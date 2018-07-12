President Trump Tells U.K. Media a Failed Economic Brexit Likely Means No U.S. Trade Deal Possible…

President Trump gave Rupert Murdoch (British U.K. Sun) an interview prior to leaving Washington DC for Brussels and the NATO summit. Mr. Multinational Murdoch is severely against President Trump’s trade positions and wants to retain control over the global trade structure. Murdoch personally has billions of dollars dependent on retaining the current globalist multinational trade scheme.
That’s the backdrop to understand the timing and presentation of the interview content.
As to the substance of the interview, President Trump is 100% accurate. If the U.K. keeps the pre-existing trade pact with the EU, and essentially stays economically attached to the EU through acquiescence to the EU trade bloc, then any bilateral trade deal between the U.S. and the U.K. is essentially impossible. Duh.
The EU doesn’t allow member nations to conduct their own trade negotiations. So, any agreement that keeps the U.K attached to the EU economically means any trade deal with the U.K. would be a trade deal with the EU; and the EU trade positions are adverse to the ongoing economic interests of the United States.
This factual reality is the basis for President Trump telling The Sun any trade deal with the U.K. will be impossible under the current ‘Brexit’ terms that Prime Minister Theresa May has consigned herself to accept. According to the interview President Trump warned Prime Minister May of this likelihood. Mrs. May then screwed herself and her nation’s economic interests by following the path of appeasement with the European Union. It is not Trump’s fault for calling out the reality of the British economic position.
If President Trump speaking honestly about the economic consequence from PM May’s decision causes consternation, well, so be it. When the Brits get done gnashing their teeth, the math remains unchanged. Attach yourself to the EU and no bilateral trade deal with the United States is possible. No amount of foot-stomping is going to change that.
The Brits can kick out Theresa May and do what they should have done two years ago; withdrawn from the European Union – a ‘hard Brexit’. Or, if they like the way things are going…. just keep on keeping on. It’s their decision.
aka, “Brexit or Bust”.
LikeLiked by 12 people
LikeLiked by 24 people
I love that final photo ^^^.
May looks as if she knows she is screwed;
Mr. May looks like he knows his wife is screwed and he hates everything;
The President looks like Thor;
and Melania looks like a misplaced Goddess, above the fray.
Just a Great photo!
LikeLiked by 20 people
The Grand Commander, Donald The Strong!
LikeLiked by 6 people
“Misplaced Goddess, above the fray.”
Poetic. Yes!
LikeLiked by 7 people
I’m not a fashion guy — t-shirts and shorts with sneakers all the time — but Melania’s “weaponized fashion” is keeping me in stitches. That she’s generally the most gorgeous person in any room she’s in is gravy. And the frequent wardrobe changes are hilarious — the getting-on-plane look, the getting-off-plane look, the attending-the-event-look, the after-the-event-comments look….
In this episode, the Pooh-Bahs of Britain go, “let’s do black-tie — those colonist ruffians always look like uncultured barbarians compared to us cultured folks.” Donald shows up looking like he owns the room; May looks like she’s in an off-the rack frock, purchased at 50% off; Mr. May looks like a nebbish in a dusty suit he last wore five years ago; and Melania looks (and moves) like a freakin’ Roman GODDESS.
I have to believe that when they get back to their own private space, Mr. and Mrs. Trump laugh like maniacs together. Melania’s definitely part of the magic.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Melanie is after all an European with good taste. 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
Melania’s wit is not exclusively European — did you catch the gingham thing on the Fourth of July? And it’s not just good taste — she often seems to be showing an emphasis or ironic counterpoint to the events around her through what she wears. She is a highly educated, cosmopolitan adult familiar with the most exalted of circles, is married to a billionaire POTUS and mother to his child. She ain’t some hick from the sticks or a perambulating womb. I believe she’s a VSG in her own right and that she’s weaponizing fashion for her own purposes — and it’s quite a show!
And, as I’ve jokingly predicted in the past, if it turns out that she’s Q, I will probably miss a week at the treehouse ’cause I’ll be laughing too hard.
LikeLiked by 5 people
May and her husband are “Glum and Glummer.”
LikeLiked by 6 people
Misplaced?
At PDJT’s side?
Not a chance.
I feel they both look much as you characterized Melania, as Gods of Grace and of Rough Justice, yet they are perfectly placed.
