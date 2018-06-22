Now It All Starts Making Sense – Deep State “Fixer”: Henry John Kerner, The Cover-Up Expert….

Years of questions about how so many DC scandals never ended up with any accountability are now slowly beginning to make sense. Henry Kerner is a missing piece of a very frustrating puzzle…
Thanks to the efforts of Judicial Watch, we now find a name at the very heart of some of the most controversial investigative collapses in modern political history.
The same John McCain staffer who told the IRS to weaponize their database to target Tea Party groups, was intimately involved in Fast-and-Furious, Benghazi, IRS and now -under the Trump administration- “Spygate”.
If you wanted to control or cover-up a DC scandal where would you need to be? What position(s) would you need to control? A) the witnesses, and the investigators. In essence, deep inside the agencies or committees doing the investigation. That’s exactly the functionality where Henry John Kerner comes in.
Yesterday it was revealed that Henry J Kerner (Henry Kerner), as a former McCain senior staff official, was part of a bipartisan DC team who constructed the IRS weaponization program to target the Tea Party. That’s bad enough. However, a little more digging, you’re not going to believe this: the same guy who was attached to the prior investigations, is now in charge of all DC “corruption” and “whistle-blowing” cases, including the current FBI and DOJ corruption.
Henry Kerner is Special Counsel in charge of all “whistle-blowing” witnesses and cases of government corruption. Henry Kerner controls the events as the lead official, the Special Counsel in charge of the Office of Special Counsel; and he is in the position to manipulate/control any investigative outcome.
But wait, historic sunlight makes it much worse. Consider Kerner’s DC history:
WASHINGTON – Mr. Kerner graduated from Harvard Law School and spent nearly 20 years working as a career prosecutor in California.
After law school, he joined the staff of the House Oversight Committee, under Chairman Darrell Issa, the chief investigative committee of the United States House of Representatives.
Under Chairman Issa, and later, Chairman Chaffetz, he led investigations of the Federal bureaucracy and fought on behalf of whistleblowers to protect American taxpayers.
Mr. Kerner was the Staff Director under Ranking Member Sen. John McCain of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, the lead investigative committee of Congress.
He then became a Vice President at Cause of Action, a nonpartisan oversight group committed to exposing waste, fraud and abuse in the Federal Government and which has worked with whistleblower and good government groups throughout the country. (link)
Now a whole bunch of things begin to make sense. From his CV summary Henry Kerner would have been in position to influence: Fast-n-furious scandal (Issa), IRS scandal (Chaffetz), Benghazi (Chaffetz, Gowdy, McCain); and now in his position in charge of the entire Office of Special Counsel he would have influence and control over Spygate etc.
Seriously, think about this example.
On April 30, 2013 – Henry Kerner is participating in a meeting with IRS officials about how to best weaponize their agency against voters:
“Henry Kerner said that maybe the solution is to audit so many that it is financially ruinous.” (link)
On September 5, 2014 – Henry Kerner the lead investigative agent who published a report on the investigation into that IRS weaponization (Research via War Economy):
Imagine investigating yourself. That’s exactly what Kerner was doing as a member of the Permanent Subcommittee On Investigations.
And now Henry Kerner is in charge of all investigations of fraud and abuse in government, and the outcomes of whistleblowers?
No wonder the Deep State feels empowered. With DC control agents ensuring the corruption and gross misconduct remains hidden, there’s not much fear of getting caught.
Unreal.
Open secret in Federal government that being a whistle-blower will get you destroyed. Office of Special Council is supposed to protect the whistle-blowers but it appears they are there to bury you.
Here’s Henry Kerner speaking –
National Whistleblower Day 2017 | Special Counsel Henry Kerner
National Whistleblower Center
Published on Mar 29, 2018
Good God he’s straight out of central casting for a mob movie.
He looks a little bit like the guy that Al Capone (DeNiro) smashed his head in with a bat at the table for not playing for the “TEAM.” To me. he he
I can’t even watch the guy! I just hope karma greets him with a vengeance!
I hope he’s removed from from his current position and ineligible for any future gvt service.
Who vetted this guy? Someone has been providing bad info to DJT.
Time and time again we have seen the whistle blowers destroyed.
Yet we see no real attempt to reform those laws.
I can only conclude one thing.
The roots of this thing, the web of corruption runs deeper than I could have ever imagined. Whether loose affiliation or tight coordination, the Deep Srate exist as an entity that is an exteme danger to us all. We are in serious trouble here.
As much as I hate to grow gvt, I think it would be a good idea to establish a Deep State CI detachment. Audits, polys, surveillance… it’s corruption and it must be punished.
Over all these months and all the daily revelations, I have not heard one of the FOX legal contributors or anyone else even mention Conspiracy to Commit Sedition as a potential charge in addition to the known espionage and lying felonies for any of those clowns. That charge alone starts at 20 years prison time.
The sad truth was encapsulated in Judge Jeanine’s lament involving the 18 felonies of Hillary, “who the hell is going to prosecute it”.
This guy is not an ideaogue. He’s a hired gun with situational ethics and morals. He goes to the highest bidder and does his job. But, he should still be fired.
In answer to your question , “who the hell is going to prosecute it”, I believe they will have to use military tribunals because there is so much corruption .
Interesting read on this 2015.
“the letter also confirms that Levin (who is now retired) and McCain put pressure on the IRS to control political speech…”
https://arizonadailyindependent.com/2015/04/11/key-mccain-aides-moved-to-silence-tea-party/
One thing I have wondered about is that Trump has not “activated” his base…
Other than endorsing candidates, and requesting donations on social media, he has not asked anthing from us.
Imagine if he asked us to show up in DC…. how many would go?
Imagine if Trump asked us to all pick up litter on the side of a highway. …. how many would do it?
The closest he gets to showing the grassroots support he has is his rallys.
My husband, sister, brother-in-law and I would be there!
Leverage: “Hmmm. What do ya think swamp? Should I have a DC Pitchfork Rally?”
News headline:
“For the first time in decades the Washington politicians en masse returned to their home states to work for the voters,” stated an anonymous source.
Shown in the background is a photo of deplorables with pitchforks in the ghost town of DC. 😛
That is wise. The time for his ask will come, after Labor Day 2018, concerning the midterm elections. Tactical timing matters. He is a master.
Imagine the roar of millions of Deplorables.
OK, due to all the incredible work of people like Sundance, Judicial Watch, etc, Pandora’s Box is being opened wider & irrefutable facts are becoming known
So when does justice enter into it? When do the perp walks begin?
This entire corrupt & criminal scam has gone on long enough. Do we just allow it to continue & allow the guilty to come up with more ways to obfuscate & spin their crimes?
The usurpation & absolute criminal occupation of the peoples government has reached epic proportions, almost to the point where the entire “government” is going have to be shutdown & rebuilt from the bottom up
Do we need the military to step in?
The only “measure of effectiveness” for final resolution is: who is going to jail?
Just went to Judicial Watch webpage to donate. Got an error because supposedly the webpage redirected too many times. Unreal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happens even if I go directly to donate page.
May be overload? Their servers can’t handle the volume?
Hopefully their coffers are filling nicely.
Thank you for the suggestion.
Time for another visit to the Treehouse link, as well 👍
Thank you!
I worry about President Trump’s safety. I really do. May God protect him and his family. He has too many very important matters to resolve for the sake of America for him to not be allowed to finish what only he (and HE) wants accomplished.
I don’t want him going to UK in July…
I pray for him every night. For him, his family, his cabinet and his country: us.
Tremendous work Sundance!
Many claim that for a “deep state” conspiracy that calls the shots from the shadows to exist, it is necessary for huge swaths of the government to be in on the scam. As we know, this is not true. It’s only necessary to have compromised key people that are either in the right positions or that have the ability to get installed when/where needed. Well placed, a few bad actors can do immense damage.
And the worst of all Deep-Staters bought a house in DC when he left office and is pulling a lot of those well-placed strings! Soros May be funding but he left Obummer and his Alinsky book to run interference (and obstruction)!!
littleannie, ozero acts with impunity and no fear because he restored full life-time protection for former presidents and their spouses. With millions he has, he can afford to hire his own bodyguards, why should taxpayers have to foot the bill? Here is a Daily Caller article I copied a few years ago:
Obama signs bill giving himself lifetime Secret Service protection
ALEX PAPPAS
Political Reporter
3:32 PM 01/10/2013 (Thursday)
President Barack Obama signed a bill into law on Thursday guaranteeing himself Secret Service protection for the rest of his life.
