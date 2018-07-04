White House Trade and Manufacturing Policy Director Peter Navarro Discusses U.S. -vs- China Trade Confrontation…

Last month the White House presented a 36-page outline of the U.S. position toward trade with China (full pdf below). White House National Trade Council and Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Director Peter Navarro delivers a presentation to discuss that report. Very well worth watching:
Report below:
I guess sundance is forsaking going out to watch a fireworks show tonight
It seems like SD sees all the D.C. fireworks there are to see, all day every day…
I haven't given up on prosecutorial fireworks.
[cued for fireworks]
hah!
Excellent to the point presentation that everyone can understand.
Boring as hell speaker. Yes, great information but his delivery puts one to sleep.
Well. may I suggest you read the report and annexes 😀
The read the US National Strategy Report 2017.
The come and complain because it isn’t the soundbites that suit your attention span.
A2 I’ve read the report twice now. Fabulous job on the part of Navarro.
Here is what keeps going thru my mind. We don’t need a larger population because AI and robotics will replace the types of workers that China and Mexico provide. Even in the fields we’ll use robotics, we won’t need Mexican field workers.
This is why Obama was running around with his hair on fire talking about a living wage. The Globalists know these high population countries are going to have huge problems.
I hope the price of goods does go up along with quality and craftsmanship. It’s important not to waste resources. The USA built stuff to last, the Chinese build for a throw-away society. Their business model is not going to stand the test of time. They are replaceable.
No fear, he in lock and load mode! No step for a stepper. The one person that is the glue for many including me. Thank you so very much Sundance. Take your time. Happy Fourth
Trade and economic are truly we are winning and winning big. Finally, we seem to have government (yes I mean Congresses as well) to think and take some constructive actions and full Executive from President down to be all in supporting American industries, workers and people. MAGA
I can’t say it enough. Thank God for Trump. He was made for this struggle. And thank you to SD for being about the only venue that correctly perceives the peril, as incredible as that is. I’ve watched the video and am reading the report now.
I urge folks to re-read the Bloomberg article that was posted up here as it captures the realization among Chinese intellectuals that Xi has overplayed his hand at this juncture. Remember too, for these folks to go public with criticism is a barometer of how serious they feel Xi’s error is. Pretty serious I’d say.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-06-25/as-trade-war-looms-china-wonders-whether-it-s-up-for-the-fight
money quote:
“Has China completed the task of ‘getting rich’? Has China completed the primary stage of socialism as Deng Xiaoping described? Can you begin to compete directly with the United States and other Western countries?” Yu wrote. “China should rethink its general strategic direction.”
a resounding NO to all that.
The CCP cannot engage in a trade war with the US, and risk the political-social turmoil associated with factory layoffs. They won’t survive. I am more convinced than ever that China will have to weather significant political reform before substantive economic progress can resume. Here’s the conundrum however: they cannot survive sustained prosperity either as with that will come expanded expectations and political diversity. This is a huge rock and hard place. The CCPs in a box that Trump’s predecessors always managed never to put them in. Traitors, red and blue!
What options are there for Xi to save face? WW3 is one. Currency devaluations, the other. Let’s just say, limited options.
Forget everything else. This is the battle of our lives. Trump is God’s man.
https://fullspectrumdominoes.wordpress.com/2018/06/28/3374/
From your Bloomberg link:
“…“Anti-China views are becoming the consensus among the U.S. public and its ruling party.”…”
Well, the Chinese government does not have anyone to blame for that except themselves, with their activities the past 30+ years culminating in the 36 page report shown above.
I would differ on that point somewhat Deplorable. POTUS has said he doesn’t blame our trade partners for advantaging OUR political class’ seditious sell-out. The swamp traded away our exports. Why?
LikeLiked by 1 person
We got sold out by the ______ in Washington!
Yes, however, the Chinese steal and cheat as they breathe. They are inherent criminals.
LikeLiked by 6 people
They could not have been successful without the criminals and traitors in our government
I don’t quite know the answer to that, emet.
