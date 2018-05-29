Trey Gowdy Praises DOJ/FBI Efforts During Spygate: “FBI Did Exactly What President Trump Asked Them To Do”…

Never, ever, ever trust a member of the Washington DC UniParty. Write it down; underline it; stick a reminder on your bathroom mirror -if needed- in order to see it when you brush your teeth twice daily; do what ever it takes not to forget the fundamental aspect to avoid consigning yourself to a life of ‘Battered Conservative Syndrome‘.
As much as this video might make a blood-pressure-cuff explode, it is important to see, and remind yourself, exactly how corrupt DC politicians are. This is exhibit #1 in professional UniParty gaslighting. Please force yourself to stay with it:
Pretty stunning huh? Move along,… move along,… nothing to see here folks….
Mr. Gowdy’s parseltongue, obfuscation and deliberate conflation of events in an effort to cover for the Deep State operation is stunning. Notice how Gowdy intentionally conflates statements given by President Trump to FBI Director James Comey, with activity that took place a year beforehand? He’s gaslighting to protect the swamp. Nothing more.
There’s a reason why U.S. Chamber of Commerce purchased Trey Gowdy is retiring. It’s the same reason why Trey Gowdy endorsed and supported his ‘friend’ Marco Rubio in 2016. Think about the bigger aspect to the big picture surrounding Spygate. Donald Trump was/is an existential threat to the professional political class.
While most people focus on the Obama administration’s corrupt intent in Spygate, and there is every reason so do so, don’t forget this was an enterprise fully supported by both wings of the professional political class, republicans and democrats. Remember, it was Paul Singer, Rubio’s billionaire backer, who originally funded the FusionGPS opposition research that Hillary Clinton eventually took over.
As previously stated, the most corrupt committee in congress is the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, it is the place where DC puts the swamp scandals that need to be diffused, obfuscated, delayed and eventually forgotten….
….Affectionately called the “Chaff and Countermeasures” committee.
Fast and Furious investigation – – IRS Targeting investigation – – Benghazi investigation
I officially disagree. You are too surface-driven in your experience of what is going on. If it “looks” bad, then it is bad. I came to the conclusion that Gowdy was disgusted by the Bengazi probe, that he knew he was looking into the face of a system that couldn’t be brought down by ordinary means.
The more I watch Trump the more I see deviousness. He is a very successful businessman after all. I remember during his campaign the absolutely outrageous statements he made about himself and others. The more he did this, the more people rallied around him. Trusted him, in fact.
And this is actually part of his modus operandi. He does it consciously. The message behind the outrageous statements: I am not lying to you.
Except he does a whole lot of lying to his enemies. I’m not your friend; oh, wait, I’m your friend. Got ya! Over and over and over and over and over. They Fall For It Every Time.
And he is, I think, surrounding himself with people who know how to do this same thing. I’m not your friend; I’m your friend. And out things leak. Out things come. Out things get exposed.
I’ve been saying from the start that Sessions is the best opossum God ever made. And now Gowdy. Who clearly, clearly loathes the deep state and will do anything to bring it and its head (Hillary) down.
And he’s not consistent. Trey Gowdy not consistent? Not since he’s been trained by Donald Trump to play snatch-and-grab with the Democrats. Who fall for his friendly act Every Single Time.
He’s one of us, they say. They are so eager to have him on their team. Perhaps they should go back and watch the Bengazi hearing tapes.
Trey Gowdy is a useless coward. He’s cut from the same cloth Jason Chaffetz is, they’ll say whatever the hell they need to say to get that next paycheck. They’re whores. They do things they don’t want to do for money.
I really hope you are right!
That picture reminds me to take Haley with a grain of salt. At any point she could rear up also.
Amen and the same thing with Tim Scott. I will never be fooled by the lies of these people again! I see what they are and it is never been clearer to me now!
Expose all his secrets and lock him up too. No more of these traitors in Congress!
“This is exhibit #1 in professional UniParty gaslighting.
Nobody does it better.
“Mr. Gowdy’s parseltongue, obfuscation and deliberate conflation of events in an effort to cover for the Deep State operation is stunning. ;”
Martha MacCallum usually manages to bring out the “best” in Rep. Gowdy. I think of his interview with her (last summer, I believe) where he casually mentioned that “IF the Clinton Foundation were ever FULLY investigated, half of Washington DC would be in jail and not just Democrats”.
Maybe the pee tape is real. Where did that story come from? Surely the FBI knows the source of that information.
it’s a story made up by a guy on 4chan to troll Rick Wilson.
You can tell from the corrupt, disgusting, dirty, sophomoric content that it’s an invention of a progzi’s mind. There isn’t even a tiny shred of plausibility in it.
Crazy idea on Gowdy… He’s been very inconsistent in his interviews – ie today RR and CW did everything right, days ago there’s corruption. Is it possible he’s trying to ingratiate himself to RR and CW in order to get the EC ? Even though I’m inclined to think he’s a swamp creature, he seems far too passive in this interview. My spider sense says something’s up… Could be wrong….
You might be on to something. I watched it at the gym with the sound off (closed captioning), so I was more focused on facial expressions and body language. He seemed more uneasy and even stressed before he started talking, like maybe he hated what he was about to say. However, when he got to the part where he said Trump should meet with Mueller and “tell him what he knows’, he completely lost me. He’s pretending not to know it’s a trap and that Mueller has been persecuting everybody he brings in.
Can someone tell me why Congressman Nunes hangs around this swamp rat?
Mitchy McConnell is doing the exact same thing as Gowdy. Going out of his way to praise the Mueller investigation.
Maybe Gowdy’s traitorous ways are just what will inspire the President to declassify documents
Maybe Gowdy realized the power Trump will have in 2020 to use spies on the Democrats and thinks it is worth it.
