White House National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro Discusses U.S. Trade Tariffs…

Focusing a lot of today’s information on the economic front and the implementation of the U.S. America-First trade discussion because this is the very heart of the Trump MAGA initiatives. Everyone who voted for President Trump should be grinning ear-to-ear today at how steadfast POTUS has been – against all economic adversaries foreign and domestic.
White House Trade Council Director Peter Navarro discusses the implementation of countervailing U.S. duties; the transshipment issues, NAFTA and the intended trade reset therein. “Economic Security is National Security“!
Advertisements
“Economic Security is National Security“!
Very interesting that we have had laws and statutes in place for decades that were ignored by the sellouts that were elected to represent us. They will give account for their poor stewardship some day when they stand before their Creator.
Hebrews 13:17 Obey them that have the rule over you, and submit yourselves: for they watch for your souls, as they that must give account, that they may do it with joy, and not with grief: for that is unprofitable for you.
LikeLiked by 20 people
I give Trish Regan a lot of props destroying this POS’s talking points!
LikeLike
I watch Trish every day…she get’s it as does Charles Payne and Melissa Francis
LikeLike
We’re better than that! We should lose on principle and replicate that across the world.
LikeLike
People always say “best allies”. Ok, fine — tell me how we benefit in a meaningful way, other than political cover for some issues.
LikeLike
A US steel tariff on foreign steel… as a national security issue… union workers in swing states… and coal mines open again… hmmm…🤔
LikeLiked by 16 people
They’ll need more coal for met coke for sure
LikeLiked by 2 people
right? it just gets better and better. it’s decisions and actions like this that will rebuild the country’s middle class. we need more higher paying jobs that aren’t tech or service related. steel, manufacturing, energy… that’s what built America and that’s what the globalists took away to force our compliance. Thank God for Trump or we’d be fighting a shooting war with our progressive overlords.
LikeLiked by 5 people
But according to Ben Rhodes – Obama did all that and set up the economy for Trump.
The Trump Presidency is a Clown Show don’t you know. (sarc)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are we talking about the same Obama who took two 6 months vacations a year as quoted by Candidate Trump?
😉
Ben Rhodes is in a state of frantic, after failing to MAD (Make America Dead).
Thank You, Lord, For President Trump and his MAGA team.
LikeLiked by 5 people
HAPPY 1st COVFEFE BIRTHDAY TODAY, Grandma COVFEFE! 🎂🎈🎉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Whoo hoo!!! Thank You!!
And Covfefe means “I will Stand Up” according to Egyptian President El Sisi.
A year ago today was such a fun night. I happened to be up that night and checking back to President Trump’s twitter, when ‘covfefe’ popped up. I couldn’t sleep that night, being perplexed as to what President Trump was trying to say-lol. He does do coding within his twitter at times. President Trump is such a fun, lovable and transparent President and the best news reporter we ever had
Today, we all are blessed, with a grateful heart. Thank You President Trump and everyone who is involved with NAFTA and tarriffs. Winning.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I never got the meaning of “covfefe.” What does it mean?
LikeLike
There are thousands of theories, spawning a million memes, but only President Trump truly knows!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Christine.
LikeLike
Speaking about Ben Rhodes, Stealth Jeff (@drawandstrike) just posted this AWESOME 1 minute clip of a shellshocked Rhodes the night of the election, immediately after hearing Hillary lost.
https://mobile.twitter.com/drawandstrike/status/1002287648306794496
I urge every Treeper to watch it, because it’s an instant CLASSIC!
LikeLiked by 1 person
this is a clip from that HBO documentary…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love it! Is this where we are supposed to cry? NOT….and never. Covfefe Rules
Ben Rhodes has a ‘Deep State’ brain that lost all the hot air from it. It’s why he couldn’t put words together that night. I agree very classic clip.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When you are in a competition and you loose, it sucks, but you acknowledge your loss and you live to fight another day.
When you are in a competition and you cheated like nobody’s business and you knew the deck was stacked in such a way you could not lose and you still lost, you can blame the other guy, or anybody, but there is still another day.
BUT, when you are in a competition and you have been part of the dirtiest campaign in American history, and you know not only have you cheated, but broke laws and lost sight of your ideals and sold your soul to the devil, and come to realize you are no more than a whore for a crime ridden government, you are left speechless.
Ben Rhodes, bought and paid for by the clinton crime family is an empty shell with nothing else to live for except redemption or condemnation from our Lord.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Brilliantly said.
LikeLike
Ben Rhodes is a moron
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s a legend in his own ‘echo chamber’!
LikeLike
Ooh I’m tweeting that to Benny!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Many, many thanks for your excellent coverage of PDJT’s accomplishments, especially the economic ones. My meager brain can only absorb so much, but you manage to break this info down into manageable pieces for me. I take great pleasure in seeing other news sites finally giving you some recognition. Heaven knows you deserve even more!
Thanks, SD!
LikeLiked by 7 people
On your last point, being selfish – I’d prefer to keep SD under the radar, we want him all to ourselves!
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s a matter of security, too.
While I like seeing our Sundance get some recognition for his stellar hard work…I worry for his safety, because it could make him a target for the Left.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I feel the same way….very protective of SD and his team.
Yes, it is a matter of national and economic security….and TreeHouse’s security as well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I get your point, lol. I’m just so proud of SD!
LikeLike
Without cheap steel millions will die!!! Melissa go back to the Prairie.
LikeLiked by 9 people
“Cheap” = low quality
LikeLiked by 2 people
Having the highest quality only cost at the most is 3%. American made steel.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Steel prices basically have gone up about 30%. But steel is a material – and only part of the end product. In our business it is mostly steel – but with the value added on the end product – it will only raise our cost per unit about $84.50. In anticipation of this – as prices are going up on everything – we raised our prices 10% at the beginning of the year. This is about $150 average per unit. This covers the cost of steel, other items, and labor increases.. The end user – out customer- does not balk at a 10% increase. BTW – we had not had a price increase in 10 Years. How could you with the Obama Economy.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It really wasn’t the cost of manufacturing US Steel that drove the steel and alum. out of business in the USA. It was the environmentalist and regulations. It started 40 years ago with acid rain in Canada and river fires in Cleveland made from our steel plants in the Rust Belt. All that was fake news but everyone believed it then!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Everyone who voted for President Trump should be grinning ear-to-ear today at how steadfast POTUS has been – against all economic adversaries foreign and domestic.”
~ Sundance
____
My cheek muscles ache from all the grinning, Sundance.
They get a workout every day!
I was glad to hear David Asman mention that “the Europeans have tens of thousands of tariffs on US products”.
This can’t be said enough!
Most people are totally unaware of this.
Even Hillary once said that “our national debt is a threat to our national security”.
Am I the only one who remembers that?
Yes. It’s all connected.
A strong manufacturing economy = strong national security.
Our enemies want us to be broke, in debt and on our knees.
And our traitorous leaders have been helping them do this to us.
LikeLiked by 12 people
“A strong manufacturing economy=strong national security.” That used to be taught in our schools. Our children have been so dumbed down they don’t know what has happened to them.
The propaganda arm of the globalists needs to be removed in order to lift the culture smog. President Trump’s bash of the media was right on target.
LikeLiked by 5 people
We also require a strong Agricultural Economy. I got to drive from NC to the Maine Lobster Festival and then across Canada from Maine to Niagara Falls in 1994.
NAFTA had just begun and I was in awe at all of the huge, new barns and farms all the way from entering Quebec until we left. Our farms were being destroyed.
My Grandparents had owned some small farms when I was growing up in OH and VA. I learned a lot about what it takes to survive on farms and what a difficult and dedicated life farming represents.
As I watched America’s farms being lost, sold and destroyed over the years, my main thought was about National Security. Farming is very difficult and once the knowledge is lost, it is very difficult to replace.
I moved to CA in 1965 and I was amazed at the farms still remaining there. CA produced 1/2 of the food in the country then from rice, cattle and cotton to vegetables, fruits, Nuts, grapes and on and on.
I am so delighted that we are getting to take our manufacturing and farming back while there are still people alive who can pass on their knowledge to the younger generation. We almost lost that opportunity. Time was quickly running out.
God Bless President Trump God Bless America MAGA
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know nothing about farming except that when people give it up they go do something that is much easier.
LikeLike
How will Justin from Canada be able to release his next “I hate America” boy-band single?
A world gone mad it is!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here we go…now you whine about fair trade, after screwing Americans for twenty+ years, leading to a depressed economy, massive unemployment and loss of manufacturing facilities. There’s an easy fix, it’s on YOU oh Canada. Agree to close the loopholes which allows cheating. The trade deficits DO NOT LIE. Your 2nd rate Keystone pipeline has already leaked hundreds of thousands of gallons of oil on our American land. It’s time that deal was renegotiated too.
