Teenager Assaulted in San Antonio Texas for Wearing MAGA Hat – Unstable Attacker 30-year-Old Kino Jimenez….

A police report has been filed after a sixteen year old was eating at a Whataburger in San Antonio Texas and an unhinged man attacked him at the restaurant because he was wearing a Make America Great Again hat.
Video of the assault went viral along with several media outlets reporting on the incident:
The victim is 16-year-old Hunter Richard. The man assaulting the teen was identified quickly through social media as 30-year-old Kino Jimenez. According to follow-up reports Jimenez worked as a bartender in the area. He has been fired from his job.
Pictured: 30-year-old Kino Jimenez, the man who assaulted Whataburger teen, Hunter Richard because he was wearing a Make America Great Again (MAGA) hat. Image via social media.
The latest assault comes on the heels of Democrat Congresswoman Maxine Waters asking all social media activists to physically confront officials from the Trump administration. It does not come as a surprise to see this attack as a short distance from the requested political violence espoused by Representative Waters and the Democrat party.
The assault victim Hunter Richard told news4santonio: “I support my President and if you don’t let’s have a conversation about it instead of ripping my hat off. I just think a conversation about politics is more productive for the entire whole rather than taking my hat and yelling subjective words to me.” (link)
God bless you Hunter Richard.
May your tribe increase.
Now these thugs want to attack our kids? This BS must STOP!!!
COME ON! They’ve been ripping babies apart since 1973! Where have YOU been?
Well said. And his fortunes, too.
Kid, I wish I had been there to defend you. That liberal punk would have been using his Obamacare to find him a dentist that does implants. I would have knocked every tooth out of his head.
I do not believe dentistry is one of the 10 mandated areas of coverage.
Well Good.
Maybe a trip to affordable dentures would have been his next stop.
Well knowing these helpless victims, he would just remain toothless!
His pregnancy will be covered.
That qualified as frigging hilarious! How right you are. Thanks for the Laugh
Oh SNAP! lol
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Thing is and I know you know this, had there been an adult male in that place, esp. one that guy’s size, Jimenez would never have done that. IT’s an example of cowardice, like a grown woman yanking off a hat from a third grader and throwing a drink in the kid’s face.
LikeLiked by 23 people
You are so correct. That is how cowards act
I would have used my stun gun stun the shit out of him
an adult attacking a child, what a coward…they would have had to spackle a few holes in his chest if i was there
What age does child abuse include in Texas? The boy is 16 – what about the other kids sitting at the table?
Maxine Waters liable for this….
along with the 200 black leaders defending her.
I’m sure you meant black lackeys. “Leaders”, whatever their color, do not condone this type of barbarism.
BTW, the video confirms that savage orangutans, whether they wear glasses or not, have no pride.
JW filed for an Ethics investigation of Maxine. Now they can had this incited event to her charges, along with others.
FTA – Judicial Watch today sent a hand-delivered letter to the chairman and co-chairman of the House Office of Congressional Ethics calling for an investigation into whether Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) violated House ethics rules by encouraging violence against Trump administration Cabinet members.
https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/press-releases/judicial-watch-files-house-ethics-complaint-against-maxine-waters-for-inciting-violence-and-assaults-on-trump-cabinet/
Maxine will offer the thug a job.
This will only help the @walkaway campaign. And please leave Maxine alone. After all, she is the FACE of the demorats. lmao
Interesting use of language. The vulgarity and N word shows how dumb he is. I doubt he knew he was being filmed.
I wonder what happened to make them turn on the camera.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I was wondering the same thing. Maybe he was announcing his arrival before he got to the kids. Someone was thinking.
In incidents such as this, it is far more likely that the aggressor saw them from across the room and began with the name calling. If you look, that restaurant is nearly empty. So with no apparent adults around, the aggressor felt emboldened and wanted to look tough and scary.
If he began his verbal assault before approaching the table, most likely the teens realized the smartest thing to do would be to start filming since we are living in very tense times with encouraged civil unrest.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Teenagers can do stuff on their phones at the speed of light. Me, I would have got the video up and running about………now…..ish
Hahaha!! Me too trying to find the camera app in a sea of millions while first trying to find my reading glasses omg!!
Smart kids! Of course they sure know how to use those damn cell phones don’t they? Good thing in this case.
they practice a lot…it consumes them at that age
He (Kino Jimenez) obviously has small penis issues.
lmfao
roflmfao
With a middle name like Azzhat, he has a lot of issues.