It is May that, despite the pomp being of her culture and country, is as awkward and uncomfortable as can be.
It is a great photo.
The Trumps own this show.
GBPDJT&FLOTUS
🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our President tells them the truth whether they want to hear it or not! PM May truly is a POS and the UK 🇬🇧 is sliding deeper and deeper into a hole they will never be able to get out of.
In life you reap what you sow! Citizens of the UK 🇬🇧 didn’t ask for any of this. Yet it seems their Policians do the bidding of their masters at the expense of their people!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good article. Hits the nail right on the head. Trump remains true to Trump and to his promises, both to our allies and to American voters. I am astonished at the winning but not tired. Go Trump Go!!!!
LikeLiked by 21 people
The Brits wish they had someone like him
LikeLiked by 10 people
They did, they didn’t like him either, his name was Winston.
LikeLiked by 12 people
They had someone more recently. Her name was Thatcher.
LikeLiked by 3 people
True. However, much as I like Clementine, on the best day she ever had she couldn’t have touched Melania with a ten-foot pole. Congratulations President Trump!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Remember yesterday when you said you couldn’t like Trump any more than you did then? Well, do you feel foolish now?
LikeLiked by 19 people
Honestly, I don’t know how I feel about this. Part of me thinks it’s wrong to give an interview critical of May before they meet. I like how Trump tells it like it is but I think he should have waited until after they had a formal discussion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He was just laying the groundwork for the meet, confirming it would be held on his terms.
Pres Trump is a master at media manipulation.
The Dems can only wish to use the media the way Pres Trump does.
In actuality, the Dems dont use the media at all, the media uses the Dems.
LikeLiked by 19 people
That’s because there are not enough brain cells to go around!
LikeLike
“In actuality, the Dems dont use the media at all, the media uses the Dems.”
____
They are both owned by their Globalist masters, who use them both to forward the globalist agenda.
The Dems and the enemedia use each other in the service of their globalist overlords…to craft their False Narratives.
That’s why it always looks so ‘coordinated’.
The enemedia thralls will tee up a story…and the Dems will parrot it.
Or the Dems will tee up topic…and the enemedia will run with it, to give it ‘credibility’.
Whenever there is something that threatens to expose the truth about the Dems…the enemedia will throw themselves on it, like it’s a live grenade…and kill the story.
The Enemedia & the Dems are both just pawns for the Globalistas.
LikeLike
Thralls, I love it!
Perfect appellation.
I hope most of both these malicious symbiots are exposed, prosecuted, imprisoned, and/or nightstanded.
LikeLiked by 1 person
POTUS isn’t stupid. He knew full well what they would do.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Oh I agree that he knew the interview would come out before they met. We’ll see what comes out of it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think you and I both know what will come out of it – lots of “wailing and gnashing of teeth” as the elitists become embolded AFTER Trump leaves, and begin the full-scale protestations by the “vulgarian leader”
LikeLiked by 5 people
I betcha the President just reiterates EU policy ab individual Countries not acting independently on Trade.
He seems to be more aware of these policies than the teethe gnashers.
LikeLiked by 7 people
you go it!
LikeLike
This is making an issue out of a non issue.
The people of Britain already voted to leave the EU
Giving an interview basically saying that if the British people do not get what they voted for, we will not trade prior to meeting May is not impolite at all. The people have already decided.
What more is there or would there be to discuss with her?
It is not a negotiation now or will be until she complies with her own people.
LikeLiked by 5 people
May had a tremendous opportunity to ally herself with President Trump. As one of the few NATO countries meeting the treaty obligations financially, she could have at least mildly agreed. She said nothing. And Trump talks to her by phone, he told her already, just like he’s been telling NATO for quite some time. None of this is sudden or new.
LikeLiked by 8 people
This pie was baked a long, long time ago. Who is the villain here. It’s May and she will continue to disrespect the will of the British people until they get rid of her. Trump could have given that interview months ago and nothing would have changed.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Oh, I know exactly how I feel, Piper77!
I read this and grinned really big …
… and said a prayer thanking God.
🙂 🙂 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
If they expect civility, then they should give civility. London had the big chicken Trump balloon flying over Parliament. Besides, this is the big leagues. Mrs. May is out of her depth. She is weak, otherwise Trump could not get away with this interview. This interview by Trump is a message to the British people to replace her with a MBGA Prime Minister
LikeLiked by 7 people
Come to think of it, MEGA makes more sense; Make England Great Again
LikeLiked by 4 people
W50,
You are spot on. It is nearly 0500 here in the U.K.
