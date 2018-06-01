SuperMAGAnomic Winning – May Jobs Report Adds 223,000 – Unemployment Rate 3.8%

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released the May Jobs Report earlier today (pdf here) and has stunned forecasters and economic analysts with incredible results. Over 223,000 jobs were created in May, and the unemployment rate drops to 3.8%.
As the New York Times is forced to admit, there are not enough words to describe just how good these results are amid the continued growth of the U.S. economy. Accepting the BLS heavily manipulated jobs numbers during the Obama years, the BLS is forced to attempt to reconcile the scale of monthly job gains (223k) and an unemployment rate that has seemingly dropped below the floor of reasonable possibility. As a result 3.8% is the lowest unemployment rate since April 2000; and if the unemployment rate drops another 0.1% it will be the lowest unemployment number since the 1960s.
Average monthly employment growth in 2018 now averages a whopping 207,000 jobs per month. These monthly average gains are faster than gains in both 2016 and 2017. Collectively, the U.S. economy has added nearly 3 million jobs since President Donald J. Trump took office.
White House: “Job growth has been strong across the board during the first 16 months of this Administration, and the gains in the goods-producing industries (manufacturing, construction, and mining and logging) have been especially robust. After averaging gains of 27,000 jobs per month during President Obama’s second term, these industries have almost doubled the pace of hiring to 46,000 jobs per month since January 2017. Manufacturing gains have picked up even more speed: Monthly gains have averaged 19,000 per month since President Trump took office after increases of only 8,000 per month, on average, during the second term of President Obama.
Increases in manufacturing employment since January 2017 reflect increased confidence among America’s manufacturers, but they also reflect changes in the investment decisions of other American businesses. The Morgan Stanley measure of capital expenditure investment plans shows that these plans are at historically high levels, in part due to the incentives emerging from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. According to the second estimate of Q1 real GDP released earlier this week, real business fixed investment grew 9.2 percent at an annual rate during Q1, with strong growth in structures, equipment, and intellectual property investment. (more)
Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 223,000 in May, compared with an average monthly gain of 191,000 over the prior 12 months. Over the month, employment continued to trend up in several industries, including retail trade, health care, and construction:
♦In May, retail trade added 31,000 jobs, with gains occurring in general merchandise stores (+13,000) and in building material and garden supply stores (+6,000). Over the year, retail trade has added 125,000 jobs.
♦Employment in health care rose by 29,000 in May, about in line with the average monthly gain over the prior 12 months. Ambulatory health care services added 18,000 jobs over the month, and employment in hospitals continued to trend up (+6,000).
♦Employment in construction continued on an upward trend in May (+25,000) and has risen by 286,000 over the past 12 months. Within the industry, nonresidential specialty trade contractors added 15,000 jobs over the month.
♦Employment in professional and technical services continued to trend up in May (+23,000) and has risen by 206,000 over the year.
♦Transportation and warehousing added 19,000 jobs over the month and 156,000 over the year. In May, job gains occurred in warehousing and storage (+7,000) and in couriers and messengers (+5,000).
♦Manufacturing employment continued to expand over the month (+18,000). Durable goods accounted for most of the change, including an increase of 6,000 jobs in machinery. Manufacturing employment has risen by 259,000 over the year, with about three-fourths of the growth in durable goods industries.
♦Mining added 6,000 jobs in May. Since a recent low point in October 2016, employment in mining has grown by 91,000, with support activities for mining accounting for nearly all of the increase.
The economic engine is firing with seemingly unstoppable momentum. Today started off with a payrolls report showing a gain of 223,000, well above market expectations of 188,000 – and with the unemployment rate hitting an 18-year low of 3.8 percent, things only look better.
The ISM Manufacturing Index registered a 58.7 reading — representing the percentage of businesses that report expanding conditions — that also topped Wall Street estimates. Finally, the construction spending report showed a monthly gain of 1.8 percent, a full point higher than expectations. This data is helping to fuel expectations the GDP growth in the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th quarter will defy all expectations.
CNBC – Already, the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow tracker sees the second quarter rising by 4.8 percent. […] Andrew Hunter, U.S. economist at Capital Economics, said the ISM number alone is consistent with GDP growth of better than 4 percent, though he thinks the second quarter will be in the 3 percent to 3.5 percent range. (link)
The pundits are gobsmacked:
President Winner
He mainly uses common sense policy. Which, shockingly, requires great political courage to advocate. His predecessors could have done this, but none of them had the mentality or will, not since Reagan. Assuming they were even trying, which readers of this page know they were not. If they are remembered as fools, it will be too kind.
Perot, i remember the look on Obama’s face as he insulted POTUS with the magic Wand remark. So many times I’ve wanted to light Obama’s pants on fire with 4th of July Magic Wand!
I do not care what he said. I am not tired of winning.
