Gohmert and Desantis Discuss Strzok Testimony and Fallout…

Congressman Louie Gohmert (TX-01) talked to Brian Kilmeade, guest hosting for Tucker Carlson, on Fox News. He weighed in on his comments to FBI Agent Strzok today in a joint House Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing:
.
Additionally, Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) discusses questioning of FBI official Peter Strzok during his testimony on Capitol Hill.
.
This Strzok guy is pretty crazy. His body language I hope is studied by someone.
I watched almost the entire hearing. I couldn’t help but feel how scary it’d be if I were at the receiving end of an FBI interview with this guy at the other side of the table.
See my post below! I can tell you what I saw today!
Devil Horns on His head? I’m trying to photoshop some on these pictures
There is no need to photoshop his picture. He is without question a follower of Satan or Moloch. He should have been questioned about Pizzagate. This man is pure evil.
I saw the horns during this senate hearing- no photo shop going on there. It was actually a distraction I kept looking at them. But then he was acting like a little elf at times, coy, smirk then ballsey full of bravado.
I read your comment and thought – What? But since it is you I scrolled back up to his picture to see if I could see what you saw, and my breath was taken away because they were so obvious.
I only watched a couple of sessions, but one of them was with Trey Gowdy and I noticed when Strzok would lift his head over toward the left that there appears to be bruise marks, almost like the shape of fingers on the right side of his neck. Anyone else notice that? Could be that it was shadows or something else, but to me it looked like a bruise.
stress related possibly
or someone punched him
made fun of Lisa’s makeover …
CRID, Cranial Rectal Insertion Disorder
He also had some mannerisms that were very similar to Comey.
Like when asked something that requires their “don’t recall” or “not sure” mode, they both do some kind of forehead wrinkle, eye squint, grimace thing.
he and page worshipped comey—probably mirrored him to get ahead also
““don’t recall” or “not sure” mode, they both do some kind of forehead wrinkle, eye squint, grimace thing.”
That’s the “I’m really trying to remember here” pose
Over-acting. It’s patently insincere.
… like Hillary’s several-degrees-too-amazed open-mouth wonderment act at the convention balloon drop firework pop, the one where she looks like a seagull and people speculated it was another seizure.
over-acting. over-selling it to the crowd. insincere.
bad little actress.
Yes your are right like Comey….but the FBI have all the body symptoms down pat you know the things they look for in criminals so they know the routine and can make things appear as so. Like Congressman Gohmert said to him
” you sit there and lie to our faces knowing that we know your lying and still sit there and lie” not exact quote but you get the idea.
These guys are pros at subterfuge that’s what they do for a living right? Mind games professionals . MGP’s lol instead of FBI
“It riles them to believe that we perceive the messages they leave and keep on thinking free”
The Moody Blues
I thought that center image was manipulated until I watched the last clip. It is so strange.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LCSmom: OMG! I went and took a look and all I can say is OMG or WTH? That is beyond evil and that childish smiling smirk says tons about what he thinks of the ‘low-life’s repubs’ questioning him! OMG!! This evil man sure better have a damn good security detail is all I can say. However good the detail is, he still has to go home to the same woman who is having her life drug through mud. Snap? I know I would. Wait. Foolish me. She is a democrat also. DemonicRats live to be miserable.
The Awan brothers?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bombard’s will review it. Hopefully. Couple of days I’d guess.
https://bombardsbodylanguage.com
But Lisa was at home hitting it like a speed bag.
This guy is demon possessed and mentally ill.
Was it the Awan’ stealing Clinton’s emails?
Dayum! What a hostile person. He is the FBI, dontcha know?
Now I see what Lisa saw in him. I am flabbergasted.
I had the same thought about being interrogated by Strzok. Very unnerving to say the least
In those photographs doesn’t he look like Jack Nicholson in The Shining? Google it.
Check those eyes out – Jack Nicholson in ‘The Shining’. Jack may have been acting it – but this guy…is actually demon possessed.
Louie Gohmert was my hero today! Look at those pictures SD shared above. Study them for a few minutes. Louie Gohmert brought the Devil of out that creature today for Americans to see with their own eyes.
Mr. Gohmert and the rest of the White Hats in the House, thank you 🙏 for doing incredible work today to have Satan show himself once and fore all. Our President and our country are grateful for what you did!
I agree.
I’m not a clinician and can’t make an official diagnosis but I think this guy’s a sociopath.
That’s not hyperbole, either.
So glad the American public is getting a chance to see what the underbelly of the swamp creatures look like. #Walkaway
LikeLiked by 9 people
His eyes indicate something is amiss
And Hillary’s eyes are always like #5 when she talks.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Almost all commie liberals have eyes like #5.
The evil oozes from Strzok.
LikeLiked by 2 people
True.
