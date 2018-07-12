Jim Jordan Questions FBI Agent Peter Strzok About Steele Dossier and Contacts With Media…

Posted on July 12, 2018

Representative Jim Jordan questions FBI Agent Peter Strzok about the foundational document, the “Steele Dossier”, which underpins the FISA Title-1 search warrant application; and the extent to which Strzok had contacts with media.

Representative Trey Gowdy confronts the spin by agent Strzok that he is not “biased”.

33 Responses to Jim Jordan Questions FBI Agent Peter Strzok About Steele Dossier and Contacts With Media…

  USTerminator says:
    July 12, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    The face of evil Strzok

    yy4u says:
      July 12, 2018 at 3:49 pm

      Interesting, USTerminator — Every time I see Strzok’s face, I think of the poster of Big Brother in “Nineteen Eighty-Four”. Did he model for it?

  Judge Smails says:
    July 12, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    There needs to be some big justice doled out to all these seditious traitors, the hubris of Strozk is pathetic.

  MM says:
    July 12, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    That look on his face (Strzok) says everything we need to know about him……..

  ZurichMike says:
    July 12, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    Strzok looks plain evil. He needs to be locked away for a long, long time.

  Ziiggii says:
    July 12, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    the Gohmert fireworks were the best!

    😂😂😂

    🤪🤪🤪

  margarite1 says:
    July 12, 2018 at 3:40 pm

    And that guy has the nerve to complain about Trump’s behavior????? WOW!

  trialbytruth says:
    July 12, 2018 at 3:40 pm

    I am a hater

  Ziiggii says:
    July 12, 2018 at 3:41 pm

  jaded9876 says:
    July 12, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    Strzok absolutely SEETHES as he answers any Republican answers, and watching him on a few has been a little scary–if he was still with the FBI, I would never want him running a case against me because he will find something to indict me with.

  roger duroid says:
    July 12, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    Another reason for PDJT to give Muller the big finger in any requests to “interview” . Liars and thieves, all of them, out to trap PDJT on some process error. F them and the horse they rode in on.

  bessie2003 says:
    July 12, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    That look on his face – I didn’t want to think it, but if that’s the caliber of people in the top tiers, maybe the FIB does need to be broken down into a different structure, absorbed into other law enforcement ways; something completely new, that man is the face of poison.

    MM says:
      July 12, 2018 at 3:47 pm

      That look on his face takes my breathe away.
      Can you imagine being in a room with him and him playing hardball with you?

    Cuppa Covfefe says:
      July 12, 2018 at 3:49 pm

      I think the FBI and the CIA need to be completely dismantled, dissolved, and new organizations put in their place. Also, they should return to their organizational roots: FBI for US-internal matters, CIA for foreign matters.

      I’m still wondering what spooked Lyin’ Ryan when he was visiting “the orb”…

    yy4u says:
      July 12, 2018 at 3:52 pm

      The FBI needs to be dismantled. All open cases transferred to US Marshall service. Close down the FBI. Start from scratch. Everyone in lower levels can reapply, be given a lie detector, checked out by Secret Service from “it to izzard” as my mother used to say. Middle management given even more scrutiny. Upper management retired, fired or retired. The bureau is corrupt and needs to totally dismantled and reassembled.

  Walter Thomas says:
    July 12, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    Subpoena Mueller to explain why he removed Strzok from investigations.

  Judge Smails says:
    July 12, 2018 at 3:52 pm

    The Liberty Tree needs Watering

  Your Tour Guide says:
    July 12, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    Watched the top video with the sound off. I actually
    get more the feel of situations like this that way.

    1. Strzok is arrogance personified. Clearly acts
    like others are far beneath him.
    2 . Strzok is also very prissy acting. Has some
    feminine mannerisms. Maybe his haughtiness
    gives it that appearance.

    Was kind of creeped out by whatever younger guy
    was sitting two behind him. The guy behind the
    young female, over Strzok’s right shoulder. Has
    weird eyes. Kind of reminds me of the shooter
    in the Denver theater.

  JX says:
    July 12, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    This is Jeff Sessions’ DOJ. Non-stop obstruction.

    Publius2016 says:
      July 12, 2018 at 4:06 pm

      No this is Congressional Uniparty Special Counsel DOJ FBI! of all days, the Republican Leadership of both House and Senate chose today! the day President Trump and Melania walk into the belly of the beast.

  Ventura Highway says:
    July 12, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    Not a good look for the Dems. ICE=bad FBI=good.

    Strzocker looks like a deranged defendant.

  Martin says:
    July 12, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    If this “FBI Agent” hated any of us as much, and decided to “stop” whatever he thought any of us may or may not be doing, we’d never be heard from again.

    I shouldn’t be, but I’m stunned that we employ people like this man. Call it a necessary evil that the Watchers on the Wall are often such hard cases, but may God help us.

