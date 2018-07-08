Sunday Talks: Kay Bailey Hutchinson Discusses Upcoming NATO Summit…

President Trump heads to Europe on Tuesday for a series of meetings in several EU nations. On Wednesday and Thursday (11th/12th) the NATO summit. On Thursday and Friday (12th/13th) a U.K. Visit. Saturday and Sunday (14th/15th) a visit to Scotland; and Monday the 16th a summit with Russia’s Vladimir Putin in Helsinki Finland.
The EU and U.S. media are one-upping themselves every few hours with apoplectic proclamations about horrible Trump and the high-minded need to save the angelic NATO mission of unbridled altruism; a liberally canonized Saint Merkel of Deutschland; as well as Londonistan’s Queen Elizabeth and Prime Minister Theresa May, from the horrors of a swaggering U.S. vulgarian… Cue the audio visual:
.
Seriously, after a while all of these faux-intellectuals begin to sound like Charlie Brown’s teacher. “The louder they spoke of their honor, the faster we counted the spoons“…
.
With all due respect, Sundance, ‘apocalyptic’ might suit the situation better than ‘apoplectic’.
They are apoplectic in their apocalyptic prognostications…..
Ha! 👍
Hilarious and So Correct!
Okay this was really funny. What is she talking about, has she been talking to Robert Mueller???
Come on Kay you know your handlers told you what to say and how to say it. Oh and by the way your worldview will be apocalyptic soon enough and your fake apoplectic anger will be all for naught.
1 medical : of, relating to, or causing apoplexy or stroke; also : affected with, susceptible to, or showing symptoms of apoplexy or stroke
NOTE: Use of apoplectic in medical contexts relating to stroke still occurs but is now generally considered dated.
2 a : of a kind to cause or apparently cause stroke an apoplectic rage
b : extremely enraged was apoplectic over the news
Yes, they are both!
Pitty them…
Turned it off the second she came on.
Something much better than Kay BH:
Try to stay on topic,you only appear self centered with post.
You are hateful.
Kay is an excellent representation of NATO, … Old, Irrelevant, and Doddering.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Gen- any of these people ever look at the GD charts. Russia ranks 13th. behind So Korea, Brazil. Russia has a $40B USD military budget. Their GDP is dependent on oil and LNG. They basically have no manufacturing base. Without a strong manufacturing base they can never keep up with the rest of the nations, especially the USA.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It really does not matter where they rank in military budgets. They have a shiiteload of nukes and the means to launch them from land based and undersea platforms. Their costs are far lower than ours by comparison because they don’t pay the same high salaries as do we. I would not be so dismissive of their power and potential threat.
Don’t forget: she’s a “true conservative”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I haven’t watched any of these scum balls for 30 years. Lying know nothing vermin! Only listen to my President! MAGA!
So the Queen speaks out for NATO, against POTUS, but couldn’t open her mouth about massive child rape going on in her country?
LikeLiked by 24 people
Fake Family
Evil family
Inbred Family
All the above
Great teamwork!!!
The Queen was once OK. And now she seems to be trying to defend the indefensible just by her now lost status.
Her entire family seems to have turned out to be just a bunch of mis-fits.
And that statement is being overly kind
This 100%!!!!!
Exactly. The adult Royals are absolutely loathsome. They are inbred actors paid to play a part, but with their platform they could speak for the tens of thousands possibly hundres of thousands of working class English girls kidnapped, raped, and prostituted over 50 years with the knowledge of the UK authorities. Some of these girls were ten years old.
The Royals are scum.
Yes but the Brits. Love and adore them. Also pay for pompous life style . So let them eat cake.
But now they have an ‘american princess’ to save them all… LOL at least that’s what the DM keeps pushing.
Just make sure ‘we don’t come to the rescue’ when they yell for help… if/when they wake up.
For a woman who insisted on training with the other girls for WW2 by learning truck engine maintenance and ambulance driving, she seems to have lost her drive to protect England. (The war ended just before she turned 18, so she never served.)