The Arkancidal Maniac
Strzok’s eyes are definitely No# 4, Rosenstein’s eyes are No# 5.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That drawing synopsis is ‘dead’ on. The last one (#5) is classic Charlie Manson – a known psychopath. Strock didn’t manifest the last example – but he was certainly in line with the rest. This guy is seriously dangerous.
Could Lisa have dumped him because she isn’t as crazy as he? And she finally realized it? Or she realized he was using her? Just thoughts that flipped through my mind.
p.s. I’d pay big bucks to hear her testimony.
This man is a demon, period.
We are legion!
Sociopaths aspire to be Strzok.
Yes, and this sociopath was being groomed for bigger things, Director of the FBI, CIA, or NSA, I used to add AG to that list but found out today he isn’t a layer. We have dodged a lot of bullets this past two years. And did everyone catch this shot by Louie Gohmert? He asks Strzok has he had any other conversations with Hillary, and Strzok says “no”, a mildly surprised Louie asks again and again Strzok says “no”. And Louie finally says, “really, everything you threw away and she didn’t even say thanks”.
Strzok didn’t get where he was in that environment with out being a willing go/do boy for Mueller and Brennan. He was there when Mueller was the Director of the FBI, and Hillary was selling our Uranium to Russia, among other things. Fast and Furious, and didn’t the FBI have something to do with leaving all that evidence in that burned out embassy in Benghazi ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Read a study about 20 years ago. About one out of every 20 people you meet is a sociopath. They could commit a murder that day, and sleep like a baby the same night.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You do not know what do for a living Desantis voted for Rubio its easy to check. Read this: “BIG DEMOCRAT DONOR COMMITS $200K TO RON DESANTIS FOR GOVERNOR” https://news.unclesamsmisguidedchildren.com/big-democrat-donor-commits-200k-to-ron-desantis-for-governor/
Yep Gohmert said he knew and he knew Strzok knew he was lying on the stand and that what triggered his particular line of questioning.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Yep, nailed it Flep.
Scary mug there.
Credit to the photographer.
Tell me flepore, when will something be done? The only thing I have to look forward to in the next week is dozens and dozens of Republican fund raising letters and requests? When do you think some action be taken against these people before we all just say the heck with it, Washington D.C. is a total swamp (Uniparty) and nothing nor anybody will EVER change it??
LikeLiked by 2 people
I truly believe we will see that action take place right before the November Election! The Democrats realize there is absolutely nothing they can do to stop it. Over 60% of Americans think that the Mueller probe is a scam.
That same percentage will demand justice for what was done. Public perception is everything and we are winning each and everyday. Kill them so that politically they go extinct. October you will get your wish!
LikeLiked by 13 people
“Public perception is everything…”
YES!
And if we are ever going to get rid of the Public Employee Unions and the ‘Privileged’ Unfireable bureaucracy we have to have the public screaming their heads of to CHANGE THE LAWS!
One look at Wictor’s montage of Peter Strxok should do it. That is one very scary dude! He would be right at home in Hitler’s SS.
60% + of Americans think that the Mueller probe is a scam. 2% think President Trump is a Russian agent and 38% would tell you that they have never even heard about the investigation.
Keep hammering folks. That’s all we can do until 2018 midterm.
Flep, we are seeing it right now, so you’re correct… the globalists place such sick @$$ freaks in the “left wing” of the UniParty buzzard that they cannot help but be who they are under stress. A couple of hard-line weirdos I occasionally have to deal with were already talking about peter strzoking out today on cam. That gif hit the interwebz quickly.
Oh my was it incredible to hear them freaking out about what they are tied to.
“Dude, that dude’s f’d up man, wtf?” “I don’t know bro, that’s some serious sh!t though…”
Bwahahahahahaha
MOAR please… much, much moar!
Because Trump.
Scripture adds…
For God will bring every deed into judgment, with every secret thing, whether good or evil.
~ Ecclesiastes 12:14, ESV
May it ever be so. Amen.
I was painting the dining room today, so I could only listen to the hearing, but when I heard Louie bring up Strzok’s infidelity, I dropped the brush and ran to the TV. He really got under Strzok’s skin. That was must see TV.
The Dems were a total clown show.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yep – that was amazing. Louie leveled a body blow par excellence with that. It was something to behold.
LikeLiked by 2 people
fle, we now know Peter has teeth and looks more like a rabid dog. Guess he was getting tired of excuses and his expression shows it.
He looks demon possessed Flep. Scary as heck.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Someone should put blessed salt around PS’s chair and a few grains on his chair. A touch of holy water on anything he touches by his seat also.
Indeed. The demon showed itself. This is the level of evil we are dealing with. Keep up the prayers!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tyler, Longview, and Nacogdoches Texas!
Salute!
Demonic.
