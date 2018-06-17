Sunday Talks: Representative John Ratcliffe Discusses IG Report – Preparations Underway For Potomac Two-Step Monday…

Inspector General Michael Horowitz and FBI Director Christopher Wray will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee tomorrow at 2pm. Thus begins the Potomac Two-Step; a generally well known DC approach to protect the interests of the swamp.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley might ask some pointed questions; however, other than re-election ‘talking point’ campaign questioning by Senator Ted Cruz, expect little in the way of actual accountability with this crew.  A person only needs to look at the names on the Senate Judiciary Committee to predict the insufferable obfuscation.

Senators: Orrin Hatch, Lindsey Graham, Mike Lee, John Cornyn, Ben Sasse, Jeff Flake, Mike Crappo, Thom Tillis, John Kennedy, Kamala Harris, Corey Booker, Richard Blumenthal, Chris Coons, Amy Klobuchar, Sheldon Whitehouse, Dick Durban and Dianne Feinstein…. resist we much, and we must, we much, about that, be committed.

It is the Tuesday joint-house hearings, when the actual questions *might* be raised:

69 Responses to Sunday Talks: Representative John Ratcliffe Discusses IG Report – Preparations Underway For Potomac Two-Step Monday…

  1. svenwg says:
    June 17, 2018 at 5:00 pm

    The circus that will be put on tomorrow will expose the anti-Trump bias that the United States 🇺🇸 Senators have towards President Trump and an indication of just how far they will go to have him removed from Office.

    They will also show their contempt for the voters who voted to put the most successful President in modern history in the Oval Office.

  2. TNGal says:
    June 17, 2018 at 5:07 pm

    I think that Grassley and Lindsey Graham are angry so I would expect them to be asking probing questions, but Harris and Booker ( a waste of a Stanford education) will be obstructionistic.

    • ALEX says:
      June 17, 2018 at 5:18 pm

      I agree…these hearings are really for the informed and sometimes we get a tidbit, but the idea 90% of the media is going to see things like us is never happening…This is about exposing what went on…very similiar to Collusion being a political, not criminal construct.

    • The Demon Slick says:
      June 17, 2018 at 5:37 pm

      How is Feinstein allowed within a mile of this? She’s implicated in the generation of the Steele dossier.

    • davidb says:
      June 17, 2018 at 7:01 pm

      Ive contacted my Senator (Crapo)( my spelling is correct) with a nicely worded email to represent Idaho with some hardball questions, instead of the usual softball questions that his colleagues will be asking. I explained to him that the country is no longer falling for the Kabuki theater performance by our representatives. I told him Idaho was watching him and hoping he would make us proud…..note… this guy has replied back 3 times to me over 6 years. At the very least, he has replied.

      • davidb says:
        June 17, 2018 at 7:03 pm

        My Idaho politicians….A Crapo…A Labrador….A Otter…..and a Simpson…..You just can’t make that $hit up! Wait until our local fear porn blogger wins Labrador’s seat. The house of reps will $hit….

  3. SPANGLER says:
    June 17, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    Pelozi Question:

    1) What is your favorite color and why?

  4. thedoc00 says:
    June 17, 2018 at 5:09 pm

    Given it is pretty predictable how Lindsey Graham will act, it would be epic if he actually followed up his “strong” language about supporting President Trump with proof on Monday, same with Grassley. Also, its time for Ted Cruz to put up or shut as a “Republican Conservative” and “legal expert”.

    I was part of the forlorn hope group that tried to primary Cruz, lets see if he can earn back even a modicum of respect.

  5. MaineCoon says:
    June 17, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    Bombard’s Body Language does a critique of Dtr Wray at his presser on the OIG Report. It’s scathing. She has nothing good to say about her interpretation of Wray’s body language. It’s 22 mins., but if you listen to ~the last 2 mins. You’ll get the gist.

    https://www.bitchute.com/video/UIxlEPNi4aeH/

    • Louise Elaine says:
      June 17, 2018 at 6:16 pm

      Thank you for that! I wondered where she went after she was censored on YouTube.

