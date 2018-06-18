White House Press Briefing With DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Sarah Sanders…

DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen appeared with White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders to discuss the ongoing issues with border security and specifically the more recent increase in arriving alien minors, most unaccompanied by parents, and the subsequent problems.
Excellent briefing by DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen:
.
As many long time CTH readers will note, the current crisis is an outcome of prior administration policy and the HHS decision to throw massive amounts of money at immigration and creating a business model for human trafficking using taxpayer funds.
SEE HERE
Bottom line, as long as U.S. Taxpayer funds can be sent to private corporations; and those corporations can then fund the human traffickers; and those human traffickers can then provide the aliens that generate the taxpayer funds; none of this will change. It is a business model.
That’s just one organization, for part of one year.
For a historic review on the “Big Three” immigration business owners – SEE HERE –
Does that mean The Witch Hunt shuts down also?
Hey, it could shut down the FBI and DOJ. Kinda like defunding!!
It is getting real very quickly now.
I agree. She was great. Go get them Secretary Nielsen. Chew them a new one.
Yes – the looney and snarky libs (mascaraing as journalists) got quiet when she hit them with the fact that 12,000 out of 15,000 children are showing up WITH OUT THEIR PARENTS – that there parents sent them to take that dangerous journey up through Mexico by themselves!
Yeah, okay but what about the 2,000 others….was pathetic. She did great!
I thought she was a little squishy when he first appointed her, but she seems to be understanding that her job is to represent PDJT, not her inclinations.
Anyway, this was a great briefing, except for the idiot press of course.
General Kelly was the squishy one. You could tell he had a hard time with these issues. He knew his #2 was the one for the job.
There is no crisis. This is a coordinated effort to change the narrative and bash President Trump. They all get together and plan it, they coordinate talking points, then they roll out the media blitz. Politicians feign caring, celebrities hashtag, and dozens of similar stories are released day after day. It’s a made up political attack disguised as humanitarianism. Nobody asks the obvious question. What happens if we announce that a child is a free ticket in?
The liberals are making this an election issues…it worked with previous Presidents (Bush 2) but POTUS understands their MO and has Cabinet and staff on board that fight back. EVen with a very willing media (and apparently former First Ladies) eager to spread falsehoods about the situation ,,,,conveniently forgetting the last decade…I don’t think it’s going to work this time.
You hit the nail on the head. This is all about bashing and beating Trump because the liberals other tactics have failed. Just another trick.
She’s tough and composed. I was proud of her. Excellent presentation of facts under fire.
And beautiful!
I think she is too but please never tell my wife I told you so.
Nearly all conservative women are attractive. Nearly all liberal women are pig-ugly.
My theory is that liberals leadership — even at low levels — are abused children who got older without ever getting past their injuries. They’re trapped forever in ruinous anger, displaced to “everybody who doesn’t agree about how I’ve been victimized and help me blame someone else.”
You can’t spend all your time being angry without looking ugly.
Cool post Sundance! I hope she sees it. Her opening statements really were spectacular and she handled the press questions far better than I feared. I feared the worst I’m afraid. I think she should release photos of the kids playing video games, getting free medical care and going to school too. I’ve seen some pics from Breitbart and they’re better taken care of than my disabled child who is an American citizen full of family that fought and slaved for this country for generations.
LikeLiked by 14 people
The truth spoken by Sec. Nielsen. Fake News CNN stokes the lies yet again.
LikeLiked by 9 people
filia…tha’t ok.
cnn is just a circle jerk.
aren’t even a M people watching this swill.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks Sundance! You are a gem!
She just earned my respect!
I venture to say that all the hands up in the photo were MSM asking to be excused because they peed their pants.
Lol
Trump has some smart people in the room. Now, if he can get rid of the do nothing people I’ll feel better.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Our President hit them with a MOAB that they weren’t prepared for! We have seen a flood of illegals over the past 3 months (50K per month). The adults are screwed and with our zero tolerance policy, they are expedited for their crime of coming into the country illegally and are shipped back to wherever they came from.
Those that come with their actual children find their kids removed while they face their charge of crossing our border illegally. They are shipped back while their children are relocated.
Many families are going to say HELL NO to trying to cross our border illegally. The days of everyone getting to stay are GONE! This KILLS the incentive for them.
That is the FEAR of the WHORES, Democrats, RINOs, Globalist, CoC, Koch Brothers, Soros and the damn religious organizations that profit. Our Lion 🦁 and his team have killed the golden goose. Watch the numbers drastically drop in the months ahead. The folks I referenced are aware and they are mortified of the American Public finding out and thanking our President
This will be lost on all the hystericals out there… Truth doesn’t change anything for them
LikeLiked by 4 people
The only hope is the Republicans and Independents. So we can win but we’re going to have to work just as hard as we did last election cycle.
–But think of our progress. We really are winning. Trump is enacting the whole plan, remaking the party over in his image as this site recognized only he could.
–So the Left is having fits and spasms but we have to let it motivate us all the more the same way we did to get this far.
Oh, I’m motivated, Mia C. I’m motivated.
Good pep talk, too. We can’t sit back, because the Marxists/Communists have been plugging away at this for over a century.
Well said.
Leverage economic Mr. President. Tell Mexico that if she does not secure her border and stop the stream of illegal immigrants then US will block all money transfer to Mexico including the corporation internal money transfer. plus 25% border security fee for all goods enter US from Mexico. Let see how fast the illegal stop
LikeLiked by 15 people
That would make too much sense.
LikeLiked by 4 people
wj, no no…Trump has talked ab this in terms of $$$ it represents.
LikeLike
From your lips to God and Trump’s ears.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I have to assume some answers are either too difficult due to GOPe, Dem, international resistance or not yet the right time for it.
It’s not like he hasn’t thought this through
Just the threat from Treasury to prosecute money laundry would stop all companies from doing money transfer to Mexico. Impose the fee and demand prepaid before your cargo being process from US Custom or inspect every inch of that truck will take 1 week to enter US. That is my take
Furious! 50,000 each month for past 3 months? My God this is nuts- they’re coming in droves and they will never leave.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So far the only Wall we have is Trump, Sessions, the good people of the Border Patrol, ICE and DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen (former #2 to DHS General Kelly.)
They have drawn the red line at the border.
Now it is up to us to demand the Wall and build it NOW!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Did she say 50,000 a month come illegally to this country..?
The unaccompanied children cost a lot of money. 10,000 children without parents..?
Out of what pot comes the cost for this..?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pot? Pot? It’s coming out of your wallet.
“What’s in your wallet”
Barely anything but President Trump has been busy changing that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pot?
Maybe it’s the same “pot” that contains the “Social Security lockbox”.
There is no pot. There is no money. They don’t even print any up. They just add more zeroes in the computer, out of thin air.
National debt? $20 trillion?
Will never be “paid back”.
What will happen instead is that at some point there’ll be a major “reset” forced on us and you’ll wake up and your money (salary, savings, retirement, house value) will be worth 1/7th what it was the day before.
There’s your “pot”
It’s a race, nimrodman. If President Trump can grow the economy fast enough, we stand a chance of covering our unfunded obligations.
Bu-t-t-t-t-t-t… if our Congress Crapweasels don’t cut spending at the same time, then yeah, we’ll never catch up.
Idea!💡
Let’s cut Congress to two members and they must publish their home and D.C. address, along with a list of their immediate family. I get the feeling they might be a little more responsive – and careful with the nation’s purse – if half the U.S. population was keeping an eye on them.
😳
LikeLiked by 17 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
But, but “the Statue of Liberty is weeping.” Oprah’s lover Gayle King said that today.
Who are these freaks? Andrew Breitbart was right. They are freaks!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hahahaha
She said that???
Idiot’s, one and all.
Yep. Homan said that “over 80% of these claims are frivolous”.
There are leftist orgs down there coaching these so-called ‘asylum seekers’ on what to say, in order to get in.
It’s really outrageous.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Now you know why the left didn’t raise hell when Amnesty George Bush started pumping money into these things under the title “faith-based initiatives.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
wheatie, yep…its what these people do…
never have quite figured out how they support themselves, but ideology is their life.
Its why we have so many messes needing attention.
We have been busy being citizens, parents, and taxpayers for decades.
