U.S. Chamber of Commerce Launches Yet Another Financial Campaign Against U.S. Workers and Main Street…

Today U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Tom Donohue announced another campaign to protect and defend his Wall Street contributors against initiatives that benefit Main Street U.S.A. This is not the first time, and unfortunately it will likely not be the last time.
For a great historic reference consider THIS ARTICLE from 2014; when the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced their direct attack against the Tea Party backed candidates that threatened to remove the massive lobbying power of Tom Donohue’s corrupt officials. That 2014 reference point has two parts. I strongly urge anyone who would defend the U.S. CoC approach to read both.
The overwhelming majority of economic punditry and opinion come from salespeople on the purchased payroll, direct and indirect, of the chamber. It is one of the most, check that, it is the most corrupt and abusive enterprise in the history of our nation. They are pulling out a very familiar playbook.
(Reuters) – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Monday denounced President Donald Trump’s handling of a global trade dispute, issuing a report that argued the tariffs imposed by Washington and retaliation by its partners would boomerang badly on the American economy.
The Chamber, the nation’s largest business lobby group and a traditional ally of Trump’s Republican Party, argued the White House is risking a global trade war with the push to protect U.S. industry and workers with tariffs.
The group’s analysis of the potential hit each U.S. state may take from retaliation by U.S. trading partners painted a gloomy picture that could increase pressure on the White House from Republicans ahead of congressional elections in November.
[…] The Chamber is expected to spend millions of dollars ahead of the November elections to help candidates who back free trade, immigration and lower taxes. It has already backed candidates who share those goals in Republican primaries. (read more)
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce consists of a massive multinational DC lobbying group that four consecutive administrations’ have allowed to write the actual language in U.S. trade deals and trade negotiations. Bush, Clinton, Clinton, Bush, Bush, Obama, Obama all gave the U.S. Chamber of Commerce the keys to the U.S. economy, and walked away. The U.S. middle-class was nearly destroyed in the process.
CTH has stood alone, for years, against the insufferable horde of CoC political mouthpieces and their media conscripts. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is at the corrupt center of almost every scheme that fund the Deep Swamp to the detriment of our nation. They are the most vile and insidious UniParty group of lobbyists in Washington DC.
Until Donald Trump came along, they held virtually unlimited power over the U.S. economy. The Chamber is a cancer; and any politician who associates with that abhorrent group should be excised from existence with extreme prejudice.
If all the globalists have is a globalization hammer, then the whole globe looks like globalization nail…
Chamber of Commies. The whole subsidy of People Republic of China. We are trying our best to screw America and Americans. Official Sponsor of the US Congresses UniParty.
It would be nice if the likes of Hannity, Limbaugh and Ingraham would call out the COC but the Conservative media establishment is owned by these groups.
There is one man that does it and does it regularly. Lou Dobbs loves to slam the CoC and Tom Donohue every chance he gets.
He tweeted the following 12 hours ago:
Rush has been going after the CoC for a long time.
Rush:
So the Republicans and the Chamber of Commerce, the Republican consultant class, the inside-the-Beltway corporatist class were all signing on. “Gotta do amnesty, gotta do comprehensive immigration reform — and if you don’t, you don’t have a prayer. If you Republicans don’t sign on to this, you’re finished.” The president the Chamber of Commerce told Republicans, “If you don’t sign on to this, you may as well not even nominate a candidate for 2016 ’cause you’re not gonna get any money from us.”
https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2014/07/15/poll_provides_template_for_drive_by_day/
The Chamber of Chinese Commerce
President Trump must really be hitting them where it hurts the worst, money and control over corrupt politicians here and globally. Hold the line President Trump, the American citizens are behind you!
Identify the losers by name and deny speakership to a CoC lackey. Ryan has already given thumbs up to his speaker successor who likely will be endorsed by CoC. President Trump…Make it hard for another swamp globalist to become speaker to work against your agenda!
Your absolutely right! Their GREATEST fear is not losing control or money it is actually our President showing the country that we were sold out by them, every politician and the previous 4 administrations.
The reason it will become so obvious is because our real GDP will take off like we have never seen before. Your talking about 6% to 8% quarters and annual real GDP percentages. The ability to wipe out our National Debt within 5 to 8 years.