    • MSO says:
      June 17, 2018 at 6:20 pm

      I noticed his walk on to the stage and thought something was wrong; then as he left the stage, I thought he almost fell down. I wonder if suffers from a serious injury, prosthetic leg perhaps or even a balance problem.

  6. Hillyard says:
    June 17, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    If there going to be a “Huber Sweep” or whatever you want to call the Sessions ear wash, it should be coming out about now. It wasn’t as though there wasn’t 2 or 300 pages of crimes detailed in the IG report. Huber has had enough time to start dropping indictments if there are going to be any that matter. The handling of the Pervert’s laptop and the contents of the laptop should be enough evidence for any of number of crimes for the whole bunch including a Odumbo

    • Avi says:
      June 17, 2018 at 5:27 pm

      don’t hold your breath

    • mimbler says:
      June 17, 2018 at 5:42 pm

      Huber would have been notified of any crimes the IG found in real time. He wouldn’t be waiting on the report.

      • sot says:
        June 17, 2018 at 5:57 pm

        Let the politicians show their azz in their hearings, then Huber can start dropping bombs.

      • WES says:
        June 17, 2018 at 6:31 pm

        Mimbler: Huber has been waiting for the IG’s report and probably a whole bunch of other things too!

        Like where can the guilty get a fair trial?

        Right now all of the guilty would be found not guilty by Dem judges and juries! If that’s the case why bother prosecuting!

        Better to wait until fair trial juries and judges are in place. Not sure where such a place exists at the moment!

        Cuba comes to mind! Cubians are experts in fair trials!

    • Suzanne says:
      June 17, 2018 at 5:44 pm

      I would like to see someone like Grassley or Jim Jordan ask that FBI agent in NYC to delete everything from his computer related to Weiner’s laptop.
      I would also like to see the application for the FISA warrant that the JUDGE got so that it could be compared to the one the DOJ sent to congress.
      Also in the text messages was a statement that certain text/pieces of evidence were purposely withheld from congress because those would “inflame” congress. Where might those be pray tell?

  7. magatrump says:
    June 17, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    We have lost to the swamp friends.
    The only way we might make any headway is if Trump declassifies everything and shows Rosenstein is comprised and then Trump can fire him.
    Also would be a great idea to get rid of black hat Wray and useless Sessions.

  8. Bullseye says:
    June 17, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    Lindsey has been on the Trump train since Sanford in SC lost. Going on every talk show and network possible with sound bites pro Trump. Lindsey’s worried about his future nothing else.
    He’s swamp thru and thru

    • mimbler says:
      June 17, 2018 at 5:43 pm

      Yep, I’m happy he is saying the right things since he held a finger to the breeze, but I don’t for a second believe he has changed.

      • MSO says:
        June 17, 2018 at 6:25 pm

        He has to embrace the President before he can betray him; lessons well learned from McCain.

        Nevertheless, dimbulb politicians might unwittingly follow Lindsey’s lead and many appointments might be confirmed leading up to the elections.

    • Harry Lime says:
      June 17, 2018 at 6:18 pm

      That’s right. Some of these critters have to keep their jobs first before they can oppose Trump policies later.

  9. bigela says:
    June 17, 2018 at 5:17 pm

    thus begins ye olde two-step

  10. Curry Worsham says:
    June 17, 2018 at 5:21 pm

    You’re a lousy troll.

  11. thedoc00 says:
    June 17, 2018 at 5:21 pm

    Alert to CTH modirator, for some reason my comments about the new DoJ and FBI “direct evidence” standard and Weiner/Abedin I/T devices will not post. It has no bad language, no naysayer comments, anything derogatory but is just an observation and statement of fact. Note, above and on other comment strings my other comments are being posted. What is happening??

  12. sundance says:
    June 17, 2018 at 5:31 pm

    • Craig W. Gordon says:
      June 17, 2018 at 6:20 pm

      Does this mean the ‘Big Ugly’ will not ever happen?

      • JW in Germany says:
        June 17, 2018 at 6:55 pm

        President Trump has a few times already stated that he WILL use his Constitutional powers when he finds it necessary. I believe he knows how we feel…he listens to us…I truly believe that.

