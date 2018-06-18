White House Press Briefing With DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Sarah Sanders…

DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen appeared with White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders to discuss the ongoing issues with border security and specifically the more recent increase in arriving alien minors, most unaccompanied by parents, and the subsequent problems.

Excellent briefing by DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen:

.

As many long time CTH readers will note, the current crisis is an outcome of prior administration policy and the HHS decision to throw massive amounts of money at immigration and creating a business model for human trafficking using taxpayer funds.

Bottom line, as long as U.S. Taxpayer funds can be sent to private corporations; and those corporations can then fund the human traffickers; and those human traffickers can then provide the aliens that generate the taxpayer funds; none of this will change. It is a business model.

(Link To Graphic)

That’s just one organization, for part of one year.

For a historic review on the “Big Three” immigration business owners – SEE HERE –

Advertisements