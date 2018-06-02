Secretary Wilbur Ross Leads Trade Delegation To China…

Interesting delegation to accompany Secretary Ross: treasury, agriculture and energy. Small delegation, short trip, sounds like contract discussions.
From Camp David – Today, President Donald J. Trump announced the members of an official delegation from the United States to China to discuss rebalancing the bilateral economic relationship between the United States and China.
These meetings will take place from June 2 through June 3, and are a continuation of the talks held in Beijing one month ago and in Washington two weeks ago.
Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross will lead the discussions, accompanied by United States Ambassador to China Terry Branstad, Under Secretary of Treasury for International Affairs David Malpass, Under Secretary of Agriculture for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Ted McKinney, and United States Trade Representative Chief Agricultural Negotiator Ambassador Gregg Doud.
Additional officials and technical experts from the Department of Commerce, Department of Treasury, United States Trade Representative, Department of Agriculture, and Department of Energy will also participate in the talks. (link)
I gotta get some sleep…………..
So is this the Trump counter to the Canadians threatening our ag products? China, open up to our agricultural exports or we won’t let your steel find its way into the US?
Very interesting listening to our Mad Dog basically tell the Chinese Colonel that China will see additional ramifications for their actions pertaining to the South China Sea in the foreseeable future. The day after our Wilburine is their to show the Dragon 🐉 all the different Arrows our EAGLE 🦅 is prepared to use!
Our Wilburine will relay a simple message. We can break China if we want to financially. They are sitting on nearly 250% debt in comparison to GDP. You take away most favorite nation and begin utilizing other countries in the region like India 🇮🇳 especially for trade on items we need as we begin to build our manufacturing factories to do it ourselves. China’s people will find themselves going backwards not forward.
Japan 🇯🇵 is now an offensive military again. India 🇮🇳 is building their military. China has more to lose financially than we do!