LikeLike
Melissa text book economics 101
14) ________ are(is) generated when increasing production lowers the average cost of each unit produced. A) Business scalability B) Economies of scale C) Reaching for scale D) Market leadership E) Economies of scope “Answer: B” Diff: 2 Page Ref: 440 Topic: Preparing for Growth AACSB: Reflective Thinking Objective: Discuss growth strategies, including franchising
LikeLiked by 1 person
Loved that last comment.
Melissa talking about apartment bldg solar panels “nothing works”
Navarro “Have it run your lava lamps.”
Bwahahaha!
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Light them up, Baby!
LikeLiked by 1 person
And speaking of Mexico, you’re SOL.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Melissa equates tariffs to loss of jobs, killing the economy. She needs to watch that earlier CNBC clip with Wilburine. These insufferable pundits just can’t deal with an America in the world economic driver’s seat.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Melissa started out as a child actor:
Who could cry on cue:
Not exactly a genius when it comes to economics.
She embarrasses herself on a regular basis.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The MSM and talking heads understand little about the economy, balance of trade and economic national security. CNBC is the worst. For them it’s all about the stock markets.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think people have to understand that it is a learning process for “professionals” also. They have heard the same things said for years that it is accepted dogma. People will get there as the results roll in.
LikeLike
Here’s the National Security Risk, both Mexico and Canada’s trading deals take us for suckers – not any more. Don’t mistakenly think Americans are divided. There are half of us that stand firm behind President Donald Trump and his negotiating team; the other half are significantly clueless.
LikeLiked by 3 people
National Security because we need our own factories making our own steel and aluminum
1) For security financially
2) For stronger products for infrastructure and military: “cheap steel” might be bad steel, fails easily
3) For safety/health security: aluminum is utilized for cooking, impurities in that can be harmful
4) In the event that war breaks out in future, if we are not making our own, our supplies can be shut down
I hope NatSec will be applied to other survival basics too.
From circuits to clothing and more.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Do YOU feel secure on a plane made with “cheap aluminum” that is NOT made to USA standards?
Want to be on a bridge that fails due to impurities and not-so-strong “cheap steel?”
If other countries control whether or not we can purchase essential/survival commodities that we no longer make in sufficient quantities, we would have to kowtow to them.
In war times, they can defeat us by withholding essential goods if we do not make our OWN.
Supply lines in a war are always a target, those lines MUST be secure as possible.
National Security means making our own essential goods.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The State is tearing down and putting 2 new bridges where I live in Mo. Hope its US Steel! It takes two months to replace a bridge f.y.i. Ten mile detour!
LikeLiked by 1 person
National Security should apply across the board. If we can not make here then we are at risk. We should make 90% of what we need at the minimum. There should never rely on foreign countries to support us. Remember WW2, we would lose the war if we can not have steel to make ships, airplane, tanks…. imagine that we need to import steel from Germany and tank engines from Japan.
LikeLike
At first glance it would appear on FOX Business report the dummies on CNN have very close kin at FOX. The pimps have the puppets in the stable trying so hard to get the status quo, deficit trade deals, for the last 20-30 years to continue making them look …..well they do bend over and grab their ankles every time the pimps say now!
I did not know until President Trump came onboard to run this country that so many, considered smart and American, are not in spirit with the IQ of a plant. No need for a college degree to put on diapers, show up at the network propaganda room and read. FYI, ya paid way over pice for your piece of paper. You could have gotten it in family size by Charmin.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Clearly, Navarro is another excellent representative of the US that this administration has given us. I’ve been blessed today watching him and Pompeo – another ace – and reading the interview with our ambassador to Israel in the Israeli Times. The competent ones are back in charge. The leftists, communists, America-haters, criminals, and sheer incompetents have, at least for a time, been banished. Thank God. Prayers.
And Melissa, no offense, but please let the guy talk.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Navarro was lousy. He’s getting worse at interviews as time goes by.
Just say it plainly, Pete:
Canada and Mexico produce very little steel and aluminum of their own. They buy most of it from other countries, who are often dumping, very cheap. (You don’t even need to say China, Pete. Everyone knows it.) Then Canada and Mexico export that steel and aluminum to the U.S., at market prices with zero tariff, because of NAFTA. In other words, Canada and Mexico are middlemen for a global pyramid scheme that’s destroying American industry.
