Spy Games: George Papadopoulos, via Sketchy Simona Mangiante, Begins Media Tour…

On January 27th, 2017, after over a year of covert surveillance on Trump campaign officials [via FISA searches, FISA(702) Title-1 surveilance, SIGNIT and HUMIT), the FBI first sat down to interview low level campaign aide George Papadopoulos. (likely FBI Special Agent Jennifer Zelski Edwards, and/or FBI Agent Peter Strzok, participated)

Six months later, July 27th, 2017 the FBI arrested George Papadopoulos at the airport and charged him with giving false information to FBI investigators during that interview. The very next day, July 28th, 2017, the DOJ filed a motion to seal with the DC federal court to hide the arrest. (FBI Agent Jennifer Zelski Edwards)

From evidence that surfaced AFTER the motion to seal was removed (October 5, 2017) we discover the charges, motions, pleadings, and case information (ASSEMBLED DOCKET HERE). This is now the reference point for a historic review, including the TRANSCRIPT of the October 30th guilty plea hearing. All needed references are within the DOCKET.

From the motion to seal, we discover Robert Mueller leveraged the July 27th, 2017, charges against George Papadopoulos to make him a cooperating witness for the special counsel. The July 28th, 2017, motion to seal was transparently intended to disguise the arrest of Papapdopoulos and his subsequent role as a “proactive cooperator”:

(Motion to Seal – Page 2, Point #3)

What is a “Proactive Cooperator”? Let’s turn to another legal case where the terminology is clearly defined:

(DOJ-Eastern district of PA: U.S. -v- Jose Garcia)

What this means is that after his arrest July 27th, 2017, and before the arrest was unsealed in October 2017, George Papadopoulos was working on behalf of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team to gain information against the targets of the DOJ investigation, Donald Trump officials.

For approximately two-plus months, August/September 2017, George Papadopoulos would have been targeting contact with former and current Trump campaign officials. The purpose of that targeting would have included an effort by the Mueller Special Counsel to build a “conspiracy” charge against anyone associated with President Trump. The agent running Papadopoulos appears to have been FBI Special Agent Jennifer Zelski Edward.

Remember, despite the media use of the term “collusion” is not a crime; “conspiracy” is. It seems obvious Mueller’s targeting of President Trump is centered around building a political impeachment case. [Not a criminal indictment case – which is unlikely] The path to the impeachment would come from creating the appearance of a conspiracy.

It seems almost certain the objective of Mueller’s final investigative report will be to present a political case for impeachment to congress. Democrats are looking for a reason, and many Republicans are looking for an excuse. The aggregate UniParty goal is removal of the existential threat represented by President Trump. Mueller’s anticipated report can predictably be forecast as a means to that end.

It does not look like Papadopoulos was able to generate any valuable information while he was working as an informant for the Special Counsel. Apparently there was no forward value on using Papadopoulos any longer, and on May 23rd, 2018, Robert Mueller informed the court he was done with Papadopoulos, prepare to sentence him according to the earlier plea-deal and guidelines of his cooperation. [Read plea transcript here]

And now, about two-weeks after Mueller informed the court Papadopoulos exhausted his usefulness; and with the back-story of Papadopoulos’ activity in 2016 now gaining much more attention; the wife-not-wife/spy-not-spy of Papadopoulos, Ms. Simona Mangiante, begins a media tour to rehabilitate the image of her husband-not-husband/spy-not-spy.

NEW: George Papadopoulos' wife, Simona Mangiante, gives new details about George's activities on the campaign, his interactions with Mueller and the FBI. https://t.co/c1mYk4duCT — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) June 4, 2018

I doubt anyone actually truly knows if they are married or not; or whether there’s some form of mutual benefit in the appearance therein etc. And similarly I doubt anyone can ever be sure if they are spies or not. Remember the single-most-consistent professional trait about professional liars – they lie; often, quite well.

Spies for corrupt U.S. DOJ, CIA and FBI intelligence officials in 2015 and 2016? Spies for U.S. CIA and FBI agents (like Stefan Halper) on foreign assignment in 2016? Spies for special counsel in 2017 and 2018?…. Who knows?…..

Sketchy. All of it.

The only thing certain is that Papadopoulos was: interviewed by the FBI January 27th, 2017; arrested July 27th 2017; hidden July 28th 2017; a cooperating informant thereafter; and recently in May 2018 scheduled for sentencing.

You can decide the rest.

Advertisements