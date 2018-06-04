Spy Games: George Papadopoulos, via Sketchy Simona Mangiante, Begins Media Tour…

Posted on June 4, 2018 by

On January 27th, 2017, after over a year of covert surveillance on Trump campaign officials [via FISA searches, FISA(702) Title-1 surveilance, SIGNIT and HUMIT), the FBI first sat down to interview low level campaign aide George Papadopoulos. (likely FBI Special Agent Jennifer Zelski Edwards, and/or FBI Agent Peter Strzok, participated)

Six months later, July 27th, 2017 the FBI arrested George Papadopoulos at the airport and charged him with giving false information to FBI investigators during that interview. The very next day, July 28th, 2017, the DOJ filed a motion to seal with the DC federal court to hide the arrest. (FBI Agent Jennifer Zelski Edwards)

From evidence that surfaced AFTER the motion to seal was removed (October 5, 2017) we discover the charges, motions, pleadings, and case information (ASSEMBLED DOCKET HERE). This is now the reference point for a historic review, including the TRANSCRIPT of the October 30th guilty plea hearing. All needed references are within the DOCKET.

From the motion to seal, we discover Robert Mueller leveraged the July 27th, 2017, charges against George Papadopoulos to make him a cooperating witness for the special counsel. The July 28th, 2017, motion to seal was transparently intended to disguise the arrest of Papapdopoulos and his subsequent role as a “proactive cooperator”:

(Motion to Seal – Page 2, Point #3)

What is a “Proactive Cooperator”?  Let’s turn to another legal case where the terminology is clearly defined:

(DOJ-Eastern district of PA: U.S. -v- Jose Garcia)

What this means is that after his arrest July 27th, 2017, and before the arrest was unsealed in October 2017, George Papadopoulos was working on behalf of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team to gain information against the targets of the DOJ investigation, Donald Trump officials.

For approximately two-plus months, August/September 2017, George Papadopoulos would have been targeting contact with former and current Trump campaign officials.  The purpose of that targeting would have included an effort by the Mueller Special Counsel to build a “conspiracy” charge against anyone associated with President Trump.  The agent running Papadopoulos appears to have been FBI Special Agent Jennifer Zelski Edward.

Remember, despite the media use of the term “collusion” is not a crime; “conspiracy” is. It seems obvious Mueller’s targeting of President Trump is centered around building a political impeachment case. [Not a criminal indictment case – which is unlikely]  The path to the impeachment would come from creating the appearance of a conspiracy.

It seems almost certain the objective of Mueller’s final investigative report will be to present a political case for impeachment to congress.  Democrats are looking for a reason, and many Republicans are looking for an excuse.  The aggregate UniParty goal is removal of the existential threat represented by President Trump.  Mueller’s anticipated report can predictably be forecast as a means to that end.

It does not look like Papadopoulos was able to generate any valuable information while he was working as an informant for the Special Counsel.  Apparently there was no forward value on using Papadopoulos any longer, and on May 23rd, 2018, Robert Mueller informed the court he was done with Papadopoulos, prepare to sentence him according to the earlier plea-deal and guidelines of his cooperation. [Read plea transcript here]

And now, about two-weeks after Mueller informed the court Papadopoulos exhausted his usefulness; and with the back-story of Papadopoulos’ activity in 2016 now gaining much more attention; the wife-not-wife/spy-not-spy of Papadopoulos, Ms. Simona Mangiante, begins a media tour to rehabilitate the image of her husband-not-husband/spy-not-spy.

I doubt anyone actually truly knows if they are married or not; or whether there’s some form of mutual benefit in the appearance therein etc.  And similarly I doubt anyone can ever be sure if they are spies or not.   Remember the single-most-consistent professional trait about professional liars – they lie; often, quite well.

Spies for corrupt U.S. DOJ, CIA and FBI intelligence officials in 2015 and 2016?  Spies for U.S. CIA and FBI agents (like Stefan Halper) on foreign assignment in 2016?  Spies for special counsel in 2017 and 2018?…. Who knows?…..

Sketchy. All of it.

The only thing certain is that Papadopoulos was: interviewed by the FBI January 27th, 2017; arrested July 27th 2017; hidden July 28th 2017; a cooperating informant thereafter; and recently in May 2018 scheduled for sentencing.

You can decide the rest.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, CIA, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Desperately Seeking Hillary, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, Election 2018, FBI, IG Report Clinton Investigation, IG Report FISA Abuse, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Spygate, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

33 Responses to Spy Games: George Papadopoulos, via Sketchy Simona Mangiante, Begins Media Tour…

  1. David DeAtkine says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:21 pm

    this whole thing is so nauseating. And transparently evil.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Echo says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    Oh my.
    So on 27 July 2017 the FBI knew George P was a liar. They arrested him for lying.
    Yet they sealed the indictment and let the lies run.
    Wowie..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Doug W (@Doug_W_) says:
      June 4, 2018 at 7:41 pm

      How can Mueller use anyone he indicted in a case against Trump when everyone he has indicted and pled guilty is officially convicted of being a liar?

      Like

      Reply
    • Good Job! says:
      June 4, 2018 at 7:43 pm

      The wife said the FBI threatened to call him an “Israeli agent” which can be bad in parts of Europe.

      I’m 97% sure the Israel charge has to do with the geopolitics of gas drilling in the Eastern Med. Sea. Google “Israel Cyprus Greece” for starters.

      The charge of lying he pleaded is very weak. Mueller prolly gave him a good deal to shut up and not destroy the Trump/DNC hack basis for the investigation. The wife will now, and point out Mifsud–and Trump too–was talking about “hillary’s emails”, not the DNC.

      Like

      Reply
  3. grandmaintexas says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    This is so utterly disgusting and infuriating. A pox upon Mueller’s House!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. cav16 says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:27 pm

    I am anxiously awaiting Mueller getting a dose of his own medicine! This clown is a thug! I suppose his goal is to start a civil war. Yeah, yeah, do da, do da, he is a decorated Combat Veteran, well so I am I, so what?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • JAS says:
      June 4, 2018 at 7:37 pm

      Mueller is a thug attorney that wants the ULTIMATE feather in his cap. He wants to be immortalized as the one that brought down a President. THAT is why he hired all dimm attorneys.

      The rest is just speculation, intrigue, blah, blah, blah. People like Mueller are driven by one thing, and one thing only, Aggrandizement.

      Like

      Reply
  5. Mike S says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:27 pm

    Mueller and his 13 angry democrats remind me of Stockburn and his deputies from Pale Rider. I won’t lose any sleep if their careers meet the same ending.

    Like

    Reply
  6. LULU says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:27 pm

    Bill Priestap,Strzok’ boss, will be testifying – finally – this week, per John Solomon of The Hill.

    Like

    Reply
  7. cocamars says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    Lou Dobbs just reported that the elusive Bill Priestap will be testifying before Congress tomorrow. That is all.

    Like

    Reply
  8. CNN_sucks says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    Judge Ellis was right. Mueller and his 13 psychos are cooking a crime.

    Like

    Reply
  9. Running Fast says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    This entire construct is baffling… and that is the goal. I believe the only defense these scumbags have now is to so muddy the waters they can simply vanish into the murk.

    Thank you Sundance for bringing some clarity and “light” to the situation.

    Like

    Reply
  10. G3 says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. ladypenquin says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    My question then, did Mueller succeed in creating a “conspiracy crime”?

    Like

    Reply
    • JAS says:
      June 4, 2018 at 7:41 pm

      Mueller doesn’t have a case. If he did, why would he be so interested in perjury trapping POTUS in an interview? THERE IS NO CASE.

      Not that this ever bothered thug attorney Mueller. Plenty of history there.

      Like

      Reply
  12. Michaela says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    This is insane. WTH. It needs to stop once and for all.

    Like

    Reply
  13. truthbomb says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    Jeez, the Mueller investigation, I mean this ongoing coup attempt, is so out of control. It is open season on POTUS.