White House press secretary Jay Carney said Obama signed the “Former Presidents Protection Act of 2012” on Thursday. The law affects Obama, former President George W. Bush and future presidents, who under current law would only be protected for 10 years after leaving office.
According to the press secretary’s office, the law “restores lifetime Secret Service protection of former Presidents who did not serve as President prior to January 1, 1997, and their spouses; and provides for protection of all children of former Presidents until they become 16 years of age.”
Republican South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy introduced the bill in the House.
http://dailycaller.com/2013/01/10/obama-signs-bill-giving-himself-lifetime-secret-service-protection/
Thanks again Sundance. After reading no one will ever convince me that those put in charge of investigating, IRS, Fast and Furious, Benghazi as well as the retiring representatives did not know what was going on. That would also include CoC, MSM, Soros, Koch. and the complete obama administration and top personnel from 2008 to present. Would think many more pink slips coming.
I guess we are about to see if the AG has a pair.
After being in the Senate his whole life, Sessions is either utterly blind and clueless or part of it.
dumbfounded…stupefied…dude is not up for the AG job as it now stands…he might have been ok at it 15 or 20 years ago but time has passed him by
How in the world did Jeff Sessions not know all of this? He was a senator while this was all going on. Staggering.
Henry, It is time to choose:
or
BTW, this is a no smoking area.
Time for God to do some eternal “snatch and grabs”.
I know there are some good graduates from Harvard and other Ivy League schools, and many of them read here, but I’m sorry. It is beginning to look like almost everyone who is who in the government that is causing troubles for us Americans comes from one of those universities. I think we should seriously start reject EVERYONE who comes from there. Again, I apologize, but there’s too many of them for us to sort out who we could trust.
Yes. That. I’ve been thinking and saying along those lines. Time to bring it to the public square.
Trump is Ivy League – U. Penn, Wharton School of Business. 🙂
But yes, seems the government is an oligarchy of Harvard, Yale, and Princeton graduates. Throw in Georgetown and Amherst (I think 3 successive CIA Directors were Anherst graduates).
Given the relatively narrow age range in Congress, these people have been going to the same parties and hanging out in the same coffee shops since their mid-twenties. No wonder they turn a blind eye to each others’ actions.
I’m a graduate of one of those institutions. Although unquestionably they are chock full of liberal faculty, the problem starts a lot sooner than that. The great majority of students are already doctrinaire progressives before they ever arrive on campus. They mostly come from well-educated, upper-income families who live in large metropolitan areas on the East Coast, go to a small number of selective colleges, have never worked with their hands in their lives, and have absolutely no clue what America is like. They likely couldn’t name a single person they know who voted for Trump (although many of the invisible people around them did – the doorman, the plumber, the maintenance man at their apartment building). They have lived in a progressive bubble their entire lives, so when they leave law school and stay in the bubble in DC or NY, they don’t know what they’ve missed.
You are so correct, JBOWEN82. While I didn’t go to one of their elite schools I’ve seen enough of them up close and personal to vouch for what you are saying. BTW, their isolation and insulation within their bubble is their Achilles Heel. They absolutely don’t know and don’t care to know their enemy (us) while we know all about them. Thanks for your excellent post.
Maybe, but they don’t have a monopoly. Kevin Clinesmith graduated from University of Michigan
Well, Ann Arbor (U of M) has always been an infestation of extreme Leftism.
They’ve become finishing schools for future governmrnt elites. Look at the path Obama took (or was guided) thru the system.
I took pro-American stances at an elite east coast school, and the levels to which a socialist professor went to to kick me out were unbelievable. When they kicked out a anti-socialist woman from Poland and ruined her career though, I complained. The administration protected the professor, who was from Harvard — in fact during their “investigation,” they never contacted me. Guess that’s not necessary when they already know the answer. When I arrived at a flyover state school to continue my studies, albeit a little worse for wear, a professor there said, “What are you doing here? We never get students like you. What happened?” When I told them, they didn’t believe me. When I showed them the paper trail, they were agog, aghast, and incredulous. They apologized to me on behalf of the academy for this professor’s behavior, which helped a little. I wouldn’t have believed it had I not lived through it.
