Mars -v- Venus: Three Reality Disconnected Canadians Talk U.S. Relations and NAFTA…

Posted on June 24, 2018 by

Seek first to understand.  During an assembly of Canadian left-spectrum pundits the U.S. and Canada relationship is the topic; the backdrop is the economic consequences, trade and NAFTA.   In this group the high-minded Canadians express their views, their wounded sensibilities, and yet simultaneously highlight an important strategic flaw.

Within their political frame-of-reference, they cannot fathom the tenuous nature of their dependency.  They think they are more important than they are. Their inability to accept the weakness of their economic position is based on their feelings. Pride is very dangerous in negotiations amid apex predators. If you are prideful you provide a strategic advantage for the opposition.  In negotiations, President Trump doesn’t care about ‘feelings’ or opinions toward his approach.

The Canadian economic position is ‘not to lose‘, the Trump position is to win.  There is a huge strategic difference within those two perspectives.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Canada, Legislation, NAFTA, President Trump, Taxes, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US dept of agriculture, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

16 Responses to Mars -v- Venus: Three Reality Disconnected Canadians Talk U.S. Relations and NAFTA…

  1. Everywhereguy says:
    June 24, 2018 at 3:40 pm

    Flakes. 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Joshua2415 says:
    June 24, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    “Build them here!” Problem solved.

    Like

    Reply
    • mtkennedy21 says:
      June 24, 2018 at 3:53 pm

      Worked for Reagan. When the Japanese car makers built those factories in the south, they expected them to be unionized. Imagine their surprise when the UAW lost all the elections, even the one that Volkswagen subsidized.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  3. The Demon Slick says:
    June 24, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    Feeelings…. whoa whoa whoa
    Feeeeeeeeeeeeeeeliiiiiiiiings………

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. pgroup says:
    June 24, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    Some one should ask these guys to point out where President Trump has lost any foreign negotiations.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. fleporeblog says:
    June 24, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    I guess they decided not to invite these two men to the discussion because they realize how SCREWED their country and its citizens are by fighting this fight.

    Those 2 men realize that PDJT has been talking about the imbalance on trade since the 1980s. They also realize that he isn’t bluffing. They know that losing those auto manufacturing factories would literally destroy the Canadian Economy.

    They are begging Justin from Canada to stop this now! They are hoping beyond hope that some of the elderly statesmen can get a sit down with him to tell him to reverse course immediately.

    It is going to be so delicious to watch the train wreck that is happening up North! For Canadians that respect and admire our President, I really feel terrible for you. It sounds like it is going to become a terrible financial situation.

    I would recommend turning as much of your money into American money ASAP. You are going to see in the foreseeable future the Canadian dollar getting destroyed against the US dollar (this is what the future holds; $1 Canadian dollar equaling 0.60 to 0.65 US dollar).

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      June 24, 2018 at 3:52 pm

      Watched this video before and these two Canadians are dealing with the reality of the situations. Worth watching.

      Like

      Reply
  6. jrapdx says:
    June 24, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    Playing “not to lose” inevitably leads to losing, going against a negative goal at best leads to achieving nothing, but in the usual case means less loss, but not no loss. Having a clear idea of a positive goal, striving something to shoot for, is intrinsically superior because even if one falls short of the goal chances are it’s still a gain, one is better off with some success vs. not aiming for the goal in the first place.

    Like

    Reply
  7. bullnuke says:
    June 24, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    The dude calling President Trump’s negotiating team “minions” will go a long way to build those bridges.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. DanO64 says:
    June 24, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    They just won’t listen.

    Like

    Reply
  9. JonS says:
    June 24, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    fools

    Like

    Reply
  10. H.R. says:
    June 24, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    They took a page right out of Vinnie Barbarino’s playbook:

    “I’m so confused!”

    Yeah, right. Pay attention and do the math. There’s nothing confusing about the Trump administration’s position on trade.

    Like

    Reply
  11. Sylvia Avery says:
    June 24, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    Watching that video was oddly disconcerting. I wonder if watching those people talk about PDJT is anything like what one experiences after taking LSD? I felt as though I had been drawn into a strange delusional world where fantasy is thought to be reality, where up is down and black is white.

    Poor Canada. They have no idea who they are dealing with. It’s like they turned to the NYT for guidance on who President Trump is and how and why he does what he does. They have clearly taken bad advice and are horribly mistaken.

    This will not end well for Canada.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. SteveC says:
    June 24, 2018 at 3:50 pm

    I have no idea why so many claim they don’t understand what PDJT is going to do – he’s written a book about negotiating, and he hasn’t wavered from any of the promises he made during a myriad of pre- and post- election rallies.
    If you can’t figure it out, you aren’t really trying, you are being willfully blind, or you you have no cognitive ability.

    Like

    Reply
  13. snellvillebob says:
    June 24, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    The German automakers are already pressing the EU to drop all auto tariffs. Canada needs to do the same.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s