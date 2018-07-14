Alan Dershowitz Discusses Peter Strzok Testimony…

Alan Dershowitz and Maria Bartiromo discuss the testimony of FBI Agent Peter Strzok.
Dershowitz knows what happened. He can’t admit it openly; but he knows exactly what happened.
Come out it will.
I disagree. All of the major players will walk. IMO Obama Hillary and all of the dirtbags should be tried for treason and hung, however they will walk away without being charged. THAT is the America we live in today. I would bet the founding fathers would insist that they hang, yet IT WILL NOT HAPPEN.
Yep. All roads lead to Obama. Not. Gonna. Happen.
If only you could relax now it would save you months, maybe a year or two of needless worrying.
Trump became President for MAGA. Trump knows that one of the biggest needs to make MAGA happen is the conviction/eradication of ALL these evils globalist tools in UniParty.
The “democrat” narrative will morph, and those #nevertrumper scumbags pretending to represent US, will fall too if their hands are when the whole ball of wax melts…
Meanwhile, the swamp IS being drained, albeit slowly… but my goodness how much better is slowly than krooked killery kackling at the state of the union while rambling about how awesome she is, yada yada yada…
Have some faith in whatever you need to, great things are on the way!
Oh, he’ll get them. He’ll get them all.
Hoosier, i agree…couple of things:
Go back and look at Trump’s expression/body language while he listens to maobama grille him at that Dinner party;
then re-read or listen to Trump dish on vengeance…he also writes ab it.
Don’t think the President is going to let this stuff slide.
It may take years, like it did w/Hoffa…but..
I am convinced it will be in an unforeseen manner…and the longer these vermin think they are skating, the more likely it is they will slip up.
Agree. Did you hear Louie Gomert at the Strzok hearing talking about a foreign enemy having all of Hillary’s emails? If Gomert knows this, Trump knows everything.
So we’re gonna get the 33,000 finally? Who’s got it? or should we say, Who bought it from the 400 lb. guy in the basement?
What about all the (many thousands of) HildeBeast emails and Blackberry/text messages on Carlos Danger’s (and HildeBeast’s left-hand gal Huma’s) laptop?
I understand that the NY police, and the ‘SDNY’ FBI/DOJ has an ‘image’ of the laptop’s hard drive.
How come we NEVER hear anything about THOSE emails?
….. for that matter, how come we NEVER hear ANYTHING about Seth Rich, the Dem ‘I.T.’ guy who was shot 4 times in the back in a ‘robbery gone wrong’ (aka ‘Arkencide) in which NOTHING was stolen?
……crickets…….
It’s very important you get this part correct. Gomert didn’t say ‘foreign enemy’, he said non-Russian – foreign entity. We have been having a discussion on this on the previous thread. My bet that as the foreigners are not named – its Israel. Why wouldn’t they name the foreign entity? Hmm?? A point was made that this may make sense as Israel was doing poorly with Obama and possibly would with Hillary..
And if its not Israel (who runs and owns the US Govt foreign policy anyway) – then 2nd place is another huge embarrassment – Ukraine. Embarrassing because of the whohaa Victoria Nuland and Biden were meddling in a few years ago… I could go on. So, not mentioning Ukraine? Well actually its been revealed very recently Ukraine govt was who was meddling in the US election, not Russia. So not sure.
And if its not one of those 2 it would be China, and if it is – then they would be plastering it all over the place – naming the country because that would be fashionable right now.
So… why don’t they name the foreign country? Obviously to save someone’s face and some ‘foreign affairs’. My guess is Israel.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5845799/FBI-knew-foreign-actors-access-Hillary-emails-7-weeks-Comey-let-hook.html
Agreed. Plus the Israelis are known to be great with computer technology.
I’m thinking back to that brilliant piece Sundance wrote about Watching the Watchmen. Ryan took the trip over to Saudis Arabia and their intel facility and looked like he’d seen a ghost….and Devin Nunes stood back watching him
Nothing like a little totally ignorant anti-Israel anti-Semitism on a Saturday night!
I read that kind of paranoid derangement in the comments on InfoWars… please take it elsewhere!
“And if its not Israel (who runs and owns the US Govt foreign policy anyway) – ”
Back up that moronic statement with facts, please.
