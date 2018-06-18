President Trump Meets With National Space Council…

Posted on June 18, 2018 by

President Trump delivers remarks at a meeting with the National Space Council:

33 Responses to President Trump Meets With National Space Council…

  1. Davey says:
    June 18, 2018 at 2:05 pm

    He’s got 6 years to form up the SPACE MARINES. Make Space Great Again.

  2. bisonlj (@bisonlj) says:
    June 18, 2018 at 2:09 pm

    Listened to a great speech by Dr. Bonnie Dumbar at Texas A&M last Saturday night, hope my son can one day follow her steps all the way to Mars.

    • Steve says:
      June 18, 2018 at 3:56 pm

      Tell him to go for it. When my son was six, he developed an interest in space. Buzz Lightyear and October Sky were two of his favorites. About then, he told my wife he wanted to work at NASA building rockets. For his birthday, he had a rocket ship cake. Fast forward a few years. For his 22nd birthday, she made him the same exact rocket ship cake. The next day, he received his Bachelors Degree as an Astronautical Engineer. His college job was at NASA controlling a satellite. He starts a full time job doing command an control for an array of satellites at NASA in the next couple weeks. It’s also a bit obscene how much money he’ll be making. Tell your son to dream big.

  3. Ray Van Dune says:
    June 18, 2018 at 2:12 pm

    I’ll bet he’s trying to get them to buy used Soyuz capsules, right? /s

  4. fleporeblog says:
    June 18, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    Your ABSOLUTELY right President Trump!

    Democrats are going to be destroyed on all these issues regarding Immigration; Sanctuary Cities, Border Wall, Kate’s Law, Children at the Border etc.

    Look what he has done for some European Countries, especially Italy!

  5. LafnH20 says:
    June 18, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/We_choose_to_go_to_the_Moon

    From the link…

    “For the eyes of the world now look into space, to the moon and to the planets beyond, and we have vowed that we shall not see it governed by a hostile flag of conquest, but by a banner of freedom and peace. We have vowed that we shall not see space filled with weapons of mass destruction, but with instruments of knowledge and understanding.”

    “We set sail on this new sea because there is new knowledge to be gained, and new rights to be won, and they must be won and used for the progress of all people. For space science, like nuclear science and all technology, has no conscience of its own. Whether it will become a force for good or ill depends on man, and only if the United States occupies a position of pre-eminence can we help decide whether this new ocean will be a sea of peace or a new terrifying theater of war. I do not say that we should or will go unprotected against the hostile misuse of space any more than we go unprotected against the hostile use of land or sea, but I do say that space can be explored and mastered without feeding the fires of war, without repeating the mistakes that man has made in extending his writ around this globe of ours.”
    —-
    “There is no strife, no prejudice, no national conflict in outer space as yet. Its hazards are hostile to us all. Its conquest deserves the best of all mankind, and its opportunity for peaceful cooperation may never come again. But why, some say, the Moon? Why choose this as our goal? And they may well ask, why climb the highest mountain? Why, 35 years ago, fly the Atlantic? Why does Rice play Texas?
    We choose to go to the moon. We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard, because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, and one which we intend to win, and the others, too.”

    President John F Kennedy
    Rice University
    September 12, 1962

    • LafnH20 says:
      June 18, 2018 at 2:56 pm

      Magnificently Awe-Inspiring, flep!…..

      The fact that a pair of satellites orbiting several hundred miles above the Earth would serve as a “Kinetic” weapons system…

      One functions as the targeting and communications platform while the other carries numerous tungsten rods–up to 20 feet in length and a foot in diameter–that it can drop on targets with less than 15 minutes’ notice. When instructed from the ground, the targeting satellite commands its partner to drop one of its darts. The guided rods enter the atmosphere, protected by a thermal coating, traveling at 36,000 feet per second–comparable to the speed of a meteor. The result: complete devastation of the target, even if it’s buried deep underground.
      (The two-platform configuration permits the weapon to be “reloaded” by just launching a new set of rods, rather than replacing the entire system.)

      —–

      Science
      Technology
      Engineering
      Mathematics

      S.T.E.M.

      I hope you get your Wish, bisonlj!!
      I really, really, really DO!!!

  7. fredh49 says:
    June 18, 2018 at 3:01 pm

    I guess we will continue to use Russian RD-180 rocket motors for our new Space Fleet. Our poor space program as been woefully underfunded for decades and NASA was relegated to another Muslime outreach organization under Obomo.

  8. Sentient says:
    June 18, 2018 at 3:01 pm

    I know that we need to defend our satellites, etc., so a “Space Force” makes sense, but I couldn’t help thinking of Galaxy Quest.

  9. JC says:
    June 18, 2018 at 3:18 pm

    Good to hear the President castigate obstructionists over issues from ridiculous border laws. Interesting to contrast the backward and cumbersome “immigration” laws with the forward-looking and streamlined Space Force initiatives.

    Also good to see Mulvaney surface for air from his two demanding jobs, to attend this event; noticed he stepped up to assist Secretary Chao with her chair. I have the deepest respect, admiration and affection for this extremely effective and somewhat unsung servant-hero.

    • G. Combs says:
      June 18, 2018 at 3:41 pm

      Mulvaney is a favorite of mine. I love to hear him speak. However it is really hard to make a choice of one favorite among all the super ‘KILLER’ Wolverines that President Trump choice for us.

      Is it weird that I know most of Trump’s cabinet and haven’t the foggiest idea of who the move and music stars are?

      • Sylvia Avery says:
        June 18, 2018 at 3:56 pm

        I know what you mean. I swear, if they had posters of the Cabinet I’d have them hanging on my walls. Wilbur, Mick, Ryan, Pompeo… Sometimes I have to stop myself and just laugh that I even know who these people are and know a fair bit about them like I used to know stuff about my favorite rock stars or actors.

        And if PDJT is a Cult Leader, well, sign me up. I enjoy watching him in action and listening to him. He amuses me, amazes me, inspires me. I love this President.

