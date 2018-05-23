Senator Chuck Grassley Demands Page/Strzok Text Message Redactions Be Removed….

This is an interesting development. Until now, for some mysterious reason, no-one in congress has ever asked for the redactions of the Peter Strzok and Lisa Page text messages to be removed. Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley is the first politician to ask for all of the text messages without redactions.

In a letter today to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein (full pdf below), Chairman Grassley cites examples of unnecessary redactions that are in place simply to avoid the embarrassment upon the DOJ and FBI. Accordingly this is not an acceptable reason for hiding information from congress and the American people.

Based on the details within the approximately 400 pages of text messages, there is a tremendous amount of evidence that points directly to the motives and intents of the DOJ and FBI group who were conducting the operation to exonerate Hillary Clinton; and the group who was working on the surveillance operation against the Trump campaign.

Here’s the full letter from Grassley:

.

The first batch of text messages, approximately 350 pages, were received by the Office of Inspector General on July 20th, 2017. Those initial messages were from Lisa Page (FBI special counsel to Andrew McCabe). Those redacted messages were provided to congress in mid-December after the original Page-Strzok text messaging story broke on December 2nd, 2017. [First Batch HERE] [More Here]

The second -smaller- batch of text messages, approx 50 pages, were recovered by the OIG sometime later. The second batch filled in a missing timeline from December 2016 to May 2017, and are from the Peter Strzok side of the discussion. [Second Batch Here]

It could be surmised with the IG report on the Clinton investigation completed, the redactions toward that Clinton aspect of the corrupt FBI and DOJ endeavor are only purposeful for protecting criminal evidence.

