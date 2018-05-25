Broward County Sheriff’s Son Was Diversion Program Beneficiary – 3 Day School Suspension For Sexual Battery…

The Broward County diversionary school discipline program known as the “Promise Program” has gained scrutiny since the Parkland shooting left 17 students dead. The unstable shooter was identified as a prior benefactor of a county school district policy to reduced crime rates by exchanging criminal punishment for school discipline.
Many readers are aware CTH spent almost two years researching this practice in both Miami-Dade and Broward County. The downstream consequences were predictable when it first began; unfortunately, no-one wanted to accept the warnings – and the corruption is so systemic within the School and Police leadership, there’s no hope to ever see it change.
It has recently been revealed the Broward County Sheriff Israel, and the cowardly School Resource Officer Scot Peterson, have a direct personal attachment to district policy. The Sheriff’s own son was a benefactor:
(ABC10 News) … a report that recently surfaced has some victims’ families calling for a renewed investigation of Peterson for a case he handled four years to the day prior to the massacre.
The case involved two 17-year-old students bullying a 14-year-old freshman, with one holding down the younger boy by his ankles while the other kicked the victim, grabbed his genitals and then took the victim’s own baseball bat and began shoving it against his buttocks, simulating rape, through the boy’s clothes.
One of those assailants, the boy who allegedly held down the victim, was [Sheriff] Israel’s son, Brett. Defense attorney Alex Arreaza, who represents shooting victim Anthony Borges, who was shot five times in the Valentine’s Day massacre but survived, said the case could have led to felony charges.
“He could be charged with a lewd and lascivious, and I’m being conservative,” Arreaza said.
Peterson claims in the report that it was a “simple battery” under the board’s discipline matrix, and he decided to give both of the boy’s attackers a three-day suspension.
“What is that? Is that like an alternative universe law?” Arreaza said. “What happens? Because you’re in the school you don’t have to obey regular laws?”
In fact, the disciplinary matrix includes “sexual misconduct” and “serious” battery, both of which, arguably, apply in this case. (read full story)
(L-R) County Sheriff Israel, Hillary Clinton, School Superintended Runcie.
We are at the point that sending your child to a government skrool should be considered dereliction of duty and/or a form of child abuse in many districts. These ba$tards are pure evil.
I said something similer here a few weeks ago and was chastised for not having compassion for a mother who was sending her daughter to school even after she knew she was being abused.
Let me put it in a different perpective.
If a complete stranger came to your door at 7:00 AM and said he wanted to take your dog for a walk, you would say “no way, I don’t have any idea who you are and don’t know what you might do to my dog”, but everyday millions of people send thier kids off to be under the total control of people who in most cases they’ve never met and have no idea of thier background because it’s protected.
People say thet they have no other options but I don’t see them even trying to find any.
In the case of single parents, when they have to work to support their child/children, there are no other options.
Unless you want them on welfare and Medicaid – have to wonder if it wouldn’t be worth it…..
How about some single parents getting together to form a collective for childcare/teaching?
A few could go to school nights to get a teaching credential while the others watch their kids.
There are always options, but the system isn’t going to find them for you.
You don’t really need teaching credentials to home school. Just the desire
Unfortunately, many of the parents who are “homeschooling” today are not doing their kids or society any favors. The “desire” is a great start but if you are disorganized, lazy or don’t have a great grasp on your own Three Rs, I wouldn’t recommend jumping into the position of teaching your own kids.
Yes, there are really lousy teachers but there are also a lot of really good ones who are doing their very best every day in an impossibly hard job. The bigger problems are the administration and the politics, and that is where parents need to step in and demand change.
Homeschooling is a valid option for some families but it is NOT for everyone.
(Disclaimer – I homeschooled my two sons from elementary through high school. They both graduated from top national universities and are intelligent, well-adjusted members of society. It was a great fit for our family but it does require a certain skill set that not every parent possesses.
