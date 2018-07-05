Teenager Assaulted in San Antonio Texas for Wearing MAGA Hat – Unstable Attacker 30-year-Old Kino Jimenez….

A police report has been filed after a sixteen year old was eating at a Whataburger in San Antonio Texas and an unhinged man attacked him at the restaurant because he was wearing a Make America Great Again hat.

Video of the assault went viral along with several media outlets reporting on the incident:

(News4SanAntonio Link)

The victim is 16-year-old Hunter Richard. The man assaulting the teen was identified quickly through social media as 30-year-old Kino Jimenez. According to follow-up reports Jimenez worked as a bartender in the area. He has been fired from his job.

Disturbing video of young Trump Supporter having his MAGA hat stolen and a drink thrown in his face. The civility of the Left on full display… pic.twitter.com/gUzBVRpP7X — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) July 5, 2018

Pictured: 30-year-old Kino Jimenez, the man who assaulted Whataburger teen, Hunter Richard because he was wearing a Make America Great Again (MAGA) hat. Image via social media.

The latest assault comes on the heels of Democrat Congresswoman Maxine Waters asking all social media activists to physically confront officials from the Trump administration. It does not come as a surprise to see this attack as a short distance from the requested political violence espoused by Representative Waters and the Democrat party.

The assault victim Hunter Richard told news4santonio: “I support my President and if you don’t let’s have a conversation about it instead of ripping my hat off. I just think a conversation about politics is more productive for the entire whole rather than taking my hat and yelling subjective words to me.” (link)

