Representative Matt Gaetz Confronts Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein About Signing FISA Application Against U.S. Person Carter Page…

Within the issue of Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein signing the FISA reauthorization (application renewal #4) Congressman Matt Gaetz confronts Rosenstein. DAG Rosenstein obfuscates his answer and uses the opaque nature of FISA to avoid direct response. However, interestingly Rosenstein says the public information shared about the FISA application does not match the briefing he received about the application content.
This central “spygate” evidence now looks like it is going to become a bigger issue for the FBI and DOJ.
The public information shared about the FISA application does not match the briefing he received about the application content… because it has not been publicly acknowledged (yet) that Carter is a US Asset, full stop.
Whats INTERESTING is that Rosenstein’s overwhelming CONFIDENCE concerning his “clean-hands” signature on that FISA now lead me to believe that Page is a long-game accomplice in a counterintelligence STING against Obama admin. Rosenstein is White Hat. He has NO FEAR of the shit being thrown at him.
“Page is a long-game accomplice in a counterintelligence STING against Obama admin…”
Why? Because to still be running the FISA, signed under Ros, which was as late as 07/18/2017 (running until 10/18), means he was planted to surveil Obama assets not Trump’s.
RECALL: Wray & Comey both testified TRUMP IS NOT A TARGET.
pffft. no one believes that. Oh, wait, Thomas Wictor might.
Carter Page is just some one who was used for a phoney dossier based on his publicly known travel to Moscow.
The craziest part today was Swalwell stating as a fact that Trump asked Putin to hack, rather than Trump’s comments being about Hillary’s missing emails that was a running joke and FBI investigation for over a year.
Swalwell looked like he actually believed this story—
I wonder if in the FBI or CIA there are records they also believed Trump’s comments were asking Putin to hack the DNC later?
The conflation of the Hillary’s email server and the 2016 DNC podesta hacks is a strategic confusion.
BTW, the congresspeople should demand immediately copies of the Steele documents related to his Ukraine research that allegedly made him “respected.” Check to see if they are in the same form as the “dossier” — without author templates or any other such information. The dossier only says “company.”
Swallwell’s hubris is echoed by any liberal who consumes a steady diet of MSNBC & CNN (like my lefty firends.) They all think the Big Lie is TRUTH–the 2016 election was stolen by a Russian pawn (who should be jailed) and thus, by some sleight of hand, Hillary will be installed as Madame President.
The details are foggy for me, but instinctively, I’m on your side. Rosenstein does not act like a man concerned…again we can go back to the fact that If POTUS did not want these people in these jobs they wouldn’t be.
Who knows what else Admiral Rogers told candidate Trump besides the information that the “place was bugged”?
For those who missed POTUS’ rally last night – Hillary was brought up with the usual “lock her” – President Trump gave a “tell” after indicating nothing was happening about her –
“Unless we’re going to be surprised somedayyyyyyy.” Everyone said that his facial expression when he said this was also a tell.
Sit back and savor this. We are winning. I’m downright cheerful these days. God Bless everyone, and God Bless the man called Donald Trump.
So Rosenstein is a white hat or a psychopath.
All of the miscreants Sundance pictures above have all shown that same resolve.
These men and women believe that they are in charge of this country.
I wouldn’t trust them to hand out napkins in a bathroom.
The evidence of Rosenstein’s stalling is evidence that he is covering up for the FBI.
The same evidence of Rosenstein’s stalling is evidence he is protecting investigations for upcoming prosecutions.
Tough spot!
“The same evidence of Rosenstein’s stalling is evidence he is protecting investigations for upcoming prosecutions”
If you add – “including prosecutions of illegal leaks by certain members of congress and their staff” – .then it all makes sense.
BINGO.
Also gotta wonder WHO Carter Page’s 2-HOP surveillance scope was REALLY targeted at. His contacts could conceivably cover ALL KINDS OF PEOPLE that are NOT the Trump Campaign.
RECALL: that for Page’s FISA to be continuously RE-AUTHORIZED the warrants must be PROVIDING NEW, ACTIONABLE INFO. If Page’s warrants were accumulating NEW INFO, which NEVER LED TO CHARGES ON PAGE, but instead, EVERYONE SURROUNDING PAGE and those LEAKING HIS IDENTITY… then…
I would LOVE to believe him; but I think he has Strzok Syndrome. He thinks he knows what’s best for the country. As a countryman, I disagree. If he were trying to get to the truth, he would look a little more sincere about it. Not only that, he would have given SOME internal nod to some Congress people (even if behind closed doors). That is CLEARLY not the case, as they continue to ask for info.