Clean nukes? That’s as good as Senate Intelligence Committee!
LOL Senate Intelligence Committee.
Most likely she had nothing to say about Tommy Robinsin.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d like to see President Trump bypass the U.K. and tell them he won’t be chatting with them over tea until there is some semblance of justice for Tommy Robinson.
#FREE TOMMY ROBINSON
#FREE PAUL MANAFORT
Wait for it:
President Trump asks the U.K. to FREE TOMMY
… in honor of NK freeing THEIR Hostages.
“How could the Queen and her Royal Family let British Values be upstaged by NORTH KOREAN VALUES?”
“Maybe the Royal Family is no longer UP to the JOB. Then again, maybe they NEVER WERE? Could they be ALL for SHOW?”
“The WORLD is beginning to wonder whether the Royal Family has SOMETHING TO HIDE.”
“When will the British people start popping ‘The QUESTION’ … ‘What would PRINCESS DI do?’ ”
“Did the ROYALS’ WEDDING go to their heads?”
“Would a visit from DENNIS RODMAN bring the Royals to their SENSES?”
Now that is classic….and funny…Send in Dennis……that’s the ticket😎
You guys are really on tonight, Black Knight, little berkeley.
“We know you SPIED on ME, but did you have to spy on TOMMY?”
“Did LOCKING Tommy UP atone for LETTING SLASHERS GO?”
“Will Mayor Kahn administer the Sharia FLOGGING?”
Excellent
Excellent
And
Excellent
👍👍👍
Agree!
Did you know that the muslims have built a temple right across from the historic London foundry that cast the Liberty Bell. I believe it is in the White Chapel part of East Londonpaki.
UK manufacturing –
Big Ben and Liberty Bell maker to close London foundry – 2016
https://www.ft.com/content/9269518a-b87d-11e6-ba85-95d1533d9a62
https://www.google.com/maps/place/32,+34+Whitechapel+Rd,+London+E1+1DY,+UK/@51.5174598,-0.0655069,17z/data=!4m2!3m1!1s0x48761ccb1a5643e9:0x9034aab4cfd1a954
#FreeLeonardPeltier
You’ve got to be kidding.
Prosecute the murderers of Annie Pictou Aquash.
Ditto. Tommy Robinson and BREXIT. The Brits voted it in as the law of the land.
I agree about Free Tommy.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hear,Hear.They had to shut Tommy up because their”Sand Monkey”handlers,were getting too much”Blowback”from him.
The President isn’t going to say anything about Tommy Robinson. 1) not our business (we don’t want them sticking their noses in our country’s system — which they’ve done); 2) Tommy Robinson is not worth the effort (he isn’t what he appears to be — you really want to support a guy who 1) nearly caused mistrials in 2 of these grooming gang trials; 2) defended a former EDL leaders who were accused of pedophilia, until the position gained legs and became untenable???).
KBH is a DID (Democrat in Disguise) as are the Bushies. Sundance was right all along. We’ve had one single party, the UniParty (Democrat) Party. The UniParty like all chickens has two wings – a left wing and a right wing. The Left wing calls themselves the Democrats, the Right wing calls themselves the Republicans. I never liked RINO because I’m a RINO. I am not, however, a DID (Democrat in Disguise).
LikeLiked by 6 people
Is that like a Rockefeller Republican?
Globalist (OWO).
Hutchinson and Period are joined at the hip with the Bushes.
I feel used and lied to, and my trust was betrayed by the Bushes. If it were not for American Patriot Donald John Trump’s declaring his presidential candidacy, the masks would never have been torn off the faces of so many un-Americans…deceiving us!
Ya, I voted 4 times for a bush POTUS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
To think way back in beginning of her heading to national office, I supported her…..
Me too web. Sure saw things differently back then, just the way they wanted.
Oscar winning lying politician…she fooled me, also.