I thought most here knew Gowdy was Deep State long ago
The thing is, we knew what President Trump was up against. The democrats, probably 90% of republicans, (RINO’s) & the media, all of them are in on the coup
We knew if the evidence became too overwhelming, they’d create a new narrative to twist & spin it
So this is nothing new. This is how vile corrupt & criminal miscreants operate
I think it’s all going to hinge on a few factors…
The judicial system. What type of judges will hear the cases if charges are brought? Real judges or corrupt political activists in robes?
Will the white hats in the various agencies come forward with viable & damaging information?
If we’re correct about how we think some of the players flipped & are cooperating, wouldn’t real cans of worms already been open?
How do they justify Clinton (dem party) paying for the fake dossier & them withholding information from & outright lying to the FISA Court?
There’s so much dirty play in all of this, & from so many people, it’s going to be extremely difficult to spin it as just a covert operation aimed at keeping an election clean
Too many lies & too many coverups
But ultimately it will be up to the American people. What they believe took place, what kind of government they want & what type of government they’ll put up with
Basically, it’s the U.S. citizenship, against the government. Luckily, the Military is on our side because they’re composed of normal citizens too… but almost everyone in Washington is corrupt and running their own game. Few patriots here and there and the big enchilada at the top is a patriot but most of Washington are hopelessly corrupt and not only their paychecks but their freedom is at stake if it’s ever exposed.
When we defeat THAT, it will inspire a crusade bigger than what Billy Graham was capable of. The only way to defeat that is through God.
The fact that they’re trotting roosterhead out, not more Schifforbrains or Pelousy or that utter numbskull from Cali whose name is unworthy of remembrance (OK, it’s Swillwall or something), shows the desperation is kicking in–they’ll look under any rock for a shred of fake credibility, a signal of non-partisanship, when it already isn’t about “party”–it’s about traitor/seditionist or patriot and roosterhead just showed which one he is.
We really are getting gaselighted by the demos, media and rhinos.
“Trey Gowdy Praises DOJ/FBI Efforts During Spygate”
How in the world can my Congressman say that when he and Nunes went twice to the FBI to see an unredacted FISA warrant and the Rosenstein counsel memo and both times were brushed aside? That is the very core of the evil plot to overturn a Presidential election or drive a duly elected President from office.
I believe if we do not uncover these two items and expose the lies and trickery that was used to start this whole Russia collusion investigation then the Republicans and the Republic is lost!
But Q hinted that TG would be replacing RR (once he gets fired) and then the prosecutions will commence!!! WOOT! 12D Chess Baby!
It’s all part of the plan! Trust the plan! Unity!
/s
Only insider info I trust comes from T.
Thank you for calling out the stupidity of the people who hang on every idiotic pronouncement Q makes. These people who sit back and say “Don’t worry, it’s all going according to plan” are clueless. It’s like they have no idea of all the scandals during Obama that went nowhere. The Deep State protects it’s own. It’s gonna be a monumental task to see people held accountable for what amounts to an attempted coup. We now see where Gowdy stands- a Deep State stooge. It seems clear Nunes is not up to tje task but he’s tje best we’ve got unfortunately. Bottom line, most of our government, Republican and Democrat, is vehemently opposed to President Trump and the MAGA movement.
Wow – we’ve been wondering who Gowdy “really is”. Now we know – backup intelligence damage control batter who made himself available by “leaving DC” until needed. Gowdy has consciously staked his entire past on this position … spending (blowing) his entire allowance on this single purchase. Next, will Chaffetz turn out being his twin?
Sorry, forgot to add, they announced they were leaving Congress:
Chaffetz on 4/19/17
Gowdy on 1/31/18
Gowdy is absolutely awful but so is Sessions, and many of you continue to give him a pass for some bizarre reason, even after you have President Trump and Joe diGenova calling him out. Sessions has been an unmitigated disaster as AG and should never have been given the job. Like President Trump said, if he had known Sessions would recuse himself he never would have been offered the job. And you have diGenova saying Sessions is completely clueless. Yet some of you people continue to act like Sessions is a genius who has everything under control behind the scenes, and we should trust Jeff. Go listen to what Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch has to say about Sessions. I’m through with Jeff- he should do the honorable thing and resign. His tenure and continued defense of Rosenstein has been a disgrace.
Because there are Twitter idiots who keep saying Sessions is playing 4D chess. It’s laughable.
Some one decoded Q’s messages with their Little Orphan Annie ring and told them Sessions is part of the plan will come and save the day.
It’s starting to look like it’s PDJT trying to run out the clock as he campaigns hard for more Trumpers. And he should be able to do so. Did you hear the cheers for Blackburn and the boos for Corker. The GOP base is woke.
I’ve said all along…if the deep state get trump before January, they can’t get him
Can’t get him. doh!
I hope the Dems realize that, if the spying goes unpunished, we are going to “protect” the sh** out of them next election. Since they have real criminality on their side, they will have much more to lose.
Flop sweat panic.
I for one am getting sick and tired of the dems, uni-party, globalist elites thinking that the American people are stupid!
We know Carter Page was used by the government as a witness to catch a Russian spy before. So with that they (CIA FBI…) knew he wasn’t a threat. It was just the excuse they needed to “spy” on everyone within Donald Trump’s campaign!
And yet another theory Carter Page was planted into the campaign just for that very reason! There’s no way all of this was done to benefit the Trump campaign this is evident in the fact so many want the demise of his presidency!!
He seems awfully self-assured and cocky while Nunes has been very quiet after their briefing with the DOJ last week. Not reassuring, but we’ll all know soon enough.
