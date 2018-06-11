Dennis Rodman Discusses North Korea – Gets Emotional About How President Obama Wouldn’t Listen, President Trump Did…

Posted on June 11, 2018 by

Dennis Rodman appeared on CNN to discuss North Korea.  A remarkable interview.  Around the 04:00 minute point, Mr. Rodman talks about how dismissive and angry everyone was toward him in years past for his contacts with North Korea.

Rodman gets very emotional as he discusses how President Obama wouldn’t talk to him; and he is optimistic that President Trump can help Kim Jong-un lead into a new future for the country and the North Korean people.  Mr. Rodman also explains how President Trump reached out to Rodman today telling him to feel a sense of pride for his efforts:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, media bias, N Korea, President Trump, Singapore Summit, Uncategorized, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

196 Responses to Dennis Rodman Discusses North Korea – Gets Emotional About How President Obama Wouldn’t Listen, President Trump Did…

Older Comments
  1. J Gottfred says:
    June 11, 2018 at 11:28 pm

    All I can say is, “Bully for Rodman.” And to think I criticized Rodman’s trip to NK.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Pam says:
    June 11, 2018 at 11:29 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. chojun says:
    June 11, 2018 at 11:32 pm

    Dennis Rodman was (and is) a cultural bridge for Kim Jong-un from the isolated North Korea into the West.

    This is a *VERY* important role for Rodman. He planted one of the seeds long ago that looks to be resulting in peace in North Korea.

    Dennis Rodman is a patriot.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. Iron Lady says:
    June 11, 2018 at 11:32 pm

    Laura Ingraham played part of this segment on her show but appeared to be laughing at and dismissing Rodman. Seemed tone-deaf, and disappointing to me.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      June 11, 2018 at 11:38 pm

      Yeah her and Bongino laughing and mocking Rodman. She always struck me as a snob. She has her good moments and then bad moments like that one.

      Like

      Reply
  5. jack says:
    June 11, 2018 at 11:35 pm

    I’m starting the think that the TRUMP team is playing a different strategy with CNN now, I noticed it the last week. The same strategy Trump is using with Kim. Trump has been pounding the crap out of CNN with all the fake news stuff for a long time now, and CNN is tanking in the ratings. And same with Kim, Trump has surrounded Kim with all the aircraft carriers in the region with lots of fighter jets on them, and subs… so Trump has strong military force. But also Trump has CNN and Kim trapped and now will be gracious and respectful, after all the disrespect from KIM and CNN. It’s to CNN’s and Kim’s advantage to show some RESPECT for Trump and play ball in good faith. Or be blow off the face of the world. 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  6. scott467 says:
    June 11, 2018 at 11:37 pm

    That’s TWICE in the Bin now.

    Testing the word BULLY.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. TreeperInTraining says:
    June 11, 2018 at 11:38 pm

    Wow.

    History in the making.

    And its not only about the SingaporeSummit….it also about the big tent we have found ourselves in.

    The formation of this third party…The MAGA Party has taken the blinders off of so many pairs of eyes.

    Folks who would have rolled their eyes a few years ago are openly embracing the likes of Rodman, West, the Kardashians, etc. Old School Democrats are thawing and moving over on the bench to sit closer. Libertarians (the paranoid lot that we are) are seeing some really positive things happening. Many are finally really “getting” the UniParty and it’s shadow government. We, here in this MAGA party are truly becoming “woke”.

    It’s a great time to be alive.. and I love seeing social walls crumble.

    And back to the topic at hand…Godspeed, President Trump. Millions of prayers for you this evening!

    Imho

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. honestyoz says:
    June 11, 2018 at 11:39 pm

    MAGA is about people and if any person works for MAGA we can cheer that. Marxism cant have that – it has to undermine, until enough people are dependant for the totalitarian elites to rule. It makes people poor, nasty and souless – CNN and their peope are the embodiment of this. They are a Trump voter machine. The irony is so sweet.

    Like

    Reply
  9. Dav says:
    June 11, 2018 at 11:40 pm

    That was another moment of public awakening
    Raw, real, poignant. Hell that was powerful…
    The Worm is arguably one of the best raw rebounders, ever…takes something special to be that… pretty cool that he was able to contribute to this moment, and that he could be honest about his feelings for Obama

    pretty amazing time line we are in folks

    Like

    Reply
  10. joeknuckles says:
    June 11, 2018 at 11:40 pm

    Laura Ingra-HAM (she hates that) threw Rodnan under the bus for this interview. She swallowed the liberals line of attack on him.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s