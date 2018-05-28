President Trump Memorial Day Speech, Arlington National Cemetery..

President Trump delivers a 2018 Memorial Day speech during the official memorial ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. Transcript Added:
.
THE PRESIDENT: General Dunford, Joint Chiefs, members of the Armed Forces, members of the Cabinet, members of Congress, and distinguished guests: Thank you for joining us on this solemn day of remembrance. We are gathered here on the sacred soil of Arlington National Cemetery to honor the lives and deeds of Americas greatest heroes: the men and women who laid down their lives for our freedom. Today, we pay tribute to their service, we mourn alongside their families, and we strive to be worthy of their sacrifice.
The heroes who rest in these hallowed fields — in the cemeteries, battlefields, and burial grounds near and far — are drawn from the full tapestry of American life. They came from every generation, from towering cities and windswept prairies, from privilege and from poverty. They were generals and privates, captains and corporals, of every race, color, and of every creed. But they were all brothers and sisters in arms. And they were all united then, as they are united now forever, by their undying love of our great country. (Applause.)
Theirs was a love more deep and more pure than most will ever know. It was a love that willed them up mountains, through deserts, across oceans, and into enemy camps and unknown dangers. They marched into hell so that America could know the blessings of peace. They died so that freedom could live.
Americas legacy of service is exemplified by a World War II veteran who joins us today — Senator Bob Dole. (Applause.) Earlier this year, I was fortunate to present a very special award to Bob — the Congressional Gold Medal. (Applause.) Bob, thank you for honoring us with your presence, and thank you for your lifetime of service to our nation.
Today, we remember your fallen comrades who never returned home from that great struggle for freedom.
We are also proud to be in the company of another American hero — Navy veteran Ray Chavez. (Applause.) At 106 years of age — (applause) — and he was in the Oval Office two days ago, and he doesnt look a day over 60 — (laughter) — he’s the oldest living survivor of the attack on Pearl Harbor. (Applause.) What a guy. And, Ray, you are truly an inspiration to all who are here today and all of our great country. Thank you, Ray, for being with us. Thank you. (Applause.)
Most importantly, we’re joined today by the families of the American heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice. We cannot imagine the depth of emotion that this day brings each year — the grief renewed, the memories re-lived, those last beautiful moments together cherished and always remembered. And you also feel that incredible pride — a pride shared by one really and truly grateful nation. (Applause.)
To every parent who weeps for a child, to every child who mourns for a parent, and to every husband or wife whose heart has been torn in two: Today we ask God to comfort your pain, to ease your sorrow, and to wipe away your tears. This is a very special day. And today, our whole country thanks you, embraces you, and pledges to you: We will never forget our heroes. (Applause.)
Joining us today is the family of Marine Lieutenant Colonel David Greene, who rests here at Arlington. (Applause.) Dave grew up in Upstate New York, dreaming of attending the United States Naval Academy. In 1982, that dream came true. Soon another dream came true when Dave met his eternal soulmate, Sarah, who is here with their two beautiful children, Jena and Wesley. (Applause.) He’s looking down on you right now. You know that, right? He’s looking down on you, and he’s so proud and happy.
After 10 years of service as a Marine helicopter pilot, Dave left active duty to spend more time with the people who truly filled his heart. Those are the people you just met. But Sarah knew the man she married — she knew he couldnt live without serving. Couldnt do it. So she suggested he join the services in the form of reserves, and thats what he did.
In January 2004, Dave deployed to Iraq. That summer, just a few weeks before he was scheduled to return home, he was called in to provide air support for ground troops who were in very serious danger. They were in very serious trouble. He immediately raced to the scene. As he covered his troops, he was shot by ground fire, giving up his life for his comrades and his country.
Lieutenant Colonel Greene remains one of the highest-ranking Marines to have been killed in Iraq since 2003. But for him, it was never about rank or title. Like all of his fellow warriors, it was only about duty. He served to defend our flag and our freedom.
And now his son Wesley, who is a senior at Liberty University, plans to follow in his fathers footsteps and join the military. (Applause.) Wesley, I just want to congratulate you and your entire family. Great, great family. Thank you very much, and thank you for being here with us. (Applause.) Thank you very much. Beautiful. You’re going to love the military. These are incredible people.
