganda calculated to serve as a DIVERSION of attention from the ACTUAL collusion and conspiracy with Russia that is a PROVEN FACT that incriminates the Obama / Clinton CRIME CARTEL that includes the SAME treasonous Deep State bad actors attempting to escape ACCOUNTABILITY for their graft and treason.
ALL of the DIVERSION, the ENTIRE FALSE NARRATIVE goes back to covering up Uranium One. The entirety of the Mueller Investigation serves the same purpose of OBFUSCATION for the entire Deep State Obama / Clinton Crime Conglomerate …..as does the ink of the octopus serve its purpose….an overt coverup.
Right. Uranium One is the REAL RUSSIAN COLLUSION/
which is why the heads are exploding over POTUS-PUTIN SUMMIT.
Exactly, which for gaslighting reasons only can I surmise even awesome Treepers keep forgetting that very substantive and true cause of the whole CHARADE of “russian collusion”…
Project, project, project… then deflect, obfuscate, and lie that @$$ off.
It’s the globalist puppet way.
And these indictments of 12 Russians by the Special Counsel are supposed to be taken seriously? Why twelve? Why not 24, 3, 78 or 2 x 3? Why not 3 Russians, 2 Macedonians, and a partridge in a pear tree?
1. An indictment is a formal accusation only. A conviction is obtained only after a trial. How can you put citizens from another country on trial if there is no extradition treaty with that country?
2. The DNC refused to give up its server to the FBI for examination after it had been allegedly hacked. How can anyone be indicted for hacking into a server that has not been examined to establish if there was hacking in the first place?
This is not a witch hunt. It is not even a treasure hunt. It is a game of Blind Man’s Buff. Or perhaps a game of Pin the Tail on the Donkey? Except you can’t pin a tail on yourself. Or can you?
Mueller is a fool, an ass and a donkey. A mule is the offspring of a male donkey and a female horse. It is infertile cannot cannot reproduce.
As sterile as the results of the Mule’s Special Counsel investigations.
Did 17 intelligence agencies all agree? That should make any lie sound more convincing.
Just a thought here from IT-land, with Faraday hats 🙂 as well.
What if the supposed DNC server HARDWARE did not exist at all? Rather, it existed as a virtual machine within Hill-the-BEAST’s BCC (Bathroom Computing Complex)?
It’s possible to fit quite a lot of kit (even older kit) in a tower case, and servers, as opposed to workstations doing rendering, etc., don’t need quite as much power as one might think. I had a couple of servers I built in Addtronics 7896A cases, and while looking around for what else to do with them (decommissioned), I read that a fellow had put FOUR mATX mobos in such a case, and run VMs on each of them. (Lots of fannage, no doubt). And that was around 2000…
Considering the DEMONcRATs fake just about everything, a virtual machine would fit right in. And it could be buried in seconds (although not without the NSD having some traces of it). Crowdstrike, the Awans, “It’s Her Turn”, i.e. why not run everything on “the Hill-the-BEAST” just to keep it all in one place….
Speaking of rabbits, they could give this box the machine name “Harvey”…
NSA, not NSD.
Keyboard’s cruisin’ for a brusin’, methinks 🙂
(All that covfefe and cookies)…
Well said. I’ve often wondered if they live in a virtual world – now I’m sure they are in cuckoo land.
Whatever virtual world they live in, it’s certainly not virtuous.
Thank you for today’s lesson, cuppa 👍
Faraday Hat = Tin Foil Hat
😆
Love me some research, helps to expand our cognitive abilities.
I can see the virtual setup, even a “on the fly encrypted” file server buried within an existing file server that wouldn’t even be visible to anyone who didn’t know it was there, but, how would data move off even an encrypted partition without leaving a trail of IP connections? Unless of course, the files actually were moved between hardware devices which would mean whoever accessed the files was local.
The never ending story by Comey’s FBI assistant.
— Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) July 14, 2018
Um what?
Collision. Collusion.
How much was Josh Campbell paid to put this garbage out?
Josh Campbell’s Soup.
Won’t say what flavor…
Exactly/ as long as it remains “Open” ……
sundance (backstory link above) ends with the following:
More Information: “How long will the investigation into the 2016 cyber intrusion into the Democratic National Committee servers remain open and ongoing? Perhaps forever.”
