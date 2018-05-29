“Giddy Up – Senate Judiciary Committee Schedules Hearing on IG Report Tuesday June 5th….”

The comprehensive IG final draft report on the FBI handling of the Clinton investigation was circulated for principal feedback on May 16th. Following typical timelines of IG ‘draft reports’ we anticipated the Final Report release around the first week of June.

Well, Senator Chuck Grassley has just scheduled a hearing on the release for next Tuesday June 5th. So anticipate the final publication and public release any day now.

Senate Committee Hearing LINK

In the DOJ oversight aspect the Senate Judiciary Committee ranks #2. Second only to the House Judiciary Committee (Goodlatte) who holds primary justice department oversight.

Chairman @ChuckGrassley: @SenJudiciary Committee to hold hearing entitled: "Examining the Inspector General's First Report on @TheJusticeDept Decisions Regarding the 2016 Presidential Election" on Tuesday, June 5 at 10:00 a.m. WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/MsW6073qqd pic.twitter.com/ZnX2rHtnO4 — Senate Judiciary (@senjudiciary) May 29, 2018

