President Trump White House Visit With North Korea Vice-Chairman Kim Yong Chol…

North Korean Vice-Chairman Kim Yong Chol, the second most powerful political official in the DPRK, visited President Trump at the White House today to deliver a letter from North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un. The topic was the ongoing dialogue between the U.S. and North Korea in advance of a meeting scheduled June 12th in Singapore.
It is important to note the body language, and the messages conveyed therein, between Kim Yong Chol, the emissary group and the U.S. leadership headed by President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (video below). After their two-hour meeting, President Trump and Secretary Pompeo delivered remarks to the press pool:
Keep in mind, Kim Yong Chol also participated in meetings between Chairman Kim Jong-un and the primary influence agent, Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping.
President Trump described the session with Kim Yong Chol as a positive, introductory session.”I think that we’re going to have a relationship and it will start on June 12,” the president said.
President Trump also said he did not discuss human rights Friday with Kim Yon Chol, but said he “probably will, and in great detail” during his upcoming meeting with Kim Jong-un. Trump said North Korean officials asked about sanctions, which Trump said will remain in place. However, in typical diplomatic form, POTUS Trump also softened the tone toward North Korea, saying “I don’t want to even use the term maximum pressure anymore, because we’re getting along.” President Trump said the relationship between the U.S. and North Korea “is as good as it’s been in a long time.”
Extended video from Fox10 News shows the exit and body language in greater detail:
More footage:
President Trump is providing the first opportunity North Korea has ever encountered in the modern era to establish an authentic version of itself.
Astute and insightful observation. Thank you.
I turned off the volume and watched the body language. SOS Pompeo sticks close to President Trump, which is good. Does anyone know if the SOS is a Christian? I think I read somewhere that he was. Mighty influence SOS Pompeo plays and for sure, he has been placed in his role for this time in history.
Amazing to watch the bowing of the lady who approached the President. That is a sign of respect. Don’t remember seeing that towards Prez. O. Anyway, watching her approach him was interesting because she kept bowing. Also, watching the NK guys look at the President – there is eye contact and listening when the president speaks. June 12 in Singapore will be quite a meeting!
He is a Christian. That’s why Cory Booker was so obstinate toward him during his confirmation hearing wanting to hear him say that homosexuality is okay. Pompeo wasn’t going to say it other than to say that they won’t be discriminated against.
0bunghole was always quick to bow and give obeisance. That’s how many of us figured out real quick that he was not in control, but was pure puppet.
obowma’s motto was Bow-Bow-Curtsy-Curtsy!
Not only is the SOS a Christian; but God used him to make Kim…a Christian. You heard it here first!
Do you know this?
O was usually the one doing the bowing.
His upbringing in Indonesia.
Self confessed son of a Kenyan national (British colony at the time), raised in Indonesia and tutored by a self proclaimed Communist. John Jay’s fear when he had Washington insert “Natural Born” Citizen in the Constitution as a requirement for the Presidency.
SOS Mike Pompeo is a Christian.
That really is a killer statement. Very unusual to hear anyone say something so thoughtful.
Why do I get the impression that we have been played for the last 60 years?
you just made my hair stand up wsb
Ha! Me, too!
Remember when President-elect Trump had his Inauguration Day meeting with Obama? And President Trump afterward said that Obama advised him that his biggest problem would be North Korea?
Then President Trump said something that has stuck with me.
He said, “I was very surprised by that.”
Really?
Blew my mind.
Haven’t we always been told that NK was the bogeyman? And then Dennis Rodmann goes for sleepovers with Lil Kim?
W. T. H?
I have no position on Sessions or North Korea, at the moment. My mind will be clear if either story turns.
We won’t know until we know, but this NK twist is fascinating. Something tells me Pompeo’s time in IC is about to yield big dividends.
My position on NK is that the Deep State/CIA and corrupt politicians were in on the so-called nuclear build-up of NK. Hey it’s what they do to have us and the world worrying all of the time. It is highly unlikely that China would give them the knowledge and\or material to make nuclear weapons. As for Sessions my position has always been and will remain that he has been and still is an essential component in the taking down of the deep state and others who are going to be indicted. Just because people or the MSM say he is impotent is not enough to come to a concrete conclusion that he is not doing his job. That would take verified truthful evidence to the contrary and to this day I have never seen anything that disproves he is not doing his job. All there is hearsay and innuendo which in and of itself has not been verified.
Because you lived through it ? Just a guess!
The 20th century was not kind to our Republic.
I am a tad younger than that. A child of the 60’s and 70’s; however, family members, instructors, and others have relayed stories to me. And I love history, so I follow!
