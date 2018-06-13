Details Behind Upcoming IG Report – The Clinton Email Investigation Recap, in a Video Series Format…

Posted on June 13, 2018 by

The 18-month Inspector General review of the DOJ/FBI investigation of the Hillary Clinton email is going to be made public tomorrow at 3:00pm EDT.

This IG inquiry is specifically looking into whether the FBI investigation was corrupted by political influence in their determination of the Clinton outcome. The preliminary investigative outcomes speak for themselves.

This following series of video reports provides background on the overall issues, the potential crimes; the subsequent coverup; and the corruption that infested the 2016 Department of Justice and the FBI.

Part I

Part II

Part III

Part IV

Part V

.

The video below is the final installment of six segments. This report covers the Clinton and Abedin email that were discovered after the investigation was closed in July 2016. {Go Deep} The emails along with the fact that they were on Anthony Weiner’s laptop was kept secret and not investigated for four weeks (Sept 28th, through Oct 27th) by top officials at the FBI.

Who stalled the investigation and why? And what was in those emails? That’s the focus of this segment.

Part VI

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Clinton(s), Conspiracy ?, CTH Video Series, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Desperately Seeking Hillary, FBI, IG Report Clinton Investigation, media bias, Notorious Liars, Professional Idiots, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

84 Responses to Details Behind Upcoming IG Report – The Clinton Email Investigation Recap, in a Video Series Format…

  1. Marica says:
    June 13, 2018 at 4:55 pm

    Thanks Sundance!!! Sylvia!! I believe our dear SD heard you! thought the many newer posters could get up to speed with the above videos!!! Many many thanks!!

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  2. Mark A. Thimesch says:
    June 13, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    If there are over 500 pages in this soon-to-be-released report…..

    I DOUBT very highly that this is going to be a “wash job”. You can wash it all in less than two pages if you want to, but 500 pages suggests there is going to be some VERY INTERESTING details that we haven’t even heard of, nor considered.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • L4grasshopper says:
      June 13, 2018 at 5:39 pm

      It won’t be a “wash job”.

      But it probably will be mostly an exposure of lots of rule breaking and procedure ignoring and improper actions by various high level FBI and DOJ personnel.

      I’m not expecting much that rises to criminal activity. But I’m happy to be surprised 🙂

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Mark A. Thimesch says:
        June 13, 2018 at 5:43 pm

        I agree that the content won’t be very dramatic to many of us, since we all pretty much know the garbage these dirtballs carry with them.

        However, I’m thinking it will yield at LEAST TWO criminal referrals to the DOJ.

        Like

        Reply
    • Martin says:
      June 13, 2018 at 5:53 pm

      I predict that the report will be heavily redacted, and that in a Cold Anger response, PDJT will declassify everything. This will result in a very nasty Deep State response, since their goose is cooked. Hussein is working behind the scenes to build on the state voting system hacks by his DHS. They MUST win the midterms. We are at war, folks. Don’t think otherwise. There is much happening that never sees the light of day.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • GuessAgain says:
      June 13, 2018 at 6:07 pm

      Hammer Time!

      Like

      Reply
  3. Paco Loco says:
    June 13, 2018 at 4:57 pm

    We need a People’s Tribunal to adjudicate this unmitigated treachery and sedition.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. amwick says:
    June 13, 2018 at 4:57 pm

    I sure hope #7 is Justice Served!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  5. Everywhereguy says:
    June 13, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    Flag Day. Trump B-Day. Dem Doom Day, Dudes.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  6. fleporeblog says:
    June 13, 2018 at 5:03 pm

    HRC is in some serious trouble folks! This IG report coming out tomorrow is DEVASTATING given the following:

    Liked by 24 people

    Reply
  7. holly100 says:
    June 13, 2018 at 5:04 pm

    Even if there are redactions Treehouse readers are savvy enough to know what and who have been blacked out.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      June 13, 2018 at 5:38 pm

      Ha! So true. There are almost no mysteries at this point… who, what, when (thanks, SD!). Maybe just missing a couple of why’s, but feels like that’s about it.

      Like

      Reply
    • Sentient says:
      June 13, 2018 at 5:40 pm

      “The whole plot was cooked up by J*hn Br*nnan, Director of C*ntral Int*lligence.”

      Yeah – I think we can figure it out.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      June 13, 2018 at 5:43 pm

      For the umpteenth time, there will NOT be ‘redactions’. How bout doing a little homework?
      READ the statutes establishing the Office of Inspector General.
      Read recent news articles, explaining the purpose and scope of I.G.
      Chavetz is a putz, but he did a good one, recently.
      If you haven’t yet, read Horowitzs 1st report, to familiarise yourself with how they are written.

