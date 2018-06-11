Dennis Rodman Discusses North Korea – Gets Emotional About How President Obama Wouldn’t Listen, President Trump Did…

Dennis Rodman appeared on CNN to discuss North Korea. A remarkable interview. Around the 04:00 minute point, Mr. Rodman talks about how dismissive and angry everyone was toward him in years past for his contacts with North Korea.

Rodman gets very emotional as he discusses how President Obama wouldn’t talk to him; and he is optimistic that President Trump can help Kim Jong-un lead into a new future for the country and the North Korean people. Mr. Rodman also explains how President Trump reached out to Rodman today telling him to feel a sense of pride for his efforts:

