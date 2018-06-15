Representatives Ron DeSantis and Matt Gaetz Discuss The IG Report on FBI and DOJ Conduct…

Representatives Matt Gaetz and Ron DeSantis appear on Fox News to discuss the DOJ inspector general report after release:
.
Advertisements
Representatives Matt Gaetz and Ron DeSantis appear on Fox News to discuss the DOJ inspector general report after release:
.
Thank you, Sundance.
🙏🇺🇸🙏
LikeLiked by 13 people
Indeed. That was a fantastic interview. Needs to be spread abroad.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t know what I would do w/o Sundance. Lou Dobbs and SD is it for me. Don’t watch or listen to anyone else. Trump does not have two bigger supporters.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Forgot to say a YUGE thank you, Sundance!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Truly The Ttreehouse is both a refuge and a living spiritual community. Thank you for stewarding this sanctuary for people who value fact based discourse, bound together in concern for the preservation of our American heritage..
LikeLiked by 6 people
Check out LEGALINSURRECTION. GREAT SITE.
LikeLike
Talk, talk, talk… We need 218 votes for impeachment of Rosenstein. Not gonna happen.
LikeLiked by 9 people
> “… We need 218 votes for impeachment of Rosenstein. …”
I’m well read on many of these topics, like the details on impeaching a President, but unclear on the impeachment of an inferior Executive Branch Agency minor staffer.
Let’s say The House votes to Impeach Rod Rosenstain (who is a stain on the US Constitution). I understand how that part works.
Does the Impeachment of this minor nobody yaahoo, Rosenstain then need a 2/3 vote in the Senate to confirm the Impeachment, or does it just proceed on a simple Senate Majority?
I tried to find this information with multiple web searches (not using the communist Google!), but found nothing.
Does anyone know if Impeaching Rosenstain follows the same procedures of Impeaching Willy “BJ” Clinton, or is there a lower standard for Impeaching the not worthy of being in a history book, cancers on America, like Roddy Rosenstain?
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s the same for all federal government officials http://history.house.gov/Institution/Origins-Development/Impeachment/
LikeLiked by 2 people
That ” inferior Executive Branch Agency minor staffer” isn’t so unfortunately minor. RR would normally “only” be 2nd in command of the Department of Justice … but since Sessions has recused himself from the job of Attorney General, the #2 in command (RR) basically becomes #1 — certainly a travesty of justice, for the purported “Department of Justice”.
The # isn’t labelled on this pic, but Wray of the FBI, is #4 in the chain.
LikeLiked by 1 person
@ Phil Free… Re “Sessions has recused himself from the job of Attorney General”
Not true. Sessions recused himself from investigations related to Trump’s campaign ONLY, not from the entire job of USAG!
LikeLike
Alright, that is true. It certainly seems like it at times, though. I’m still coming to grips with the fact that Sessions is doing exactly what he’s supposed to be doing. Stuff “off-camera”.
Patience was never one of my strengths.
LikeLike
Same standard, 2/3 concurrence of the Senators present. Article 1, Section 3, last two paragraphs.
The list of US impeachments is not very long. Rosenstein would be just the 20th impeachment ever. If charges were brought to the House floor, he might even resign before they could vote, just to avoid ending up on that list.
LikeLiked by 2 people
@ Newt Love…
Here is what the Constitution says about Impeachment:
Article I, Section 2, paragraph 5: “The House of Representatives shall chuse their Speaker and other Officers; and shall have the sole Power of Impeachment.”
Article I, Section 3, paragraphs 6 & 7: “The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments. When sitting for that Purpose, they shall be on Oath or Affirmation. When the President of the United States is tried, the Chief Justice shall preside: And no Person shall be convicted without the Concurrence of two thirds of the Members present.
Judgment in Cases of Impeachment shall not extend further than to removal from Office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any Office of honor, Trust or Profit under the United States: but the Party convicted shall nevertheless be liable and subject to Indictment, Trial, Judgment and Punishment, according to Law.”
Article II. Section 2, paragraph 1: “The President shall be Commander in Chief of the Army and Navy of the United States, and of the Militia of the several States, when called into the actual Service of the United States; he may require the Opinion, in writing, of the principal Officer in each of the executive Departments, upon any Subject relating to the Duties of their respective Offices, and he shall have Power to grant Reprieves and Pardons for Offences against the United States, except in Cases of Impeachment.”
Article II, Section 4: ” The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”
Article III, Section 2, paragraph 3: “The Trial of all Crimes, except in Cases of Impeachment, shall be by Jury; and such Trial shall be held in the State where the said Crimes shall have been committed; but when not committed within any State, the Trial shall be at such Place or Places as the Congress may by Law have directed.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Why is Strozk still there?”
He’s turned.
LikeLiked by 6 people
He doesn’t need to be on the payroll to give information. He still has the threat of prosecution hanging over him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
> “… He’s turned.”
Yeah, but like “the worm” that has turned, Peter Strzok is rolling over, twisting himself in knots, because he knows that without his service weapon, he is nothing.
Little Petey is a frail little human, who will be a favorite lap puppet for the burly “death row” inmates that will populate the Federal Penitentiary where Little Petey will spend the rest of his life, being “driven from behind” by his cellmates. Little Petey knows that if he doesn’t plea bargain with US Attorney Huber, then his life will soon be multiple daily sessions of being used as a porn prop (like Strumpy McDangles)..
It couldn’t happen to a nicer guy, to die in prison of AIDS and Syphilis. I hope that his cellmates take care of Little Petey several times a day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I could tell all my dirty prison jokes but I won’t.
LikeLike
All the talking heads are particularly flustered because he’s in HR.
They don’t realize that HR stands for Home Room, where he’s in permanent detention.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trey Gowdy weighs in…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gowdy has gotten slammed for a number of things he’s said in regard to various parts of this entire debacle. I know I’ve been disappointed in him a number of times. But there is a small part of me that thinks/hopes that he’s actually going to eventually play a much larger and positive roll before this is all through.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Good luck with that. I’d sooner believe Wray is a white hat.
LikeLiked by 6 people
this…and who knew Wray was A.Weissman’s supervisor at one time…maybe taught him everything he knew just for Mueller’s sake.
LikeLiked by 3 people
> “… there is a small part of me that thinks/hopes that he’s actually going to eventually play a much larger and positive roll before this is all through.”
There is a small part of me that hopes that Trey Gowdy’s two-faced witness is rewarded by him serving as an FFA lesson, where a young hog farmer learns the skill of “nut-cutting time” with Gowdy as the lesson object.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The only title that comes to mind for such a lesson is “In Search Of…”
LikeLike
Gawd help you republicans. You elected these tools.
LikeLike
Republicans even let tools on their comment boards.
LikeLiked by 4 people
> “Gawd help you republicans. …”
Archie, you are a BIGOT: (noun) a person who is utterly intolerant of any differing creed, belief, or opinion.
I am neither a Demlican or a Republicrat. For the last 30+ years, I have been a registered voter without a party affiliation.
Archie, you must be a blind-stupid Donkey Party Idiot Troll, sent to The Conservative TreeHouse to cause trouble.
Tell me, do you speak English, or do you speak only Trollish, copying and pasting stuff into an English Trollish translator to understand what is posted here?
You really should just stay in Trolland, under your bridge, where you are free to abuse your tethered goat. Don’t even try to match wits with us, or we will ridicule you to oblivion.
We will give you extra time to look up “ridicule” and “oblivion” in your English –> Trollish translator, and then look up those “big” words in your Trollish dictionary to understand the meaning of my post. But if we have to wait for your inter-Alia for every post, a discussion with you will take weeks to occur.
Here at The Conservative TreeHouse, our conversations move at the speed of thought, where Trolls think much slower. You won’t be able to keep up. Your low two-digit IQ is just not enough to participate in the debate here.
Give it up, and go back to lurking on the “Trolland Tonight” web site discussion threads. You’ll be much happier.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Gowdy’s changing his tune from…”Mueller is doing what you’d want him to do”?
No mention of Mueller, though, at least not in this clip.
Just lots of ‘outrage’ over the misconduct of the FBI schemers.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah, he’s all over the place. His opinion seems to change as often as his hairdo.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Camouflage is part of living in the swamp.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Swamp full of Chameleons.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“His opinion seems to change as often as his hairdo.”
_____________________________________
Good one. I actually laughed…when I’m in Cold Anger Mode.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He’s starting to look like a homeless guy with that gray beard.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Efff Trey Howdy
LikeLiked by 7 people
It’s good that these guys like Gaetz and DeSantis are getting out there and pointing out what the IG Report has actually done.
And that is…it exposed what a Farce the Mueller WitchHunt is.
They didn’t pull any punches on Rosenstein, either.
Matt Gaetz was fired up!
He’s getting really good at these sound-bite interviews.
Heheh. Their combined silence on that question from JJ about “Why doesn’t Paul Ryan do that?”, was funny.
Neither one of them wanted to say what they really wanted to say.
Then…DeSantis deadpanned: “Have him on your show.”
Haaa.
LikeLiked by 23 people
Yes, that was awkward and funny. There must be some kind of unspoken rule that the Congress critters shall.not speak ill of one another.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yeah. Well, Paul Ryan can hurt them, bigtime.
Ryan may be a lame duck…but he still has the power to decide ‘who’ is on committees’, etc.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I know. “SAD!”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Love how Judge Jeanine cuts right to the chase with her ‘whatcha gonna do about it and when are you gonna do it?’ type questions.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes, and that is the question. We need to go from, “We can pass a resolution to impeach” to “Next week I am going to sponsor a resolution to impeach”. They are right, we all are getting tired of hearing about all the corruption. We have waited forever to get this half-baked report, and we now have enough to start doing something about the problem.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Congress-stop yapping and get a move on it.
We are barely patiently waiting.
Rolling…Mark…Set…Action!
Move!
(Thank you, Sundance, for all the articles today-Cold Anger in this household)
LikeLiked by 7 people
#batteredconservativesyndrome at it’s BEST!
LOL
LikeLike
I don’t think I’ve ever been more disgusted with my government than when I watched Christopher Wray say “There’s no evidence of bias…”
LikeLiked by 10 people
Yes, it was the most feckless speech I’ve ever heard from an empty suit.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Personally I love then FBI.
I went down to my local office last week to confess multiple crimes (corruption , failure to secure classified info plus other stuff I am too ashamed to mention).
They took notes and then said to me you are a deplorable piece of sh*t and totally screwed and we will jail you for life.
I then said I was a personal Friend of HRC.
Boy that changed the whole scene !!
They said OK man…why didn’t,t you say you were one of the club. We only apply rule of law to the little people we need to parasite off.Keep them in line kInda.
We are sure you had a good reason for doing everything you did and he’ll we can,t prove anything anyway.
I said what about my confession? They said what confession ?
As I got up to leave they asked is their anything we can do for you while you are here.We are the FBI and we are here to serve.
I said no, I am good
As I walked through the door one them asked if I had any spare tickets for the Lakers game.
Folks …this is your FBI in action.Gotta love ,em.I know I do.
LikeLiked by 9 people
https://mobile.twitter.com/dashman76/status/1007792551213125637?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fdisqus.com%2Fembed%2Fcomments%2F%3Fbase%3Ddefault%26f%3Dpj-instapundit%26t_i%3D1-299534%26t_u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fpjmedia.com%252Finstapundit%252F299534%252F%26t_e%3DDERP%2520STATE.%2520The%2520Ironic%2520Tragedy%2520of%2520Peter%2520Strzok%253A%2520Did%2520Pro-Clinton%2520FBI%2520Bias%2520Get%2520Donald%2520Trump%2520Elected%253F%25E2%2580%25A6%26t_d%3DInstapundit%2520%25C2%25BB%2520Blog%2520Archive%2520%25C2%25BB%2520DERP%2520STATE.%2520The%2520Ironic%2520Tragedy%2520of%2520Peter%2520Strzok%253A%2520Did%2520Pro-Clinton%2520FBI%2520Bias%2520Get%2520Donald%2520Trump%2520Elected%253F%25E2%2580%25A6%26t_t%3DDERP%2520STATE.%2520The%2520Ironic%2520Tragedy%2520of%2520Peter%2520Strzok%253A%2520Did%2520Pro-Clinton%2520FBI%2520Bias%2520Get%2520Donald%2520Trump%2520Elected%253F%25E2%2580%25A6%26s_o%3Ddefault%26l%3D%23version%3D48537a333e429dcb726ce9cdcc57a44f
Interesting take.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Just Steve/Really fascinating poker analogy/
I’m ALL IN with this guy Dashman’s theory.
Definitely worth reading the whole thread. TY.
Daniel Ashman
@dashman76
20. Trump wants Sessions+Rosenstein+Wray there. That is the tip off. He is coming from a position of immense strength. Ever since then, he has masked his hand, it’s noise, purposeful deception.
6:54 PM · Jun 15, 2018
28
Retweets
133
Likes
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thread by @dashman76: “1. Winning thread. Irrefutable logic that @realDonaldTrump is working towards prosecuting the subversive enemies of America. ”
“I use analysis based on professional poker.” #MAGA
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1007792551213125637.html
RE: Just Steve above post.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here it is:
LikeLiked by 4 people
Phil Free – If you can post it for
Presidential Thread tomorrow 6/16/18. TY.
LikeLike
Thank you, Phil. I’ve been so preoccupied reading the backstories, research, and permutations, emerging emotionally distraught, my son disabled my Twitter account.
👩💻🔍💬🤦♂️💜
LikeLike
I highly recommend reading Daniel Ashman’s take (@dashman76) on #MAGA, from the perspective of a high-level professional poker player.
Extremely insightful. References what we non-poker-pros interpret as 4-D chess. Very insightful.
Trump is holding a VERY STRONG HAND.
