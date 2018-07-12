Jim Jordan Discusses Strzok Testimony and Admission of Receiving Dossier Material from Bruce Ohr…

This is important. This is VERY important. The collective DOJ, FBI and “allied contractors” activity in 2015 and 2016 is the origin of the political opposition research that developed into the Trump investigation via the FISA application(s). Jordan appears to be one of the few who understand the importance of the timeline.
Jim Jordan discusses FBI Agent Peter Strzok admitting he received the Dossier material from DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr. Bruce’s wife was hired by Fusion-GPS to assist in the formation of the Clinton funded opposition research that became the Steele Dossier.
.
Graphic to understand the timeline for the intelligence laundry below:
Expanded Importance Here
Advertisements
Jordan held Strzok’s feet to the fire until he clearly spelled it out/great work.
LikeLiked by 23 people
I had this session on the screen from the beginning until Fox cut it offf at 7 PM. Jordan just kept coming back to pin Strzok…and he got him!
😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, he said it took him three rounds but he “got something,”
LikeLike
Jordan is my hero. reminds me of this scene:
LikeLike
Gowdy just said Clinton cannot be prosecuted because Comey said so
LikeLike
Gowdy needs to move to Afghanistan!
LikeLiked by 8 people
To me, what has been revealed so far shows that everyone’s concerns that Obama was creating a corrupt police state is validated. Obama and the D-Rats were not concerned about opposition because they would use blackmail and extortion to control them. If the opposition was “Too” clean, they would manufacture crap, which is what they have done with President Trump.
Personally, I think more than enough evidence has been revealed up to this point in time to shut down the illegal activity of Mueller and Rosenstein. Their entire point is based on a lie and that has been clearly proven. Since they obviously know it was based on a lie, they are criminally conducting and acting like police state thugs and there is no place for that in the USA.
LikeLiked by 34 people
The democrats use the old Soviet Russian methods of sexual blackmail to control the politicians. This is what Pizzagate was all about. Here is how this Russian method worked.
Politicians would be invited to a party where they would be offered sex with minors. They would then be photographed in the act by hidden cameras.
Those who would not be involved would be drugged and photographed in bed with with naked or even dead and mutilated children. They too would then be blackmailed.
What we are seeing today with the FBI is just the tip of the iceberg. Washington has become rotten to its core. May God help President Trump to bring down the guilty.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I loved the Godfather trilogy for pointing this out.
LikeLike
“…Politicians would be invited to a party where they would be offered sex with minors….”
Epstein tried that with President Trump. According to his Driver he stayed ~10 minutes and then left.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All of us Vietnam vets have hoped that an UnAmerican hate level would never come agin as it did in the late 1960’s early 1970’s
Yet here it is live on T V for all to see and hear!
We do remember it was the Democrats who cut off funding and ended up loosing after we had the war won!
LikeLiked by 46 people
Thank You 🙏 for your service to our country! It will never be forgotten here at CTH!
LikeLiked by 38 people
Hear, hear!
LikeLiked by 1 person
My deepest thanks to all of you Vietnam veterans, who fought for your country and obeyed your commanders, never knowing that the media at home was lying about you, and unfairly turned many Americans against you when you returned.
To all of you who served with honor, please know that MANY people respect your service and your sacrifice, and God has surely seen, and WILL in His time, rectify the grievous errors done to you and to your service!
LikeLiked by 30 people
Welcome Home, fobdangerclose.
War’s over, enjoy the ride.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Those were sickening times and now we are back to fighting the same type of mentally ill people.
LikeLiked by 7 people
They’re called communists.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just hung up the phone, was talking to a friend of mine who is a Vietnam Vet and he was smoking mad about the congressman that told Strzok he deserved a metal of honor…
He had to turn off his TV and leave his Condo to cool off after that exchange in the hearing.. I could hear him choking up when he was talking about today and how it hit him like a ton of bricks…. I assured him many of US watching the hearings were as upset as he was at that comment….
LikeLiked by 9 people
That was horrible!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Many more will #WalkAway…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Weird. My husband just said yesterday it seems like the ‘60’s all over again. He is a tad older than me so I’ll just take his and nat geo’s word for it, but it doesn’t look good. Let’s hope for a giant red wave for the midterms. Maybe that will shut down the protesters and others who seem to have not enough to do to keep themselves out of trouble.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The difference is we know the media is a propaganda machine run by the Democrats. In the 60’s all we had was Cronkite … the most trusted man in the media. We were spoon fed one lie after another.