For the same decades, they have been pushing their ideology into every crack where we have allowed it.
When we were not electing its Leaders.
The MSM is just pushing the lie and false narrative that PDJT is a heartless compassion less ogre. The MSM are merely projecting their own sins and the sins of the adult (15yr+) illegals onto the President.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t worry, Larry
It’s already back-firing.
Nielson doesn’t seem tough enough to do the job. She showed weakness to the press and they devoured her.
Rich Hahn says:
“Nielson doesn’t seem tough enough to do the job. She showed weakness to the press and they devoured her.”
__________________________________________
The media was purposley comprehension impaired .
Nielson was tough in an inteligent way. What keeps coming through is that the media has no respect for women specially an intelligent women.
LikeLiked by 3 people
She did waiver during the press part. But it wasn’t as bad as I expected so I was judging against that. I just hope Trump can turn this around. I fear the RINO’s and Dems will collude to give us a bad bill full of amnesty, an open border and overall welcome mat to all these illegals.
–Maybe we should all contact our horrific so-called representatives and demand they stay true to what got Trump elected.
Mia…Trump has to sign off…trust him…he is not going to sign off on unicorns and teddy bears for all.
I respectively disagree. Secretary Nielson owned that room the moment she stepped up to the podium. Shse spoke with clarity, authority and hard core information regarding the law she swore to uphold. Those presstitutes were chewed up and spit out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agreed! Too many people want to see screaming and yelling and fists flying in order to show strength. Might doesn’t make right
sassy, that’s was my impression also.
I think she watched film of the buffoonery and subterfuge the pressitutes dish before she came out on the podium.
I am sure she was forewarned.
Rich, wow, maybe we watched different versions here. dunno
I was impressed w/her.The msm has tried to pit her against Trump to the point where some here saw her as a liability.
I think she’s an asset myself.
my $.02
Many of these press weasels are not house-broken enough to be allowed into the WH briefings.
Kick out the unruly ones.
Then let that be an example to the others, to behave or be expelled.
I thought Sec Nielsen did a great job.
Our press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a saint for putting up with these weasels on a daily basis.
LikeLiked by 11 people
crazy when you watch it, isn’t? how utterly hateful and arrogant they are…
LikeLiked by 9 people
Sarah should have a paint ball gun and shoot them when they go kindergarten.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Or a tazer gun.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Or a shovel.
LikeLiked by 6 people
… cracks me up every time I read about the shovel of “persuasion”…
Sledge hammer works the best.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I always had a fondness for The Pit and The Pendulum.” 😳😁🤣
A shovel is so… abrupt. On the other hand, a shovel does rapidly clear the schedule for more leisurely pursuits, so there is that.
😜
(Sylvia, the shovel meme and its attendant insider’s humor is some of the best of the TreeHouse. Long may your branch grow and prosper.)
Definitely a shovel Sylvia!!!
I gotta say–I feel so empowered by watching 2 smart decisive women fielding the cess pool of agitated journos with solid answers with no spin whatsover!
Thank you Sarah Sanders and Madam Sec. Nielson!! YOU MAKE US ALL PROUD!!!
Tazer seats! And Sarah holds the button! Corrective and entertaining!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent idea!
No Depends allowed.
Let them stew in their own… juices, so to speak.
Sarah’s so capable of handling spoiled press brats.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Plain Jane says:
“Sarah’s so capable of handling spoiled press brats.”
__________________________________________
The more successful POTUS is the more unhitched the media becomes.
They are truly a sad sod.
I was cooking and watching Dobbs on FBN and the Kennedy show came on and defended these lies by showing the kids in cages during 2014, She said “This video is from 2014, but it’s happening now.”
It is a lie. Fox knows it’s a lie, Kennedy knows it’s a lie.
All of these faux ‘libertarians’ have sold out,
I’m disappointed in myself for taking the bait.
It’s sad , I need to wear ear plugs to avoid never ending fiction.
