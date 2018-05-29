“Giddy Up – Senate Judiciary Committee Schedules Hearing on IG Report Tuesday June 5th….”

The comprehensive IG final draft report on the FBI handling of the Clinton investigation was circulated for principal feedback on May 16th. Following typical timelines of IG ‘draft reports’ we anticipated the Final Report release around the first week of June.
Well, Senator Chuck Grassley has just scheduled a hearing on the release for next Tuesday June 5th. So anticipate the final publication and public release any day now.
In the DOJ oversight aspect the Senate Judiciary Committee ranks #2. Second only to the House Judiciary Committee (Goodlatte) who holds primary justice department oversight.
Advertisements
The Senate Judiciary tweet has some great replies. 🙂
LikeLiked by 5 people
I am technically challenged. Meant to show a reply. Oh well. I encourage you to click on the tweet (which Sundance had already posted!) and check out the replies.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Those are too hilarious covfefe!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s gonna rain popcorn.
🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
My Moon Pie and RC Cola are ready to go!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I need some peanuts for my RC!
LikeLiked by 2 people
We used to drink half of our RC, and add 12%alc vanilla flavoring.
Umm-mmm.
Ah, the memories…
LikeLike
There were several funny popcorn-related gifs in the replies. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hah! Thanks!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Watch ”LIVE”. The magic word.
LikeLike
Ok, question – I know this report is supposed to mainly cover the handling of the Clinton investigation, but given the additional information Horowitz has uncovered (e.g., he first saw the Page-Strzrok texts as a result of the investigation) and the overlap between this, the spying on the Trump campaign, and the FISA abuse …
… how broad or narrow will this particular IG report be? Anyone have any information more than a guess?
LikeLike
I’ve read the report is over 400 pages. It’s all conjecture, so I won’t speculate on the details of how broad or narrow.
IMHO, you don’t take well over a year to publish over 400 pages to say, “Nothing to see here, move along.”
Seeing some of the pessimism here, to me, is astounding.
I’m quite excited to see the report and the inevitable criminal referrals.
LikeLiked by 3 people
In the meantime, the uniparty media is worried about Roseanne Barr.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’ll notice smarty, that most of the pessimism is from people who are not regular posters here Half the names I don’t recognize and I’ve been here since ’13. Secondly, some people try to protect themselves from disappointment. It’s easier to say that nothing is going to happen, and then something big happen than the other way around. That way the person can say they were right if it’s nothing, or they’ll be pleasantly surprised if it’s big. Either way it goes, the ego is protected. That’s how I see it anyway, but what do I know.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Your post here is 100% accurate.
LikeLike
Agreed
LikeLike
Ditto
LikeLike
It’s a drip-drip effect. We start with 400+ pages, let it sink in, and more later on a regular basis, some 1.2 million pages, till November. This will be a major RED wave and there’s no way CNN and others can deflect nor stop it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The bat is in full agreement. There are more than a few cockroaches who post here.
LikeLike
I’ll admit I’m one of those who’s trying to protect himself from disappointment. Ego has nothing to do with it. After Bengazi, Fast and Furious, Lerner, et. al., I’m tired of being disappointed.
LikeLike
Referrals are one thing, Indictments and honest Judges are what really matter and nothing, exactly nothing, has been shown to give cause to believe anything will happen. And Puh leese don’t mention the alleged 20000 sealed indictments. Name ONE indictment from a referral by an IG.
LikeLike
I think it’s going to be more broad than just the Clinton emails. On page 1 of the comments, Kathryn W posted this:
The January 12, 2017 IG letter identified six items to review “regarding certain actions by the Department of Justice (Department) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in advance of the 2016 election”
This is going to be about the DOB/FBI shoddy “investigation” plus some other stuff, hopefully the illegal spying on the Trump campaign.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nope.
LikeLike
It will only cover the Clinton email investigation.
Why?
Because the felonious and irregular handling of the Clinton email investigation is what sets the stage for all else. It will show how the “small group” within the FBI essentially let Hillary off the hook, and in so doing prove the corruption inside the FBI.
That is what sets the stage for the next reveal….how they spied on Trump in an effort to A) rig the election and B) conduct a “soft coup” once he was elected.
Think of it this way. Sessions is taking down a crime family. At it’s head are Clinton and Obama.