You sort by actions, not by prior affiliations. That is what progressives do with identity politics. I am a Harvard College grad summa cum laude, a Harvard Law grad cum laude, and a Harvard Business grad Baker Scholar. And am still a dedicated Deplorable who totally identifies with Candace Wallace and Kanye West, even though we have nothing in background common.
If Kerner goes back that far, that deep and in all these cover ups, are we supposed to believe that every member of congress, especially those involved in these investigations do not know his role in all of it? Why have NONE of them come forward with his name? Sorry, I am seething with this information and trust none of them. NONE.
oldschool– Can You name 1 Senator–out of 100–that you trust?
I can’t!
Nope.
It’s awful. I always jokingly tell everyone , “Trust no one.” Y’all, I surely wouldn’t trust any of these traitors. Those who have knowingly stood by and done nothing are just as guilty. Hoping and praying for justice.
Within the last year believe it was Maxi-Pad Waters, one of the mouthy Dimocrappers, said ” …….. and we have all the judges…… ” Time for American justice. If not now when???
LikeLike
Money talks and bull$hit walks in the halls of Congress!!
LikeLike
Oldschool, 100% of the Senate voted to exclude recess appointments by the President.
100%
LikeLike
The Swamp is deeper and meaner than we thought. I say pour oil on it and set it ablaze!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Washington is lucky we have a strong military and a police force coupled with a civilized but at this juncture, a highly pissed off citizenry. This is getting well beyond pitchforks and tar and feathers. Well beyond. Hundreds of felons in our government using their position for political purposes and why not financial as well I would assume. The entire Deep State needs a deep STAKE run through it disgusting heart.
LikeLike
Quote from SD’s post: “Henry Kerner would have been in position to influence: Fast-n-furious scandal (Issa), IRS scandal (Chaffetz), Benghazi (Chaffetz, Gowdy, McCain)”
Interesting that 3 of 4 named above are retired/retiring and nothing was done in their investigations. Jury is out on Issa.
I thought Issa was retiring as well…
Marcia, Issa is retiring at the end of this term. But Jury is still out on his performance, though nothing came of Fast & Furious investigation.
gotcha!
He gave an interview to Sharyl Attkisson about Benghazi being pulled from him and given to Gowdy, insinuating that the fix was in.
How would you like to be any of the three and be up against the Deep State as we now know exist? How could anyone fight that alone? Who could you turn to when EVERYONE is corrupt. Each of the three may have given an honest effort at first, but IMO could not overcome the corruption in the government they found themselves fighting against. It took a VSG being elected OUR President of the United States. Only Our VSG President Donald Trump could accomplish what we see happening. Just him.
In my opinion, those retiring are doing so because a)they’re know by POTUS to be tied to Deep State or b) they are being blackmailed by Deep State or c) they’ve stolen enough and figure it’s time to enjoy it, rather than risk getting caught.
If trump tweets about whistleblowing or even whistles at the press corp…we’ll know he’s on it!
Lurking Lawyer here. I was curious about this, so have done some quick research. I think Sundance’s post misses several key ‘facts’, and is (unusually for him/her) a bit off base.
Was Kerner complicit in the IRS Teaparty targeting? No doubt about it, as Judicial Watch has just exposed. Sheds a very bad light on his boss McCain. Doubt even a senior staffer is more than a water carrier on such policy matters. Not in McCain’s grandstanding nature to delegate.
But can Kerner explain a lot of recent ‘supressed investigation’ events? No way. He was formally nominated on 26 May 2017, to replace 5 year term expiring Carolyn Lerner, who exposed the Dover mortuary scandal in DoD. Lerner had ‘bipartisan support’ for a second term—right, from folks like Elijah Cummings.
No wonder Trump went a different direction. At time of nomination, Kerner was a senior member of conservative watchdog nonprofit CAI. He and McCain had already parted ways.
Ketner Was approved by Senate voice vote 10/16/17. In office 8 months now. His office handles mainly federal whistleblower complaints. Mainly susoected Hatch Act violations, but also anynother stuff (VA), Dover). We know from Nunes that FBI whistleblowers have gone directly to Congress on investigations, not Kerner’s office of special counsel, and those in the FBI want congressional subpoenas to protect themselves from retaliation. So no way just from the fact time line did the foundered 2016 HRC email investigation, or the Fisa warrant abuse ‘spygate’ hatched spring/summer 2016 and executed Oct 2016, involve Kerner even peripherally.
