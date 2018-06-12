Interesting Picture – Dennis Rodman Meets With Tom Bossert…

Back in April, 2018, Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert was essentially fired (resigned) due to a conflict with incoming National Security Adviser John Bolton.

As the story was told at the time:  Bossert resisted a reorganization of the National Security Council that made him subordinate to the national security adviser, so Bolton told him to pack his bags and get out.

However, Tom Bossert was exceptional in his role as Homeland Security Adviser; with expertise on cyber defense, terrorism and national security responses to natural disasters. As a DHS expert Bossert’s communication and coordination skills during the 2017 storm season was particularly, and extraordinarily, effective.

Additionally, close-quarter White House staff held/hold very high opinion of Mr. Bossert, the highest; and POTUS Trump is not the type of person who would randomly allow such high caliber talent to leave an organization. Tom Bossert’s April announcement always seemed oddly out of step.

Today Dennis Rodman tweet’s this picture of himself and Tom Bossert in Singapore just after the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korea Chairman Kim Jong-un.

Tom Bossert is no longer officially part of the Trump White House.

Yet Tom Bossert is in Singapore… liaising with Dennis Rodman.

Yesterday during a CNN interview, Dennis Rodman said he was contacted by a female emissary from the office of the president conveying thanks for his efforts and relaying a sentiment of appreciation and pride toward Mr. Rodman.

Today unofficial Tom Bossert meets with unofficial Dennis Rodman.

Curiouser and curiouser…

98 Responses to Interesting Picture – Dennis Rodman Meets With Tom Bossert…

  1. JimBrOH (@TrumpOH2016) says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    I thought odd when I saw the tweet. Immediately thought of how highly you felt about Bossert. Interesting!

  2. soozala says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    To quote our GREAT President, “It’s a complicated business, folks…..” LOL!!

  3. WonkoTheSane says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    I also heard Gorka calling in to a radio show from Singapore. I thought…’that’s odd’.

  4. fleporeblog says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    Really was! It was the last person I could see Dennis meeting with in Singapore. I replied to his tweet below:

  5. deepdivemaga says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    Mr. Sundance, please let us in on what you are thinking sir. I’m sure you have something might fine brewing.

    • jamesvsmithjrj says:
      June 12, 2018 at 4:15 pm

      Can’t speak for SD, of course, but respecting Rodman enough to persuade the man to wear a MAGA hat on network TV may have a greater domestic payoff in 2018 than even the h/t to DR in the foreign affairs arena.

      • MGBSE says:
        June 12, 2018 at 5:04 pm

        Absolutely agree…there is a crack in the Black Dam controlled (and abused) by the democrats…and a wonderful, beautiful Black flood of support is heading Trump’s way!

      • PNWLifer says:
        June 12, 2018 at 5:07 pm

        It may have taken zero persuasion as President Trump and Dennis Rodman are friends. Rodman was on a season of The Apprentice. He talked with PDJT about Kim long ago. My bet it was more like “Can you get me a MAGA hat? I’ve got an interview with CNN…”

  6. TwoLaine says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    And here I was just missing Tom last week when the WH posted their FEMA Central Planning pix and video for the year. I was wondering where he was and what he was up to. HOPING President TRUMP found something for him somewhere.

    • ristvan says:
      June 12, 2018 at 4:58 pm

      Just checked. He is presently parked in DC as the Homeland Security consultant to ABC, and was undoubtedly in Singapore on behalf of ABC. Tye ABC role makes some news sense. Was FEMA: hurricanes and fires. Was NSC: cyber security and the ‘Russia DNC’ hack and the ‘NoKo Soko banh’ hack. Lots of newsworthy stuff where he can contribute deep perspective until something else suitable in the administration opens up.

  7. MM says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    Interesting……..

  8. DCinNC (@DCinAZ) says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    Bossert’s twitter profile reads:”Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism”

    • OSP says:
      June 12, 2018 at 4:38 pm

      DC,
      The way PDJT misdirects, Bossert’s move could’ve been totally an agreed-upon transition, with no animosity involved whatsoever.

      • DCinNC (@DCinAZ) says:
        June 12, 2018 at 4:45 pm

        Could be that Bossert and Bolton simply didn’t get along and couldn’t work together but perhaps Bolton was better prepared to stop the leaking than Bossart and so Bossart was asked to step down but remain in an advisory role to the President.

  9. Rock Knutne says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:14 pm

    The Lord works in strange ways…no?

  11. parteagirl says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    Give Trump an obstacle, he’ll figure out how to work over, under or around it. Give him an impossibility, he’ll see it as a starting point. Tell him that’s not how things are done, and he’ll respond, “Oh, really?” Try to box him in, and he’ll just think outside of it. Lose someone like Bossert, he’ll find a new role for him. Write off someone like Rodman, he’ll see untapped potential instead. We will never see another leader like Trump in our lifetimes. God bless him!

  12. filia.aurea says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    What a relief!

  13. Robert Smith says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    Hitting those problems from all angles with a trusted hand. Like jared and ivanka.

  14. bosscook says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    I think Trump has put the whole WH protocol system on it’s head…if he thought Bossert was valuable and essential to what he wants to do, he just made him an “assistant”. He has all kinds of surprising people working for him…probably people we don’t even know about. Politicians do protocol. Businessmen do….business.

  15. cdnintx says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    Bossert working with Pompeo in State Dept. unofficially?

  16. fleporeblog says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:21 pm

    Anyone you might be interested.

  17. Ziiggii says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    re: that ‘female emissary’…. 👇

  18. Perot Conservative says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    Glad to see he is in the mix.

    I also saw Sara Carter was there, classy and sexy Latina Mom of 5!