We’re also honored to have with us today the family of Army Captain Mark Stubenhofer, and his wife Patty, and their children, Lauren, Justin, and Hope. (Applause.) Please. Thank you for being with us. Thank you very much. Such an honor.
Mark grew up not far from here, in Springfield, Virginia. Every year, he visited these grounds and hoped to someday serve here as a member of that very, very famous Old Guard.
In 2004, Mark deployed to Iraq for the second time. While he was there, Patty went into labor with their third child, and Mark was with her by phone when their beautiful baby girl was born. Together, they named her Hope.
Just a few months later, Mark was on a mission near Baghdad when he was tragically slain by a snipers bullet.
Today, Hope is 13 years old. Although she never had the chance to meet her great father, she can feel his love wrapped around her every single day. And when Patty puts her children to bed, and kisses them goodnight, she can see Marks legacy beaming back at her through their bright and glowing eyes. Thank you so much. (Applause.) Really beautiful. Thank you. You know that, right?
Also joining us today is a very special friend: Seven-year-old Christian Jacobs, who is here with his mom Brittany.
I met Christian exactly one year ago today. Last year, after the wreath-laying ceremony, Christian walked over to me with great confidence, shook my hand, looked me straight in the eye, and asked if I would like to meet his dad. He loved his dad — Marine Sergeant Christopher Jacobs, who died when Christian was just eight months old.
Next, Christian, looking as sharp as you could look dressed in a beautiful Marine outfit — I’ve never seen a Marine look that good in my life, Christian. (Applause.) He wanted to look good, he told me, as a tribute to his father. And he led me to his dad’s grave, and we paid our respects together. It was a moment I will always remember.
Christian, I want you to know that even though your father has left this world — he’s left it for the next — but he’s not gone. He’ll never be gone. Your dads love, courage, and strength live in you, Christian. And as you grow bigger and stronger, just like him, so too does your fathers incredible legacy. So thank you both. That’s so beautiful. Thank you. (Applause.) Thank you. Thank you, Christian. Good to see you. He’s become my friend, I will tell you. Special young man.
To every family member of the fallen, I want you to know that the legacy of those you lost does not fade with time, but grows only more powerful. Their legacy does not, like a voice in the distance, become a faint echo. But, instead, their legacy grows deeper, spreading further, touching more lives, reaching down through time and out across many generations. Through their sacrifice, your loved ones have achieved something very, very special: immortality.
Today we also remember the more than 82,000 American servicemen and women who remain missing from wars and conflicts fought over the past century. We will never stop searching for them. (Applause.) And whenever possible, we will bring them home. We pledge to remember not just on Memorial Day. We will always remember them. We will remember them every day.
Moments ago, I laid a wreath in tribute to those resting in honored glory. For more than 80 years, the Sentinels of the Old Guard have kept watch over the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Serving in this elite unit is among the most prestigious honors in the United States military. While the rest of us sleep, while we go about our lives, through every minute, through every day, through freezing cold, scorching heat, and raging storms, they stand watch.
Even when the Earth shook beneath their feet on 9/11, and smoke from the Pentagon darkened the sky above these tree-lined hills, here they remained, faithful at their post, eternal on guard. They never moved.
The Sentinel always stands, because America never forgets its our heroes who make us who we are and who determine what we will be. (Applause.)
Our fallen heroes have not only written our history — theyve shaped our destiny. They saved the lives of the men and women with whom they served. They cared for their families more than anything in the world. They love their families. They inspired their communities, uplifted their country, and provided the best example of courage, virtue, and valor the world will ever know. They fought and bled and died so that America would forever remain safe and strong and free.
Each of the markers on that field — each of the names engraved in stone — teach us what it means to be loyal and faithful and proud and brave and righteous and true.
That is why we come to this most sacred place. That is why we guard these grounds with absolute devotion. That is why we always will remember. Because here — on this soil, on these grounds, beneath those fields — lies the true source of American greatness, of American glory, and of American freedom.
As long as we are blessed with patriots such as these, we shall forever remain one people, one family, and one nation under God. (Applause.)