May is on the “ rack” and is under real pressure from many in her own party, the opposition party and the E.U.
Her pal Juncker was featured on a news clip earlier staggering around, and had to be held up, as he was visibly weak, drunk or both.
PDJT has many supporters here and the number is growing.They are just fairly quiet about it.
Your President is truly the worlds leader. It’s too bad that when in the U.S. he has to endure the criminals, corruptocrats and clowns within his own party, and the MSM.
He is the BIG wheel.
No one here knows who Flake is, Chis Wallace, Chris Stirewalt or the rest of the # never trump bottom feeders.
God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 5 people
Our Man in London!
Stay safe Dekester, and keep writing. Merveille!
LikeLike
Since he gave this interview PRIOR to traveling to Europe, it was a part of his overall PLAN!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Our president does what’s right for us and what he said was true. May and other globalist countries want Trump to acquiesce to them. He will never do that and rightfully so. They are the ones who put themselves in the precarious positions they are in now. Also what he has said to them and on other fronts is rooted in the MAGA ideology. It is all about taking our nation back which requires carrying a big stick and never being afraid to use it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Fairly certain President Trump had this conversation with Theresa May last year.
Mrs. May knows what time it is…..is anyone left that hasn’t given their notice yet? She knows.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Piper77, Trump always knows how to play his cards. He knows when to push and he knows their buttons. I think he studies everyone he is going to negotiate with then uses his sixth sense..he is just brilliant. He wins also because he is honest and focused.
There’s a card game called Trump and when you have the A & the 3 of whatever suit becomes Trump…well ya just can’t beat those Trumps. And our Presidents name is Trump …and we always win. Interesting really.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our President Trump just wants the U.K. Brexit voters to WIN. They really need to find out what that’s like for a change.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Wow, what a news day – AGAIN!!!
Sure am glad I found this here Treehouse a while back, dont know how I would be able to manage the intake of all the winning orherwise.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Last- there’s no place like the Tree House, that’s for sure!
LikeLiked by 13 people
lastinillinois…you have lots of company in this.
LikeLiked by 5 people
For sure. TCTH feels like an emotional and spiritual lifeline.
Strong, maybe. But that’s what it feels like.
Thank you all.
LikeLike
Don’t let anyone know I said this…. However, I can see a scenario where Trump/May pull off a reverse NAFTA loophole.
Meaning the U.K. becomes a trade gateway to the EU for terms of benefit to the U.S. and U.K. exclusively.
I can almost guarantee you that’s the trade proposal Trump described to PM May; and she’s too fraidy cat to try it out.
But don’t tell anyone I said that.
LikeLiked by 33 people
Agree
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL
You give May too much credit for intelligence, SD. She had the chance to do this, and she blew it. IF this comes about, it won’t be through Teresa May, but rather a new UK PM.
POTUS holds all the cards. He will tell the brits through back channels who he is willing to do a deal like this with, and I’d bet you $100 to your $.01 it won’t be Teresa May.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Teresa May is such a weak leader……
LikeLiked by 2 people
The full interview in spoken words is here:
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/6766531/trump-may-brexit-us-deal-off/
LikeLiked by 1 person
After another day of congressional hearings without any indictments or even a bad paper cut, I find your post highly ironic. 😂🤣😃
What a day!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dang… that was supposed to post to Mark!
That’s it. Heading to bed
LikeLike
Well…maybe I’m an idiot but I know I’m not.
It’s much easier to listen to DJT speaking in the interview than reading the interview.
And this post is about the UK and DJT. And you have the spoken interview
LikeLike
Maybe a luncheon with Pompeo and Ivanka might make that happen…
LikeLiked by 1 person
If :’The EU doesn’t allow member nations to conduct their own trade negotiations.’ why did Germany negotiate their deal for gas from Russia?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Because Germany IS the EU!
LikeLiked by 4 people
In other words, like China is doing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
sd, only underlines there are many cowards in the EU and yet they know something has to be done to save their country. Not bold enough to move forward and will continue to cower to the muslims taking over the EU. Breixt is wanted by the English citizens but how they will get it is still a mystery. They are not accustomed in these days to stand up and fight and take down their supposed government. Let’s pray and wish them well to have their freedom back!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Anybody following the need for 48 MP letters needed for a vote of no confidence?