Words are hot air — “deeds are the proof-of-the-pudding.”
Why does the GOPe keep hiding behind their women? They pushed Laura out there with her WSJ piece, and after that went over like a lead balloon, they push out Kay? What a pathetic attempt to keep the status quo gravy train rolling.
Make work job for an old dried up RINO.
Boy howdy, that’s some newscycle coming up.
Travel hasn’t even begun and the self-important mudslime media already flapping its gums, hoping to sow discord – what else is new?!
Nestling in snuggly on my branch for an unencumbered birds eye view.
I take Sundance and CTH over any source of so-called “media” for truth of all that transpires.
You have a hectic week ahead, Sundance.
Rest well (do you EVER get a break?), we are here patiently waiting for all analysis and clips.
God Bless President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania 🙏
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
Jezus. It’s such a shock to see someone you thought was long dead. 🙎
LikeLiked by 10 people
Hahahaha!!
Otey Kay is still living????????????
Along the same lines expect to see a lot of Madeleine Halfbright over the next week bashing POTUS. Based on a recent photo, it appears she has already undergone pre-death embalming. This woman is a monster.
“Madeleine Albright brands Trump ‘the most undemocratic president in modern American history'”
http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/nationworld/politics/ct-madeleine-albright-trump-20180702-story,amp.html
LikeLiked by 3 people
@cheeky👎 NOT appreciated! Clean it up!
I must agree I thought the same thing!
Hahahaha!! Exactly how I felt watching Hutchinson speak. Looooooooow energy, very old paradigm!!
Cheri: “Looooooooow energy, […]”
KBH is Jeb!’s aunt?
Who knew?
She actually did endorse JEB! In 2016.👏👏
Who appointed her to the nato position?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LMAO. That’s exactly how I felt watching this. I fell asleep briefly at 3:51 and woke back up at 6:10…talk about super duper sloooo with no w energy. Way to support THE MAN that put you there Kay. As for little Miss Sunshine Bush, I can no longer tolerate her, to the point my finger automatically presses the forward button when she appears on TV.
Sundance are you punishing us for something?
May the Good Lord be with our POTUS on this trip. Something about this UK trip causes my gut to churn. May it be something I’ve eaten this week end that doesn’t agree with me! POTUS is in high gear and America is all the better for it! MAGA!!!
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think the message was very informative and to the point. My only complaint was that the video should have also included Lucy. Now, after I watch the other two videos, I’ll give everyone my expert analysis right afterwards.
How many times can these clowns yell the sky is falling before no one pays attention. The media can’t chew gum and walk at the same time let alone walk by themselves. Trump is several steps ahead of these dummies. The media doesn’t have enough time to dwell on the negative before the next news cycle that Trump controls. Then all we hear is the sky is falling all over again.
@ddassowd – “Seriously, after a while all of these faux-intellectuals begin to sound like Charlie Brown’s teacher.” THE SKY IS FALLING EVER -REE-DAY lmao!!
Sometime try turning off the sound while watching any “cable news” source of your choice and watch the chyron describing the discussion, and the faces of the talking heads – quite entertaining (I marvel MORE at myself that I am actually watching this garbage lol – which is then turned off).
What a world we live in – ALL of this technology for accurate and fair “reporting” and the lies we have to endure on a daily basis…
“FAKE NEWS” just isn’t a strong enough description of whats happening with journalism and news reorting anymore!
Was not the descriptive term for manipulative media “reports” once called “Yellow Journalism”? As in “Remember the Maine”??
I hope the motorcade does not go through what was formerly known as London. All it would take would be a Jihadist laying down in front of the beast waiting to be run over. No bombs, no “acid attack”, no shooting. Just a “poor, innocent, ‘refugee’ being intentionally run over by that ‘Madman Trump'”.
