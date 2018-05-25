President Trump Tweets Cautious Optimism Regarding DPRK Summit Talks – June 12th…

Current Steel and Aluminum tariff exemptions expire June 1st. Secretary Ross scheduled to be in Beijing, China June 2nd, 3rd, 4th. The G7 Summit in Charlevoix, Quebec is on June 8th and 9th. The tenuous Singapore summit was previously scheduled for June 12th.
Boy o boy is the Lib media gonna eat crow, almost like it was a setup😛
But first, lib media whores will obsess over this tweet throughout the long weekend, further alienating their dwindling viewers / followers, and missing what the man behind the curtain is actually doing.
My thoughts exactly. What if Trump long ago flipped DPRK away from China? Doing so would leave China with almost no card to play against Trump over trade.
I love watching this play out.
He walked away from the table. Trump 101.
Oh my…
Sundance, that pic (Eagle/dragon) is just incredible!!
Chilling. And encouraging, all at once.
Best President Ever!
Love this tweet too:
Now that he’s tweeted the $800B/yr (I only remember $500B amount), Wolverine Ross has more targets to shoot down while in China. So funny to see POTUS turn the tables in a mere few hours and now he, instead of Xi, holds all the leverage on the pending Singapore meeting.
Our President always did have all the leverage.
Heheh.
And yeah…that $800B/yr is more believable.
We’ve been getting lied to, for years, about how bad it really is.
Yep. I like that Ross is on a lone mission. No witnesses. No leaks. Full reign and POTUS blessing to let her rip.
Think about this…. 800 BILLION x 8. 6.4 TRILLION DOLLARS wasted.
That’s mindboggling . POTUS is right. We built China.
CNN: “But… but …my teleprompter still says “summit collapse”!
When will the far left libs, dems and MSM ever learn???? Never count this POTUS out. MAGA
Pulled you out of the bin G…. 😦
Mr. President, not tired of winning.
Post on previous post:
A2 says:
May 25, 2018 at 8:27 pm
Hmmm.
Don’t know if this is true but the SCMP reported that Kim Jung-un may be back in China. They did leak news of the first visit before anyone knew he was there.
“Is Kim Jong-un back in Beijing? High-ranking North Korean official reportedly visiting Chinese capital
The North Korean official arrived in Beijing by air before being picked up by a Chinese government vehicle, the source said”
http://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy-defence/article/2147688/kim-jong-un-back-beijing-high-ranking-north-korean
A2 says:
May 25, 2018 at 8:45 pm
OK. If Kim is in Beijing, that may account for KJU now back to talking with the US on the proposed Singapore summit as per Gen Mattis’ comments, Pres Trump’s comments at the impromptu presser, the US negotiators flying to Singapore to prepare and all with reference to Sundance’s post above.
Fatty Kim must have whiplash.
Chinese cabinet meeting:
“Well, that backfired like nobody’s business. Now what?”
与特朗普总统的龙力很强，我们惯用的工具没有任何作用。没有回到制图板，特朗普总统是绘图板。我们必须将我们的希望寄托在董事会上。我们听说他是公平的，我们别无选择，只能前进。
Translation:
The dragon force with President Trump is very strong, our usual tools have no effect. There is no going back to the drawing board , President Trump IS the drawing board. We must hang our hopes on that board. We have heard he is fair, we have no choice but to move forward.
I’m honestly surprised the media and liberals were dumb enough to jump all over Trump for canceling the summit. They have obviously learned nothing in the last two years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“They have obviously learned nothing in the last two years.”
And they never will.
The end.
Pelosi has got to be saying something like this to herself:
I just can’t stop myself. Every time I try and send out a zinger at Trump it comes right back at me and hits me in the ass. I must look like a total fool to the American people. I just can’t stop putting my foot in my mouth!
I’m not good at meme but my guess is the Pelosi ones at this point could be priceless.
Look who is giggling now, Nanc,,,,
Liberals do not understand “Trump time”. They have no concept of how and why it works. Timing is everything. They do not get that things changing on a dime is not a bad thing.
I have been amused at all of the screeching, tongue clucking and downright hysteria on the ongoing NOKO negotiation drama. The liberals needs so badly to believe President Trump is ” reckless, ignorant, trigger happy, stupid, no foreign experience, the bane of the western world if you will. ( smirk ) . None of these things are true. But lying has never been an issue for liberals.
Trump does not care about a Peace Prize– Liberals do.
Think. of. the. optics…
Trump’s negotiating this deal – he succeeds, Peace prize is given for actually creating peace in the world against Obama’s ” Participation Peace Prize” when everyone knows he did squat to earn it. Another plank of the Obama ” legacy” ends up in the dirt, where it belongs in my opinion, but I digress …
Anyone paying attention can observe that Trump waited until NOKO had backed themselves into their own corner well before the June 12 meeting was even set. NOKO had nowhere else to go after lighting off all of these missiles. Boy crying wolf… It is not cheap to launch them.
Now what ? He is out of money and perhaps tired of being under the thumb of China, even though without China NOKO has NO future.
NOKO ( KIM ) starts to look around and see that in a lot of ways NOKO loses the face everyday and is some ways is humiliated everyday at the condition of the country. Kim has a lot of western influence and even he sees the direction of the country is not sustainable in the 20th century.
So after the deal is agreed to — his bag boy does something really REALLY stupid– he is disrespectful to VP Pence- do not think for one minute that did not play in to the President Trump decision to say ” pass”. You disrespect VP Pence you by extension disrespect President Trump. Bad idea if you are looking for a deal. President Trump is about LOYALTY.
Kim got the message – -with ZERO distortion.
Cue the talking heads oooooooooooooooo POTUS is making Kim upset and mad, does not know what he is doing.. it is a dead deal- never happen, they got played, it will never happen etc etc – they WANT this to fail.
This is high profile HIGH poker stakes. If Trump ” loses” here they think they can actually point to a LOSS. SO stupid. Trump has said ” we will see what happens” because Trump understands the fluidly of these negotiations. But Trump knows he has nothing to lose ( we got the hostages back- YAY Trump ) ) and Kim has everything lose…. everything.
Kim is not going to give up the opportunity of getting a seat at the grown up table. He may never have this opportunity again. He senses this instinctively. His survival depends on this deal.
That is how I see it.
All the documents had better be signed before DT steps on the plane to Singapore. Leave L’il Rocket Man and King Xi no way out. Make it a 30 minute summit….time to walk to the table, put DJT on the bottom line…camera flashes and then leave.
That is not how it works in China. With all major deals, all signatures are done in person, with the delegation to witness -all stamped with the proper chops.
There will be the usual pomp that goes along with this, as this is truly a historical agreement.
I want this beautifully televised- so Obama can spent another night crying in the shower as his so called legacy continues to be dismantled. Piece by Piece.
But.. that’s me.
