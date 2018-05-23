Senator Chuck Grassley Demands Page/Strzok Text Message Redactions Be Removed….

This is an interesting development.  Until now, for some mysterious reason, no-one in congress has ever asked for the redactions of the Peter Strzok and Lisa Page text messages to be removed.  Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley is the first politician to ask for all of the text messages without redactions.

In a letter today to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein (full pdf below), Chairman Grassley cites examples of unnecessary redactions that are in place simply to avoid the embarrassment upon the DOJ and FBI.  Accordingly this is not an acceptable reason for hiding information from congress and the American people.

Based on the details within the approximately 400 pages of text messages, there is a tremendous amount of evidence that points directly to the motives and intents of the DOJ and FBI group who were conducting the operation to exonerate Hillary Clinton; and the group who was working on the surveillance operation against the Trump campaign.

Here’s the full letter from Grassley:

.

The first batch of text messages, approximately 350 pages, were received by the Office of Inspector General on July 20th, 2017. Those initial messages were from Lisa Page (FBI special counsel to Andrew McCabe).  Those redacted messages were provided to congress in mid-December after the original Page-Strzok text messaging story broke on December 2nd, 2017.  [First Batch HERE] [More Here]

The second -smaller- batch of text messages, approx 50 pages, were recovered by the OIG sometime later.  The second batch filled in a missing timeline from December 2016 to May 2017, and are from the Peter Strzok side of the discussion.  [Second Batch Here]

It could be surmised with the IG report on the Clinton investigation completed, the redactions toward that Clinton aspect of the corrupt FBI and DOJ endeavor are only purposeful for protecting criminal evidence.

 

145 Responses to Senator Chuck Grassley Demands Page/Strzok Text Message Redactions Be Removed….

  Nigella says:
    May 23, 2018 at 5:54 pm

    Was it a strongly worded letter? Sorry for the snark but I am growing impatient…

    Reply
    TPW says:
      May 23, 2018 at 5:59 pm

      Grassass is good at demanding stuff ……just don’t see any results

      Reply
      JX says:
        May 23, 2018 at 6:05 pm

        Grassley, Sessions, take your pick. They’re Republicans. Republicans don’t produce results… unless it supports a Democrat.

        Reply
      Poundsand says:
        May 23, 2018 at 6:12 pm

        The bombshell is that Grassley is beginning to tell the country the story of an out of control bureaucracy. The footnote is the key, that McCabe spent $70,000.00 of our tax dollars on his conference table. But to add insult to injury, it was too big to move into his office and so he had to get a second conference table because he wanted to have ‘a meeting that is intimate.’, again at our expense.

        Remember all the caterwauling about how much Trump appointees have spent on table and travel? Let’s see what the media does with this. Are we going to see photos of this table on CBS, NBC, ABC, CNN?

        Grassley is a good prosecutor. You tell the story and you add some flavor to it that the jury (us) can sink our teeth into. Excellent work if I must say so myself.

        Reply
      Bryan Alexander says:
        May 23, 2018 at 7:16 pm

        Just pointing out that Congress, and congressional committees, do not prosecute nor bring indictments nor arrest people.

        They take testimony and reveal information to the public so that public policy can be formulated and laws can be enacted.

        Reply
    Let's roll says:
      May 23, 2018 at 6:21 pm

      So Graham and Grassley want in on FBI disclosures. No, not until the American people see. Senate Republicans are not to be trusted as they’re bought and paid for many times over; no different than the liberal Democrats. R Burr and L Graham – the most grifters ever.

      Term limits, YES.

      Reply
      Roberto says:
        May 23, 2018 at 7:12 pm

        So you’d rather him NOT request the documents?

        Reply
      BlackKnightRides says:
        May 23, 2018 at 7:22 pm

        Coincidentally, I looked up the Mid-Term Election funding for Republicans:
        $4 million each on average for the full 435 seats.
        1.75 Billion total

        Imaging the USCOC Return on “Investment” for their $400 million pay-for-play spent on the winners whose votes needed to be bought.

        Serendipity: President Trump is now ELIMINATING any value from pay-for-play.
        • They KNOW he’ll be linking what they take from whom to any favorable votes.
        • They KNOW he’ll be fingering donors for buying votes for biased laws and spending.
        • They KNOW the Administration is writing the regulations rather than donors’ lobbyists.

        Same as he eliminates any future for Lobbying – both for current lobbyists and future congressional retiree lobbyists.

        Reply
    Sayit2016 says:
      May 23, 2018 at 6:37 pm

      Then get yourself some patience. This is not about you. This is about the country.

      Liked by 7 people

  fanbeav says:
    May 23, 2018 at 5:54 pm

    I don’t trust Grassley. He voted to protect Mueller??

    Reply
    stringplayer55 says:
      May 23, 2018 at 6:06 pm

      That is certainly worthy of concern. But by and large, Grassley has been second only to Nunes in aggressively pushing the FBI and DOJ to release documents that look to impugn the FBI and DOJ.

      I believe that Grassley is a white hat who had long ago made some sort of pledge to support open investigation. He mistakenly believed that he was honor bound to uphold his pledge. But over the past 6 months or so, he has led some of the most effective challenges of the Deep State apparatus.

      Reply
    fleporeblog says:
      May 23, 2018 at 6:17 pm

      I had the same feeling as you did on him! As a matter of fact I unfollowed him on Twitter and expressed to him why I was doing so. However, some Treepers rightfully pointed out that what Senator Grassley was doing could actually be beneficial not to the here and now but to any future Special Counselor.

      Senator Grassley has been an incredible advocate when it comes to this aspect of his work. He doesn’t mince his words as is not politically correct which I admire. He is the only Republican Senator that I consider to be a White Hat.

      I shared this with you because you may want to consider it and hopefully it may change your perception of him.

      Reply
    MAGA Scoop Twitter LibberTea says:
      May 23, 2018 at 6:30 pm

      I don’t trust the Senate!

      Reply
    Tegan says:
      May 23, 2018 at 6:37 pm

      Think you are mistaken regarding the purpose of that vote….don’t forget, the investigation can also be focused on the Democrats. It was a political procedure move.

      Reply
    Jon Schuck says:
      May 23, 2018 at 7:03 pm

      Chuck is a good, Christian man. Sure he has an ego, a constituency (big agro), and lobbyists paying him. But he is a good man

      Reply
      josco scott says:
        May 23, 2018 at 7:09 pm

        I disagree with him about immigration, as I do with my son-in-law, a lobbyist. Oh well!
        They’re still both upstanding, wonderful men.

        Reply
  Pam says:
    May 23, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    Reply
    Enoch Root says:
      May 23, 2018 at 6:09 pm

      Framegate. I like that. Didn’t President Trump give a silver frame to the Obama’s as a parting gift? Symbolic I would say.

      Reply
    G. Beigel says:
      May 23, 2018 at 6:10 pm

      What are the chances that Carter Page was himself the earliest spy planted into the Trump campaign. We know he was an FBI informant. He worked in tandem with Stefan Halper. Page would refer campaign people to Halper and Halper would “dirty them up.” Then, when the time was right, Page was used by the FBI, now as a “suspected Russian agent,” so they could go to the FISA court for approval to do counter-intelligence surveillance on Page and all his contacts. Doesn’t get any more dirty than this.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      rogerdat says:
        May 23, 2018 at 6:26 pm

        obvious question as to how he went from UCE to foreign agent in a matter of months, and to avoid prosecution as a foreign agent or not be caught in a lie. How?

        Reply
      cruiser55 says:
        May 23, 2018 at 6:36 pm

        I believe that’s exactly what happened.

        Reply
      QCM says:
        May 23, 2018 at 6:39 pm

        Been saying…Page and Papadopolus…

        Reply
        Mountaingirl says:
          May 23, 2018 at 7:13 pm

          I read several months ago-sorry I don’t remember where, that Papadopoulos at one time worked for Shillary. I have always been suspicious of him! Has anyone else heard this’ll?

          Reply
      JMC says:
        May 23, 2018 at 6:42 pm

        Good deductions!

        Reply
      PS says:
        May 23, 2018 at 6:49 pm

        Just posted this on the last thread. Summarizing, Trump had just cleaned up after Super Tues on 3/15. Trumps foreign policy team appears to have solidified after his really bad interview with Mika on 3/16/2016 to the public announcement on 3/21/2016. Sessions had been fielding all foreign policy questions up to that time.

        Page introduced himself to Cox as wanting to work for the campaign, who bounced his name to Sam Clovis.

        I’d love to get the date of that first introduction.

        Reply
      Paul Killinger says:
        May 23, 2018 at 7:24 pm

        It is true that some people just love conspiracies. You know our mentor sundance doesn’t share your views on Page?

        I would add he is suing these perps to clear his name. Of course that could be another “head fake.”

        Reply
    Perot Conservative says:
      May 23, 2018 at 6:30 pm

      She represents the Uranium One whistleblower who 1) kept copious notes for 7 years?, 2) wore a wire with the Russians, and 3) received an FBI award.

      Then he blew the whistle, they claimed he had a drinking problem and was after money.

      Reply
    Ray Runge says:
      May 23, 2018 at 6:42 pm

      Have Ms. Toensing explain how Mr. Page transformed from an FBI asset to an FBI target in 4 months time.

      Reply
    rmramerica says:
      May 23, 2018 at 7:17 pm

      One note, Toensing and their firm representing Clovis is why Joe diGenova cannot work with the Trump team. Conflict of interest. (still don’t understand why diGenova can’t get a Clovis release for just him to work for Trump as long as there are no direct conflicts, but that’s one of the few ethical boundaries of the legal profession.)

      Reply
  Pam says:
    May 23, 2018 at 5:58 pm

    We need every single nugget we can get our hands on. The truth has got to come out. All of it!

    Reply
  vikingmomsite says:
    May 23, 2018 at 5:59 pm

    Alternating between hope and a sense of futility…so much info still to be released and the Swamp and their willing minions in the MSM are slow walking everything they can.

    Still can’t be sure who is a White Hat and who is NOT (other than the obvious examples of Adm. Rogers/IG Horowitz in the first group and Brennan/Clapper/Lynch/Rice in the latter)

    Really do have other things to do but find myself popping on here constantly looking for updates. Thank you Sundance – you are doing amazing work and when all of this comes out, you will deserve much of the credit for making the information available and understandable!

    Reply
    stringplayer55 says:
      May 23, 2018 at 6:08 pm

      Of course, Nunes is right up there with Admiral Rogers among the White Hat group. That’s why the left hates him so much.

      Reply
      vikingmomsite says:
        May 23, 2018 at 6:14 pm

        Yes, absolutely – I should have included him in the White Hat list!

        Reply
      Roberto says:
        May 23, 2018 at 7:22 pm

        New Speaker of the House! Or new FBI Dir. (you don’t need to be an attorney). It would be an awesome troll move by VSG.

        Reply
        stringplayer55 says:
          May 23, 2018 at 7:29 pm

          Ooh, I love the idea of Nunes as FBI director! That would really send the Dims (and the propaganda arm of the Dim party) into orbit! That would be the most excellent troll move of all time!

          The only problem would be that Gov. Moonbeam might get to appoint a temporary replacement for Nunes. And you can be sure that Moonbeam would appoint a flaming liberal.

          Reply
  Echo says:
    May 23, 2018 at 6:00 pm

    Big picture is until elite/ex FBI /DoJ/CIA are charged President Trump is playing defence.
    Charges will discredit those organisations and Mueller.
    Hurry up.

    Reply
    blind no longer says:
      May 23, 2018 at 7:24 pm

      70,000.00 dollar conference table, and they tried to ruin Ben Carson and Scott Pruitt for something that costs much less. ..HAH! Arrogance and corruption coupled with hypocrisy says it all about these evil POS.

      Reply
  JX says:
    May 23, 2018 at 6:02 pm

    If Rosenstein is one minute late throw him in jail.

    Reply
  Karl Kastner says:
    May 23, 2018 at 6:05 pm

    Texting Together

    (Sung to the tune Happy Together, by The Turtles)

    Imagine texting you, I do
    I text throughout the day and night, I like to write
    To text out to the girl I screw and not my wife
    Still texting together

    If I should chat you up, during work time
    Discussing what is next to leak to New York Times
    Imagine how the Trump campaign would be maligned
    Still texting together

    I can’t see me scheming with no one but you
    For all my life
    When we’re leaking, baby the lies’ll be true
    And not just hype

    Page and Strzok and Strzok and Page
    No matter what our clearance is, a war we wage
    The only one for Page is Strzok, and Strzok for Page
    Still texting together

    I can’t see me scheming with no one but you
    For all my life
    When we’re leaking, baby the lies’ll be true
    And not just hype

    Page and Strzok and Strzok and Page
    Defending our democracy, on the world stage
    The only one for Page is Strzok, and Strzok for Page
    Still texting together

    If we could meet and speak on Andy’s time, and he’d say he would
    authorize, and ease our minds.
    No chance for us to leave a trail, for one to find,
    still texting together

    Ba-ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba-ba
    Ba-ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba-ba

    I text you and you text me
    No matter where our Samsungs are, no one can see
    The only one I text is you, and you text me
    Still texting together

    Still texting together
    Friends in fair weather
    Still texting together
    We’re texting together
    Still texting together
    Texting together
    Still texting together
    Still texting together (ba-ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba-ba.

    Reply
    Tuduri says:
      May 23, 2018 at 6:26 pm

      I hope you get some royalties. Lol. Well done.

      Reply
    Lis says:
      May 23, 2018 at 6:34 pm

      Awesome!!!

