Daniel Hannan: Globalists Within U.K. Parliament Have Never Accepted Brexit…

Posted on July 10, 2018 by

EU Parliament member Daniel Hannan discusses the background of Prime Minister May’s inept approach toward exiting the EU; her future, and the future of the Brexit process, and President Trump calling out NATO allies.

.

Methinks this NATO summit will be very interesting…

24 Responses to Daniel Hannan: Globalists Within U.K. Parliament Have Never Accepted Brexit…

  1. JoD says:
    July 10, 2018 at 7:01 pm

    Last night, Nigel Farage said that May will be gone in a fort-night.
    Interesting.

  2. rumpole2 says:
    July 10, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    Jacob Rees-Mogg … a rare UK (conservative) MP who talks some sort of sense…

    • AmericaFirst says:
      July 10, 2018 at 7:06 pm

      Does Rees-Mogg have a chance to become PM, or will the more outspoken Johnson be a shoo-in?

    • Apfelcobbler says:
      July 10, 2018 at 7:38 pm

      Farange values Rees-Mogg highly as a Brexit ally – he spent some time talking about him yesterday on Martha McCallum’s show. Boris gets the coverage, but R-M is important back bencher who’s been up to his eyeballs in trade details for months. Especially loved his answer concerning PT (20:00 – 22:00)!

  3. Minnie says:
    July 10, 2018 at 7:05 pm

    “Methinks this NATO summit will be very interesting…”

    That’s an understatement!!

    SO looking forward to hearing Mr. President speak.

    To quote Forrest – You never know what you’ll get!

    😆

  4. FL_GUY says:
    July 10, 2018 at 7:08 pm

    The last time President Trump was on stage with these EUro weenies, I think he was having to bite his lip to keep from laughing at their clown act. President Trump is the only adult in the room, the EUro weenies are like a bunch of spoiled, kindergarten brats; not very bright ones at that. This is going to be interesting.

  5. andyocoregon says:
    July 10, 2018 at 7:16 pm

    I really hope President Trump bypasses London when he travels to Great Britain. At the very least, I don’t want to see him in photos with that lousy muzzy London mayor.

  6. yucki says:
    July 10, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    I’m so sorry, British Patriots.
    We just can’t lend or lease our PTrump.

  7. joeknuckles says:
    July 10, 2018 at 7:19 pm

    Time for a British revolution. Off with their heads!

    How dare these scumbags defy the will of the people.

  8. mj_inOC says:
    July 10, 2018 at 7:21 pm

    Methinks you are prescient and correct, sundance.

  9. CNN_sucks says:
    July 10, 2018 at 7:23 pm

    These snooty and enlightened (bs) europeans should pay up. America is only asking for 2%!!! WTF.

  10. Paul B. says:
    July 10, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    With clear-thinking minds such as Hannon, Farage and Rees-Mogg, why did May ever make it to 10 Downing St.? Britain is really hurting for good leadership. Trump has broken the ice floe, and nations like Hungary, Poland, Austria and Italy are following suit. There is no reason it can’t be done in GB as well.

    • soozword says:
      July 10, 2018 at 7:31 pm

      Very simple and directly related to our Congress: Hannon, Farage and Rees-Mogg are probably the only ones making the hard Brexit arguments. Their clear messages are falling on deaf ears.

  11. Alonzo says:
    July 10, 2018 at 7:33 pm

    I am sure it is going to be an interesting NATO summit too. President Trump will be there in person, letting people know what is acceptable. I agree with POTUS in that they ALL need to pay their fair share. I am tired of propping them up, if they cannot walk on their own.

  12. DanO64 says:
    July 10, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    Our VSG going to London is like the Beatles coming to New York for the first time. Only BIGGER.