I don’t use twitter. Could some kind hearted soul from here please point out to Josh Campbell that he needs to apply his exact same standard to Strzok and Comey’s exoneration of Hillary in the email investigation BEFORE THE INVESTIGATION WAS COMPLETED?!
The exoneration was written months before Hillary and a truckload of other important witnesses were even interviewed.
They didn’t play the movie til the end, now DID they?
Nope.
By the way, there was proof of collusion from the FBI when they prevented the Titanic (Hillary) from even hitting an iceberg in the form of a credible investigation.
Also, please point out to Josh that the flaming hypocrisy he has posted is hysterically funny……….and embarrassingly easy to point out.
If someone does point this out to him on Twitter, you are welcome to simply cut and paste from this post if you so choose. Also, if someone decides to do this, please post a link to it. Thanks y’all.
A good bird dog who loves to hunt would sniff through all of the under brush and go “on point” when it got to the Obama Whitehouse. The Obama FBI/DoJ hold overs are still in the midst of a gigantic coverup. The Obama Whitehouse and his henchmen from CIA, FBI, DoJ, DoS all conspired to throw the 2016 election, and when they got caught, blamed it on the Russian bogeyman, Putin.
I pray that VSGDJT and Vlad jointly drop a stink bomb on Obama and the Clintons that’s so big that the MSM can’t spin away the crimes and dirty tricks they committed.
They must be revealed with malice and destroyed publically and permanently.
I’d like to see VSGPDJT trade Satan Soros and his kids to Putin for “a few draft choices to be named later”.
Soroses, of course, joining that great non-hockey team, the Siberian Stonecrushers…
Rosenstein said he briefed Trump on these indictments before he left for Europe. Trump waited until Saturday, day after announcement, to tweet. He thought this through carefully. Note that his two tweets do several things, especially in light of Rosenstein comments about no American involvement, and Giuliani’s thatbthis means Mueller investigation should end. 1. Cast blame on Obama. 2. Discredit Mueller charter (no collusion. 3. Discredit Mueller investigation (no DNC server). 4. Discredit HRC and DWS (DNC server not turned over despite Russia whining).
Plus, tees up a devious but ineffective Putin move for promised discussion Monday in Helsinki. Bet there will be a post summit tweet about Obama ineffectually saying to Putin ‘cut it out’ whereas Trump said mano a mano ‘if you don’t cut it out then xxx ‘boom’.
yep
Nice breakdown/ VSGPDJT multitasking with one single tweet.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2018
I love my VSG SE POTUS MST ( Magnificent Super Troll ). The truth will come out.
Every once in a while when I get the feels ng that all the conspirators are going to walk, He reminds me who is now in control of the levers of power and the channels of communication.
The left is getting bolder in it’s re write of their stories that means coordinator nation and that means communication.
One bit of info that stood out to me in the indictment was the use of Bitcoin and Blockchain by the Russians. I don’t know anything about bitcoin or how it works, but I do know the law firm that represents the Clinton Campaign and DNC, Perkins Coie, claims to be the worlds largest and leading Blockchain Technologies and Digital Currency industry group. Just a coincidence right? 🤔
https://www.perkinscoie.com/en/industries/technology-media-entertainment/blockchain-technology-digital-currency.html
Senator Mark Pencilneck Warner, DemonizingRat, Virginia is all over the whack-a-mole alphabet networks demanding that Illegitimate Oval Office Occupier Donald Trump cease and desist from calling the Mueller investigation a “witch hunt.”
Oh, that must really rile those DemonizingRat hornets up. There is now, according to Sen. Pencilneck, proof positive that the Russians have Yugely breached our sacred voting “system.” Next thing you know, the Supreme Leader of Russia will be getting dead people to vote, driving illegal aliens to the polls and haunting nursing homes collecting absentee ballots. I, for one, can not wait to hear Sen. Pencilneck weigh in on all the horrible things ahead if the Great Pretender Trump does not rip Putin a new one in Helsinki.
It is to laugh. When the DemonizingRats get really wound up, they bump into every wall at hand. Oh, and the FusionGPS dossier is just good ole opposition research and blah, blah, blah.
Warner was on the Senate intelligence committee, why didn’t they do something?