Wow, Gohmert says Clinton’s 30k emails went to a foreign entity “not Russia” through hacking of her email server.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Joaquin Phoenix is going to study this testimony in preparation for his role as the Joker.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Wow. I was listening to the hearing way more than watching it. Now I’m seeing these videos and photos of Smirky. I think he’s a psychopath. He’s like the political equivalent of Jim Jones or David Koresh.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I was not able to watch the testimony but did check in at CTH frequently. I am watching the clips now, and his face and head movements in that last clip are very disturbing.
I am a bit out of sorts seeing him make that very strange face and roll his eyes back into his head. It is a bit demonic, like he could turn his entire head around like in the exorcist.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Check Thomas Wictor’s thread on Sztrok.
I wonder what Joseph Burrow, Lisa Page’s husband, thinks of Peter Strzok. He’s probably thinking “she slept with this psycho?”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hey, give the guy a break, we haven’t seen Lisa yet up close and personal!
LOL!
Mr Burrows is more than likely cursing his bad luck that Strzok did not spirit his hideous wife away from him and keep her on the other side of the River Potomac.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lol covfefe. Thanks for the laugh.
Seeing evil elicits very strong reactions, in me anyway.
This man, Strzock, is one of the worst reactions ever experienced.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Louie got so deep in Strzok’s azz, a dozen democrats screamed in pain.
LikeLiked by 26 people
Like x 10
LikeLiked by 5 people
That’s the best line of the day!
Thanks, Patrick!
Sounded like a bunch of demons….LOL
LikeLike
DING!
👍
Thanks once again SD for bringing attention to the fact that Gohmert brought out the fact the intelligence IG, TOLD STRZOK THAT HRC’s EMAIL HAD BEEN HACKED BY “FOREIGN ACTORS,”
AND THAT STRZOK DID NOTHING TO FOLLOWUP ON IT.
AND TODAY STRZOK COULD NOT REMEMBER BEING ADISED THIS, BY THE IG.
GEE, DON’T YOU THINK THAT’S KINDA IMPORTANT PETE?
Of course don’t know this, but I suspect that Gohmert attacked “Peter’s” infidelity the way he did so Gohmert’s “outrageous” questioning would make even the rat media replay the exchange, thus reporting these important facts.
LikeLiked by 13 people
“Gohmert: You said earlier in this hearing you were concerned about a hostile foreign power affecting the election. Do you recall the former Intelligence Community Inspector General Chuck McCullough having an investigation into an anomaly found on Hillary Clinton’s emails?
Let me refresh your memory. The Intelligence Community Inspector General Chuck McCullough sent his investigator Frank Rucker along with an IGIC attorney Janette McMillan to brief you and Dean Chapelle and two other FBI personnel who I won’t name at this time, about an anomaly they had found on Hillary Clinton’s emails that were going to the private unauthorized server that you were supposed to be investigating?
Strzok: I remember meeting Mr. Rucker on either one or two occasions. I do not recall the specific content or discussions.
Gohmert: Mr. Rucker reported to those of you, the four of you there, in the presence of the ICIG attorney, that they had found this anomaly on Hillary Clinton’s emails going through their private server, and when they had done the forensic analysis, they found that her emails, every single one except four, over 30,000, were going to an address that was not on the distribution list. It was a compartmentalized bit of information that was sending it to an unauthorized source. Do you recall that?
Strozk: Sir, I don’t.
Gohmert: He went on the explain it. And you didn’t say anything, you thanked him, you shook his hand. The problem is it was going to an unauthorized source that was a foreign entity unrelated to Russia and from what you’ve said here, you did nothing more than nod and shake the man’s hand when you didn’t seem to be all that concerned about our national integrity of our election when it was involving Hillary Clinton. So the forensic examination was done by the ICIG — and they can document that — but you were given that information and you did nothing with it. And one of the things I found most egregious with Mr. Horowitz’s testimony, and — by the way Mr. Horowitz got a call four times from someone wanting to brief him about this, and he never returned the call.” — http://dailycaller.com/2018/07/12/ig-clinton-foreign-emails/
Stolen from phattcat says: @ July 12, 2018 at 7:18 pm
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Awan Brothers. That is why Wasserman-Schultz got so hysterical about the laptop.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks for posting the transcript G.
I THINK THIS IS VERY IMPORTANT!!!!!!
DAYUM!
Whatsamatta all these people won’t touch Crooked? Gonna hafta fire Horowitz, too……..
I think the only one with guts enough to actually do it is Donald J. Trump who is POTUS with I would guess the authority to march into her coven and drag her out accompanied by the military. So, this seems to be another one of those things he’ll just have to take care of eventually.
Soon I hope. 😏
James Woods hit the nail on the head again…
LikeLiked by 14 people
Ok. Has James Woods gotten a sneak peak at Wieners laptop?