How are they doing?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tough to stand up and fight when you get tossed into jail if you open your mouth.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thoughts and prayers, and I hope VSGPOTUSDJT has mentioned it already.
LikeLike
No issues……we’re sleeping……wait….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nah I would never tell anybody about that…wink,wink.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well PM May has no ” style” so when there is no style there is no guts…so yes fraidy cat will give a meek meow as the ship sales away with the mice.
LikeLike
BRILLIANT!
LikeLike
The British had a referendum and a vote. They voted to exit membership in the EU. Now we have politicians who are willing to overturn that vote and stay in the EU. What’s the point of voting?????
LikeLiked by 10 people
Actually Curt,
The question THAT SHOULD BE ASKED is: Why do the British people ALLOW their politicians to walk all over them after they legally and freely express their will?
LikeLiked by 8 people
What does their government have to be afraid of? It’s not like their citizenry are armed.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Nick, the British are subjects, not citizens. Ask Tommy Robinson, or Charlie Gard’s parents.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Why do you need a weapon to force your point?
LikeLike
Oboy. Let’s begin with the easy answer. They get more difficult after this.
”Why do you need a weapon to force your point?”
Answer: Because the government and uses weapons to force their inhumane point upon you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So you’re basically saying that you can’t change anything unless you have a weapon to do so?
I completely disagree.
LikeLike
I never wrote nor implied that.
You erroneously expanded a specific statement into a generalization.
Poor debate skills.
“All dogs are animals. All animals aren’t dogs.”
LikeLike
Roger that, GB!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, you mean like what everyone else has been doing to me after my comment regarding the question to be asked of the British people?
GB, sorry if you think I have poor debating skills and make generalizations. I suggest you take a second look at my question that you answered. The person whom I addressed suggested that governments need not fear to listen to its people because the citizenry wasn’t armed. My question was asked because we Americans did use our guns to vote change for our nation. That’s not the only changes we as a people, have been able to change so far in this country. People are mad as hell and the conservatives among us aren’t having to result to violence. That was the point I was attempting to make. Hope that clears it up.
LikeLike
Edit: the government has and uses….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Get out the toothpicks, quick!
LikeLike
Mark, why do we the real government of America allow ourselves to be walked over by the 2 parties in 1 who supposedly we elected/hired to represent us and then let them think they are the boss. Can’t criticize England when we have done the same darn thing.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Exactly.
LikeLike
Carrie2
The last I looked we voted for Trump and not an establishment elitist. The last I looked, more “incumbents” have been resigning and/or losing seats to fresh blood. The last I looked, the Democrat voter registration numbers haven’t been very promising for a “blue wave”. The last I looked we also have had major government employment cut since Trump took office. The last I looked, we are getting government downsized. Now we are homing in on the legal system. The last I looked we are building a wall. Does that sound like Americans have changed? It does to me, which means WE DID SOMETHING about it because we were aware and we took the steps necessary to get it done over time.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hah ! Hear hear !
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂
LikeLike
It IS hard to get the word out unless you can spend LOTS of money on TV and radio ads.
Anyone who is not a leftist gets smeared constantly by the TV moguls, that is very hard to overcome.
Facebook and Twitter were looking like a good alternative for a while (consider that President Trump used Twitter as a cannon to blast through the Media wall of silence and deceit), but now Facebook and Twitter have apparently been taken over by unemployed Obama toadies, and all Conservative comments and discussion has apparently been banned as so-called ‘hate speech’.
What venues -other than talk radio (Rush, Hannity, and to a lesser extent, Mark Levin)- are available that will reach the large mass of citizens who do not follow politics?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mark,
Well we allowed it here in the US so we should be able to understand the Brits allowing their pollies to piss all over them
LikeLike
“Allowed” – key word. PAST tense. I never said I did not understand the Brits. For some strange reason people on this blog are reading FAR MORE into my comment than what is there.
LikeLike
We American citizens do the same……we allow the politicians to walk all over us. Now look at what we are facing today……a Coup against a legally elected POTUS and still ongoing, those involved will not face any consequences, and the list is long.
We will have to organize, somehow, and rise up and get rid of the traitors in the government, both federal and state. Then the media and all the puppet masters.