I have always been of the opinion that Carter Page was CIA and was loaned to the FBI to snag the Russians spying in NYC.
He was very very P.O.d about being outed to the news as the FBI asset in the NYC sting.
https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2018/02/03/carter-page-nunes-memo-216934
He signed the Spying Warrant..but didn’t read it…WORSE THAN “didn’t inhale”
But he assured us that everyone else who pushed it up the line read it. So why should he?
And OUR process is…and WE do this [you don’t] and the public reports versus HIS understanding of the content of the warrant don’t match…
I don’t think RR likes oversight by the likes of them. At all. Furthermore, he’s irritated by their expressions of what they think they know. And he does not seem very predisposed to assist. Quite the opposite, frankly.
I noticed that. I just don’t understand why he needs to be so shifty. Instead of answering questions, he starts out “let me tell you about the process” which is a definite tipoff of someone trying to avoid the question. Didn’t care for the way Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee interrupted Rep. Jordan, either; that seemed contrived and planned to take heat of him for a specific question.
Shelia Jackson is pure evil. She is using a cheap trick, out of order, tactic to eat up the clock do that time runs out on the Republican.
FIRE THE MAN – dereliction of duty…ignorance is not an excuse in a court of law!
Presidential Transition documents approval???
Did they refer to that? Help a sister out and tell me when they talked about that…
That sounds like it may be referring to the transition team emails that Mueller got from GSA…
The body language of our deputy attorney general says there is a lot boiling under the surface.
Rep Matt Gaetz in my mind has an INCREDIBLY bright future in politics ahead of him. He is a LION in the making. He doesn’t care what channel invites him on because he knows his facts inside and out and destroys the WHORES with a smile on his face. . I know that he, Rep. DeSantis, Rep. Jordan, Rep. Gohmert, Rep. Goodlatte, Rep Nunes, Rep. Ratcliffe, Rep. Biggs, and Rep Meadows have our backs and more importantly our President’s back.
This hearing today once again makes a mockery of the FBI and DOJ. The Democrats including Crying Chuck and Nancy Pelosi tried everything in their power to stop the hearing today. Not out of fear a major revelation was going to occur but because Americans will continue to be exposed to the treachery that is currently taking place.
Our President is breaking ground today on a $250 Billion dollar investment by Foxconn in Wisconsin guaranteeing 15,000 jobs plus an additional 50K+ jobs in the buildup and completion of the campus. This man is literally carrying our country on his back for all of us. Bringing back corporations that would never ever open in our country if it wasn’t for him.
Yet these fools in the DOJ and FBI are spearheading the greatest witch hunt in the history of our country.
The Democrats, MSM, Globalist, CoC are fearful that this image compared to where our President is today will allow that COLD ANGER to overcome thousands of additional Americans!
I think we can put to rest any notion RR is a white hat.
Who briefed Rosenstein? Dammit hold a close door hearing and get answers or request it in writing with a deadline. I am tired of the pontification. Enough!!
I am thinking that he was hood winked… He dropped a hint, maybe this will be addressed by OIG 2.0.. I hope so.
I also am thinking that SD may have more to say on this particular issue.. I mean, it just happened.
@5:48 of the above video is where Rosey makes the statement…
Interesting that although he states he signs off on / ‘approves’ the FISA applications Rosey made a point to say that ‘he’ is not the affiant…😳? He approves the application with his own signature, but he’s not held accountable for what is included in the application?
Welp, there is one loophole that needs to be addressed in the FISA laws…
“Rosey made a point to say that ‘he’ is not the affiant…😳? He approves the application with his own signature, but he’s not held accountable for what is included in the application?”
EXACTLY. If he’s reviewing an application made based on SWORN STATEMENTS OF FACT, he can only sign-off as to HIS DECISION made BASED UPON THE FACTS AS PRESENTED.
THUS, if the sworn AFFIANT (Strzok? lol) is later shown to have lied or acted w/PREJUDICE… THATS ON STRZOK, not Ros!
This is what he’s telling us.
Interesting analysis. What is your background if you don’t mind my asking?
this seems to be a large issue within the FISA application process. Granted the facts presented in an application are based on sworn statements of facts, but the applications are not signed by those providing the sworn statements.
