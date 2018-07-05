Do Not Look Away: Politicians, Pundits and Predators Continue Showcasing Democrat Ideology…

There are those who refuse to accept how deviant and perverse the underlying progressive ideology of Democrats really is; however, that tribe is shrinking. More and more Americans are waking up to understand and accept the commonality. The latest example from San Antonio, Texas, is not an exception; this is who Democrats are. Do not look away.
When a Democrat, an anti-social deviant, displays their true identity, it is in our nation’s best interests to accept it for what it is. Do not look away:
“Donald Trump’s supporters are angry“, or “uneducated”, or “unenlightened”, or (Fill_In_The_Blank). This outlook was also clear in the latest round of sunlight upon how officials within the United States Department of Justice and FBI leadership feel about a nation of citizens beneath their authority.
This outlook is the same as expressed by Representative Maxine Waters. Don’t diminish it, accept it; their hatred is very real. The corporate media narrative controllers are fully engaged; the 2018 mid-term election is soon to come. Desperation is nearing apex.
The gaslighting is extreme as the same entities utilize their microphones in a brutal attempt to create a self fulfilling prophecy. In essence, what they are really trying to save is themselves. However, the reality disconnect only solidifies their irrelevance.
At this point, anyone still trying to convince us this entire assembly of our union is headed in the right direction, well, they might want to revisit their proximity to the 2018 election ballpark. Because they’re not just out of the city – they’re also out of the same state the election ballpark is located in….. But then again, the media know that.
David Mamet had a famous saying, essentially: …‘in order for genuine liberals to continue their illogical belief systems they have to pretend not to know a lot of things’… By pretending ‘not to know’ there is no guilt, no actual connection to conscience, denial of truth allows easier trespass. The Democrat ideology depends on your unwillingness to accept their presentations; and your reconciliation. Do not look away.
There’s a level of anger far deeper and more consequential than expressed rage or visible behavior, it’s called Cold Anger.
Cold Anger does not need to go to violence. For those who carry it, no conversation is needed when we meet. You cannot poll or measure it specifically because most who carry it avoid discussion. And that decision has nothing whatsoever to do with any form of correctness.
We watched the passage of Obamacare at 1:38am on the day before Christmas Eve in 2009. We watched the Senate, then the House attempt passing Amnesty in 2014. We know exactly how it passed, and we know exactly why it passed. We don’t need to stand around talking about it….
We know what lies hidden behind “cloture” and the UniParty schemes.
We watch the 2009 $900+ billion Stimulus Bill being spent each year, every year, for seven consecutive years. Omnibus, Porkulous, QE1, QE2, Bailouts, Crony-Capitalism. We know exactly how this works, and we know exactly why this ruse is maintained. We don’t need to stand around talking about it…. We’re beyond talking.
We accept that the entire Senate voted to block President Trump’s ability to use recess appointments in 2017. Every.Single.Democrat.And.Republican.
Cold Anger absorbs betrayal silently, often prudently.
We’ve waited each year, every year, for ten years, to see a federal budget, only to be given another Omnibus spending bill by Speaker Ryan.
We’ve watched the ridiculing of cops, the riots, and the lack of support for laws, or their enforcement. We’ve been absorbing all that. We’ve been exposed to violence upon us by paid operatives of the organized DNC machine. We know; the media trying to hide it doesn’t change our level of information.
Cold Anger is not hatred, it is far more purposeful.
Cold Anger takes notice of the liars, even from a great distance – seemingly invisible to the mob. Cold Anger will still hold open the door for the riot goer. Mannerly.
We’ve watched our borders being intentionally unsecured.
We’ve watched Islamic Terrorists slaughter Americans as our politicians proclaim their uncertainty of motive. We know exactly who they are and why they are doing it. We do not need to stand around discussing it…. we’re clear eyed.
Cold Anger evidenced is more severe because it is more strategic, and more purposeful. Eric Cantor’s defeat, Matt Bevin’s victory, Brexit, Donald Trump’s highest vote tally in the history of presidential primaries or Mark Sanford’s dispatch might aide your understanding.
Cold Anger does not gloat; it absorbs consistent vilification and ridicule as fuel. This sensibility does not want to exist, it is forced to exist in otherwise unwilling hosts – we also refuse to be destabilized by it.