So much winning that I had my longest thread ever! It is beyond breathtaking.
Here is one piece that has me smiling BIGLY today! Look at the graph (green line) from May 1st to today. 2nd Quarter real GDP hasn’t dropped below 3.7 % for an entire month!
I still cannot wrap my head around this, maybe there is to much winning! Common sense business tactics with hard-nosed negotiating. Just Awesome Outcome. To think anything around 5% GDP two years ago was unicorn stuff. VSG blows me away.
What is absolutely MORTIFYING for all his haters; RINOs, Democrats, Globalist, CoC, Leftist, MSM, BHO’s Admiration etc. is that he is setting up a major WIN WIN scenario as we speak.
The threat of the 232 Tariffs on cars, trucks and parts is gong to cause one of two scenarios to play itself out.
Scenario 1) China, Canada, Mexico, EU and Japan get deals done IMMEDIATELY!
Or
Scenario 2) Automobile Corporations start expanding factories and/or start building massive new factories throughout the USA 🇺🇸 knowing our President will slap 25% tariffs on all cars, trucks and parts imported into our country. You will see announcements starting in mid to late July in order to be prepared to not have to deal with tariffs.
A year or two from now you will see real GDP coming in at 7% to 8% each Quarter! I am not exaggerating!
Yep. “Magic Wand” in Obama-ese translates to “using economic wisdom and critical thinking driven by experience” in normal English (which PDJT speaks).
The CNBC article decided to try and slap down the Atlanta Federal Reserve GDP NOW which is currently protecting real GDP at 4.8% by stating the following in the article above:
Already, the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow tracker sees the second quarter rising by 4.8 percent. While the measure also was strongly optimistic on the first quarter as well, at one point estimating 5.4 percent growth, other gauges are positive as well. CNBC’s Rapid Update, for instance, puts the April-to-June period at 3.6 percent.
The MORONS don’t realize that I track the Atlanta Federal Reserve. They are correct that the 1st projection came out at 5.4% for the 1st Quarter. What they omitted was the fact that their last projection had the 1st Quarter coming in at 2.0% real GDP.
After the 2nd revision the other day, the 1st Quarter is sitting at 2.2%. We have one last revision on June 28th but I would say they are pretty damn accurate!
5% here we come!
I saw that another person commented there that “we will reach 7% before Trump is finished ” … And wouldn’t that be a GDP similar to what China has had for several years? I suspect that this won’t be the case any longer:
U.S. GDP Up … China GDP down. And then … 500 Million Chinese REVOLT! That is the worst nightmare of the Chinese gov’t.
BINGO BINGO on both occurring! See my post above on why 7% will happen before his first term is completed.
Sundance, God Bless you for choosing the PERFECT graphics for EVERY article you write!!!! It’s the first of the month, time for everyone to hit the Donate button because wouldn’t you rather almost be without electricity than be without Sundance?
I would like to see job growth (loss) numbers continuous from say the 1930s to present using the same metrics all on one graph. I love that we are currently kicking butt from the previous administration now. Very good for this Country.
(Props to TreehouseRon who originally posted this in the main thread)
*Main thread = Today’s Open thread
Thought I’d bette check to see if I was tired of winning yet. Guess what? NOPE!!!
Wow! More winning! Also aw that Black unemployment is at its lowest ever! Great job our P Trump & team are doing.
I like to joke to people that the last time black unemployment was this low, was when they were still slaves. (Probably not technically accurate, but pretty close anyway)
LikeLike
Not funny.
There is MORE slavery today than at anytime in history. I get the tongue in cheek implication but you lose your audience when you go there.
Do make that joke before or after you light the giant wooden cross?
I wanted that damn IG report, but this has me smiling big time!!!!!
This President continues to blow my mind each and every day. The fact that he is getting REAL results on every single political, economic, and security front is absolutely INCREDIBLE. Best President EVER.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I have tears in my eyes. I am so overwhelmed at what one person can do. Let me correct that: I am overwhelmed at what God’s ultimate plan for Donald Trump was/is. Incredibly thankful. I am so blessed to be alive to witness this. And when I get past these tears, I just may get up and do a happy dance around the house!!👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
And it just hit me: Candidate Trump saying, “I’ll be the best jobs president that God ever created.” Yes sir, you are!!!
Suddenly…It worked. Lefdopians have simultainious seizures.
Yet, Kosikoff’s Syndrome San Fan Nan was out today saying this latest job report is bad for the Middle Class?????
Talk about projection. Everything the D-Rats have done has been to destroy the Middle Class. A vote for ANY D-Rat is a vote for poverty and deprivation of basic needs. Back during the ’08 election, there was a local lefty who was trying to warn people that Obama wanted to put everyone back in mud huts. He was right as we found out. HilLIARy would have finished the process.
The Expansion that Obama didn’t build.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“I’ll be the greatest jobs president that God ever created.”
