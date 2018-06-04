Spy Games: George Papadopoulos, via Sketchy Simona Mangiante, Begins Media Tour…

On January 27th, 2017, after over a year of covert surveillance on Trump campaign officials [via FISA searches, FISA(702) Title-1 surveilance, SIGNIT and HUMIT), the FBI first sat down to interview low level campaign aide George Papadopoulos. (likely FBI Special Agent Jennifer Zelski Edwards, and/or FBI Agent Peter Strzok, participated)
Six months later, July 27th, 2017 the FBI arrested George Papadopoulos at the airport and charged him with giving false information to FBI investigators during that interview. The very next day, July 28th, 2017, the DOJ filed a motion to seal with the DC federal court to hide the arrest. (FBI Agent Jennifer Zelski Edwards)
From evidence that surfaced AFTER the motion to seal was removed (October 5, 2017) we discover the charges, motions, pleadings, and case information (ASSEMBLED DOCKET HERE). This is now the reference point for a historic review, including the TRANSCRIPT of the October 30th guilty plea hearing. All needed references are within the DOCKET.
From the motion to seal, we discover Robert Mueller leveraged the July 27th, 2017, charges against George Papadopoulos to make him a cooperating witness for the special counsel. The July 28th, 2017, motion to seal was transparently intended to disguise the arrest of Papapdopoulos and his subsequent role as a “proactive cooperator”:
(Motion to Seal – Page 2, Point #3)
What is a “Proactive Cooperator”? Let’s turn to another legal case where the terminology is clearly defined:
(DOJ-Eastern district of PA: U.S. -v- Jose Garcia)
What this means is that after his arrest July 27th, 2017, and before the arrest was unsealed in October 2017, George Papadopoulos was working on behalf of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team to gain information against the targets of the DOJ investigation, Donald Trump officials.
For approximately two-plus months, August/September 2017, George Papadopoulos would have been targeting contact with former and current Trump campaign officials. The purpose of that targeting would have included an effort by the Mueller Special Counsel to build a “conspiracy” charge against anyone associated with President Trump. The agent running Papadopoulos appears to have been FBI Special Agent Jennifer Zelski Edward.
Remember, despite the media use of the term “collusion” is not a crime; “conspiracy” is. It seems obvious Mueller’s targeting of President Trump is centered around building a political impeachment case. [Not a criminal indictment case – which is unlikely] The path to the impeachment would come from creating the appearance of a conspiracy.
It seems almost certain the objective of Mueller’s final investigative report will be to present a political case for impeachment to congress. Democrats are looking for a reason, and many Republicans are looking for an excuse. The aggregate UniParty goal is removal of the existential threat represented by President Trump. Mueller’s anticipated report can predictably be forecast as a means to that end.
It does not look like Papadopoulos was able to generate any valuable information while he was working as an informant for the Special Counsel. Apparently there was no forward value on using Papadopoulos any longer, and on May 23rd, 2018, Robert Mueller informed the court he was done with Papadopoulos, prepare to sentence him according to the earlier plea-deal and guidelines of his cooperation. [Read plea transcript here]
And now, about two-weeks after Mueller informed the court Papadopoulos exhausted his usefulness; and with the back-story of Papadopoulos’ activity in 2016 now gaining much more attention; the wife-not-wife/spy-not-spy of Papadopoulos, Ms. Simona Mangiante, begins a media tour to rehabilitate the image of her husband-not-husband/spy-not-spy.
I doubt anyone actually truly knows if they are married or not; or whether there’s some form of mutual benefit in the appearance therein etc. And similarly I doubt anyone can ever be sure if they are spies or not. Remember the single-most-consistent professional trait about professional liars – they lie; often, quite well.
Spies for corrupt U.S. DOJ, CIA and FBI intelligence officials in 2015 and 2016? Spies for U.S. CIA and FBI agents (like Stefan Halper) on foreign assignment in 2016? Spies for special counsel in 2017 and 2018?…. Who knows?…..
Sketchy. All of it.
The only thing certain is that Papadopoulos was: interviewed by the FBI January 27th, 2017; arrested July 27th 2017; hidden July 28th 2017; a cooperating informant thereafter; and recently in May 2018 scheduled for sentencing.
You can decide the rest.
this whole thing is so nauseating. And transparently evil.
Oh my.
So on 27 July 2017 the FBI knew George P was a liar. They arrested him for lying.
Yet they sealed the indictment and let the lies run.
Wowie..
How can Mueller use anyone he indicted in a case against Trump when everyone he has indicted and pled guilty is officially convicted of being a liar?
The wife said the FBI threatened to call him an “Israeli agent” which can be bad in parts of Europe.
I’m 97% sure the Israel charge has to do with the geopolitics of gas drilling in the Eastern Med. Sea. Google “Israel Cyprus Greece” for starters.
The charge of lying he pleaded is very weak. Mueller prolly gave him a good deal to shut up and not destroy the Trump/DNC hack basis for the investigation. The wife will now, and point out Mifsud–and Trump too–was talking about “hillary’s emails”, not the DNC.