LikeLiked by 2 people
FAUX
Yes, I could only take a minute or two of the press and turned it off at that point. Not because of her, but because of them,
There are religions, not going to call them churches, who have used the unaccompanied minors like a bag of silver. I know that Lutherans, Baptist, and Catholic charities had government contracts to care for them. Do you remember how that turned out for Obama’s DACA? Well, back in ’14, there were “youths” in middle schools who were 22 years old. It was 3 hots and a cot for those tattooed thugs. This will be more of the same.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yeah. No offense to churches but they do regularly help illegals as a money laundering scam plus way to get butts in their pews. My own church teaches English as a second language as a way to recruit. The Catholic church is the worst though. Unlike Protestant churches they don’t evangelize, so their way of growing the Catholic church and keeping power is through getting people from Catholic countries to immigrate and encouraging poor people to have as many kids as possible. Again, no offense but there is that side to organized religion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed, but there is also the fact that the churches are hired by the government as contractors so that it appears to us rubes, that the “churches” are settling the refugees.
Nope, at that point, they aren’t churches, they are federal contractors. It is one of the more successful scams of the federal government.
And of course the MSM helps sell this scheme.
She’s a “take no baloney” gal.
As far as the business model, SD hit the bullseye. I had an awful feeling when Bushy instituted his points of light, partnering gov and non profits. I didn’t like it one iota. Wonder if somehow there’s a connection between POL and the payoff to churches to find housind for “immigrants.”
Just thinkind out loud.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It sounded good back in 1990, R Perot was right.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not to me. Heck, I’m still skeptical of school tax credits. 🙂
She is pretty good at changing her position to suit the admin she works for, I will give her that.
I emailed the white house and basically said I couldn’t care less for the 3rd world immigrant filth children. They are not my concern. U.S. Citizen were NOT Illegals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kirstjen gets a RAISE!!!!!!!!!!!!
We were on the fence about her for a long time.
She has the stones to do this job.
Well done.
Anyone know if HHS is still giving millions in grant money (or ANY amount) to the Baptist, Catholic, and Lutheran charities that keep this racket going?
Cut the funds by 50% and you’ll cut the problem by 100%. There’s a rake via the “administrative fees” doncha’no.
Halve the fees (or more!) and there is no money for “administration.” If the church members are really sincere, they’ll gladly provide the funds for administration.
According to recent polls, there aren’t that many ‘sincere’ butts warming the pews.
Sundance… From your last (See Here)…above
Dated
July 22, 2014!!!
All the bastages in dc have been milking US dry so they can stuff US in the hole!!!
I’m lookin at you, TED!!!! McShame.. Moonbeam… FEINSTEIN!!!!!!!
TEDDY Bears my a$$!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Those ‘corporations’ are also in bed with the drug/human trafficking cartels that run from central America along the spine of Mexico.
Read your ‘see here’ report from 2014 sundance. Great work.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you were to take a survey of the residents of the largest senior government subsidized housing complex, located in downtown LA, Angelus Plaza, you will find that a majority are immigrants.
Currently? No vacancy. http://angelusplaza.org/
I can tell you there are 1,000’s of older Americans who could sorely use that housing, instead many sleep on the street.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Angel mom is right.
Why is congress not walking the streets and feel sorry for children whoa live with parents on the street or children who only have mom and she does drugs. Why do they bend backwards and worry over children of illegals who are well taken care off..?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Because it makes the sheeple “feel good”, singingsoul. When it comes to OPM (Other Peoples Money), Congress will spare no to maintain their ‘holier than thou’ image that is good for a large number of sheeple votes.
April made a snide comment at the end because Sarah wouldn’t take her question, boo hoo honey. And Kirstjen was amazing, didn’t miss a beat. Too bad the narratives were already written for the news. I watched ABC with their “audio” they didn’t even confirm it was real. New lows for these pathetic propagandists.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You ever notice the new media is basically the old media with a different spelling. FOX and the rest just wag the tail…Thanks for the link. I follow very little twitter and no cable or network news…I can pick up the latest Fake News smear campaign from the flow of comments and I’d rather spend my time on these links…MAGA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Alex: Same here. I no longer follow any traditional “news sources.” Mostly, I just skim web sites and focus on the comments sections. That’s where the Peoples’ voice can be heard, although reading comments requires a lot of active filtering (i.e. common sense, reason, logic, rhetoric, philosoph; in other words, thinking).