        President Trump came down unannounced and gave an interview to Fox and Friends. I believe that was for us…reassurance…”it’s happening slowly…step by step…it will happen”. He knows we are watching like American Bald Eagles hunting Swamp rats.

        I truly believe we finally have a President of We the People.

    • ezpz2 says:
      June 17, 2018 at 6:26 pm

      Trying to figure out who the *one* is that read it.🤫

    • MSO says:
      June 17, 2018 at 6:32 pm

      With tendency toward the passage of multi-thousand page bills, the Senate sacrificed reading in the quest for efficiency.

  13. Dogstar_K9 says:
    June 17, 2018 at 5:36 pm

    You have to wonder how anti-Conservative groups get access to do their yelling, banner hanging, dying in the aisles, etc and why people on our side so disposed tastefully to do the same?

  14. Dan Patterson says:
    June 17, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    Two things:
    1. This is how we got Trump, and this is how we get more.
    2. We on the honorable side of the subject are in danger of creating or adding to a philosophy of tyranny having no consequences: I am one of the many voices calling for pitchforks and rope, but that being a fantasy also brings on a deeply held belief that “they” are not just a above the law, but there is nothing that can be done about it. Now, what to do about it is exactly the point. Excellent comments on this site about the effect of corruption on our foundations need to be channeled into action that will make a difference. Tar and feathers might come later, but before that there are political acts to counter the very deep state, acts of civil disobedience, marches, etc.
    I am rambling and I apologize.
    The deep and wide dishonesty and treason against us is maddening.
    Trump is not playing 3D chess, but he does have a strategy. Sessions is not acting as a friend to liberty, and the deep state is very real. The crimes must not go unpunished. Maybe that is the political ad that is to be written?

    • John Bosley says:
      June 17, 2018 at 6:12 pm

      So perhaps a tv show like Mr. Robot was trying to tell us something after all.
      That TPTB cannot be trusted at ALL.
      Collution, corruption, graft , etc.. all on a huge scale mirroring the down fall of The Roman Empire.
      A cautionary tale for our time.
      Perhaps the Tree of Freedom needs to be replenished again this time with fresh blood.

    • Zippy says:
      June 17, 2018 at 6:23 pm

      “Now, what to do about it is exactly the point.”

      Magically raise the mean IQ of the US voting population by 20 points and subject them all to the 10,000 hours of fact based education on topics like the constitution, individualism vs collectivism, capitalism vs socialism, etc., and instruction on HOW to think (critical thought) which they were never exposed to during their “education”.

      Short of that, forget it.

    • MSO says:
      June 17, 2018 at 6:36 pm

      Print new covers for Limbaugh’s Patriot books that feature an image of Hillary. Many folks will read anything associated with her.

  15. John Doe says:
    June 17, 2018 at 5:42 pm

    The Senate hearing with Horowitz (and Wray?) will be televised on C-SPAN at 2:00 tomorrow. I’m going to need more butter for my popcorn!!!🍿🍿🍿

    • litlbit2 says:
      June 17, 2018 at 6:33 pm

      IMHO, you will enjoy your time watching Looney Tune re-runs much more. Looks to me from here to November 2018 “the summary” is the sound bite with the liars convention on all MSM and many print columns published.

      After November elections President Trump will be forced to take the lid off the pot. If that includes,”you are fired” Sessions, Wray, RR, Mueller I will be uplifted that the lack of even a tiny bit of action has been issued about lying in high places, has been recognized. The Cons control the scam making it almost completely unbelievable there has been any wrong committed in the eyes of the uninformed, until the investigators are investigated by a investigator, a real John Wayne type. He is out there, waiting.

      As a example think how long the minorities have been controlled, regardless of race by the McCains, Jackson’s, Clinton’s, Issa, Gowdy, CoC, Feinstein etc or the lack of action by the top people in Justice. Years of great damage has been inflicted.

