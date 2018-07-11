President Trump and Emmanuel From France – BiLat During NATO Summit…

Following a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Trump meets with Emmanuel from France. {transcript will follow later}
“I think its going to be very successful,” President Trump said, noting that the two have a tremendous relationship. Additionally, President Trump remarked the two leaders are discussing “trade, NATO, and a lot of different things, and hopefully in the end, it’ll all work out.”
[Transcript 4:23 P.M. CEST] PRESIDENT TRUMP: (In progress) — the President of France, who’s doing a terrific job being President of France. He’s changing a lot of things around. And I guess that had to happen. And I think it’s going to be very successful. We have a tremendous relationship. We’re discussing trade. We’re discussing NATO. We’re discussing a lot of different things. And hopefully, in the end, it will all work out. And so it’s great to be with you.
PRESIDENT MACRON: (Speaks French.) (No translation provided.) “Merci beaucoup.Trs heureux de retrouver le prsident Donald Trump. Il a presque un an maintenant il tait Paris et il nous avait fait lhonneur dassister notre fte nationale et nous navons pas cessdepuis dchanger de manire rgulire et nous allons continuer aujourdhui sur videment les sujets commerciaux et lOTAN mais galement la Syrie et les sujets gopolitiques sur lesquels nous avons beaucoup faireensemble”
PRESIDENT TRUMP: It sounded beautifully. (Laughter.) I have no idea — it sounded great.
PRESIDENT MACRON: I told them exactly the same — (laughter) — but in French, for French journalists. (Inaudible.)
I just reminded everybody that almost one year ago you were present with your wife in Paris for Bastille Day.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Beautiful.
PRESIDENT MACRON: (Inaudible) 14th of July. And we’ve worked together for 12 months now.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: True.
PRESIDENT MACRON: And took some great decisions.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: We’ve made some good decisions.
PRESIDENT MACRON: And we’ll continue to work together (inaudible).
PRESIDENT TRUMP: That’s right. Thank you very much. Thank you.
Q President Macron, do you agree that Angela Merkel is beholden to the Russians?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Oh, I believe they asked you that. (Laughter.)
Thank you. Thank you very much.
PRESIDENT MACRON: No, I think —
Q No?
PRESIDENT MACRON: We just discussed the nature of that. We work together.
“Hopefully in the end, it’ll all work out” in other words, “It ain’t workin’ right now”
GO GET EM, PRESIDENT TRUMP!!!
LOL… Love me some Trump!
Love me some Sundance…..I thought he would be absent for vacation was feeling desolate. Thank you Sundance and Staff. Trump without Sundance/Staff is like life without electricity!
I thought Sundance said he was tuning up for a nice break. Not tuning out….😀😎
POTUS when he was businessman DJT said to never be so committed to something you aren’t willing to walk away from the deal. I hope Europe understands he means what he says. How can you defend someone who won’t lift a finger to defend himself? That is a quote from a letter to the editor in the WSJ after Romney lost the election to BO in 2012. The letter writer wanted to know how we could expect Romney to defend the country when he wouldn’t even defend himself. Good question. None of us need worry about VSGPDJT not being willing to defend either himself OR the country. You go! Mr. President! I am with you 100%.
Macron approval rating in France: very low 30s.
Now lets be honest, did anyone ever think you would be so delightfully entertained by your president? I love this man! 😀
Pam, what I find most entertaining is how everything PDJT does, he does with purpose. You may wonder why he did/said something initially but some time later it comes to light and is pure genius.
Great Minds think alike!!! That was EXACTLY my thought… 🙂
Nobody in my environment understands my fascination with Trump. They see my eyes light up and a flow of delightful energy go through me when I speak about him. It’s frustrating because I’m alone in my corner. But then again, I have here to seek refuge. I go to bed with a smile and wake up with a smile.
Look, squirrel!
More like “hey guys the Forrest is over here but that’s a beautiful tree”…
Love President Trump’s very red tie!
The color red is traditionally symbolic for fire, bravery, intensity, energy, and in the case of these negotiations with European leaders, he is drawing the proverbial “red line in the sand” directly on his chest!
Like a BOSS!!