      Reply
    Krashman Von Stinkputin says:
      May 23, 2018 at 6:44 pm

      Strzok It
      (Sung to the tune of Devo’s classic Whip It)

      Text that b!tch
      Brennan’s got a snitch
      Andy’s away
      Playa’s gotta play

      When the Donald comes along
      You must Strzok it
      The smell at Wal-Mart gets too strong
      You must Stzok it
      Line at FISA gets too long
      You must Strzok it

      Now Strzok it
      Into Page
      Gin it up
      Steele’s paid
      Go to London
      Australia’s there
      They’ll not detect it
      The timing’s great
      To Strzok it
      Strzok it good

      When a good crime turns around
      You must Strzok it
      When Comey’s spy has been found out
      You must Strzok it
      No one gets away
      They try to Strzok it

      I say Strzok it
      Strzok it good
      I say Strzok it
      Strzok it good

      Reply
    JMC says:
      May 23, 2018 at 6:45 pm

      Super! Turtles one of my 60’s favorites. They played live once for a college dance with another great group – Gary Pucket and the Union Gap!

      Reply
    Sayit2016 says:
      May 23, 2018 at 7:10 pm

      This is brilliant ! HA ! Well done ; )

      “Imagine texting you, I do
      I text throughout the day and night, I like to write
      To text out to the girl I screw and not my wife
      Still texting together”

      Laugh out loud funny !

      Reply
  Karl Kastner says:
    Reply
  Ziiggii says:
    May 23, 2018 at 6:06 pm

    Reply
  scott467 says:
    May 23, 2018 at 6:06 pm

    In a letter today to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein (full pdf below), Chairman Grassley cites examples of unnecessary redactions that are in place simply to avoid the embarrassment upon the DOJ and FBI. ”

    ____________________

    99% of ALL ‘redactions’ to government documents, in history, have nothing at all to do with national security, and have EVERYTHING to do with avoiding embarrassment and/or lawlessness by our government.

    Maybe 99.9%.

    Reply
  Trog Luddite says:
    May 23, 2018 at 6:06 pm

    A brief observation from experience gleaned a long time ago in an agency/department not involved in the instant mess.

    Redactions in material released to the public are governed by the Freedom of Information and Privacy Acts. When redacting publicly released information, an agency must … must identify the specific basis for doing so from a list of legitimate, statutorily defined choices – i.e., information related to an ongoing criminal investigation will be labelled “7A” or “D3” or some such (not the actual designations, I forget those now).

    Obviously, these rules don’t apply as exactly in releases to Congress, but that is the “privilege log” that the letter refers to – i.e., list the page and line of the redaction and specify what (statutorily-defined) privilege you are using to justify withholding the information.

    Grab the popcorn, indeed.

    Reply
    stringplayer55 says:
      May 23, 2018 at 6:21 pm

      Thanks for this insight. Very informative. It seems that having a log of the reasons for redactions should give insight into the actions of both Jeff Sessions and Prosecutor John Huber.

      There are a couple of questions that might arise from such a tell. Is it good to alert criminal targets as to the extent of criminal investigations? If it is not, might John Lausch employ creative ways to protect redactions? If that were to occur, might that just perpetuate the continued frustration on the part of Congress to conduct oversight (and frustration for the public who wants to know WTH our government has been up to)?

      I’m sure more questions might arise. But these seem like some of the first questions that might be considered. Any further insight would be appreciated.

      Reply
      Trog Luddite says:
        May 23, 2018 at 6:47 pm

        Sorry so brief, but I need to get to my evening walk,
        1) The criminals are probably well aware already that they are in the crosshairs of an ongoing investigation, but I’ve never been an AUSA/state prosecutor, so I don’t know how this interaction would play out. For Federal FOIA/PA, you don’t have to say what or who is being investigated, just that there is criminal investigation that would be affected.
        2) Protecting “personal privacy” can always be used widely.
        3) The basis for the redactions would likely inform Congress and their investigators, so they might not be as frustrated. The public? It’s one thing to build a murder case where you have the dead body, the murder weapon, and a video of what happened. It’s another to build a corruption case (remember, the definition of bribes/graft has been restricted by SCOTUS recently) where you have to show not just $$ from A –> B, but that A had the intent to commit a crime. That’s doubly true where everyone involved is a species of weasel to whom speaking with a forked tongue comes naturally – that bill I passed to help my longtime friend the dentist? I’m just very concerned about good dentistry, not the junkets and hookers and cash he provided.

        Reply
  Pam says:
    May 23, 2018 at 6:06 pm

    Reply
    paulraven1 says:
      May 23, 2018 at 6:13 pm

      Once again, whatever happened to that criminal referral? Does it even matter if Horowitz includes criminal referrals in his report? (which by the way he won’t)

      Reply
      Charlie5 says:
        May 23, 2018 at 6:25 pm

        Criminal referrals will not be in the report. They will come separately after the report is issued. Refer back to the McCabe report and referral that came after.