The Iranians did it. There was an Underground in WW II to battle the Nazis.
If we do not do anything, then the USA falls. President Trump can not do it alone, The traitor commie Republicans have tied his hands on many things. The witch hunt continues. No one is in jail for the illegal and corrupt activities for the past ten years and they are rubbing our faces in the two tier justice system.
Conservatives are being attacked every day….physically, verbally, and losing jobs.
LikeLike
So you basically proved my point – THANK YOU!
LikeLike
I think the US has only been able to make any progress because it is NOT the parliamentary rule of law , or we Would be in the same pickle . Trump has almost singlehandedly been trying to correct this ship which he would have been powerless to do under their system. Thank God for the framers of our constitution who had incredible foresight . We are in essentially the same battle as the Brits , against globalists , against a corrupt media and ruling class establishment .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree!
LikeLike
Curt…we know the drill.
We voted Trump into office;
Now we have both politicians, ex-politicians, and Marxist minions trying to overturn that vote;
What’s the point of voting, indeed?
Mark’s Q, below, should be a caution to us, for we are in the same position.
And we must not relent, we must not let these treasonous FBI/DOJ members walk all over us after we have legally and freely expressed our will.
Nor should we allow this bunch of vermin in Congress continue to avoid doing the work of the people.
Get ’em OUT!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Term Limits…
We also need “quick and instant” recall ability. This way we ditch the liars and the thieves. Once a liar twice a thief.
LikeLike
May seems to be working to make “The Quatrains of Obama” come true….
UK at the back of the queue
But… NOT because Brexit won… as Obama threatened, but rather because in effect May is hot doing brexit at all
LikeLiked by 5 people
“…May is not doing Brexit at all.”
Yep, that’s what it looks like from over here.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“The EU doesn’t allow member nations to conduct their own trade negotiations.”
~ Sundance
_____
Yes. That’s what I thought.
So I’ve been wondering how Germany was able to make that deal with Russia…
Was that done with the EU’s blessing?
LikeLiked by 10 people
Good question
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great question Wheatie.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The EU reminds me of the Chicago City Council:
Nothing can be approved until a way is determined for all members to receive their graft – and then things begin to happen rapidly.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Because Germany IS the EU!
LikeLiked by 5 people
It certainly seems that way.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly, since when does the Merkhag have to get permission from anyone, on anything.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought it was done in secret and Trump outted the whole thing at the NATO breakfast.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, I don’t think it was a ‘secret’ exactly…even though it was the first I had heard about it.
Our Treepers have been posting links to stories that have been written about it…by people who have been calling it a “Bad Idea”.
LikeLike
And the interview is supposed to hurt President Trump how exactly ? Get London Mayor angry ? Undermine PM May ? He put the truth out there that a lot of British are certainly thinking. Just like he brought up German /Russian pipeline that was under radar The elites hate him , but he is a fearless genius .
LikeLiked by 12 people
I had a feeling that President Trump would play it like this. The only thing that our President gets tired of doing is constantly telling other countries politicians that he is ready to make a deal and then they tell him ” That’s great. However it will take a few years to iron out the wrinkles.”
The world is a screwed up place right now. Sitting on your ass will only prolong the pain. Make a deal. Live up to the contracts you sign. Help your people acquire wealth. Enjoy their applause.
What’s so hard to understand about President Trump?
Jeeez…
LikeLiked by 9 people
It’s the Globalistas who are trying to delay-delay-delay.
They are hoping to stall until they can get rid of our President.
This is the root of all the Trump-hate from the Globalista-Enemedia.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Precisely.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well said Wheatitoo and correct too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I look at this more as a strategic move from PDJT , helping his friend Farrage and the British citizens who voted for Brexit, with the trade deal that would benefit America and the UK.
It appears the Brits are trying to pull a fast one on their voters and may never actually leave the EU, if they could get by with it. Why not help Nigel out, while you’re negotiating a trade deal.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Yes, add Neil to that Ivanka, May, Pompeo, POTUS luncheon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think you’re right, May and her owners have NO intention of leaving the EU.
They are playing this out very much like the uniparty over here has been using the (il)legal immigration issue over these last several decades:
– in elections years promise to “fix”
– in other years talk about how difficult it is to finalize, making small, meaningless gestures towards a conclusion
LikeLiked by 5 people
When our allies let jihadis into their countries and make them citizens…then this creates a problem for the US.