It’s been my great honor to be with you today. I want to thank you. May God bless the families of the fallen. May God bless the men and women who serve. And may God bless the United States of America — our great country. Thank you. (Applause.) Thank you very much.
The full measure of courage and country before self.. We can not let them down.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Magnificent speech.
The lines about someone being there in spirit to love remind me of an old Czech tombstone carving — A man is not dead as long as he lives in the hearts of those who loved him.”
The flip side … the loss and heartbrek. One listen to Connie Smith’s “Deepening Snow” will give you a taste of that feeling more than I ever could in words.
One other thing …. the howtobeyourowndetective..com guy today praises President Trump’s pardon of Jack Johnson, and how Trump supporter Michael Osgood in NYPD is bringing Harvey Weinstein to justice even though the SJWs wanted him fired because of his support for Our Lion. And a deep explain on the Mann Act and why it still matters … compares Mr. Trump to fellow New York president Teddy Roosevelt. Again, a complement of info to the daily greatness on the Treehouse!
LikeLike
https://www.guideposts.org/friends-and-family/family/military-families/memorial-day-a-time-for-heroes
LikeLike
Thank you Sundance for posting this Memorial Day speech delivered by President Trump. President Trump delivered a truly heartfelt speech honoring our military past, present, and future. I thank God that Donald J. Trump is our Commander In Chief, a man who truly respects and honors the US military. I am the widow of a retired USAF F-100 driver who served in Vietnam. Earlier today, I had tears in my eyes watching President Trump placing the wreath before the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. I am so grateful that we have President Trump watching over this Nation.
LikeLiked by 15 people
I hear ya and I don’t know what to do. I guess jus keep clawin’ away best I can.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Honor Memorial Day.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Beautiful! ❤️
LikeLiked by 3 people
May the Bird of Paradise fly up all our current traitors nose…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Nothing would honor our heroes more than for the current traitors in DC get all that they’ve earned for their treason against President Trump and this nation! They dishonor all those who love this nation and all those who paid the ultimate sacrifice to keep us free.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Here’s the Angel Flight YouTube; Kleenex alert!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
What an absolutely incredible speech by our Incredible President! Hope and Christian may have never met their fathers who are HEROES but they will remember this day for the rest of their lives. Our President is an amazing human being that gave them this moment today.
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
Beautiful photo. Love the way President connects with children and the elderly. It’s so obvious that they are so relaxed and comfortable in his presence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is every child’s loving Grandpa. Love pours out of him. What a great President!
LikeLike
Fle…we thought it was a wonderful, heart-felt speech….as was the wreath ceremony. You could see his 100% focus on the moment and almost a new resolve on his face and in his heart to keep the occasion as meaningful and respected as it should be.
LikeLike
To the Heros that Died, so that Freedom could Live.
Salute!
To those that Serve, and have Served,
Thank You.
Salute!
To the Families of Our Heros, Thank You for Your Sacrifice.
This is America’s day, to Honor those that Make America Great.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How better to depart? In battle. Age is nothing but a number. In the sands of time. And Iwo Jima.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This video is absolutely amazing!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thank you Flep, that was truly beautiful.
A real tear jerker.
Stay safe, and God bless your President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just wanted to see his name again. Cpl Robert Thomas Riddle USMC. July 7, 1947 to December 27, 1967. Tom. He was such a nice young man. His brother was so proud of him. He was the best of them all.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Count our blessings folks. We are winning.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Our President spoke about these incredible men and women that stand watch 24/7!
LikeLiked by 3 people
What a beautiful speech by President Trump. Sincere and totally from the heart. President Trump has been working to heal the USA, bringing people back together again, from day 1. President Trump represents the true power of LOVE!
LikeLiked by 3 people
That was an outstanding speech delivered by a true patriot. Well done. Always remember.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’re Not Sending Their Best: Why We Need to Build the Wall, Stop Illegal Immigration, and Curb Current Immigration Quotas, Part I
http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/theyre-not-sending-their-best-why-we-need-to-build-the-wall-stop-illegal-immigration-and-curb-current-immigration-quotas-part-i/
They’re Not Sending Their Best: Why We Need to Build the Wall, Stop Illegal Immigration, and Curb Current Immigration Quotas, Part II
http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/theyre-not-sending-their-best-why-we-need-to-build-the-wall-stop-illegal-immigration-and-curb-current-immigration-quotas-part-ii/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our traitorous left and their media moinions consider Arlington to be a Toxic Waste Dump. That is how bad they are. We can not tolerate them anymore. They are enemey.