I was in a medevac hospital and it was sickening to see all the mutilated servicemen and know that we could win but the politicians wouldn’t allow it. That was the moment when I turned against the war.
You don’t get in a fight unless you want to win it. You learn that in grade school.
LikeLike
Thank you and God bless you for your service.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bruce Ohr is the only one we have yet to hear from! We know that he has been talking to folks in the DOJ and FBI according to the Nunes memo. We also know that his wife Nellie Ohr played a virtual role on the outside as the go between Fusion GPS and the IC. These two have everything to lose in all of this.
I don’t see Bruce falling on his sword for all these POS. What he and his wife were involved in takes this entire thing to a level they cannot hide behind. There were no damn Russians involved in 2015 and early 2016 when the Contractors were using the NSA database illegally to put together their opposition research to bury DJT had he not won the election.
It is pretty simple in my book. They were going to use what they had to destroy and bury DJT, his name, brand and family for the rest of their existence on the face of this earth. Had he somehow miraculously won, it would turn into their insurance policy.
Get Bruce and Nellie into separate rooms with our best military personnel and get the truth out there for the world to see and for Prosecutor Huber to use to nail each and everyone of these POS for what they did to our President and our country!
LikeLiked by 33 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Here you go Flep
06-06 2017…That’s JUNE FOLKS
Here’s the text message in June 2017 on FISA 702 and whether SCO should avoid searching against it to avoid litigation risk.
“Just Td you up for 702 education of the team (Is it a problem litigation issue. Do we need to be searching against it)
PS: Former GCHQ guys are actually blogging that this is a worrisome text.
LikeLike
Where is the invisible Bruce Ohr. Inquiring minds…
LikeLike
flep, you used the “M” word. Military. To my way of thinking the military would be the only support group for President Trump at this time. The thing that kept me from believing that it was in any way possible for the President to utilize his power as CiC to oppose political conspirators was Posse Comitatus. I have looked at it many ways but it seems there is no legal consensus or precedence on its use. I imagined it would be difficult for the President to justify using the military, any military, unless there was hardcore, DELIBERATE resistance to his authority.
Could President Trump use military personnel to interrogate civilians who are / were employed by the federal government?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I seem to remember that Bari signed an EO at some point during his Reign of Error temporarily suspending Posse Comitatus. Can anyone check on that?
LikeLike
In trying to see the forest thru the trees, I can’t help but view these hearings as just noisy drama of insignificant people trotted out in front of congress, and into the public eye, to answer questions of which very few go beyond the whole feigned “bias” outrage. dem v gop arguments over minutiae ad nauseum. Look instead at what is missing. What is missing are the tough questions, the follow-up questions, and the names of higher value targets. If we’re to trust that Huber is doing the dirty work, then enough of the daytime drama. It’s time to raise the bar and start hanging the really dirty laundry in plain view for all to see. Time to move people out of denial and face the Big Ugly truth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who is Huber? I think I heard his name somewhere, sometime, but I just can’t quite put my finger on it. Hmmm
LikeLike
And Priestap.
LikeLike
I hope Jordan can use this admission to cause even greater investigation into this mess. It would be most interesting if the different liars in the mess start having problems matching up testimony with one another.
Although I’m sure they will try to lie it away like Strzock tried to lie things away today.
Don’t think it’s workin’ for him either……..bless his heart…….
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thank you, Sundance. I don’t know how you keep track of it all. I’ve only been able to follow the recent events with one eye but when I saw this my first reaction was, yeah, well we knew that…. But then I realized no, we just thought that this was pretty darned likely what went down and that this was confirmation.
Also, I saw one Congressman (didn’t catch his name) on Charles Payne’s show today talking about legislation about truck drivers. He is a Republican but isn’t on any of the committees involved in investigating the coup. Charles asked him about today’s hearings and the Congressman said he watched a little bit of it and learned that Mueller’s team were all Dims!
He was astonished and appalled. I was shocked and discouraged. Holy cow. Sad when we know more about what’s going on then they do.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Willfully blind.
Whomever that “representative” is, I wouldn’t trust him.
Hes obviously lying.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That there, sounds like a “Howdy Gowdy comment.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was Duncan Hunter…an early Trump supporter, back in the primaries.
Duncan is a good guy, a veteran, but he can be a little obtuse sometimes.
