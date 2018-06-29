Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte Discusses Strzok and Rosenstein Testimony…

Posted on June 29, 2018 by

The House Judiciary Committee has primary oversight authority over the DOJ.  House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte discusses the testimony from FBI Agent Peter Strzok, and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, along with the next steps.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Election 2018, FBI, IG Report Clinton Investigation, IG Report FISA Abuse, IG Report McCabe, Legislation, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Spygate, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

9 Responses to Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte Discusses Strzok and Rosenstein Testimony…

  1. Ellie says:
    June 29, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    These pols are delusional.
    How can they possibly think they can restore people’s trust in the FBI?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Retired USMC says:
    June 29, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    They need to burn it ALL down and rebuild from the bottom up.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. fanbeav says:
    June 29, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    The only way you restore trust in the FBI is to dismantle the top layer and that includes Christopher Wray!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Mark McQueen says:
    June 29, 2018 at 3:17 pm

    I’m tired of everybody still trying to put a “smiley face” on this huge pile of corruption.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. kinthenorthwest says:
    June 29, 2018 at 3:18 pm

    I do believe from the statistics I have seen, Obama already dismantled it big time while no one was really watching. There are several people saying that in the last 2 years that average longevity for FBI/CIA is less than 6 years..Used to be way over 15 years…To me that is strange.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Hillyard says:
    June 29, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    How nice, the longer Rosencrotch can stonewall, the more Clinton dirt Mueller can clean up. It would appear that by Mueller not going after Manafort’s partner Tony Podesta, it should be proof positive that the Clinton machine is still covering up her crimes. Every one of Mueller’s creep squad has some type of Clinton tie and Rosencrotch’s wife is knee deep in the whole mess

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Aztecpiper says:
    June 29, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    Get rid of all SES level suits and replace them with honest street agents…won’t happen but it’s a solution

    Like

    Reply
  8. Turranos says:
    June 29, 2018 at 3:24 pm

    I firmly believe that the only way to get rid of this rot is to completely and totally destroy these two cesspools. Otherwise they will be back to the same ol’ corruption post haste.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s