Just a kid! I remember my Grand Dad listening to President Truman on the radio. Wouldn’t miss one of his speeches. I can still hear that nasilly plain spoken Masuri voice through all these years.
I too got hooked on History young. Probably blame that on Gramps also. I remember his stories of his Uncles and other relatives who fought in the Civil War. He was born in 1886 so the Civil War vets of his day were slightly younger than the WWI vets of my youth.
Wow! What a story! What a treasuretrove with your Grandfather!
I am still reading the Truman book by McCollough! Fascinating!
My introduction to history was living in Bedford, MA, for the early years of my life. We were entrallled with the ‘Shot heard Round the World’ at the Lexington Concord Bridge…and I do have ancestors who came over many years before the Revolution and fought in PA.
So much history and love of freedom. It never dies for anyone who is truly touched by the USA.
We have! Which is why the issue of timing is so important in these negotiations! As evidenced by past dealings with NK, and their wanting to get money, and aid is one that should be heavily scrutinised and with guarded optimism to see if they are not trying to do the same. Such as buying time to get what they want only to revert back to their old tactics when they decided they don’t like the terms of the treaty they are about to sign
When I say timing I am referring to how long it will take to denuclearise is the amount of time needed by their calculus to undermine their agreement to create a newer crisis in the future to get what they want! We have seen it before, so let’s see how this plays out if there is indeed a different result this time around!
China no doubt has been called out in this and if they try to sabatage this yet again it will be very bad for them in the Long run! Their credibility is on the line here, not that they have much given what we know now! It’s about saving face to them!
I do understand all of the old public chain of events..but what if none of this is what we have historically thought?
SD keeps telling us that NK is only operating under the guise of the Chinese, so basically, the NORKS are a slave state to China.
By that logic, maybe it was never NK that invaded SK…only the Chinese.
Maybe, and there is some truth to that, but we can’t also be naive to let our guard down either and that is mostly my point. Burnt once shame on them, burnt twice shame on us! This time around has to be about transparency not some ambiguous language written within an agreement that allows them to resort to their deceptive practices of old for a strategy to be implemented in the future!
Remember Asians in general don’t think in the now, they think 50 to 100 years strategy when it comes to Geo politics! In their mind they have all the time in the world to wait things out until it becomes an advantage for them.
And not just by the North Koreans.
WSB, because we have?
It is the equivalent of Siam in the King and I. They are lost for an identity there economic political and. Ultural identity has been an illusion. You are correct t Sundance to s very estute in this particular assessment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
thanks for that analogy trial. Makes sense.
President Trump is a man in command, and a man who commands the respect and trust of other world leaders, even from those who have been traditional adversaries of this nation, because he treats them respectfully. And it’s obvious that Secretary of State Pompeo has every reason to be grinning from ear to ear.
The Trump tide is lifting all boats.
Also, this impromtu exchange between President Trump and the media is as astonishing as it is unprecedented: He is remarkably relaxed and forthcoming, and the tone and questions from the media is surprisingly respectful. This is real conversation, something we haven’t really seen since perhaps the Kennedy Administration.
In the war between President Trump and the White House press corps, the President obviously is winning. The man we see here bears no resemblance to the cardboard cutout the MSM has been intent on selling us for the past 18+ months.
Beautifully descriptive post!
Outstanding observation. It is probably all they ever really wanted. Then again there is that communist societal structure. We shall see….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Powerful theatrics with the oversized letter.
Outsized proposals, no doubt, to match.
June 12th might be a stunner.
Noticed the YUGE envelope too! Kim must be paying attention. 😉
Ok that’s funny YUGE envelope–
Kim is learning fast. a BIG BEAUTIFIL ENVELOPE ; )
Sort of like my Nuke button is bigger than yours….
Kim’s nuke button is very small but he is the man when it comes to envelopes!
Yeah, very curious about the print/calligraphy–may be a work of art in itself. Hope it will be made public.
Maybe displayed some day, and certainly placed in the National Archives.
Symbolically, it was sized like a Trump presidential proclamation. See comment below. Huge psychological significance.
Every day i don’t think i could love this man any more and then the sun comes up again.
What a wonderful way of saying that. Made me smile.
It is wild, but The Donald may actually pull this off. Things are going well. If it keeps up, then I will vote for him a second time.
Like there’ll be any alternative for 2020, unless our vsggeotus steps down 🙄 lol
You better rethink that and come to the conclusion to vote for him. Seeing we are all in on the crusade to take our country back do the right thing and vote for our President.
Yes, since July 2015, I wake up with a smile on my face and a grateful heart, instead of dread and anxiety…well, most days for sure.
Thank you, Lord.