The swamp is a messy place, but lets keep as much factual clarity as possible about it. This ‘Kerner/ failed investigationssuspicion’ linkage is IMO ‘a bridge too far’ (Operation Market Garden, WW2, Monty’s Brain Cramp).
ristvan–Gives me hope SPYGATE has not been buried… I gotta believe Nunes Is white hat and not Naive Hat…
Maybe you did not read the attached links, or maybe you are intentionally being obtuse. Kerner was a key participant in each of the prior investigations. He even interviewed witnesses.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ll take “intentionally being obtuse” for $1,000, please, Alex.
Lurker: Re-read SD post…He doesn’t say that Kerner took action on F&F, Benghazi in this capacity in the Trump Admin. He shows he is linked in an influential role on all of these ‘failed’ cases…and now he has control of all whistleblowing investigative cases…
nobody likes this at the moment in the hindsight of his involvement on the IRS scandal.
SD: restated the obvious just after you did…seriously I’m just gonna start waiting 10 minutes. How do you all type so fast???!!
Right:
here’s the text:
“Yesterday it was revealed that Henry J Kerner (Henry Kerner), as a former McCain senior staff official, was part of a bipartisan DC team who constructed the IRS weaponization program to target the Tea Party. That’s bad enough. However, a little more digging, you’re not going to believe this: the same guy who was attached to the prior investigations, is now in charge of all DC “corruption” and “whistle-blowing” cases, including the current FBI and DOJ corruption.”
I trust Sundance.
I trust Sundance.
The English stopped to brew tea while their comrades were being chewed to pieces during Marketgarden. Go figger. Sounds a lot like DC in my estimation.
Show me the police officer that hasn’t given out a traffic ticket in a month and I’ll show you a future mall cop.
Gotta bag some little fish so you can let the the big ones get away.
A thougth,
Suppose PT knew about this guy and put him where he is to flush out all the rats!?
Very Stable Strategic Genius!
Just sent this article to White House .gov
DTS
Thanks Sundance
I hope McCain lives long enough to be convicted. I can’t even get mad anymore. It’s just hard work now. Crush all these bastards, take their money, take their stuff, ruin their facades. Let’s see Hillary penniless surrounded by those losers at her rallies. She despises her own fans, and she will be forced to live with them. Bill? Will see how his life goes when he’s broke. Chelsea? Ruin her. She’s worse than her mother and (alleged) father. The Wikileaks email show that everyone that knows her hates her. Her kid? Maybe let the baby be adopted by a nice couple in Guatemala or something. Soros? Keel haul.
(bold added)
-snip-
Washington D.C. – Cause of Action Institute (CoA Institute) today sent a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and requested two separate Inspector General (IG) investigations after details emerged about the federal government using confidential taxpayer information to market ObamaCare to individuals who have opted out of the program.
CoA Institute Assistant Vice President Henry Kerner: “Information obtained from tax returns should not be used to sell health insurance. The federal government is obligated to protect the confidentiality of tax returns. Instead, the Obama administration appears to be mining Americans’ tax returns to advertise and sell ObamaCare to people who don’t want it.”
https://causeofaction.org/government-not-use-americans-confidential-tax-information-sell-obamacare/
Cause of Action Institute is a 501(c)(3) oversight group advocating for economic freedom and individual opportunity advanced by honest, accountable, and limited government.
https://causeofaction.org/about/
In his position at CoA he would have been in great location to block and control primary FOIA outcomes.
Amhad Sarsour. Any relation to Linda “pussy protest march” Sarsour?
I did a search and came up with zero connections to Linda Sarsour.
Not to be cliche’ but, Atlas Shrugged. These characters jump out of the pages as reality in 2018. If Mr. Trump had lost, this corruption would have stayed in the dark.In fact they’d be getting cool promotions with highbrow accolades…attaboys from Swamp Management aka the steam that blows off the swamp. We were warned, “who is John Galt?” …Donald J. Trump!!!
THANK GOD!