My wife home schooled 3 kids . She had a high school education and the desire. It is that simple. I have met plenty of public school teachers that were lazy and just looking for a payday
Then there are people like my mother, who was a former missionary and taught gifted in the worst inner city areas of Miami. She later established a magnet program in Homestead. A little white woman who was well respected in some of the toughest parts of Miami, including Liberty City. She was even friends with Mrs. Liberty, while she was still alive. She taught the poorest of parents to have pride in their children and to aim for college- and not to aim in a profession to deal drugs. She was the elementary school teacher but she bonded so well with her students that countless ones came back to her for help with their college applications. Many succeeded in leaving those areas. And some even became teachers themselves.
See my reply below. I believe in the possibility of neighborhood children being taught in a small barter-like system. We need to work on these types of ideas like our children are dying at school. Oh, that’s already happening.
I agree it would be *possible* but the reality of what this would entail is head spinning. And I’d like to say that the last sentence here comes across as judgemental.
Responding to PaulM.
I agree. Not a lot of perspective taking going on. Please show me a child who doesn’t deserve a chance. When they are young they all have the potential to become a productive member of society.
Sounds workable but unless you have already known the other single parents for a long time, you’re right back to entrusting your children to veritable strangers.
The difference is that as a private group you could do background checks before allowing people control over kids.
With the public schools, they won’t allow the parents to know.
grandparents can choose to help
Exactly NebraskaFilly. We don’t know everyone’s story, so mass generalizations are not always helpful. People who live in poverty don’t always have options. It doesn’t mean they are bad people and not worth saving. Especially the children. If they come from dysfunctional households, oftentimes the school is the only way to give them a chance to break that cycle.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Catholic church has scholarships for those in need. When (and if) we go to voucher system this will become a mute point.
People with brains will chose schools that have protection for their children.
LikeLike
“People with brains” – Really, you think that’s the ticket?
LikeLike
Sadly, not all of these children are Catholic. The website says they must follow Catholic traditions. Plus, a single parent who might have a drug problem probably doesn’t qualify as a person with brains. But it isn’t very Christian to abandon those children simply because the parent is unable to advocate on behalf of their children.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This would also apply to two parents working, but truly needing both pay checks – honestly not making enough money for one of them to stay home. That happens a lot, in places where rents have gone sky-high.
Better to live in the simplest of homes than to be slaves to a lifestyle that undermines family cohesiveness.
Many a family live with just the bare necessities in order for mom to stay home.
But Advertising, TV, magazines, and two Cappucinos a week and a bi-weekly manicure, tempt parents to seek value in keeping up with “the Joneses,” as it were, than to find value in spending time nurturing their children in timeless virtues.
Have you seen *I Remember Mama,* starring Irene Dunne? It’s worth watching to get a little perspective on how very rich we are in comparison to our great grandparents.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our society has devolved into moral chaos, thanks to the “God is dead” meme, which has become the official scientific, political, and *only officially acceptable* world view. Seeping, by design, into our nation’s laws this chaotic and relativistic meme has *undermined* at every juncture not only respect for the traditional family, but its very ability to prosper in our society’s increasingly obvious contempt for mother and father with children families.
Our evil government policies break down traditional norms.
Our evil government policies and the trash culture it PROMOTES *guarantee* that the traditional family will be sacrificed on the altar of what ever is new, progressive, and exciting. In short: Whatever destroys traditional life must be heralded as progress toward the coming utopia.
No options? Sure there are. But we won’t find them in listening to secular and state pronouncements upon what is good and right.
You had the option to decide what to do before having your child.
The child, likewise, doesn’t get to choose their parents. I doubt any child would choose one addicted to drugs or a neglectful parent. Those kids still deserve a chance. What would your Pastor/Priest/Minister/Rabbi say?
What’s worse is the Lord of the Flies society in many public high schools.
Responding to PaulM.
There is something we can do: what our ancestors did when they built this country. Families need to take responsibility for educating their children, not pushing that responsibility onto the government. [Seriously, think of it: our default attitude is for the government to be in charge of everything. That’s the DMV, folks!]. Small, home schools or groups of home schools. Reading, writing, arithmetic, and Bible study.
98% of young people should be entirely finished with their education by the time they are 17 or 18, with another year for vocational training or couple of years for apprenticeships. The concept of “higher education” is a cruel joke, rooted in equalist lies.
