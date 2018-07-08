Sunday Talks: Kay Bailey Hutchinson Discusses Upcoming NATO Summit…

President Trump heads to Europe on Tuesday for a series of meetings in several EU nations.  On Wednesday and Thursday (11th/12th) the NATO summit.  On Thursday and Friday (12th/13th) a U.K. Visit. Saturday and Sunday (14th/15th) a visit to Scotland; and Monday the 16th a summit with Russia’s Vladimir Putin in Helsinki Finland.

The EU and U.S. media are one-upping themselves every few hours with apoplectic proclamations about horrible Trump and the high-minded need to save the angelic NATO mission of unbridled altruism; a liberally canonized Saint Merkel of Deutschland; as well as Londonistan’s Queen Elizabeth and Prime Minister Theresa May, from the horrors of a swaggering U.S. vulgarian…  Cue the audio visual:

.

Seriously, after a while all of these faux-intellectuals begin to sound like Charlie Brown’s teacher. “The louder they spoke of their honor, the faster we counted the spoons“…

.

 

  1. famouswolf says:
    July 8, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    With all due respect, Sundance, ‘apocalyptic’ might suit the situation better than ‘apoplectic’.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. TNGal says:
    July 8, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    Turned it off the second she came on.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • frankie says:
      July 8, 2018 at 4:37 pm

      Something much better than Kay BH:

      The author of howtobeyourowndetective.com covers history of 4th of July, the senate scammmers who claim the Russians favor Trump, the history of the horrble Compromise of 1850, the escape of Debbie Wasserman’s IT Moslems, and the Jim Jordan fake investigation.

      Jordan’s nephew, also a Wisconsin Wrestler, was killed in a car crash yesterday.

      He closes with an email exchange he had with Kirsten Gillbrand (Dumbass-NY), which is hateful and hilarious, and imcludes PDF downloads of the Mary Jo Kopechne inquest documents, and pages from a lawsuit against Jane Fonda for paying girls less than guys at her workout salons

      This follows his pror post about Little Miss 1565, a girl victim of the Hartford Circus Fire.

      It will break your heart multiple times in the few minutes it takes to read it.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Dennis Leonard says:
        July 8, 2018 at 5:07 pm

        Try to stay on topic,you only appear self centered with post.

        Like

        Reply
      • Seneca the Elder says:
        July 8, 2018 at 5:13 pm

        frankie- GREAT- thanks for the tip about “how to be”.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • PaulM says:
        July 8, 2018 at 5:21 pm

        Posting promotions for your own website is kind of sleazy.
        Maybe you should buy some advertising space.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
      • Plow boy says:
        July 8, 2018 at 6:37 pm

        And who the hell cares. Gush, gush cry baby.

        Like

        Reply
      • Maryaha says:
        July 8, 2018 at 7:48 pm

        Frankie, I love Sherlock’s articles! I read the one about the Hartford circus fire and the little girl yesterday. It was excellent. I can tell by his writing that he is just an all-American good guy like Sundance, and he recommends this website also.

        P.s. Pay no mind to what some other hateful people commented.😳

        Like

        Reply
        • frankie says:
          July 8, 2018 at 8:57 pm

          I just came back to see the most recent of Sundance’s posts, like the other Treepers. Things were a little slow for a Sunday, but Sundance and his fantabulous team deserve some time off also.

          I have to laugh about the complaints. Usually I post on topic, but sometimes if I see something else that is of value I share it. Most people I refer to the site, like you, really like it. And they note the author known as Sherlock (to borrow from Prince’s title) has a unique viewpoint and yet is a friend of the Treehouse. He routinely refers to Treehouse articles, and occasionally he tells his readers to read the Treehouse every day, so he is steering his readers here.

          He is older than most of us, and is still working as an investigator, so he sees a different world and has different cultural references ….. he talks a lot crimes and disasters, and about WWII, which defined his dad and uncles. I’m guessing he is at least in his 60s, or maybe pushing 70, because he mentioned being in the Army in 1976.

          Criticism is what it is. I don’t have a website, but I enjoy the Treehouse, and I like howtobeyourowndetective, along with a few others. I mention that one, though, because it offers complementary tips to people to protect themselves. And like Sundance, he shares public documents. Most sites don’t do that.

          Have a great day!

