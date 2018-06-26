Supreme Court Upholds President Trump Travel Restrictions…

The Supreme Court has upheld President Trump travel restrictions and rejected the challenge to the Trump administration’s September 2017 travel ban. (full ruling pdf below). Response from the White House – Statement from the President Regarding Supreme Court Ruling:
Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a tremendous victory for the American People and the Constitution. The Supreme Court has upheld the clear authority of the President to defend the national security of the United States.
In this era of worldwide terrorism and extremist movements bent on harming innocent civilians, we must properly vet those coming into our country. This ruling is also a moment of profound vindication following months of hysterical commentary from the media and Democratic politicians who refuse to do what it takes to secure our border and our country.
As long as I am President, I will defend the sovereignty, safety, and security of the American People, and fight for an immigration system that serves the national interests of the United States and its citizens. Our country will always be safe, secure, and protected on my watch. ~ President Donald Trump
So how many came here between Sept 2017 and June 2018?
Will they be rounded up and deported now?
Will 9th circuit have to pay costs of it?
Would this extend to MS13 countries?
That’s a bag of winamins..
Our cups runneth over!
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🦁
One side speaks to the constitutional issues, the other speaks to what looks like unconstitutional activist ambitions legislating from the bench:
https://apnews.com/3a20abe305bd4c989116f82bf535393b/Court-upholds-Trump-travel-ban,-rejects-discrimination-claim
“Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in a dissent that based on the evidence in the case “a reasonable observer would conclude that the Proclamation was motivated by anti-Muslim animus.” She said her colleagues arrived at the opposite result by “ignoring the facts, misconstruing our legal precedent, and turning a blind eye to the pain and suffering the Proclamation inflicts upon countless families and individuals, many of whom are United States citizens.”
The ‘Proclamation’ could’ve been motivated by a bad cup of covfefe or the President’s once fighting over a girl with a guy named Chad, yet still been constitutional. The question is whether the order itself complied with existing US law and was formed consistently with the powers of the office, regardless of some Sherlockian divination of intent (just like the Comey discretionary tactics). The additional contention that her colleagues turned a blind eye to pain and suffering etc. is additionally sickening, as their job is not to weigh in there but on constitutionality. What a giveaway of their unconstitutional motivations and actions.
It’s a giveaway that Sotomayor n Kagan were Never Qualified to make Decisions regarding Our most Sacred Document.
Everything the Left views is through the lense of Ideallogy, not Constitutionality.
I Pray Every day that they Go Down the Swamp Drain.
‘Animus’ is another attempt by the Left to look at *anything except the actual laws* of the US.
Judge Scalia must be smiling down on his replacement. Rest in peace good, Sir, Judge Gorsuch and our POTUS have this.
The drain had better have a wide diameter to fit their butts.
Hmmm… The order addressed the unknowable persons coming from only six of over fifty Islamic countries. Ascribing that to animus towards the Religion of Pieces is a serious math failure.
Sotomayer is anything but wise.
Gratified to see this decision.
Don’t believe that democrats will be discouraged by the defeat—-
this is LAWFARE—–the fight/delay/hysteria IS the whole point.
Trump has the stubbornness outlast this nonsense.
Lawfare only works when the courts are stacked with activist judges, and POTUS Trump is working to remedy that.Its only a matter of time to get back on track
“stand with Muslim communities around the world”
Why should we pay any attention to any communities “around the world”? The US Constitution isn’t a suicide pact. Foreigners have no inherent right to come to the US. Period.
Amazing that ACLU is openly declaring allegiance to Islam, not surprised because they’ve spent the past few decades doing their best to use the law to erase Christianity. I’m just amazed that they feel secure in openly declaring their bias.
Well done VSG-PDJT, just by being you people are outing their true faces.
Winning!!!
No worries. The devil has been trying to erase Christianity since the day Jesus was born. But take heart, He has overcome!
Yes!
Yeah, right.
The ACLU is afraid of ISLAM and its commands to take over the entire world for Allah and establish Sharia Law and the Islamic fiqh to supersede the laws of all countries including the United States. The ACLU thinks that if they act like Dhimma and show “solidarity” with Islam, that somehow they’ll receive “merciful treatment” from Islam in any (GOD FORBID) future Caliphate that could include the United States.
Except that the ACLU would be wrong on that train of thought.
We are definitely going to need at least one and hopefully two more actual law-abiders before the unConstitutional misinterpretation of the XIVth Amendment gifting the foreign national babies of foreign nationals born here with the coveted American citizenship is heard.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Looking forward to 7:2 decisions replacing the 5:4 we have lived with for the past several decades.
