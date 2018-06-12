Interesting Picture – Dennis Rodman Meets With Tom Bossert…

Back in April, 2018, Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert was essentially fired (resigned) due to a conflict with incoming National Security Adviser John Bolton.
As the story was told at the time: Bossert resisted a reorganization of the National Security Council that made him subordinate to the national security adviser, so Bolton told him to pack his bags and get out.
However, Tom Bossert was exceptional in his role as Homeland Security Adviser; with expertise on cyber defense, terrorism and national security responses to natural disasters. As a DHS expert Bossert’s communication and coordination skills during the 2017 storm season was particularly, and extraordinarily, effective.
Additionally, close-quarter White House staff held/hold very high opinion of Mr. Bossert, the highest; and POTUS Trump is not the type of person who would randomly allow such high caliber talent to leave an organization. Tom Bossert’s April announcement always seemed oddly out of step.
Today Dennis Rodman tweet’s this picture of himself and Tom Bossert in Singapore just after the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korea Chairman Kim Jong-un.
Hmmm?
Tom Bossert is no longer officially part of the Trump White House.
Yet Tom Bossert is in Singapore… liaising with Dennis Rodman.
Yesterday during a CNN interview, Dennis Rodman said he was contacted by a female emissary from the office of the president conveying thanks for his efforts and relaying a sentiment of appreciation and pride toward Mr. Rodman.
Today unofficial Tom Bossert meets with unofficial Dennis Rodman.
Curiouser and curiouser…
.
.
.
.
I thought odd when I saw the tweet. Immediately thought of how highly you felt about Bossert. Interesting!
I bet we will one day find out Flynn is still working for trump
I too was surprised at the news of Bossert’s resignation at the time, given how effective he CLEARLY had been. This is interesting indeed!
Unconventional POTUS, to say the least.
Keep on Trumpin’
MAGA
To quote our GREAT President, “It’s a complicated business, folks…..” LOL!!
LIKE! I love our President. He’s the Man!
I also heard Gorka calling in to a radio show from Singapore. I thought…’that’s odd’.
I believe Gorka is now with Fox News …saw a picture of him and Hannity in Singapore on Twitter
Ah, makes sense. I cut the cable a few years ago.
Yes, Gorka was with Sean and Sara Carter in Singapore.
Heard Him On “The Morning Answer” 870 AM Los Angeles yesterday morning
Really was! It was the last person I could see Dennis meeting with in Singapore. I replied to his tweet below:
This tweet is so true!
Well for one Micheal, they’re wrong a lot! Does that count? LOL that’s about the only thing though.
oops Michael, sorry for the misspell.
Evidently Little Ben Shapiro is having quite the melt down. He he.
They have exacerbated all the ills that they fault Trump for solving.
So there’s that…
MAGA Magician pulls NORK rabbit out of the nuke hat
Congratulations to all !
Mr. Sundance, please let us in on what you are thinking sir. I’m sure you have something might fine brewing.
Can’t speak for SD, of course, but respecting Rodman enough to persuade the man to wear a MAGA hat on network TV may have a greater domestic payoff in 2018 than even the h/t to DR in the foreign affairs arena.
Absolutely agree…there is a crack in the Black Dam controlled (and abused) by the democrats…and a wonderful, beautiful Black flood of support is heading Trump’s way!
It may have taken zero persuasion as President Trump and Dennis Rodman are friends. Rodman was on a season of The Apprentice. He talked with PDJT about Kim long ago. My bet it was more like “Can you get me a MAGA hat? I’ve got an interview with CNN…”
And here I was just missing Tom last week when the WH posted their FEMA Central Planning pix and video for the year. I was wondering where he was and what he was up to. HOPING President TRUMP found something for him somewhere.
Just checked. He is presently parked in DC as the Homeland Security consultant to ABC, and was undoubtedly in Singapore on behalf of ABC. Tye ABC role makes some news sense. Was FEMA: hurricanes and fires. Was NSC: cyber security and the ‘Russia DNC’ hack and the ‘NoKo Soko banh’ hack. Lots of newsworthy stuff where he can contribute deep perspective until something else suitable in the administration opens up.
ABC. GAG.
Interesting……..
Bossert’s twitter profile reads:”Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism”
LikeLiked by 4 people
The way PDJT misdirects, Bossert’s move could’ve been totally an agreed-upon transition, with no animosity involved whatsoever.