Family farms, learning a trade, masculine behavior in boys and men, feminine behavior in girls and women, and above all the regular worship of God is a recipe for personal, cultural, and national success. Everything else undermines it.
You got that exactly right. But, public schools are their only perceived choice. This country’s youth have been doomed for a very long time. Not only are they in the system, they BELIEVE in the system…as long as somebody else pays for it.
Calling CPS now — all schools need to called to attention! We are not going to take this anymore. No way no how!
Absolutely nothing surprises me anymore about Broward County except the reluctance of the Federal Government to step in and start taking names and prosecuting people like the Sheriff, the Superintendent of Schoola and members of the school board for aiding and abetting child abuse.
cplogics
With all the information coming out about the Dems in Broward and the connections of states’ attorneys. law enforcement,juvenile court judge, the NAACP and others who signed off on this PROMISE program in 2013 and 2016, I am beginning to think the FBI did contact the school district and the sheriff’s office after they were notified about Cruz and they said ‘thanks, we’ll take care of it.’ And of course they never did.
So we have a new class of citizen. Those who don’t have to live by the rules that the rest of the kids do in any other state … when does it end…
“Move along, folks. Nothing to see here… until the next medicated, bullied kid gets fed up and starts shooting up the place.”
I wonder if Scot Israel has a history of child abuse?
These cozy pictures with hildebeast makes me wonder if Israel ever took a ride to Epstein island
It seems to me that Trayvon Martin was also in this program.
Memory fuzzy on this.
He was in something similar at least.
Someone please correct me if I’m wrong.
Yes, Trayvon was in the same program.
Exposing it was sundance’s finest hour, I feel. And that says a lot, given his Benghazi and Spygate postings.
I found the treehouse back in 2012, because of the George Zimmerman trial. Sundance spent so much time, effort, and his own money exposing the whole “disparet impact” bull crap. CTH was THE website for the Trayvon Truth. Heck, even Bernie read here. (Hi Bernie!)
Trayvon had pot at school, burgled a home, and missed a ton of school. Nothing was ever reported to the police because of this insane policy.
Still, most people do not know these facts because the worthless media who whore for the Left refused to report it.
Yet there are tons of articles in the archives here at CTH you can read that will blow your mind, even all these years later.
Well said. I found this site the same way and have never looked back.
Rush mentioned the CTH in 2012 and here I am six years later.
Sundance applies the same relentless investigatory skills to global politics as he did to the BGI.
Who knew?
Check this out. Sundance was all over it.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2013/07/15/failing-trayvon-the-miami-dade-school-police-department-scandal-begins-to-gain-traction/
Good link.
…What kind of parent does one have to be to have a son like that?
Like father like son perhaps?
Bingo!
Bet you hit the nail square on the head….
Almost makes me feel bad for the little cretin… Almost. I just hope that the victim is better off and not anywhere near his attackers.
777 Ding! Ding!
“What kind of parent does one have to be to have a son like that?”
I think, once again, the dirt doesn’t fall far from the bag…
It doesn’t and we better start holding these parents accountable right along with their kids.Notice, we never hear about the parents of the shooters, only that they are ‘devastated.’
Well, many a shrink will tell you, to have enough pent up rage to go up to people and shoot them point blank isn;t just about video games or even drugs. Those are contributing factors to an already very damaged kid. Trauma that makes that much suppressed rage begins at home.
But no one wants to blame the parents and no one knows what has gone on behind closed doors. Read ‘People of the Lie’ by Scott Peck–there’s some whacked out parents out there who are in positions of power or who seem like they have it all together. And many of these shooters come from middle and upper middle class homes-interesting.
Sheriff Israel should have been hanging his head in shame after the shootings…total failure on every front. How can these dead students be a symbol of a successful tenure as sheriff? Instead, he was on CNN trying to deflect the blame to the NRA.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Another example of how insane this all is, imagine if it had been a mass stabbing instead, and then the Sheriff went on tv, blaming the stainless steel cutlery manufactures for the murders.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Kicking Runcie out isn’t enough. Not by a long shot. It’s a start though. Something tells me this punk will be attending his own arraignment in the not too distant future.