Hope any USSC vacancies occur before 2020. Grassley says he won’t bring them up in committee since they did the same in 2016.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-05-11/grassley-says-he-d-resist-any-supreme-court-nomination-in-2020
Hopefully Ginsburg will take up base jumping.
As long as they happen before 2024!
Not all wins are created equal.
This win was huuuge for POTUS and MAGA.
Bigly win boys and girls. 🙂
just sent the President a congratulatory email for this win!
Ok The Dissenting Opinions are truly breathtaking in their ignorance! Breyer looks at footnotes and frequently asked questions within State as if he’s an immigrant looking for entry to country! Sotomayor is defending Sharia Law 101! Little analysis on law and comparisons to prior Presidential Action that must now be curtailed against this President only!!
WINNING! And winners love other winners!! Now with SCOTUS confirming POTUS can control immigration, great time for a visit from like-minded folks
POTUS is going to get along with Italy’s new PM just fine!! PM Conte and Deputy PM Salvini are the new coalition government — elected mainly on issue of immigration. POTUS has invited Conte for a WH visit — to celebrate saving Western Civilization??
America and Italy (and Hungary, and Poland) are now both defending western civilization from the EU, the UN, and Soros. Add Obama and Hillary to that list for bombing the shiite out of Libya, leaving it in shambles for use as a handy embarkation dock.
Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini Salvini, who leads the Lega party which forms one half of Italy’s new populist coalition government, acts as its minister of the interior.
His FIRST trip was to meet with Libya’s president to enforce Libya’s SOUTHERN border, to stop the flow of economic illegal migrants at the source.
Too bad Mexico will now have a commie leader who will increase the country’s current promotion of the illegal flow from Central America through Mexico, into our country.
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2018/06/26/italys-salvini-libya-negotiates-deal-illegal-migrants-southern-border/
Would this ruling apply to MS13 countries?
When PDJT says so, yes, it will.
The Tide Is Turning. The Reckoning is Coming. I am glad I lived to see these days.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh to live to December 2024 !
“As long as I am President, I will defend the sovereignty, safety, and security of the American People, and fight for an immigration system that serves the national interests of the United States and its citizens. Our country will always be safe, secure, and protected on my watch.” ~ President Donald Trump comments on ruling
Thank you Mr. President!
To be honest, I haven’t finished reading this and won’t until after work tonight. Besides this decision which under a strict, read absolute, interpretation of what’s clearly stated in the U.S. Constitution is the fact it handed down as (5) to (4)FOUR. Ginsburg (one of S.C. leftist shrikes) who prefers S. Africa’s constitution over “her own” (anybody following how it’s going in the former colonial African countries?), Sotomayor, Breyer, Kagan. 4 to go.
(anybody following how it’s going in the former colonial African countries?)
Yes indeed…it’s a mess. They have a long battle ahead there – sad, but it’s a battle all republics must fight and win to become strong and enduring. Tempered steel takes time and heat!
How long before the federal district court judge in Hawaii slapped with a “you are wrong!” by this Supreme Court decision rules Supreme Court unconstitutional and bans enforcement of Supreme Court decisions nationwide?
I don’t think he’ll be able to sit on the bench for some time. He may need surgery to remove Clarence Thomas’ shoe from his backside.
LikeLike
There is no recording, to be sure.
But you could easily replicate the fury by listening to liberal mobs harass conservatives in restaurants, etc, to be followed by the sound of Rachel Maddow convulsing in tears.
Wise Latina is an imbecile, just like you Nina.
Her health (diabetes) is failing fast and she may go before Ginsberg who is just slowing ossifying.
Sotomayer knows it will be used to regulate the southern border. It gives the President ALL the authority and she knows it. While posing about Muslims, Islam, racism, etc which is just a ruse it is all about Latin America and open borders for her.
Remember how the NYC liberals whined nonstop while Guliani cleaned up their Democrat destroyed city? Then they enjoyed it and bragged about how awesome it was right up to the point where they could get yet another socialist into office so they could junk it all up again. I hate liberals, Democrats, socialists, Bolsheviks, progressives, and all followers of Marx, Baal, Hillary, Obama, etc…
Good job SCOTUS…minus the dissenters, and I applaud you, Mr. President! In a time in which even our libraries are no longer sacred, but have moved into the fascist realm, we do not take our remaining liberties for granted! #MAGA 🇺🇸
