Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte Discusses Strzok and Rosenstein Testimony…

The House Judiciary Committee has primary oversight authority over the DOJ. House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte discusses the testimony from FBI Agent Peter Strzok, and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, along with the next steps.
Advertisements
These pols are delusional.
How can they possibly think they can restore people’s trust in the FBI?
LikeLiked by 1 person
They need to burn it ALL down and rebuild from the bottom up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The only way you restore trust in the FBI is to dismantle the top layer and that includes Christopher Wray!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m tired of everybody still trying to put a “smiley face” on this huge pile of corruption.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do believe from the statistics I have seen, Obama already dismantled it big time while no one was really watching. There are several people saying that in the last 2 years that average longevity for FBI/CIA is less than 6 years..Used to be way over 15 years…To me that is strange.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.npr.org/templates/story/story.php?storyId=17175490
FBI’s ‘Five-and-Out’ Transfer Policy Draws Criticism
LikeLike
How nice, the longer Rosencrotch can stonewall, the more Clinton dirt Mueller can clean up. It would appear that by Mueller not going after Manafort’s partner Tony Podesta, it should be proof positive that the Clinton machine is still covering up her crimes. Every one of Mueller’s creep squad has some type of Clinton tie and Rosencrotch’s wife is knee deep in the whole mess
LikeLiked by 1 person
Get rid of all SES level suits and replace them with honest street agents…won’t happen but it’s a solution
LikeLike
I firmly believe that the only way to get rid of this rot is to completely and totally destroy these two cesspools. Otherwise they will be back to the same ol’ corruption post haste.
LikeLiked by 1 person