LikeLike
Want to know the best way to honor our combat dead?
Never ever send more to die unless there is absolutely no other choice.
And I will add a note of my own: anyone who utters the words “American interests abroad” should be hung by the neck until they are dead. Any politician or spook who ever gets out a map and a pencil and starts redrawing national boundaries should meet the same fate. We need the Navy to keep the trading lanes open, we need the Air Force to protect American airspace from attack and to maintain a credible nuclear deterrent. We need ground forces to seize and briefly occupy enemy territory in declared wars.
We need to honor our men and women in uniform by not sending them off to die in some foreign shithole so that some American corporation can make money. This includes purely business decisions like where pipelines get built and who sells energy to whom.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you Sundance for this awesome post.
Our President is truly a selfless man. Always giving the glory to God and lifting up the people around him, demonstrating his eternal gratitude to those who secure our freedom.
I love President Trump, I love what he is doing for America, and I’m so very glad to be a living witness to history in the making.
MAGA
LikeLiked by 2 people
Every day, I look at the Presidential schedule on C-Span to make sure that I don’t miss a message from our VWP (Very wonderful President). It encourages me and warms my heart to see President Trump attend to so MANY issues each day…big and little. He always makes time to welcome regular people to the White House and recognize their viewpoint, issues and achievements. I don’t know about other readers, but I have shed so many tears over happy and poignant events and just plain pride in this President and our Country. Today, the very meaningful ceremony at Arlington truly honored the military and our fallen soldiers. It is absolutely remarkable the effect that President Trump is having on our country.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Prayers to the families who are waiting for answers. Hoping that General Kelly and those like him will get the green light to open investigations into Benghazi, Extortion 17 (SEAL team 6 ambush), Pat Tillman (NFL player/soldier shot in the back), Brian Terry and Jaime Zapata (even though not “military” we hold them in the same high honors), …..AND….. all of those killed in silent operations under Obama that never made FOXNEWS or even alternative news. Many on this site have stories that have yet to be told thanks to Obama. This crap became commonplace under Obama. It is amazing that Mueller is still not in jail, but is instead hailed as a straight shooter with impeccable reputation.
HOCGR under Chaffetz and Gowdy have proven to be worthless. Even worse, Elijah Cummings on the DNC side of Oversight. Perhaps in the wake of OPERATION HURRICANE CROSSFIRE, we need a federal DEPARTMENT OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS that can fire and prosecute bad actors.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is the Commander-in-Chief I have been waiting for my whole life. A true leader and inspiration for all, if you’re paying attention to what it means to be an American and love your country and lifestyle.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The President is right that we must forever strive to be worthy of their sacrifice and to remember those who gave the full measure for our freedom. With that in mind, we have a solemn responsibility to ensure that those who would destroy this precious freedom by nefarious abuse of political office are forever banished. It is sad, in light of rampant DOJ/FBI criminality that we are today faced with that grim obligation, but it is our charge nonetheless, and we must see it through.
“Government is not reason, it is not eloquence. It is force. Like fire, it is a dangerous servant and a fearsome master.” – George Washington
LikeLiked by 1 person
We are so honored to have this great man as our Commander in Chief. He gets it, yesterday, today and always. We are so very blessed. It is an honor to have this man serve this nation and the people who maintain the flame of freedom. God bless President Trump and his family. Can’t stop the tears today.
LikeLiked by 2 people
.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Forgot where I was coming from; http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/05/28/poppies-rolling-thunder-veterans-dc-memorial-day/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Shortly after 9/11, a very famous Lib/lefty actress announced that she was moving her family to London. She said that she had to leave because “all this patriotic stuff is giving me the creeps.”
Strange how some comments always stay with you.
I am reminded of it EVERY morning when I proudly raise my over-sized Stars and Stripes up my extremely tall flagpole.
May God continue to bless the USA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What an absolutely wonderful President. How can ANY true American hate this man?
LikeLike