Looks like a strong arm robbery to me.
A couple kids in our town got 2 years in prison for a similar action involving a cell phone. They didn’t actually keep the phone though after they took it. Still went to prison for the taking of it.
coward hopefully he is found in a ditch real soon
Man I hate to say it but as I read this article in the early early am on another site.. . I never sleep 😦 and my first reaction is why hasn’t this “adult” been found dead yet?
There is a special place in hell for me 😦 The worst part is the more and more this goes on the less and less I am uncomfortable with it.
These fools today have absolutely no idea of death and hardship. NONE.
It’s coming. And people seem to think it’s going to be like a video game, clicks and likes and shit.
Jimenez is just another useful idiot. Now he’s just an unemployed useless eater. unwanted by either side. Lord works in mysterious ways indeed.
He has been arrested so they’ll give him a Public Defender.
“I’m so excited, Kino! You’re my very first case since I graduated from law school last week.”
😆
There are lots of those in San Antonio. It is Castro land after all.
Mik, don’t feel bad about how you feel.
I used to feel just like you- until I realized…
Not all angels carry harps. Some carry swords.
Sorry kid, the lefties aren’t interested in a conversation. They’ve lost, they know they’ve lost, and now are having a temper tantrum because that’s all they can do.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Agree, because they can’t win in the “facts’ war either.
“They” are a tool of “The Deep State” and I don’t see the Deep State retreating.
His buddy was directly behind him on the other side of the restaurant and he too was recording on his phone but attempting to do so incognito. The dude wanted to broadcast his SJW credentials to the world. LOL
That worked out well….
so can that other dude across the restroom be charged as an accomplice if filming?
Exactly.
KINO JIMENEZ is NOT “unhinged”. He knew EXACTLY what he was doing when he took the MAGA hat and threw the soft drink in the young man’s face. Look at the Jimenez’s face in the video clip. He’s smiling. He’s waving the MAGA hat as he walks away.
THIS video needs to be given to the RNC and EVERY local GOP committee. It needs to go to EVERY Republican who is running for election or re-election.
The attack on Hunter Richard is directly the fault of MAXINE WATERS and she must be named in any assault charge that is filed.
LikeLiked by 13 people
I read someplace, that he took MAGA hat with kid’s hair: he pulled out his hair too!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
I hope the President sends him a new hat!
I wouldn’t be surprised if the young man gets to visit the White House and meet POTUS.
PS: This is Texas we’re talking about, they don’t put up with that nonsense. The boy will be a hero to his friends. BTW, notice how well-spoken the boy is, he doesn’t react with hate, even after the fact.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope that iseful idiot is proud of himself.
Probably is…
Time to order the RED MAGA hats for all my buddies with the Camo hats… Funny, no 30 year old punk @$$ scumbags have even mentioned my hat, let alone had the stones to get near me. Of course, I open carry.
Even phake liberals aren’t usually that stupid.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I can only hope the judge throws the book at the punk. Maybe he will get some education in prison. A lot of prisoners are politically conservative, but just socially inept.
I don’t think the Kid is gonna press charges
That would be a mistake to not press charges.
Kino is going to learn what it’s like to be chronically unemployed.
Was working part-time at some bar and likely already has an EBT card. Unemployment is way of life for many socialist democrats.
It may not be up to the kid. The man assaulted the boy, a minor. That’s a different kettle of fish these days.
being the kid is a minor, can’t charges be filed FOR him?
Isn’t “Assault on a minor” a serious charge?
Prosecute Jimenez to the fullest extent of the law. Maximum sentence. Is he a citizen? If not, then as soon as he is released, no parole, no time off for good behavior, then deport his sorry posterior back to wherever he originated. I’m fed up. Completely and totally fed up. And yes, the posters are right. Had Hunter Richard been a 202 lb. muscular male, Jimenez would have silently seethed but done nothing. He attacked the kid because he was a kid. I’d add an extra ten years for being such an anus.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Looked like a ‘hate crime’ to me. Called him the N-word. Evidently hates blacks & Trump supporters, especially white male types.
Well Kino is going to have time to savor his actions. Fired from Rumble, there is evidently a mugshot of him that is circulating as well.
Good move, Kino. Very smart. In today’s world, pics and videos happen as often as kicks and giggles!
Nobody said ever. Liberals are really smart.
Come to think of it, I’ve never have met a really, or even slightly smart liberal. You’re right.