Not to mention his brother.
https://mobile.twitter.com/kennethrpreston/status/983885256427175936
LikeLiked by 1 person
My apologies, the page timed out. This is about Runcie’s brother.
https://www.politico.com/story/2017/05/24/james-runcie-education-department-resigns-238762
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t understand why this sheriff still has a job and the same with Runcie, this stinks.
LikeLike
He still has a job because those who would have the authority to remove him are not motivated to remove him.
The rot is embedded in the institutions and has been the case for decades.
It’s finally becoming so egregiously obvious that the majority of people, who apparently didn’t want to believe what was in front of their lying eyes, are finally seeing it for what it is.
Sooo, Sheriff Jackass’s son is a bully who likes to pick on kids much younger than himself, and Peterson let him off the hook.
Here was the payback:
From the article….
“Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel publicly criticized Peterson for his inaction during the shooting that left 17 dead and others wounded, but he didn’t fire the 54-year-old deputy, instead allowing him to resign. Local 10 News caught up with Peterson outside his home in Boynton Beach, where he is living on his $100,000-a-year public pension. The deputy, who had yet to face any media, simply turned and hurried inside, saying only, “Don’t come on my property.”
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
$100,000 pension????
Oh, the irony!
The high pension (75% of salary) is “premised on the idea that Peterson put his life on the line in a high-risk profession”.
https://reason.com/blog/2018/02/28/deputy-who-failed-to-engage-parkland-sho
Honestly,
You can’t make this stuff up.
As a FL public servant FRS employeee I will receive 1/2 of my high 5 years of service in retirement after 30 years of service. It will be less than 40k a year, dear anti- public servants, and is the only pension I have outside of an anemic ‘401k’. So how does a f-ing LEO with no education or experience get over 100k a year in retard-ment?! F him!
Runcie, he’s that guy on The Invincibles. The one with the ice. Now, where are the rest of them!
Nope, nope, nope. Runcie is the anti-Frozone. Frozone is a (cartoon) hero and works to save people from peril. Runcie deliberately puts the youth under his care in harm’s way, which smacks of being a (real life) villain of sorts.
Running out of hope that law, order and justice will ever be restored in our country. Rick Scott and Pam Biondi are the top cops. What the heck are they doing?
The brain trust working on “Prison Reform” will be releasing even worse onto our streets, across the nation and we will all be vulnerable.
Based on my impression of her during the Zimmerman lynching, Bondi is standing outside with her finger in the air trying to gauge which way the wind is blowing. She’s trying to calculate whether stepping into this would be beneficial to her political career. Media interest will play a big role in her decision-making process. Pam loves to be on the teevee.
Imo, with the exception of President Trump, all of the local, county, city, state, and Federal politicians are doing exactly what you described jahealy. What is perplexing to me is, a lot of these politicians are older citizens, as in the last 20 yrs of their lives most likely. Seems they would want to go down in history as a hero and expose the corruption in lieu of the status quo. Look at McConnell, Pelosi, Schumer, McCain—I could go on and on—they live like they are going to live forever. My nursing background drives home the fact no one does. The greed now is for their children and grandchildren. They have to continue the plunder for the Chelsea and Meaghan McCain types.
100% agree, LKA. I’m appalled by the utter lack of conscience of so many oldster politicians these days. No “setting things right” for those folks. Crooked and corrupted to the end, I guess.
There is extreme sickness everywhere among too many in power. The only good news is that it will be soon rectified, but it won’t be during our lifetimes here.
We have been sent here to witness it and experience it firsthand. That’s how we know to discern what is real and true.
totally agree ja.
This deputy wasn’t a real LEO , he was just a bureaucrat working in a school , pretending to be some kind of dean of students or something . No wonder he hid behind concrete stairs , what else would you expect from a bureaucrat who pretends to be a Cop
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lol. Sad but so true.
Hits just keep on coming.
Bada-Bing-Bada-BOOM!
How many knew of this story and sat on it? How much bullying and cover up happened at this school? Didn’t that Anti 2A Emily/ Emma admit to school wide bullying of the shooter?
Yes. They have blood on their hands and they know it.
Methinks the lady doth protest too much.
Hard to understand how Broward parents manage to refrain from outright lynching the guy.