LikeLiked by 1 person
ROFL…
Obviously, peter stroke loves We The People too…
Though he will likely get the chance to realize his f’ing of us didn’t quite work out as planned… he’s too sick right now to see it, but boy is it coming!
Because Trump. Could be I need to start using that as a tag line on all my internet posts.
😀
You could tell he was acting when he claimed the reason why he dissed Candidate Trump so much was due to the anger he felt when he saw the Muslim Gold Star parents (The Kahns) testify during the DNC. That phony outrage was ginned up by liberal MSM who replayed the clip of them cry over their dead son again and again. Those two were ringers for Hillary. They claim they were not paid for their performance, but you just know that was a lie.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Makes Hannibal Lecter look like a choir boy…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hmmm…a ladies man?
LikeLiked by 2 people
His mannerism screams ‘verbally abusive’ when angered.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Strzok slo mo video above says it all/ #UNHINGED.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Poster boy for fascist bias.
That is scary. I saw the demonic disposition in his eyes this morning but oh my-this slow motion video will give people nightmares.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Foreign entity hacking Clinton’s server was most likely Pakistan. All roads
lead back to the “Pakistani Mystery Man” as PDJT has noted several times.
Clinton 1000% gave Imran Awan et al carte blanche for a price, which is
why Strzok never bother to investigate as Gohmert stated.
‘PAKISTANI MYSTERY MAN’: AWANS’ FATHER TRANSFERRED DATA TO PAKISTANI GOVERNMENT, EX-PARTNER CLAIMS/
1:07 AM 04/19/2018
Luke Rosiak and Wajid Ali Syed | Contributor
FAISALABAD, Pakistan — The father of Imran Awan — an IT aide to Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz who investigators concluded made “unauthorized access” to House servers — transferred a USB drive to a Pakistani senator and former head of a Pakistani intelligence agency, the father’s ex-business partner, Rashid Minhas, alleged.
Minhas told The Daily Caller News Foundation that Imran Awan’s father, Haji Ashraf Awan, was giving data to Pakistani official Rehman Malik, and that Imran bragged he had the power to “change the U.S. president.”
http://dailycaller.com/2018/04/18/imran-awan-usb-drive-pakistan/
LikeLiked by 13 people
From https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1017555358925983745.html
ThomasWictor: “….What’s there to talk about? The man is utterly insane.”
LikeLiked by 9 people
There’s my man, TW!
LikeLiked by 3 people
TW certainly nailed it this time!
LikeLiked by 2 people
This gives me the same creepy feeling I have when I see a picture of Charles Manson. Chills and the hair on the back of my neck stands up. The face of evil👹
LikeLiked by 2 people
I humbly disagree. This man is possessed by Satan.
LikeLike
All work and no play makes Pete a dull boy
All work and no play makes Pete a dull boy
All work and no play makes Pete a dull boy
Seriously, if they ever remake The Shining, we found our Jack. Scarier though, this guy is real!
LikeLike
Makes the sign of the cross and scrolls down quickly………..
LikeLike
Before I married my sweet husband, I dated a man who had been diagnosed with Narcissistic Personality Disorder. I did not know that at the time but let me tell you, they are definitely crazy makers. His ex-wife told me this news one night when he had dumped me for the umpteenth time. He was so abusive verbally it still makes me wonder what the hell was I thinking??? This Peter Strzok guy is EXACTLY like that crazy person I dated. As I watched his hearing, I knew this guy definitely has NPD. Straight up. He’s batshit crazy and I don’t say that lightly. He should be nowhere NEAR the FBI or any other governmental agency or in any position of power. He needs to be locked up, preferably after being tried for sedition and placed in solitary confinement.
LikeLiked by 9 people
They are sweet, then they abuse you, then sweet again.
You become addicted to the emotional rollercoaster, an addiction to the drugs manufactured by our emotional states. Oxytocin, adrenaline, cortisol probably.
What a hell ride.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Therein lies the underlying rub with ANY “government”. The sick always seek to control the well while normalizing their insanity and demented perversions…
This guy is the epitome of perverted corruption. His worst weakness is the very thing he believes is his strength. If we were to get most of those bassturds in the district of criminals under such stress their true faces would be quite similar- and I am talking UniParty.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know myself and others have said this before, but Trump and Sessions know that ultimately this is a PR battle as much as a legal one. Look at the timing of this with Mulvaney talking about reforming/dismantling worthless government bureaus. They’re allowing these people to hang themselves before the court of public opinion. People are waking up to the kind of people that have been running our government and when all is said and done they will BEG Trump to dismantle this crap.
And his reply will be: “If you want to fix this mess, you gotta vote for Republicans.”
The Democrats aren’t going to have a blue. It’s going to be a tsunami of red. Their blood.