So here’s Sen. Mark Warner trying to intimidate President Trump, courtesy CBS News Radio 2PM Eastern today. Sen. Warner warns that “President Trump had better talk with Putin about the Russians who were named in the DOJ indictment yesterday if POTUS is serious about getting to the bottom of the Russian meddling.” (paraphrased)
And there’s also that Sen. Blumenthal, the one who LIED about his service in Vietnam, on the radio today with the “Democratic Response” going on about how POTUS must cancel his meeting with Putin “until the DOJ indictments have been invcestigated” (paraphrased) or some such horsesh&t.
WATCH for the Democrats (AND maybe even some RINO’s) start to create a meme of “President Trump doesn’t know what he’s doing”, “President Trump doesn’t understand the implications”, “President Trump is bungling the investigation” garbage within the next few days. The ones who will be making the MOST noise are the ones who see themselves as either on the 2020 Democrat Presidential ticket OR are getting campaign committees in place behind the scenes to “challenge” POTUS for the 2020 Republican Presidential nomination.
You mean the DOJ indictment can’t stand on it’s own two feet?
“President Trump had better talk with Putin about the Russians who were named in the DOJ indictment…”
So then the dims can complain about PDJT obstructing justice. Idiots.
Can’t wait for Russian Summit Press Conference! If Middle East Peace Proposal is agreed to by the Major powers, Syria and Iran will have to abide by the US and Russia! remember, BiBi met with Putin for a few days!! The Betrayers and all the other NeoCons are apopletic!!!
Trump will get what he wants. Remember, he specifically brought up the German / Russian gas pipeline. Putin cannot afford to lose that.
Admin has already said there will be sanctions on the pipeline…
Therefore Germany will have to buy energy elsewhere.
⭐️⭐️⭐️
Come Press Conference time, I will stop whatever I am doing to watch our VSSG at work!
That’s saying a lot, as the office has been beastly busy since January!
That’s ok too, billable hours 😆
Do we have names? Can we cross reference these 12 to the diplomats Obama ejected from our country at end of his term? Just wondering if this is where they are coming up with this.
Mueller plagerized the indictment(s) – from Geo Webb!
The WHOLE thing is a fraud –
A way to close down the investigation? Many think so.
I don’t understand why so many here at CTH are becoming so depressed.
Try to find an article on Mueller’s indictment(s) at CNN… scroll and scroll…
It was planned. RR did just what the VSG wanted him to do.
Correct DanO64……
That makes that pic that was here the other day of Rudy G. shaking hands with Rosenstein make more sense. Our VSG is the best!
Yes it does.
Sure does makes sense now/good one.
What these DOJ and FBI criminals want is to get off the hook.
What I want is that through all of the work of Sundance and this site, all of the hearings, all of the news cycles, etc is for most of the American voters to come to a deep understanding of one thing – that the democrats, whether they be elected Democrats, the DNC, the corporate media, the democrat donors, dems in the DOJ, FBI, CIA et al colluded to illegally prevent DJT from becoming president.
This is the prize. If achieved, it will serve to elevate our VSGPDJT
Yes, POTUS knows, and so too do all his attorneys and so too does Jeff Sessions and so too does every damn member who has any power on the Senate Intel and House committees….so what kind of cat and mouse game is POTUS playing. Is he lying in wait or is this game some kind of a agreement, tacit or implied, between Muellar and the Trump team, as is (from Muellar), “There’ll be no charges against you but you have to allow us a way out of this Russia mess.”
There HAS to be a way for Trump and his people (which, I am sure, includes at least a few Intel people) to PROVE this has all been a big set up and a ruse. Thing is, has Trump decided that PROVING it will hurt his admin and the country?
Guccifer 2.0 was demcorat op(crowdstrike?) to lessen teh imapct of the then upcoming Wikileaks release.
All G2 released was some donor info and Opposition research on Trump.
Then G2 contacted people like Roger Stone to connect Trump to it.
Some researches found that the dnc server was NOT HACKED but some insider copied the data locally.
Lot’s more here:
http://g-2.space/
The guy who runs the website on twitter:
I'm going through Mueller's latest indictment now and already found a few questionable claims and flaws in the first couple of pages, unsurprisingly.
Will detail everything in the next 24 hours.
“I’m going through Mueller’s latest indictment now and already found a few questionable claims and flaws in the first couple of pages, unsurprisingly. Will detail everything in the next 24 hours.”
Trillions of dollars at stake .. never forget the globalist want one world.