The first reveals are going to be about the people (and corruption) underneath them. Later will come the evidence and proof that Hillary and Obama knew about said corruption, even condoning it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You are on the right track, but what I’ve been preaching is that Sessions could have, and should have, dropped these indictments of Hillary’s earlier known and documented crimes, as you point out correctly. No Sessions apologist can explain or excuse his inaction. INDICTMENTS could have dropped a year and a half ago on Hillary, beginning the turning of the tide and the start of the establishment of the Rule of law.
LikeLike
I’m so confused I literally can’t keep up lately.
Will the hearing be after the report is released?
LikeLike
We think so.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think the consensus is that the report will be released any day now before the Grassley hearing. It could be released tomorrow, Thursday, or Friday of this week. No one really knows, but it is going to be any day now since Grassley has scheduled the hearing for next Tuesday.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think the smart money is on a late-Friday-afternoon release, for maximum coverage during a likely low-news weekend.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you’ve ever been involved in litigation, there’s this thing called “give them a bad weekend” and the bombs are dropped on Friday afternoon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My gf has. Even a law partner for 30 years 🙂
LikeLike
Ugh — “has been a law partner”
LikeLike
Hmmm, watch out for another school shooting to take place as a diversion. These people are the purest evil. One should never put anything past them.
LikeLike
I would think the report would be released before the hearing to give those who haven’t seen it time to dige4t it.
LikeLike
Dang… if all you negative folks had been at the Treehouse before November 2016
POTUS would have lost…
Keep your negative thoughts to yourself…
They are good for no one…
Sylvia has enough shovels if worse comes to worse, we’ll head out to DC and take the trash out ourselves.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Damn straight, Phoenix!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Anyone know what to make of this headline from the Daily Beast?
Trey Gowdy: FBI’s Use of Informant for Trump Campaign Was Appropriate
“I am even more convinced that the FBI did exactly what my fellow citizens would want them to do when they got the information they got, and that it has nothing to do with Donald Trump,” Gowdy said during an interview on Fox News.
It is the Daily Beast, but I am not sure they would misquote, would they?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I wish he would put a sock in it. Notice, every time something is about to break, guess who gets his mug in front of the cameras as soon as he can?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I want to know who is blackmailing this guy…. how could he, in good conscience, think this was okay in any way????? Good grief!
LikeLiked by 3 people
My question,too. Like Judge Napolitano, somebody got to him about 6 months ago and put the fear into him. Someone owns him now. Sad.
LikeLike
Agreed, just before the IG release, “one of our very own” speaks. What a scam artist.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Okay, beating a dead horse here – BENGAZI! He hasn’t changed! Gowdy is bought and paid for and happy to be.
LikeLike
He was always owned. Just look at the Benghazi hearing.
LikeLike
He’s in deep with someone besides his constituents, which might not be saying much.
LikeLike
At some point he got bought off or black mailed…same thing in DC I guess. He also speaks with forked tongue. It’s like he has multiple personalities. I find him weird.
LikeLike
Maybe Pizzagate? Sex based blackmail was a common Soviet trick. The democommies are a very nasty lot.
LikeLike
Maybe Waters database comment is the driver behind this comment?
LikeLike
Maybe it is time for those 2-3 Trump Congressional pardons so any possible blackmailing can come to light?
LikeLike
I think he has a screw lose. He likes hearing himself talk just like Carter Page another useful idiot. He got elected to Congress so heis milking it for all it’s worth
LikeLike
Well Trey, this is where we part company.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Something very strange is going on here.
Either they found out something material last week about someone doing something very bad (but not Trump), or they got snookered by Wray and Rosenstein.
He’s refusing to say that they should have given him a defensive briefing, saying he won’t second guess it.
This can’t and doesn’t eliminate the clear corruption at DOJ/FBI — McCabe, Strozck/Page, Ohr/Ohr, Simpson, Yates, etc., so believing this was all on the up and up makes no sense.
No charges Carter Page, no charges Papadopoulos, etc. This one is really weird.
Also, Nunes has been completely quiet since last week.