Naw, they’ll just say that he’s wearing red because it’s Putin’s favorite color . . .
Left wing vs right wing.
Too funny.
Actually I saw another photo at one part where President Trump stood silently, looking up at the fly-by while everyone was chatting among themselves! i wish I knew how to put it here.
It’s Emmanuel turn in the barrel…
Who’s next?
“Emmanuel from France” — ha ha!
I prefer Boy Toy from France.
Heh, what time is Justin from Canada meeting Trump?
Justin is available between recess and nap time.
And costume changes….
And eyebrow reapplications…
I think he’s going to shave them and use crylon spray-on in the future…I pity the fool.
Have they come up with a GLH for eyebrows yet? HAHAHAHA
And a turn in the makeup chair. He’s experimenting with new adhesives.
Well, that about sums up that one……..next…..😎
..and clean twinkle socks.
Justin isn’t meeting with Trump. I figure Trump didn’t want to waste his time with Justin. That would explain Justin’s wife Sophie dissing Melania at the meet-and-greet cocktail.
I just don’t see anybody wanting to meet up with Justin. Did you see his mansplaining pose in the official photo?
When a NATO nation’s GDP is in a sharp trend toward 0, it’s 2% obligation toward defense is more an annoyance than a contribution. Plus, Just-in from Can-a-duh proved himself to be a back-stabbing chiseler at G7.
Poor Theresa May, I bet she wishes she’d never invited Trump over right now. It’s terrible timing for her. Perfect timing for him, but then, it’s always the perfect time if you’re executing an integrated plan, acting on base principles and not globalist chicanery you’re trying to rhetorically mask. Everything Trump does can stand the light of day, and has been said, he always owns the downside of what he does. These people are terrified of him for that reason, because they couldn’t dream of acting this openly and honestly.
Merkel, May, Macron and Trudeau won’t survive Trump’s first term, I predict. Not strictly because of him, but he’s a symptom and result of their failures as well as past US governments.
“Luck” is the intersection of proper planning and opportunity. President Trump sets himself up to be ‘lucky’ all the time.
He does seem to have really lucky timing, doesn’t he?
It’s nice to call it luck…..but there really no such things as luck or coincidence.
The 6 P’s
Prior Planning Prevents Piss Poor Performance.
Most of these jokers think all they have to do is talk and continue their lies.
It’s all about them and their Globalists money. They are all going to lose anyway.
I mean, look at them all, or most all of them. The Globalists are just using them for their end game.
Come on, can anyone even take them seriously anymore?
Actually the only reason to comment on them is for the comedy and how our First Lady out classes them all.
May, Merkell, Justin, I mean, the Marx Bros are a better team
Disagree. There is such a thing as luck (some might call it happenstance). You shouldn’t base any plans on it occurring. But you should damned well be prepared to capitalize on it if it does. Those who are good at doing so are called lucky, those that aren’t nimble enough to, or too stupid to, are called unlucky. One good example: Margaret Thatcher seemed likely to be at best a one-term PM when the Argentine generals, to rally the flagging morale of their people, decided to invade the Falklands. Instead of doing what Labour leader Michael Foote wanted (to plea for negotiations) she refused to bargain and set about reconquering British territory and freeing its people. If she hadn’t, the world today might be a very different place.
The Marx brothers were seasoned professionals .. worked their way from the bottom to the top …. then they had fun with everyone … 😜
The EU people are a bunch of carpet bagging clowns … and they’re no good at that either, they’re an embarrassment to mankind …. 😖
Merkel, May, Macron and Trudeau won’t survive Trump’s first term, I predict.
You are an optimist!
A year ago this prediction by railer would have been off the wall. I think he’s 3/4 right. Canadians will keep Justin from Canada. Canadians seem to like wimpy foreign policy, their reputation for niceness and Trudy is super nice. Ineffective but nice. May is gone, Merkel is one terrorist attack away from gone and Macron (the best of the four of them, I think) is on the edge. In fact, Europe is on the edge. Merkel made a huge blunder inviting all the Muslim Third World into the West to bring their culture and partake of the generous welfare. What was she thinking? France is living “Camp of the Saints” (written in 1973) right now. We have our immigration problems, that’s for sure. IDEA. Since Europe already is lost, how about agreeing to continue to pay the lion’s share of NATO if Europe will agree to take all the illegals who come across our border and who are already here. We’ll throw in the “Dreamers” for good measure since they are all brilliant, super educated, law abiding younsters (sarc).
