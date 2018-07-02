U.S. Chamber of Commerce Launches Yet Another Financial Campaign Against U.S. Workers and Main Street…

Posted on July 2, 2018 by

Today U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Tom Donohue announced another campaign to protect and defend his Wall Street contributors against initiatives that benefit Main Street U.S.A. This is not the first time, and unfortunately it will likely not be the last time.

For a great historic reference consider THIS ARTICLE from 2014; when the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced their direct attack against the Tea Party backed candidates that threatened to remove the massive lobbying power of Tom Donohue’s corrupt officials. That 2014 reference point has two parts. I strongly urge anyone who would defend the U.S. CoC approach to read both.

The overwhelming majority of economic punditry and opinion come from salespeople on the purchased payroll, direct and indirect, of the chamber. It is one of the most, check that, it is the most corrupt and abusive enterprise in the history of our nation. They are pulling out a very familiar playbook.

(Reuters) – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Monday denounced President Donald Trump’s handling of a global trade dispute, issuing a report that argued the tariffs imposed by Washington and retaliation by its partners would boomerang badly on the American economy.

The Chamber, the nation’s largest business lobby group and a traditional ally of Trump’s Republican Party, argued the White House is risking a global trade war with the push to protect U.S. industry and workers with tariffs.

The group’s analysis of the potential hit each U.S. state may take from retaliation by U.S. trading partners painted a gloomy picture that could increase pressure on the White House from Republicans ahead of congressional elections in November.

[…] The Chamber is expected to spend millions of dollars ahead of the November elections to help candidates who back free trade, immigration and lower taxes. It has already backed candidates who share those goals in Republican primaries. (read more)

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce consists of a massive multinational DC lobbying group that four consecutive administrations’ have allowed to write the actual language in U.S. trade deals and trade negotiations.  Bush, Clinton, Clinton, Bush, Bush, Obama, Obama all gave the U.S. Chamber of Commerce the keys to the U.S. economy, and walked away.  The U.S. middle-class was nearly destroyed in the process.

CTH has stood alone, for years, against the insufferable horde of CoC political mouthpieces and their media conscripts.  The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is at the corrupt center of almost every scheme that fund the Deep Swamp to the detriment of our nation. They are the most vile and insidious UniParty group of lobbyists in Washington DC.

Until Donald Trump came along, they held virtually unlimited power over the U.S. economy.  The Chamber is a cancer; and any politician who associates with that abhorrent group should be excised from existence with extreme prejudice.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Bailouts, Big Stupid Government, Budget, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Economy, Education, Election 2018, Legislation, media bias, NAFTA, People I'd Like To Punch in the Nose, President Trump, propaganda, Taxes, Tea Party, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US dept of agriculture, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

52 Responses to U.S. Chamber of Commerce Launches Yet Another Financial Campaign Against U.S. Workers and Main Street…

  1. Caius Lowell says:
    July 2, 2018 at 8:58 pm

    If all the globalists have is a globalization hammer, then the whole globe looks like globalization nail…

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  2. USTerminator says:
    July 2, 2018 at 9:01 pm

    Chamber of Commies. The whole subsidy of People Republic of China. We are trying our best to screw America and Americans. Official Sponsor of the US Congresses UniParty.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. eve says:
    July 2, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    It would be nice if the likes of Hannity, Limbaugh and Ingraham would call out the COC but the Conservative media establishment is owned by these groups.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. lcpusa says:
    July 2, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    The Chamber of Chinese Commerce

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. Blind no longer says:
    July 2, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    President Trump must really be hitting them where it hurts the worst, money and control over corrupt politicians here and globally. Hold the line President Trump, the American citizens are behind you!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Susan Bolle says:
      July 2, 2018 at 9:19 pm

      Identify the losers by name and deny speakership to a CoC lackey. Ryan has already given thumbs up to his speaker successor who likely will be endorsed by CoC. President Trump…Make it hard for another swamp globalist to become speaker to work against your agenda!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      July 2, 2018 at 9:27 pm

      Your absolutely right! Their GREATEST fear is not losing control or money it is actually our President showing the country that we were sold out by them, every politician and the previous 4 administrations.

      The reason it will become so obvious is because our real GDP will take off like we have never seen before. Your talking about 6% to 8% quarters and annual real GDP percentages. The ability to wipe out our National Debt within 5 to 8 years.

      That is the shotgun that they are starring at! Once we expose it, TRUMPISM becomes the litmus test for all future presidential candidates for the next 50+ years!

      Like

      Reply
      • fleporeblog says:
        July 2, 2018 at 9:33 pm

        Here is another Poll that is devastating for the CoC, Globalist, RINOs, MSM, Tom Donohue etc.