Imagine the frustration of these globalist that are not getting bang for their buck.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-07-14/majority-clinton-emails-funneled-foreign-entity-when-ig-told-strzok-he-completely
Is it possible the FBI obtained the Russian server in Malaysia?
It was on the lost Malaysian airliner….Obama had the whole plane disappear.
I think President Trump would laugh at this as much as I did:
I’ve now read the indictment, which is very specific about who did what when, detailing specific tasks that the specific Russian GRU agents took on specific days on what computers. Sundance and the rest of us ask, how do they know these allegations? With the indictment, they assume the burden of proving every allegation beyond a reasonable doubt, in the event that any of the defendants shows up and demands a speedy trial. How? especially since the servers in question, DNC’s, Democratic Congressional Caucus, John Podesta’s, reportedly have never been examined by the FBI.
I read the indictment and see three possibilities:
One: there is PRISM, the NSA program disclosed by Edward Snowden, by which our government collects and stores copies of much of the data transmitted over much of the internet throughout the world. That includes search engine queries, pornograpy sites visited and videos streamed, virtually all email, many texts, many telephone calls, video camera feeds, keystroke monitoring spyware planted by a thousand IT companies to collect data they can sell or use for marketing. You can bet that internet connections to Russian spy office buildings would be particular targets of US data collection ops, so one explanation is that NSA PRISM, or PRISM-style data, collected, stored and searchable within our government, provided the source for much of the evidence supposedly available to prove these allegations.
If so, then there WAS, as the intelligence community continues to claim, a concerted Russian effort to target the Clinton campaign and harm her election chances. Is this plausible? Assuming it is true, it means Clinton had become persona non grata with Putin. Is that plausible? Clinton began her stint as Secretary of State with the so-called reset, and with the largely-hidden-from-public-view sale of Uranium One and its US Uranium stores to Russia, netting Putin his desire to control the world Uranium supply, and netting the Clinton Foundation ~$145M in donations from Russian buyers and Canadian sellers of Uranium One, fueling the Clinton Crime Machine in a big way. U1 was strong evidence of Clinton Corruption, with more than a whiff of treason, and should have endeared Clinton to Putin. But then Obama-Clinton took many steps that were not to Russia’s liking: Eastward expansion of NATO, a coup in Ukraine to oust the pro-Russia regime, arms shipments through Libya to ISIS and other rebel groups in Syria, etc. It is possible Putin grew to dislike Clinton and Obama over the course of the latter parts of Obama’s administration, and to prefer a change. Or it is possible that the Russians like everyone else, were certain Clinton would win, and just wanted to hassle her because they could and because they thought she’d win.
As President Trump reminds us: this all occurred on Obama’s watch and with their knowledge, but they did nothing. Comey even said he drafted an Op-ed to disclose the existence of the Trump Russia collusion investigation in August 2016, but that this idea was nixed by Obama himself, apparently not wishing to appear to use the government to interfere in the election (and also over-confident that Hillary would win).
Two: The second option is that all of the evidence of Russian interference was manufactured by deep state plotters, Strzok-like insiders in the intelligence agencies and within private contractors, possibly including CrowdStrike, and is “disclosed” now only in the controlled form of allegations in the indictment of foreign spies, with confidence that the “proof” will never be necessary, or that, if the case goes forward, all such evidence would remain hidden as classified from public view. This is the option I have been assuming is correct, before reading the indictment. I’m reminded, however, that Guccifer 2.0, one of the outlets allegedly used by the indicted Russians to publicize hacked material, identified in the indictment, is reportedly in US Custody, jailed in Alexandria, and likely to be a key witness for Mueller supporting all the allegations against the Russians.
Three: The third option is that One and Two constitute two warring narratives being used by the most senior deep staters whose ultimate goal is neither to support Hillary and the Dems nor President Trump, but to protect the deep state from full exposure, full house-cleaning, full swamp-draining. Trump having rolled over the Bush dynasty, the Clinton dynasty, the MSM, the Establishment writ large, and showing every evidence of also steam-rolling the globalist establishment as well, these shadowy figures want to salvage their own hides, the deep state’s capabilities, and, in short, make peace with Donald Trump. If this is the explanation, then expect a respectable number of Obama era officials who did wrong to get indicted and cop pleas (the deep deep state confessing what is known and sacrificing those they need to), while the Russians are sternly rebuked for these attacks on the US democracy, but Trump is left blameless, Mueller gets pleas from Manafort and maybe Tony Podesta as part of the ritual public sacrificing of scape goats, and the rest is swept under the rug of deep state bureaucracy. Favoring this last explanation is President’s Trump’s otherwise inexplicable tolerance of Session and Rosenstein, his Kabuki performance where his own role – the Chief Executive – is limited to tweeting here, a verbal spar there, occasional complaints about his own lieutenants betraying him, but leaving this most important of the executive functions under the executive power of the United States (which exclusively resides in him, as the constitutionally elected President) to people who otherwise appear to be his mortal enemies.