          Like

          Reply
    • GenEarly says:
      July 8, 2018 at 7:20 pm

      Kay is an excellent representation of NATO, … Old, Irrelevant, and Doddering.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • NvMtnOldMan says:
        July 8, 2018 at 7:32 pm

        Gen- any of these people ever look at the GD charts. Russia ranks 13th. behind So Korea, Brazil. Russia has a $40B USD military budget. Their GDP is dependent on oil and LNG. They basically have no manufacturing base. Without a strong manufacturing base they can never keep up with the rest of the nations, especially the USA.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • GB Bari says:
          July 8, 2018 at 9:58 pm

          It really does not matter where they rank in military budgets. They have a shiiteload of nukes and the means to launch them from land based and undersea platforms. Their costs are far lower than ours by comparison because they don’t pay the same high salaries as do we. I would not be so dismissive of their power and potential threat.

          Like

          Reply
      • helix35 says:
        July 8, 2018 at 8:10 pm

        Don’t forget: she’s a “true conservative”.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Doug Weiss says:
      July 8, 2018 at 7:30 pm

      I haven’t watched any of these scum balls for 30 years. Lying know nothing vermin! Only listen to my President! MAGA!

      Like

      Reply
  3. bearsgrrr says:
    July 8, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    So the Queen speaks out for NATO, against POTUS, but couldn’t open her mouth about massive child rape going on in her country?

    Liked by 24 people

    Reply
  4. Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
    July 8, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    I’d like to see President Trump bypass the U.K. and tell them he won’t be chatting with them over tea until there is some semblance of justice for Tommy Robinson.

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  5. yy4u says:
    July 8, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    KBH is a DID (Democrat in Disguise) as are the Bushies. Sundance was right all along. We’ve had one single party, the UniParty (Democrat) Party. The UniParty like all chickens has two wings – a left wing and a right wing. The Left wing calls themselves the Democrats, the Right wing calls themselves the Republicans. I never liked RINO because I’m a RINO. I am not, however, a DID (Democrat in Disguise).

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. Howzie says:
    July 8, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    Make work job for an old dried up RINO.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Minnie says:
    July 8, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    Boy howdy, that’s some newscycle coming up.

    Travel hasn’t even begun and the self-important mudslime media already flapping its gums, hoping to sow discord – what else is new?!

    Nestling in snuggly on my branch for an unencumbered birds eye view.

    I take Sundance and CTH over any source of so-called “media” for truth of all that transpires.

    You have a hectic week ahead, Sundance.

    Rest well (do you EVER get a break?), we are here patiently waiting for all analysis and clips.

    God Bless President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania 🙏

    🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  8. cheekymeeky says:
    July 8, 2018 at 4:41 pm

    Jezus. It’s such a shock to see someone you thought was long dead. 🙎

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  9. Cheri Lawrence says:
    July 8, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    Hahahaha!! Exactly how I felt watching Hutchinson speak. Looooooooow energy, very old paradigm!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Pa Hermit says:
    July 8, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    May the Good Lord be with our POTUS on this trip. Something about this UK trip causes my gut to churn. May it be something I’ve eaten this week end that doesn’t agree with me! POTUS is in high gear and America is all the better for it! MAGA!!!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  11. Justbill says:
    July 8, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    I think the message was very informative and to the point. My only complaint was that the video should have also included Lucy. Now, after I watch the other two videos, I’ll give everyone my expert analysis right afterwards.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. ddassowd says:
    July 8, 2018 at 4:55 pm

    How many times can these clowns yell the sky is falling before no one pays attention. The media can’t chew gum and walk at the same time let alone walk by themselves. Trump is several steps ahead of these dummies. The media doesn’t have enough time to dwell on the negative before the next news cycle that Trump controls. Then all we hear is the sky is falling all over again.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • bleep21k says:
      July 8, 2018 at 5:18 pm

      @ddassowd – “Seriously, after a while all of these faux-intellectuals begin to sound like Charlie Brown’s teacher.” THE SKY IS FALLING EVER -REE-DAY lmao!!

      Sometime try turning off the sound while watching any “cable news” source of your choice and watch the chyron describing the discussion, and the faces of the talking heads – quite entertaining (I marvel MORE at myself that I am actually watching this garbage lol – which is then turned off).

      What a world we live in – ALL of this technology for accurate and fair “reporting” and the lies we have to endure on a daily basis…

      “FAKE NEWS” just isn’t a strong enough description of whats happening with journalism and news reorting anymore!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • nccosmiccurmudgeon says:
        July 8, 2018 at 7:03 pm

        Was not the descriptive term for manipulative media “reports” once called “Yellow Journalism”? As in “Remember the Maine”??
        I hope the motorcade does not go through what was formerly known as London. All it would take would be a Jihadist laying down in front of the beast waiting to be run over. No bombs, no “acid attack”, no shooting. Just a “poor, innocent, ‘refugee’ being intentionally run over by that ‘Madman Trump'”.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  13. emet says:
    July 8, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    Resurrect the Warsaw Pact. A much better fit for the US

