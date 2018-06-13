Details Behind Upcoming IG Report – The Clinton Email Investigation Recap, in a Video Series Format…

The 18-month Inspector General review of the DOJ/FBI investigation of the Hillary Clinton email is going to be made public tomorrow at 3:00pm EDT.
This IG inquiry is specifically looking into whether the FBI investigation was corrupted by political influence in their determination of the Clinton outcome. The preliminary investigative outcomes speak for themselves.
This following series of video reports provides background on the overall issues, the potential crimes; the subsequent coverup; and the corruption that infested the 2016 Department of Justice and the FBI.
Part I
Part II
Part III
Part IV
Part V
The video below is the final installment of six segments. This report covers the Clinton and Abedin email that were discovered after the investigation was closed in July 2016. {Go Deep} The emails along with the fact that they were on Anthony Weiner’s laptop was kept secret and not investigated for four weeks (Sept 28th, through Oct 27th) by top officials at the FBI.
Who stalled the investigation and why? And what was in those emails? That’s the focus of this segment.
Part VI
Thanks Sundance!!! Sylvia!! I believe our dear SD heard you! thought the many newer posters could get up to speed with the above videos!!! Many many thanks!!
What fabulous timing! This provides an excellent background for understanding what is coming next. Sundance is the best.
Thanks for the great work you do Sundance
Yes, thanks for the re-post of these videos, Sundance!
These are great videos…and an excellent reference for digging into the IG Report.
And there are many who haven’t seen these yet.
The_Donald has posted this entire series. Referenced TCTH, provided link. !!
Young’uns keeping up with actual information.
If there are over 500 pages in this soon-to-be-released report…..
I DOUBT very highly that this is going to be a “wash job”. You can wash it all in less than two pages if you want to, but 500 pages suggests there is going to be some VERY INTERESTING details that we haven’t even heard of, nor considered.
It won’t be a “wash job”.
But it probably will be mostly an exposure of lots of rule breaking and procedure ignoring and improper actions by various high level FBI and DOJ personnel.
I’m not expecting much that rises to criminal activity. But I’m happy to be surprised 🙂
I agree that the content won’t be very dramatic to many of us, since we all pretty much know the garbage these dirtballs carry with them.
However, I’m thinking it will yield at LEAST TWO criminal referrals to the DOJ.
I predict that the report will be heavily redacted, and that in a Cold Anger response, PDJT will declassify everything. This will result in a very nasty Deep State response, since their goose is cooked. Hussein is working behind the scenes to build on the state voting system hacks by his DHS. They MUST win the midterms. We are at war, folks. Don’t think otherwise. There is much happening that never sees the light of day.
That could very well happen as well, Martin. And it wouldn’t bother me if it did 🙂
Hammer Time!
We need a People’s Tribunal to adjudicate this unmitigated treachery and sedition.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree completely
I’m talking French Revolution stuff here. No joke!
Gee, guys don’t hold back, tell us whst you REALLY think! /
Actually, I’m kinda fond of following yhe Constitution, and the RULE OF LAW, so not quite ready for bringing out the guillotine, just yet…..but LOVE your enthusiasm!
I sure hope #7 is Justice Served!
Flag Day. Trump B-Day. Dem Doom Day, Dudes.
3 year anniversary of the Jeb! Candidate for President Announcement! 😉
Seriously? How is that not on my calendar?
Lol..
Please clap.
OH WAIT, that was 15 Jun 2015. OOPsie!
But this Jeb! Speech was even better!
It was an act of love!
HRC is in some serious trouble folks! This IG report coming out tomorrow is DEVASTATING given the following:
Fitton and the folks at ACLJ have done stellar FOIA work on this case and MUH Russia too
As Andrew Breitbart used to say, “So?” Like what, she’s going to tell the truth? Waste of time. I’d rather see Obummer answer questions; he’s a more creative pathological liar.
Nothing will be done to HRC, I repeat nothing.
I completely disagree and here is why:
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is the only thing that would save her! At this point, the Democrats, Leftist, Coc, RINOs, MSM would prefer for her and her husband to die in a “plane crash”. It would be the greatest gift they can leave them with.
IMO not really a matter of IF. VSGPOTUS has his own timetable
Will never forget this night. HRC shows up in a tacky bathrobe-style dress. So smug, so arrogant that she thought she’d scammed the American people and she’d soon be president, let Huma play the ValJar role while Hillary cracked the liquor cabinet everyday no later than noon.