A huge part of Brexit was the insane Immigration Policies.
The good people of Britain are fed up with that.
The EU has been forcing those insane policies on all the EU members.
This becomes our problem too…because as Allies, we are supposed to let their ‘citizens’ freely travel throughout our country.
What do we do? …Impose a Travel Ban on the EU countries, because they’ve let so many jihadis into their countries?
I actually wish we would.
But because we are tied to Europe with NATO…we can’t very well do that.
LikeLiked by 7 people
yes, the big problem for the US is jihadis who hold passports from UK, France, etc. They are “visa waiver”. Apply for ESTA online. Probably people thought the FBI and CIA were keeping an eye on this. Wrong.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The thing about what you said is that Trump would do everything he could to prevent that from happening.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We can require visas
LikeLike
But we depend on the ‘vetting’ of the Foreign Ministry of our ally, when we issue visas to ‘citizens’ from their country.
LikeLike
We can require visas
LikeLike
“What do we do? …”
____________________
Outlaw islam.
It is an ideology of atrocities and crimes against humanity.
Objectively, historically, currently, no matter how you look at it, from the time it was invented by the mass-murdering rapist Mohamad, to this very second.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The answers to MOST of our problems are not difficult… if we take the blinders of ‘political correctness’ off, the answers are so obvious it’s astonishing.
The only thing standing between us and a return to basic sanity, in ALL areas of life, is political correctness.
And the only people ‘enforcing’ political correctness are wacked out subversive Marxists/Leftists and their financial support structure.
It’s the screaming meemies.
Outlaw islam.
Outlaw Marxism, Socialism and Communism while we’re at it.
These ideologies are ALL fundamentally INCOMPATIBLE with individual RIGHTS and the Constitution which guarantees them.
LikeLike
Stock Markets See the US Winning the Trade War, Defying Corporate Lobby & Media Propaganda
by Wolf Richter • Jul 12, 2018
https://wolfstreet.com/2018/07/12/stock-markets-see-the-us-winning-the-trade-war-defying-corporate-lobby-media-propaganda/
LikeLiked by 8 people
It’s gonna be a hot time in the Olde Town tonight!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump is a madman that doesn’t stop. It would have been good enough to make America great again, but doing the same for the UK? Globalist must be losing their minds with Trump.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Change “madman” to “very stable genius”.
Fixed it for ya.
LikeLike
Thank God for President Trump!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Something else POTUS said in that article is that Boris Johnson would make a great PM. That must really be eating at May.
LikeLiked by 8 people
That was a purposeful comment.
I believe our Pres would like to be able to work with Johnson.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I guess Boris Johnson has changed his mind about Pres Trump, since he said all this:
.
This was in Dec 2015.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Boris has a lot of company. Many folks have realized their initial opinions were wrong.
That’s why PDJTs poll numbers keeping creeping up, despite 24/7 nasty lying smearing attacks by the yellow stream media.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The lavish ceremony is to ease out ego, but it didn’t work for PDJT. If Theresa May is good, she should have been more ready to make a deal.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I bet dinner at Blenheim Palace with the Mays was a real hoot after that.
LikeLiked by 4 people
She KNEW what was coming. He gave her a heads up!
Which means she knew EXACTLY what she was doing with the timing of her announcement!
LikeLiked by 3 people
So now everyone has their chips in the pot. And, as always, I’m betting on my MAGA Man holding the winning hand.
PS. And while the Wall St globalist boys may hate him, they think so, too!
LikeLiked by 4 people
God I wish we had more newspapers like the Brits… But that would require more of us still having the curiosity to read.
LikeLike
“I wish we had more newspapers like the Brits”
I really never thought anyone would ever say that.
Actually ,we do. They sell them in the checkout line at the grocery.
LikeLiked by 4 people
What they can’t abide is PDJT’s straight talk.
The UK EU remainers think they can nullify Brexit by pretending .
LikeLiked by 3 people
While I agree that Rupert Murdoch might be personally in favour of more immigration into the US and elsewhere, do not fall into the trap as the Left has done and attribute every single editorial position in every Murdoch paper/TV show/ media outlet as being driven by the puppet master himself. In Australia his newspapers have different editorial positions, his mass-selling daily tabloids, the biggest circulations in Australia are not pushing anything like that. Quite the opposite in fact.
