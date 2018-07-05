Teenager Assaulted in San Antonio Texas for Wearing MAGA Hat – Unstable Attacker 30-year-Old Kino Jimenez….

Posted on July 5, 2018

A police report has been filed after a sixteen year old was eating at a Whataburger in San Antonio Texas and an unhinged man attacked him at the restaurant because he was wearing a Make America Great Again hat.

Video of the assault went viral along with several media outlets reporting on the incident:

(News4SanAntonio Link)

The victim is 16-year-old Hunter Richard. The man assaulting the teen was identified quickly through social media as 30-year-old Kino Jimenez. According to follow-up reports Jimenez worked as a bartender in the area. He has been fired from his job.

Pictured: 30-year-old Kino Jimenez, the man who assaulted Whataburger teen, Hunter Richard because he was wearing a Make America Great Again (MAGA) hat. Image via social media.

The latest assault comes on the heels of Democrat Congresswoman Maxine Waters asking all social media activists to physically confront officials from the Trump administration.  It does not come as a surprise to see this attack as a short distance from the requested political violence espoused by Representative Waters and the Democrat party.

The assault victim Hunter Richard told news4santonio: “I support my President and if you don’t let’s have a conversation about it instead of ripping my hat off. I just think a conversation about politics is more productive for the entire whole rather than taking my hat and yelling subjective words to me.”  (link)

This entry was posted in 1st Amendment, Death Threats, Dem Hypocrisy, Election 2018, media bias, Police action, Political correctness/cultural marxism, President Trump, propaganda, Uncategorized.

113 Responses to Teenager Assaulted in San Antonio Texas for Wearing MAGA Hat – Unstable Attacker 30-year-Old Kino Jimenez….

  thinkthinkthink says:
    July 5, 2018 at 1:47 pm

    God bless you Hunter Richard.
    May your tribe increase.

    Liked by 32 people

    Reply
  Johnny says:
    July 5, 2018 at 1:48 pm

    Kid, I wish I had been there to defend you. That liberal punk would have been using his Obamacare to find him a dentist that does implants. I would have knocked every tooth out of his head.

    Liked by 24 people

    Reply
  SPANGLER says:
    July 5, 2018 at 1:48 pm

    Maxine Waters liable for this….

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  Flova says:
    July 5, 2018 at 1:50 pm

    Maxine will offer the thug a job.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  MfM says:
    July 5, 2018 at 1:52 pm

    Interesting use of language. The vulgarity and N word shows how dumb he is. I doubt he knew he was being filmed.

    I wonder what happened to make them turn on the camera.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    betseyross says:
      July 5, 2018 at 1:54 pm

      I was wondering the same thing. Maybe he was announcing his arrival before he got to the kids. Someone was thinking.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      Mark (The Artist) T. says:
        July 5, 2018 at 2:02 pm

        In incidents such as this, it is far more likely that the aggressor saw them from across the room and began with the name calling. If you look, that restaurant is nearly empty. So with no apparent adults around, the aggressor felt emboldened and wanted to look tough and scary.
        If he began his verbal assault before approaching the table, most likely the teens realized the smartest thing to do would be to start filming since we are living in very tense times with encouraged civil unrest.

        Liked by 10 people

        Reply
  Guyski says:
    July 5, 2018 at 1:52 pm

    He (Kino Jimenez) obviously has small penis issues.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  theconvertblog says:
    July 5, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    Looks like a strong arm robbery to me.
    A couple kids in our town got 2 years in prison for a similar action involving a cell phone. They didn't actually keep the phone though after they took it. Still went to prison for the taking of it.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  moe ham head says:
    July 5, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    coward hopefully he is found in a ditch real soon

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    Mik says:
      July 5, 2018 at 2:23 pm

      Man I hate to say it but as I read this article in the early early am on another site.. . I never sleep 😦 and my first reaction is why hasn't this "adult" been found dead yet?

      There is a special place in hell for me 😦 The worst part is the more and more this goes on the less and less I am uncomfortable with it.

      These fools today have absolutely no idea of death and hardship. NONE.

      It's coming. And people seem to think it's going to be like a video game, clicks and likes and shit.

      Jimenez is just another useful idiot. Now he's just an unemployed useless eater. unwanted by either side. Lord works in mysterious ways indeed.

