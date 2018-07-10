President Trump Impromptu Presser Departing White House for Europe…

Earlier this morning, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House to board Marine-1 for the first leg of their trip to Europe. President Trump stops to answer brief questions from the White House Press Pool:
.
[Transcript] Q (Inaudible) on Brexit?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, it’s going to be an interesting time in the UK, and it’s certainly going to be an interesting time with NATO. NATO has not treated us fairly, but I think we’ll work something out. We pay far too much and they pay far too little. But we will work it out, and all countries will be happy. With the UK, that’s a situation that’s been going on for a long time.
So I have NATO, I have the UK, which is in somewhat turmoil, and I have Putin. Frankly, Putin may be the easiest of them all. Who would think? Who would think? But the UK certainly has a — they have a lot of things going on.
Q Have you talked with Theresa May since Boris (inaudible)?
THE PRESIDENT: I have not. No, I have not. But Boris Johnson is a friend of mine. He’s been very, very nice to me and very supportive. And maybe we’ll speak to him when I get over there. I like Boris Johnson. I’ve always liked him.
Q But should Theresa May remain in power?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, that’s up to the people. I get along with her very well. I have a very good relationship. That’s certainly up to the people, not up to me.
Q On NATO, Donald Tusk, about half an hour ago, said that you should appreciate America’s allies because you don’t have very many. What do you say to —
THE PRESIDENT: Well, we do have a lot of allies, but we cannot be taken advantage of. We’re being taken advantage of by the European Union. We lost $151 billion last year on trade. And on top of that, we spend at least 70 percent for NATO. And, frankly, it helps them a lot more than it helps us. So we’ll see what happens. We have a long, beautiful week.
I will say also, last night was an incredible evening.
Brett Kavanaugh has gotten rave reviews — rave reviews — actually, from both sides. And I think it’s going to be a beautiful thing to watch over the next month. But he has gotten rave reviews.
Q Vladimir Putin (inaudible) friend or foe?
THE PRESIDENT: I really can’t say right now. As far as I’m concerned, a competitor. A competitor. I think that getting along with Russia, getting along with China, getting along with others is a good thing, not a bad thing. I’ve said that many times for many years. So we’ll see. We’re meeting with Vladimir Putin on Monday. We’ll see how that goes.
Q (Inaudible.)
THE PRESIDENT: They didn’t give it. I have it for him. They didn’t give it. But it will be given at a certain period. I actually do — I actually do have a little gift for him, but you’ll find out what that gift is when I give it.
Q (Inaudible.)
THE PRESIDENT: No, I haven’t. I really haven’t. We haven’t discussed it.
Q (Inaudible.)
THE PRESIDENT: Well, I have a solution: Tell people not to come to our country illegally. That’s the solution. Don’t come to our country illegally. Come like other people do; come legally.
Q (Inaudible.)
THE PRESIDENT: I’m saying this, very simply: We have laws. We have borders. Don’t come to our country illegally. It’s not a good thing. And as far as ICE is concerned, the people that are fighting ICE, it’s a disgrace. These people go into harm’s way. There is nobody under greater danger than the people from ICE. What they do to MS-13 and everything else.
So we ought to support ICE, not do what the Democrats are doing. Democrats want open borders, and they don’t mind crime. We want no crime, and we want borders where borders mean something. And remember this: Without borders, you do not have a country.
Thank you, everybody.
Prayers for a safe and secure trip.
Melania!
sorry…didn’t hear what President said…couldn’t take my eyes off her!!!
Probably Trump’s best press briefing/beating in quite a while and all you can see is Melania???
Just kidding – she is quite remarkable..
He answered every question with ‘no-BS’. Not sure which line I liked the most:
“without borders, you don’t have a country” OR
“So I have NATO, I have the UK, which is in somewhat turmoil, and I have Putin. Frankly, Putin may be the easiest of them all. Who would think?”
it’s why I voted for him.. MAGA is just gravy 😉
A Competitor. That says it all.
Russia is not an enemy you have to kill. They are a competitor you have to compete and beat. Or, work with to achieve common goals.
God bless our President and First Lady. Thank you for his leadership at a time such as this.
Best. President. Ever.
And: Classiest.First.Lady. Ever.