LikeLiked by 11 people
By then PDJT will be saying “If you want to fix this mess, you gotta vote for Trumplicans, not RINOs.”
Well… at least I hope he will! The exodus so far isn’t nearly enough of those who are nothing but globalist puppets.
But, damn it it is progress of the actual kind and I like it. A lot.
Because Trump! 😉
Can anyone explain why so much of the hearing seemed scripted? Specifically when Goodlatte was demanding Strzok answer Gowdy’s question and Nadler called a Point of Order?
Both seemed to be reading their responses, which made it appear the whole hearing was scripted.
No, it’s not scripted but each side has opportunities to make questions. It was the out of control objections and repeated efforts at stopping the questioning by the Democrats that was “out of order” so to speak.
They were literally trying to stop the questioning of Strzok completely and very early on one Dem motioned to adjourn. Another motioned for a roll call vote. Part of it is to discourage Americans from watching.
It won’t work as clips are now being cut, shared and discussed including here. There was almost never an actual “point of order.” They are listed in Roberts Rules. In almost every instance, the claimed “point of order” was nothing more than an interruption to stop questioning.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m aware of what the Democrats were trying to do, particularly with their attempts to interrupt and deflect with Points of Order. Again, specifically when Goodlatte was talking/ordering/demanding Strzok answer Gowdy’s question about how many he interviewed in the 8 day timeframe…
Nadler tried interrupting with his Point of Order. Nadler appeared to be reading from a script.
Goodlatte was responding, and also appeared to be reading from a script.
It’s possible both were looking down while responding, but at one point, Goodlatte turned a page and continued reading.
I understand specific questions they wanted to ask would have been written out, but the entire exchange between Goodlatte, Nadler and Strzok appeared as if they were just reading from scripts.
The video I am talking about is in this tweet, starting at around 1:16. The appearance of reading from a script is Goodlatte at around 2:03 and seems much more obvious at the 2:40 mark.
What’s pathetic about Strzok’s claim that he was instructed by the FBI to not answer Russia investigation questions….I’m sure the FBI instructed Strzok at some point on not being partisan or biased in his activities.
…and possibly on not diddling the help.
LikeLike
Among all the actors on all sides in the contemporary political drama, Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III must be the most disappointing.
After all, from Democrats we don’t expect much. We know they behave as if they were gifted with no human soul at birth. We know they lie. We know they are cowards. We know they are haters.
About Republicans like Ryan, Romney, the worst of them Traitor McCain we knew they were bad people. Not exactly how bad they are (they are worse than even we knew), but we knew.
However, from Sessions we expected better. We admired his Southern manners and affected accent. We thought he was a gentleman. We liked his stance against illegal immigration in that period when few were taking it.
What an incredible disappointment he proved to be. I expect he’ll be gone by December, if not one day after the November elections no matter how they turn.
When this is over, when his ignominious cowardice and/or corruption will send him to the obscurity of a disgraced retirement, when his three children and six grandchildren will look at their father and grandfather with a silent grunt of reproach and a repressed tear of humiliation in their sad eyes…. perhaps then the cowardly old man will understand how he squandered the chance to be an Attorney General of the quality a unique President like Donald Trump was entitled to expect.
Be gone, coward, be gone.
LikeLiked by 6 people
There’s a lot of bumping and jostling going on behind the scenes that we don’t see, are not being allowed to see, and in the end may never see. It’s like a tied NCAA championship basketball game awaiting an inbounds pass with 1.5 seconds to go but with the lights out and with both the good guys and the bad guys holding down separate light switches. I think a lot of the players are not necessarily black hats or white hats but gray hats, self-interest and/or self-preservation being their foremost motive right now. I think the public theater we’re seeing is all aimed at the mid-terms. If the Republicans hold the House and increase their margin in the Senate, armed insurrection by #TheResistance is a strong possibility, as they will be out of other options to keep power/prevent the Swamp from being drained or at least somewhat dried out.
LikeLike
Well said… Sessions is a huge coward! Elmer Fudd of the Republican Party
LikeLike
Sessions cannot be fired until after the mid term elections as it would give fuel to the left and their controlled media. Nobody is ever fired before Christmas. It just isn’t done as it makes the person doing the firing look bad.
My guess is that Sessions will use the excuse of poor heath to resign in January of 2019. He would likely to have been given the option to resign or be fired. All this of course depends if Sessions is really a loser or if he is part of a Trump master plan.
LikeLike
I’m totally positive you are in for a nice surprise.
Yep. All you Sessions bashers really don’t know what you’re talking about, you just have instant gratification needs and expectations that aren’t being met on your time frame. IF proven incorrect, so be it… but, if not remember what you saw.
The Art of The Master Troll.
Because Trump.