I know what you mean, Grandma Covfefe. All through the Obama years, one day after another, everything felt horrible – the worst was the eventual reality of the ACA finally getting its clutches completely into our health care, (remember, they rolled it out slowly) and now dictating everything that goes on. Even if we have our same doctors, the relationship has been destroyed because he/she is sitting there filling in redundant bureaucratic nonsense to make some bureaucrat happy – and nothing to do with good care. It’s all business now, not care. And that doesn’t even address the abominable costs of our insurance/deductibles.
But at least with Donald Trump in office, the sense of dread is gone…
yes lady–The sense of dread truly IS gone!!!
I don’t know how we survived the obola years. That was so hard. Happy days are here again!
Every day I wake up anxiously awaiting to see the good news he will bring for the day. He is a blessing.
Yes. That is it, exactly! Thank you lisa!
It’s been a very good day.
LikeLiked by 7 people
We could send a bigger envelope, just because we can. And ours would work.
Hmm… I gave my wife a card almost as big as that for Valentines. It played a tune when you opened it.
Maybe it plays “Domo Arigato, Mister Roboto” 😉
Well his birthday is coming up perhaps it s a singing Hallmark. I do wonder what is inside.
Hope they tested for anthrax ……
🇺🇸❤️President Donald John Trump❤️🇺🇸 He’s got this.
He truly does! I honestly think it may play itself out as follows:
They will sign an agreement to end the Korean War on June 12th. Keep in mind that the document signed between Kim Jong-un and President Moon was symbolic because the only two countries that can officially end the war is the USA 🇺🇸 and North Korea 🇰🇵.
The two Leaders will state that based on that historic decision, talks are now going to be focused on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
I have said that our President would be more than happy to have our troops in South Korea 🇰🇷 come home. Plus right across the water we have 23 military bases (3 Air Force, 3 Army, 13 Marine and 4 Navy) and 50K troops in Japan 🇯🇵 That aren’t going anywhere. The Japanese Government is now back to being an offensive military again with our blessing. We will remain their for the foreseeable future.
With the troop reduction, North Korea 🇰🇵 will begin turning in their ballistic weapons.
Another Summit will be planned for sometime in August at Mar-a-Lago to discuss the progress I described above but more importantly that the next phase will involve the removal of all nuclear weapons in return we will begin to build a diplomatic embassy in North Korea 🇰🇵 and they will begin to put their embassy together in our country.
As the nuclear arsenal is being reduced, sanctions are being lifted.
August in South Florida! Yikes! Camp David might be better (speaking as a long-time resident of Palm Beach county.)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Camp David is better especially in the summer. While Florida is great and certainly showy, Camp David has more space and more security.
LikeLiked by 2 people
^^^THIS^^^
I’m looking forward to how we can aid them to help themselves on a humanitarian level. Agriculture, factories, etc. South Korea will be helpful too.
Prediction
Trump will not eat kimchi.
He may eat Korean short ribs … with ketchup.
I don’t know. He might take a bite out of KimXi. 😀
Kimchi not for me! Took days of cheeseburgers to recover from the tiniest bit.
Interesting observation about the effects of our eating habits. Koreans we say smell like kimchi, and they say we smell like milk and beef. Well, after my first year-long tour in country, mostly avoiding meat, I return home to discover that they are correct, and it was initially as overwhelming as was the spicy fire of kimchi.
Kim Yong Chol seemed more relaxed and at ease, after that long meeting.
I’m sure our President was charming and gracious, as usual.
KYC was probably pleasantly surprised.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Maybe because the President did not remind him of the 46 SK sailors on the Cheonan he murdered, or the two murdered US soldiers at the DMZ, or the assassination of Kim’s half-brother in Malaysia, or………under his watch.
(take a gander at the President’s face)
LikeLiked by 7 people
I am still guardedly optimistic about this.
I still suspect that Xi will try to engineer a way to kill the peace process and blame it on Pres Trump.
Our President probably suspects the same thing, though…and will try to avoid that trap.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Wheat- I love PDJT’s words. You think maybe that’s why President Trump brought up just how yuge our economy is compared to China…as just a friendly reminder 😉.
Yep, I caught that too.
Heheh.
We can afford to fight back…because we’re the one that is running a deficit.
China needs us way more than we need them.
Me, too, Wheatie, guarded, without losing sight of the Chinese dragon.
Or our own internal enemies – Uniparty & COC make lotsa money on international conflict. Not so much on peace & prosperity .
wheetie–not just Xi–but also our very own “all american” deep state…and other evil global bad actors across the world…
Keep sending prayers up Treepers!! God has this as well as his humble servant –Our Very Stable Genius President!!
Trump has China’s delicate bits in an Acme vice.
Tomfoolery would be deeply regreted.
