Jim Jordan Discusses Strzok Testimony and Admission of Receiving Dossier Material from Bruce Ohr…

This is important. This is VERY important. The collective DOJ, FBI and “allied contractors” activity in 2015 and 2016 is the origin of the political opposition research that developed into the Trump investigation via the FISA application(s). Jordan appears to be one of the few who understand the importance of the timeline.

Jim Jordan discusses FBI Agent Peter Strzok admitting he received the Dossier material from DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr. Bruce’s wife was hired by Fusion-GPS to assist in the formation of the Clinton funded opposition research that became the Steele Dossier.



Graphic to understand the timeline for the intelligence laundry below:

