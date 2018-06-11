NEC Chairman Larry Kudlow Suffers Heart Attack….

Posted on June 11, 2018 by

According to a tweet from President Trump National Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow has suffered a heart attack and is being treated at Walter Reed Medical Center.

Thoughts and prayers for Mr. Kudlow and his family.

  1. Retired USMC says:
    June 11, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    Prayers to Mr. Kudlow and family. I did some IT work for him some years ago, installed some cat 5 in his office. He was a very nice man and I enjoyed the brief conversation I had with him. Very down to earth and he treated me very well. My heart goes out to him.

  2. Robert Smith says:
    June 11, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    I know from listening to Larry many years that he’ll want to get right back at it as soon as he can. Especially, with Trump at the helm who can make those changes happen. Get well soon, Larry.

  3. farmhand1927 says:
    June 11, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    His wife says he’s doing well, thank God.

  5. JonS says:
    June 11, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    Oh man! This was Larry’s dream job. God love him he wants to help

  6. Ziiggii says:
    June 11, 2018 at 10:04 pm

  7. permiejack says:
    June 11, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    Prayers for your speedy recovery Koala!

  8. cavt says:
    June 11, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    I’m just amazed that the majority of the Trump team haven’t had heart attacks considering the daily attacks they must put up with from the globalist/elites/msm-dem-rino complex—

  9. Bree says:
    June 11, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    God be with him and his family.

  10. James Alan Groome says:
    June 11, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    God Bless Mr Kudlow… enjoyed listening to him for many many years, that being said he did seem a little stressed yesterday, he seemed SUPER F’N Pissed at Trude-dope for his beta move of running his mouth after the ALPHA left the country.

  11. Maquis says:
    June 11, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    I blame the No-Brow up North.

  12. Pam says:
    June 11, 2018 at 10:14 pm

  13. NC Nana says:
    June 11, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Dear God, please lay your healing hand on Mr. Kudlow. Please give peace, comfort, and love to him and his family as he recovers. In Jesus precious name, amen.

  14. waltherppk says:
    June 11, 2018 at 10:27 pm

  15. Pam says:
    June 11, 2018 at 10:37 pm

  16. SSI01 says:
    June 11, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    It’s a wonder our President hasn’t had one of those yet – his upbringing in the rough-and-tumble world of lower Manhattan business dealings has prepared him well for his current position, and the opposition he faces. As a heart attack survivor I pass my best wishes to Mr. Kudlow for a speedy and complete recovery, and my prayers for him and his family.

  17. cheryl says:
    June 11, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    Nothing but respect for you. Get well soon.

  18. Brant says:
    June 11, 2018 at 10:58 pm

    I think he will come back as an active wolverine. He’s been at it for what, about 3 months? And to think, Trump has been going at this pace for nearly 3 straight years. And paddling upstream…..up Niagara Falls all by his lonesome. Wow. Just wow.

  19. jahealy says:
    June 11, 2018 at 10:59 pm

    Get well soon, Koala Kudlow!

  20. Alligator Gar says:
    June 11, 2018 at 11:40 pm

    Best wishes for a speedy recovery.