Wheatie,
When Moon was w/Trump at that long Press Availability, he expressed great dissatisfaction with the “extra” little trip Kim made to China.
He repeated his displeasure, as if to make certain translators got That Right.
Of course China heard this.
Remember the “Pueblo”.
PDJT is really in his element/ it is what he does. #MAGA
Donald J. Trump
Verified account
@realDonaldTrump
Follow Follow @realDonaldTrump
“Deals are my art form. I like making deals, preferably big deals.” – The Art of The Deal
11:55 AM – 21 Dec 2012
464 Retweets 295 Likes ¬.¬Jeff KaufmansalemKristijan MitrovRyancarolzinhaTainara silva 🌶EdsonJane Hudson
164 replies 464 retweets 295 likes
Donald J. Trump
Verified account
@realDonaldTrump
Follow Follow @realDonaldTrump
“Deals are my art form. Other people paint beautifully or write poetry. I like making deals, preferably big deals. That’s how I get my kicks.”
7:39 AM – 29 Dec 2014
7,594 Retweets 14,435 Likes Dragon Energy CovfefeAnastasiaSpencer JonesitzyaboiDanny McNamara 🏈BrennanMichael ScofieldDustyn Stortzum 🎙The Aaron Ford Show starring Aaron Ford
1,964 replies 7,594 retweets 14,435 likes
Reply
Brilliant briefing from President Trump, just amazing
Letter from Kim Jong Un to President Trump:
Dear President Trump,
I look forward to meeting you in Singapore, and with the help of America, to the denuclearization and peaceful reunification of Korea.
Best regards,
Kim Jong Un
P.S. We have the 30,000 Clinton emails, not Russia, so please do not hesitate to let me know if you want them.
Funny ending!! LOL!!
Luv it! Hillary contemplated defecting to NK several times after the election. I think she forwarded the emails in preparation for her move. Later she changed her mind and now wants to be the CEO of FacePlant.
“President Trump is providing the first opportunity North Korea has ever encountered in the modern era to establish an authentic version of itself.”
The media in the west has for decades presented a caricature of others not in their club. Witness how they portray President Trump. The problem is that the western MSM believes the world revolves around their orbit. Travel around the world and the people are not as dumb and hick as our media claim and they know how the US has behaved in the past relative to their sanctimonious rhetoric. This is the consequence of decades under UniParty rule!
Yeah, maybe the rest of the world are getting hip to the realization that the global socialist elites view them the same as we’ve picked up on, as deplorable “fly-overs”
Watching the departure of the NK group was interesting. The interactions with the President looked surprisingly relaxed, the officials all seemed pretty engaged and attentive to the others. The lack of tension is probably an important element. Makes me think the 2 hour conversation after delivery of the letter the President refers to was earnest and productive. I take it as good sign of potential success of the process beginning on June 12.
Maybe they were looking forward to stopping at McDonald’s.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Now I’m hungry, gotta take a break….
Make mine a double quarter pounder with cheese!
Still remember stopping by the first McDonald’s in our area and getting 2 hamburgers fries and a shake for less than a dollar! 1962 I was in Technical School.
PDJT made sure the media was allowed to see him personally escort the NK contingent from the WH to the waiting motorcade showing a gracious and warm farewell. Then PDJT strode confidently to the waiting press pool and told them in a very cheeky presser to pack their bags, they were going on a road trip. Gotta luv MAGA..
Loved that mockingbird in the background singing away for 12+ minutes, (He guides the sparrows and knows when they fall, how much America o you of little faith) hahahahah
LikeLiked by 11 people
No kidding. I had the TV on when it was happening and my lovebird, Milo, was singing back at them like crazy. 😁
trouble–funny how when President Trump speaks–birds sing in the background…
When O would speak–flies landed on his face!– NO KIDDING!!!
This has been completely and thoroughly documented!
Hey, I heard that bird but didn’t identify it..thanks….you’re good.
That was so beautiful.
I hope this means North Korea is finally breaking away from China.
Why would they? They share a common border. Kim can only go as far as his leash will let him.
I only caught part of it but it sounds like today the Chinese braced a couple of our Navy ships that got near one of their man made islands, and a Pentagon spokesman said that we can “take down” or we have lots of experience in “taking down” islands.
So I don’t know if that was China jabbing us, or if we deliberately sailed close by as an eye poke to China, or what. But it wouldn’t surprise me if it was related to today’s meeting in the WH.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nothing unusual except the media reporting. Freedom of Navigation operation, Chinese ships tell the US ships to move along, they do, and that’s that. Somehow, it was reported as a “challenge” by the media, just as it was reported when the Australian warship ship sailed in the SCS nearby a month or so ago….”challenged” by China was the hyped-headline.