I had to stop reading that book years ago because it was absolutely freaking me out. Who would have thought it was so prophetic.
MTeresa, IMO you didn’t miss much after all. The literary trouble with “Camp of the Saints” is, unlike the equally bleak “1984,” where the entire might of the state bothers to crush two lovers, there is almost no rooting interest in reading about various demoralized and broken French men failing to protect their nation from endless boatloads of illegals. True to life? Sure. But dull reading.
Canadians will kick Trudope to the curb next year. Hey we kicked the liberal witch out of Ontario last month, Alberta is kicking Rachel out and Justine will be next. Canadians can be very nice to a point and then all hell brakes loose.
You go, Canada!
MCGA
With all those globalists, I can’t wait to see PDJT one on one with Italy’s new PM Giuseppe Conte.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Plus every day we see him fight for America, it shows us how much ours don’t. Macron is not doing well at all. Our economy is tanking and he’s wasting time on things like reducing speed on roads to 80 km h. Going down really badly.
My sneaking suspicion is that the visit to the Brits is timed (what is the Trump equivalent to the 5 eyes – American and allies intelligence) to coincide with (I hope) May being de-throned. I hope there is a no-confidence vote.
Or maybe it’s the other way around. The BREXIT-supporting ministers resigned to help move the BREXIT process along right at the time that May had planned to deep-six it.
Everything appears so “coincidental.”
Railer keep railing. Base principles and non wordplay chicanery. Well put.
These clowns need to be taken out with the trash. No merit Manchurian candidates.
The New Head of Nato
Isn’t that Red Skelton? He was a patriot.
And he had very genuine sense of humor. He had a true gift
His reading and explanation of the Pledge of Allegiance was epic…
Clem Kaddlehopper?
Klem Kadiddlehopper!!! OMGosh I loved watching his weekly show!!!
Red would be the least “red” and smartest NATO head in this century, if he were alive today! He could deploy the “killer joke” and end all war!
Naw, he’d be tried and convicted of war crimes for employing a weapon of mass mirth.
Actually Macron did translate what he said… starting at 30 sec
” Thank you very much,
I am happy to meet with President Donald Trump again… almost a year ago he was in Paris, he did us the honour of attending Bastille Day with his delegation, and since then we never stopped from exchanging our views and also today on trade disputes and NATO, but also Syria and other geopolitical topics. And we have a lot to achieve together… Thank you”.
——–
What the US media do not understand is that since the great crisis of 2009, Germany has become a hegemonic power on the European continent. This is exactly what the full EU project (and the euro!) was supposed to prevent in the first place. Meanwhile, most of the US and European media are pro-EU, and sell a very fictionalized story, idealist story about the EU.
Theresa May is busy with the Brexit, Macron is isolated in Europe, and last year he literally pledged allegiance to the US president. No mainstream media was able to understand and explain it properly.
Macron must be very happy with the way Donald Trump deals with Germany….
Trump made Macron the “leader” of Europe (which he is not)…. but it does not come for free… France must help in Syria and in the tricky Iran deal
—–
Thanks for reading
I am French living in Canada since 1998.
I have closely followed geopolitics and the EU project since the early 80s.
“What the US media do not understand is that since the great crisis of 2009, Germany has become a hegemonic power on the European continent.”
Exactly!
The mistake humans make is always fighting the last war. In Germany’s case they marched into France in 1914 and again in 1940 and both times got their behinds kicked (though it took a long time and a lot of lives). So this time they set out to conquer Europe via the EU financially. And they did it. Without a shot being fired, Germany now is hegemon over Western Europe. The only country they have to worry about is Russia and they’re making deals with them. Smart people. Industrious people.
Every time I see a World War II film or documentary — about once/week since Hollywood can’t find any villains except the Nazis — I am stunned at how this one country could take on the rest of Europe and defeat them. All that stopped them BOTH TIMES was the USA.