        Reply
      principled says:
        May 23, 2018 at 6:44 pm

        I want to know what’s up with the criminal referral too. Maybe it has to wait bc other criminal referrals would be compromised if McCabes was acted on.

        I just don’t know. But it does keep alive the question as to whether it will ever actually happen. This is high intensify stuff so we’re all on edge and can become less willing to wait,..at least thats me.

        Reply
  Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
    May 23, 2018 at 6:07 pm

    Hoping this happens. I just want to see if they used the “A” word.

    Reply
  scott467 says:
    May 23, 2018 at 6:09 pm

    “As one example of redacted material, in a text message produced to the Committee, the price of Andrew McCabe’s $70,000 conference table was redacted.”

    ____________________

    That *&^%#$*^@#%&!.

    Reply
    scott467 says:
      May 23, 2018 at 6:14 pm

      That conference table should be SOLD at auction TOMORROW, along with who knows how many TRILLIONS of similar abuse and waste throughout our government, and that money should be repatriated to We the People.

      And there is no such thing as a $70,000 conference table for a bureaucrat, and the company who SOLD that desk damn well knows it, the fraud and abuse was a two-way street, and the people who sold that conference table need to be exposed as well.

      ALL of them, EVERYBODY who has taken advantage of We the People, expose them ALL, prosecute as many as possible, and CONFISCATE their assets under DJT’s Executive Order of 12/21/17 targeting corruption, in order to GET OUR MONEY BACK.

      Reply
      Coast says:
        May 23, 2018 at 6:24 pm

        At work we had a large 50 person conference room refurbished. The old V-graph screens were torn out and replace with a large screen, new ceiling for the projector and new lights, A/C re-worked, new carpet, a sound system, new phone system, new chairs…same table, which had to be removed in sections since it was so large. Overall cost was less than $50K. I would have shot someone if they had tried to spend so much on a freaking table.

        Reply
        Cuppa Covfefe says:
          May 23, 2018 at 6:44 pm

          Maybe it was an illegal or restricted species of wood, e.g. Ebony or Mahogany…
          Better yet, with ivory inlays…

          (And autographed by Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson 😉 )…

          Reply
      old deplorable owl says:
        May 23, 2018 at 7:22 pm

        I want to know the relationship between the “seller” and McCabe! Son-in-law? Brother?

        Liked by 1 person

    Perot Conservative says:
      May 23, 2018 at 6:23 pm

      Possible. DC and NY people have expensive tastes.

      Reply
    wheatietoo says:
      May 23, 2018

      Makes me wonder if there was some kickback involved in that amount.

      Let’s hope someone checks with the Vendor who sold that table.
      Make the Vendor show that they have charged the same amount for the same table, to other buyers.

      Is McCabe stupid enough to have engaged in engineering kickbacks on agency purchases?
      Mmm…yeah, I think so.

      Reply
    • Sayit2016 says:
      May 23, 2018 at 7:33 pm

      They ONLY reason to redact the amount, is that they KNEW people would be angry about that kind of money being spent. The want to redact anything they think will anger an already angered ” Employer”. The American people that keep getting stuck with the bill are at a fever pitch anger…

      Reply
  16. redline says:
    May 23, 2018 at 6:10 pm

    Come out, it MUST

    Reply
  17. GB Bari says:
    May 23, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    Within the texts the office buddies often refer to emails.

    Maybe I haven’t been paying sufficiently close attention, but have those emails been addressed in Sundance’s analyses?

    If not, has there been any revelation about those emails as to who has copies, such as Horowitz / Huber?

    I do not recall seeing them mentioned as the subject of any Congressional Oversight Committees’ requests for unreacted copies. I did a quick search but came up empty.

    All we can do is wait for this to develop.

    Reply
    • Perot Conservative says:
      May 23, 2018 at 6:20 pm

      I don’t think so. We should have all department email.

      The controversy is whether we captured any of their instant messages, and any of their private gmail “draft” correspondence, very tricky.

      Reply
    • Perot Conservative says:
      May 23, 2018 at 6:22 pm

      And did we tap the private phones and other electronic devices of the “small group”? I sure hope so!

      Reply
  18. fractionalexponent says:
    May 23, 2018 at 6:14 pm

    Hopefully Horowitz got other FBI official phones and burner phones downloaded. Lots to look forward to…we pray to the Lord…

    Reply
    • Perot Conservative says:
      May 23, 2018 at 6:18 pm

      Can our top spooks track burner phones?

      I wonder about the long time needed for IG report #1. If it is a MOAB, if other reports are in the queue, if he us tracking these criminals, great!

      If he is plodding along, not assertive … oh well, more of the same.