      Like

      Reply
  Tony in LA says:
    July 5, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    Sorry kid, the lefties aren't interested in a conversation. They've lost, they know they've lost, and now are having a temper tantrum because that's all they can do.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  Poundsand says:
    July 5, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    His buddy was directly behind him on the other side of the restaurant and he too was recording on his phone but attempting to do so incognito. The dude wanted to broadcast his SJW credentials to the world. LOL

    That worked out well….

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  Concerned Virginian says:
    July 5, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    KINO JIMENEZ is NOT "unhinged". He knew EXACTLY what he was doing when he took the MAGA hat and threw the soft drink in the young man's face. Look at the Jimenez's face in the video clip. He's smiling. He's waving the MAGA hat as he walks away.
    THIS video needs to be given to the RNC and EVERY local GOP committee. It needs to go to EVERY Republican who is running for election or re-election.
    The attack on Hunter Richard is directly the fault of MAXINE WATERS and she must be named in any assault charge that is filed.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  mrtomsr says:
    July 5, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    I hope that iseful idiot is proud of himself.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  TheHumanCondition says:
    July 5, 2018 at 1:56 pm

    Time to order the RED MAGA hats for all my buddies with the Camo hats… Funny, no 30 year old punk @$$ scumbags have even mentioned my hat, let alone had the stones to get near me. Of course, I open carry.

    Even phake liberals aren't usually that stupid.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  Fred Kiehl says:
    July 5, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    I can only hope the judge throws the book at the punk. Maybe he will get some education in prison. A lot of prisoners are politically conservative, but just socially inept.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  yy4u says:
    July 5, 2018 at 2:03 pm

    Prosecute Jimenez to the fullest extent of the law. Maximum sentence. Is he a citizen? If not, then as soon as he is released, no parole, no time off for good behavior, then deport his sorry posterior back to wherever he originated. I'm fed up. Completely and totally fed up. And yes, the posters are right. Had Hunter Richard been a 202 lb. muscular male, Jimenez would have silently seethed but done nothing. He attacked the kid because he was a kid. I'd add an extra ten years for being such an anus.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    Phil aka Felipe says:
      July 5, 2018 at 2:38 pm

      Looked like a 'hate crime' to me. Called him the N-word. Evidently hates blacks & Trump supporters, especially white male types.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  Mrs. E says:
    July 5, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    Well Kino is going to have time to savor his actions. Fired from Rumble, there is evidently a mugshot of him that is circulating as well.
    Good move, Kino. Very smart. In today's world, pics and videos happen as often as kicks and giggles!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  bottomlesscoffee007 says:
    July 5, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    Interesting how the MAGA Hat has suddenly become the new Hijab, that is actually being ripped off of the wearer's head. (Unlike the fake hate crimes that were reported enmass fraudulently)

    Like

    Reply
  JX says:
    July 5, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    How rude. An armed society is a polite society.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      July 5, 2018 at 3:00 pm

      Unfortunately San Antonio is a defacto sanctuary city and that young kid was unable to be armed and the big thug knew that. Old Kiko was likely half drunk at the time and the bully wasn't thinking about the consequences of his little "game."

      Like

      Reply
  Craft Eccentric says:
    July 5, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    Is he an illegal immigrant?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  rjcylon says:
    July 5, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    The kid has a good attitude. His unfortunate experience at the fast food joint just gained us more seats in the House, Senate, etc etc etc.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  Abster says:
    July 5, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    My gosh, these liberals are totally unhinged. That was just a teen enjoying a burger with his buddies. Happy he filed police report. Hope President Trump is aware of situation and sends Hunter a signed hat. MAGA

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  tamnbud1 says:
    July 5, 2018 at 2:15 pm

    Ooh, there are some interesting tidbits about him. Green Party, fired from his job as a door-man, has an instagram and Youtube. He deleted his FB. LOL

    https://heavy.com/news/2018/07/kino-jimenez/

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      July 5, 2018 at 2:23 pm

      Homegrown terrorist of the socialist democrat branch.
      As a minor it is up to the young man's parents to press charges?
      Big bully needs to spend some time at the graybar motel.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  Retired USMC says:
    July 5, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    A violent hate crime…I expect the racist perp to be in chains by now. We have to protect the public from such extremist racists.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  Diggy says:
    July 5, 2018 at 2:17 pm

    There are some hilarious pics that Kino Jimenez posted online showing him dressed up in what looks like a Game of Thrones cosplay outfit. As you might expect, Jimenez is a girly man who enjoys dressing up like a girl.

