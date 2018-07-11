Chairman Bob Goodlatte Discusses 7 Months of Refusals by Lisa Page To Comply With Congressional Subpoena(s)…

Apparently the intransigence of former DOJ lawyer, and special counsel to Deputy FBI Director McCabe, Lisa Page has quite a history.

Republican chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Bob Goodlatte, says the former FBI lawyer has been in complete defiance of cooperation with the House, rejects Page’s excuse that she hasn’t had enough time to prepare:

Ex-FBI LAYER Lisa Page today defied a House of Representatives issued Subpoena to testify before Congress! Wow, but is anybody really surprised! Together with her lover, FBI Agent Peter Strzok, she worked on the Rigged Witch Hunt, perhaps the most tainted and corrupt case EVER!

Updated Statement from Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte below:

Washington, D.C. – Lisa Page, legal counsel to former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, defied a congressional subpoena issued by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.). She is a key witness in the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees’ investigation into decisions made by the Justice Department in 2016. Her attorney provided a litany of excuses for Ms. Page’s failure to appear today, but none of the excuses hold water.

Excuse: Lisa Page was not provided sufficient notice to prepare for the deposition.

Reality: On December 19, 2017, Chairmen Goodlatte and Gowdy sent a letter to the Justice Department requesting to interview Lisa Page. That’s seven months ago. Another letter was sent in April 2018. Committee staff have been in direct contact with Ms. Page’s attorney since June 2018 and she and her attorney refused to commit to a date for an interview. Consequently, Chairman Goodlatte subpoenaed Lisa Page.

Excuse: The Committees would be asking Lisa Page about materials she has not yet reviewed.

Reality: Many of the documents Lisa Page would be asked about are documents and communications that she created. Additionally, these very same materials were provided to Ms. Page during her interview with the Inspector General. Despite being aware of the Committees’ request for a transcribed interview for seven months, Ms. Page and her attorney waited until yesterday afternoon to go to the FBI to review documents, just hours before her scheduled deposition. In fact, it is the Committee’s understanding that Ms. Page never requested access to view the documents until the FBI reached out to her.

Excuse: The scope of the interview was too broad for Lisa Page, and should have been narrowed.

Reality: The scope covers Ms. Page’s involvement in the matters pertaining to the Committees’ investigation into decisions made by the Justice Department and the FBI in 2016, and her role related to those decisions. That was clearly communicated to Ms. Page. Ms. Page was involved in both the Mid-Year Exam and Russia investigations, and is a key fact witness for the Committee. (read more)