      Reply
      • Cuppa Covfefe says:
        May 23, 2018 at 6:47 pm

        “Burner” phones are nothing special. They transmit/receive on the same frequencies as other phones, etc.

        And they are vulnerable to MitM “virtual” cellphone towers, NSA (and other) spying, etc.

        They are not the be-all, end-all that the YSM is portraying them to be…

        Reply
  19. Perot Conservative says:
    May 23, 2018 at 6:14 pm

    Do we have ALL the Strzok / Page texts? I don’t think so!

    Around April 26th we were supposed to have a MOAB – the remainder of the 45,000 – 50,000 texts.

    **We only got 50 new pages!** No MOAB.

    At 10 texts a page, that’s 500 texts; even at 20 texts a page, that’s only 1,000 texts.

    Originally we got about 350 pages (some sources say 384 pages).

    Total count: at 400 pages x 20 texts page, that’s 8,000 texts, only 20% of the total texts released.

    Am I wrong?

    Reply
  20. Summer says:
    May 23, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    This Kabuki is getting on my last nerve.

    Reply
  21. WillJR says:
    May 23, 2018 at 6:26 pm

    How much longer do we have to wait until the dozens of coup plotters are brought before public hearings? The unbelievably slow pace is maddening.

    Reply
  22. Justice Warrior says:
    May 23, 2018 at 6:28 pm

    Go get em sir!

    Reply
  23. ForGodandCountry says:
    May 23, 2018 at 6:28 pm

    SD wtore:

    “This is an interesting development. Until now, for some mysterious reason, no-one in congress has ever asked for the redactions of the Peter Strzok and Lisa Page text messages to be removed. ”
    ————-

    Easy to understand. PDJT/Sessions weren’t ready for this information to come out.

    If anyone can’t see how the noose (info on black hats) has been and is slowly tightening around the cabal and it’s MSM enablers….trapping them with every narrative shift as the public becomes more and more informed, more and more curious and wanting more information….then one wonders if such a person ever will.

    Reply
  24. CMDCMRET says:
    May 23, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    Civil unrest is coming…be careful Treepers and God Bless.

    Reply
    • woohoowee says:
      May 23, 2018 at 6:45 pm

      No it isn’t. MAGA is for everyone. By-and-large Americans instinctively know it. Yes, the teevee convinces a few otherwise, but the dim base really isn’t very big and their idealogy is so grotesque that resorting to trickery, flim-flam, and outright lies has been their only strategy to hide the truth of who/what they are.

      Reply
      • nimrodman says:
        May 23, 2018 at 7:00 pm

        All well and good …

        … but that won’t necessarily prevent elements of The Left from sending their Antifa and BLM rioters into the streets if they think it’s to their advantage.

        Or even capriciously, even if they recognize that it’s not entirely advantageous. Just to f#ck things up. The long-term Marxist march to the great “Revolution”, that kinda thing.

        The “moderate” or “sensible” people in the Dem party are not the same people who can and would pull the trigger.

        Reply
      • CMDCMRET says:
        May 23, 2018 at 7:21 pm

        The problem with your “analysis” woohoowee is that everyone doesn’t know that MAGA is for them….expect disruptions in transport depending on how this “rolls out”. Better to have it and not need it than need it and not have it.

        Reply
    • Tegan says:
      May 23, 2018 at 6:49 pm

      Watched OAN news tonight and it’s one unhinged violent act after another. People having Mother’s Day brunch in a nice restaurant and having drinks thrown in their face, a car being bashed in with a baseball bat, a woman accusing a police officer that stopped her for a traffic violation for rape (forgot there was a body cam)…yes, civil unrest and unprovoked personal violent attacks…be very alert.
      MS-13 aren’t the only animals out there.

      Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      May 23, 2018 at 7:03 pm

      Ozero tried his best to push us into civil unrest…and we kept our cool and didn’t fall for it.

      Martial Law under the O-regime would have been a nightmare.
      Ozero gave himself supreme powers…over everything…through a series of EO’s that would kick in “in the event of a crisis”.

      The Deep Left wing of the D-party may try to create chaos in any number of ways, to distract from their wrongdoing being finally exposed…
      But they won’t like us when we get angry.

      Reply
      • blind no longer says:
        May 23, 2018 at 7:34 pm

        You know Wheatie I worried about that (martial law) right up to the very last day Obama was in office. I was scared he was gonna pull a fast slick move and do something to retain power! It wasn’t beyond the realm of possibility, just look what they tried to pull off with the scheme team!

        Reply
  25. History Teaches says:
    May 23, 2018 at 6:30 pm

    Congress requests or demands, expresses some mild frustration when slow walked or ignored. Time drips by, the stone walling continues, and the distractions dissipate any urgency.

    It is so obvious that the objective is to buy time till the mid terms and hope for a blue wave of any appreciable dimension. In the meanwhile, the MSM grimly diffuse any seriousness and have ample time to construct a counter narrative.

    The IG report itself has no fangs, and regardless of damning conclusions allows the cabal to deflect and reconstruct their image as defenders of tradition. It will just be diluted to appear as politics as usual.

    Huber will have all the weight on his shoulders, and the swamp hasn’t even begun to destroy his character and credibility yet. Sessions as usual remains an undefined enigma, and only will surface after the fact. Then, no one knows for sure what action (if any) he takes.

    All the daily revelations of deep state malignancy are only teasing indications of deep state contempt until the guilty parties are actually made to pay the fullest penalties under law.

    Reply
    • Ospreyzone says:
      May 23, 2018 at 6:51 pm

      Meanwhile Mueller advances toward his goal.

      Reply
      • Donzo says:
        May 23, 2018 at 7:07 pm

        Yes he is still in business and focused on the target. There”s no telling what he might resort to given what he’s already done. I can’t help but think he’s going to pull something else out of his bag of tricks. Soon Huber wil go public and we will have the spectacle of dueling prosecutors pitching horseshoes and the fate of the nation and the world turning on who gets the first ringer. I do not like these odds. Mueller should be shut down. God speed.

        Reply
    • Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
      May 23, 2018 at 7:02 pm

      Like many of you, I’m pessimistic. Yet I’ve seen video today of the President and he seems to be somewhat calm. Able to display his usual juggling act where he acts & comments on multiple items in the news. Immigration, Korea…etc.
      He mentions the spying (calling it that) but not in an angry way. Frustrating for us who are eager for results. It just seems like he knows things are going his way right now. Listened to DiGenova some today and he seems to be at ease also. Joking with Howie on Newsmax.
      Anybody here from Centerville Virginia btw ?

      Reply
      • josco scott says:
        May 23, 2018 at 7:18 pm

        Our impatience doesn’t help the president and the Good Guys at all.

        Channel those bad feelz into MAGA midterms!

        Reply
  26. Sporty says:
    May 23, 2018 at 6:38 pm

    Is Freekin Gitmo ready yet?

    Reply
    • Tegan says:
      May 23, 2018 at 7:20 pm

      Thanks for this posting, Elana. Praying Medic mentions Sundance quite a bit in this one, but the real message is at the end…unity, not division. Stop the squabbling, the name calling, etc. we are all wotking to MAGA, to trust Trump’s plan and leadership and it does not help to constantly post negative comments.

      Reply
  28. Deusvult says:
    May 23, 2018 at 6:47 pm

    Lot’s of movement since IG draft is done.

    I think the report will give congress a lot to request and fight over and I think DOJ will be much more open as they mostly tried to protect the IG investigation.

    Reply
  29. Countrywatch says:
    May 23, 2018 at 6:57 pm

    Further news on Gateway Pundit on Stefan Halper, and pay to play/Clinton Foundation revelations on emails.
    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/05/breaking-fbi-spy-stefan-halper-may-have-bled-info-into-hillarys-phony-dossier/
    BREAKING: FBI Spy Stefan Halper May Have Bled Info Into Hillary’s Phony Dossier by Cristina Laila May 23, 2018
    Hill sources are saying the FBI spy who infiltrated Donald Trump’s campaign in 2016, Stefan Halper bled information into Hillary’s phony dossier, reported Paul Sperry……If Stefan Halper bled info into Hillary’s dossier as sources are claiming it will destroy the left’s claims the informat was purely working “to protect Trump from the Russians”.

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/05/sekulow-we-have-uncovered-thousands-of-docs-showing-pay-to-play-between-hillary-state-department-and-clinton-foundation/
    Jay Sekulow @JaySekulow
    The @ACLJ just uncovered a stunning revelation about the extent to which the #Clinton State Department colluded with the #ClintonFoundation. You need to read this to believe it. https://aclj.us/2x73Ot5

    “It Was a Favor Factory: Deep State Forced to Turn Thousands of Clinton-Era State Department Emails…
    We have just uncovered a stunning revelation about the extent to which the Clinton State Department colluded with the Clinton Foundation. Despite what…”
    aclj.org

    Reply
  30. Doppler says:
    May 23, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    On Stefan Halper, I think it useful to revisit the October Surprise he was accused of playing a role in for the ReaganBush campaign in 1980. I know many Treepers are strong Reagan fans, and the evidence of impropriety undermines the legitimacy of the 1980 election, but there was plenty of stink that a CIA related team illegally negotiated with Iran to delay hostage release until after the election, which would have given Carter a bump, in exchange for promise to (also illegally) supply them weapons, fulfilled via the Iran Contra affair. Wikipedia gives an account, good as a starting place: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/October_Surprise_conspiracy_theory

    If true, turning to Halper to undermine Trump’s campaign would have been deep state standard operating procedure.