Transgender bathrooms are more important than border security.
Trade deals, employment and the standard of living in Vietnam and Southeast Asia are more important to Wall Street and DC lobbyists, than the financial security of Youngstown Ohio. We get it. We didn’t create that reality, we are simply responding to it.
Deliberate intent and prudence ensures we avoid failure. The course, is thoughtful vigilance; it’s a strategy devoid of emotion. The media can call us anything they want, it really doesn’t matter…. we’re far beyond that.
Foolishness and betrayal of our nation have served to reveal dangers within our present condition. Misplaced corrective action, regardless of intent, is neither safe nor wise. We know exactly who Donald Trump is, and we also know what he’s not. He is exactly what we need at this moment. He is a necessary glorious bastard.
Cold Anger is not driven to act in spite of itself; it drives a reckoning.
When the well attired lady leaves the checkout line carrying steaks and shrimp using an EBT card, the door is still held open for her; yet notations necessarily embed.
When the U.S. flags lay gleefully undefended, they do not lay unnoticed. When the stars and stripes are controversial, yet the Mexican flag is honored – we are paying attention.
When millionaire football players kneel down rather than honor our fallen soldiers and stand proud of our country, we see that. Check the NFL TV ratings – take note.
When a school community cannot openly pray, it does not mean the prayerful were absent.
When a liar seems to win, it is not without observation. Many – more than the minority would like to admit – know the difference between science, clocks and political agendas.
Cold Anger perceives deception the way a long-term battered spouse absorbs the blow in the hours prior to the pre-planned exit; with purpose.
A shield, or cry of micro-aggression will provide no benefit, nor quarter. Delicate sensibilities are dispatched like a feather in a hurricane. Pushed far enough, decisions are reached.
[…] On the drive to and from the East Coast, I paid attention to the billboards and bumper-stickers. Folks, the people in “Fly over” country are PISSED, from the guy that guides hunters, to the mayors of towns and cities, to state senators congressmen and Governors who are voting to arrest and imprison federal law enforcement officials for enforcing federal gun laws that don’t agree with state law … The political pendulum has never, in the history of humanity, stayed on one side of a swing. The back lash from over reach has always been proportionate to how far off center it went before coming back … right now we’re staring at a whole hell of a lot of the country (about 80-90% of the land mass, as well as about 50+% of the population) that is FED UP. You really don’t want those guys to decide that the only way to fix it is to burn it down and start over… (more)
It’s too late…
DC has ONE option:
Remember, this is an insurgency. You must modify your mindset to think like an insurgent. Insurgencies have nothing to lose. If insurgents are not victorious the system, which controls the dynamic, wins. However, if insurgents do nothing, the same system, which controls the dynamic, also wins.
Do nothing and you lose. Go to the mattresses, and you might win. The choice is yours.
Right now, every day is Saint Crispins day.
If we are mark’d to die, we are enow
To do our country loss; and if to live,
The fewer men, the greater share of honour.
God’s will! I pray thee, wish not one man more.
By Jove, I am not covetous for gold,
Nor care I who doth feed upon my cost;
It yearns me not if men my garments wear;
Such outward things dwell not in my desires.
But if it be a sin to covet honour,
I am the most offending soul alive.
No, faith, my coz, wish not a man from England.
God’s peace! I would not lose so great an honour
As one man more methinks would share from me
For the best hope I have. O, do not wish one more!
Rather proclaim it, Westmoreland, through my host,
That he which hath no stomach to this fight,
Let him depart; his passport shall be made,
And crowns for convoy put into his purse;
We would not die in that man’s company
That fears his fellowship to die with us.
This day is call’d the feast of Crispian.
He that outlives this day, and comes safe home,
Will stand a tip-toe when this day is nam’d,
And rouse him at the name of Crispian.
He that shall live this day, and see old age,
Will yearly on the vigil feast his neighbours,
And say ‘To-morrow is Saint Crispian.’
Then will he strip his sleeve and show his scars,
And say ‘These wounds I had on Crispian’s day.’