That is the shotgun that they are starring at! Once we expose it, TRUMPISM becomes the litmus test for all future presidential candidates for the next 50+ years!
Here is another Poll that is devastating for the CoC, Globalist, RINOs, MSM, Tom Donohue etc.
Please keep in mind that BHO never got it over 37%!
Amen Flep!!!
Even the name…”US Chamber of Commerce”…pisses me off.
They hide behind that name.
It implies that the CoC is pro-US…but it is not.
It’s like all the other misleading names for things, names that are designed to deceive us.
Like ‘The Affordable Care Act’, which made our healthcare costs skyrocket.
It should be called…”Globalist Chamber of Commerce”!
Thank you, Sundance, for being that lone voice which has speaking out to expose this Decepticon organization.
….*lone voice which has been speaking out
Soros has been hiding behind many fancy names, alphabet organizations along with lobby fees to many members in both houses, but just as CoC or the Mueller, FBI coverup they just keep getting paid by us the good ole American worker.
Sorry to say but without President Trump it would probably be more ink on the page.
Hang in there we will win soooon. LoveSundance. Amazing how he keeps his cool 😎 a great individual. Amen
Amen Wheatietoo!! Global Chamber of Commerce for the political Elite.
We have a local Chamber of Commerce and all prominent people, politicians, and businesses are a part of it. I would imagine they are still connected to the national.
I posted a few times about the Dutch Whistle blower who was a money launderer for the Globaliststs ( little off topic but good example)
He stated that during the Iraqi oil embargo they, the Iraqi’s actually did not stop selling their oil. They sold the oil to everyone, even terrorists, but could not distribute the money made due to the restrictions imposed by the oil embargo.
I.E. It was easy to sell the oil, but getting the money into the distribution chain was the issue. They called it; Iraqi Dollars.
So they asked this money launderer to get rid of the Iraqi Dollars for them. They took him to a huge underground storage facility lined with trucks from end to end and said to him; “Get rid of the trucks”
He did not understand at first, but then opened up one of the trucks.
It was filled with dollars, filled, with American dollars. He said there were almost a hundred of these trucks filed with American Dollars.
This is what we are dealing with regarding the Globalists.
They use that money to get what they want and they’ve got The Chamber of Commerce.
“The U.S. Chamber of Commerce consists of a massive multinational DC lobbying group that four consecutive administrations’ have allowed to write the actual language in U.S. trade deals and trade negotiations. Bush, Clinton, Clinton, Bush, Bush, Obama, Obama all gave the U.S. Chamber of Commerce the keys to the U.S. economy, and walked away. The U.S. middle-class was nearly destroyed in the process.” Simple, direct, true, and effective. Well spoken!
Matter of fact, I am going to copy that to Word in case i need to pull a succinct statement of fact out about the issue.
Same old shit, over & over again
The CoC, along with the rest of the corrupt scumbags wielding power in OUR government, are like cockroaches who scurry away when the lights come on, but always come back out to feed
It would be so easy to shut them all down if only the American people would take a little time to find out what’s really going on. Spend a month or two here at the TreeHouse & you’ll understand
It’s not that difficult to find the truth. In fact it’s easy, but I guess we’ve just got to deal with these cockroaches until enough people take their responsibility serious enough, get informed & squash these bugs out for good
Absolutely…speaking truth to power at the Treehouse!
Darth Donahue and the Empire Strikes Back.
Fear no evil. The future is ours.
Chamber Orchestra?
Seems like globalist corporations should be more worried about Mexico’s new president than President Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Next to Jack Valenti this Tom Donohue guy is the most evil-looking creature since the Sith in Star Wars.
Follow their money; where does it come from and which politicians does COC promote and bribing? What media personalities are influenced by COC and to what extent do it exert control over them? Do state elections experience their largess, how local do they go? Do they work with Soros and his crew?
CTH is responsible for lifting the veil on the COC for many of us who knew things didn’t add up that talking points were scripted and spouted by paid folks inside the beltway but couldn’t figure out the details or scope of the insidious agenda. Thank you.