I agree Trump will see to it these traitors will face the full extent of the laws violated against our Country. It has to be, otherwise we have no Country as most Americans understand it to be. Trump is not MAGA without correcting one of the very wrongs necessary for in fact to result with MAGA.
What good for Trump to reform and rectify America if the Deep State criminality continues to exist?
My thought on this, expressed by Mr. McNaughton.
http://jonmcnaughton.com/expose-the-truth/
piper567, Trump knows how to pay the piper, poker, and how to lay traps they can’t see or smell, and then he pounces. Been happening a lot in the last 1 1/2 yrs. and I don’t get tired of seeing this happening. The leftists are confounded and desperate. GOOD!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I like your thinking! As much as the president loves the United States I’m thinking more and more he must know that making us great again would have to include cleaning up these two departments. He may be mislead as to Wray and Sessions/Rosenstein doing that, but he is a quick study. If he didn’t know before, he is certainly figuring it out now (in between NATO, UK, Putin etc.)!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, “he’ll get them. He’ll get them all” – UNDER RICO.
The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) is a United States Federal Law passed in 1970 that was designed to provide a tool for law enforcement agencies to fight organized crime. RICO allows prosecution and punishment for alleged racketeering activity that has been executed as part of an ongoing criminal enterprise.
Activity considered to be racketeering may include bribery, counterfeiting, money laundering, embezzlement, illegal gambling, kidnapping, murder, drug trafficking, slavery, and a host of other nefarious business practices.
Mary-
Sounds like they are describing the Clinton Crime Foundation(s).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, Dersh said that no-one will be held accountable.
He’s of the left so he’s talking his core politics.
Interesting that no-one now expects Rosie’s captured DoJ to do anything at all about prosecuting any anti Trump operative…from Hillary to Strzok
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dersh is hoping no one is held accountable …dude is talking out of both sides of his mouth…just like Rosenstein…they make me sick…Mueller is persisting because Trump hasn’t caved and said he wont go after anyone for spying on him and FISA abuses. Trump will not let this go. Many heads have already rolled…there will be more. The FBI and the DOJ will both be subject to Trump’s reorganizing federal departments in his second term. I hope he disperses the departments around the country …Washington is incestuous.
LikeLiked by 6 people
^^^^This!!
“Mueller is persisting because Trump hasn’t caved and said he wont go after anyone for spying on him and FISA abuses. Trump will not let this go”
perfect summary
Dersh said there is nothing criminal in this. However I think there is a lot that is criminal in this.
It is a conspiracy to take down a sitting president of the united states.
Somehow, I always thought that was illegal, and a felony.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Umm Yeah. Like treason?
LikeLike
Yeah you’re correct Alonzo. I’ve been saying that for some time. It could completely throw the apple cart of this nation upside down. But what we have to remember is the longview, we are taking back ground. Every day we have Trump in there and Freedom Caucus Republicans we are winning.
Just be pragmatic about it and keep the intensity up for conservatives in the upcoming elections. DT has been a God send we need to do our part and not let him down. Keep spirits high fellers and don’t lose sight of the big picture.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They will walk like the ones who shot Kennedy.A precedent was set.Just a continuation.
oh please…Lee Harvey Oswald paid the ultimate
How about Richard Nixon?
He had to resign because he allegedly hid a DNC break in, that failed, to get information about an election he was winning all along.
It was never proved he was directly involved.
His advisors went to prison!!!!!
If not for this calamity, Carter or Clinton or Obama would have ever been elected.
What happened in Watergate is a candy bar shoplifting compared to what Strzok and his merry criminals did during this election.
If they all walk, the American voter is all that is left from these miscreants from taking this Republic down a very dark path.
So now that they are free to continue, where does that leave the only thing that can stop them.
Us, A Target!
I hope you are wrong.
If the the whole shebang didn’t reach all the way into the first black POTUS’ Oval office, would things be different? Or is that irrelevant?
Dan!! it WILL! not in our time– but in God’s time! and in VSGPDJT time– Hang in there True Treepers!! In the END– WE WIN!