In Britain the Times and Sunday Times are rabidly anti-Brexit and hugely anti-Trump. In fact on Trump (anything on Trump) it reminds me of the blatant nonsense from WAPO or NYT. His Sky in Britain is also anti-Brexit. The Sun, however, his mass-circulation tabloid in Britain is not anti-Trump, is not anti-Brexit. The headline in fact is pressuring May on her treachery towards the people’s vote for Brexit. That is what it does: pressure May on her Brexit treachery.
If that is direct Murdoch intervention, as claimed, (& both men claim to be friends) it shows some ambivalence of Rupert Murdoch towards the May policy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Murdoch personally has billions of dollars dependent on retaining the current globalist multinational trade scheme.”
___________________
Mr. Murdoch is 87 years old.
Someone should do this man a solid, lean over, and whisper in his ear, “You have played the game well, you have almost everything including Boardwalk, but look at the hour, Mr. Murdoch… you can’t take it with you“.
LikeLiked by 7 people
“Perhaps some reflection, some introspection, thinking about the consequences of your actions and the legacy you leave — rather than spending your remaining time adding more zeroes to your bank account — might be in order…“
LikeLiked by 5 people
“…No, you CAN’T take it with you,
Not the place you’re going to…” – Allan Parsons
LikeLike
All eyes on Jacob Rees-Mogg.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The news media is already doing the “royal etiquette” thing before POTUS has tea with the Queen of England.
It never ends with these Media monkeys.
After Obama gave the Queen a crap gift, how could President Trump possibly outdo that? Oh, I know, he should give the Queen an Ipod with Hillary speeches. bwaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Better way of putting it for those who still don’t get it: the last thing we want is for UK to become Canada/Mexico. For the EU to bypass those US tariffs through the UK.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nobody has talked upon the payback is a bitch
aspect of this.
May was up to her not so pretty little armpits
in helping Halper and the rest of the scalawags
score an overseas coup. Trump knows that,
big time. Now’s the time to even the score.
The game’s afoot.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The British Government has NEVER been our friend in our ENTIRE History. (Thatcher & pretty much NO ONE else are the exception that prove the rule)
Name ONE Thing Britain (aka Rothschild Unlimited) has EVER done for us.
Anyone that thinks that May is in charge OF ANYTHING hasn’t been paying attention.
The entire UK is still attached to a Khazarian sponsored Pedovore Monarchy.
Decent Brits aside, they clearly have never had ANY say as “commons” at best.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yup ! And we are the wayward “ deplorable “ colonists !
LikeLiked by 1 person
POTUS is putting on an absolute clinic over there, schooling those pathetic, p.c. brainwashed Brits.
Class is in session!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The dream of European “elites” is to supplant the US. Without Britain and it’s $2.5 trillion economy, there’s no way that could ever happen. Prior to Brexit, it would be widely cited that Europe as a block was larger economically than the US. This is no longer the case, so long as Britain is out (and for that matter, Turkey).
So for losing that, the EU is being difficult in dealing with the British but Britain should have just hitched their wagons to America and all the English speaking powers in a new economic alliance. We already have the military and intelligence alliance with the 5 Eyes, why not a formal economic one? But May has no vision and now is undermining the will of the people and weakening her own coalition. She’s been a disaster. Trump doesn’t suffer fools for long. There will be no trade deal with Britain.
LikeLike
It’s the same old story, here, there & everywhere
The globalist moneybags who are slicing & dicing up the world in order to gorge on their illicit largess, have hijacked the “progressive” movement, bought off it’s political leaders & are using it to advance their agenda
It’s the same voters, the painfully stupid leftist sheep, who keep voting these globalist puppets into power. Hence, you get those puppets doing what they do, siding with the globalist power brokers & giving away the peoples birthrights
Thank God some of us in America have woken up & are trying to right the ship, but it’s a big struggle due to the globalist puppets of our own
Until the so called “progressives” understand their giving their alliance to the real corrupt & criminal establishment power brokers, we’ll have to fight non-stop
That’s how this game is being played right now
Progressives think the term globalist is a good thing, as in a one world utopia. The reality is globalist means the people that the left has been against since day one, the rich & powerful, take the peoples wealth & power & kick us
LikeLike
Oops, “and kick us back down into the hole”
LikeLike