President Trump’s Exceptionally Well-Skilled Homeland Security Adviser, Tom Bossert, Removed By John Bolton…

It is being reported today that Tom Bossert has been forced to resign his position at the White House by newly appointed National Security Adviser John Bolton. There is absolutely nothing about this that is good news. This is not winning.
According to Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs (very reliable) Bossert was essentially fired from his position as Homeland Security Adviser due to a conflict with incoming National Security Adviser John Bolton (replaced HR McMaster).
According to Jacobs: “Tom Bossert is regarded as an effective and professional figure by colleagues. But he resisted a reorganization of the National Security Council that made him subordinate to the national security adviser, then H.R. McMaster.” The White House released the following statement:
The President is grateful for Toms commitment to the safety and security of our great country. Tom led the White Houses efforts to protect the homeland from terrorist threats, strengthen our cyber defenses, and respond to an unprecedented series of natural disasters. President Trump thanks him for his patriotic service and wishes him well.
Sarah Sanders
In December 2016 when Tom Bossert was appointed the following was released:
[…] Mr. Bossert will advise the President on issues related to homeland security, counter-terrorism, and cyber-security, and coordinate the Cabinet’s process for formulating and executing policy in these matters.
The role, performed by a deputy national security advisor in the previous Administration, is being elevated and restored to its independent status alongside the National Security Advisor, a decision that reflects the unwavering commitment President-elect Trump has to the safety and security of the Nation, its people and territory.
Mr. Bossert will focus on domestic and transnational security priorities as [The National Security Advisor – Flynn] remains steadfastly focused on international security challenges. (link)
Apparently, John Bolton had an issue with Tom Bossert being a linear peer on domestic security issues and demanded Mr. Bossert be lowered in status to a subordinate level below Bolton’s authority. Rather than take a forced reduction in status, Bossert resigned.
This is a big loss.
Mr. Bossert was exceptional in his role and his expertise with policy execution on cyber-security and coordinated national disaster response was excellent. Bossert was easily one of the most effective communicators in the administration with a rare ability to take complex issues and present them in ways that are easily understood by the people absorbing the information. Bossert’s skill amid the crisis of last year’s multiple Hurricanes was invaluable.
While there’s no doubt Bossert will be heavily recruited in the private sector, and easily find an important role amid any complex organization, it is certain the White House will not be able to replace his level of subject matter expertise and jaw-dropping competence.
“Bolton needs to produce and right out of the gate.”
.And..,.,.fill in the blank of those who have produced nothing. The list is long.
Glad Bolton is there.. Have always liked him. They didn’t want him as UN Ambassador and W put him in as recess appointment. He once said that if the U.N. headquarters “lost ten stories, it wouldn’t make a bit of difference.” I agree.
right after Bolton’s first day…suddenly there is gassing in Syria and EVERYONE from McCain, looney Gov Dean, MSNBC, and the warmonger neocons beat the drum of “Bomb Assad”
The only voice of rational thought in the mainstream wilderness is Tucker Carlson….
now this.
I DO NOT TRUST Bolton.
Please, President Trump, do not waver from the guidance of your own inner voice about this! You were correct in wanting no more involvement in these unwinnable entanglements.
What’s there to trust. He is a Bush/Cheney Neocon who had been wrong on every foreign policy issue that he has ever commented on.
He was wrong on Iraq, Afghanistan, The Ukraine, Crimea, Libya and Syria, and he is wrong on this.
The Murdoch’s and Fox bots love him, but he is John McCain with a great personality.
He does actually support Trump though but even that could be a ploy to get where he has just got.
It is not very often that Sundance is negative about a situation in the White House. that should give us all pause for thought.
I’m with you on that. He seems to be a loud advocate of very aggressive actions against some of these countries. I hope war is not the end game so easily, but it seems with Bolton it just might be. His opinions do seem to have been wrong many times. I don’t know much about Bossert, but it is a shame to lose a sharp young man unless he really was not working for PT’s agenda.
What an interesting ride we are on with our President and I’m learning to navigate the ups and downs without almost falling off at every turn and bump. Bolton may be just another bump that ends up as the right bump at the right moment. I’m pretty sure PT knows what’s coming, so let’s get it done.