WTF — Sundance, Help?!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Plausible and worthy of a little concern. However Gowdy has been backstroking for longer than last week.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Since it’s reported that no documents were produced in the meeting last week, the Wray/Rosenstein briefing was verbal and that’s all the evidence prosecutor Gowdy requires? I want proof. Tired of the proofless rumors. I not only can’t take what he said seriously but I sure don’t want Gowdy to decide for me that I would agree with their actions.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There are reasons he is leaving Congress. I think he is playing the same card others are attempting; “we were just doing our jobs here based on the information”. Howdy Gowdy is either playing his version of possum (to appear judicious in judgement prior to the nasty reveal), or he played roles via the swamp he wants to escape from.
LikeLiked by 1 person
IMHO, there’s no way Gowdy doesn’t know that all hell is about to break loose. He wants to look judicious and positive toward the “institutions” like the FBI so he can say, “Well, I never anticipated this (bad stuff) and had supported the work of our blah blah blah to date.”
So icthematrix, I was thinking exactly along the same lines as you. The parcel tongue as they say has me annoyed so I literally don’t bother listening to Gowdy.
As for Nunes, he has my respect. He’s quiet because he knows making noise is not what you do. He has no documents and he know the King of Documents is about to hit the fan.
LikeLike
In order for that to be true Comey would have to have been totally duped by the cultivated an nurtured IC product. In which case Comes defense will be the same as fisa judges. “I believed what they told me”.
LikeLike
This pretty much seals the deal for me.
Gowdy is Deep State/Uniparty……NOT who he claims to be.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Second that…
This South Carolina old woman wants to thrash the daylights out of him.
Don’t know what the Deep State has on him, but it must be something big… or he’s just plain stupid…
With regard to his leaving DC, I read an article wherein he stated “My wife won!”
Meaning what? He never explained in the interview.
This latest quip is more than retiring… he is pre-judging the IG report as well as speaking for South Carolinians… we don’t take too kindly to other folks speaking for us. Ms. Lindsey does enough of that. I am reminded of his comment regarding Mueller; at the time I thought it was one prosecutor speaking with regard to another. Still thought it unnecessary to say anything.
He’s stirring the pot, actively working against POTUS with this latest comment.
While he may not, we South Carolinians support POTUS. If he’s planning on coming home and going back into practice, he better clean up his act.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is Gowdy attempting to absolve the FBI while throwing Brennan under the bus?
LikeLike
I’m posting my poem again because the time for the IG report is finally at hand. I want to offer encouragement to all Treepers – don’t give up now!
‘Twas the night before judgement and all through the town,
Not a swamp rat was sleeping, nor were the clowns.
The IG report was ready to share,
And cries for swift justice would soon fill the air.
Nunes’ on the cusp of getting to know,
The names of the traitors – the lowest of low;
The rats had conspired, but couldn’t prevail,
Now tortured by visions of trials and jail.
The forgotten man and woman, too,
Were about to find out the extent of the coup.
And deep from the swamp there arose such a clatter,
“Trump’s gotta go, our lives have been shattered!”
Your lives have been shattered? Ha! Look at you chumps,
You’ve plotted and schemed to depose Donald Trump;
You’ve tried your best with your sordid attacks,
And connived to elect Hillary to cover your tracks.
The banksters, CoC, the Uniparty Cabal,
You’ve all had your chance, now you’re ready to fall.
You’ve been wrecking our country for many a year,
“We’re a service economy!” Yes, that’s what we’ve feared;
For so long we’ve been told it’s what’s best for us all,
President Trump woke us up to the extent of your gall.
He promised to change the way DC was run,
He cut regulations and energy dominance begun,
Brought factories back and tax cuts for all,
Funded the military and started building the wall.
So, pardon me please if you think your way’s best,
It only helps you to feather your nest.
The mainstream media, which is a Marxist’s dream,
Will soon have to answer for their complicit regime;
Corrupt to the core, they’ve been fulfilling their role
As fake news purveyors and internet trolls.
Little did the swamp know, Sessions team went to work,
Filing indictments aplenty, just like clockwork.
Many thanks to our patriots, to Admiral Rogers – the best!
To Nunes, Grassley, Horowitz, Goodlatte, and the rest;
To Sundance and crew for the excellent work that you do,
You constantly inform us. My hat’s off to you!
