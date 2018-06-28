Representative Matt Gaetz Confronts Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein About Signing FISA Application Against U.S. Person Carter Page…

Within the issue of Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein signing the FISA reauthorization (application renewal #4) Congressman Matt Gaetz confronts Rosenstein. DAG Rosenstein obfuscates his answer and uses the opaque nature of FISA to avoid direct response. However, interestingly Rosenstein says the public information shared about the FISA application does not match the briefing he received about the application content.

This central “spygate” evidence now looks like it is going to become a bigger issue for the FBI and DOJ.