LikeLiked by 3 people
TY Wheatie, I only saw part of it and never caught his name. I knew he looked familiar. I think he’s a pretty good egg for the most part, but I was a bit discouraged. If Congressmen aren’t better informed than that how will the general public ever learn???
But then, I also realize trying to stay informed on this complex story is really time consuming. I’ve lost a lot of the details over the last few weeks because I haven’t had time to keep up.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well you need to have a ‘glossary of terms’ to be able to understand what people are referring to.
Duncan Hunter may have been engaging in a little bit of ‘theatre’ to emphasize the outrageousness of it being “all Dems” on Mueller’s team.
I dunno.
But yeah, Duncan is a good guy.
Sort of a german sheppard kind of guy, though.
Heheh.
Show him who the bad guys are…and he’ll go get em.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think so, too, Wheatie. And his wife is a sharp one. They are very connected. This wa for the cameras, IMHO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Duncan Hunter was working on that Gulftainer debacle. I wonder how that is going? It’s all part of this too!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sylvia – I think this goes to show the ineptness of the Rep House and Senate leadership. They are each in their own little bubble. No coordination from the leadership – at least it appears to me.
The dims leadership is just as bad. I know people talk about how the dims circle the wagons and coordinate their attacks, but that is their nature. They act in concert like a bunch of ants. It is easy when all you have to do is tear down, divide and protect your herd.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What if this end like Benghazi and the IRS?
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s looking like it will, at this point.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree. Most folks posting here are optimistic, however I am not one of them. I actually believe this is nothing more than a dog and pony show for public consumption. The reason I say that is because Strzok has already testified for hours behind closed doors. Classified info. was allowed to be discussed and the hearing could go into far more detail than what we saw today. Regardless of what others believe, I am convinced that there was little to no new information given today.
LikeLiked by 2 people
For us, it is nothing new, but many, many people have no idea…So, those hearings are useful for educating some, who are able to think.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent!
LikeLike
I don’t think Benghazi and the IRS scandal *got* to this point, so we’ve got that…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe…. for a “minute”. But, it won’t be “final” imo.
Why?
Because Trump. I am positive that he is allowing ALL of “them” just the amount of rope they need to hang themselves while edumacating the dumbmasses to the extent that dumbmasses can be so that it all works out like it should on Trump time…
I often look at it as his useful kabuki theater.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Benghazi investigation was under Obama, so what did you expect?
IRS was using Obama’s directive, so, until small fish can help us with the bigger and bigger fish…For me, personally Justice would be done, when Obama will be in jail…I don’t know if its possible…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reeling them in. It will be glorious when those fat fish are landed and flopping around.
LikeLiked by 8 people
We can dream, grandma, can we???
LikeLiked by 1 person
And we get out the filet knives and proceed to fry those fish.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dirty evidence. Manufactured evidence.
That’s *why* they sought to launder it.
They were creating evidence out of thin air…in order to justify their Spying on Donald Trump.
They had been Spying on him for a long time.
So they had to create a ‘cover story’ for it.
And their ‘cover story’ had to have a Foreign Element to it — to qualify for a secret warrant, which is only available from a FISA court.
All this word salad about “unmasking” and “FISA abuse”, just makes it harder for average people to understand what this is about.
Democrat political operatives in the FBI, manufactured false evidence to Frame Donald Trump…to cover up the fact that they had been illegally Spying on him.
LikeLiked by 15 people
There it is.
In a nutshell.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Great summary. Add to this the role of Brennan, Clapper and DOJ operatives….
Was tough watching the hearings, but tonight I’m feeling like the Big Ugly is in play after all. Interesting to see the Democrats tying themselves directly to the scum bags, being drawn in, like this has all been planned…
LikeLiked by 8 people
True Treeper, TY for your deeper analysis
LikeLike
Please everyone, it was not just dropping eves. It was BUGGING Trump Tower with spying equipment! This is why President Trump moved his head quarters within 24 hours of Admiral Rogers visit.
FISA 702 is basically spying on Americans; the actual “spying” part is 702. (They vacuum up your phone calls emails et al)
Item 17 is “About Queries“, which allows queries or searches of content of email and phone conversations based on any subject matter put into the search field such as YOUR NAME.
Fusion GPS and maybe Crowdstrike were allowed to use/abuse this system and given access to raw NSA data.