Yep. Bolton was a huge player in creating, concocting, building and sustaining the lie that led to the Iraq war. He drools for war. He has a bolt loose. There is something seriously wrong with this man and I hope Trump gets it before its too late, and I mean too late.
Bolton is a war-monger….always has been. …This is not looking good at all…very disappointed.
I also do care for Bolton and truly believe he is a war monger too. He has always been all about removing Assad. IIRC
do not care
Slide Sesh into his position and move a new AG in.
Bolton will end up being Trump’s worst appointment behind Jeff Sessions.
agreed
Do we really know what happened? I doubt it. Anyone who’s run a business of size probably knows people come, people go, somethings good people, often troublesome people. I’ve made staff decision that have left people scratching their heads at the company, but often, I did it without explanation to save the person being removed embarrassment that served no purpose. Sometimes, I had to for the good of the company explain what went wrong. Did everyone agree with my decisions. Nope. Did it bother me….yes…..but I did what I thought was right. I’m sure I made some mistakes.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Only those that risk nothing and do nothing make no mistakes.
Yeh… no worries mate. Risk the entire planet by eating up a lie (the chemical weapons crap), and using this to ‘take a risk’ and dally with WWIII
The biggest problem we face is that the Deep State is willing (or desirous) to destroy the Republic whilst molding their apparatus for ‘governance’ and Trump has been committed to it’s preservation. Destruction is infinitely easier. Attempting to play chess with an opponent who believes tipping the board over is a legitimate tactic of the game is a fools errand.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well said. Our chief problem is that we have precious few people who deeply understand the nature of the beast.
It seems like Mr. Bossert was demoted under McMaster, and now wanted to be undemoted to a linear role with Bolton. Quality guy or not, that’s kind of presumptuous.
Also, I’m happy to be rid of anyone who had a connection with the Atlantic Council which included Obama cronies like Susan Rice and Richard Holbrooke.
H.R. McMaster was also articulate and talked a good game defending PDT on the Sunday shows, but we know what his views were and what he did behind the scenes.
McMaster should have cleaned house but resisted, saying he didn’t want to harm those with career status. Funny how those with so called career status, had no problem trying to harm President Trump, including that traitor bitch who resigned yesterday, the one accused of making three serious leaks. Hope she ends up in prison for the felonies she committed.
McMaster was — is? — friendly with Susan Rice. She was one of the first to tweet her congratulations on his appointment. Also remember that he renewed her security clearance.
He never got rid of any Obama holdovers because he said ‘there are no holdovers’.
He was never MAGA, not on the President’s side — despite his Trumpian soundbites — and was not on the side of Trump supporters.
I am very comfortable with Bolton. People seem to forget Trump makes the final decisions and Bolton will be one opinion. Personally, I think it’s a good pick by DJT and any time a new power figure moves in, this type of thing goes on. Bossert did one hell of a job, but he wanted autonomy and didn’t want to answer to Bolton. So he resigned. It’s nothing to get bummed out over. It’s life. MAGA will happen with or without.
Nobody in the Treehouse would want the POTUS to stand by and do nothing if it was their child being gassed.
LikeLiked by 6 people
No one asking : why did Israel strike Syria so soon ? Destroy evidence ? Who stands to gain the most of us getting into Syria ? Policeman for Israel , AND, they still get billions . America is tired of these games . Sacrifice Christians to defend Israel , great going .
Exactly. Don’t ‘step over the line’ and criticise Israel. Oh no – heaven forbid. This is typical and its been going on for ages. Israel – the only country not ‘interrupted or visited’ by ISIS in the entire middle east area during the last 6 years. Now, why is that? Hmmm, Oh yeh that’s right, because they were Al-Nusra’s (ISIS’s origins) hospital.
Oh gee, its so hard to understand. Now Syria (with Russia’s and yeh… ‘sorry about that’ but also Iran’s help) has ISIS almost disintegrated – which one would think would bring joy and celebration to all those in the western world who wish for such an abomination to be wiped off the face of the earth, and ooo WTF, here comes Israel to smack Syria in the face for doing it? And has been bombing SAA the entire time when they get close to wiping out ISIS and calling it a strike on Hezzbolah (I have been following it) – when they have been blatantly stopping Assad’s work of wiping out ISIS.