And here’s what I say as the end is in sight,
“A great big MAGA to all, and to all a great night!”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wow. That was great! Excellent.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Try breaking it up into paragraphs. Just friendly advice for a great writer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks for the great advice!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for the great advice!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gowdy is now saying FBI was acting properly in using information to collect information on Trump campaign. Guess we are supposed to take his word for it.
LikeLike
H#$$ NO!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That “H” should be an “F”.
LikeLike
Trey Gowdy just basically vindicated the FBI DOJ ect… So did Napolitano. Looks like this all built up to nothing and they got away with it..
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, because Nap and Gowdy say it’s fine, it is? Judge Nap has been anti-Trump since he came back from the “re-education camp” and Gowdy is all sizzle, no steak (really no sizzle, he’s a yellow coward).
LikeLiked by 4 people
Just what in the hell is going on here?? What does Gowdy mean?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Somebody has Trey Gowdy on a short leash…and they just yanked it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
They are setting up Brennan and Clapper as the instigators for all of this and the DOJ/FBI as the noble, committed, guardians of truth, justice & the American way.
Sorry, won’t fly “rooster head”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No one was vindicated by Gowdy’s interview.
Gowdy has zero to do with vindication.
That’s for a court and jury to decide.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance has new piece up — on Trey Gowdy…
Gowdy is gaslighting… uniparty
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks kindly, PhoenixRising.
LikeLike
You’d think so called conservatives world be used to getting shafted. Howdy Howdy howdy is on Fox sing the FBI did what Trump told them to do.
LikeLike
I believe what you’re talking about is Battered Conservative Syndrome. Sundance coined the term – I’d recommend reading what he said.
No, I have no intention of getting “used” to abuse. And neither do the many millions of Americans who voted for VSGPDJT.
LikeLike
Regarding the OIG report. With “0” being, “There was nothing and everybody does it.” Which will send so many of us into a blind fury rage and “100” being what we all want, what is the over/under of the report? Regardless of what we hope for, what is the realistic number the OIG will provide? Of course with all the previous investigations being swept under the rug of nothingness, pretty much anything is progress.
With the MSM/POTUS 44 members touting the “scandal free administration” lately, my thoughts are pretty much anything above about a 2-5 will basically be labeling many many more as un-indicted co-conspirators.
LikeLike
All the trails lead right to Ozero.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Huma is an American born in Kalamazoo Michigan. Syed and Saleha, Huma’s dad and mom were born and educated in India. Syed and Saleha and these children moved to Saudi Arabia when Huma was 2. Huma returned to the US to go to university.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You left out the part about their active participation in Muslim Brotherhood.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know that. Tthere is a lot of information on Syed and Saleha and their Muslim beliefs. That is a story for another day. However the op was about her being Iranian.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Valerie is an American born in Iran. She is not Iranian. Her parents are James and Barbara Bowman. Valeries father, was a pathologist and geneticist, who ran a hospital for children in Shiraz Iran.
LikeLike
Yes and his bio reads that he left Chicago for Iran due to racism. He is a respected scientist and mom is a social worker. They were on Bill Ayers family foundation board. They are sjw on steroids. The Chicago mafia are all connected. Ayers, Jarret and Zero go way back.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve always felt there is something wrong with her. Her hands and wrists – I’ve looked through so many photos of her and it’s possible she’s a transexual.
LikeLike
Fun facts, Hart Bldg Room 216:
“But if it lacks the drama of historic showdowns, the scene of Sotomayor’s confirmation hearings does offer some advantages. Hart 216 can accommodate 156 members of the media, not counting the television booths that peer down above the room. There are enough chairs for nearly 100 members of the administration and official witnesses….
And it’s not like nothing has ever happened in Hart 216. Justice[s] David H. Souter [and Sotomayor were] confirmed there…. And hearings to decide which military bases to close also happened there.”
http://latimesblogs.latimes.com/washington/2009/07/sotomayors-burden-the-ghosts-in-senate-hart-buildings-room-216.html
LikeLike
Is it reasonable to assume that the “quality” of this first issue of the work product that took 450 investigators almost a year and a half, will determine our expectations for future releases?
LikeLike
That depends.
I don’t know yours, you don’t know mine.
LikeLike
“I don’t know yours”….Here’s mine….
I expect the report to draw basic conclusions of mismanagement or possible malfeasance. I also expect a level of accountability that upholds the rule of law.