Resurrect the Warsaw Pact. A much better fit for the US
The whole purpose of the first clip was for the smarmy synthetic reporter to get out the line PDT called Putin a fine man. The left is totally irrational as usual. On one hand they are screaming for a new cold war with Russia and on the other hand screaming at PDT for demanding the Eruos pay their fair share. It boggles my brain. This week and last week the Synth chick on face the nation tried to blame PDT for Crimea when it was her beloved O that let it happen.
And Victoria Nuland was involved up to her eyeballs.
She’s not getting enough credit for it./S
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Count the spoons faster!” Love it! That’s who America’s European “allies” are: Grand Theft Dinnerware, just like Bill and Hillary Clinton.
Talking points for meeting with Big Bad Vlad:
1. Congratulate Vlad on Russia’s economy. Russia GDP is roughly equivalent to the GDP of Texas. Pretty impressive. Russia population: 143 Million. Texas population: 23 Million.
2. Tell Vlad that theTrump foreign policy goal is to rid the world of troublemakers. We have no interest in war, but merely point out that good things can happen to those who stop making trouble. Just ask Rocket Man.
3. The troublemakers in Iran aren’t listening. We have no interest in war with Iran. The Iranian people will take care of those troublemakers themselves. Aligning with such troublemakers isn’t good business. Just ask the Houthis.
4. The IRGC forces in Syria and Yemen will face great difficulties, but it won’t come from US forces. The Gulf Cooperation Council will handle their cousins. Let the Arab world take care of the Arab world.
5. Don’t worry about the Russian naval base at Tartus. We don’t mind if Russia keeps the base, but would appreciate Russian troops and air force exiting Syria. It really isn’t a safe place to be.
6. Good things can happen for Russia if Russia stops being a troublemaker. The whole world will benefit.
Point 1 provides clarity to any U.S. “journalist” who can “number their fingers.”
“How about you drop by Mar-a-Lago this fall? you can take off your shirt and play a few rounds. Oh btw. Bring along those Uranium One files from Rosatom. We can discuss them during the news conference later.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dana Purina AND Kay Bailey Blah Blah? At once? Oh my…not sure I’m up to watching this drone fest. I’ll try to suck it up because SD doesn’t put stuff out there lightly, but I’m not sure my stomach is strong enough.
So happy to see you again, Sylvia!
Welcome Home ❤️
I see what you did there. 😉
I got 5 minutes in. KBH seems like she’s on opiods.
Gosh, I bet I am the only one who didn’t click the KBH nonsense but did hit the Peanuts vid. Huh!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Ugh go away Dana an KBH. Bring on the dancing girls.
Lonely no more, oldschool. I’m with ya!
You saw me do that too?!
Gotta have this dance party
I say again: Stop watching! Stop paying cable/satellite subscriber fees to subsidize FOX, CNN, MSNBC and the rest of the stone-cold stupid MSM. Stop clicking on links to MSM web sites. Starve the beast.
And I pray
At the top of my lungs
Every day
For revolution
This is revolting.
On January 22, 2003, Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld kicked up a storm concerning Europe and the war in Iraq. Change that to today and the “welcoming” of immigrants and Rumsfeld’s words are the same:
“You’re thinking of Europe as Germany and France. I don’t. I think that’s ‘old Europe.’ If you look at the entire NATO Europe today, the center of gravity is shifting to the East. And there are a lot of new members. And if you just take the list of all the members of NATO and all of those who have been invited in recently — what is it, 26, something like that? [But] you’re right. Germany has been a problem, and France has been a problem.”
Germany, England, France, and even Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands are being upended by immigrants who refuse to assimilate. Old Europe and its socialism has run out of other people’s money and New Europe is not taking these non-assimilating immigrants in.
Lactantius: Non-assimilating immigrants? Oh, you mean invaders.