LikeLiked by 1 person
For some reason I can’t like anybody’s posts. I would have for them all but WordPress won’t let me.
Mia, takes a second longer, but you can always put up a “nice post” comment. I don’t sign into WordPress so I can’t like comments. So I just try to recognize stellar thinking with a quickie.
Same here, starfcker. I don’t give as many ‘boosts’ or compliments as I’d like (don’t want to clutter comment threads) but here and there to let some posters know they are appreciated.
Mia C is on a roll, eh? Some good stuff.
I have to make a comment first,before I can like.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, same here. It seems to “refresh” the login or something,
Same here, even when I’m logged in.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Great post. I’m starting to really love Tucker Carlson.
I wanted to post this article on the Pres thread, but I think is fits well here especially with reference to Mr Tucker’s points about the family. It is about what happened in Britain under Blair, but the basic points limn what also was and is happening in the US.
“Marxism didn’t die. It’s alive and well and living among us
New Labour was a triumph of the reborn left, made to seem like a takeover by the right”
Peter Hitchens
https://www.spectator.co.uk/2018/06/marxism-didnt-die-its-alive-and-well-and-living-among-us/
Worth a read.
The media is pushing this story line to take the focus off of the IG report and Trump’s successes with NK. They are also trying to pin Obama’s mess with DACA and Immigration onto Trump. They know that Ryan is pushing two Bills to be voted on Immigration in the House. The media knows that if they harp loudly, the RINO GOP will buckle and vote for the moderate version of the Bill which is Amnesty.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
Except Wayne, Hollyweird celebrities… well, do we really want to leave some children to their mercies? God only knows what they’d do to the kids
Good point. Just have them put up the money and go on along their merry celebrity way.
( And no using their celebrity to beg US to front the money. Let ’em open their own wallets.)
I just hope Trump stands strong. I can’t stand having all these illegals given the gift of citizenship.
–Unbelievable. I don’t see how the RINO’s aren’t going to give millions of line jumping, fence hopping thieves free healthcare, schooling, Section 8 housing, Obamaphones, college, lunches and medical care.
–You’ll never see Mexico take our ghetto gang members and welfare cases onto the backs of THEIR middle class. Yet we have to do that for an entire hemisphere.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She could discuss five ways to solve a rubiks cube. I’m there.
LikeLiked by 3 people
10k of 12k kids in “custody” came without their parents. So, we’re talking about 2k here. Put them up for adoption/foster care and don’t admit any more. If the parents want them back, deport the whole family. And stop all welfare to non-US citizens. If the churches want to help poor people, let them take it out of their offerings as my church does. Taxes should go to fund the government. Period.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here is Hillary in 2014 explaining that illegal immigrant children being detained is the law. This interview is complete with “kids in cages” but I don’t remember the outrage by the leftists and their lapdog media.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I want to hear the rampant hypocrisy, especially given her latest b.s. tweets, but then I’d have to hear her voice. I just can’t do that with a fresh meal on the stomach. I think I’ll tweet it out to others though to at least spread the word.
Funny how back then the media called them “makeshift shelters” but now they magically transformed into “kids in cages at a nazi concentration camps”.
WOW!!!!!!!!!!!! I just watched it. Holy mackerel she’s a lying hypocrite. I tweeted it to as many people as I could. We really need to get this out there.
She was great!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m so tired of feeling last in my own country. You’d never see a rabid press coming out so fiercely to help the downtrodden tax payer funding zillions upon zillions of illegals feeding at our trough.
–I heard that the percentage of them that actually work is painfully low. So for the big businesses to get their field slaves we have to care for zillions of others to get a lifetime of handouts that could be going to fix up our neighborhoods and cities. Every American city is a run down murder capital and the Dems force us to import the entire 3rd world to make it that much worse, all for Democratic votes and few field slaves.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So the resistors of PDJT’s administration are encouring the Mexicans and people of Central America to send their children to our borders unaccompanied with the promise of citizenship and or a job and benes. Poor chumps. You might think that you’ll come out ahead eventhough you have to let yourself be used, but in the end you’ll find that you’ve just been used and you didn’t even get a decent meal out of it.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well if you’re a leftist, that’s the whole point.