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. Koot Katmando says:
    July 8, 2018 at 5:04 pm

    The whole purpose of the first clip was for the smarmy synthetic reporter to get out the line PDT called Putin a fine man. The left is totally irrational as usual. On one hand they are screaming for a new cold war with Russia and on the other hand screaming at PDT for demanding the Eruos pay their fair share. It boggles my brain. This week and last week the Synth chick on face the nation tried to blame PDT for Crimea when it was her beloved O that let it happen.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. Brian P.T. Blake says:
    July 8, 2018 at 5:05 pm

    “Count the spoons faster!” Love it! That’s who America’s European “allies” are: Grand Theft Dinnerware, just like Bill and Hillary Clinton.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Deplore Able says:
    July 8, 2018 at 5:07 pm

    Talking points for meeting with Big Bad Vlad:
    1. Congratulate Vlad on Russia’s economy. Russia GDP is roughly equivalent to the GDP of Texas. Pretty impressive. Russia population: 143 Million. Texas population: 23 Million.
    2. Tell Vlad that theTrump foreign policy goal is to rid the world of troublemakers. We have no interest in war, but merely point out that good things can happen to those who stop making trouble. Just ask Rocket Man.
    3. The troublemakers in Iran aren’t listening. We have no interest in war with Iran. The Iranian people will take care of those troublemakers themselves. Aligning with such troublemakers isn’t good business. Just ask the Houthis.
    4. The IRGC forces in Syria and Yemen will face great difficulties, but it won’t come from US forces. The Gulf Cooperation Council will handle their cousins. Let the Arab world take care of the Arab world.
    5. Don’t worry about the Russian naval base at Tartus. We don’t mind if Russia keeps the base, but would appreciate Russian troops and air force exiting Syria. It really isn’t a safe place to be.
    6. Good things can happen for Russia if Russia stops being a troublemaker. The whole world will benefit.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Chieftain says:
      July 8, 2018 at 5:09 pm

      Point 1 provides clarity to any U.S. “journalist” who can “number their fingers.”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
      July 8, 2018 at 5:22 pm

      “How about you drop by Mar-a-Lago this fall? you can take off your shirt and play a few rounds. Oh btw. Bring along those Uranium One files from Rosatom. We can discuss them during the news conference later.”

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  17. Chieftain says:
    July 8, 2018 at 5:07 pm

    Missing spoon count is pretty high & patently obvious.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. Sylvia Avery says:
    July 8, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    Dana Purina AND Kay Bailey Blah Blah? At once? Oh my…not sure I’m up to watching this drone fest. I’ll try to suck it up because SD doesn’t put stuff out there lightly, but I’m not sure my stomach is strong enough.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  19. oldschool64 says:
    July 8, 2018 at 5:09 pm

    Gosh, I bet I am the only one who didn’t click the KBH nonsense but did hit the Peanuts vid. Huh!

    So lonely bein’ the only one. 😦

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  20. billrla says:
    July 8, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    I say again: Stop watching! Stop paying cable/satellite subscriber fees to subsidize FOX, CNN, MSNBC and the rest of the stone-cold stupid MSM. Stop clicking on links to MSM web sites. Starve the beast.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  21. Lactantius says:
    July 8, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    On January 22, 2003, Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld kicked up a storm concerning Europe and the war in Iraq. Change that to today and the “welcoming” of immigrants and Rumsfeld’s words are the same:

    “You’re thinking of Europe as Germany and France. I don’t. I think that’s ‘old Europe.’ If you look at the entire NATO Europe today, the center of gravity is shifting to the East. And there are a lot of new members. And if you just take the list of all the members of NATO and all of those who have been invited in recently — what is it, 26, something like that? [But] you’re right. Germany has been a problem, and France has been a problem.”

    Germany, England, France, and even Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands are being upended by immigrants who refuse to assimilate. Old Europe and its socialism has run out of other people’s money and New Europe is not taking these non-assimilating immigrants in.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  22. Avi says:
    July 8, 2018 at 5:30 pm

    I had no idea that she was still alive!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. AngelOnejudicial says:
    July 8, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    Had Hillary won they’d have run a coup in Russia same as they did in the Ukraine. The narrative was set and unfortunately still being pushed today by Brittain (Skripal who was tied to steal/Brexit blame) EU and unfortunately our state department. Russia is a closed economy with a huge population (of native non migrant citizens) vast natural resources and a strategic location. Globalists and multinational corporations drool at the thought of opening up Russia for their pillaging. We know Google spent tens of millions to open up the Cuban economy under Obama, we know Boeing spent in excess of $100 million for the Iran deal which secured billions in plane orders, I wonder what the going rate is for a coup these days or deposing of a world leader & which exact special interests are paying for this continued international anti Russia narrative.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Rex70 says:
    July 8, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    I am a huuuge fan of U.S. Vulgarians–especially when they offend the delicacies of EU luvvies and their saintly leaders.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. HamburgerToday says:
    July 8, 2018 at 5:59 pm

    ‘How much of a threat is Russia to the military alliance?’ Isn’t the better question ‘Is Russia actively involved in military aggression against any NATO nation?’.