      Along with these videos, you can use the next 24 hours or so to prepare yourself.

      Or, can post what YOU ‘think’ its going to say,..

      Like

      Reply
      • holly100 says:
        June 13, 2018 at 5:47 pm

        Lighten Up Francis.

        Like

        Reply
      • L. Gee says:
        June 13, 2018 at 5:57 pm

        Thank you! People on the previous OIG report thread are still spouting “redactions, redactions, redactions.” Obviously someone didn’t read all the comments cuz Sundance squashed that falsehood right outta the shoot!

        Like

        Reply
      • Martin says:
        June 13, 2018 at 6:06 pm

        Or, one could seriously consider just how grave their circumstances are, and how determined they are to prevent their crimes from being made public. Statutes? Heh.

        Leave nothing out, because they are not.

        Like

        Reply
  8. FofBW says:
    June 13, 2018 at 5:07 pm

    It is going to take several days to comb through the 500 pages…..and then go back again.

    I am hopeful this is the beginning that justice will be done….God, grant me the serenity….

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  9. f.fernandez says:
    June 13, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    More than just the email investigation……huge bandaid about to be RIPPED off.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. EqualJustice says:
    June 13, 2018 at 5:15 pm

    Special Trump B-day release. These things usually see late Friday release.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. Mncpo(ret) says:
    June 13, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    If it comes out heavily redacted, I hope there is an EO waiting in the wings to Declas it all. The MSM may scream our Lion is trying to take everyone’s mind off of muh Russia or claim it’s a “political” hit job (trying to sway the masses) – Let them rant. Show it all.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      June 13, 2018 at 5:35 pm

      The redactions will show us where the juiciest parts are.
      So…at least there’s that.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
      June 13, 2018 at 5:47 pm

      TRUST💖💖💖 and believe that there is, Mncpo(ret)

      This from @prayingmedic, someone sundance told us to follow:

      Praying Medic
      Praying Medic
      @prayingmedic
      6) #Qanon rote:
      DECLAS_Public[3]
      EO dated_official

      We know that POTUS has an Executive Order waiting to be released. The original intent was to remove redactions and declassify information requested by Devin Nunes, Jim Jordan and others in Congress.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  12. moe2004 says:
    June 13, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    She should be in jail, no question about it.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • farmhand1927 says:
      June 13, 2018 at 5:44 pm

      Unless I missed it, she’s been quiet about the Singapore Summit. Normally she’d be first out of the gate to slam our President.

      This woman must be exposed. Benghazi, Uranium One, the email scandal cannot be lost in a thick fog, soon to disappear and future generations never know of it.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  13. Cheesehead54016 says:
    June 13, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    Sundance provides the needed Sunlight up to and beyond the IG report…….. and so many other huuuuuuuuuge events. Thx

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. Concerned says:
    June 13, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    I believe, we would all grant that their is enough felonies committed by the Obama administration that the listing alone would fill the 500 pages of the OIG Report but are they going to be revealed without redaction?

    Realizing that the OIG must be under a great deal of pressure! Will this be a full an truthful report or another cover-up?

    Like

    Reply
    • Nigella says:
      June 13, 2018 at 5:25 pm

      Somewhere in the middle most probably

      Like

      Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      June 13, 2018 at 5:52 pm

      Hullo, what part of “NO REDACTIONS” don’t y’all understand?
      THATS not how IG reports work.

      IF, and given the topic, its a YUGE IF, there is any material which LEGITIMATELY needs to remain classified, it will be covered in an appendix, as seperate addendum, given only to Congress and the Pres.

      Which, would be leaked as soon as schiff could hit the can! But, WHAT is classified, about the DOJ/FBI handling of the hillary emails?

      Sources and methods? Human assets?
      Perhaps, if the IG found ‘classified’emails, in the coarse of his investigstion, he would include them in the addendum, tho hard to understand why. All our “enemies” have probably already seen them, lol.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  15. Louisiana Steve says:
    June 13, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    Imagine Trump having to declare martial law after the briefing.

    Like

    Reply
  16. bosscook says:
    June 13, 2018 at 5:28 pm

    It’d be nice for Trump to see this post. A little refresher before he gets “briefed” by Rosey.

    Like

    Reply
  17. CorwinAmber says:
    June 13, 2018 at 5:30 pm

    It will be interesting to see how all of this is put together…especially since the author will probably have known how much interest there was in the subject and the likelihood that it would be either released or leaked to the public. I wrote a lot of IG reports on controversial and sensitive inspections and investigations many of you would recognize, but never once did I craft a report thinking (much less knowing) it would be released to the public. These reports are supposed to be brutally frank in their assessments of a situation or individual and are written for a commander, not the Washington Post…we shall see

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. Cheesehead54016 says:
    June 13, 2018 at 5:32 pm

    Without going back to all the previous stories/articles……. how many folks in the DOJ/FBI and other gov’t agencies have been so far Referred for potential prosecution? Has there probably been some/many that has not been publicized/leaked?

    Like

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      June 13, 2018 at 5:56 pm

      ONE,if your restricting yourself to IG HOROWITZ.
      McCabe, whos now trying to talk to Monte Hall.
      And at THIS point in the Watergate investigation, only the burglars.
      It was 1 1/2-2 years after the burglary, before others started to get indicted..
      This is really just the opening salvo.

      Like

      Reply
  19. Niagara Frontier says:
    June 13, 2018 at 5:35 pm

    I’m praying there is a clear enunciation between conduct that was criminal in nature and conduct by government employees and appointees that simply violated internal policies and procedures. Without the distinction made plain for all to see, the report loses almost all value.

    Like

    Reply
    • L4grasshopper says:
      June 13, 2018 at 5:47 pm

      I suspect that most, if not all, of the conclusions by the IG will be for conduct that simply violated — sometimes to an extreme — internal policies and procedures. Where criminal conduct might be specified would possibly include:

      — lying to the IG like McCabe did
      — destruction of evidence gathered
      — tipping off those being investigated that they were about to be investigated
      — evidence of actual coordination between individuals to ensure that Hillary got off, which would be criminal conspiracy

      I believe that the Report will illuminate plenty of corruption and bias. But the criminal nuggets will mostly be found, in my opinion, in the FISA and related Report still to come.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Dutchman says:
        June 13, 2018 at 6:05 pm

        Obstruction of Justice, and Conspiracy to Obstruct Justice, 10 years on each count, which is to say EVERY action perp did.
        And, can get both counts, for each instance, its not double jeapordy.
        So, you destroy a piece of evidence: 1 count.
        You plan with someone else to destroy a piece of evidence: seperate count.
        You and this other persin have a shredding party.
        Concievably, you did in prison, even if 20 y.o.at sentencing.

        This IS a big f’ing deal, joe!

        Like

        Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      June 13, 2018 at 5:58 pm

      I Count on it. Go back and read previous report, on Comey vs. McCabe, as eell as Sundance analyses.cv

      Like

      Reply
  20. Ventura Highway says:
    June 13, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    This is a big f(*&Ing deal – Joey choochoo Biden

    Like

    Reply
  21. Finbar O'Shaunnessey says:
    June 13, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    Federal Bureau of Weasels.

    Like

    Reply
  22. fobdangerclose says:
    June 13, 2018 at 5:52 pm

    Next Pres election!

    Democrats

    “Must Win cause we gonna need a boat load of pardons!”

    Like

    Reply
  23. Howzie says:
    June 13, 2018 at 5:54 pm

    Prepare for The Bingo Defense. CIPA invoked in every possible case. This will be just pathetic to witness. McCabe is just the start of it all. Get your bingo cards ready for the super secret schemes on the evidence. All of it classified. Wrongly Classified.

    Like

    Reply
  24. FofBW says:
    June 13, 2018 at 5:57 pm

    So Rosy is briefing PT.

    Would be nice, in my little mind, if when Rosy was finished PT uttered the words……

    YOU’RE FIRED!!

    Like

    Reply
  25. alliwantissometruth says:
    June 13, 2018 at 6:00 pm

    Pandora’s Box seems to be unlocked. Will it be opened for all the world to see, or will the hands of evil hold it shut & slap the lock back on?

    This will be the starting salvo in the fight for our nation. The globalist cabal has a tight grip on our system. Their minions are spread far & wide throughout. Politicians, bureaucrats, judiciary, law enforcement, the media, etc.

    If their lies, obfuscation, & spin, along with the gullibility & naivety of many Americans, keeps the Box closed, then we’ll have a much harder road to travel to return the power to it’s rightful owners, if it can be returned at all

    However, even with all the forces of corruption, criminality & the stupidity of so many, I have to believe, with the strength of a lion in the Oval Office & the will of half the American people, that the Box will finally be opened & a glorious transition will begin

    The ugly & grotesque usurpation of everything that means being an American, & the theft of America’s soul is, in my opinion, the ugliest chapter in American history

    This changes everything, or it changes nothing at all

    Let the games begin

    Like

    Reply
  26. 6x47 says:
    June 13, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    Laws are for little people

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s