    Like

    Reply
  Doppler says:
    July 5, 2018 at 2:17 pm

    Trump Derangement Syndrome, comes from MSM AntiTr

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. AH_C says:
    July 5, 2018 at 2:17 pm

    Lemme guess, an illegal muslim from Mexico? Got that jihadi hairdo going. If illegal, hope ICE deports him ASAP.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Nope says:
      July 5, 2018 at 2:33 pm

      It could also be the “soyboy beard”. Some markers–long at the bottom but overall fairly scraggly with what appears to be a well-maintained mustache. The mustache is the main give away.

      Like

      Reply
  27. Christian Toto says:
    July 5, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    I’m sure Colbert and co. will be taking off their clown noses long enough to condemn this. Oh year, that’s not the Truth to Power they prefer. Forgot!

    Like

    Reply
    • Mr. Morris says:
      July 5, 2018 at 2:37 pm

      Oh look at his mug, he is so smug, he is a thug, why that’s 30 year old Kino Jimenez. It is the Communist way, only one opinion allowed.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • andy says:
        July 5, 2018 at 2:40 pm

        Second thing I noticed was the flex in the right bicep. flexing for the teens. so tough.
        Imagine, for one second, if some ten gallon dude stood up and crumpled that guy like a cup. I really dont advocate violence. its not my choice. but I know its other people’s choice.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  29. iconoclast says:
    July 5, 2018 at 2:20 pm

    Here’s an opportunity for the Nacogdoches County District Attorney to make a name for herself. I’m sure she’d have most of the county and state, and much of the nation, behind her. Let it rip !

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. iconoclast says:
    July 5, 2018 at 2:22 pm

    Here’s the email address of Nicole LoStracco, Nacogdoches District Attorney:
    dattorney@co.nacogdoches.tx.us

    Let her know what you think she should do.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • dekester says:
      July 5, 2018 at 2:31 pm

      I just did. Thanks for the link.

      Like

      Reply
    • boutis says:
      July 5, 2018 at 2:34 pm

      This happened in San Antonio. Not Nacogdoches Tx but on Nacogdoches Rd in San Antonio.

      Like

      Reply
    • iconoclast says:
      July 5, 2018 at 2:35 pm

      My apologies: I read a news report that this happened in Nacogdoches. I was mistaken.

      The Bexar County DA is Nico LaHood. I don’t have an email address, but here’s a number to the office: 210-335-2311

      Like

      Reply
      • KBR says:
        July 5, 2018 at 3:18 pm

        Nope, LaHood was defeated in March by Gonzales. Both Demoncrats.

        Anybody here think the thief (Hispanic) who committed assault on a minor (white) will get justice in San Antonio? It was a hate crime against a white teenager as well as MAGA.

        Gonzales is said to be “more progressive” than LaHood was according to Wikipedia.

        The article on LaHood at Wikipedia is an interesting read: my translation is
        Nowadays criminals, you too can become a DA! Just be a Democrat in SanAntonio with an hispanic name.

        Whatever happened to “Don’t mess with Texas?” Has it been changed to “Don’ mess with Tehas?”

        https://www.mysanantonio.com/news/local/politics/article/Nico-Lahood-Joe-Gonzales-Bexar-County-District-12733044.php

        Like

        Reply
  31. Oldskool says:
    July 5, 2018 at 2:28 pm

    Where is the DOJ after all these assaults? Wasn’t too many years ago the Civil Rights Division would be charging “perps” with hate crimes and establishments with abetting it. Of course, the “perps” during that era were just conservatives trying to defend themselves from the attacks. Now, we have generally the same victim category but no effort by the DOJ to do anything. At least they’re not charging the victims any longer.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. jhynds says:
    July 5, 2018 at 2:33 pm

    Starting to feel like I need to be a THUMP Supporter….

    Like

    Reply
    • andy says:
      July 5, 2018 at 3:19 pm

      that has capability to be a bumper sticker. We suggested a route with the demexit. we encouraged a following to walkaway. The stalwarts are goina have to deal with thump now. 😀

      Like

      Reply
  33. Donna in Oregon says:
    July 5, 2018 at 2:36 pm

    There are so many places in America where MAGA hats cannot be worn.

    Globalists are oppressive. Brown shirts, jack boots.

    Here in the Pacific Northwest Seattle finally calmed down with the Antifa and May Day crowd oppressing the people and destroying businesses and beating Americans….