Old men forget; yet all shall be forgot,
But he’ll remember, with advantages,
What feats he did that day. Then shall our names,
Familiar in his mouth as household words-
Harry the King, Bedford and Exeter,
Warwick and Talbot, Salisbury and Gloucester-
Be in their flowing cups freshly rememb’red.
This story shall the good man teach his son;
And Crispin Crispian shall ne’er go by,
From this day to the ending of the world,
But we in it shall be remembered-
We few, we happy few, we band of brothers;
For he to-day that sheds his blood with me
Shall be my brother; be he ne’er so vile,
This day shall gentle his condition;
And gentlemen in England now-a-bed
Shall think themselves accurs’d they were not here,
And hold their manhoods cheap whiles any speaks
That fought with us upon Saint Crispin’s day.
The insurgency, led by Donald Trump, is an existential threat to the professional political class and every entity who lives in/around the professional political class. The entire political industry is threatened by the insurgency. The entire political industry is threatened by Donald Trump.
Decision time.
You know why the entire apparatus is united against President Trump. You know why the entire Wall Street apparatus is united against President Trump. You know why every institutional department, every lobbyist, every K-Street dweller, every career legislative member, staffer, and the various downstream economic benefactors, including the corporate media, all of it – all the above, are united against Donald Trump.
Donald Trump is an existential threat to the very existence of the UniParty. Donald Trump is an existential threat to every entity who benefits from the UniParty.
Multi-billion dollar contracts at stake. Trillion dollar multi-national trade deals at stake. The fundamental construct of decades of their united efforts to tear away at the very fabric of the U.S.A is at stake. They too have nothing to lose, and they’re damn sure acting like it.
Who opposes them?
…..US !
Meet at the old mill, we ride at midnight !
I have been a Trump fan for a long time. Back when he hinted at a run in 2012 I was ready to go all-in so when he finally announced a run in 2016 I was ready and waiting. I thought he would be a good candidate because of his business success and resilient, never give up attitude, but I didn’t expect anything too out of the ordinary. Then when I went to my very first Trump rally back in 2015, and saw signs that said “The Silent Majority Stands With Trump”, that’s when I knew something much bigger was going on.
He was no longer just a presidential candidate who I thought had good ideas, he was becoming the voice of the people our political, corporate, and cultural leaders left behind. Those who’s livelihoods were sacrificed on the alter of progressive globalism; who were told that higher taxes are good, 1% GDP growth is enough, service jobs are the answer, and globalism is the future; and that they were just not smart enough to know that all of that was for their own good.
It is those people gaining a voice in their own government that truly scares the establishment (and their supporters) the most. Think about it, if President Trump was really their problem then defeating him through political isolation would be easy. However, he is not really their problem – we are.
So keep wearing your MAGA hats, keep going to Trump rallies, and keep praying. We are winning, and they know it! #MoreWinning 😀
Did you happen to read the long and very fawning article in the New York Times on why Trump would make an outstanding President. — 1984!
Do you have the link? I want to give it to a fellow NYr who says that never happened. I’ve been looking but have not been able to find it
Thomas Wictor had it in one of his long thread the other night. I am actually surprised more people haven’t read it. I posted it on Facebook the other night – here is the link to the unrolled twitter thread —
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1014018136171950081.html
Share!
Trump saw the storm and the storm is us. If the Washington Mob tries to pull a Kennedy again, the backlash will be blood.
Why is this repugnant Maxine Water’s bully stooge not charged for the theft of the hat and at least disorderly conduct? If a Trump supporter did this to Jim Acosta or a young teenage Democrat, the MSM’s neck veins would be exploding and the demands for retribution would be endless. But a young teenager and supporter of Trump gets a HO HUM (I assume) from the MSM.
The outrageous double standards are against everything the USA used to stand for.
I think a police report was filed and I believe that this jackass can expect to be arrested.
I have heard the violator was fired from his job but strongly believe he should also be charged w/ theft and assault on a child. So far, I have only discovered the teenager doesn’t want to press charges. I am unsure if the parents will pursue charges. I sure hope so. If anyone knows more, please report.
He just made the biggest mistake of his life. Darwin’s Law is cruel.
Only problem he will never be charged… Nor will the Women who climbed the statue of Liberty…
We know exactly who Donald Trump is, and we also know what he is not.