Our job is to support him in any way possible. #MAGA!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I never click on links without knowing what they (allegedly) point to. The link could be pointed to a virus site, looking to load MalWare into my computer. the link could be to a place that wants to do phishing to get me to have my computer captured for a bot-net, and to scrape my personal data, like FaceBook provides to anyone who will give them $1.98.
Kindly explain what you think is at the end of those links, and I may follow them. Otherwise, you just look like a hacker to me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very interesting… maybe because I like poker even though I suck at it
LikeLike
BTW, I’m on a pad, only way I could paste that link.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for posting.
LikeLike
Ryan is already running for 2020 POTUS, he is not interested in helping to get to the bottom of this……
Get Jim Jordan in there or anyone who Ryan does NOT endorse to be speaker.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ryan is trying to throw the election and House to Dims. That SOB will never be POTUS. I sure as heck won’t vote for him. And w/o my vote, he can fugetaboutit.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rep DeSantis again expressed dismay over the Strzok txt, – “No. No he’s not. We’ll stop it.” – being withheld from Congress. I’m not sure that it was actually withheld but simply not yet discovered. It appears that there was still forensic work going on yet in May even as the report was being finalized. (We heard on a couple of occasions rumors that it was delayed due to the discovery of new info.) So here is the exchange as detailed on page 404 (now, that right there is funny if you know what 404 means…) of the report.
“August 8, 2016: In a text message on August 8, 2016, Page stated, “[Trump’s] not ever going to become president, right? Right?!” Strzok responded,“No. No he’s not. We’ll stop it.””
And footnote 203 at the bottom of the page explains:
“Although we received Page’s August 8 text message to Strzok from the FBI as part of its production of text messages in 2017, Strzok’s response to Page was not among those preserved by the FBI’s text message preservation software, and therefore was not produced to us. The OIG’s Cyber Investigations Office recovered this text message, along with others, in May 2018 through forensic analysis of a folder found on Page’s and Strzok’s Samsung S5 devices.”
And for those who might have missed it, there is also an interesting footnote #199 on page 398 that states:
“The OIG is preparing a separate report on its text message recovery efforts and findings.”
And one more thing… Note above the mention of the OIG Cyber Investigations Office. Gee, I wonder if they might be helpful re the Weiner laptop image?
LikeLiked by 3 people
“I’m not sure that it was actually withheld but simply not yet discovered.”
My understanding is that that particular text was redacted when those texts were originally released, then unredacted in the IG report. Which is what Nunes, DeSantis et al are so up in arms about. “Why are WE finding out about this in the IG report after demanding this information for months on end?”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t think it was “redacted”. It’s worse than that. It was deleted and recovered by the IG
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s right. The FBI didn’t redact it, they didn’t “have” it to turn over. Whether or not it had been purposely deleted from the FBI text message preservation database, we don’t know for sure (but we can guess).
The OIG has their own Cyber Investigation guys. They were the ones who actually retrieved that txt from either Strzok’s or Page’s phone but not until just last month. So I don’t think it was available to turn over to congress at the time they requested all the txts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why is there no outrage on the part of Gowdy or Goodlatte about the laughhable claims of non-bias in the Executive Summary (which should be read as Wray’s conclusions), given the pervasive evidence of bias in the facts of the report? And why does Bair not ask them if they can explain it? In fact Gowdy expresses cautious support for Wray!
LikeLike
Yeah….but it matters not what Matt and Ron say. All that matters is the DoJ deciding to prosecute the many felonies revealed.
The DoJ has refused to prosecute, ask Wray if you don’t believe me. The Deep state decides.
LikeLiked by 1 person
PDJT is complaining no -one is being prosecuted, yet he can fix it. Replace Sessions and thereafter Rosie and Wray. Problem solved prosecutions flow.
The President seems to be pretending he can’t fix this in 5 minutes.
LikeLike
Ryan is anti-Trump so he needs to be fired tomorrow get Jim Jordan in there he is up for the job and I believe he can do it. Then bring impeachment to the floor. We’ve been calling for Ryan to be fired before he even took the job. How the hell did we get rid of Boehner?
LikeLike
The impotence of all these guys in Congress is staggering. After all this they can’t pass a resolution condemning the lawlessness at the DOJ & FBI and introduce articles of impeachment of Rosenstein for contempt of Congress.
LikeLike
The President, I think, needs the troops (us) all fired up and writing our elected officials before he acts. Without that activity on our part, the legislators will just ignore him or worse, turn on him; no reason required.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This has to end now. The IG report could have brought so much more to the surface and this is just a test to see how far the deep state can go to sell a full pile of shit covered with a doilie to the American public. A special counsel needs to be appointed to go after Clapper, Brennan and the hoax they setup with Misfud, Halper and more. The entire story is known at this point except for a few minor details.
LikeLike