    Thank you President Trump:

    https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/well-see-what-happens-for-russian-immigrants-closure-of-seattle-consulate-means-frustration-uncertainty/

    Please have ICE come here to the Pacific Northwest and kick out these oppressive Socialists. Some are here just to cause problems….they should be go back home.

    Like

    Reply
  34. Cheri Lawrence says:
    July 5, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    My God! Adults attacking kids now, really? I gotta tell you that guy would scare the heck out of me, his arms were huge, what a creep! We all know the lame stream mockingbird media purposely broadcasts on television in a frequency rage that is static and chaotic to the human mind and energy system. They have cranked up the hate to a fevered pitch now. I have even noticed the negative and concern AI trolls commenting on this site this week. You feel the negativity and hopelessness of these messages promoting nothing is being done and no justice will come like we are just pawns in some larger game that we have no power over. Creating more victims to promote a civil war, it’s what they want. Anything to divide and sow chaos while the truth is being exposed. Stay strong in the love and joy vibration family, we are winning!!! MAGA!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. CountryclassVulgarian says:
    July 5, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    A grown man attacking a 17 year old kid? I thought the left was into protecting kids….

    Keep it up folks, just keep it up.

    #RedWaveRising

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  36. Phil aka Felipe says:
    July 5, 2018 at 2:50 pm

    Comment posted on TGP:

    Menu for a peaceful restaurant visit:

    1. Show your MAGA hat.
    2. Show your holster.
    3. Enjoy your meal.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  37. Caius Lowell says:
    July 5, 2018 at 2:57 pm

    In Kino’s defense, he’s emotionally only 12 years old, so Hunter is technically older…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  38. scruffyleon says:
    July 5, 2018 at 2:59 pm

    If my memory serves me correctly, San Antonio is a Sanctuary City and an enclave of Democrats in a mostly Republican state.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. GW says:
    July 5, 2018 at 2:59 pm

    These incidents should be regarded and prosecuted as Hate Crimes ! Personally, I disagree with the philosophy and court decisions regarding the constitutionality of Hate Crimes; however, since they are on the books now, we should use them to our advantage. Assaulting someone who is gay or a certain ethnicity because the attacker disagrees (Hates) those people is no different than attacking someone because (the attacker) disagrees with (Hates) tge political views of the victim.

    We should start pushing this view everywhere, at all times, and start using one of the lefts favorite weapons Against THEM !!! It will drive them Apoplectic !!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  40. trapper says:
    July 5, 2018 at 3:07 pm

    To the young assault victim’s parents: I don’t care what the police or prosecutor may tell you, or what your friends or family may think. It is your civic and family responsibility to press charges against the 30-year-old adult who assaulted your 16-year-old son. This will not stop until good people say “enough is enough” and begin forcing these people to take responsibility for their unacceptable behavior. Better that they should be prosecuted than to have discourse in your community deteriorate to the point where someone picks on a concealed carry permit holder and gets themselves shot.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  41. rjcylon says:
    July 5, 2018 at 3:12 pm

    I think eventually this “progressive vs civilized people” fight will have to implode.

    The entire basis of their temporary perceived power rests on never treating a Trump supporter as a human being. They will pull these stunts as long as they feel it’s socially acceptable (in their world).

    But when it has been pushed too far and backfires, they will be forced to back off and draw lines of what is acceptable. Eventually, they will be forced to treat at least some Trump supporters as human beings, for instance innocent teenagers. You don’t mess with kids.

    Once that happens, once they are forced to acknowledge that at least SOME Trump supporters are to be left alone, it’s over. Once one of us becomes “humanized”, the whole thing unravels.

    In a nutshell, this bully at the burger joint jumped the shark for his progressive movement – big time. Everyone already knows what happened. It’s too late.

    Like

    Reply
  42. ForGodandCountry says:
    July 5, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    I like to look at the bright side of things.

    A moment of discomfort for the kid (and I’m thankful that’s all it was, too), but well worth the trouble. Not only has this clip gone viral (over 2M views since yest.), it will make an excellent spot for the upcoming mid-term political ads.

    “Do you really want to vote for the people this person would vote for?”

    Thanks, coward. Not only did you just ruin yourself, but like Maxine Waters you just helped PDJT enormously!

    #WALKAWAY

    Like

    Reply
  43. todayistheday99 says:
    July 5, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    How can the MSM pretend to cover a crime when they are complicit? It seems to me that they are painting themselves in a corner. They are still working hard on their manufactured border crisis. Family separation, my a$$.

    Like

    Reply