LikeLike
Why doesn’t the quality of the already released first issue help inform opinion?
Yes, this second IG report contains the focus of the original investigative charge.
And there should be one more IG report, on FISA and spy abuses.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I guess you were just using Grassley’s terminology. But it isn’t the first report. And it should be complete, not a series of reports on this subject.
LikeLike
Did you read the McCabe report? That should give you a taste.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
The foundation is being set now…he’s educating the American People…the report will expose much of the current swamp configuration…DOJ FBI Fake News Media
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just remember everybody: as the Big Ugly breaks, as we head into the election, as the average John and Jane Q Public start learning what we have known for months, as it becomes apparent that Sundance has been dead on about all of this, expect an assault on this site by professional trolls and agitators.
I know this because I have been lurking on various conservative sites for about 16-17 years, when I finally woke up and saw what the Democrats were becoming. I have watched them ruin good online communities like this one.
All you have to do to make sure that doesn’t happen here is ignore the negativity and ignore the baiting and personal attack. Ignore and MAGA on.😎
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ignore the baiting and personal attack.
Yes.
LikeLike
AND the negativity…
LikeLike
AMEN!
LikeLike
Or indict Soros, Hussein and Clinton, and their entire syndicate, and seize all of their assets.
No more subversive money for funding trolls = no more subversive troll armies.
LikeLike
Gowdy’s comments are being used heavily on Twitter.
Mission accomplished.
He’s a sold-out, exposed, useful idiot.
https://twitter.com/search?f=tweets&q=%23treygowdy&src=typd
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why are all of you freaking out about Gowdy? He doesn’t have the last word on this–although he’s certainly trying to have the FIRST word on it.
Don’t you sense that this time things are different? In the past, when there’s been a scandal involving an important Democrat, the entire Uniparty has done their three-ring circus act and then swept it under the rug (Benghazi, Fast and Furious, etc. etc.). Well, this time they can do all the performing they want in their three-ring circus, and they probably will. Only this time, somebody (ahem . . . Sessions) pulled the rug out from under their feet . . . . because THEY don’t have the final say. Huber and, ultimately, a grand jury do!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes…
Treat Trey’s remarks the same as you would Schiff’s –
LikeLike
This.☝️☝️☝️
LikeLike
Phoenix_ I totally agree –DO NOT TRUST Gowdy–not since Benghazi–But can someone help me re: Gowdy and Nunes–Did Gowdy get “dispatched” to keep eye on Nunes?–Be his “buddy” and get his confidence?–I
I don’t want to believe Nunes was hoodwinked…but…help..
LikeLike
by the way–NOT concern troll–Nunes is a hero. Period. Full Stop. But why is he and Gowdy “together”? What is going on with this? No one ( that I know of)–been out of pocket for a while- has addressed this…
LikeLike
Dunes is a farmer… one of few non-lawyers in Congress.
Gowdy is a lawyer.
Dunes and Gowdy serve on the same Congressional Committee
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Giddy Up – Senate Judiciary Committee Schedules Hearing on IG Report Tuesday June 5th….”
________________
I’m kind surprised they didn’t wait a few more days, until most if not all of the schools are out for summer vacation.
I will not be surprised at all of the Deep State / Shadow government triggers another school shooing on June 5th, as a false-flag diversionary tactic.
Like all the others, almost without exception, the shooter will have been on FIB’s ‘radar’ for some time.
LikeLike
So it will be legal for the Trump FBI to infiltrate and totally spy on whoever runs against him in the next election? Is that not what Seth Rich did?
LikeLike
Yes, as long as it’s done for their own good.
LikeLike
FBI is still ‘the Obama FBI’ – civil service and all that
No, there’s NOTHING legal about the spying…
And no, it’s not what Seth Rich did.
Are you new here?
Were you taught civics in school?
What is your source for Seth Rich? Sounds like Dem Party hacks’ story to say he ‘spied’
LikeLike
you forgot you sarc tag snellville…/s
LikeLike
Mmm mmm. Uh-huh. That’s right. Concern fags should BTFO!
LikeLike
My guess is three release dates. The first will be skipped because of a school shooting, the second because of POTUS tax return and the third actual release. Small chance of a delay to a helicopter crash too.
LikeLike
LikeLike