Don’t forget their heavy handedness with Greece a few years back. That should have shown England, Italy, France, Belgium and every other conquered state what they were up to. But it didn’t.
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLike
Bailing Greece out has screwed our retirement and bank balances… the ordinary people are footing the bill. The globalists (Draghi, Soros, et. al.) are walking away with out money.
Can you explain ““enslaved” Greece for saving the German banks.” I’m confused!
Heck, we brought hundreds of Nazis to the U.S. after WWII. My shirt-tail relatives from Argentina lived with hordes of them after the war. Who knows how many disappeared into the bowels of the Middle East and parts unknown. The march has just been picked up again, little knowing that PDJT might interrupt the parade.
Notice how Trump was NOT invited to the Bildeberg 2018 conference (SP) like Old Man Bush, Clinton, Bush Jr., and Obama were. Trump was NOT supposed to get elected and destroy everything. USA needed to be week and part of the portfolio this time so that it would not stop Germany again.
Remember, Germany considers itself the preeminent superpower of the world since they were able to defeat Rome even when they were powerful (not really in their own history, and Rome was not the capital of the Roman World at the time due to its decay, Constantinople was). This gloating was used in WWII to convince themselves they could conquer the world and they almost did.
Now the USA is in a position to stop them once again!
Interesting view of history. I wonder if Rugila or Attila of the Huns, were they alive today, would think about that belief (Rugila conquered the Goths, Atilla conquered most of the rest of the Germans). They sound like the same people who speak of the Great War and World War II as the First and Second Wars of Anti-German encirclement.
Response to yy4u. Wait!!! If Germany is the hegemon in Europe, then Russian oil/gas monopoly makes Russia hegemon over Germany/Eruope. Now wait, wasn’t that the goal of the Soviet Union? My, my.
There does seem to be a yuge revival of interest in WWII. I was noticing that.
Merkel is once again making Europe Judenrein.
Norm Macdonald, a Canadian comedian, had an interesting piece on Germany which he performed on the last Letterman show.
I’d link to it, but I mess up links to Youtube.
He mentioned how Germany took on the whole world, twice, and how you wouldn’t think so, but both times it was close.
I have a feeling Macron can learn a lot from President Trump, and that he wants to, he just needs to overcome some really bad ideas he’s been attached to for a long time.
When the Rothschilds started loaning money to England, France and Germany in the late 1700s, they also bought up the three prominent newspapers in those countries to control the message to the hoi polloi.
The media in the EU, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and US are controlled by but six corporations now, mostly owned by the Rothschild empire or their agents, There were over 400 independents back in the early 60s.
The television, radio, film and social media are equally under this thumb with CIA and its foreign counterparts similarly involved. We are so fortunate to have the Internet and sites such as this one while PDJT is changing policies and the message.,,and, hopefully, the direction of the world. Peace.
And they all tell the same BS and sell the same idealistic vision of “no borders”, “universalism”, “multilateralism”,…. The world is mainly “Huntingtonian”, in a chaos, but it is a manageable chaos if you show your strength. Europe is weak. Has lost influence in the Middle East where second rate countries have more power: Turkey, Iran, Israel, … China, Russia, .. don’t care about multilateralism.
The good thing with the Trump administration, and I keep telling that to my friends, is that the “real reality” is back… 😀
I watched a lot of network news the other evening, because I wanted to see the coverage of the boys in Thailand.
One broadcast channel had some jerk on there trying to put a spin on our President and NATO, and the spin is that Donald Trump misunderstands the purpose of NATO, that we are supposed to make the other nations dependent on us, so they won’t go elsewhere for their weapons.
Yeah, right. As if we don’t know that they aren’t holding up their end of the deal we have.
VSGPDJT isn’t trying to ruin the deal, he’s trying to make everyone adhere to its terms.
Anyway, that’s their talking point/lie. That America’s president doesn’t get NATO.
As to the subtle threat, that these countries will seek new alliances with our enemies, let ’em try.
Let’s see: Germany is sending billions to Russia for their oil and gas and has turned over their IP to China in exchange for something. But we have to support the parasites in the EU because they might seek alliances with our enemies.