What until Trump finds out that the US gave the South China Sea to China in 1946 because all of the SCS was administered by Imperial Japan from Taiwan. Which is why both Taiwan and China both have the same claims to the SCS….it used to belong to Japan (like the Mariana and Caroline Islands) but was removed from the defeated Empire per Potsdam. Who received the South China Sea after WWII??? The US did not have a say immediately after the war?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks, interesting bit of history re: end of WW2. Perhaps the significance of the island ownership wasn’t appreciated at the time, focus was on dealing with Japan. In any case it’s an issue 70 years later that will have to be addressed sooner or later. PT could include navigation rights in the economic negotiations with China. Seems like it links up with Taiwan, another potentially contentious issue in US-China relations. No doubt PT is already thinking about it in depth…
Japan relinquished the territory obtained during WW2, particularly Taiwan, in the Treaty of San Francisco but did not specify to whom. Hence, Taiwan’s status is still undetermined. The Treaty made no mention of the “South China Sea.” Beigun is making that part up.
What? Taiwan’s status remains undetermined? Are you saying that the Big Four in WWII, Roosevelt, Churchill, Stalin, and Chiang thought that the status of Taiwan would be undetermined after WWII? The Potsdam/Cairo Declarations included Taiwan as acquired by aggression (Sino-Japanese War) and was stripped from Japan and returned to China. The Japanese-Taiwan Treaty implicitly states that Japan gave up all rights to the South China Sea does it not?
LikeLike
The South China Sea does not belong to China. Please stop spouting CPC propaganda. Being tasked with the administration of a territory is not the same as officially transferring territory from one sovereign entity to another. Besides, no mention of has ever been made of the US transferring the South China Sea to China.
LikeLiked by 2 people
well , this interchange got my attention. I appreciate your counterpoint. Citizen 54 🌸
So, when Japan surrendered in WWII, then who administered the previously administered South China Sea? Nobody? Japan claimed the SCS as part of the Japanese EMPIRE, it was sovereign Japanese TERRITORY from 1939 -1945.
The US Navy fought Japan in the South China Sea. We bombed the Japanese bases (submarine, seaplane, comms, etc.) in the Paracels and Spratley Islands. The USS Darter remains there on eternal patrol as she ran aground on a Spratley coral reef and still sits there. Darter was chased by Japanese submarines and seaplanes based in the Spratley Islands. So, the US didn’t care who would administer this militarized area once Japan was defeated?? Poppycock. France went back to Vietnam in 1946 and the US granted independence to the Philippines in 1946 with no mention of any claim to the SCS in the treaty. Who was in charge then? General MacArthur was in Tokyo and General Marshall was in China. They did not have a clue on who would take over the SCS from Japan after the war ended only a year earlier???
The fact is, if there had been no Civil War in China after WWII, there would be no dispute who would have a claim to the SCS. The US was going to have the UN make the transfer official just like Japan’s Micronesia possessions were officially terminated by the UN in 1947, but the Chinese Revolution ruined the US plan and it never went to the UN.
Please read the history of how the US provided the Chinese Attache in DC nine warships in Gitmo that were then sailed to China in 1946 to form a new Chinese Navy. And those former US ships, renamed by the Republic of China, sailed to the SCS and claimed those islands for China in 1946. The US had a military installation with the Chinese (Taiwan) on the main Spratley Island during the Vietnam War. And when South Vietnam fought China over the Paracels in the 1970s, the US refused to intervene when asked by South Vietnam. So, why are we now on the side of Communist Vietnam when it comes to the Parcels?? There is ample evidence that the US considered the SCS belonging to the Republic of China (Taiwan) BEFORE we recognized the PRC, such as sending a notification to mariners and airmen (NOTAMS) for weapons firing by US Navy ships in the SCS. The NOTAMS went to Taipei for approval, not Manila.
I am not saying that China can disrupt international sea-lines of communication in the SCS as if it was territorial waters, but what I am saying is that the MSM is only providing half the story to the American people on the background of the issue. Like Vietnam, like Irag, etc.
Last, why is there no mention of the US giving the green light to China in 1946 for the SCS as the Japanese Empire was dismantled? How about collusion? Remember Joe McCarthy and his attack on the US Army for colluding with Communists? Imagine what McCarthy could have done to the Navy if he knew that the US provided warships to claim the SCS in 1946? The Chinese Attache in the US, who received the lend-lease ships in Gitmo, then sailed to Canton and then to the SCS to claim them for China in 1946, well, he defected to the Commies…end of story.
America fighting China in the SCS makes the Gulf of Tonkin incident look like small potatoes.