He is EXACTLY what we need right now.
He is a glorious bastard.
Beautifully written, I would only suggest he is OUR glorious bastard!
KUDOS, Sundance.
Isaiah 45:1, 4-8, 13
Thus says the Lord to his anointed, to Cyrus,
whose right hand I have grasped,
to subdue nations before him
and ungird the loins of kings,
to open doors before him
that gates may not be closed:
For the sake of my servant Jacob,
and Israel my chosen,
I call you by your name,
I surname you, though you do not know me.
I am the Lord, and there is no other,
besides me there is no God;
I gird you, though you do not know me,
that men may know, from the rising of the sun
and from the west, that there is none besides me;
I am the Lord, and there is no other.
I form light and create darkness,
I make weal and create woe,
I am the Lord, who do all these things.
“Shower, O heavens, from above,
and let the skies rain down righteousness;
let the earth open, that salvation may sprout forth,
and let it cause righteousness to spring up also;
I the Lord have created it.”
I have aroused him in righteousness,
and I will make straight all his ways;
he shall build my city
and set my exiles free,
not for price or reward,”
says the Lord of hosts.
Sundance, a sincere, heart-felt Thank you! I could not sum it up better. We may indeed have Cold Anger, but it warms my heart to know I am not alone in feeling this way. As you stated, “Not hatred, but purpose”. As Americans, we stand together and I stand with you. Blessings to you and yours!
The Cabal is doing everything the can to incite their unhinged useful idiots to violence in hopes that it will save them. So far, we’ve turned the other cheek patiently waiting for Trump, Sessions, etc to drain the swamp. The problem is, when things like Awan happen, it makes it look like it’s business as usual and we will never receive justice using a corrupt processes filled with corrupt people. Then you stop rationalizing why you are turning the other cheek and accept the invitation to the streets. Time is up. No more excuses. We are at a tipping point and if they want to avoid a messy bottom-up solution they better start making arrests.
We grow incrementally stronger every day. Each day we take another of their pieces off their chess board. We’re now picking off rooks and bishops.
Do yourself a favor and read up on the Battle of Midway. In the Pacific theater the Japanese actually really really believed that all they had to do was scream “Banzai,” charge a hill like unhinged pitbulls and the battle was theirs. Just because they were so brave and tough and we weren’t. We literally cut them into pieces each and every time they did this (See: Battle of Guadalcanal). Look at the numbers. It was truly unbelievably stupid these people were. This is what we’re facing today with these unhinged Liberals.
Point here is that in this battle, and in Midway, we waited, waited and waited until the precise opportunity to suck them in and then destroy them completely. Which we did. Would we have achieved those results by replicating the Japanese battle model? Absolutely not! They probably would have beaten us. But they didn’t, because we didn’t.
Alternatively, if you like the movies, why does Michael Corleone wait until the perfect time–the baptism of his nephew–“to settle all family business?” Which, of course he does. He assassinates all of the other Dons in one fell swoop–and while they were all telling themselves the Corleone Family was finished. It wasn’t.
Trust in VSG and his consigliere Rudy. They will strike when the time is right.
They know what they’re doing. Even if we don’t.
I don’t know when it’s going to happen, but they’re gonna settle all family business when the time is perfect. Not a second before, or a second after. Again, they know what they’re doing. We don’t.
We can safely follow President Trump’s lead, I believe— and Sundance’s. Patience. Cold Anger, friend.
I am currently in Honolulu, Hawaii with my wife for our 25th Anniversary. Her niece is stationed in the Navy at Pearl Harbor. We got in yesterday at 2:30pm Hawaii time (8:30pm Eastern Daylight Time). She took us to the base from the airport. There were about 40 to 50 ships and submarines at the base because of RIMPAC. Sailors everywhere. We hung out with my niece and 30 or so young sailors (males and females).
Every single one of them had different apparel on showing off the American Flag. The LOVE for our country was incredibly displayed. I had to ask them their thoughts of our CIC. To a person nothing but LOVE and ADMIRATION was expressed because of how much he cares about them and our country.
FOLKS EMBRACE YOUR COLD ANGER BECAUSE WE ARE WINNING!