My first real job was working on the Great Wall Hotel in Beijing. For the architecture firm that joint ventured with the Chinese government. It was the first one. 1982.
The Chinese stole plans, flipped them for two satellite hotels to support the large one. They stole concrete for other buildings.
Note, my firm created concrete factories because the communists forgot how to make a strong mix on their own. The Chinese invented concrete, but they forgot how to make it after years of Mao.
Then, Sheraton was supposed to run the operation. At the last minute, the Chinese government decided they would run it on their own.
One year later, the entire 1000 room hotel and its kitchens were trashed. The Chinese didn’t know how to handle it and begged Sheraton to come back in.
Can’t make it up.
great story..thanks for sharing it…
Yes and Navvaro stated that from the onset regarding blame. However, he didn’t remove the word aggression from the 1st column of the chart which I specifically agree with in calling a spade a spade. The swamp rats don’t control the MEGA man or the MAGA agenda!
LikeLiked by 1 person
if anyone can find a link to the matrix / chart shown in the talk please post a link in the comments.
I tried to find it but failed.
You can up to the blue ScribD rectangle and click to download.
https://www.scribd.com/document/382162398/WH-Trade-and-Economic-Policy-China
Here, scroll down the page, and this is the Matrix chart that was used in his talk:
https://www.hudson.org/events/1574-white-house-national-trade-council-director-peter-navarro-on-chinese-economic-aggression62018
thanks bessie2003
Hey Dude, Thanks for the whole chart!
China is a bully.
The communists (or masons) in the USA helped China become the bully.
If Silicon Valley is waking up, I guess that is a good thing.
Just tell the World Trade Org to go to hell.
Okay, so how do I enroll in Mr. Navarro’s trade economics class? That was incredible! I could’ve listened to so much more… 20 minutes was no where near long enough! Also, if that room of mostly half-glazed over grimacing faces is representative of DC’s “think tanks” then I think I know another reason why our country has been in such bad shape! 😛
LikeLiked by 4 people
Illinoiswarrior;
Remember, it was ivh league ‘best and the brightest’, overeducated idiot elitist who got us involved in an unwinnable war in Viet Nam.
And they thought THAT turned out,so well, they did it AGAIN, in Afganistan and Iraq.
And found fighting a war to lose to be SO great, they applied the same strategy to trade war we’ve been in, and losing, for last 20-30 years.
Intellectual giants, common sense pygmies, the overeducated idiot syndrome, run amok.
Actually, meant fought to lose, rather than ‘unwinnable’,..
I was in China several years ago and at that time in discussions about hotels the policy was explained to me. Was the USA business could build in China and allowed to operate for seven years. After that the assets would become the property of China. I also ask about the reason for so many workers on projects without much modernized equipment? The response was a enormous amount a labor intensive work was used to control unrest through being overworked. The highway maintenance work or field work I seen being preformed backed up those statements. I would not have lasted long with that process. Had to be better ways.
It may or may not have been true in all applications. However one must wonder how all the growth occurred so rapidly in a society that its people are not driven by capitalism but instead by the state?
Government-induced growth. Fake capitalism. The Chinese are wizards at lying about everything.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Awesome!
America leads the way, and invites all countries wanting to stop communist chinese
predatory practices to join the throw down.
Communist china is not our friend. They are the sworn enemy of all capitalist, non-communist countries, and are living a delusion that they will someday control the world.
Trump has my full approval to do whatever is necessary to stop the communists.
I think calling them ‘comunists’ is a distraction lending credence to the ideological claptrap veneer they use to justify their actions, to the masses.
“CONmunists might be better, but corruptocrats more accurate, yet.
Their Government system is totally corrupt, and they export the corruption to the world, corrupting every other government that they can, including ours.
And just as Iran used the pallets of OUR cash, to finance its hegemony in the middle east, China has used the $ it stole from us, thru ‘trade’ to finance its export of corruption.
Its economy is addicted to the trade imbalance,, and can not handle a reset;
No silk road, for YOU!
Yep…to a T!