Peter Strzok said today that he is not under investigation. This came as a surprise to the congressman who asked the question.
Sessions and Huber are doing nothing in terms of draining the swamp.
Sundance basically has weighed in on Sessions at this point.
Your last two paragraphs give you away. We won. You lost. See you in November.
Come on now, it is not the “bashers” who make the old toothless, possibly corrupt coward what he is.
Welcome to Reality!
John Soloman and Rudy G just blew the lid off the circular reporting on Laura Ingraham show.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This guy is demonpossessed, mentally I’ll and evil. Scary that his type of people are in position of power and can destroy people’s lives. I hope he goes to the big house for life.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agreed. Storkz looks like demon possessed. He blunder himself over and over again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rudy and John Soloman on with Laura and its great.
Laura also said we need to talk more about the fact that John McCain participated in these phony dossiers. No one else is or will, but we should.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In due time, the stage is set for it already… and it will NOT just be juan diablo mcterrorist. There will be other #nevertrump R traitors just as equally complicit in the “peach fotyfi” “game”.
Why the hell Sheila Lee Jackson is still In congress? Come on people send her home. She is a disgrace.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She is lodged into that district for life. It was created for Barbara Jordan, who was an icon, and filled after her by Mickey Leland, who died on a humanitarian mission to Ethiopia. Then along came Craig Washington, who had many ethical lapses (including renting his district office from his ex-wife in lieu of paying her spousal support). The stench got so bad that Washington was beat by She-Jack, a Houston city council member, in the D primary.. The rest is history.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think it’s accurate to say that she is representative of the people who keep her in power.
Check out her “stituents” dawg.
What the heck is an “operational equity?”
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s the “reward” of extra-Constitutional “powers” to continue the raping of the people by power hungry fascists.
Ugh…Laura Ingraham tsk tsk tsked Rep Gohmert for that.
Hey Laura, most of us disagree with you. I for one thought it was gold because it effectively hit at the very heart of Stro-zak’s.complere lack of credibility.
Also, that it was unplanned, by Gohmert’s own words, shows. Gohmert’s courageous authenticity, a man with the courage of his convictions who will be intimidated by NO ONE!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Laura has selective morality. She is so against Roy Moore. One who actually cheated his wife was okay to Laura?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great response! Spot on! Real men have courage in the face of pure evil! Texas should be Proud!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance tweeted about this and called Laura, Meaghan 2.0
LikeLiked by 4 people
McCain or Kelley? 😉
Which is worse?
Ummmmm
LikeLiked by 1 person
Strzok (Strock) is pictured in the link below working for President Clinton in 1996. Strzok was working in the joint Secret Service/CIA task force.
https://brassballs.blog/home/peter-strzok-pronounced-strock-is-pictured-working-for-president-bill-clinton-in-joint-secret-service/cia-task-force
Strzok was 26-years-old at the time. He has never confirmed that he attended the FBI Academy. His first affiliation with the FBI was in 2009. His resume is void of ever working for the FBI as a field agent.
https://brassballs.blog/home/strzok-worked-for-cia-and-fbi-at-the-same-time-in-counterespionage
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is incorrect. Sessions told Fox that he had revoked Strzok’s security clearance. I wish people would pay more attention to this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That makes two- make that several of us! Some of us are simply riding the anger wave to the wrong “knowledge”.
A CIA plant can, like Phil Mudd, get a job at CNN and hide under protection of the 1st Amendment.
So Strzok and company are using the excuse that their reason for spying and investigating then candidate Trump was because they were concerned about foreign entities (in this case Russia) interfering in our election. But the IG sends an IG rep and IG attorney to Strzok with information about an anomaly in Clinton’s email server showing a foreign entity is receiving all but 4 of the emails on the Hags illegal server and there is no concern about that. Is it just me or does that blow up the whole “we were concerned about a foreign entity interfering in our election” excuse? And furthermore, doesn’t this show obvious bias in that Strzok only seemed concerned about and investigated Trumps possible involvement with foreign entities and not Clinton’s? Maybe I’m reading this wrong, as I’m not the most knowledgeable individual regarding these matters, so please any Treepers that need to correct me, please do
LikeLiked by 2 people
Welcome to the insane world of the Marxists where reality does not matter. And no I am not kidding.
The Philosophy Of Karl Marx
“The philosophical bases of Marx’s thought were laid early and remained unchanged throughout his life. As a student, Marx accepted the philosophy of Hegel as the only sound and adequate explanation of the universe…..
Hegel accepted as real only that which existed in the mind. Objective phenomena and events were of no consequence; only the conceptions of them possessed by human minds were real. Ideas, not objects, were the stuff of which the universe was made. The universe and all events therein existed and took place only in the mind, and any change was a change in ideas.…”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Give yourself credit, you aren’t reading it wrong.