What a great first-hand account of support for POTUS, thanks for taking the time to share it with us! You are absolutely right! Not only are we winning, but they know it! 😛
Happy Anniversary!
Happy Anniversary Flep and Mrs. Flep!!! Enjoy your trip and vacay and dont post here while you are away!! 😉 We will miss you but we WILL survive!!
#positivetreepersholdingthefortdown…
Congratulations Flep to both of you!!
I’m seeing hope in the walkaway campaign this was my post from yesterday.
So I’m waiting to leave for my flight to say goodbye to my 94 y/o Daddy. A man who loved his God, honored and protected his family and fought for his country. A man who cries when politics comes up and quietly laments that he doesn’t recognize his country anymore. I couldn’t have asked for a better role model. He worked hard to support the love of his life and his five daughters. He was always there for us, never failed us, not once. I thank God for him everyday. So how can I align myself with an ideology that proclaims the straight white male to be evil incarnate? I can’t and I won’t. They think they have the moral high ground. They don’t. They are bereft of all common decency and common sense. Please – I beg all the fence sitters. #walkaway and fight these evil forces, drive them out of power. Don’t watch or read their lies. Don’t sit there and be bullied speak out. Don’t watch their movies or buy their music. Don’t send your children to their schools. Don’t let our father’s sacrifices be for naught. Stand up and take your country back.Today is Independence Day Celebrate that you live in the Land of the FREE and the home of the brave. God Bless.
I’d love to see you post something there Sundance – you have such an eloquent way with words.
labrat: “I’d love to see you post something there Sundance – you have such an eloquent way with words.”
You’re not so bad yourself, labrat. You don’t need Sundance because you just did it. Excellent contribution, well written.
💥💥💥👍👍💥💥💥
This happened in San Antonio not Austin
(Newser) – A group of teens was eating at a Whataburger in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday when a “patriotic hat” got them some unwelcome attention.
If we can’t put people above Strzok in jail because of a “by the rules” technicality on FISA, cold anger won’t matter.
Need a grin?
ANTIFA Soy Boy Gets Pummelled (With Fists) By Woman Who Supports Trump…
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/antifa-soy-boy-gets-pummelled-with-fists-by-woman-who-supports-trump/
The story is seldom told.
A few crazy people stood up with the Afghans against the Soviet Union.
The tide of Marx has been stopped before.
In Afghanistan Russia was checked and their internal flaws grew and
that mighty threat fell.
Sometimes all it takes is a few people to stand up.
Anwan’s ridiculous single charge vs. the treatment of General Flynn.
Hilary with her destroyed devices, interviewed (not under oath), and deemed innocent prior to being investigated .
Free passes on Clinton pay to play.
The weaponization of federal agencies to take out the perspective president — not of their choice.
All the incestious connections between spouses, lovers, in the media , government agencies,etc.
Donald Trump is a miracle. God speed and God bless him.
Had an interesting conversation yesterday, July 4th, at a picnic. Was talking to a friend who prefaced her comment with, “I don’t want to get into politics, but ……….” (this was a rabid anti-Trumper). And then said, “He’s doing some good things, but I just wish he would shut up.”
I just smiled.
I’ve followed the Conservative Treehouse for quite a while now. I think being here reading SD kept me sane the last few years of the Obama administration. I was always on board the Trump train and have never wavered.
The comment she made reminded me of the story of the little Dutch boy and the dike. Once the leak springs up one place and they try to plug it up, guess what? Another leak springs somewhere else.
These are interesting times we live in.
MAGA 😀
Watch out, MTeresa! Your friend is starting to lean a little and had to take a hitch-step to keep her balance. Maybe she’ll be ready to #Walkaway in time for the mid-term elections.
It has been exceptionally poignant this Independence Day to watch this insanity gripping the far left. In my youth I was so angry over the abusers of politics I had to let it go. Now it has gone to far and this old man is feeling that old rage against these enemies of America. By the blood shed by our fathers in support of this great nation I go with the patriots who will sacrifice all for my family and brothers and sisters. God Bless the People.
Just saw a tweet by Don Jr.
“If someone can get me this young man’s information I’ll get him a new #maga hat… SIGNED by #potus!!! “