With the Carter Page Title I FISA Warrant they switch from ‘passive’ surveillance (Abusing the NSA “About Queries“) to actively bugging the Trump Campaign with surveillance equipment.
This shows how intrusive a Title I is:
ristvan says on April 21, 2018 at 5:51 pm
“Lurking Lawyer here. 2 hop or three hop has been subject of debate and confusion at CTH. FISA 1978 did not specify hops but surveilance was generally limited to 1 or 2 bia prosecutorial discretion. After 9/11 the Patriot Act explicitly expanded to 3 to catch overseas Muslim terrorists, and this was further generally codified by the FISA Amendments Act of 2008. After Snowdon leaked the extent of surveillance in 2013, Obama responded to public outrage by issuing an EO limiting FISA to two hops. This was later codified by the FISA Amendments (renewal) Act of 2018. So Page was two hops. Still enough to surveil virtually the entire Trump campaign organization.
The hops are ‘automatic’. Anybody Page contacted was surveiled, and anyone they contacted was surveiled. Example: Page talks to Kellyanne Conway, and she talks to Trump. Then Trump is automatically and legally wiretapped under current FISA law—presuming a valid FISA Court warrant, which is in serious question given the centrality of the unverified Steele dossier.”
LikeLiked by 7 people
This needs to be on the front page of every newspaper, explained to the American people just this way. Imagine if the Bush administration had done exactly what was done to Trump to Obama. Just imagine. The media would make sure the American people understood every detail…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Newspaper ?????
What “news” paper ? All owned by lib dems who HATE PDJT and us.
Rots O Ruck finding a “newspaper” that would print “news”
HA!
LikeLike
All owned by 6 globalist “corporations”.
LikeLike
Convert,
Please feel free to send this off to who every you wish. The same goes for anything else I post.
LikeLike
I put this above but gonna repeat
06-06 2017…That’s JUNE FOLKS
Here’s the text message in June 2017 on FISA 702 and whether SCO should avoid searching against it to avoid litigation risk.
“Just Td you up for 702 education of the team (Is it a problem litigation issue. Do we need to be searching against it)
LikeLike
THIS is bad enough!
BUT, they had this so well coordinated, so easily executed that it belies any suggestions that this was unique. It is becoming fairly obvious that this abuse of the NSA intelligence gathering technology and the secret, one-sided FISA process has been illegally abused on many other Americans going back many years.
The FBI and DOJ criminals here know their shenanigans in framing DJ Trump are exposed. I think they’re seriously trying avoid anyone lifting up any more rocks….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not just the FBI, CIA and DOJ but the UK and other EU countries were spying. That is why they were so P.O.d at Snowden.
2013 GCHQ surveillance: Germany blasts UK over mass monitoring:
Minister questions legality of mass tapping of calls and internet and demands to know extent to which Germans were targeted
“…It is the first major challenge to David Cameron’s government to publicly justify its mass data-trawling operation, which was revealed in documents leaked by the former US intelligence contractor Edward Snowden.
In a speech in the US on Tuesday night, William Hague defended joint US-UK spying programmes, saying they were conducted within a strict legal framework and it was necessary for governments to act in secret when working to stop terrorists….”
Jan. 14, 2017 Report: CIA set up task-force in 2016 to investigate possible Russian funding of Trump’s campaign
“[…] The task force included the FBI, the Treasury and Justice Departments, the CIA, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the National Security Agency (NSA).
It was set up after the director of the CIA, John Brennan, received a recording of a conversation about money from the Kremlin going into Trump’s campaign coffers, the BBC’s Paul Wood reported. The recording was apparently passed to the CIA by the intelligence agency of one of the Baltic States….”
May 23, 2017
“[…]Trump fired Comey earlier this month, just over nine months into the FBI’s probe of Russia’s hacking and disinformation campaigns that targeted Democrats during the election. That probe began in earnest when Robert Hannigan, then the chief of Britain’s Government Communications Headquarters, passed Brennan material related to conversations Trump associates had with suspected or known Russian agents in late 2015 and early 2016,….
Brennan was so concerned about the intercepted communications that he established a counterintelligence task force, which included the FBI and the National Security Agency. (Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper testified earlier this month that those communications had been picked up and handed over to US agencies, but he could not elaborate due to the “sensitive” nature of the intelligence.)[…]” — http://www.businessinsider.com/john-brennan-russia-trump-collusion-testimony-2017-5
LikeLike
As with nearly everything “government” (it’s really not) it was always intended to be used on US.