Still, they always think that they are the smartest people in the room. To paraphrase the great Ronalus Maximus; it’s not that they’re dumb, it’s just that they “know” so much that isn’t true.
Interesting how the MAGA Hat has suddenly become the new Hijab, that is actually being ripped off of the wearer’s head. (Unlike the fake hate crimes that were reported enmass fraudulently)
How rude. An armed society is a polite society.
Unfortunately San Antonio is a defacto sanctuary city and that young kid was unable to be armed and the big thug knew that. Old Kiko was likely half drunk at the time and the bully wasn’t thinking about the consequences of his little “game.”
Is he an illegal immigrant?
You don’t have to be politically correct here. It’s illegal alien!
The kid has a good attitude. His unfortunate experience at the fast food joint just gained us more seats in the House, Senate, etc etc etc.
My gosh, these liberals are totally unhinged. That was just a teen enjoying a burger with his buddies. Happy he filed police report. Hope President Trump is aware of situation and sends Hunter a signed hat. MAGA
Ooh, there are some interesting tidbits about him. Green Party, fired from his job as a door-man, has an instagram and Youtube. He deleted his FB. LOL
https://heavy.com/news/2018/07/kino-jimenez/
Homegrown terrorist of the socialist democrat branch.
As a minor it is up to the young man’s parents to press charges?
Big bully needs to spend some time at the graybar motel.
A violent hate crime…I expect the racist perp to be in chains by now. We have to protect the public from such extremist racists.
There are some hilarious pics that Kino Jimenez posted online showing him dressed up in what looks like a Game of Thrones cosplay outfit. As you might expect, Jimenez is a girly man who enjoys dressing up like a girl.
Trump Derangement Syndrome, comes from MSM AntiTrump brainwashing. Thing is, when he replaces that bar tending job with a better one, will he reflect on why the economy is booming?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
It could also be the “soyboy beard”. Some markers–long at the bottom but overall fairly scraggly with what appears to be a well-maintained mustache. The mustache is the main give away.
I’m sure Colbert and co. will be taking off their clown noses long enough to condemn this. Oh year, that’s not the Truth to Power they prefer. Forgot!
Oh look at his mug, he is so smug, he is a thug, why that’s 30 year old Kino Jimenez. It is the Communist way, only one opinion allowed.
Second thing I noticed was the flex in the right bicep. flexing for the teens. so tough.
Imagine, for one second, if some ten gallon dude stood up and crumpled that guy like a cup. I really dont advocate violence. its not my choice. but I know its other people’s choice.
Here’s an opportunity for the Nacogdoches County District Attorney to make a name for herself. I’m sure she’d have most of the county and state, and much of the nation, behind her. Let it rip !
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
My apologies: I read a news report that this happened in Nacogdoches. It did indeed happen in San Antonio.
Here’s the email address of Nicole LoStracco, Nacogdoches District Attorney:
dattorney@co.nacogdoches.tx.us
Let her know what you think she should do.
I just did. Thanks for the link.
This happened in San Antonio. Not Nacogdoches Tx but on Nacogdoches Rd in San Antonio.
My apologies: I read a news report that this happened in Nacogdoches. I was mistaken.
The Bexar County DA is Nico LaHood. I don’t have an email address, but here’s a number to the office: 210-335-2311
Nope, LaHood was defeated in March by Gonzales. Both Demoncrats.
Anybody here think the thief (Hispanic) who committed assault on a minor (white) will get justice in San Antonio? It was a hate crime against a white teenager as well as MAGA.
Gonzales is said to be “more progressive” than LaHood was according to Wikipedia.
The article on LaHood at Wikipedia is an interesting read: my translation is
Nowadays criminals, you too can become a DA! Just be a Democrat in SanAntonio with an hispanic name.
Whatever happened to “Don’t mess with Texas?” Has it been changed to “Don’ mess with Tehas?”
https://www.mysanantonio.com/news/local/politics/article/Nico-Lahood-Joe-Gonzales-Bexar-County-District-12733044.php
Where is the DOJ after all these assaults? Wasn’t too many years ago the Civil Rights Division would be charging “perps” with hate crimes and establishments with abetting it. Of course, the “perps” during that era were just conservatives trying to defend themselves from the attacks. Now, we have generally the same victim category but no effort by the DOJ to do anything. At least they’re not charging the victims any longer.