This is so utterly disgusting and infuriating. A pox upon Mueller’s House!
I am anxiously awaiting Mueller getting a dose of his own medicine! This clown is a thug! I suppose his goal is to start a civil war. Yeah, yeah, do da, do da, he is a decorated Combat Veteran, well so I am I, so what?
Mueller is a thug attorney that wants the ULTIMATE feather in his cap. He wants to be immortalized as the one that brought down a President. THAT is why he hired all dimm attorneys.
The rest is just speculation, intrigue, blah, blah, blah. People like Mueller are driven by one thing, and one thing only, Aggrandizement.
Mueller and his 13 angry democrats remind me of Stockburn and his deputies from Pale Rider. I won’t lose any sleep if their careers meet the same ending.
Bill Priestap,Strzok’ boss, will be testifying – finally – this week, per John Solomon of The Hill.
But the RIGHT questions need to be asked during that examination and testimony, otherwise it is all theater.
Lou Dobbs just reported that the elusive Bill Priestap will be testifying before Congress tomorrow. That is all.
Judge Ellis was right. Mueller and his 13 psychos are cooking a crime.
This entire construct is baffling… and that is the goal. I believe the only defense these scumbags have now is to so muddy the waters they can simply vanish into the murk.
Thank you Sundance for bringing some clarity and “light” to the situation.
My question then, did Mueller succeed in creating a “conspiracy crime”?
Mueller doesn’t have a case. If he did, why would he be so interested in perjury trapping POTUS in an interview? THERE IS NO CASE.
Not that this ever bothered thug attorney Mueller. Plenty of history there.
This is insane. WTH. It needs to stop once and for all.
Jeez, the Mueller investigation, I mean this ongoing coup attempt, is so out of control. It is open season on POTUS.
By their fruits you will know them.
If I had to speculate, here is what appears to me. I think you mentioned this in the past, this is a Titanic battle for leverage. Team establishment, represented by Mueller, has been trying desperately for the last couple of years to eliminate President Trump. Team America, represented by President Trump, has a much more target rich environment, every dirty globalist in politics, media, and business. The uniparty really is betting it all on Mueller. They have nothing else. So he can’t give up. But he can’t really deliver either. And President Trump is just riding it out. The stones on that guy. The end will be ugly, Mueller not going to go away on his own. But every tick of the clock gives president Trump more and more leverage.
I think it all depends on how tight the story these officials have put together. I for one don’t believe anyone has turned, but I hope I’m wrong. I think they will go for the defending the country type stuff and mistakes were made…whatever they can get half the country to buy in on. Half the country is loving team Trump being witch hunted.
Don’t forget that DiGeonva said the initials of a mole were SM.
Simone Mangina seems to fit the bill.
Yes
Interesting how far the wife walked back her 1/22 interview where she suggested Papa would be the next John Dean.
I know if I were POTUS I’d be investigating Mueller and particularly his role in Uranium One.
Odd Mueller finds out about the Strzok/Page texts right at the same time. Mueller never made a public statement and it’s only after Flynn is charged in December they are released….At nearly the same time Nunes gets the bank records of Fusion GPS, and the WaPo spills the beans that day showing Crooked paid for Dossier.
String it out and entrap anyone they can in the President’s circle. They got his lawyer and who knows whom else is coming next(Stone). My preference has been to declassify all of this much earlier, but that’s me…I’m with Sundance and done speculating. They have their CYA story and it starts soon.
“the wife-not-wife/spy-not-spy of Papadopoulos, Ms. Simona Mangiante, begins a media tour to rehabilitate the image of her husband-not-husband/spy-not-spy.”
“You can decide the rest.”
I have.
Anyone going out to launch a “media tour” to “rehabilitate” most likely is guilty of something, which may not be immediately apparent. Think of all the people who have been victimized for real (for a prime example insert all of Bill Clinton’s victims here) that have not found it necessary to do such a thing.
I smell “fake news” MSM propaganda at work in the background, somewhere….
“It seems almost certain the objective of Mueller’s final investigative report will be to present a political case for impeachment to congress. Democrats are looking for a reason, and many Republicans are looking for an excuse. The aggregate UniParty goal is removal of the existential threat represented by President Trump. Mueller’s anticipated report can predictably be forecast as a means to that end.”
IMO, this was a foregone conclusion from the start. If we know it, PT knows it.
They are mortified about the fact that our President is getting stronger and stronger! How will the Uniparty be able to justify anything against our President. The Movement will not be stopped ever again. Rudy Giuliani told this POS Mueller to put out his damn report because they are ready to destroy him and it.
The only reason our President isn’t #1 in the graph below is because GWB benefited because of 9/11. The man is LOVED and they know it.
Americans of all ages, color, gender etc. are working in record numbers across the board.
Sentiment among the business sector is through the roof!
If the day ever comes that such stupidity were to occur in Washington D.C., a few days later it will be a vacant city. Americans will march on the Capital and the outcome will be brutal for the Uniparty, Lobbyists, MSM etc.
Make our Day please!!!!
What kind of contact could this guy have had with anyone in the White House by July 2017?