    Crimea is not a part of NATO. Neither is the Ukraine.

    It is almost impossible to correct all of the deceptions of Hutchinson.

    NATO’s overtures to Ukraine put them in the Russian cross-hairs. Further, the CIA efforts to replace the Ukrainian government with a regime directly connected to Ukrainian Nazis.

    Anyone who talks about ‘human rights’ should be suspect. The whole idea that American power can created ‘human rights’ utopias in the rest of the world has led to nothing but chaos and a weakening of our military power.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. Baycity Duckhunter says:
    July 8, 2018 at 5:59 pm

    Dumb as a bag of rocks, but Pretty Womped up hair Kay Bailey was the Texas sen’tor that traded her votes for mandatory LED light bulbs and Federal Student debt non-dischargeable in bankruptcy, in exchange for allowing Texans to get to deduct estimated sales taxes from Federal income since Texas does not have state income tax. She really bargained hard for that one. At least over in Europe where she doesn’t screw up anything.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  27. joeknuckles says:
    July 8, 2018 at 6:06 pm

    I’d like to see a bipartisan group of senators sign a letter demanding Trump confront Theresa May about her country meddling in our election.

    What are the chances of that happening?

    Like

    Reply
  28. Roger Duroid says:
    July 8, 2018 at 6:06 pm

    PDJT nominated her for that position with NATO. Was that to get her out of the way like with UN Hailey, another never Trumper.?
    KBH better be saying and doing what he wants or she will be moving out with the horse she rode in on.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. Whiskey1 says:
    July 8, 2018 at 6:10 pm

    Exactly what you would expect from Miss Bushie America, boring and Uniparty shilling…its all she has and has ridden that horse a LONG way.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. Joe says:
    July 8, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    She reminded me that Oceania has alwasy been at war with Eastasia.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. MVW says:
    July 8, 2018 at 7:07 pm

    Perhaps Trump should give Europe to Russia, would save us a lot of money, give the Russians more headaches, give Europeans a better future vs being a muslim State and having Christians live as slaves.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Theresa Keys says:
      July 8, 2018 at 7:45 pm

      Win-win. Us gets rid of the economic black hole called NATO. Russian don’t muck about dealing with muslims

      Like

      Reply
  32. wjb105 says:
    July 8, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    European countries don´t care about NATO. It´s obsolete and they know it. Otherwise they would pay up and comply with readiness guidelines. They don’t care about Russia either. They keep buying oil and gas and the sanctions are a joke.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  33. Katherine McCoun says:
    July 8, 2018 at 7:54 pm

    Dear NATO members,
    Pay up or shut up.
    We, the American Taxpayer, has been supporting you and protecting you for almost 80 yrs – 1st from Germany Socialist and then from Russian Communists.
    We are tired of it and want out or want it to be fair.
    Pay up or shut up.
    Sincerely,
    the American Taxpayer

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. Cooper45 says:
    July 8, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    There aren’t many accurate or supportive articles about Trump above the northern border but Financial Post columnist Diane Francis wrote a very accurate article about Trump and Trudeau’s lack of commitment to NATO. Trudeau said, “We are doing our part.” That is still baloney.

    “The link between trade and defense contributions is totally clear. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin last week said if NATO member countries are seeking exemptions from U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs they will be asked to step up their contributions to NATO.”

    Canada’s on the bottom third of the NATO spending list:

    U.S. 3.6% of GDP
    U.K. 2.1%
    Greece 2.25%
    France 1.75%
    Poland 2%
    Estonia 2.25%
    Canada 1.25%

    Meanwhile, Germany, Italy and Spain are laggards that spend less than Canada.

    https://business.financialpost.com/diane-francis/canada-should-be-embarrassed-trudeau-needs-to-smarten-up-on-defence-and-pay-our-share-to-nato?video_autoplay=true

    Like

    Reply
  35. grandmaintexas says:
    July 8, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    Perhaps the NATO nations paying their fair share for defense will help defeat the suicidal socialism and globalism they have imposed upon their peoples.

    Like

    Reply