If these applications are like any other legal document they have language, at the bottom where the officer signs, acknowledging / attesting to the statements presented in the application are factual and based on blah blah blah…
“If these applications are like any other legal document they have language… acknowledging / attesting to the statements presented in the application are factual…”
Correct. Rosenstein signs that the info within is factual BASED ON HIS PERSONAL BELIEF AND KNOWLEDGE… which includes prior/subordinate SWORN STATEMENTS OF FACT by affiant(s).
Rosenstein dosn’t CONDUCT the investigation. He only makes decisions based on FACTS ‘PRESENTED’ to him. They are PRE-SWORN to be accurate. How can he know any different?
The legal culpability is squarely on subordinates/INVESTIGATORS if info is subsequently shown to be lie/prejudiced.
RECALL this is the SAME EXACT ISSUE RAISED BY HOROWITZ AD NAUSEA: “The PROSECUTORS DECISIONS (neutral) vs INVESTIGATORY bias.”
nice reminder re: OIG report!!!!
😉
Then why do they need RR’s signature at all? (sarcasm) And what about the judge’s who review them? They apparently don’t need to read or sign them either. We’ll just go with the investigator, cuz he’s a stand up guy and swore he was telling the truth….
LikeLike
I reject that argument.
If Rosey isn’t on the hook with his signature, then his signature was/is unnecessary to begin with.
The fact that his signature was required IS EVIDENCE that he IS responsible for the information the “affiant” is providing.
What Rosey wants is the ability to say “I’m not responsible for what was sworn to in the document I signed.”
BS.
His signature was required. That means he IS responsible for what was in the document.
Period. End. Full stop.
I believe the supervisory signature of those like RR is meant to ensure the document is complete and correct in its submission……they CANNOT be held to KNOW all the information it is based on is accurate…..however in this particular case the Steele document and its fraudulent nature had been in the news that entire year so he should have questioned the warrant’s viability
LikeLiked by 1 person
He may not be on the hook, legally, for perjury in the FISA warrant. But he signed off on perjerous statements. You don’t keep your job for doing that. And you certainly don’t defend it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You might not ‘like’ the arg, but that is the legality.
“The fact that his signature was required IS EVIDENCE that he IS responsible for the information the “affiant” is providing.”
No, that is not ‘evidence’. Rosenstein is RESPONSIBLE for making a legal OPINION based upon the gathered FACT PATTERN, not to RE-INVESTIGATE what his investigators have already SWORN to him are FACTS.
Think about it… if Comey’s SIGNATURE on the MidYearExam is ALL THAT MATTERS, why even investigate the conduct of all the subordinates?
And renewals?
He wouldn’t be the affiant. The affiant would be whoever is providing the information that would establish whatever level of cause is necessary to satisfy the court that a warrant is (no pun intended) warranted. But because the FISA process is what it is and is secret and has such tremendous power, a mandated part of the process is that the warrant application has to be approved by a certain level of the hierarchy (maybe Chief Deputy or head? I can’t remember but it’s a very small number of people in the upper echelons) and that person (in this case Rosenstein) is certifying to the FISA court that he/she has reviewed and that everything was done as it should have. Where we’ll see this come up again (I think) is during the IG review process and the extent to which it was proper or improper for whoever signed off on it (was it McCabe originally then Yates then Rosenstein? I can’t keep up) to fail to bring to the attention of the FISA judge that the dossier upon which they were at least partially relying was actually opposition research paid for by the DNC and the HRC campaign, information that most certainly would have (or should have) caused the jurist to independently question how much weight should be given to that information. But I could be wrong
Perhaps will be Yates and comey’s defend for signing FISA warrants also. Arrggg
Normally, if this were your basic jackleg lawyer case, I would say absolutely you are right. But when you are approving spying on a political campaign, I think the standard is much, much higher. For him to say that he was just approving the affidavit means, either (1) he does’t like Trump and thinks he is crooked so its ok to rely on the jackleg standard and not verify the contents of the affidavit, or (2) he was lied to in a big way. Take your pick.
Strzok is under the bus already. It would have been a perfect time to say that. Rosenstein didn’t. What does he owe Strzok? Someone needs to take their finger out of the dike. Questions are getting us nowhere.
“Weasels and Worms on Full Display” for the FIB and DOJ. I still say dismantle both of these entities. If that does not happen then we can never fully root out the corruption and then our nation is not better than Mexico.
no better than Mexico.
What a smarmy little weasel Rosenstein is… may he burn in hell along with all the other traitirs
He’s lying and he is not very good at it. These six words by Rod Rosenstein today will go down forevermore in infamy:
In response to Gaetz’s question, “Did you read the FISA application (for a warrant) or not?”