THIS presser with DHS Sec. Nielsen shows exactly how the progressive left’s media whores can be pimp-slapped repeatedly for all to see. It has been the executive branch – almost exclusively – standing its ground. Sure would be nice to see Congress grow a set and do the same thing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
” Sure would be nice to see Congress grow a set and do the same thing.”
_________________
As she said, Congress (corrupt) and the courts (corrupt) created the problem.
They benefit from the creation of the ‘problem’ the same way Mexico and Canada benefit from NAFTA and therefore would NEVER ‘fix’ it.
Expecting a corrupt Congress or a corrupt judicial system to ‘fix’ anything is a Gordian Knot tied around an infinitely looping computer ‘error’ message.
Doing the same thing, over and over again, expecting a different result… apparently that’s POLICY now.
As the wall is completed in sections, everything gets funneled thru the poe’s (ports of entry). They will need to be hardened as the cartel-controlled Mexican Army is more and more used to protect shopments of drugs and humans. My prediction: Border Patrol and CBP will be able to call for backup from our military, which should be stationed nearby.
If I was president Trump…
I would have a breakdown of the cost for each kid when they get here to the US… and all the benefits that come…
Then Break down the cost of a family living on Social security…. then demand congress raise Social security benefits
Whats the bet the kid makes out 5 times better….
If he did this… you watch how fast this would end and Leftist heads EXPLODE
“Kirstjen Nielsen: “And we need Congress to fully fund our ability to hold families together through the immigration process.”
__________________
Not a DIME. Not one more single DIME to help FOREIGNERS when our own country is $20 trillion in debt and under constant attack by the very same traitors who are CREATING and FACILITATING the immigration invasion.
Set up .50 Cal machine guns on the border, and make an example. That will stop the FOREIGN INVASION (act of war) immediately.
.
“Until these loopholes are closed by Congress, it is not possible as a matter of law, to detain and remove whole family units who arrive illegal in the United States.”
__________________
The *&*% you say, lady.
Makes my blood BOIL.
It is a matter of NATIONAL SECURITY to SECURE THE BORDER. Matters of national security and national emergency are the purview of the Commander in Chief, and he can shut down the whole &^%$&*$#^@^$ border TONIGHT if necessary.
.
“Congress and the courts created this problem, and Congress alone can fix it.”
___________________
Do you even HEAR YOURSELF?!?
If what you said it true, then it CAN’T be fixed. Corrupt congress and corrupt courts CREATED this problem because they were bought off and PAID to do so. Lawlessness created the lawless problem.
How can a corrupt Congress and a corrupt Court system — who gains from the lawlessness and corruption — ever FIX it?
By comparison, Canada and Mexico BENEFIT from NAFTA, and therefore Canada and Mexico will NEVER ‘fix’ NAFTA. Exact same principle at work HERE.
.
“Until then, we will enforce every law we have on the books to defend the sovereignty and security of the United States.”
____________________
The only LAW you need to worry about is the Constitution and your OBLIGATION to DEFEND our NATION from INVASION, and from all enemies, foreign and domestic.
There is enough going on right now to keep you busy just doing THAT for the next 500 years!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let me summarize. System is broke. Swamp does not want it fixed. I want to kill women and children. Got it.
The way the law is now,. “The only option is to not enforce the law..”.. Every commie reporter in that room knows it – that is exactly what they want. They are in on the scam.. The deep state has the MSM propaganda machine tied up high and tight.. You don’t get white house press duty unless you are a full red commie..
The reporters were like piranhas.. which shows this is obviously a very important front to the leftists/globalists communist Antifan pusch within the United States to create a Socialist State.. It satisfies many of their rules to topple The Republic – increasing poverty, increasing government debt, increasing welfare, increasing class warfare..
The Secretary wasted her breath answering to the commies.. They are the enemy..
I’m not near tired of winning – we need to set off the commies – and I mean light them up..
TAKE AWAY THEIR INVASION IMMEDIATELY.. SHUT THE BORDER DOWN NOW WITH THE MILITARY AND START DEPORTING..
Stop pussy-footing around.. Pick the fight..!!