“Ironic” isn’t it?
Yeah, it would be if we didn’t know the reason why… and that it was on purpose!
Daniel Greenfield on Strok’s Smirk
https://www.frontpagemag.com/point/270723/strzoks-smirk-daniel-greenfield
LikeLiked by 1 person
Strzok has trashed any possibility of immunity. Lies, refusals to cooperate kill immunity deals.
Strzok looks like doofus dwarf, backed by the evil dwarves.
I assume Strzok was under oath for his testimony and therefore subject to prosecution for every lie, misrepresentation and conflicting claims; including his “I wasn’t biased”, just prejudiced, vindictive and bigoted as hell.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Re: Mueller not asking Petey about his texting in his “exit interview”. Gross negligence. At a minimum, Mueller should have demanded from Petey the following:
* How long were you texting your opinions about any political person, pro or con?
* Who did you text with? 1 person? 5? 20?
If Mueller seriously and honestly wanted to fumigate his team from “bias”, he should have been intensely concerned with how far and wide Petey’s poison had spread.
Yet it appears he did not. I personally think that it a “tell” that he did not care.
LikeLiked by 2 people
😱
Pray Pray Pray for Justice my friends. Vote vote vote November. Red Wave!
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is one sociopathic man. He believes he ‘saved’ the nation by deliberate and conscious manipulation of laws that have been on the books for over 200 years. He despises the average American, we know this because along with his cohorts in crime, he believes Americans are full of it, that they are too stupid and Neanderthal to understand the complexities of our place in the world.
He believes he is a savior.
He is despicable. He not only is wrong in his assessments, but he is vile and evil for allowing the FBI under his watch become a vessel of deceit, hate, and manipulation. The Dems can continue to cheer him on, but for the rest of us, we saw who and what he was, and what he represents all too clearly.
March on to the midterms, we have a job to do.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Strzok fancies himself among the elite. Those who believe they’re our betters.
Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron’s cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience. — C. S. Lewis
LikeLiked by 2 people
This isn’t Awan or the house servers or the DNC servers. I believe he is talking about her SecState server.
Did everyone get that? According to Gohmert all except four of Hillary Clinton’s SecState emails, all 30,000 of them, “went to an address NOT on the distribution list” that was an unauthorized source and was a “foreign entity unrelated to Russia.” That is, her email was hacked and EVERYTHING was compromised while she was SecState. Everything she sent, and everything she received, was secretly forwarded so some foreign entity, and it was not Russia or related to Russia.
So, which foreign intelligence service got all her emails? Who was it? It was NOT Russia. Who was it? Was that how Hezbollah was able to roll up CIA’s entire operation in Lebanon in 2011? Was she the source of the information that allowed the Benghazi attack? How many people got killed as a result of Hillary’s compromised email account? Or was it an accident at all?
AND – this I find astounding- Kilmeade can’t get off the subject fast enough. He refuses to ask any follow up questions on it. Hot potato and he isn’t touching it. WTF?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wonder what was in the emails Othugo exchanged over Crooked’s server?
Yes.
I read somewhere suggesting that her e-mail server may have been used by her as a “drop box” for the benefit of a foreign country or countries. If discovered, she could always claim that it was hacked and not intentional on her part.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, yeah, I caught it. But I do think it was the Awans/Pakistan and that’s why the case has been completely swept under the rug. If it were not for Luke Rosiak, there would be zero reporting on it. And he continues to keep the story alive.
There’s no other reason for that case to have essentially disappeared unless it involves Clinton and Obama sending classified email back and forth to one another while unwittingly sharing it with Pakistan.
Today’s summary of Peter Strzok’s testimony is:
He still works for the CIA/FBI
He retains his top security clearance
He is working now in Human Resources with access to all federal personnel files.
https://brassballs.blog/home/peter-strzok-strock-still-has-top-security-clearance-with-cia-and-fbi-working-in-human-resources-with-access-to-all-federal-personnel-files
https://brassballs.blog/home/strzok-worked-for-cia-and-fbi-at-the-same-time-in-counterespionage
https://brassballs.blog/home/peter-strzok-pronounced-strock-is-pictured-working-for-president-bill-clinton-in-joint-secret-service/cia-task-force
No, brassballs is wrong. Strzok has no security clearance anymore, thank the Lord.
When Bill Preistap went to DC to head up the FBI’s counterintel office, his new boss was Andy McCabe, and his number two, who Preistap did NOT get to pick, was Strzok, who was already thick with McCabe. A little sympathy for BP?
How could Horowitz be conducting a true investigation by allowing Stzok to choose what emails/text to turn over to him?
Horowitz only pointed out the corruption he couldn’t hide.
Corrupt Bastard.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Horowitz treated Strzok just like Eye Bouncing Hillary was treated.