Part is timing I am sure. Otherwise it is just us letting them know we do not agree with their definition of Chinese waters versus international waters. Been going on for decades. Can be a dangerous game however. All it takes is one small miscalculation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
The recent FONOPs happened last week. China sent a strongly worded protest (and ships to intercept}. The nine dash line is a Chinese fiction and has been declared illegal by UNCLOS. Marine Lt. General McKenzie made his statement last Thursday. Dis-inviting China to the RIMPAC exercises also rattled China as they have again violated their promise (to Zero, I may add) not to militarize the disputed islands and then installed anti-ship cruise missiles and surface-to-air missile systems on three of its disputed outposts in the South China Sea
Sec Gen Mattis is delivering his comments on SCS at the security meeting in Vietnam now as I type can be viewed (live-streamed on the gov. website).
Thanks for the details!
It was a day or so ago. It is normal freedom of navigation and letting Xi know We are not going to back down from their island militarization bs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent!
Not likely. Best we can hope for in that regard is something like Vietnam–independence as a matter of convenience to and permission from China, but with NoKo probably with a lot more “trade conduit” strings attached.
President Trump has extraordinary political instincts and a great understanding of human interaction.
He always knows how to use the right words at the right time.
Doesn’t want to use the term maximum pressure when things are going well. Brilliant stuff
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
The enemedia will try very hard, as the Trump-haters they are, to throw what ever cold water on the coming Korean Peace Solution. They truly hate the Presidential winning of this great President.
Hey Mickey is that is that enemedia as in enema or enemy whatever it works
‘Pends on the context sometimes interchangeable!
Next up:Iran-I’ve held a good chunk of their nuke people are under all the ice,rock snow, of that tunnel collapse,too.
How tall is Pompeo, he looks huge !
LikeLiked by 4 people
He is tall, in several directions!
I am so thankful that The Lord gave us President Trump. Perhaps He is giving America a reprieve from the consequences of our sinful rebellion against Him. There have been evil leaders that have led us down a dangerous path. There is no way Trump wins without the help of a sovereign God. Trump is a manifestation of mercy and grace upon our country. Let us give thanks to The Lord.
LikeLiked by 19 people
Dear Chip Doctor:
You nailed it. Thank you
LikeLiked by 4 people
I have the sense that Melania is an awesome prayer warrior in the Trump family, calling down anointing on PDJT and those around him and our whole nation. Indeed, let us praise and give thanks to God for them and join in prayers for His guarding and guidance of those in power and all of us! Hallelujah! Amen!
LikeLiked by 9 people
I believe this also Chip Doctor. God’s mercy.
Must just look tall from the angle of the pictures
The North Koreans are small people due to poor nutrition in childhood. In the South, the big ones (and there were some) in the 80’s, when I was there, came from the coasts where they had protein from abundant seafood. Today’s generations of South Koreans are noticeably larger (in girth too) than their parents, who are larger than their grandparents. When there is reunification, it will be one of many shocks to the North Korean people that their southern kinsmen are so much larger than they are.
There’s a funny story about the arms race between Kim Kong Il and Madeleine Albright to be taller in pictures, which involved platform shoes and poofy hairdos.
65 years of political fumbling and bumbling, tens of thousands of serviceman years keeping a peace and billions of tax dollars wasted. I pray President Trump can bring closure to this mess.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There has been waste, but it’s not all wasted–65 years of mostly peace, prosperity, and freedom, especially freedom of religion in SoKo, which makes today’s and tomorrows’ steps forward both possible and wonderful. When NoKo is open to Christianity again, then we will see the power of the Holy Spirit at work there like no one has ever seen before. Yeah, my glass is still half full!
Amen!
Just a hunch. I think our beloved Trump is grooming Pompeo for 2024.
Justa hunch.
Behold! A greater than Reagan is here.
No doubt in my mind.
Yes, I’ve been seeing this also—I sure pray so. He’s been my choice since he was tapped for CIA, then SoS.
He and his wife are such gracious people….mixed in with determination and strength in their faith, too.
My first thought was did the letter include an apology to VP Pence and John Bolton?
Interesting times. My second thought is whether Melania will join POTUS on the trip?
I doubt it and it’s understandable. It’s not a State Visit.
“Trump’s a reality TV guy, who’s never been successful at anything.” – The Young Turks 2016
Heh.
Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God.
Matthew 5:9
Ephesians 6:11-18 King James Version (KJV)
11 Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.
12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
13 Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.
14 Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness;
15 And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace;
16 Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked.
17 And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God:
18 Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints;
Perfect prayer for the June 12th trip. Perfect fit.
PS. My favorite part: I told them to take their time.
The person with the least desire for the negotiation controls the negotiation.
I suppose the letter was delivered by hand so as to avoid certain prying Panda eyes.
