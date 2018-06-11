NEC Chairman Larry Kudlow Suffers Heart Attack….

According to a tweet from President Trump National Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow has suffered a heart attack and is being treated at Walter Reed Medical Center.
Thoughts and prayers for Mr. Kudlow and his family.
Prayers to Mr. Kudlow and family. I did some IT work for him some years ago, installed some cat 5 in his office. He was a very nice man and I enjoyed the brief conversation I had with him. Very down to earth and he treated me very well. My heart goes out to him.
I know from listening to Larry many years that he’ll want to get right back at it as soon as he can. Especially, with Trump at the helm who can make those changes happen. Get well soon, Larry.
His wife says he’s doing well, thank God.
Excellent news👍🏻🙏🏼
He’s in the prayers of so many. Millions already pray daily for PDJT and family/White Hats and will be adding Kudlow to the list.
Prayers.
Oh man! This was Larry’s dream job. God love him he wants to help
Rick Wilson is truly human garbage. The dregs.
These people aren’t worth the time to get worked up over what they say.
Prayers for your speedy recovery Koala!
I’m just amazed that the majority of the Trump team haven’t had heart attacks considering the daily attacks they must put up with from the globalist/elites/msm-dem-rino complex—
I think about that a lot.
God be with him and his family.
God Bless Mr Kudlow… enjoyed listening to him for many many years, that being said he did seem a little stressed yesterday, he seemed SUPER F’N Pissed at Trude-dope for his beta move of running his mouth after the ALPHA left the country.
I blame the No-Brow up North.
Dear God, please lay your healing hand on Mr. Kudlow. Please give peace, comfort, and love to him and his family as he recovers. In Jesus precious name, amen.
Amen.
It’s a wonder our President hasn’t had one of those yet – his upbringing in the rough-and-tumble world of lower Manhattan business dealings has prepared him well for his current position, and the opposition he faces. As a heart attack survivor I pass my best wishes to Mr. Kudlow for a speedy and complete recovery, and my prayers for him and his family.
I’m pretty sure those dudes like to mix it up. I think they enjoy it.
Nothing but respect for you. Get well soon.
I think he will come back as an active wolverine. He’s been at it for what, about 3 months? And to think, Trump has been going at this pace for nearly 3 straight years. And paddling upstream…..up Niagara Falls all by his lonesome. Wow. Just wow.
Get well soon, Koala Kudlow!
Best wishes for a speedy recovery.