Could be that Bossert and Bolton simply didn’t get along and couldn’t work together but perhaps Bolton was better prepared to stop the leaking than Bossart and so Bossart was asked to step down but remain in an advisory role to the President.
The Lord works in strange ways…no?
Come on people……do you want to owe me beers?……Come on …..
Look at the pictures Sundance posted…..look closely
Case of Sapporo….Come on….3….2…..1….
I’m looking, Gunny….I don’t see what you are seeing? I’ll buy you the case of Sapporo if you’ll give me a clue!
The Clue is the color of the tie.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Eagle Eye Howie…
2nd look reveals Tom in all group pictures… see the tie!?
Yep….he’s in all the pictures…and my names not Howie….😎
You can call me Ray….you can call me Jay….but don’t call me late for happy hour👍
Two of the pictures…
Could Bossert have filled the place of the guy that had to quit because he was accused of beating his wife?
Raymond J. Johnson Jr.
Started laughing when I saw that….. But you doesn’t have to call me Johnson.
OOhh Gunny so sorry,
sleep deprived…
I apologize, Eagle Eye Gunny!!!
I see Heather Nauert.
And I always like to see Heather Nauert……..
All smiles; no nervousness, no worries………………….??
Which picture? Funny I still don’t see what you are seeing!
The first photo with Pompeo….look at the guy in the very back….then the next photo look at the guy with the iphone…Same tie….same guy….as in the Rodman picture..
Give Trump an obstacle, he’ll figure out how to work over, under or around it. Give him an impossibility, he’ll see it as a starting point. Tell him that’s not how things are done, and he’ll respond, “Oh, really?” Try to box him in, and he’ll just think outside of it. Lose someone like Bossert, he’ll find a new role for him. Write off someone like Rodman, he’ll see untapped potential instead. We will never see another leader like Trump in our lifetimes. God bless him!
Ever see the Star Trek TV episode where Kirk is asked how he passed the impossible situation involving the Kobayashi Maru??? He gamed the system by changing the preconceived program on the computer.
Trump=Kirk
Perhaps not, but he can surely inspire a lot of good leaders for our communities and states and nation.
What a relief!
Hitting those problems from all angles with a trusted hand. Like jared and ivanka.
I think Trump has put the whole WH protocol system on it’s head…if he thought Bossert was valuable and essential to what he wants to do, he just made him an “assistant”. He has all kinds of surprising people working for him…probably people we don’t even know about. Politicians do protocol. Businessmen do….business.
Bossert working with Pompeo in State Dept. unofficially?
I bet he has been working on the NK solution for months…since he was so called “let go” .
Anyone you might be interested.
Wouldn’t be surprised to see the DPRK issue a stamp featuring Kim & Trump together…that would be YUUUUUGE!
re: that ‘female emissary’…. 👇
Doe anyone know of any pics of Sarah at the Working Lunch?
Look on the other NoKo threads – she was there, in a black dress, for the lunch.
Obama must be fuming with anger. God job Dennis Rodman.
Obama’s goal was always to domestically kill the USA, he’s still not interested in Kim or anyone else outside of his ‘community’.
Glad to see he is in the mix.
I also saw Sara Carter was there, classy and sexy Latina Mom of 5!
I pop into a liberal outlet or two and post the positives … then they explode!
We received:
1. Commitment to de-nuke
2. Test site destroyed
3. Engine test site to be closed
4. American soldiers remains from Korean War to be returned
5. Imprisoned Christians to be released
6. No missile tests in 7 months
7. No nuclear tests in 7 months
Carrots
1. DC visit
2. Trump visit to NK
3. Asia investment
4. US investment
5. Sanctions removed
You forgot “Protection”. Kim looked really nervous at the Summit. Might have been all the attention from the world press but still. He could get whacked over this… He has masters and this is a grab for freedom.
It’s his first time out in the civilized world. And with all the worldwide attention, reporters, and cameras, I read some 5,000 reporters, he’s never had so much attention focused on his person. He couldn’t afford any misstep. You could see it, he was relying on Trump to guide him.
I think the main carrot is the 1 trillion dollar GDP potential gold rush resulting from the modernization of a people already shown to be capable of high level economic participation and contribution. It ALL stems from there.
Wait, they are going to release imprisoned Christians? Do you have a link, I would love to show my husband. We will add that to our prayers.