    Like

    Reply
  14. deqwik2 says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    Like

    Reply
  15. AngelOne says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    By their fruits you will know them.

    Like

    Reply
  16. starfcker says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    If I had to speculate, here is what appears to me. I think you mentioned this in the past, this is a Titanic battle for leverage. Team establishment, represented by Mueller, has been trying desperately for the last couple of years to eliminate President Trump. Team America, represented by President Trump, has a much more target rich environment, every dirty globalist in politics, media, and business. The uniparty really is betting it all on Mueller. They have nothing else. So he can’t give up. But he can’t really deliver either. And President Trump is just riding it out. The stones on that guy. The end will be ugly, Mueller not going to go away on his own. But every tick of the clock gives president Trump more and more leverage.

    Like

    Reply
    • ALEX says:
      June 4, 2018 at 7:45 pm

      I think it all depends on how tight the story these officials have put together. I for one don’t believe anyone has turned, but I hope I’m wrong. I think they will go for the defending the country type stuff and mistakes were made…whatever they can get half the country to buy in on. Half the country is loving team Trump being witch hunted.

      Like

      Reply
  17. James F says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:40 pm

    Don’t forget that DiGeonva said the initials of a mole were SM.
    Simone Mangina seems to fit the bill.

    Like

    Reply
  18. missilemom says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:40 pm

    Interesting how far the wife walked back her 1/22 interview where she suggested Papa would be the next John Dean.

    Like

    Reply
  19. thebigolddog says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:40 pm

    I know if I were POTUS I’d be investigating Mueller and particularly his role in Uranium One.

    Like

    Reply
  20. ALEX says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:41 pm

    Odd Mueller finds out about the Strzok/Page texts right at the same time. Mueller never made a public statement and it’s only after Flynn is charged in December they are released….At nearly the same time Nunes gets the bank records of Fusion GPS, and the WaPo spills the beans that day showing Crooked paid for Dossier.

    String it out and entrap anyone they can in the President’s circle. They got his lawyer and who knows whom else is coming next(Stone). My preference has been to declassify all of this much earlier, but that’s me…I’m with Sundance and done speculating. They have their CYA story and it starts soon.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    “the wife-not-wife/spy-not-spy of Papadopoulos, Ms. Simona Mangiante, begins a media tour to rehabilitate the image of her husband-not-husband/spy-not-spy.”

    “You can decide the rest.”

    I have.

    Anyone going out to launch a “media tour” to “rehabilitate” most likely is guilty of something, which may not be immediately apparent. Think of all the people who have been victimized for real (for a prime example insert all of Bill Clinton’s victims here) that have not found it necessary to do such a thing.

    I smell “fake news” MSM propaganda at work in the background, somewhere….

    Like

    Reply
  22. FofBW says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    “It seems almost certain the objective of Mueller’s final investigative report will be to present a political case for impeachment to congress. Democrats are looking for a reason, and many Republicans are looking for an excuse. The aggregate UniParty goal is removal of the existential threat represented by President Trump. Mueller’s anticipated report can predictably be forecast as a means to that end.”

    IMO, this was a foregone conclusion from the start. If we know it, PT knows it.

    Like

    Reply
  23. fleporeblog says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    They are mortified about the fact that our President is getting stronger and stronger! How will the Uniparty be able to justify anything against our President. The Movement will not be stopped ever again. Rudy Giuliani told this POS Mueller to put out his damn report because they are ready to destroy him and it.

    The only reason our President isn’t #1 in the graph below is because GWB benefited because of 9/11. The man is LOVED and they know it.

    Americans of all ages, color, gender etc. are working in record numbers across the board.

    Sentiment among the business sector is through the roof!

    If the day ever comes that such stupidity were to occur in Washington D.C., a few days later it will be a vacant city. Americans will march on the Capital and the outcome will be brutal for the Uniparty, Lobbyists, MSM etc.

    Make our Day please!!!!

    Like

    Reply
  24. bkeyser says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    What kind of contact could this guy have had with anyone in the White House by July 2017?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s