They(China) are running into major problems with the BRI as southeast Asian countries understand the debt trap and the the trade-offs, from Vietnam (major protests against China) and successfully getting Google to stop showing their islands as claimed by China, to Malaysia that has stopped the BRI China funded rail development, to Sri Lanka, who leased their port and now regret it.
Sorry. Test.
China’s economic aggression is pervasive. There is some shuffling going on with the big banks and their money laundering for the Global Cartels. President Trump’s NAFTA negotiations has caused a disturbance in Globalist operations.
Our friends in Canada and China:
How Chinese gangs are laundering drug money through Vancouver real estate
“B.C. Attorney General David Eby has reviewed the report, and recently travelled to Ottawa to inform a federal committee of his concerns. His message was blunt. Eby testified that Canada’s anti-money laundering system has completely failed. He told the committee that gangsters have been openly carrying hockey bags stuffed with hundreds of thousands in drug cash into B.C. casinos, and there has not been a single prosecution.”
“In an interview with Global, Eby said the Australian report shows “that Vancouver is now recognized internationally as a hub of transnational money laundering.”
https://globalnews.ca/news/4149818/vancouver-cautionary-tale-money-laundering-drugs/
Colombia shuts down Chinese money laundering network linked to Sinaloa cartel
https://colombiareports.com/colombia-shuts-chinese-money-laundering-network-linked-sinaloa-cartel/
And now this attempt:
China’s ICBC Ordered by Fed to Boost Money-Laundering Safeguards
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-07-04/beyond-the-trade-drama-u-s-china-rivalry-has-only-just-begun
A2 says:
June 20, 2018 at 3:01 am
Everyone who visits and /or comments on this site needs to read this report.
Many of us are hoarse trying to get the US government to understand theses facts, tactics and strategy by the PRC over the past two decades.
Finally, this President and his team have clearly delineated the problems and will now take corrective countermeasures.
The rest of the world will appreciate the findings as we are all in the same boat.
I have warned about this. Now we have leaked info from the Chinese Ministry of Truth:
Propaganda notice:
First, regarding the U.S.-China trade conflict:
Three “Don’t Relays”: Don’t relay comments from Trump, from U.S. government spokespersons, or from U.S. officials. Don’t relay U.S. news reports or commentary on the trade conflict without waiting for response from the Ministry of Commerce.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission will soon organize experts to lead the chorus in stabilizing market expectations. The next step will be for the People’s Bank of China to take to the stage with substantive policy moves to boost high-quality economic development.
[Vice Premier] Liu He has indicated that this stage of the U.S.-China trade conflict requires calm and rationality. Each department should strengthen its contribution to the stabilization of market expectations. We stop negotiation for now, acting tit for tat, roll out corresponding policies, hold public opinion at a good level without escalating it, limit scope, and strike accurately and carefully, splitting apart different domestic groups in US. The trade conflict is really a war against China’s rise, to see who has the greater stamina. This is absolutely no time for irresolution or reticence.
Don’t attack Trump’s vulgarity; don’t make this a war of insults.
Note different implementation stages in the breakdown of the [U.S. tariffs on Chinese exports worth] US$50 billion: levies on the $34 billion from July 6 are highly likely to happen. Levies on the remaining $16 billion will be considered on July 13, and take effect at the beginning of August, if approved.
All media should prepare well for protracted conflict. Don’t follow the American sides’ fluctuating declarations. Play down the correlations between the stock market and trade conflict.
Second, other matters:
Give prominence to reports on economic bright spots and developments, showing our economy’s prospects for continued steady improvement. Emphasize economic reports using important page placement and timing. Interview experts recommended by each department; websites and Weibo and WeChat accounts must emphasize suitable forms of network propaganda.
To re-emphasize: do not make further use of “Made in China 2025,” or there will be consequences. (June 29) [Chinese]
(I warned about this that since early June all references made to China 2025 have been eliminated on Chinese media platforms).