LikeLike
Hoping Huber’s readying indictments.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Will justice ever be served?
LikeLiked by 1 person
U.S History since the 1950s says no.
LikeLike
Doubtful. The evidence is there just as it is against Hillary and the republican led Congress makes a big deal about it all. Then nothing. As stated, this kind of dog and pony show has gone on forever with our govt. in DC. Lots of smoke but the fire never gets started, just dies out. I’ve given up hoping the guilty elite in politics will ever pay the price you or I would for far less heinous crimes. Cynical, but that’s what has been the result of no results.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, that sure doesn’t say much for VSGPDJT, now does it?
C’mon folks, you voted for Trump for a reason. Hang in there and chin up and he!!, even help… the infection is local, we can all do whatever we can to help clean up our own areas.
The nation was built on supreme sacrifice for many… it doesn’t just stay together without some revolution now and again. Take that how it sounds, this is actually #WAR.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 8 people
That’s when it’s a good time for a character like the one you played in BEST SELLER to step up to the plate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes!
Thanks for the reminder, have not seen that one in at least 2 decades.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great flick!
LikeLike
Kinda makes you think that the Clintons have such a James Woods character in their employ.
LikeLike
Strzok said during the hearing he wasn’t aware and didn’t think he was under any investigation.
Where’s Huber?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The insanity if it all, the treasonous behavior of these elected Democrats in Congress defending this behavior today was quite sickening to behold. We have information laundering complicit with agents in disguise as journalists to subvert our government. And money laundering and pay for play on an epic scale enabled by the former white house. Spies and diplomats working together with our justice and law enforcement agencies to subvert the election. The whole damn government weaponized against the people. And this is only the tip of the iceberg omg!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agreed. Demicrats are all despicable. They are the founder of KKK.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I didn’t think it was possible but the Democrats reached a new low.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you want to know what we’re really up against. True diabolic stuff.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That gif – what question was he responding to to elicit such a STRANGE facial response?
LikeLike
The video did not do a good job of explaining to non-lawyers why the source of the dossier matters. It came from McCain and Ohr. Democrats will say “They learned of suspicious information about Trump and gave it to the FBI, what is wrong with that?”
LikeLike
The admission that Bruce Ohr delivered Dossier information to the FBI means Rod Rosenstein has to resign. It means he lied and it’s a clear lie. He misrepresented a factual transaction, therefore he has to go.
LikeLike
What bothers me after watching almost all day today, is the level of ignorance in the democratic elected officials and knowing that some of these people have been elected numerous times. This tells you how, shall we say, uninformed their constituents are. This many people cannot be educated as to the facts….they don’t want the facts…..facts mean nothing to them. The people for these ignorant elected officials will allow themselves to be stirred up and even become violent should any of this whole freakin’ mess be resolved….no matter the facts. How can any of this end? And don’t call me a troll or faint of heart. Watching this hearing today was very revealing for me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I should hope that no one would dare call you a troll for paying attention and seeing the sickness that is “government” as you had never seen it before. To do so would be ludicrous.
Everyone has to see it for the first time, and this was one he!! of a freakshow that should open millions of eyes, if only they see it…
And it isn’t just “dems”. It’s much larger… I’ve shared with people for many years that it is the “R” party of UniParty that is the stronger controlling party, despite the insane optics put out by enemedia. There are but a small handful of “good guys” in the “right wing” of the UniParty buzzard, which imo we all need to keep strongly in mind.
LikeLike
Today’s summary of Peter Strzok’s testimony is:
He still works for the CIA/FBI
He retains his top security clearance
He is working now in Human Resources with access to all federal personnel files.
https://brassballs.blog/home/peter-strzok-strock-still-has-top-security-clearance-with-cia-and-fbi-working-in-human-resources-with-access-to-all-federal-personnel-files
https://brassballs.blog/home/strzok-worked-for-cia-and-fbi-at-the-same-time-in-counterespionage
https://brassballs.blog/home/peter-strzok-pronounced-strock-is-pictured-working-for-president-bill-clinton-in-joint-secret-service/cia-task-force
LikeLike
i can speak to the personnel files you mention…no access…that’s a special group and he’s not running it.
LikeLike
His boss is potentially a Mueller appointee, however.
LikeLike
Sessions stated that Strzok does not have security clearance. Let’s get it right.
LikeLike
Whoa Nellie!…
LikeLike