We need laws to prevent this from happening ever again. We might have difficulty keeping diversity within media ownership within the U.S., but no more foreign corporations, foreign entrepreneurs, or multinational corps in control of our media or air waves. This must stop immediately. (Take back the inernet, too.) I hope this will be one of the first laws passed after the midterms and the red tsunami.
Once upon a time, the U.S. enforced anti-trust/monopoly laws. Whole swaths of industry categories need an in depth review to catch those critters who have changed names, locations, countries, etc. to escape such perusal. Meanwhile, dozen operate right out in the open, apparently unafraid of suits to break them up. We could have a list of going in a nanosecond.
When PDJT gets a breather, his administration needs to look at this problem as well the the NGOs, foundations and other charity classifications, which use teeny violins to launder money, transfer arms, overthrow governments, black ops and enrich their own via these vehicles. And then there are the pork projects…
NGOs Are The Deep State’s Trojan Horses
corbettreport May 21, 2018
The NGOs are evil.
Wha have they ever left better than they found it?
I like Emanuel from France.
We would be hard pressed to find someone (exclude immediate family), who is more sincerely adoring of our POTUS.
His loving gazes, tender back pats and all that hand-holding…..warms my heart.
So you didnt see him do this to POTUS. He’s a little prick, but POTUS has seen it all before.
I see that, but to me he’s the brat son, trying to challenge his beloved old man.
He wouldn’t bother with this stuff if there wasn’t strong feeling on his part.
I think tjats on the right track. A man raised to be a man by his wife. Needs to know how to behave.
Countries need leaders, not brats — Macron is ridiculous…but because of this he is the least problem because he can easily be wrong footed.
He is in the same league as Obama and Trudeau….and was supported by the same “globalist” “pro-immigration” oligarchy. But he is much more pragmatic than any of them and much more intelligent than Trudeau (which is not difficult actually) .
Since 2009, the EU is breaking into 4 pieces, 5 actually, the UK is leaving: North/South in the eurozone, East-West on “values” and immigration, and Macron has to deal with immigration issues and… the German chancellor who took power in Brussels and decides everything in a very authoritarian way…
—–
Macron is a pro-EU and believed that he would be able to boost the EU “construction” after his election… just to find a very uncompromising chancellor for his first meeting in Brussels end of June 2017. He was humiliated. A few days later he invited President Trump on the Champs-Elysees. That’s evidence of his pragmatism, but also that he is isolated in Europe… And even more today on immigration and on the common budget for the Eurozone. Rejected by smaller countries: the Netherlands, Austria, Finland….
Here’s my take. Macron is the best of the four, but he is (as you say) a Globalist and right now like all the Globalists he is working as hard as he can to save himself and his way of living. None of them give a damn about their countries.
IMO, Globalism was/is a response. Once cell phones and satellites became available in the Third World, the cat was out of the bag. Everyone who had any wherewithal at all (and access to cell phones and satellite dishes) decided to jump on a raft or cross a border and immigrate to the West to get some of the goodies. You can’t blame them. Life in the Third World is grim, short and brutal.
The “Globalists” figured out there is no safety in a Third World country no matter how rich and powerful you are. So they set out to keep the Third World out of the West by exporting Western jobs to Indonesia, India, China, Mexico, etc. That meant the living standard of those in the West had to be lowered — loss of jobs and lower wages — but if it meant safety to the “Globalists” then so what? In the immigrants’ case(s), here in the USA, the Mexicans and Central Americans are let in to keep wages low; in Europe’s case, European countries needed the labor because Europeans won’t do the menial jobs necessary (like pluck chickens and slaughter cows). They didn’t expect them to assimilate. In Europe there is a distinct class system. Now it’s out of hand and they don’t know what to do.
Perot explained this beautifully in 1992 with his “Giant Sucking Sound” answer in the 1992 debates which at the time I paid no attention to. He was talking about Mexican immigration into the USA then (26 years ago) but he explained the economics beautifully.
Did you hear the Pakis and other imported laborers are leaving Saudi in droves? ANd, of course, the native born don’t want to work those vacated jobs.
http://www.middleeasteye.net/news/Thousands-foreign-workers-leave-Saudi-Arabia-540960446
Pay their citizens respectable wages and maybe the situation will change ( not just for the Saudis). However, they also will need serious apprenticeship job training for those who grew up believing they never would have to work. Maybe just “standing on the corner watching all the boys go by.” when not praying was good enough. Boring life. Destroyer of talent, minds, and lust for life.
