Daniel Hannan: Globalists Within U.K. Parliament Have Never Accepted Brexit…

EU Parliament member Daniel Hannan discusses the background of Prime Minister May’s inept approach toward exiting the EU; her future, and the future of the Brexit process, and President Trump calling out NATO allies.
Methinks this NATO summit will be very interesting…
Last night, Nigel Farage said that May will be gone in a fort-night.
Interesting.
Nigel is being kind. I’ll be shocked if she lasts 7 days.
Nigel had best watch his six or he could wind up in prison for stating the obvious….
Jacob Rees-Mogg … a rare UK (conservative) MP who talks some sort of sense…
Does Rees-Mogg have a chance to become PM, or will the more outspoken Johnson be a shoo-in?
I have not followed UK politics.. until last few weeks 🙂
I dont think I know enough to make predictions… yet 🙂
I’m a Brit and I like JRM but he has no chance of being PM. Too many people see the poshness and nothing else.
Rees-Mogg himself is touting Boris as the next PM.
I am not sure if that is a clever ploy or what. Nigel did say it could be either of the two.
Farange values Rees-Mogg highly as a Brexit ally – he spent some time talking about him yesterday on Martha McCallum’s show. Boris gets the coverage, but R-M is important back bencher who’s been up to his eyeballs in trade details for months. Especially loved his answer concerning PT (20:00 – 22:00)!
“Methinks this NATO summit will be very interesting…”
That’s an understatement!!
SO looking forward to hearing Mr. President speak.
To quote Forrest – You never know what you’ll get!
😆
I know one thing or sure, it will be AWESOME. Just say N.
The last time President Trump was on stage with these EUro weenies, I think he was having to bite his lip to keep from laughing at their clown act. President Trump is the only adult in the room, the EUro weenies are like a bunch of spoiled, kindergarten brats; not very bright ones at that. This is going to be interesting.
Just ask twinkle socks up north what can happen
I think twinkle socks still has no idea of what has happened. And what he has unleashed
I really hope President Trump bypasses London when he travels to Great Britain. At the very least, I don’t want to see him in photos with that lousy muzzy London mayor.
I’m so sorry, British Patriots.
We just can’t lend or lease our PTrump.
Time for a British revolution. Off with their heads!
How dare these scumbags defy the will of the people.
Maybe it’s time for another Guy Fawkes?
Methinks you are prescient and correct, sundance.
These snooty and enlightened (bs) europeans should pay up. America is only asking for 2%!!! WTF.
With clear-thinking minds such as Hannon, Farage and Rees-Mogg, why did May ever make it to 10 Downing St.? Britain is really hurting for good leadership. Trump has broken the ice floe, and nations like Hungary, Poland, Austria and Italy are following suit. There is no reason it can’t be done in GB as well.
Very simple and directly related to our Congress: Hannon, Farage and Rees-Mogg are probably the only ones making the hard Brexit arguments. Their clear messages are falling on deaf ears.
I am sure it is going to be an interesting NATO summit too. President Trump will be there in person, letting people know what is acceptable. I agree with POTUS in that they ALL need to pay their fair share. I am tired of propping them up, if they cannot walk on their own.
Our VSG going to London is like the Beatles coming to New York for the first time. Only BIGGER.