Trump’s uncharacteristic actions may make sense as part of such a negotiation strategy. I’m coming to drain your swamp, and all of you critters are going to die on hot dry sand, [unless some of you have something to offer me that might persuade me to leave a waterhole here or there to sustain you into the future]. You want to deal? Talk to number 17. Trump’s repeated use of his pardon power is also there as a tool that would facilitate any such deal, e.g., Flynn can be sentenced, then I can pardon him, just understand that Strzok and McCabe will rot in jail at least until I’m out of office.
I’m undecided among these options, and impatient for get beyond this current state of near civil war, possibly between two sides each passionately following a false narrative.
The President knows; the President has a plan.
Two quotes to always keep in mind when there is an apparent setback or a nettling frustration:
“Complicated business folks”
and
“I propose to fight it out on this line if it takes all summer.”
Not everyone has tuned out and we´re not stupid. The wheels appear to be coming off the bus..quickly.
FTA – POTUS TRUMP Calls Out Deep State – “Where Is The DNC Server?”
It’s a valid question and one that should be front and center of any media coverage of Rod Rosenstein’s bizarre “we’re indicting twelve Russian nationals” performance yesterday. Mr. Rosenstein (publicly) claims these Russians hacked the DNC while at the same time keeping quiet about the fact the FBI has never directly reviewed the actual DNC server to verify said hack. This fact raises a myriad of questions. Why did the DNC refuse access? Why were they even allowed to refuse access given such a hack would be considered a potential breach of national security. What was the DNC hiding? What is the FBI/DOJ still hiding?
President Trump would like to know as would tens of millions more Americans.
http://dcwhispers.com/potus-trump-calls-out-deep-state-where-is-the-dnc-server/#eQM5XmSGQ62PwF2V.97
So why did the assassination attempts Oct, 1, 2017 at the Tropicana of Prince
Salmon….by ISIS (hired by the Prince Alwaleed…Mandalay Bay Co-Owner) still not
not made public by FBI..CIA..HSA… or police…or .news media???
The fact that there were numerous shooters killing people….(by ISIS) That
Paddock was the FIRST VICTIM SHOT. That victums reported shooting
on the Country Music crowd from the roof top and helicopters shooting down
on them. The helipad on Mandalay Bay was the escape route for
Paddocks killers….through secret back stairway to roof heliport ….
..and security and police waited until they staged the crime scene before they entered
so as to frame Paddock to fit the narrative, “Paddock was the SINGLE SHOOTER””…
lie they were going to tell the public.
Remmber the Demoncrap motto??
” Never let a disaster go to waste.”
The police, FBI, and POLICE were already there BEFORE THE FIRST SHOT
was FIRED….as there were shots fired at the Tropicana….and people were
hiding there while police and FBI lined up on the street near the Tropicana……
just as the first shots were fired…at the Mandalay Bay.
Why were they there??? It was a set-up.
I smell a Clintonwitch and Obumhole trying to help get
Prince Salmon snuffed out since Prince Alwaleed were thick
with them and they provided a coverup….””GUN CONTROL”.
for the ring leaders of “FAST AND FURIOUS FAME””
Is this the “investigation ” the CIA and FBI is covering up ??
C and Obumhole, owe Alwaleed favors big time!!! Could this fiasco
be payback???
This is how they cover up crap. Denial…lie…blame… lie…
THEN TURN THEIR LIE ONTO THE ACCUSER…..
until it is old news and forgotten by gullible,
narrow minded public.
Interesting piece on this topic in the Daily Caller:
http://dailycaller.com/2018/07/13/crowdstrike-russian-purge-dnc/
Let us never forget DEBBIE BLABBERMOUTH SCHULTZ AND THE AWAN CRIME FAMILY SPIES.
#FREE PAUL MANAFORT