Does not work, if you miss this you miss the entire game. Move the premise in your mind and it all makes perfect sense. Who supports Israel to the point where Senators are made to pledge their loyalty to Israel or face non-reelection and there you have what is going on.
http://alwaght.com/en/News/55081/Ex-Mossad-Chief-Admits-Israel-Giving-Medical-Aid-to-Al-Nusra-Front-Terrorists
“their child being gassed”
Nice play by the staged “crisis actors”. However, it appears they forgot to include any adults that were gassed because “the [poor] children” tug at the heart strings more and elicit more sympathy.
Proof?
Exactly right, POTUS runs the show and Bolton is only there to give input.
We should not eagerly take the role of the world’s policeman. Seriously, Assad won the war – what did he have to gain. Would staging this be an effective ploy by others. I would wait and see. In that part of the world, children are used as weapons – sad but not our fault.
I don’t agree with this move at all. I remember watching him in a press conference early in POTUS Trumps term and he knew his stuff. “The Stache” owes us all an explanation.
Bolton doesn’t owe any of us an explanation. Who on earth do you think you are to believe that he does? Sheesh. Bolton has one boss. President Trump.
I feel like a fool sticking my neck out for Trump in my community. Put me in conflict with many. Bolton is and always was a warmonger for Israel and is all about Israel First. I voted for and supported America First and ending the Middle East Wars and the Afghanistan War. Now, it looks like perpetual war and the end of America First.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump has advisors. He does not have to follow their dictates. His sources of Info are wide and rich. He makes decisions and sets policy. There was never any doubt that Trump was pro Israel when he was stumping. I suspect he still is.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There’s pro-Israel and there’s taking dictation from Israel. I hope the president pays Bolton as much mind as he deserves – which is very little. We shall see. https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-10/russia-furious-us-navy-destroyer-approaches-syria-without-notification
LikeLiked by 1 person
@WFO – “I feel like a fool sticking my neck out for Trump in my community.” – I guess what you have to determine for yourself is are you actually a fool…?
Today, my brother and I had a good conversation about President Trump – he’s liberal, adored Barack Hussein Obama, and watches “Blackish” the TV show religiously lol. His take – the establishment is dogging President Trump, trying to remove him with a lot of “Fake news”, and BS women. HE says who cares how many women President Trump slept with.
HE doesn’t like one bit that the FBI rolled PTs lawyer…
HE stuck his head out for PT at his work place (which is why he called to tell me), even though HE didn’t vote for President Trump.
Doesn’t sound like HE feels the fool – sounds like he is “woke”! (understand?)
It does sound like he is “woke” and it carries forward, but I will never be able to understand the regular guy who “adored Barack Hussein Obama.” Just can’t … can’t … can’t fathom.
Americafirst There were many people on the Right who loved the Bush family who are just as or more evil than Obama. It’s easy to get fooled by the propoganda. The Left saw Bush clearly when we didn’t just like we saw the Clintons and Obama clearly when they didn’t. Sadly, the joke was on all of us because all 4 of those Presidents were working for the same evil cabal.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump has good cops and bad cops. Trust in the fact that he makes the final decisions. Bolton is a big middle finger to a lot of world players that need attitude changes – that alone makes him a good pick.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hate to say this but Tom should have stuffed his ego in his pocket and set this out. I remember Scarmucchi any one else remember him? I doubt John Bolton will be around all that long, He may have simply been brought in to do some house cleaning. Oh well Trump did not intercede or beg him to stay either so who knows.
Dont get me wrong I know Tom had serious skills. I think Sundance probably saw those demonstrated better then most from his perch in Florida. I loved him at press converences. I am just not prepared to question Trump on personnel moves.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Corrupt MSM does anything to raise the noise level re “chaos in the Trump White House” and “bombing throwing Bolton”. Blaming Bossert’s exit on Bolton does both, building the MSM-meme “Trump-Bolton out of control”. Why would Bossert leave now? He stayed earlier, when it was announced his position would become subordinate to Bolton’s predecessor, McMaster. So,
what else is new with Homeland Security? Obviously, the decision to partner DHS with the DOD and send the National Guard to the border. Maybe Bossert had issues with this policy?