Overload the commies so they blow their fuse.. Riots and burning across the Nation.. Then we have reason to call out the Military and Police forces to round up all the commies and their leaders ..
Use their own strategy against them..
I’ll bet Napalitano and Johnson left behind a real nest of vipers for Sec. Neilson to deal with,
Wow! Horrible! Still just slavery! But we’re paying for it!
I have a “thing” for Kirstjen Nielsen.
That’s it. Just wanted to throw that out there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
well, inquiring minds DID want to know …
Understandably.. She exhibits Aryan features that sets off your primal male invisible radar alarm.. You see strong mating potential.. stops you in your tracks.. Light skin, hair and eyes, long thin nose, strong cheekbones and jaw.. smart.. and probably a little fiesty (but that usually comes with the package – and is a good trait to pass on, especially if she bears a male..). Good pick.. She’s a winner..
LikeLiked by 1 person
… I liked the square shoulders in that business suit, too.
Hey, I’m a man but that doesn’t mean I can’t be a slave to fashion …
I assumed you were a fashionista just by your avatar alone, nim.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent retort!
Yet another media manufactured fauxtroversy.
Anything to avoid talking about the many successes of POTUS as we near election season, and yet another attempt to take him down.
Two words for them: Trump Boomerang!
Turn the clock back to 1962 for a moment of historical intetest. 1962, James Meredith (African American) applies to Ol Miss. The Mississippi authorities including the hovernor refuse him. JFK and RFK try to tap dance thru the comfrontation, but in the end they are compelled to enforce Merideth’s civil rights. They turn to the FBI, but Hoover refuses to commit agents. They try the US Marshalls. But there are only 300 in the entire US, political appointees mostly serving as bailiffs. Finally he calls on the Border Patrol and some Bureau of Prison officers who are sworn as deputy marshalls. Armed with only sticks and tear gas they face off against probably the ugliest most violent crowd ever assembled, protecting Merideth intil troops could come the following day
Two-pronged approach:
1. Illegal border crossers – current “no tolerance” policy: prosecute as criminal offense, detain and process them back out in a matter of hours or days at most. Detain entire families together, if they can be proved to be related, and deport them all. If there are kids left over (not actually family, trafficked under false pretense) maybe you make foster children out of ’em, I dunno.
2. So-called “asylum seekers” – international asylum policies call for them to seek asylum in the first ‘safe’ country they enter. US should deny them – even at “ports of entry” and insist that Mexico accept them.
That’d be a start.
… “family reunification”
Yes, by all means reunite families.
Back in their own frikkin’ home country.
Just venting, pls excuse me
Its so freaking infuriating that we continuously let the left control the narrative. Every second spent talking about this is a win for them. Even talking about how we shouldn’t be talking about it prevents people talking about all the good news due to POTUS, and the REAL bad news, that our OWN government tried to steal an election from us.
Anyone talking about this should respond with NOTHING but:
“Ok, well we will build a wall and stop this problem before it happens.”
dawg: It would also help for people to stop watching, listening to, or reading MSM drivel. Permanently.
I thought Kirstjen was brilliant today. Where has she been hiding all these years?
Sessions on Ingram right now discussing this issue.
The media talking heads are just spewing juvenile emotive statements to create hysteria. I nearly spewed when Gayle King said ‘Lady Liberty must be crying tonight’. As SD says you have to break the people smugglers business model. Almost all of the people that turn up are economic migrants who have paid a lot of money to get in and told to hide/destroy ID. Australia experienced an influx of asylum seekers by boat but stopped it entirely by turning the boats around and/or relocating asylum seekers to Nauru or Manus with no chance of settlement in Oz. This tough approach was supported by most Australians but condemned as cruel and heartless by the same type of media/progressive elites you have squawking at the moment. Michael Hayden has lost all credibility and Laura Bush should muse on the 5000 US families devastated during the Iraq war. In the age of smart phones and internet people smugglers are well-informed about any lessening of border enforcement policies. The progressive elites are in unholy alliance with people smugglers and should be condemned for endangering childfen’s lives. Nielsen is doing the right thing by standing firm and stating the facts. The media hysteria pack will shortly move on to another ant-Trump distraction.