Foreign powers bullied and robbed China for well over 100 years. Russia, Japan, and European countries bit off pieces, and demanded reparations when China fought back. China was forced to open its ports and markets, on the term of foreign countries. When it resisted, it got pummeled in the Opium War. The US supported the corrupt KMT and Chiang, and his family stole what was left. Chiang’s brother in law TV Song was probably the richest man in the world at the end of WW2. Can anyone say that China has been treated fairly? And up to now, they have taken advantage of the corruption and stupidity of our leaders, which bear a striking resemblance to the corrupt Manchu dynastey.
Your historical analysis has big gaping holes in it. That is the CCP position. I guess, no history for you unless signed sealed and delivered by those who rewrite history and tried to destroy it.
Third: “China presses Europe for anti-U.S. alliance on trade”
“BRUSSELS/BERLIN (Reuters) – China is putting pressure on the European Union to issue a strong joint statement against President Donald Trump’s trade policies at a summit later this month but is facing resistance, European officials said.
In meetings in Brussels, Berlin and Beijing, senior Chinese officials, including Vice Premier Liu He and the Chinese government’s top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, have proposed an alliance between the two economic powers and offered to open more of the Chinese market in a gesture of goodwill.
One proposal has been for China and the European Union to launch joint action against the United States at the World Trade Organization.
But the European Union, the world’s largest trading bloc, has rejected the idea of allying with Beijing against Washington, five EU officials and diplomats told Reuters, ahead of a Sino-European summit in Beijing on July 16-17.”
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-china-eu-exclusive/exclusive-china-presses-europe-for-anti-u-s-alliance-on-trade-idUSKBN1JT1KT
Why do you think all he heads of states or their reps have been showing up at the WH.
Fourth:
Aaron Friedberg
@AaronFriedberg
Follow
“Sharp power” in action: politicians who show themselves to be “friends of China” while in office can look forward to a nice payday when they retire. More effective than a few Confucius Institutes. bloombergquint.com/politics/2018/…
5:01 AM – 4 Jul 2018
https://www.bloombergquint.com/politics/2018/07/03/riding-china-s-rise-the-european-politicians-in-beijing-s-orbit
Thanks for posting these articles.
You are most welcome. I keep posting this stuff, I have no twit roll to spam the threads, to make a coherent timeline. But I will keep posting, bit by bit.
“Has China completed the primary stage of socialism as Deng Xiaoping described?”
_______________
What is the ‘primary stage’ of socialism?
Making everyone miserable equally?
Except of course, those who are more equal than others?
You have to read Marx and Mao, now Xi like every school kid from primary to University is forced to do in China.
And for the last 25 years or so our government has railed against Chinese counterfeiting and piracy, but how many cases of trafficking in counterfeit goods (18USC2320) has the DOJ prosecuted? How many people doing hard time for smuggling counterfeits or piratical copies (18USC545)? Prosecution is pretty rare considering the number of seizures of such items.
Better to ask how many cases all over the world have prosecuted those infractions. With a bit of research, Emet, you will find the answer.
Good lord what an audience. I’m hang on to learn 51 lessons learned (but never reported on) while half the audience was sleeping. I’m reminded of the young man decades ago sitting in front a key board and test set that I designed and had built which had about 100 instruments or systems to test a very new and deadly weapon system for final delivery to military for 1st time. The damn guy couldn’t stay awake and had no interest. When I made sure he wasn selected for the job, he came up to me later and said why, you asshole?
Anyway, Navarro’s chart needed to be on power point slide(s) with multiple large viewable charts so he could flip thru them as he clicked and talked thru them to keep folks interested and glued to the charts. I typically used animated graphics to help get major points across, especially involving big bucks.
Anyway, I love this mans knowledge, faith, loyalty and commitment to USA, Trump and us!! The only other thing I can say is I would sure love to see the hidden columns in that spread sheet! I did manage to get 1 screen shot of the whole chart on my iPhone to view later.
Thanks Sundance for putting this out there for folks to see and think about. Your the best!
I will post one suggestion here. It may or may not be under consideration by the WH. I believe the US should sanction Chinese companies and the Chinese banks that fund them, who are instrumental in building up their South China Seas illegally claimed islands that are now being militarized.
This falls under National Security.
Hit those entities, sooner rather than later.