LikeLiked by 2 people
People get too big for their britches and won’t accomodate. Sorry but if he won’t cooperate, is disgruntled, or felt overlooked for Bolton’s job, whatever…it no longer works. Sayonara buddy.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It was just a d@mn reorg.
Gorka tweeted something about Bossert not being able to complete a counterterrorism plan w/i a year. Sounds like Gorka thought he should go. Perhaps there is more to Bossert’s performance than just his on camera appearances and those may have been lacking.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Hmmm. What happened to “staff doesn’t matter, Trump is the President”?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wonder if Bossert is one of those famous “WH officials” the media are always quoting.
My Friend worked with the Bush family and told me Bolton left them in 2006. He is his own man and he endorsed our President during the election. The warmonger was Donald Rumsfeld and Bush 1. I am glad he chose Bolton who wants to designate the Muslim brotherhood groups like CAIR ISNA, as Terrorist organizations. You need to help republicans get elected but the ones who will work with our President not ones who won’t.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Great points. Actually I was a big admirer of Rumsfeld too. These guys are about tough policy. It comes with “America first.” Anyone who wants to label CAIR as a terrorist org has my vote.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Bolton who wants to designate the Muslim brotherhood groups like CAIR ISNA, as Terrorist organizations.”
Which they are – a huge plus on my ledger sheet.
Rumsfeld was an arrogant son of a bitch war monger. Both he and General Tommy Franks should have lost their government pensions. When the battle plans were drawn up for Iraq, part of those plans included governance and support by our military when they go from being an invading Army to a Occupying Army.
You all may recall what happened after we took Iraq, such as in Baghdad. Our armed troops were all throughout the city, at the same time the Iraqi citizens went on a rampage and destroyed a lot of their government infrastructure, which was still needed to provide basic services to the citizens. Does Tommy Franks order his troops to protect those government assets and restore order? Hell no. Did Rumsfeld order Franks to get his troops to restore order? Hell no. Tommy Franks when asked by the media, why his troops weren’t protecting those government assets and restoring order, stated, “They are soldiers, not police officers.”
Good thing Tommy Franks wasn’t the supreme allied commander during WW II, otherwise everything would have been destroyed, instead of leaving armed troops behind while others were advancing, to maintain order, keep vital services going and to protect government assets. Had Rumsfeld and Franks used those troops to protect the assets like our troops did during WW II, we, the taxpayers, could have saved the billions of dollars that had to be spent rebuilding and or repairing all of the damage that was done.
Our nation had ZERO debt and a balanced budget thanks to Newt Gingrich’s leadership in the House with his Contract With America. Clinton didn’t like it, but Gingrich held firm, as did the rest of the House, and they even shut down government until Clinton acquiesced and sign on the dotted line. Invading Afghanistan was unavoidable, but we should have mopped up there over ten years ago. We never should have been in Iraq, but okay, it happened, which is why we never should have left. Almost 8 trillion dollars spent between those two countries. Because of this, let me remind some of you what President Trump has said many times, “The USA is no longer in the nation building business.” So when it comes to Bolton, RELAX. He’s not pulling the strings, just giving input.
Don’t know the reasons behind the scenes for this resignation or whatever it was.
I’ve got a wait and see attitude about Bolton.
However, his appearance yucking it up on the sophomoric ‘Greg Gutfeld Show’ didn’t elevate my opinion of him.
Don’t forget Cheney. Like McCain and Graham–the ones who benefit financially from war
LikeLike
The guy is good but there are many other capable people too.
I think Sundance is a bit “biased” cause of the excellent Hurricane response.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That, and any time SD makes a post where he shows any emotion this place goes crazy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
TERRIBLE NEWS – more so for what it signals for and about the admin
Bossert is a rising STAR – Bolton is a blowhard idiot, in every way
I’ve been so relieved as various rumors of him joining the admin had never materialized…until now
I’ll take 1000 Tom Bosserts over 1 John Bolton – everyday.
