Chairman Bob Goodlatte Discusses 7 Months of Refusals by Lisa Page To Comply With Congressional Subpoena(s)…

Apparently the intransigence of former DOJ lawyer, and special counsel to Deputy FBI Director McCabe, Lisa Page has quite a history.
Republican chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Bob Goodlatte, says the former FBI lawyer has been in complete defiance of cooperation with the House, rejects Page’s excuse that she hasn’t had enough time to prepare:
Updated Statement from Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte below:
Washington, D.C. – Lisa Page, legal counsel to former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, defied a congressional subpoena issued by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.). She is a key witness in the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees’ investigation into decisions made by the Justice Department in 2016. Her attorney provided a litany of excuses for Ms. Page’s failure to appear today, but none of the excuses hold water.
Excuse: Lisa Page was not provided sufficient notice to prepare for the deposition.
Reality: On December 19, 2017, Chairmen Goodlatte and Gowdy sent a letter to the Justice Department requesting to interview Lisa Page. That’s seven months ago. Another letter was sent in April 2018. Committee staff have been in direct contact with Ms. Page’s attorney since June 2018 and she and her attorney refused to commit to a date for an interview. Consequently, Chairman Goodlatte subpoenaed Lisa Page.
Excuse: The Committees would be asking Lisa Page about materials she has not yet reviewed.
Reality: Many of the documents Lisa Page would be asked about are documents and communications that she created. Additionally, these very same materials were provided to Ms. Page during her interview with the Inspector General. Despite being aware of the Committees’ request for a transcribed interview for seven months, Ms. Page and her attorney waited until yesterday afternoon to go to the FBI to review documents, just hours before her scheduled deposition. In fact, it is the Committee’s understanding that Ms. Page never requested access to view the documents until the FBI reached out to her.
Excuse: The scope of the interview was too broad for Lisa Page, and should have been narrowed.
Reality: The scope covers Ms. Page’s involvement in the matters pertaining to the Committees’ investigation into decisions made by the Justice Department and the FBI in 2016, and her role related to those decisions. That was clearly communicated to Ms. Page. Ms. Page was involved in both the Mid-Year Exam and Russia investigations, and is a key fact witness for the Committee. (read more)
….and was Page with Strzok in London?
I think if you boil all this down you end up with a bunch of Americans (Us) who are required to submit to the law are expecting a group of lawyers (congress) to require another group of lawyers (Page et al) to submit to the law.
I don’t think they’re going to do that as they would not like to set that precedent if they find themselves in the same situation which obviously there is plenty of grounds for.
I will stick with Shakespeare on this one…
C’mon people…don’t you know that Shakespeare wanted to kill all the lawyers? Let’s put some ‘Likes’ on that comment!!!!!
/s.
Yeah…..But we forgot that Shakespeare wanted to kill all the lawyers. You said that to me once, I scratched my head, gave you a thumbs up and moved on….. 🙂
I use this Shakespeare quotation all the time! And, I think most of those Pharisees who were following Jesus around were also “lawyers”!
And having them running our government is truly a bad thing!
Seven months? So why is she not in jail?
Louisiana, I agree when I read 7 months what the heck. I sure get tired of seeing these people all giddy to be on tv & having the nerve to say to the American people they will give her till Friday. Thank God the truth is spreading 99% probably crooks. The sad part is they like their evil ways.
It never ends… and it never ends in Democrats going to jail.
Nice twist. Unfortunately the joke’s on us.
She has not even been indicted.
Why?
You will have to ask the god to some on this forum, and this god plays 64-D chess far beyond human understanding…..His name is Jeff Sessions.
Ha! Not enough time to prepare?! … yet she has “time” (on our dime) … to text tens of thousands conspiratorial HATE Trump messages to her … luvvah … during business hours?
Try again.
Another one!
Donald J. Trump
✔
@realDonaldTrump
As I head out to a very important NATO meeting, I see that FBI Lover/Agent Lisa Page is dodging a Subpoena & is refusing to show up and testify. What can she possibly say about her statements and lies. So much corruption on the other side. Where is the Attorney General? @FoxNews
3:55 PM – Jul 12, 2018
LAYER!!!!
Lisa Page is an FBI LAYER.
Trump just gave Page her forever-name.
They all are waiting out the clock on statutory limits on their crimes because Sessions will NOT prosecute. Do not know what the statute of limitations is on these crimes but shortly after the November elections (and the Republicans have more Trump allies in Congress), Session’s head will be rolling out the door, Rosenstein will be impeached and Wray may well follow. Another AG will be nominated and appointed ‘Quickly’ and all these folks will GO TO JAIL….This is Trump’s plan, for sure. Whether he gets his wish is up to the PEOPLE. And of course, this all depends on FORCING McConnell to do his job.
Naw not Rod Rosenstein the swamp creature responsible for redacting the OIG report and classifying emails and messages among other facts/doc hiding the truth of the coupl plotters because he too played a role.
Now and currently for the first time ever Rosenstein tasked all 100 prosecutors across the country to vet president Trump’s supreme court nominee. Imagine that!
I suppose his real intent is to find dirt on behalf of the leftist party whom he serves.
Sotomayer and Kagan were never scrutinized on such a scale involving prosecutors. Why prosecutors.
President Trump’s tweet should be read as unleashing Sessions from the fake and engineered recusal.
It’s showtime!
And Rudy will get that job he wished he hadn’t turned down.
We are responsible for our history and our blatant lack of candor, for example:
1. A Secret private server – used by top govt officials “No intent there” .
2. Our comment “Its like taking an insurance policy” “No bias there” .
3. Our fake news (read character assassination) No excuse here (that’s much better!)
Do we discuss these things with 1. Our children ? 2. Our friends 3. Other nations
Do we pray and repent of it ? Do our churches teach accountability regarding this ?
Whose responsibility ? Do we even bring this up before our family ? our pastors ?
Time to repent – we are on a very bad trip ! “Nurenberg trials” are a direction .
Nuremberg.
Just to show you what a crock this whole thing is, check out the latest on STORMY DANIELS’ arrest. They can figure out a way to bust (no pun intended) the freak Porn Star for supposedly touching some guy’s butt, but they can’t figure out how to take our Lisa “Gums” Page???
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/07/12/stormy-daniels-arrested-in-columbus-ohio-while-performing-avenatti.html