As for all these countries providing us with wonderful steel and aluminum, cheap, and nasty ol’ Donald and his cabal are going to ruin the economy with tariffs:
There are countries whose steel and aluminum industries are jobs programs. They sell the steel at a huge loss, and their government subsidizes the difference. That’s not competition. That’s cheating. And it’s not a level playing field. It’s destroying the American steel and aluminum industries, because nobody can compete with someone who sells a product for far less than it costs to produce. The problem is, it might be cheap, but it forces our own industries to shut down. Without those industries, though, we cannot build tanks, warplanes, or especially warships. What you’re saying is, “Let’s rely on other countries for our national defense.” That’s a good way to lose, economically and militarily.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, they hung a NAFTA fatal flaw curveball and he swung and missed.
LikeLike
Justin, no worries. Next election you’ll be out on your a$$. And to the Canadian female, time for a re-think on your career goals.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Geez. In the video, the questions and comments by the fox “business” heads were reflective of the left’s talking points: “if America stops the world from screwing us, our economy is going to go to hell”. Geez. Hell is where our economy has been for the last 20-30 years.
President Trump keeps delivering on his promises, and the talking heads can do nothing except
wring their hands and gnash their teeth “OOOO, woe is me, Trump will drive us all to the poor house”. EXCEPT, that is not happening. Our economy keeps getting better and better.
MY PLEA TO THE TALKING HEADS: GET YOUR HEAD OUT OF THE SAND AND STOP REPEATING THE TALKING POINTS OF THE MARXIST DEMOCRAT PARTY!!!!!!
Americans want what President Trump is doing!
We all want a strong America.
President Trump is delivering it.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The talking points are coming from US Chamber of Commerce
LikeLiked by 4 people
Tom Donohue and the C of C are the enemy and have been for years.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bingo, sc. The terrible toll he and his minions have taken on Americans is virtually incalculable. If everyone knew, this evil dinosaur would not be safe anywhere in the U.S., and rightfully so. He’s stolen from us, but more importantly, he’s stolen from our children and grandchildren. Our lives are unrecognizably different because of his globalized theft.
LikeLike
Agreed. The line of questioning was predictably hysterical and anti-American.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Are you sure their heads were in the sand?
LikeLike
Our economy going to h#/l:
“Well, I’ve been down so GD long, that it looks like up, from here…”
LikeLike
Too many Americans don’t realize that this brings jobs BACK to America.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I see the progressives say it’s all automation, if so then why did they move to China if you didn’t need labor.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep…..What surprises me is that they still keep saying that Illegals needed for field work…
#1 Illegals don’t even do it anymore. Those that do, do it under table while collecting supplements.
#2 Many farmers have gone automated..if small they do co-op machines sharing costs.
LikeLike
One of the worst days of my business career was having to send our tooling and die cast to Mexico to make our engine pistons thanks to Clinton/Bush NAFTA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Many of our manufactures wanted to stay here but had to leave. Our government literally forced them to move to other countries. Many were heartbroken.
Our farmers were forced out of business here also.
LikeLike
Yes, we sold the engine business to a Mexican Company. Then started manufacturing for the computer manufacturing business a high tolerance “jacking stand” for manufacturing/laying solder to PC motherboards. Then the Chinese took that business to China.
LikeLike
Speaker Ryan right on cue http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/05/31/paul-ryan-undercuts-trump-on-tariffs/
LikeLike
That was a dummy speaking. The ventriloquist was Tom Donohue.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sad Macron says POTUS Trump’s tariffs are illegal http://www.breitbart.com/news/the-latest-macron-calls-trumps-tariffs-decision-illegal/
LikeLike
Ride home from work, Mark Levin was having a meltdown, jumping up and down of how these tariffs will HURT Americans, cost of goods increase and off the charts inflation to come, ultimately crushing Americans with no hope for recovery.
. . . The lady doth protest too much, methinks. . .
Mr. Levin just doesn’t understand that you have to take some lumps when you’re in a knock down drag out fight, and seems to believe all you have to do, is go in swinging and your opponent just stands there without throwing a punch. I used to think Mr. Levin was a rather smart guy, but hearing him speak so shortsightedly tonight, I have to wonder if he is purposefully outraged, and was never a Constitution loving Patriot at all. But, if he jumps off the train and dissolves into constant speculative ridicule (like Ann Coulter), I’ll know his outrage is for ratings and not for #MAGA.
LikeLike
The guy is pushing a Convention of the States to add new Constitutional Amendments to address the fact that our government is not following the Constitution. 🙄
To make it worse, the guy has to know that a CoS is a free-for-all for the delgates, who can, and would, toss the Constitution and start “anew,” most likely with one of the several Communist constitutions that have been waiting in the wings for Americans to get stupid.
Read up:
publiushuldah.wordpress.com/
LikeLike