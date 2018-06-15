Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses the Trade Reset…

U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross discusses President Trump’s tariffs against China and the significance of America’s trade deficit.
Advertisements
U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross discusses President Trump’s tariffs against China and the significance of America’s trade deficit.
I find Secretary Ross delightful.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Utterly.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It is indeed a treat to have players in the game who are not complete doofuses. And who are on the side of the American people.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bendix, I love his impish face and I loved it when he was dancing in Saudia Arabia and enjoining it thoroughly. A face that fools the real fools.
LikeLike
Love our Wilburine!
Can’t get enough.
Lou and Sec Ross…together…what’s not to like about that!
Hi Lou. —waves—
LikeLiked by 7 people
Lou has such passion for our President and our country. It comes right across the screen 📺. However, I wish he would have allowed our Wolverine to speak a little more because I think he was going to drop the hammer even more than he did.
I love Lou and forgive him because he is a PATRIOT who loves MAGA!
LikeLiked by 9 people
My husband always says, whenever we’re watching Sec Wilbur in action…
“Look at him. He looks like he’s having the time of his life.”
Haaaa.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I can’t stop smiling when I see him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dear Mr President –
$50 billion in tariff against China is a joke. Set $500 Billion or ONE TRILLION DOLLAR recurring annual tariff against China quickly until USA has zero trade imbalance with China and China plays by the rules.
LikeLiked by 1 person
RH patience! This is a WAR between the Eagle 🦅 and the Dragon 🐉. China 🇨🇳 will now match our $50 billion. Our President about a month ago told our Wilburine to have another $100 billion ready once China moves forward. China has said they will match it again.
Guess what happens between $151 billion and $500 billion. China will be using a water gun while our President will be dropping 1,000 pound bombs!
LikeLiked by 4 people
In one of the interviews today, it was mentioned that the $50 million comes from the amount that our companies had lost in intellectual property.
I think that is fair and well thought out. In addition, you’re right Fleporeblog, there will be more money coming our way from China.
Be well.
Ma’iingankwe
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes that is true! Our President is going to squeeze Xi nice and slowly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You give POTUS a call,I’m sure he is waiting to hear from you and your great ideas.
LikeLike
Wilburine is a delight to listen to. These globalists don’t know who they are messing with!
LikeLiked by 7 people
I love these two men. Lou and Wilburine …both National Treasures.
LikeLiked by 6 people
7 min 21 interview. 5 min of Lou and the rest Wilbur. Sigh.
LikeLike
He did talk too much, but he seemed so excited and happy to have Wilbur there it was hard to be upset.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Slowly turn the screw. Each time bringing more pain. Wilburine is just playing with his prey. What a fun job our president has giving Mr. Ross.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love Mr Wilbur, has a steady aim. I posted some of the Chinese responses to the 50b tariffs announcement on the Lighthizer post. The Chinese are furious, specifically because it targets their 2025 plan. The dragon is blowing a lot of smoke. Actually it is fun to read their spin. Sounds a lot like the US MSM.
I’m glad Mr Wilbur mentioned that now that the US is taking the lead on curbing China’s unfair trade practices, the EU and UK are hanging on our coattails and have our back.
LikeLiked by 1 person