MAGA
We didn’t just dodge a bullet, we dodge an extinction level event. Thanks you Jesus.
Add this idea to the mix.
1. Let’s talk about how James Comey is a Russian agent.
Maybe people think I’m using hyperbole or argumentation here to make a point?
I’m not. I’m serious.
When the smoke clears years from now we’re going to see numerous FBI agents were Russian agents.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1007129324904951808.html
Verona papers explain that nothing is too far fetched. I think you’re right. Judges too, probably more so.
The Communists have never left since their inception in the late thirties and early forties prior to McCarthy. Even the FBI during this time was tracking their activities…amazing how HIGH up in our govt that we have and are infiltrated. McCarthy was correct all along and yet, no one wants to give him credit for raising that flag…thank you for the Verona Papers and many Soviets who later defected.
Today, my belief, it is the Commies and MB working in conjunction or at least aware of each other in bringing about the downfall of this Promised Land. Think about the Projection the Libs use all the time and they are telling you who is behind this all.
Kerner is the “fox” guarding the henhouse. Trump must fire him.
Peter Strzok used the same MO. Control the investigation in such a way that the prosecutors have to come to the predetermined outcome. Notice how many times the IG stated that the PROSECUTORS showed no bias. However, the investigators…that’s a horse of a different color. Same with everything in recent history. Now I’m wondering if all the House members that conducted the hearings were complicit or did they get snowballed? Are they using the corrupt and controlled “investigation” as cover, or were they pwned by the manchurian congressional aide?
Maybe we should consider handling the likes of Kerner/Mueller/McShame/whoever “in house”. Or at least let’s bring up and discuss the possibility that a Military tribunal should be brought in to usage, ’cause grand juries and senate hearings are and have been ineffectual, and tainted. I’m tired of knowing the sad outcomes of hearings and court cases, SC crap decisions, and what have you. We all know they skateaway unscathed.
Thanks Sundance…your tireless work is very much appreciated.
Consolation Prize: if SD has (correctly) figured this out, what are the odds VSGPDJT has as well?
Henry Kerner has got to be a Super See Eye Eh Spook of the Deepest Darkest Corner of the Deep State.
When nobody will, Kerner will .
Why does President Trump keep him onf?
$64,000 question. Trump had to know this. Certainly Sekulow had to have a clue.
I googled Henry Kerner’s photo and found it but don’t know how to post it here. Dude looks just like a fat Reince Priebus.
Went to Office of Special Counsel website. Press release is that they’ve referred Kelly Anne Conway for two violations of Hatch Act.
Oh, for cryin’ out loud!
ANA GALINDO-MARRONE
Chief, Hatch Act Unit
-snip-
Prior to joining OSC, Ms. Galindo-Marrone was a staff attorney for the School Board of Miami-Dade County, Florida.
LikeLiked by 1 person
the Promise Program author? At least a contributor
No, she has been with OSC since 2000, but thought the connection to Miami-Dade is interesting anyway.
A wretched hive of scum and villainy
That was a couple of months ago, I think.
Until DJT dumps Sessions nothing is going to change. He must take control with a person of action, high regard for the law and is not afraid to prosecute those who break the law.
It occurs to me that perhaps the REAL reason Congress will be kept in session through the summer is so that the President would be prevented from firing Sessions and making a recess appointment of a new AG.
From the OSC website. Looks like a solution is near at hand. Please, Mr. President, we want to hear you say those two little words: You’re fired! Appoint Joe DiGenova as acting head of OSC!
OSC is headed by the Special Counsel, who is appointed by the President, and confirmed by the Senate. The agency employs approximately 110 employees (primarily personnel management specialists, investigators and attorneys) to carry out its government-wide responsibilities. They work in the headquarters office in Washington, D.C., and in the field offices in Dallas, Detroit, and Oakland.
Well, this would definitely explain all the FBI agents waiting to be subpoenaed rather than go the whistleblower route …
So here is this (probably) pivotal swamp creature, hiding in plain sight. His name is all over countless publicly-accessible things. There are, no doubt, many others like him, swampers in positions of power, equally exposed because they previously saw no reason to hide. They need to be identified more proactively.