As a Broward County grandparent, I find it almost beyond my ability to not go postal over stupidity such as this.
The one mitigating factor is that it’s FloriDuh, here. No one ever expects sanity.
Having said that…almost a month ago, the BSO Union held a vote, over 80% of the Sheriff’s Deputies voted NO CONFIDENCE in Scott Israel. To date, nothing has been done by Governor Rick Scott. Personally, I’m appalled. If he doesn’t fire Israel, post haste, after t his later revelation, I’ll not be voting for him to replace the senile astronaut, Bill Nelson, for Senator.
http://www.sun-sentinel.com/local/broward/fl-sb-sheriff-no-confidence-results-20180425-story.html
Israel belongs in jail, just like one of his predecessors, Democrat BSO Sheriff Ken Jenne. Maybe they could share a cell or something.
Excuse me? Flori-Duh? It wasn’t that way before Muriel, dearie, or were you even here then, delete? Enough!
It seems young master Israel likes to sexually assault younger kids. Makes me wonder if he and Nikolas Cruz ever crossed paths about 4 years ago.
LikeLiked by 4 people
oldschool64: Same thought, here.
SICK! What is going on!! This is an example of the SICKNESS IN SOCIETY…real perverts given slaps on wrist while others lose jobs homes families for Fake lies!
“the corruption is so systemic within the School and Police leadership, there’s no hope to ever see it change.”
This was the most distressing sentence to me in SD’s post. The only standards the left has are those that only apply to the right.
Simulated rape with a baseball bat. 3 days suspension?
What if the victim had been a girl?
Cognitive dissonance anyone?
Heavy has already posted more info. Privileged kid and a bully.
“In a 2014 interview about Sheriff Israel’s home life, he said of himself and his philosophy, “I understand the power of the position, but I’m just an old-fashioned street cop who wants to make the streets safe.” That same interview mentions Sheriff Israel’s busy life with his wife, Susan, and their triplets, Brett, Blake and Blair. Brett says in the article, “You have to be on your best behavior” when you’re the sheriff’s son.”
https://heavy.com/news/2018/05/brett-israel/
Right up until no one is lookin’…
Is that one of the years he got a special award for his duties? Probably an extra bonus in his paycheck too?
This is why I couldn’t wait to get out of high school, and graduated early. It was a lot of lazy people doing the least amount of work and looking the other way.
$100k pension a year for being a crossing guard is about what this guy amounted to. How does that work? How let this get so out of hand? Disgusting.
Yes, it is, alternate universe law. That was what Mr Phone and Pen was all about. TURNING EVERYTHING UPSIDE DOWN. Don’t you like that Fundamental Transformation yet?
We need to find out if Brett Israel and friends are on the sexual offender’s registry, and if not, make sure he gets put on it ASAP.
Never charged, never on a list or anyone’s radar. That’s exactly why Cruz fell like a concrete block through the cracks. Ridiculous!
When educators (and I use that term very loosely in this case) mangle the rules to look like his programs are making significant positive changes, when in fact they are turning a blind eye and ear to the deviant ways of a rather sizable group of deviants!? Runcie’s certification should be immediately. He committed fraud, not only on the BSD but on the state of Florida as well. His willful disregard for the safety of the children under his charge SHoULD be criminal!!
As for Israel, he isn’t qualified to be the crossing guard in the local dog park! Alas, both are Democrats and minorities. In Florida, pretty much a lock on dropped charges!
I want to know why Israel still has a job. He has already been reported for allowing a company more than $60,000 of police gas over the past 2 years. They would just pull up at the station, and use police gas pumps!
If the father is corrupt, can you expect the son to be any better?
LikeLike
LikeLike
Never mind. I see above that plenty have provided information.
The nut never falls very far from the tree.
That Runcie goof makes $400,000/year?
Well, now we know the origin of the insult “pencil neck”.
Well, now we know the origin of the insult “pencil neck”.
This generation and the one ahead of them need to begin to think of how we change public education to meet the needs of all students, even the smart ones. We pay for this with out taxes and it’s failing far too many of our students. It unfair that parents pray for a lottery drawing for their children so they can go to a “good school” as opposed to the one they are already financing but is failing. The same thing is true if you have to pay a tutor or put your child in an expensive private school.