“I’d like to explain the process…”
That is evidence of Rosenstein being corrupt. An honest direct answer would have been a direct answer- instead he did a redirect. Right away Rosenstein got defensive and wouldn’t give a straight answer unless repeatedly questioned to box him into answering the question. That’s how guilty people react.
Rosenstein did it again with the mueller conflicts- Rosenstein said no “disqualifying” conflicts. Not the msm is say there are no conflicts.
No, I depended on others to give me a summary. Rod Rosenstein authorized the spying on a presidential candidate or his campaign team and he depends on others for a summary? Does that really make sense?
Now, we find out that Page is an FBI asset.
Does any of this make sense?
I’d like to know Sundance’s opinion about why Trump hasn’t as of yet ordered the documents made public.
Timing? Or does Trump not plan on doing it at all?
I believe Trump may have insisted that Congress use their legal oversight powers
to accomplish what is clearly their job.
He may wait until Congress either does its job, or gives up.
Then he may make a decision to finish the job.
We’ll see what happens.
It will be very, very bad for America if Congress proves unable
to adequately oversee the FBI and DOJ given the powers they have.
I think it is damaging the country for Trump to let DOJ/FBI fall apart before our eyes when he could rightfully solve this by declassifying and relasing the docs to Congress and the public today.
Um so you think an agency used to corrupt and fix the presidential election should remain around? Do you really think this is the first time this has happened?! The agencies need to be disbanded.
There are things known within DOJ/FBI that are not privileged to Congress, and PDJT may be looking at how they comply, as to who misses the broom, and who doesn’t when he cleans them out.
He’s got declas as an option, if this goes on much longer and begins to cost him leverage.
Rep King seems to indicate they may ask the President to do so at some time if they can’t get anywhere, wanted to get an answer from Rosey that he would not obstruct POTUS if he did so.
Timing.
Watching certain actors SQUIRM and take PREVENTATIVE MEASURES (illegal leaks) during the long-drip process ensnares MORE TARGETS INTO THE NET.
Will Trump let Congress impeach Rosenstein or will Trump unclassify the doc and order Rosenstein to release the docs to Congress?
My bet… let them start down the impeachment trail. When the Dems grandstand to save him, release the docs and fire him.
Another steps up to question Rosenstein, and same obfuscation.
He is clearly focused on covering his butt.
He seems very disinterested in the truth,
and any crimes that may have been committed.
Why is it that we are constantly reminded how everyone in the DOJ and FBI are career employees as if their employment tenure qualifies them for an exemption from criminal charges?
I agree, but I think Rosenstein was trying to say a career employee is just a lackie loving the money and comfort of federal employment, compareed to an political appointee that he feels is a here today gone tomorrow type more prone to sneaky shyte.
You can tell something is very wrong.. when Trump administration officials are being “protected” by soft questioning from DIMS
Its never anyone’s fault. Rosenstein and Wray big time CYA today. Disgraceful.
“The Process” in the Swamp – everyone covers for everyone and no one is responsible. The biggest buck passing pack of lying thieves if ever that was…. They have set-up “the process” to take care of “matters”. Why does the freaking government need 115,000 crooked lawyers you may ask…. – “matters need covers for the process” They’re all full of it.
THIS^^^ x1000.
Rosy’s defense is the system sucks.
I’m going to be honest, this is my biggest fear for a lot of get out jail cards: They were unethical and should have known better, but the system allowed it. Remember these people are all lawyers, and they all know how to skirt the law.
Rosy’s defense is the system sucks.
The system does suck! I mean he kept making the statement that “those things happened before I was here…” AND maybe that’s the point to all this kabuki theater?
To show how messed up the system has become in which our IC can be unleashed against private US citizens and later the duly elected US President of these United States.
Congress has one bargaining chip, holding up FISA reauthorization. Instead knowing how badly it had been abused they crammed it through. Battered conservative here has a cynical side that thinks this is all political theater and the fix is and has been in, there will be no consequences. I hope I’m wrong.
Meanwhile the McCain aid who directed Lois Lerner to target conservatives is still employed in Trump’s cabinet heading the office of the special council and not one congressman has demanded his firing, not even those who “investigated” the IRS for wrongdoing…….
LikeLiked by 1 person
which comes up when?