God saw Hillary that night. He knew every crime, even the ones she didn’t know about. God saw and He said, “No way, Hillary, no way.”
WHAT AN INCREDIBLE POST!
^^BIG THIS ^^
My President’s bigger than Hillary’s president.
I hope she FRYS in hell’s hot oil.
If Dante had met Hillary and Bill, he would have created an entirely special circle of Hell just for them.
While the link in there did not work for me, I believe I have found what it was referring to.
https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/press-releases/court-sets-hearing-on-motion-to-compel-email-testimony-from-hillary-clinton/
Even if there are redactions Treehouse readers are savvy enough to know what and who have been blacked out.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Ha! So true. There are almost no mysteries at this point… who, what, when (thanks, SD!). Maybe just missing a couple of why’s, but feels like that’s about it.
“The whole plot was cooked up by J*hn Br*nnan, Director of C*ntral Int*lligence.”
Yeah – I think we can figure it out.
For the umpteenth time, there will NOT be ‘redactions’. How bout doing a little homework?
READ the statutes establishing the Office of Inspector General.
Read recent news articles, explaining the purpose and scope of I.G.
Chavetz is a putz, but he did a good one, recently.
If you haven’t yet, read Horowitzs 1st report, to familiarise yourself with how they are written.
Along with these videos, you can use the next 24 hours or so to prepare yourself.
Or, can post what YOU ‘think’ its going to say,..
Lighten Up Francis.
Cute puppy avatar
Good un, and good advice, thanks. Smiling now, shoulders relaxing, breathing returning to normal. Seriously, THANK YOU!
Thank you! People on the previous OIG report thread are still spouting “redactions, redactions, redactions.” Obviously someone didn’t read all the comments cuz Sundance squashed that falsehood right outta the shoot!
Or, one could seriously consider just how grave their circumstances are, and how determined they are to prevent their crimes from being made public. Statutes? Heh.
Leave nothing out, because they are not.
It is going to take several days to comb through the 500 pages…..and then go back again.
I am hopeful this is the beginning that justice will be done….God, grant me the serenity….
More than just the email investigation……huge bandaid about to be RIPPED off.
As an image – 15 or 20 people carrying a huge bandage. covering HRC & Obama. Rrrrrrrpppppp
Special Trump B-day release. These things usually see late Friday release.
The tweets that will follow the release/digestion/analysis are going to be epic.
If it comes out heavily redacted, I hope there is an EO waiting in the wings to Declas it all. The MSM may scream our Lion is trying to take everyone’s mind off of muh Russia or claim it’s a “political” hit job (trying to sway the masses) – Let them rant. Show it all.
The redactions will show us where the juiciest parts are.
So…at least there’s that.
TRUST💖💖💖 and believe that there is, Mncpo(ret)
She should be in jail, no question about it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Unless I missed it, she’s been quiet about the Singapore Summit. Normally she’d be first out of the gate to slam our President.
This woman must be exposed. Benghazi, Uranium One, the email scandal cannot be lost in a thick fog, soon to disappear and future generations never know of it.
Sundance provides the needed Sunlight up to and beyond the IG report…….. and so many other huuuuuuuuuge events. Thx
I believe, we would all grant that their is enough felonies committed by the Obama administration that the listing alone would fill the 500 pages of the OIG Report but are they going to be revealed without redaction?
Realizing that the OIG must be under a great deal of pressure! Will this be a full an truthful report or another cover-up?
Somewhere in the middle most probably
Hullo, what part of “NO REDACTIONS” don’t y’all understand?
THATS not how IG reports work.
IF, and given the topic, its a YUGE IF, there is any material which LEGITIMATELY needs to remain classified, it will be covered in an appendix, as seperate addendum, given only to Congress and the Pres.
Which, would be leaked as soon as schiff could hit the can! But, WHAT is classified, about the DOJ/FBI handling of the hillary emails?
Sources and methods? Human assets?
Perhaps, if the IG found ‘classified’emails, in the coarse of his investigstion, he would include them in the addendum, tho hard to understand why. All our “enemies” have probably already seen them, lol.
Imagine Trump having to declare martial law after the briefing.