    I pop into a liberal outlet or two and post the positives … then they explode!

    We received:

    1. Commitment to de-nuke
    2. Test site destroyed
    3. Engine test site to be closed
    4. American soldiers remains from Korean War to be returned
    5. Imprisoned Christians to be released
    6. No missile tests in 7 months
    7. No nuclear tests in 7 months

    Carrots
    1. DC visit
    2. Trump visit to NK
    3. Asia investment
    4. US investment
    5. Sanctions removed

    • jbrickley says:
      June 12, 2018 at 4:38 pm

      You forgot “Protection”. Kim looked really nervous at the Summit. Might have been all the attention from the world press but still. He could get whacked over this… He has masters and this is a grab for freedom.

      • Sunshine says:
        June 12, 2018 at 4:54 pm

        It’s his first time out in the civilized world. And with all the worldwide attention, reporters, and cameras, I read some 5,000 reporters, he’s never had so much attention focused on his person. He couldn’t afford any misstep. You could see it, he was relying on Trump to guide him.

    • inquisitorLost says:
      June 12, 2018 at 4:52 pm

      I think the main carrot is the 1 trillion dollar GDP potential gold rush resulting from the modernization of a people already shown to be capable of high level economic participation and contribution. It ALL stems from there.

    • mtyorkie says:
      June 12, 2018 at 5:07 pm

      Wait, they are going to release imprisoned Christians? Do you have a link, I would love to show my husband. We will add that to our prayers.

  19. chojun says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    By all accounts Kim should be fearful of John Bolton’s hawkish foreign policy style. Bolton is the man with the severe look carrying the club with spikes in it. I think Trump is subtly playing a game of good-cop/bad-cop with North Korea. Bolton was present during the summit but I wonder how much of a role he played? Was he just there as a fixture? A subtle reminder that one possible outcome (of a failed summit) would be war on the peninsula? I continue to believe that tomahawk missiles in Syria are one part of why Kim wanted this summit so badly.

    I think people like Rodman and Bossert are probably playing an unofficial back-channel role in the negotiations. Whether he likes it or not, Rodman is a diplomat and an emissary to North Korea. Rodman is one of the first Americans who kept a promise to North Korea and it apparently made a difference to Kim.

  20. EggsX says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    Bossert moving over to the Trump Campaign/political arm?

  21. fleporeblog says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    Just like SD’s incredible catch during the sit down with Kim and the fact he felt empathy for him, Thomas Wictor captures it as well with a little background about Kim the person.

    Incredible read!

    Here is what SD said and posted last night:

    UPDATE: I’ve added video, a VERY SPECIFIC video, to this post because it is stunningly telling of the dynamic. Watch Chairman Kim Jong-un closely; he is extremely overwhelmed/intimidated by the scale, scope and intensity of the swarm media and the events that have brought him to this moment.

    Kim’s respiration rate is fast and deliberate; he attempts to calm his nerves with breaths while simultaneously is aware that every moment is being captured. I find myself feeling great empathy for Chairman Kim Jong-un in this video. Again, watch closely this video captures the essence of the meeting better than all others:

  22. DCinNC (@DCinAZ) says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:33 pm

  23. justgoodcovfefe says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:33 pm

    Oh yes, I definitely noticed that the man who could make a description of an old phone book fascinating was hanging with Rodman. Curious indeed. But very happy to see him 🙂

  24. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    He is now apparently an ABC News contributor. Stated at the beginning of this video from yesterday.

  25. Paul B. says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    Wikipedia has that “he is currently an ABC News Homeland Security analyst.” Maybe that’s why he was over there.

  26. Alison says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:42 pm

    I am glad you posted this, SD. I was very disappointed when Bossert left the WH and this photo with Dennis Rodman is enough to arouse Curious Cat (not to be confused with Suspicious Cat.
    Am keeping fingers crossed he has landed on his feet in service to USA.

  27. hatterasgal says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:46 pm

    Secretary Pompeo – Tomorrow Seoul, then on to Beijing to continue to build the team to achieve the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
    7:49 am June 12, 2018

  28. Whiskey1 says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    President Trump comes across as a father figure in their dynamic. I have never seen anything like it.

    I think Kim is eating it up. Fascinating!

  29. DCinNC (@DCinAZ) says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    • Firefly says:
      June 12, 2018 at 5:09 pm

      This is typically a sign of desperation. If there were a legit reason he wouldn’t need to make such threats and would simply smirk when refusing with a justification. Eventually Rodentstein will likely go off the rails big time and hopefully be fired.

  30. DCinNC (@DCinAZ) says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:57 pm

    HAHAHAHAHA!!!!! Knew something was coming!

  31. Tejas Rob says:
    June 12, 2018 at 5:05 pm

    Chances of Rodman knowing who Tom Bossert is unless they have met before?

  32. keeler says:
    June 12, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    Officially, Bossert’s current job is “ABC News contributor.” That would explain his presence in Singapore and his meeting with Rodman.

    It would also provide an excuse to be traveling with the President on foreign trips.

  33. Daniel Arden says:
    June 12, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    Probably in the bullpen for somebody—maybe the Chief of Staff, in the next year or so

  34. Firefly says:
    June 12, 2018 at 5:22 pm

  35. Matt says:
    June 12, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    All dis happens if dat Rex dude wuz Sec of State ?

  36. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    June 12, 2018 at 5:31 pm

    “Tom Bossert is no longer officially part of the Trump White House”

    Trusted people can have more “flexibility” in certain situations, thus at times are more valuable when they are not part of the “official” team. Perhaps that is what we are seeing here, so stay tuned to CTH for further information.