The government never hold the government accountable and the government never relinquishes power once it has grabbed it, take the reauthorization FISA while it was being abused to steal an election (at least according to Nunes and others) as an example. Why do folks trust government to produce what they have failed to produce so far? This territory is all too common and is trampled every day with government passing on government problems. Nothing changes as bread crumbs like today’s hearing are dropped along the cobblestone path for people hoping something gets done. The cobblestone path is a perfect circle. This is like a soap opera viewed most closely recently by those that rightfully preach do not trust the governmen, while at the same time many of these same preachers really trust the same government to produce truth and limit itself? Please!
as to the question of why our VSGPDJT has not declassified everything already–i think it’s in his very nature to make those who are responsible for a thing to do that thing. he has the power–but Congress has the oversight—it is THEIR job to do–they need to man up and do it.
Our President cannot and should not be the single powerhouse in the government–it will never survive. He surpasses the past Presidents in what he is accomplishing in his executive domain, but I don’t think he wants to step in and save Congress…yet. They wield their own powers –they can’t be afraid to use them.
Spare the Rod, spoil the FBI…
But Rosenstein knows that Congress is toothless. The Congress may vote to hold him in contempt. But what will that really do to Rod Rosenstein? He will just keep on with his contemptible obstruction of congressional oversight.
So, Congress then votes to impeach Rosenstein. So what? You need 67 votes in the Senate to uphold an impeachment. The Dems will vote as a bloc not to sustain the impeachment, and you’ll even have a Flakey Republican or two who will vote not to sustain the impeachment.
No, the only one who can exercise any meaningful power over Rosenstein is the President. He should get together with Nunes, Gowdy, Goodlatte, and others who are interested in obtaining documents from the DOJ and ask them for their top 100 list. He should then commission a trustworthy individual with appropriate security clearances to review that top 100 list, redacting only where it is critical to national security – and not critical to the image of the FBI or DOJ. Those documents should then be delivered to Congress, with accompanying explanation of reason for redactions.
I imagine that the documents thus delivered to Congress would lay bare how the FBI and DOJ continue to act politically against President Trump. With that out in the open, then Trump could fire Rosenstein for cause OR the FBI and DOJ would hurriedly start complying with congressional oversight. Either way, Trump – and the American people – win. And that smug grin that Rosenstein wears constantly would turn into a look of desperation to save himself from criminal obstruction charges down the road.
I just want to slap that smug smile off of Rosenstein’s face!
Rosenstein: “I think you should understand, [big grin at the joke about to come] there is no one more committed to rooting out abuse and misconduct than I.”
Throughout his testimony, Rosenstein betrays himself with behavioral signals that do not match his words. He is just a terrible liar (as in, his lies in front of Congress and the nation watching these proceedings are terrible in consequence and he is absolutely unconvincing about his lies!
Rosie’s wife is the biggest deep state lawyer in DC Swamp, which is another “tell”…
If what Rosenstein said is true and Sundance said this earlier, that there were 2 different warrants, one shown to the Doj to get signed off on and a different one shown to the judge. This is at the heart of everything.
99.99% probability that this is what we will eventually find out.
302s altered, and so were the FISA app.
So, Rosenstein testified that the information “publicly available” about the FISA warrant application did not match the information in the warrant extension that he signed. That indicates some criminal misconduct within the FBI/DOJ to manipulate the FISA applications, does it not?
So, with that in mind, Mr. Rosenstein, have you launched an investigation within your agency to determine if there was criminal misconduct that presented purposely distorted information to the FISA court in order to gain authority to spy on Carter Page – and anyone within two hops of Carter Page (knowing that the POTUS is within those two hops)?
So, it appears common practice for them to just sign off on a FISA without even knowing its contents. How very, very sad
That’s not true! Let me explain the process to you again, very slowly, with lots of poly-syllable, Latinate words and legal terms…
What about that sycophant Sen Ted Lieu from LaLaLand…..?!?!
That was the biggest set up and bunch of smoochy wet kisses ever!
I thought I was going to be sick
Failing to read a legal document, and then signing it, is not a defense. You own what you sign. Rosenstein knows this and claiming he just relied on a briefing, especially on a subject of this magnitude, makes him look stupid and incompetent. He would only do this if he was setting up some sort of a defense for an upcoming FISA MOAB.
Try getting out of a mortgage you signed by telling your bank that you didn’t read the mortgage, and instead listened to a brief verbal description of terms by the loan officer. You were assured the terms were different than those in the legal document you signed, so your signature doesn’t matter and you’re off the hook. Good luck with that.