I am all IN! The trump Train Roller Coaster is REAL!! LOVE our Wolf! Stay Positive Treepers!! we WILL get our country back!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Marica… Stop reading my mail! lol If I didn’t know better, I would have thought I wrote that comment myself. We are most definitely on the same page. I am realistic, but I believe with everything in me that this was all set in motion by God and we are expected to do our part in this fight. And one aspect of that is trusting and praying. I, too, am ALL IN!
LikeLiked by 2 people
🙏Faith and Trust🦁
It is miraculous to witness the results when we rely on both.
🇺🇸
Truth!
Marica, I thank you for the “pep talk.” We’re strongest when we keep a winning attitude.
Great advice:
“Stay Positive Treepers! We WILL get our country back!”
Alan D. does attempt to stay “in the middle” and portray himself as being objective. While we know he has bias and opinions, he does that better than anyone else at the moment, so i find little with which to criticize him.
He is good at seeing the ridiculous Left for what they are, and also calling out the selfishly-motivated GOPe. But he lacks any killer instinct so he stops well short of recommending any strong, agressive curative actions.
Maria B. was very on-point in this interview and did her usual top notch job.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Dershowitz knows that the ONLY objective any “bipartisan blue ribbon commission” to “investigate” any government abuse is to keep the maximum number of Washington swampdwellers safe in their cushy positions of power.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yup.
And you heard what he said at the end. This all happened because “Trump has pushed the Democrats to the left”.
How silly of us all not to realize that this is all PT’s fault for “pushing the Democrats to the left”.
Perhaps he thinks it was DT’s birther comments that pushed Obama “further to the left” to start to spy on the American people since 2009.
Or that it was DT who pushed Obama “further to the left” so that he forced him to weaponize every part of the Federal Government against his political enemies, and in 2015/16 to order the exoneration of Hillary, while spying and plotting against DT,both as a candidate and as the elected President.
All this is the fault of Donald Trump for “pushing the Democrats to the left”
What a complete and utter slimeball. Utterly without conscience.
The Democrats moved to the left under Obama. The more moderate “blue dogs” were purged after the Obamacare fiasco was shoved down our throats and voters reacted at the ballot box.
And I know it can be hard to have faith sometimes, but when I watched the ridiculous behavior of the Dems during Strzok’s performance I interpreted it as a sign of their desperation, not a sign of confidence at all. The mask has dropped and they are graphically demonstrating, in full view on television, who they are. More and more people are realizing who the Dems (and the Uniparty) truly are.
Dershowitz represented Jeffery Epstein and got him off with a slap on the wrist. Dershowitz has his reasons for wanting this whole thing to go away and be swept under the rug.
LikeLike
Dershowitz – despite his current pariah status on Martha’s Vineyard – is a Democratic partisan and his efforts at eliminating the “criminalization of political differences” falls flat when he’s asked about what should be done about FBI/DOJ/CIA/Obama attempt to steal the election from PDJT and his supporters: Let’s have a commission….”so this never happens again”.
He says here there won’t be accountability because there’s no “mechanism” in place to produce accountability. What about criminal referrals? Crimes were committed. Sedition is a crime. An effort to subvert an election is a crime.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Dersh is a Friend of Bill.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And – I’m assuming – knowingly presenting false evidence to the FISA court to obtain surveillance warrants is a crime.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I believe Alan knows a lot but is attempting to straddle a high wire.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sure there is a mechanism in place to produce accountability. It’s called the Department of Justice. Unfortunately, the man President Trump trusted with the job running that department has not lived up to our expectations. The job is far bigger than his capability. Unless that dynamic changes, this is what we get.
That’s it exactly.
Just imagine the riots if Obama were to be arrested, tried and convict. Would make Furgeson look
Like a day at the park.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good. Then the commies and racists can be thrown in jail forever.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Imagine the slaughter if o, hildabeast et al., aren’t HANGED… And a swamp controlled dem gets back in the White House …..
I’ll take my chances with riots…
Jmo
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s have a commission,just like the Warren commission..Good one.