Starting to feel like I need to be a THUMP Supporter….
that has capability to be a bumper sticker. We suggested a route with the demexit. we encouraged a following to walkaway. The stalwarts are goina have to deal with thump now. 😀
There are so many places in America where MAGA hats cannot be worn.
Globalists are oppressive. Brown shirts, jack boots.
Here in the Pacific Northwest Seattle finally calmed down with the Antifa and May Day crowd oppressing the people and destroying businesses and beating Americans….
Thank you President Trump:
https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/well-see-what-happens-for-russian-immigrants-closure-of-seattle-consulate-means-frustration-uncertainty/
Please have ICE come here to the Pacific Northwest and kick out these oppressive Socialists. Some are here just to cause problems….they should be go back home.
My God! Adults attacking kids now, really? I gotta tell you that guy would scare the heck out of me, his arms were huge, what a creep! We all know the lame stream mockingbird media purposely broadcasts on television in a frequency rage that is static and chaotic to the human mind and energy system. They have cranked up the hate to a fevered pitch now. I have even noticed the negative and concern AI trolls commenting on this site this week. You feel the negativity and hopelessness of these messages promoting nothing is being done and no justice will come like we are just pawns in some larger game that we have no power over. Creating more victims to promote a civil war, it’s what they want. Anything to divide and sow chaos while the truth is being exposed. Stay strong in the love and joy vibration family, we are winning!!! MAGA!!
Oops I meant frequency range not rage. Virgo perfectionist here sort hahahaha!!
Huge arms, probably steriods.
A grown man attacking a 17 year old kid? I thought the left was into protecting kids….
Keep it up folks, just keep it up.
#RedWaveRising
A grown man with 75 or more pounds on the kid….
No they just sell, rape, torture or kill our kids.
Comment posted on TGP:
Menu for a peaceful restaurant visit:
1. Show your MAGA hat.
2. Show your holster.
3. Enjoy your meal.
In Kino’s defense, he’s emotionally only 12 years old, so Hunter is technically older…
If my memory serves me correctly, San Antonio is a Sanctuary City and an enclave of Democrats in a mostly Republican state.
…like wearing a MAGA hat in Austin…
These incidents should be regarded and prosecuted as Hate Crimes ! Personally, I disagree with the philosophy and court decisions regarding the constitutionality of Hate Crimes; however, since they are on the books now, we should use them to our advantage. Assaulting someone who is gay or a certain ethnicity because the attacker disagrees (Hates) those people is no different than attacking someone because (the attacker) disagrees with (Hates) tge political views of the victim.
We should start pushing this view everywhere, at all times, and start using one of the lefts favorite weapons Against THEM !!! It will drive them Apoplectic !!!
To the young assault victim’s parents: I don’t care what the police or prosecutor may tell you, or what your friends or family may think. It is your civic and family responsibility to press charges against the 30-year-old adult who assaulted your 16-year-old son. This will not stop until good people say “enough is enough” and begin forcing these people to take responsibility for their unacceptable behavior. Better that they should be prosecuted than to have discourse in your community deteriorate to the point where someone picks on a concealed carry permit holder and gets themselves shot.
I think eventually this “progressive vs civilized people” fight will have to implode.
The entire basis of their temporary perceived power rests on never treating a Trump supporter as a human being. They will pull these stunts as long as they feel it’s socially acceptable (in their world).
But when it has been pushed too far and backfires, they will be forced to back off and draw lines of what is acceptable. Eventually, they will be forced to treat at least some Trump supporters as human beings, for instance innocent teenagers. You don’t mess with kids.
Once that happens, once they are forced to acknowledge that at least SOME Trump supporters are to be left alone, it’s over. Once one of us becomes “humanized”, the whole thing unravels.
In a nutshell, this bully at the burger joint jumped the shark for his progressive movement – big time. Everyone already knows what happened. It’s too late.
I like to look at the bright side of things.
A moment of discomfort for the kid (and I’m thankful that’s all it was, too), but well worth the trouble. Not only has this clip gone viral (over 2M views since yest.), it will make an excellent spot for the upcoming mid-term political ads.
“Do you really want to vote for the people this person would vote for?”
Thanks, coward. Not only did you just ruin yourself, but like Maxine Waters you just helped PDJT enormously!
#WALKAWAY
How can the MSM pretend to cover a crime when they are complicit? It seems to me that they are painting themselves in a corner. They are still working hard on their manufactured border crisis. Family separation, my a$$.