I had no idea that she was still alive!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Had Hillary won they’d have run a coup in Russia same as they did in the Ukraine. The narrative was set and unfortunately still being pushed today by Brittain (Skripal who was tied to steal/Brexit blame) EU and unfortunately our state department. Russia is a closed economy with a huge population (of native non migrant citizens) vast natural resources and a strategic location. Globalists and multinational corporations drool at the thought of opening up Russia for their pillaging. We know Google spent tens of millions to open up the Cuban economy under Obama, we know Boeing spent in excess of $100 million for the Iran deal which secured billions in plane orders, I wonder what the going rate is for a coup these days or deposing of a world leader & which exact special interests are paying for this continued international anti Russia narrative.
I am a huuuge fan of U.S. Vulgarians–especially when they offend the delicacies of EU luvvies and their saintly leaders.
‘How much of a threat is Russia to the military alliance?’ Isn’t the better question ‘Is Russia actively involved in military aggression against any NATO nation?’.
Crimea is not a part of NATO. Neither is the Ukraine.
It is almost impossible to correct all of the deceptions of Hutchinson.
NATO’s overtures to Ukraine put them in the Russian cross-hairs. Further, the CIA efforts to replace the Ukrainian government with a regime directly connected to Ukrainian Nazis.
Anyone who talks about ‘human rights’ should be suspect. The whole idea that American power can created ‘human rights’ utopias in the rest of the world has led to nothing but chaos and a weakening of our military power.
Dumb as a bag of rocks, but Pretty Womped up hair Kay Bailey was the Texas sen’tor that traded her votes for mandatory LED light bulbs and Federal Student debt non-dischargeable in bankruptcy, in exchange for allowing Texans to get to deduct estimated sales taxes from Federal income since Texas does not have state income tax. She really bargained hard for that one. At least over in Europe where she doesn’t screw up anything.
I’d like to see a bipartisan group of senators sign a letter demanding Trump confront Theresa May about her country meddling in our election.
What are the chances of that happening?
PDJT nominated her for that position with NATO. Was that to get her out of the way like with UN Hailey, another never Trumper.?
KBH better be saying and doing what he wants or she will be moving out with the horse she rode in on.
Exactly what you would expect from Miss Bushie America, boring and Uniparty shilling…its all she has and has ridden that horse a LONG way.
She reminded me that Oceania has alwasy been at war with Eastasia.
Perhaps Trump should give Europe to Russia, would save us a lot of money, give the Russians more headaches, give Europeans a better future vs being a muslim State and having Christians live as slaves.
Win-win. Us gets rid of the economic black hole called NATO. Russian don’t muck about dealing with muslims
European countries don´t care about NATO. It´s obsolete and they know it. Otherwise they would pay up and comply with readiness guidelines. They don’t care about Russia either. They keep buying oil and gas and the sanctions are a joke.
Dear NATO members,
Pay up or shut up.
We, the American Taxpayer, has been supporting you and protecting you for almost 80 yrs – 1st from Germany Socialist and then from Russian Communists.
We are tired of it and want out or want it to be fair.
Pay up or shut up.
Sincerely,
the American Taxpayer
There aren’t many accurate or supportive articles about Trump above the northern border but Financial Post columnist Diane Francis wrote a very accurate article about Trump and Trudeau’s lack of commitment to NATO. Trudeau said, “We are doing our part.” That is still baloney.
“The link between trade and defense contributions is totally clear. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin last week said if NATO member countries are seeking exemptions from U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs they will be asked to step up their contributions to NATO.”
Canada’s on the bottom third of the NATO spending list:
U.S. 3.6% of GDP
U.K. 2.1%
Greece 2.25%
France 1.75%
Poland 2%
Estonia 2.25%
Canada 1.25%
Meanwhile, Germany, Italy and Spain are laggards that spend less than Canada.
https://business.financialpost.com/diane-francis/canada-should-be-embarrassed-trudeau-needs-to-smarten-up-on-defence-and-pay-our-share-to-nato?video_autoplay=true
Perhaps the NATO nations paying their fair share for defense will help defeat the suicidal socialism and globalism they have imposed upon their peoples.