His claim that there is no mechanism in place to produce accountability is a flat out lie.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This tragic episode in American History is dealt with when a group of individuals with the goal of resolving the tragedy are intellectually honest with each other. Dershowitz would never be let anywhere near such a group, and no one that the Dems would put forth has been intellectually honest with anyone–their colleagues or constituents–since before the Clinton era. I agree with him this there will be no accountability on an individual level, but the Dems will pay for their dereliction and unfounded animosity in the local, state and federal elections in 2018 and many years to come.
LikeLike
That, I think, is part of death argument; it’s political, not criminal, and punishment will also be political.
Counter to that argument; “Oh, it’s POLITICAL, not criminal! Why didn’t you SAY so?
Then in the lead up to 2020, SIT can use 702 searches to investigate his political opponents, and their campaign staff, insert miles in their campaigns, use results of 702 searches, to fabricate false, salacous dossiers, leak to press in order to justify counter Intel investigations, and leak about it to media, in order to smear his opponents
Cause,……It’s not a CRIME, ,,,,it’s “POLITICAL”!
WOW, GLAD you told us, dersh. Admittedly, VSG has never been in politics before, but now he knows that’s how the game is played, so thanks for the heads up!
The other part of his argument, that MAY have some limited validity; while there are certainly some crimes committed, Obstruction of Justice in Hillary investigation, for instance, in the material I described earlier, we don’t have specific laws against.
No one ever tried to do this, befote, so no specific law against.
It’s like identity theft, 30 years ago.
Sedition isn’t specific enough IMHO, to describe what they did.
They MAY pay such a heavy price, like the destruction of the Demo party, obliteration of I’d legacy, that 30 years from now, no one would THINK of doing something like this.
We’ll see.
Dershowitz: “It’s the likelihood of bias”
Ironically, in the below clip Strzok, in an attempt to defend himself from the charge of bias, ends up hanging himself with the viciousness of his own words.
“…that horrible and disgusting behavior …” he says, face contorting.
Oops. I think we have likelihood on display, right there in the hearingroom.
LikeLiked by 4 people
First 40 seconds.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Curry– watching Strock video– so stinking creepy! How is this not disgusting EVERYWHERE,,, i know but shaking my head..
LikeLiked by 3 people
I keep scratching my hand – it itches so much to slap him silly!
LikeLike
Strzok radiates hate.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Likelihood of bias? How about, epitome of bias? Paragon of bias?
May the word “Strzok” live on to mean blatant bias coupled with self-delusional denial, as “Quisling” did as toady to evil, as
LikeLiked by 2 people
What if POTUS cut the following deal with Putin, including FULL DISCOVERY and TRANSPARENCY that declassifies and releases DOJ-FBI-Mueller info…
LikeLiked by 6 people
David A. Clarke, Jr.
@SheriffClarke
10h
Russian gov should turn over one of the names person’s indicted. As discovery the defendant should request the hard drives that DNC refused to turn over. Defendant’s lawyer should call Obama as their FIRST witness. OBAMA said NO WAY Russia could interfere with election outcome
LikeLiked by 9 people
By Jove!
⭐️⭐️⭐️
👍👌👍
I can’t wait to see the Creepy FBI agent masks this Halloween. Maybe pair it up with the slutty FBI “Layer” costume for couples.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOL
Yep, there was no FBI plot to protect Hillary from obvious guilt, just ask Strzok.
Her unsecured emails are all in the hands of a foreign power, not Russia, and the FBI doesn’t have any interest in the matter?
OMG.
Their bias overwhelms their commitment to the USA.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/07/rep-gohmert-reveals-govt-watchdog-found-clinton-emails-were-sent-to-foreign-entity-video/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lots of twists and turns left but the bottom line is there is nobody at Justice that is going to do anything. and they’re the only ones that can. so it will be political resolution.
LikeLike
Most likely true. But “political” solutions can often be very deadly.
So many problems would not exist if Sessions was not the AG.
LikeLike
Strzok and McCabe will definitely wind up behind bars. Billary will walk but they will be forced to surrender their vaunted reputations and will become known as profoundly stupid, greedy and corrupt. Rosenstein will resign. Mueller will close out with a bizzare scathing report about Russians and somebody colluding with someone ….. but “their is no proof of anything”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry, but “Billary will be forced to surrender their vaunted reputations (gag!) and will become known (!) as profoundly stupid, greedy and corrupt.”