Perhaps what is needed is a pan-government cross-reference of the “who’s” and the “what’s”, which would make it easy to see the relationships. Start with all of the current job position titles and descriptions in all of the committees (actually, should be the whole “executive service” or whatever it’s called. Add in the “credits” where their names appeared on bills and committee documentation. Trace the ones no longer on the federal payroll to their current positions (i.e. follow the money) and add that data.
It’s an incestuous swamp in the first degree!
Thanks Sundance. Now we know!
Does PDJT know?
Cause he didn’t know when the reporters ganged up on his press secretary…he said he didn’t.
So he is busy and doesn’t get every message we get, apparently.
And Sessions said he doesn’t know whether Strzok is or is not still on the DOJ payroll, when he said PS had lost all clearance.
So Sessions does not know what is going on there either, apparently.
Just want to make sure that the ones that can DO SOMETHING know.
I didn’t see it in the article, and get a 404 if I try to follow a link, but who recommended Kerner to Trump to replace Lerner at Office of Special Council?
TRISTAN LEAVITT
Principal Deputy Special Counsel
-snip-
Tristan Leavitt began as Principal Deputy Special Counsel at OSC after working for eight years on Capitol Hill, including for the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee and the Senate Judiciary Committee. During that time, he conducted congressional investigations into matters such as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Operation Fast and Furious, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, and misconduct at the U.S. Secret Service and the Transportation Security Administration. He also worked with dozens of whistleblowers in these and other investigations.
-snip-
He also served as Chairman Jason Chaffetz’s designated staff member for the new House Whistleblower Protection Caucus.
https://osc.gov/Pages/about-bio.aspx?ID=2
President Trump has done exactly the thing that would place this POS Kerner in a position where he would continue to commit his crimes.
How do you catch a thief? Give him the keys to he money vault and wait. Bait!!! The NSA and what ever other cyber intelligence group POTUS has watching Henry’s every move can now convinct him with proof/evidence.
This also is the crack in Mueller’s SC that will blow open the dam. We will soon learn just who these 13 angry democrats on a witch hunt are.
Personally, I think the witch hunt is a reference to wicken supporting HRC. Maybe she’s the high priestess.
https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2018/04/06/hillary-clinton-visits-witches-coven-in-manhattan/
President Trump knew that he would have a very hard and maybe non successful time prosecuting past crimes. Much had been deleted, covered up, destroyed.
In order to get a solid 100% fail proof case, evidence connecting the crimes to the crime is necessary. That’s why he let all the past admin retain their security clearances. Each and every one of BHO & HRC team were under a microscope. Because P. Trump knew they were all desperate to cover their tracks, leaving them with thier security clearances was the perfect psyop
Kerner could clear his name by sitting down for a long interview with a conservative newscaster. I would love to hear his explanation of these investigations and the fruit they yielded.
Akh says: “… How did Obama accomplish all of this so easily and so completely? …”
It was not Obama, it was his handlers — I call them the Banksters but now they own the Trans-national Corporations too.
Suggested reading:
The Creature from Jekyll Island, The Federal Reserve, talk by Edward Griffin
The US Federal Reserve FINANCED the Bolshevik Revolution!!!
Congressman McFadden’s Speech before the Attempts on His Life, Part 1
Bankrolling the Bolshevik Revolution
The Network of Global Corporate Control
A VERY long set of comments on Karl Marx as a tool of the European Aristocracy and the Rothschilds. THINK about the involvement of the UK and other EU countries in setting up the MUH Russia con-job.
Same families different verse.
If Kerner’s in that position there’s no telling who he may know – he may have a cutout or two between him, and other folks who can arrange a much more final end to problems he may have on his hands, if you know what I mean.
(bold added)
PATRICK HARTOBEY
Director of Legislative Affairs
-snip-
Patrick comes to OSC from the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform (OGR). During his time there, Patrick worked on a variety of issues, such as oversight of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, the District of Columbia, federal procurement and acquisition, and the 2020 Decennial Census. While in law school, Patrick clerked for OGR and the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, working on investigations such as the IRS targeting scandal and a financial company’s misuse of financial products.
https://osc.gov/Pages/about-bio.aspx?ID=37
“Over 200 Admirals and Generals endorsed me to run this country.” —Candidate Trump in debate vs Hillary. Several of those officers were purged by the Obama regime.
Reckoning…