Dear Wise and Sane Supreme Leader Trump,
I propose USA build 300 McDonald franchise in DPRK and with Gift Card of $1000 (Hamburglar requested please) for every citizen each year, and I will open door to USA to inspect and collect nukes everywhere in DPRK. Also I will tell Chairman Xi to shove his opinion quite deeply.
Your Comrade in Future Success
“Kay-Jay” Un
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh, Ray – very cute and so funny! Clever person! “Kay-Jay”! Bwahhahahahah…
I wonder if that letter has anything to do with Iran, with whom NK previously shared nuclear and missile technologies?
Panda already knows what is in it. No surprises, no concessions, but at least polite.
Both are touching each other’s arm, almost affectionately, while sincerely smiling.
And Pompeo is quite pleased.
I would say that’s a huge step forward.
We give thanks on this lovely spring day for our amazing champion, a fearless, undaunted and courageous leader, one chosen by God and by the wise people of this great Republic – One Nation Under God – as the instrument to bring peace and prosperity to the suffering peoples of this world. Amen.
Pompeo got the ball rolling here before he was even confirmed as SOS by the senate. He’s done a superb job so far. Both him and POTUS look pleased with the way things are going so far.
It’s called the art of the deal. 😉
Pompeo-Nunes 2024!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Now Putin wants a meeting with Kim. Let’s see what that brings to the table.
A wrench. I’d strongly would advise for him to stay out of it.
I made a long post on the last Presidential thread that was binned and not restored about those developments. I’m glad the President mentioned it in the press gaggle.
This is the official KCNA read-out. Lavrov and his dis info team are touting that Kim was grateful to Russia for support in standing up to US hegemony. Who knows? They both lie a lot.
https://kcnawatch.co/newstream/1527804306-932813741/kim-jong-un-receives-russian-fm/
Good link A2. we need to keep our eyes open.and focused. This isn’t a political vanity trophy,, unlike our yapping media frames balance of hard power negotiations in craven worship of our feckless former political operator in chief.
Well, can’t blame him — he’s been losing a lot of political charisma in the ME, and then this deal in the Ukraine with the journalist.
Still, from our pov: hopefully Vlad is treated with all pomp and dignity…and kept at respectful arm’s length.
McDonald burgers and Levis for everyone in NK 🙂
Think big….USA cars!!!
POTUS and Pompeo – the dream team 🙂
One of the tired lies that the media lefties trot out constantly is that PDJT was so busy polishing his Nobel Peace Prize that he wasn’t keeping his eye on the ball with NK. Honestly every time I hear that I feel like grabbing my shovel and, well, you know.
I had Charles Payne on earlier today and he had someone on as a panelist, some guy I’d never seen before (and hope to never see again) and he was all, “well, I hope that Trump won’t get all distracted by thinking about the Nobel prize and not blah blah blah and you know these summits take a year’s worth of planning it isn’t just two people going into a room to talk blah blah blah” and truly I was afraid I might have a stroke.
Fortunately, Charles Payne did set the record straight that it wasn’t PDJT talking about the Nobel Prize it was the chattering class that introduced that topic, he just answered a question about it. Then another panelist said, “you’re wrong if you think they are just now planning this summit; this has been something PDJT talked about during the campaign and he has been working on this all along.”
So I was able to take some deep breaths and chill and be grateful to Charles and this other person for at least speaking out on that Nobel Prize garbage, but then I think to myself Charles shouldn’t have such fools on his show. If I had the energy I’d email him and tell him so. I’m really in a mood today.
SA, do not stop now. Without us Payne does not have a show. Just another C
Summary of a longer personal opinion posted on a previous relevant subject matter thread. 1. Kim knows his economy is near collapse thanks to sanctions and China. Hence the propaganda cadre ‘education’ video reported by SoKo yesterday where he sheds a tear for NoKo. 2. He tried the old hardball bluff and Trump called it by cancelling Sing. Kim folded the next day, SoKo is reporting also issued a rebuke to his foreign ministry. You believe that, I got pacific oceanfront in Arizona for you to buy. 3. Kim is a global wannabe educated in Switzerland. Explains nucs desire more than anything defensive. Trump gets this. By having Kim’s #2 meet with Trump just like Kim met with Trumps #2 Pompeo (lasting two hours more than the ten minutes planned, plus major WH ceremonious photo ops at end), and by formally accepting a Trump presidential proclamation sized ‘letter’ from Kim, Trump is telling Kim ‘you want a seat at my big table, behave and I will let you’. Psychologically masterful on Trumps part.