“Just give us what you’d like us to have.”
“Whenever it’s convenient for you.”
It will be difficult for Lisa Page to look worse in her public testimony. I wish they would park them next to each other for questioning.
Bombardsbodylanguage.com should be doing a breakdown of this nasty liar. She did one on Rosenstiens last appearence.
I think public opinion has reached a level that PDJT can fire RR, Mueller or even Sessions and the Never Trumpers will not have the political will to try to impeach him. If public opinion is not there yet, it is rising by the day.
Onward to Victiory!
President Triumph!
LikeLiked by 1 person
….Victory! 8^ )
Laura Ingraham said (paraphrasing) she didn’t think this was Louie’s finest moment, that the Republicans on the panel must have felt embarrassed. When she said that, I couldn’t believe what I was hearing! I thought Ghomert’s part was the best one of the day..sheesh, sometimes I wish Laura would just go home.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Desantis is positioning himself well since he is owned by the Kochs, Murdoch, and some leftist. If you live in Florida Adam Puntan is your guy this is why: Here are Senatis donors https://www.opensecrets.org/members-of…/contributors…
Rank Contributor Total Individuals PACs
1 House Freedom Fund $13,100 $8,100 $5,000
2 SSI Technologies $8,100 $8,100 $0
3 Credit Union National Assn $5,000 $0 $5,000
3 Florida Congressional Cmte $5,000 $0 $5,000
3 GEO Group $5,000 $0 $5,000
3 John Bolton PAC $5,000 $0 $5,000
3 Koch Industries $5,000 $0 $5,000
3 Northrop Grumman $5,000 $0 $5,000
9 American Bankers Assn $4,500 $0 $4,500
10 AT&T Inc $3,501 $1 $3,500
11 Cox Enterprises $3,000 $0 $3,000
12 Celebration Church $2,700 $2,700 $0
12 Daniels Manufacturing $2,700 $2,700 $0
12 George E Warren Corp $2,700 $2,700 $0
12 Great America Cmte $2,700 $0 $2,700
12 Research Affiliates LLC $2,700 $2,700 $0
17 Harlan Capital Partners $2,500 $2,500 $0
18 Lockheed Martin $2,000 $0 $2,000
18 National Assn of Realtors $2,000 $0 $2,000
18 Senate Conservatives Fund $2,000 $0 $2,000
18 Triangle Financial Services $2,000 $2,000 $0
Rank Contributor Total Individuals PACs
1 House Freedom Fund $13,100 $8,100 $5,000 $10,000
2 John Bolton PAC $10,000 $0 $10,000
2 Koch Industries $10,000 $0 $10,000
5 SSI Technologies $8,100 $8,100 $0
6 Newmeyer & Dillon $7,500 $7,500 $0
7 NextEra Energy $6,000 $0 $6,000
8 Florida Congressional Cmte $5,000 $0 $5,000
8 American Advisors Group $5,000 $5,000 $0
8 Condor Group $5,000 $5,000 $0
8 GEO Group $5,000 $0 $5,000
8 Frp Holdings $5,000 $5,000 $0
8 Cooper & Kirk $5,000 $5,000 $0
8 Hay Island Holding $5,000 $0 $5,000
8 Northrop Grumman $5,000 $0 $5,000
8 Credit Union National Assn $5,000 $0 $5,000
17 American Bankers Assn $4,500 $0 $4,500
18 AT&T Inc $3,501 $1 $3,500
19 Cox Enterprises $3,000 $0 $3,000
20 Grodman Financial Group $2,800 $2,800 $0
Oh Look on number 18 the senate conservatives fund who attacked our President, Bolton gives to everyone so I will let that slide but the Kochs,The federalist all owned by the neocons. He will not beat Levine. Almost everyone I underline gives to the democrats too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I will remind everyone that the senate conservatives fund is one that spent billions attacking our President. Along with the Kochs. Look as his donors for and against. He borrowed against his business but he owes nothing to nobody.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump just endorsed him because he was losing election because the people I describe above were funding his opposition. Its even on this site you can find it I believe Frank Saccone was one of them. However, Putnam must win the nomination and our President will campaign for him. After Trump wins FOX starts promoting Desantis who voted for the TPP and sanctuary cities and took money from everyone and is for the Convention of States. Check on his voting record on the New American the fact that never trumper Levin endorsed him should scare you. This site has tons of info on Mark Levine.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Putnam sux. He was NOT a Trump supporter until the very end. He wont get my vote or anyone in my family.
You o not know what I do for a living. Here is more on Desantis who voted for Rubio that u an check out. I live in Florida Putnam helped us Desantis told me Trump did not have a chance to win. He voted for the tpp.https://news.unclesamsmisguidedchildren.com/big-democrat-donor-commits-200k-to-ron-desantis-for-governor/