EXCUSE me? Nothing new their, and WHAT vaunted reputation?
They are sort ( excrement), they have ALWAYS been,..dirt, and everyone who comes in contact with them gets,…dirty.
They corrupted the Demo party, played a major role in corrupting rinos, and anyone who doesn’t know that hasn’t been paying attention for last 30 years!
Feel good to get that off your chest, dutch? Yeah, I feel better now,….thanks for letting me rant.
Strozk is obviously protected by the highest levels of the DOJ and FBI. He has no fear of being prosecuted or even losing his job. His arrogance and aire of invincibility clearly showed that armor at the hearing. Nothing is going to happen to him or Lisa Page.
LikeLike
Yes it will……Pride goeth before a fall. CIA/FBI Counterintelligence guy loses his security clearance…nice. He’s done. Like taking a surgeon’s medical licence away. What’s he good for after that? L’il Ms Muffet will skate cuz she’s playing nice.
LikeLike
Why aren’t we surrounding the FBI and DOJ buildings in DC every day demanding firings and a change of leadership. You know, actually using our voices? Why do we behave this way?
LikeLike
Strzok worked 24 years for the CIA. His job title was Chief of Counterespionage.
The FBI never had such a unit. A joint CIA/FBI position was created by Congress in 1996. Strzok was “a senior FBI official” by being the CIA’s Chief of Counterespionage.
Strzok has never confirmed that he attended the FBI Academy.
His first affiliation with the FBI was in 2009. His resume is void of ever working for the FBI as a field agent.
https://brassballs.blog/home/strzok-worked-for-cia-and-fbi-at-the-same-time-in-counterespionage
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, I read yesterday that he’s actually CIA.
I sure wish he would stop with that idiotic “non-partisan 9-11 style commission” foolishness. Seriously, who the hell does he think he’s talking to?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dershowitz was living in Cloud-Cuckoo Land saying that President Trump has “PUSHED the [socialist scum] Democrats to the Left.”
They flippin’ LIVE there. Their true nature is coming out in all its garish glory, and it ain’t pretty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why can’t he admit it? Just do it…
LikeLike
Rule of law?
What a joke.
LikeLike
Stephan Haller now takes the center square. Haven’t heard that name lately.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/columnists/stefan-halper-is-obviously-a-bigger-scandal-than-the-media-want-to-admit
LikeLike
https://business.facebook.com/jayson.browder/posts/10155387405683121
LikeLike
Link didn’t work as I intended. Second try
https://scontent.fmia1-2.fna.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/26733617_994564654015085_1947524514315151507_n.jpg?_nc_cat=0&oh=36b3f32ebb4bb533ea669438aa241f2f&oe=5BD9ED4E
Veterans in Global Leadership Fellows had the incredible opportunity to meet in a private session with former CIA Director John Brennan at Hakluyt & Company NYC as part of VGL’s 2018 Leadership Seminar Series.
LikeLike
Halper is very involved
PBP
Popcorn, beer, and patience.
I’ll say it again – 541 days vs. half a century or more.
MorE popcorn, more beer, and most certainly – more patience.
The VSGDJT is running this, not us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It became telling in the Strzok hearing the obfuscation when a Republican question was right over the target. There is a certain time frame that the Demosocialists don’t want to travel into and that time frame is the one of Trump investigation origination and FISA abuse that Sundance has so ably outlined on this blog. We have the IG report on this coming up, also the related delays in the Gen.Flynn case which are being done to conceal the manipulation of evidence or non-evidence, along the unknowns from the Lisa Page closed testimony plus other info that will be released, plus POTUS tweets substituting for the questions that the MSM won’t ask or investigate. The dam can’t hold up forever.
Public schooling is the only reason this whole saga lasted more than 15 minutes after Trump joked about Russia perhaps finding the missing emails.
Assuming reelection in 2020, we’re about 1/4 the way they this ride.
Think about ALL that’s happened in the last 541 days, then multiply by 3, for what’s her to come.
VSG has plenty of time, and perhaps his best revenge, at least for now, is just to keep winning! Drives an all crazy, especially Hillary and O.
I wish he had expounded on options to have a real investigation other than a non partisan committee.