        Please keep in mind that BHO never got it over 37%!

        Like

        Reply
      • Blind no longer says:
        July 2, 2018 at 9:41 pm

        Amen Flep!!!

        Like

        Reply
  6. wheatietoo says:
    July 2, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    Even the name…”US Chamber of Commerce”…pisses me off.

    They hide behind that name.
    It implies that the CoC is pro-US…but it is not.

    It’s like all the other misleading names for things, names that are designed to deceive us.
    Like ‘The Affordable Care Act’, which made our healthcare costs skyrocket.

    It should be called…”Globalist Chamber of Commerce”!

    Thank you, Sundance, for being that lone voice which has speaking out to expose this Decepticon organization.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      July 2, 2018 at 9:07 pm

      ….*lone voice which has been speaking out

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • litlbit2 says:
        July 2, 2018 at 9:28 pm

        Soros has been hiding behind many fancy names, alphabet organizations along with lobby fees to many members in both houses, but just as CoC or the Mueller, FBI coverup they just keep getting paid by us the good ole American worker.

        Sorry to say but without President Trump it would probably be more ink on the page.

        Hang in there we will win soooon. LoveSundance. Amazing how he keeps his cool 😎 a great individual. Amen

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Blind no longer says:
      July 2, 2018 at 9:16 pm

      Amen Wheatietoo!! Global Chamber of Commerce for the political Elite.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  7. Kaco says:
    July 2, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    We have a local Chamber of Commerce and all prominent people, politicians, and businesses are a part of it. I would imagine they are still connected to the national.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      July 2, 2018 at 9:31 pm

      I posted a few times about the Dutch Whistle blower who was a money launderer for the Globaliststs ( little off topic but good example)

      He stated that during the Iraqi oil embargo they, the Iraqi’s actually did not stop selling their oil. They sold the oil to everyone, even terrorists, but could not distribute the money made due to the restrictions imposed by the oil embargo.

      I.E. It was easy to sell the oil, but getting the money into the distribution chain was the issue. They called it; Iraqi Dollars.

      So they asked this money launderer to get rid of the Iraqi Dollars for them. They took him to a huge underground storage facility lined with trucks from end to end and said to him; “Get rid of the trucks”

      He did not understand at first, but then opened up one of the trucks.

      It was filled with dollars, filled, with American dollars. He said there were almost a hundred of these trucks filed with American Dollars.

      This is what we are dealing with regarding the Globalists.
      They use that money to get what they want and they’ve got The Chamber of Commerce.

      Like

      Reply
  8. NoJuan Importante says:
    July 2, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    “The U.S. Chamber of Commerce consists of a massive multinational DC lobbying group that four consecutive administrations’ have allowed to write the actual language in U.S. trade deals and trade negotiations. Bush, Clinton, Clinton, Bush, Bush, Obama, Obama all gave the U.S. Chamber of Commerce the keys to the U.S. economy, and walked away. The U.S. middle-class was nearly destroyed in the process.” Simple, direct, true, and effective. Well spoken!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  9. alliwantissometruth says:
    July 2, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    Same old shit, over & over again

    The CoC, along with the rest of the corrupt scumbags wielding power in OUR government, are like cockroaches who scurry away when the lights come on, but always come back out to feed

    It would be so easy to shut them all down if only the American people would take a little time to find out what’s really going on. Spend a month or two here at the TreeHouse & you’ll understand

    It’s not that difficult to find the truth. In fact it’s easy, but I guess we’ve just got to deal with these cockroaches until enough people take their responsibility serious enough, get informed & squash these bugs out for good

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    July 2, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    Darth Donahue and the Empire Strikes Back.

    Fear no evil. The future is ours.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Vince says:
    July 2, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    Seems like globalist corporations should be more worried about Mexico’s new president than President Trump.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Archie says:
    July 2, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    Next to Jack Valenti this Tom Donohue guy is the most evil-looking creature since the Sith in Star Wars.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Karmaisabitch says:
    July 2, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    Follow their money; where does it come from and which politicians does COC promote and bribing? What media personalities are influenced by COC and to what extent do it exert control over them? Do state elections experience their largess, how local do they go? Do they work with Soros and his crew?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. AngelOnejudicial says:
    July 2, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    CTH is responsible for lifting the veil on the COC for many of us who knew things didn’t add up that talking points were scripted and spouted by paid folks inside the beltway but couldn’t figure out the details or scope of the insidious agenda. Thank you.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  15. American says:
    July 2, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    There is nothing that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce loves more than displacing American workers through offshoring of U.S. jobs, capital investment, and invention/innovation to foreign nations; outsourcing as much contract work as possible to foreign firms; and insourcing as many foreign workers as possible. I believe the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is an enemy of the United States national interest and U.S. worker.

    https://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2011/12/21/144085606/u-s-chamber-of-commerce-computers-hacked-allegedly-by-china

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. wheatietoo says:
    July 2, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    From the Reuters article:

    “…[The Chamber] has already backed candidates who share those goals in Republican primaries.”