The Big Guy at his Towers Mar 30, 2016
‘Nuff said?
Love it! Now, we need those people that gave up looking for jobs years ago to get up off the sofa and join the work force. They will be needed as steel/aluminum and auto manufacturing comes roaring back!
Of course, when the IG report comes out, there may be a few openings at the FBI and the DOJ. 😉
LikeLiked by 5 people
Also include replacing Globalist RINOs.
Just for everyone’s information. This is a U3 number. It’s good, but a garbage indicator. Watch U6, that’s the one traders will watch. I like to follow the spread between U3 and U6. The more it narrows the better it’s getting. The inside numbers in this report are very encouraging. The 2018 2nd Qt. should be in the 4’s for GDP (think the high and low for this year is in). Next year 2019 is the year all of this should really start to kick in. Think we could see a Qt. that touches 6, certainly a Qt. in the 5’s during 2019. The longer the Dow stays in this range of 23,500 to 25,800 the higher the market will ultimately move when it goes. Expect 30,000 by late 2019 or 2020 or much higher if….if….the right sequence of events occurs.
But … but… Liberal prognosticators and intellectuals said we were a mature economy, and 1.6% GDP growth was the new norm!?!?
I see it everyday on the PA turnpike. Heavy trucks moving dozers, drilling equipment, and 18- wheelers moving freight. People are working hard and making money! MAGA!
I dare them to talk impeachment!
I dare them to talk obstruction of justice.
I dare Mueller to subpoena POTUS Trump.
I dare them all!
No, not THIS President. Not going to happen.
The Dem-enemedia will be working hard to ‘not report’ on all this good news…but people will see it.
This will help to show how much the propaganda nozzles are lying to them.
Don’t underestimate Mueller.
These jobs numbers are great.
And these are mostly all private sector Jobs, not govt jobs.
Just think what they will be when we exit NAFTA!
The jobs numbers could conceivably double…or even triple.
When the Unemployment Rate goes down even further, then it will be a good time to start cutting the federal payroll.
There will be private sector jobs available for laid-off govt workers.
We don’t need all those bureaucrats.
The O-administration added a lot of federal jobs…and counted them in their ‘jobs created’ numbers.
But govt jobs are Revenue Negative, since those jobs require tax dollars to exist.
And the taxes that are withheld are just recycled tax dollars.
Cutting the federal payroll + New private sector jobs = Increase in Treasury coffers.
This is how we start paying down that national debt.
Fed payroll cuts already happening according to this report wheatietoo.
http://dcwhispers.com/trump-economy-more-private-sector-jobs-less-federal-government-jobs/#Imk2yuw4bWx3dAfQ.97
Excellent!
Dontcha love it?
Now the rest of the country will get a feel for what it’s like living in a Texas economy.
Just read that 24,000 federal jobs have been cut since our great President has been in office.👍🏻
https://www.cnsnews.com/news/article/terence-p-jeffrey/federal-government-jobs-down-3000-may-down-24000-under-trump
That is such great news!
I hadn’t seen the numbers yet on how many have been cut yet…thanks.
I hope they were all Obots!
Wheetie, I remember reading somewhere (about 4-5 years ago) that Zero created over 100 NEW gov. agencies. That’s thousands of commie bloodsuckers right there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was Ozero’s way of propping up the economy in those failing blue state.
Wheatietoo,
my sentiments too especially cutting the federal jobs and there are plenty of openings in the private sector but only if bthey prove themselves able to work a solid 8 hours or more as needed, not to sure the government bureaucrats cna handle that.
They will have to learn how to work, like the private sector does!
Hah.
Wheatie, I LOVE the way you think! Excellent points and should be implemented.
Fantastic!! Thank you President Trump and your great team.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This man, our President, knows what he is doing!!! God Bless President Trump!
Look for rapidly escalating employment gains in the Steel, Aluminum and Fabrication segments:
• Tax Cuts and First-Year Capital Expenditure writeoffs have surged Capacity Investments
• Steel and Aluminum Tariffs on Canada, Mexico and the EU are adding Shifts and accelerating Construction
• Pundits ignorantly ask why not include China: It’s because the remedy is soon-to-be-imposed COUNTERVAILING DUTIES … that offset China’s SUBSIDIZATION of Steel and Aluminum exports.
Get ready for the whole “our job market needs more immigrants” canard.
Did anyone else notice on twitter the whining from Dems (i.e. Pelosi) about this report. They are not happy. Of course dems with TDS still think this is thanks to Obama. LOL
Winning! 😀
All those “expert economists” that screamed and ranted that none of President Trump’s ideas would ever possibly work citing study after study and PoisonIvy League after PoisonIvy League professors to “prove” that President Trump knew NOTHING about the economy…
I want to see them now. I want to see their faces. I want to hear their backtracking or apologies.
And I WANT THEM FIRED!