      I for one will continue to read here. I respect the comments and am greatly indebted to Sundance for all he has and continues to do. But for me without Trump and the massive support from the Trump Train our score would be zip. Someone with a fire in their belly must be put in charge of Justice. IMO, he is not there…..yet! In due time. 2019

  16. NJF says:
    June 17, 2018 at 5:53 pm

    Hmmmm


    Strzok To Testify Before Congress; No Immunity, Will Not Invoke 5th Amendment

    Fta

    Peter Strzok, the FBI counterintelligence agent removed from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, says he will voluntarily testify to Congressional investigators in the House Judiciary Committee and any other Congressional committee that asks, his attorney said in a letter released on Sunday after Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) threatened to Subpoena Strzok.

    Peter Strzok, who was singled out in a recent Justice Department inspector general report for the politically charged messages, would be willing to testify without immunity, and he would not invoke his Fifth Amendment rights in response to any question, his attorney, Aitan Goelman, said in an interview Sunday. Strzok has become a special target of President Trump, who has used the texts to question the Russia investigation. -WaPo

    The disgraced FBI agent “wants the chance to clear his name and tell his story,” says Goelman, adding “He thinks that his position, character and actions have all been misrepresented and caricatured, and he wants an opportunity to remedy that.”

    https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-06-17/strzok-testify-congress-no-immunity-will-not-invoke-5th-amendment

  17. jeans2nd says:
    June 17, 2018 at 5:57 pm

    Is there any need, any need at all, to watch Monday’s hearing? Blood pressure meds avdvised before viewing? Stiff drinks?
    Save the Reddenbacher’s for Tuesday?
    Rep Jordan has been notified/asked re: Weiner laptop question.

  18. Rami says:
    June 17, 2018 at 5:57 pm

    I will watch, but like most here don’t expect much other than a dog and pony show. Would love to be surprised by a few of the so-called Conservatives, not holding my breath though.

  19. Oldskool says:
    June 17, 2018 at 6:02 pm

    No doubt that Grassley would be the one to ask relevant pointed questions, but the poor old soul stumbles through reading them and diffuses their aim. The tell with him or any of the pretenders is not the question, if they actually ask one as usually it’s speeches with an affirmation reply, but the followup question to the response. Typically there is none, move on to another speech. Hopefully the U.S. Open reruns will be on.

  20. Doug Amos says:
    June 17, 2018 at 6:17 pm

    Mrs Grassley Dithers and the stinking pile of horse manure. None of them deserve the time of day. Jail Strzok!

    • litlbit2 says:
      June 17, 2018 at 6:37 pm

      Do not stop with Strzok, the selection pool contains 100 through the door on the left and 400+/- on the right. Dropping out of office will not get you pass go in 2019.

  21. TexasRanchQueen says:
    June 17, 2018 at 6:34 pm

    I’m in shock that they will have a committee hearing on a Monday; I thought Monday and Fridays were traveling days.

  22. Echo says:
    June 17, 2018 at 6:36 pm

    “Inspector General Michael Horowitz and FBI Director Christopher Wray will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee tomorrow at 2pm.”

    So what?
    Nothing happens unless the DoJ wants to prosecute.
    You’ve already been told by Sessions the IG Report merely has some internal procedural criticisms.
    That’s all folks.

  23. Bullseye says:
    June 17, 2018 at 6:56 pm

    He wants to go on TV and play the victim then make a Go Fund Me page and get $$ and maybe a Comey book deal…like McCabe

  24. jessbarnesphd says:
    June 17, 2018 at 7:07 pm

    DOJ/FBI has the equivalent of, in neuroscience jargon, a diffuse pontine glioma… the tumor has disseminated itself so finely and so completely that it is not able to be removed- ever. We need to rebuild a domestic law enforcement body/system from scratch; both from the ground up and from the top down with those that respect the constitution and the idea of justice being blind to economic and political class. I am so done with this whole set of people talking about ‘oh it’s an isolated issue with no real impact on anything’, and there really ‘wasn’t any SERIOUS bias that led to inappropriate decisions’, and on and on. I am so done with the politicians (when we have evidence of their involvement) having the opportunity to deceive the public and shape narratives in these hearings or interviews or whatever they want to call it. It’s beyond time for those involved and the list is LONG to be removed from positions of power and influence, and get what is coming to them. It’s not even cold anger anymore it’s just overwhelming disgust.