There is nothing that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce loves more than displacing American workers through offshoring of U.S. jobs, capital investment, and invention/innovation to foreign nations; outsourcing as much contract work as possible to foreign firms; and insourcing as many foreign workers as possible. I believe the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is an enemy of the United States national interest and U.S. worker.
https://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2011/12/21/144085606/u-s-chamber-of-commerce-computers-hacked-allegedly-by-china
LikeLiked by 3 people
Even the Iranians were given the keys to the US Financial System.
From the Reuters article:
“…[The Chamber] has already backed candidates who share those goals in Republican primaries.”
Who are these R-candidates that the CoC is backing?
It would be nice to have a list of them.
That way, we will know Who we need to vote against!
Yes!!!!!
The good news, is we’re going to lose a bunch of them because they quit. Ryan, Flake, Corker, Hatch, Gowdy. Hasta la vista, Gusanos.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A bunch of roaches scrambling and scratching for the exits because the light of truth was turned on them.
Cowards and creeps. Parasites. Narcissists.
Tom Donahue= America’s very own George Soros…He just hasnt got the violence going …YET…
Amen and amen Marica
Except Donahue doesnt spend his own money.
Like all good liberals, he spends others’ monies.
Last–So Tom is a Socialist version of Soros…even worse…
Heard my Pennsylvania Uniparty member Senator Pat Toomey on the radio news today talking about the harm steel tariffs placed on imported Canadian steel are to Pennsylvania businesses. Figured it was CoC money bribing him to dis our President’s MAGA trade agenda, combined with the corrupt mainstream media repeating Toomey’s anti-American propaganda statement as the lead story on the AM radio news cycle every 30 minutes……
Now how can tariffs on steel from Canada hurt Pennsylvania steel workers and companies. More Lies?
Well I figured it out, we the USA are eighteen billion in arrears, so we start a trade war?
WHAT……WHAT? If that is possible, let’s just stop paying interest on the balance!
Now that be a trade war suckers!
https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/2018/03/07/toomey-tariffs-big-mistake Despite the criticism of it from President Trump himself, Toomey went on to tell Giordano that NAFTA has been an overall success for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
“Since we signed NAFTA, Pennsylvania’s exports to Mexico are up 500 percent. I mean it just totally opened up Mexico to all kinds of chemicals and manufactured goods, transportation equipment, the things that we sell to Mexico, that we export generally from Pennsylvania have gone through the roof. The exports that we sell to the Canadian and Mexican companies add up to more than we export to the next 10 Countries. They’re number one and two.
“ally of Trump’s Republican Party”, Lies
“free trade”, Lies. “Immigration”, open boarders, True. “Immigration” control and enforcement, Lies.
Any questions?
Well golly, the swamp doing what the swamp does, screwing Americans.
May explain the hatred McCain has for the president.
Simply put, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the largest, most expensive whore house in the world and Tom Donohue is the big pimp. It’s where Paul Ryan will retire to, comfortably for both him and his family. The deep end of the swamp exits! Every contributor’s name should be revealed so we all know who is funding these prostitutes.
A couple of months ago the Emperor of Japan presented Mr Donahue with the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun. Nice. Now do something for your own countrymen.
This evening my wife and I went furniture shopping to replace our sofa. We went to a store we had shopped at previously and found a sofa we liked. When we came back home and began to read the reviews of the manufacturer, it hit us that this was an Italian fronted furniture manufacturer who farmed the work out to the Chinese. Most every review we saw was negative, highlighting how the support would break down in a matter of months. We had noticed that one section of the sofa felt softer than the middle or end. It then hit me, this furniture chain was bought by Berkshire-Hathaway recently and is a part of the globalist movement. Tomorrow we’re heading to find a sofa made in the USA. We’ll pay more but we’ll get a quality piece and will help our fellow American.
Tom knows there is no such thing as “free trade” anywhere.
He knows that hidden subsidies, tax arrangements, import excluding regulations are how it works.
Tariffs are merely the tip of the iceberg. Tom doesn’t care about the US nation, families and community, he cares about maximising advantage for globalist US carpetbaggers.
A nation forced into unstable, part time service industry jobs will create unstable families or no families at all. Tom couldn’t care less.
In that pic at least, Tom Donohue looks like Ted Baxter in the old MTM Show.
Come for the political reporting…………stay and return coninuously because of the economic analysis.
This right here is exhibit A showing why this is the best site on the interwebs.