Justlovefreedom you call Bolton a “blowhard idiot in every way”. LOL. That sounds like a Leftists description of the man who just hired Bolton. How do you know more than POTUS and why haven’t you clued him in to your insider info that POTUS is unaware of?
I really like Bolton… I’m gonna give him a chance
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t care how good he is, I do not care for players who refuse to play the position assigned to them by the coach. Not a team player? Then find another team. It really is as simple as that.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Excellent remark!
Interesting. SD says Bossert won’t have any trouble finding an excellent position in private industry. Don’t doubt that a bit. Comments above suggest Bossert left because his demands for “autonomy” (or something) were rebuffed by Bolton.
I dunno, I wonder if it’s simply that Bossert received super-attractive offers for work at far higher pay than he could ever get serving in the administration. Maybe that’s all it took for him to take the first opportunity to get off the bus. Or maybe it’s all exaggerated by the ever-present media scum, magnified into a big thing when in reality it’s not.
Sometimes in a organizational restructure, you either move up, down or out. You usually get some input on what direction you will accept. Maybe he could not accept moving down.
Apparently not, and he very likely had no compelling reason to given there was better opportunity elsewhere. Still it doesn’t strike me as a big deal, people are always moving on from jobs, nothing is forever.
Bolton is not afraid to call a spade a spade much like Trump. I love that trait in people. Is it PC? No. Do I care about PC? No. Remember Trump is calling all shots and if he puts our military men/women in harms way, it’s not gonna be PC game and it’s not gonna be to benifit globalist elites, and it’s not gonna be to loose! I trust Trump and I can’t wait to vote for him again!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bolton is a Neocon . I only hope Trump is seeing some value in him , like Tillerson , then time to go . We don’t need more wars based on No Proof . Assange tweeted a reward for anyone with the proof who did the gas attack . We get in there , we will never get out . WW111 , which is what they want . Praying Assange gets proof quick , the deep state will lie lie lie to PDJT .
Mariposa323 Don’t you know by now that President Trump knows ALL about the Deep State by now? If not, where have you been? He called out the drum beat to invade Iraq when EVERYONE was cheering it on. He called out the wmd lie in front of the Bush family at a nationally televised Republican debate. Right after 9/11 he called bs on the narrative that planes alone could have brought down the towers. If he bombs Syria it will be to wipe out a nest of Deep State/CIA/Israeli jihadists.
Amen!
I have no opinion on Bolton or Bossert (DO remember a magnificent job with the hurricanes, both preparatory and aftermath), other than I am going to trust President Trump’s choices for the time being.
My concern is, since I have watched his campaign people, including volunteers, his transition people, his administration’s people, be trashed, investigated, prosecuted, just basically put through the ringer for the sheer audacity to work for the Trump Administration, I have to wonder if it is possible that it is becoming more difficult to get quality people? Several people who worked in the administration we know have been literally drummed out by the Marxists, and we have seen leftists with their dartboards bragging that they are getting them, one by one.
“Apparently, John Bolton had an issue with Tom Bossert being a linear peer on domestic security issues and demanded Mr. Bossert be lowered in status to a subordinate level below Bolton’s authority. Rather than take a forced reduction in status, Bossert resigned.”
My question is why didn’t Mr. Trump make the decision if Mr. Bossert should be equal to Mr. Bolton or not? it is his White House, NOT Mr. Bolton’s. Then Mr. Bolton could evaluate whether he wanted to come on board.
I am glad to see Mr. McMaster leave, but not at the expense of Mr. Bossert. IMO the trade off is not worth it for Mr. Bolton. Mr. Bolton does not have a track record that impresses me, but I do not matter in such decisions.
To me the exegesis is simple: it seems to be all about EGO…on both sides! I do not sense secret agendas, new agendas, etc. I have heard and read that Bolton “never loses a debate” and really does want to be considered the “smartest person in the room” at all times. (Sound familiar…and unpleasant?) Bossert apparently challenged or threatened that egotistic aspect of Bolton. Could Bossert have stayed by swallowing some pride? Maybe (not).
Too bad! We shall see what happens!