    Who are these R-candidates that the CoC is backing?

    It would be nice to have a list of them.
    That way, we will know Who we need to vote against!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  17. starfcker says:
    July 2, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    The good news, is we’re going to lose a bunch of them because they quit. Ryan, Flake, Corker, Hatch, Gowdy. Hasta la vista, Gusanos.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. Marica says:
    July 2, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    Tom Donahue= America’s very own George Soros…He just hasnt got the violence going …YET…

    Like

    Reply
  19. RIckA says:
    July 2, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    Heard my Pennsylvania Uniparty member Senator Pat Toomey on the radio news today talking about the harm steel tariffs placed on imported Canadian steel are to Pennsylvania businesses. Figured it was CoC money bribing him to dis our President’s MAGA trade agenda, combined with the corrupt mainstream media repeating Toomey’s anti-American propaganda statement as the lead story on the AM radio news cycle every 30 minutes……

    Like

    Reply
    • Ditch Mitch says:
      July 2, 2018 at 9:24 pm

      Now how can tariffs on steel from Canada hurt Pennsylvania steel workers and companies. More Lies?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • litlbit2 says:
        July 2, 2018 at 9:33 pm

        Well I figured it out, we the USA are eighteen billion in arrears, so we start a trade war?

        WHAT……WHAT? If that is possible, let’s just stop paying interest on the balance!

        Now that be a trade war suckers!

        Like

        Reply
    • linda4298 says:
      July 2, 2018 at 9:29 pm

      https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/2018/03/07/toomey-tariffs-big-mistake Despite the criticism of it from President Trump himself, Toomey went on to tell Giordano that NAFTA has been an overall success for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

      “Since we signed NAFTA, Pennsylvania’s exports to Mexico are up 500 percent. I mean it just totally opened up Mexico to all kinds of chemicals and manufactured goods, transportation equipment, the things that we sell to Mexico, that we export generally from Pennsylvania have gone through the roof. The exports that we sell to the Canadian and Mexican companies add up to more than we export to the next 10 Countries. They’re number one and two.

      Like

      Reply
  20. Ditch Mitch says:
    July 2, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    “ally of Trump’s Republican Party”, Lies
    “free trade”, Lies. “Immigration”, open boarders, True. “Immigration” control and enforcement, Lies.

    Any questions?

    Like

    Reply
  21. StanH says:
    July 2, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    Well golly, the swamp doing what the swamp does, screwing Americans.

    Like

    Reply
  22. rmramerica says:
    July 2, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    Simply put, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the largest, most expensive whore house in the world and Tom Donohue is the big pimp. It’s where Paul Ryan will retire to, comfortably for both him and his family. The deep end of the swamp exits! Every contributor’s name should be revealed so we all know who is funding these prostitutes.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. emet says:
    July 2, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    A couple of months ago the Emperor of Japan presented Mr Donahue with the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun. Nice. Now do something for your own countrymen.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. 94corvette says:
    July 2, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    This evening my wife and I went furniture shopping to replace our sofa. We went to a store we had shopped at previously and found a sofa we liked. When we came back home and began to read the reviews of the manufacturer, it hit us that this was an Italian fronted furniture manufacturer who farmed the work out to the Chinese. Most every review we saw was negative, highlighting how the support would break down in a matter of months. We had noticed that one section of the sofa felt softer than the middle or end. It then hit me, this furniture chain was bought by Berkshire-Hathaway recently and is a part of the globalist movement. Tomorrow we’re heading to find a sofa made in the USA. We’ll pay more but we’ll get a quality piece and will help our fellow American.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. Echo says:
    July 2, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    Tom knows there is no such thing as “free trade” anywhere.
    He knows that hidden subsidies, tax arrangements, import excluding regulations are how it works.
    Tariffs are merely the tip of the iceberg. Tom doesn’t care about the US nation, families and community, he cares about maximising advantage for globalist US carpetbaggers.
    A nation forced into unstable, part time service industry jobs will create unstable families or no families at all. Tom couldn’t care less.

    Like

    Reply
  26. Tl Howard says:
    July 2, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    In that pic at least, Tom Donohue looks like Ted Baxter in the old MTM Show.

    Like

    Reply
  27. Exfiltration of Wealth says:
    July 2, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Come for the political reporting…………stay and return coninuously because of the economic analysis.
    This right here is exhibit A showing why this is the best site on the interwebs.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s