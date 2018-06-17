Sunday Talks: Representative John Ratcliffe Discusses IG Report – Preparations Underway For Potomac Two-Step Monday…

Inspector General Michael Horowitz and FBI Director Christopher Wray will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee tomorrow at 2pm. Thus begins the Potomac Two-Step; a generally well known DC approach to protect the interests of the swamp.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley might ask some pointed questions; however, other than re-election ‘talking point’ campaign questioning by Senator Ted Cruz, expect little in the way of actual accountability with this crew. A person only needs to look at the names on the Senate Judiciary Committee to predict the insufferable obfuscation.

Senators: Orrin Hatch, Lindsey Graham, Mike Lee, John Cornyn, Ben Sasse, Jeff Flake, Mike Crappo, Thom Tillis, John Kennedy, Kamala Harris, Corey Booker, Richard Blumenthal, Chris Coons, Amy Klobuchar, Sheldon Whitehouse, Dick Durban and Dianne Feinstein…. resist we much, and we must, we much, about that, be committed.

It is the Tuesday joint-house hearings, when the actual questions *might* be raised:

