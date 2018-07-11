President Trump and Emmanuel From France – BiLat During NATO Summit…

Following a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Trump meets with Emmanuel from France. {transcript will follow later}

“I think its going to be very successful,” President Trump said, noting that the two have a tremendous relationship. Additionally, President Trump remarked the two leaders are discussing “trade, NATO, and a lot of different things, and hopefully in the end, it’ll all work out.”

.

[Transcript 4:23 P.M. CEST] PRESIDENT TRUMP: (In progress) — the President of France, who’s doing a terrific job being President of France. He’s changing a lot of things around. And I guess that had to happen. And I think it’s going to be very successful. We have a tremendous relationship. We’re discussing trade. We’re discussing NATO. We’re discussing a lot of different things. And hopefully, in the end, it will all work out. And so it’s great to be with you.

PRESIDENT MACRON: (Speaks French.) (No translation provided.) “Merci beaucoup.Trs heureux de retrouver le prsident Donald Trump. Il a presque un an maintenant il tait Paris et il nous avait fait lhonneur dassister notre fte nationale et nous navons pas cessdepuis dchanger de manire rgulire et nous allons continuer aujourdhui sur videment les sujets commerciaux et lOTAN mais galement la Syrie et les sujets gopolitiques sur lesquels nous avons beaucoup faireensemble”

PRESIDENT TRUMP: It sounded beautifully. (Laughter.) I have no idea — it sounded great.

PRESIDENT MACRON: I told them exactly the same — (laughter) — but in French, for French journalists. (Inaudible.)

I just reminded everybody that almost one year ago you were present with your wife in Paris for Bastille Day.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Beautiful.

PRESIDENT MACRON: (Inaudible) 14th of July. And we’ve worked together for 12 months now.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: True.

PRESIDENT MACRON: And took some great decisions.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: We’ve made some good decisions.

PRESIDENT MACRON: And we’ll continue to work together (inaudible).

PRESIDENT TRUMP: That’s right. Thank you very much. Thank you.

Q President Macron, do you agree that Angela Merkel is beholden to the Russians?

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Oh, I believe they asked you that. (Laughter.)

Thank you. Thank you very much.

PRESIDENT MACRON: No, I think —

Q No?

PRESIDENT MACRON: We just discussed the nature of that. We work together.

END 4:25 P.M. CEST

