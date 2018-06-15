Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses the Trade Reset…

Posted on June 15, 2018 by

U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross discusses President Trump’s tariffs against China and the significance of America’s trade deficit.

19 Responses to Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses the Trade Reset…

  1. Bendix says:
    June 15, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    I find Secretary Ross delightful.

  2. wheatietoo says:
    June 15, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    Love our Wilburine!
    Can’t get enough.

    Lou and Sec Ross…together…what’s not to like about that!
    Hi Lou. —waves

    • fleporeblog says:
      June 15, 2018 at 9:40 pm

      Lou has such passion for our President and our country. It comes right across the screen 📺. However, I wish he would have allowed our Wolverine to speak a little more because I think he was going to drop the hammer even more than he did.

      I love Lou and forgive him because he is a PATRIOT who loves MAGA!

  3. RH says:
    June 15, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    Dear Mr President –

    $50 billion in tariff against China is a joke. Set $500 Billion or ONE TRILLION DOLLAR recurring annual tariff against China quickly until USA has zero trade imbalance with China and China plays by the rules.

    • fleporeblog says:
      June 15, 2018 at 9:47 pm

      RH patience! This is a WAR between the Eagle 🦅 and the Dragon 🐉. China 🇨🇳 will now match our $50 billion. Our President about a month ago told our Wilburine to have another $100 billion ready once China moves forward. China has said they will match it again.

      Guess what happens between $151 billion and $500 billion. China will be using a water gun while our President will be dropping 1,000 pound bombs!

    • Dennis Leonard says:
      June 15, 2018 at 9:48 pm

      You give POTUS a call,I’m sure he is waiting to hear from you and your great ideas.

  4. Pam says:
    June 15, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    Wilburine is a delight to listen to. These globalists don’t know who they are messing with!

  5. sobriquet4u says:
    June 15, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    I love these two men. Lou and Wilburine …both National Treasures.

  6. rf121 says:
    June 15, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    7 min 21 interview. 5 min of Lou and the rest Wilbur. Sigh.

  7. jm9 says:
    June 15, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    Slowly turn the screw. Each time bringing more pain. Wilburine is just playing with his prey. What a fun job our president has giving Mr. Ross.

  8. A2 says:
    June 15, 2018 at 10:58 pm

    Love Mr Wilbur, has a steady aim. I posted some of the Chinese responses to the 50b tariffs announcement on the Lighthizer post. The Chinese are furious, specifically because it targets their 2025 plan. The dragon is blowing a lot of smoke. Actually it is fun to read their spin. Sounds a lot like the US MSM.

    I’m glad Mr Wilbur mentioned that now that the US is taking the lead on curbing China’s unfair trade practices, the EU and UK are hanging on our coattails and have our back.

