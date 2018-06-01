President Trump White House Visit With North Korea Vice-Chairman Kim Yong Chol…

North Korean Vice-Chairman Kim Yong Chol, the second most powerful political official in the DPRK, visited President Trump at the White House today to deliver a letter from North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un. The topic was the ongoing dialogue between the U.S. and North Korea in advance of a meeting scheduled June 12th in Singapore.

It is important to note the body language, and the messages conveyed therein, between Kim Yong Chol, the emissary group and the U.S. leadership headed by President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (video below). After their two-hour meeting, President Trump and Secretary Pompeo delivered remarks to the press pool:

.

Keep in mind, Kim Yong Chol also participated in meetings between Chairman Kim Jong-un and the primary influence agent, Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping.

President Trump described the session with Kim Yong Chol as a positive, introductory session.”I think that we’re going to have a relationship and it will start on June 12,” the president said.

President Trump also said he did not discuss human rights Friday with Kim Yon Chol, but said he “probably will, and in great detail” during his upcoming meeting with Kim Jong-un. Trump said North Korean officials asked about sanctions, which Trump said will remain in place. However, in typical diplomatic form, POTUS Trump also softened the tone toward North Korea, saying “I don’t want to even use the term maximum pressure anymore, because we’re getting along.” President Trump said the relationship between the U.S. and North Korea “is as good as it’s been in a long time.”

Extended video from Fox10 News shows the exit and body language in greater detail:

.

More footage:

.

President Trump is providing the first opportunity North Korea has ever encountered in the modern era to establish an authentic version of itself.