It’d be nice for Trump to see this post. A little refresher before he gets “briefed” by Rosey.
It will be interesting to see how all of this is put together…especially since the author will probably have known how much interest there was in the subject and the likelihood that it would be either released or leaked to the public. I wrote a lot of IG reports on controversial and sensitive inspections and investigations many of you would recognize, but never once did I craft a report thinking (much less knowing) it would be released to the public. These reports are supposed to be brutally frank in their assessments of a situation or individual and are written for a commander, not the Washington Post…we shall see
LikeLiked by 3 people
My confidence in a accurate report from the IG is high. I think we will get a MOAB tomorrow. Just say N.
Thanks for commenting CorwinAmber. Looking forward to your thoughts as the actual report comes out.
Without going back to all the previous stories/articles……. how many folks in the DOJ/FBI and other gov’t agencies have been so far Referred for potential prosecution? Has there probably been some/many that has not been publicized/leaked?
ONE,if your restricting yourself to IG HOROWITZ.
McCabe, whos now trying to talk to Monte Hall.
And at THIS point in the Watergate investigation, only the burglars.
It was 1 1/2-2 years after the burglary, before others started to get indicted..
This is really just the opening salvo.
I’m praying there is a clear enunciation between conduct that was criminal in nature and conduct by government employees and appointees that simply violated internal policies and procedures. Without the distinction made plain for all to see, the report loses almost all value.
I suspect that most, if not all, of the conclusions by the IG will be for conduct that simply violated — sometimes to an extreme — internal policies and procedures. Where criminal conduct might be specified would possibly include:
— lying to the IG like McCabe did
— destruction of evidence gathered
— tipping off those being investigated that they were about to be investigated
— evidence of actual coordination between individuals to ensure that Hillary got off, which would be criminal conspiracy
I believe that the Report will illuminate plenty of corruption and bias. But the criminal nuggets will mostly be found, in my opinion, in the FISA and related Report still to come.
Obstruction of Justice, and Conspiracy to Obstruct Justice, 10 years on each count, which is to say EVERY action perp did.
And, can get both counts, for each instance, its not double jeapordy.
So, you destroy a piece of evidence: 1 count.
You plan with someone else to destroy a piece of evidence: seperate count.
You and this other persin have a shredding party.
Concievably, you did in prison, even if 20 y.o.at sentencing.
This IS a big f’ing deal, joe!
Die in prison. Dam phone!
I Count on it. Go back and read previous report, on Comey vs. McCabe, as eell as Sundance analyses.cv
This is a big f(*&Ing deal – Joey choochoo Biden
Federal Bureau of Weasels.
Next Pres election!
Democrats
“Must Win cause we gonna need a boat load of pardons!”
Prepare for The Bingo Defense. CIPA invoked in every possible case. This will be just pathetic to witness. McCabe is just the start of it all. Get your bingo cards ready for the super secret schemes on the evidence. All of it classified. Wrongly Classified.
Read and weep.
Determining Classified Evidence’s “Primary Purpose”: The Confrontation Clause and Classified Information After Ohio v. Clark
https://dlj.law.duke.edu/2016/11/determining-classified-evidences-primary-purpose-the-confrontation-clause-and-classified-information-after-ohio-v-clark/
So Rosy is briefing PT.
Would be nice, in my little mind, if when Rosy was finished PT uttered the words……
YOU’RE FIRED!!
And then….unredacted everything with an EO
Pandora’s Box seems to be unlocked. Will it be opened for all the world to see, or will the hands of evil hold it shut & slap the lock back on?
This will be the starting salvo in the fight for our nation. The globalist cabal has a tight grip on our system. Their minions are spread far & wide throughout. Politicians, bureaucrats, judiciary, law enforcement, the media, etc.
If their lies, obfuscation, & spin, along with the gullibility & naivety of many Americans, keeps the Box closed, then we’ll have a much harder road to travel to return the power to it’s rightful owners, if it can be returned at all
However, even with all the forces of corruption, criminality & the stupidity of so many, I have to believe, with the strength of a lion in the Oval Office & the will of half the American people, that the Box will finally be opened & a glorious transition will begin
The ugly & grotesque usurpation of everything that means being an American, & the theft of America’s soul is, in my opinion, the ugliest chapter in American history
This changes everything, or it changes nothing at all
Let the games begin
Laws are for little people