By all accounts Kim should be fearful of John Bolton’s hawkish foreign policy style. Bolton is the man with the severe look carrying the club with spikes in it. I think Trump is subtly playing a game of good-cop/bad-cop with North Korea. Bolton was present during the summit but I wonder how much of a role he played? Was he just there as a fixture? A subtle reminder that one possible outcome (of a failed summit) would be war on the peninsula? I continue to believe that tomahawk missiles in Syria are one part of why Kim wanted this summit so badly.
I think people like Rodman and Bossert are probably playing an unofficial back-channel role in the negotiations. Whether he likes it or not, Rodman is a diplomat and an emissary to North Korea. Rodman is one of the first Americans who kept a promise to North Korea and it apparently made a difference to Kim.
I get the impression that Pompeo is Patton without the cussing.
Bossert moving over to the Trump Campaign/political arm?
Ambassador Bossert?
Just like SD’s incredible catch during the sit down with Kim and the fact he felt empathy for him, Thomas Wictor captures it as well with a little background about Kim the person.
Incredible read!
Here is what SD said and posted last night:
UPDATE: I’ve added video, a VERY SPECIFIC video, to this post because it is stunningly telling of the dynamic. Watch Chairman Kim Jong-un closely; he is extremely overwhelmed/intimidated by the scale, scope and intensity of the swarm media and the events that have brought him to this moment.
Kim’s respiration rate is fast and deliberate; he attempts to calm his nerves with breaths while simultaneously is aware that every moment is being captured. I find myself feeling great empathy for Chairman Kim Jong-un in this video. Again, watch closely this video captures the essence of the meeting better than all others:
Wow….that video. Worth watching. Try it without the sound.
Great point! You could see the sweat starting to develop on his forehead.
Great read Fle, and remember what our Glorious President Trump, our His Excellency President Trump, our Glorious Bastard 😉 told us:
“Peace is the Prize”
Stupid pundits…”he didn’t get anything” yeah, right, World Peace aint anything /s
Trump patted Kim’s back or arm numerous times and Kim did it back. What I found interesting was at one point Trump pats Kim on the back, but it wasn’t a single pat, it was several pats like you’d give someone who was nervous.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
The world is watching Kim– and the world believes him to be an evil dictator who feeds his family members to dogs and starves and tortures his people.
I am in awe of his courage just to face the foreign public…. much less the fake news media.
President Trump obviously inspires bravery, decency and determination even his most nefarious adversaries.
Well said!
He must feel great, he’s finally a free man. Thanks for the very telling video and Wictor thread.
Yesterday, I laughed when Trump mentioned the beautiful beaches. He’s a developer at heart, in all things.
Sunshine did you see the 4 minute video our President presented to him in English and Korean? There is this beautiful hotel right on the beach.
Oh yes, I definitely noticed that the man who could make a description of an old phone book fascinating was hanging with Rodman. Curious indeed. But very happy to see him 🙂
He is now apparently an ABC News contributor. Stated at the beginning of this video from yesterday.
It appears that Bossert signed up with ABC in the last few weeks. Here’s a tweet from him on the subject from June 3.
Wikipedia has that “he is currently an ABC News Homeland Security analyst.” Maybe that’s why he was over there.
I am glad you posted this, SD. I was very disappointed when Bossert left the WH and this photo with Dennis Rodman is enough to arouse Curious Cat (not to be confused with Suspicious Cat.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Secretary Pompeo – Tomorrow Seoul, then on to Beijing to continue to build the team to achieve the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
7:49 am June 12, 2018
President Trump comes across as a father figure in their dynamic. I have never seen anything like it.
I think Kim is eating it up. Fascinating!
This is typically a sign of desperation. If there were a legit reason he wouldn’t need to make such threats and would simply smirk when refusing with a justification. Eventually Rodentstein will likely go off the rails big time and hopefully be fired.
HAHAHAHAHA!!!!! Knew something was coming!
PUNCHY!!!! LMAO!!!! De Niro’s punchy head is going to explode when he sees this!
He’s got a name now! “Punchy”!!! Lol!
Chances of Rodman knowing who Tom Bossert is unless they have met before?
Officially, Bossert’s current job is “ABC News contributor.” That would explain his presence in Singapore and his meeting with Rodman.
It would also provide an excuse to be traveling with the President on foreign trips.
Probably in the bullpen for somebody—maybe the Chief of Staff, in the next year or so
All dis happens if dat Rex dude wuz Sec of State ?
“Tom Bossert is no longer officially part of the Trump White House”
Trusted people can have more “flexibility” in certain situations, thus at times are more valuable when they are not part of the “official” team. Perhaps that is what we are seeing here, so stay tuned to CTH for further information.