A whole different attitude needs to be installed in the upper classes: to honor and respect the working man and woman must be a transformation in attitude, ideology, and financial organization. But less (much less) profit for the owners-managers-directors. Too bad. Suck it up.
Thanks for posting that video. Clinton was smirking the whole time.
He made me want to smack him good. More than once, but I hated that huge, jerko smile. I guess I ran into too many just like him who thought they could slide through life on their charm. May he get what he deserves.
I’m sure PDJT watched that presentation and thought he’d better start making some plans to set ole Billy Boy on his keister and undo H.W.’s global adventures. I wish he’d run earlier, but timing is everything, and he’s certainly cleaning up the latrines post haste.
Merkel has NO power in Brussels. She is being told what to do by her globalist masters.
Look up http://www.weforum.org, OECD, Agenda21 and Agenda 2030 to see who’s really pulling the strings.
And it ain’t Merkel.
And as long as everyone keeps looking at her or other heads of state, they’re looking away from the REAL PROBLEM.
Just like the globalists want. All sorts of shiny leaders, to distract the proles from the REAL power and the REAL PROBLEMS…
Geesh.
Correct. The Real Elite learned their lesson during the French Revolution. Now they set-up stick figures (Politicians) so if the peasants get uppity it is not THEIR HEADS on a pike.
Marine Le Pen. She represents everything Trump stands for and she truly admires him.
PDJT, does not look happy with lil Macron. Macron is trying so hard to make it a “friendly” handshake.
I like the way your report and analyze the info. This is the French version reviewed:
“Merci beaucoup. Très heureux de retrouver le président Donald Trump. Il y a presqu’un an maintenant il était à Paris et il nous avait fait l’honneur d’assister justement à notre fête nationale avec sa délégation. Et nous n’avons pas cessé depuis d’échanger de manière régulière et nous allons continuer aujourd’hui sur évidemment les sujets commerciaux et l’OTAN comme il l’a dit, mais également sur la Syrie et les sujets géopolitiques sur lesquels nous avons beaucoup à faire ensemble”
Grabs cup of coffee and a nice piece of cake (because its a little early for popcorn) oh this is going to be good. So who’s next up for an dose of truth?!?!?!
Truth is stranger than fiction! no one could believe it…they pay Russia top dollar for energy while they dont pay us for protection! Hello? we’re the top energy nation in the world!
You don’t suppose there could be kickbacks and bribery involved? Oh no, of course not.
I just realized that Kim Jong Un seems like a much more real, likeable, interesting person than pretty much any western European “leader”/politician/bureaucrat/globalist douche. I’m not saying Kim would be my first choice to hire as a babysitter, but I would rank him ahead of most euro losers. Actually Kim would probably be a cool babysitter. He’d order pizza and invite Dennis Rodman over and play video games with the kids. Merkel would just have the kids listen to government propaganda whilst being sodomized by muslims. Yeah, I’ll take Kim any day of the week.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
I see that Macron has learned from PDJT how to do the seated man spread.
Justin does a lovely ‘Rainbow Cross’.
AFTER the meeting he does the ‘Rainbow Double-Cross’.
President Trump is amazing. What I have learned about NATO from our president we PAY dearly for allies. I dont see why every American doesn’t call their congressmen and senators and raise t total he double L.
Regarding the flyby where Trump was looking in the opposite direction of the others. While everyone else was looking at the EU built planes flying by, Trump was looking at the trail of parts falling off.
Ask France if they want the US fighting forces now stationed in Germany.
So it’s France versus Croatia in the World Cup. Go Croatia!!
To me, that picture says, “OK Macron, I’m done with the photo-ops and niceties. It’s go time.”
Let’s put NATO into perspective: California has a greater ‘GNP’ than any NATO or EU member other than Germany. The old girl’s getting a bit dotty.
http://www.businessinsider.com/california-economy-ranks-5th-in-the-world-beating-the-uk-2018-5