This cal goes out to all the treepers in florida, there is a group call floridians for e verify now (you can google them) that is trying to amend the state constitution to make it mandatory for business in florida to use e verify.They need our help, please go to their website floridiansforeverifynow.gov. I have already signed the petition and have started to get my family and friends involved. Please do the same. If we can get this done it will help keep florida from going the way of california, if we loose florida it will make it next to impossible for a republican to win the presidency. God bless and thank you.
Whether Tom Bossert voluntarily resigned due to positional dissatisfaction or was forced to resign, it is shocking and very disappointing.
Whenever I watched one of Tom’s informative press conferences, I was always impressed with his presentations. He was one of the Trump admins most effective and competent representatives and added enormous credibility to Trump’s “team.” Bolton’s arrival seemed like a positive move but if he was involved in Tom’s forced removal, then it does not bolster confidence in John’s judgement.
IMO, an often struggling WH admin is unwise to frivolously discard valuable “team members” unless there are egregious and inexcusable reasons to do so. If Tom was placed in a position unsuitable to him, some alternative should have been worked out to satisfy all parties. His “exceptional skills” and other impressive attributes should not have been discarded so easily and so callously. Why Trump would agree to this is perplexing. By all indications, Tom was sincere, affable, hard working, loyal and very competent.
This is not what a wise business or WH should do to its most skilled and loyal employees.
As I have said many times here, the swamp is deeper and wider than we all envisioned. Daily, there just seem to be many more layers of muck down there and we have no idea what and who they are.
President Trump knows as well as many White Hats gov’t what is going and who is involved.
Taking back our country is getting to be a bigger deal than we all thought. Many, including myself, thought most of our problems would get cleared up, or at least on the path to be resolved, within a year.
Deep State has created layers of complexity within the government that it will take time, lots of it, with certain right people with the right skills to get it done at the right time slot within President Trump’s 2 terms.
I am heartbroken over Bossert’s departure..but again, we don’t know the whole story. I’m still on the fence with Bolton, but out President knows what he is doing
Remember the Covfefe Rules:
Never give in.
Never give up.
Never back down..
and
Never ever stop dreaming.
(President Trump at a Florida Rally 12-8-17)
Stay the course, Treepers.
May the Lord Protect and Bless our President.
May the Lord Protect and Bless all of you wonderful Treepers
I love most of your comments and love you all.
I meant to add that WeThePeople and President Trump are dealing with very evil people and it will required special individuals with “an attitude” to push back.
Funny how this place goes from putting Trump on a pedestal, playing 46D chess, to second guessing him. I guess fear does that to people.
I understand your point El Torito but conservatives are not group think liberals in lock step. Many express their concerns when warranted like the profligate Omnibus Bill that excludes “new” wall construction or when one of Trump’s popular and most impressive people are forced to resign.
But never confuse criticism with flakiness or disloyalty to the Trump MAGA cause.
I agree Sundance, not winning at all on this one. I am so worn out by the events of the last couple days. I really like Bossert and how he handles the press when needed. An All Star for sure. But, I have to believe in the end it is all going to work out the way it is supposed too.
I’m beginning to question Mr. Trump’s executive skills. You don’t allow things like this to happen. You identify superlative people and you work out the difficulties or find another place for them. There is too little competence to lose what we have.
Agreed. I wonder if the raid on his lawyer Cohen and the Syria decision distracted him.
Constructive Criticism is useful if the person critiqued listens to it or his supporter’s concerned opinions. I still want Trump to succeed but…
Who’s next? Sarah Sanders. If Bolton is determined to jettison Trump’s best people, then Sarah could be next. Nobody is obviously safe from Bolton’s immediate house cleaning of people with “exceptional talent.”
I suspect Sarah is becoming disillusioned by the intrigue, the revolving doors and the perpetual roster changes and Tom’s forced resignation won’t exactly boost her confidence in the Trump admin. She bravely represents the WH against the jackals almost every weekday.
She is also a smart insightful woman and has occasionally welcomed Tom Bossert to her podium and she knows exactly how impressive he was. I won’t be surprised to hear she has decided to leave the Bolton circus if her job becomes intolerable.