Same chess gambit as having Xi to Mar a Lago, and then leaning over just bfore chocolate cake dessert and saying, ‘Oh, by the way, I just launched 49 cruze missiles against Assad because he crossed my chem warfare red line. Enjoy your dessert, then enjoy the news reports on your TV in my Mar a Lago rooms I graciously lent you.’
Trump makes indelible impressions. Mind games from Sun Tzu and Art of the Deal. And this is against Xi and Kim. No wonder Trudope and the EU haven’t a snoball’s chance in hell on fair trsde.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Anyone who ever shared a combat moment with a Korean of any disposition knows they can be Xtremely Dangerous and hold out until their objective is completed. I have found them to be amazing allies and disconcerting adversaries. I am most grateful PDJT in holding down the fort. will continue praying
You are absolutely right
Agree, but…..Having spent two tours there in USAF (including liaison to ROK SF), I can say they are pretty darn scary good. HOW SOME EVER, we are better when allowed.
To paraphrase the great John McEnroe…”THEY CAN NOT BE SERIOUS”!!
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/us-considering-paying-for-kim-jong-uns-hotel-during-summit-report
To be clear, this story originated at WaPo, so it should be granted the same level of credibility as something in the World Weekly News.
They claim that N.Korea is DEMANDING that a foreign country pay for the NK delegation at a $6,000 a night hotel. Seriously, WTF?
I was gonna say “National Enquirer”
Trump might consider asking in reply that Kim confirm his serious interest in better relations with the USA by inviting Putin to pound sand.
These are the first Oval Office photos where I’ve spotted what looks like military coins displayed on the table in the background. Can anyone confirm that is what I am seeing? If so, I am thrilled that President Trump has received those from so many military personnel. I am the proud/grateful recipient of a few coins from deployed troops I support.
Not to get off topic, so thank you SD for keeping us up to date with our Winning VSG.
I’ve seen that display of military coins in previous photos.
The Kabuki on all of this has been so much fun to watch. I knew this was done months ago. Formalities and for the Asians to ‘save face’. God what incredible times we live in.
And no doubt a way for PT to get around the obstructionists in Congress and the media. The end result has probably already been determined, all the theatrics is about “selling it” to the people and bypassing the intrusions from the sidelines, sort of the American version of “saving face”.
1st video @ 3:36… President Trump’s smile says it all!
I love how he keeps saying they can take their time.
“Take your time. Sure, we have bone crushing, soul stealing sanctions on you and you can’t afford the plane ticket you used to get here, but take your time. We’ll be busy ratcheting up sanctions on Iran anyways.”
It’s the Marshall Plan all over again.
So I shared the Trump video above with my Facebook friends .. 346 people. On Youtube, it’s called “Trump Discusses Meeting With North Korean Official Kim Yong Chol”.
I usually don’t share the political stuff on Facebook, but when I do, I track who quits me. I track the ‘unsubscribes’ and usually get few to none. These people, my friends are real and varied in their politics.
Today’s Trump press impromptu was simply .. Amazing .. masterful … TRUMPIAN. Best part was at the very end .. when he spoke TO the media and said “you people can’t believe you’ve gotten away with it for so long .. ”
As he finished the press availability on his terms, and strode away next to Sec Pompeo, all I could think to say was . … … B O S S ! ! ! 8 TRILLION DOLLAR BOSS
Look at a map.
By negotiating a reconciliation between the Kores, Trump effectively contains China geographically.
North Korea’s population can become a workforce to sustain South Korea’s economy as its population implodes.
And Kimbo better watch himself in Singers….to walk away in a hissy fit after aborting the first attempt is not a good idea.
China understands that adequately, I believe.
Kimbo does what the Chi-Coms say to do.
My reaction during most of the first version of the press remarks video with the loud birds singing in background was Horror! No protection? No Secret Service? Completely exposed outside? WHY? But I had to watch to the end to feel very assured I was wrong. The press camera caught a few SS agents on duty and looking very watchful. Thankfully!
People who hate Trump are people who think of themselves being better than what the reality says who they are. Trump makes them feel the reality and of course they hate Trump being able to do so. It is not the “What” which make the haters but their “Who” which is exposed for all too see.
Watched carefully as Gen Kim made sure to introduce his lower level assistants to POTUS at the cars. He was very proud and pleased to be able to do that. And then POTUS arranging a group photo for them to cherish and take home. Body language and both group and interpersonal behavior was POSITIVE all around.
N. Korea has been starving for two things — food and world recognition.
Today they got YUGE world recognition at the WH, Hence all smiles by N. Koreans. And nothing spent on our end.
President Trump is doing a great job!!!the news media misses kissing Obama’s butt,but we know how one sided they are! The news media needs to take a bike ride with Obama and film him eating ice cream! And doing nothing!
