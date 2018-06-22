Now It All Starts Making Sense – Deep State “Fixer”: Henry John Kerner, The Cover-Up Expert….

Years of questions about how so many DC scandals never ended up with any accountability are now slowly beginning to make sense. Henry Kerner is a missing piece of a very frustrating puzzle…

Thanks to the efforts of Judicial Watch, we now find a name at the very heart of some of the most controversial investigative collapses in modern political history.

The same John McCain staffer who told the IRS to weaponize their database to target Tea Party groups, was intimately involved in Fast-and-Furious, Benghazi, IRS and now -under the Trump administration- “Spygate”.

If you wanted to control or cover-up a DC scandal where would you need to be? What position(s) would you need to control? A) the witnesses, and the investigators. In essence, deep inside the agencies or committees doing the investigation. That’s exactly the functionality where Henry John Kerner comes in.

Yesterday it was revealed that Henry J Kerner (Henry Kerner), as a former McCain senior staff official, was part of a bipartisan DC team who constructed the IRS weaponization program to target the Tea Party. That’s bad enough. However, a little more digging, you’re not going to believe this: the same guy who was attached to the prior investigations, is now in charge of all DC “corruption” and “whistle-blowing” cases, including the current FBI and DOJ corruption.

Henry Kerner is Special Counsel in charge of all “whistle-blowing” witnesses and cases of government corruption. Henry Kerner controls the events as the lead official, the Special Counsel in charge of the Office of Special Counsel; and he is in the position to manipulate/control any investigative outcome.

But wait, historic sunlight makes it much worse. Consider Kerner’s DC history:

WASHINGTON – Mr. Kerner graduated from Harvard Law School and spent nearly 20 years working as a career prosecutor in California. After law school, he joined the staff of the House Oversight Committee, under Chairman Darrell Issa, the chief investigative committee of the United States House of Representatives. Under Chairman Issa, and later, Chairman Chaffetz, he led investigations of the Federal bureaucracy and fought on behalf of whistleblowers to protect American taxpayers. Mr. Kerner was the Staff Director under Ranking Member Sen. John McCain of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, the lead investigative committee of Congress. He then became a Vice President at Cause of Action, a nonpartisan oversight group committed to exposing waste, fraud and abuse in the Federal Government and which has worked with whistleblower and good government groups throughout the country. (link)

Now a whole bunch of things begin to make sense. From his CV summary Henry Kerner would have been in position to influence: Fast-n-furious scandal (Issa), IRS scandal (Chaffetz), Benghazi (Chaffetz, Gowdy, McCain); and now in his position in charge of the entire Office of Special Counsel he would have influence and control over Spygate etc.

Seriously, think about this example.

On April 30, 2013 – Henry Kerner is participating in a meeting with IRS officials about how to best weaponize their agency against voters:

“Henry Kerner said that maybe the solution is to audit so many that it is financially ruinous.” (link)

On September 5, 2014 – Henry Kerner the lead investigative agent who published a report on the investigation into that IRS weaponization (Research via War Economy):

(Link to PDF)

Imagine investigating yourself. That’s exactly what Kerner was doing as a member of the Permanent Subcommittee On Investigations.

And now Henry Kerner is in charge of all investigations of fraud and abuse in government, and the outcomes of whistleblowers?

No wonder the Deep State feels empowered. With DC control agents ensuring the corruption and gross misconduct remains hidden, there’s not much fear of getting caught.

Unreal.

Advertisements