That last paragraph says it all. I watched this earlier and it’s one thing to read the transcript and it’s another to hear him actually say it. His message about ICE and our borders is very powerful. These dems are delusional if they think they are going to stop this man. If they stop this SCOTUS nomination, all fire and fury will reign down on them in November!
If it were possible for the people of this country to go to the border and build the wall it would be done within a year. They would take their vacation time, money, and family to build it. I also think if PDJT were to ask the American people if they want to donate $ for the border it would be paid for asap. Yes our taxes are for that “kind of thing” but since the Congress (CoC) won’t fund, we the people should be able to do so.
I seriously wonder if it could come to that…in which case–sign me up! Did you see the new Socialist Mexican Presidente is putting together a new border enforcement group to patrol his southern border? Apparently, some bad hombres are pouring over into Mexico unwanted and illegally, and the new el Presidente is unsupportive of that. Go figure.
It is not possible for me to love this man, this President more–unless I was Melania…who herself is such an excellent lady and First Lady. Godspeed over there, President Trump. Kick some EU and Ruskie tail.
Prayers 24/7 for your safety and protection, Mr. President and First Lady! WE LOVE YOU!
Pray for their safe return and success.
I do so – continually…
Will be praying for their safety as they move among the crazies in Europe.
It will be an interesting trip for sure.
Teresa May may not last any longer either since she has been the hinderance in Brexit. The people there did not vote for a ‘soft Brexit’. They voted on a referendum to leave the EU. Teresa May works in collusion with Merkel in Germany ergo the slow walking of what the British people voted for.
Boris Johnson is an interesting character. I wonder if he resigned due to the collusion between the deep state and their framing of the president and his role played while being secretly a member of MI6. Stzrok, Page, McCabe and others travelled to the UK numerous times during the election. Boris also was the main sponsor of the white helmets in Syria who were ISIS mercenaries when not producing fake videos framing Assad with using chemical weapons on his own people.
The president will have a great meeting with Putin and brings back everything about uranium one.
The Queen will decide soon…think Boris Johnson makes the most sense…need new face for UK…May like Merkel is past due!
It will be decided by the Conservative Party. If May does not have a majority of her own party in Parliament, then the Tory parliamentarians get it down to two candidates, then the Party rank-and-file membership votes between the two.
if you dont have borders, you don’t have a country! thats exactly what the Globalists want…no borders only floating exchange rates they can manipulate to siphon off whatever capital remains!!
Ding, ding!
We have a winner!
I can’t get past Melania. just wow.
It’s great having a True Babe as First Lady.
It’s nerve-wracking when President Trump is away. Seems like we’re all unsafe, but mostly him.
The most accessible President ever.. They never had that with Obama as he was destroying our nation.
zero hasn’t stopped trying… who do you think funded the protests last night?
He may not realize it yet. but just like his friend Hillary who thought she was a sure win, he will gone down the same rabbit hole.
O will be left standing at the station watching MAGA leaving.
“THE PRESIDENT: Well, I have a solution: Tell people not to come to our country illegally. That’s the solution. Don’t come to our country illegally. Come like other people do; come legally.”
Man I love our President, he rocks.
The photo accompanying this article is terrible. It has the President leaning forward and Melania leaning backward almost as though they have invisible braces propping them up.
Oh please. Let us know where your blog is, so we and Sundance can see the “terrific” kind of photos.
Godspeed POTUS, FLOTUS, and crew. I know you have important things on your agenda that are best addressed in person, but I will be happy when you are safely back on US soil.
Donaldus Maximus! Not since St. Thomas More, A Man For All Seasons, has anyone stepped onto the world stage like our President. Not just saving the USA but the entire world! MAGA!!!
And remember this: Without borders, you do not have a country.”
That is a great leader talking. Our Champion.
I wonder what gift he was talking about and who it is for?
been wondering if PDJT ❤ will have anything to say about this….
regardless…I hope he and Melania enjoy a warm welcome in the UK, and a safe, productive visit.
Winning.
Yale toadie for the Kennebunkport Cosa Nostra….
Kavanaugh is MAGA NOT !
President Trump’s European Travel Itinerary:
1. Save the world.
2. Play a couple rounds of golf.