I hope people think outside the box on this. Sheriff Israel and officer Peterson are not part of the answer. Perhaps neighbors can barter and some can teach small groups of neighborhood children. We could change the curriculum county by county. I hope it’s not too late to turn around. OK, off my soapbox.
Hard not to sniff the stench of pedophilia. Kids emulate their parents behavior. Are we looking at ground zero for something that was never going to see the light of day had HRC won?
Sodom n gamorha, (sp, always confuse with gonorhea)!
PRAY for our country. There is NO man produced answer to ANY of this!
Sure, ” We should’ this, or ‘we should that’ is understandable HUMAN reaction.
Neither Government nor Technology can provide solutions to problems that dont generate still MORE problems.
So, whenever we find ourselves saying or thinking “We should”, finish with PRAY.
Lawlessness begets lawlessness, and they’re going to get it in spades.
This may be the most tragic and disturbing report on CTH – not only for what was alleged to have happened, but also what happens if these schools aren’t stopped. How many of these schools have become little prisons of dysfunction, with self preservation as the top concern, students be damned? Abolish the Dept of Ed.
Sheriff Israel should be subjected to the same baseball bat to the buttocks treatment, but without any clothing to protect him.
I would say he should be charged as an accessory after the fact.
Under the “Progressive” mentality the rules do not apply them. They operate with the “do as I say, not as I do” so this information does not surprise me.
I don’t live in Florida so I don’t understand how the people are.
But if this evil in Broward County is limping on an injured leg with County Sheriff Israel and School Superintended Runcie…..what are you waiting for? Hit them when they are down. Like right now.
Clear in Oregon I smell the political blood in the air. Take them down now, don’t give them a chance to recover. What’s that joke about the guy that asks got to save him from drowning?
Dear Broward County, Florida:
The Drowning Man
A fellow was stuck on his rooftop in a flood. He was praying to God for help.
Soon a man in a rowboat came by and the fellow shouted to the man on the roof, “Jump in, I can save you.”
The stranded fellow shouted back, “No, it’s OK, I’m praying to God and he is going to save me.”
So the rowboat went on.
Then a motorboat came by. “The fellow in the motorboat shouted, “Jump in, I can save you.”
To this the stranded man said, “No thanks, I’m praying to God and he is going to save me. I have faith.”
So the motorboat went on.
Then a helicopter came by and the pilot shouted down, “Grab this rope and I will lift you to safety.”
To this the stranded man again replied, “No thanks, I’m praying to God and he is going to save me. I have faith.”
So the helicopter reluctantly flew away.
Soon the water rose above the rooftop and the man drowned. He went to Heaven. He finally got his chance to discuss this whole situation with God, at which point he exclaimed, “I had faith in you but you didn’t save me, you let me drown. I don’t understand why!”
To this God replied, “I sent you a rowboat and a motorboat and a helicopter, what more did you expect?”
I shared the “Drowning Man” portion on FB. It has worth for general sharing. LOL
The most disgusting thing about all of these high profile adults is they know better
Most know damn well what they’re doing is totally wrong, that these ridiculous “progressive” policies go against human nature & common sense, that they ultimately hurt people & do real, long term damage to the country
But, they simply don’t give a shit
They’re already paid well to look out for their constituents, & as adults understand the concepts of honor, integrity & the instinct of protecting children
Yet they fall in line with the leftist agenda for no other reason than to work the system for their own benefit
They’ll lie, hide the truth, do whatever it takes to keep the scam going. Anything at all to stay in the “cool club” so they might gain favor & collect more personal goodies
These are grotesque, despicable miscreants who’ve sold their souls & their humanity for personal profit, & there’s way too many of these creeps running our government institutions
On the home schooling topic:
Robinson Self-Teaching Homeschool Curriculum — Yes the kids teach themselves once they learn to read.
There is also https://buildingblocksforliberty.org/
Also there are homeschooling groups.
For North Carolina — http://www.nche.com/groups/list
In our area a home school has been set-up in a nearby church. It is one of three that I know of.
BTW, I have no kids (human that is 😁 ) I just gathered the info to give out to people with kids.