    Reply
  31. Heika says:
    May 23, 2018 at 7:01 pm

    This is what we need… come on Congress. This all makes sense, that FBI members need to be called up, rather than act as whistleblowers, (where they will be bludgeoned to death). Come on guys, take the blatant hint! These guys are begging you to just ask – and they shall deliver https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-23/rank-and-file-fbi-agents-sickened-comey-and-mccabe-want-come-forward-and-testify

    Reply
  32. billrla says:
    May 23, 2018 at 7:05 pm

    Wow, Senator Grassley writes a lot of letters.

    Reply
  33. intercesser says:
    May 23, 2018 at 7:05 pm

    WOW ! This is yuge . Finally someone in authority is demanding unredacted communications , and / or the reasons for the redactions , and also the reasons for the communications to remain redacted . This knee-caps the conspirators by exposing their self-serving motivations for both the redactions and the illegitimate justifications for keeping the redactions . They must comply , or demonstrate that they have lawful and legitimate reasons for all of the redactions . They are caught on the horns of a dilemma : if they reveal the truth , the truth will damn them , but if they invent excuses for hiding the truth , the hiding will damn them . These efforts by Grassley came at just the right time , while new and compelling evidence about spygate is becoming known to the public . Three cheers for all of the good guys . The best is yet to come . Patience , Grasshopper . Another great thing is the way in which it has become increasingly obvious that all of our enemies are sitting on the same branch , waiting for that branch to be cut off , or fall off due all of the dead weight . Glory to God in the highest .

    Reply
    • Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
      May 23, 2018 at 7:16 pm

      Intercesser, that “sitting on the same branch” is a great analogy. Hard to tell one from the other now.

      Reply
  34. bessie2003 says:
    May 23, 2018 at 7:07 pm

    They probably needed to keep the $70,000 cost of a conference table redacted because the narrative would clash with the press simultaneously giving Sec. Carson h-ll for a $31,000 dining table set.

    Reply
  35. CNN_sucks says:
    May 23, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    We are being played here. Comey and Mueller has done damage to this country just because their ego got hurt. These are criminals masquerading as law enforcer.

    Reply
  36. The Devilbat says:
    May 23, 2018 at 7:14 pm

    The swamp creatures are playing for time. They plan to rig the midterm elections, get majorities and bury the investigations before they get rid of Trump and continue the pursuit of their childish fantasies of a communist happy rabbit land where everyone lives in bliss.

    Reply
  37. Joel (@CommodoreBTC) says:
    May 23, 2018 at 7:17 pm

    if Grassley doesn’t get satisfaction, his only recourse is to push for contempt/impeachment of these officials

    otherwise, he looks like a chump

    Reply
  38. zephyrbreeze says:
    May 23, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    Trump doesn’t send letters requesting things, does he?

    Letters look weak.

    Reply
  39. Bob Thoms says:
    May 23, 2018 at 7:22 pm

    All these demands for unredacted documents tell me that these guys don’t have any faith there is serious indictments coming.

    I am sure they have been told to back off because it might jeopardize case building and prosecutions; they waited, waited, waited………….and now they are pressing forward with transparency and demands for a Special Prosecutor.

    Read the tea leaves folks. 468 days since we got the AG we wanted and not a single arrest.

    Reply
  40. josco scott says:
    May 23, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    No. They look like information, just like Trump tweets.

    You could say the same thing about him–and people do. “Why doesn’t Trump —?” [fill in blank with arrest, build wall, whatever]

    Not helpful.

    Reply
  41. fobdangerclose says:
    May 23, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    No time line
    No list
    No way to leave Obama off or out!

    Obama’s name has to be added

    None of it matters unless the head of this snake is in the spotlight!

    Reply
  42. josco scott says:
    May 23, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    So the redaction with the “WH running this” is “Liz”? Who is she?

    Reply
  43. Donzo says:
    May 23, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    If the actions of the White Hats are choreographed as Sundance has surmised, then, in that context, the effort to request the removal of redactions will come into concert within the larger effort to bring indictments from Huber because his evidence trail is now established and redactions will no longer do harm to the prosecution’s case. There was a great deal of sturm and drang over the slow pace of sunlight despite the clear necessity to safeguard the prosecution’s evidence. Though frustrating that made sense due to the competing exigencies of congressional oversight and preservation of evidence. Soon the two factions will come into alignment. Can we coordinate with a total eclipse as well?

    Reply
  44. fobdangerclose says:
    May 23, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    Too

    Of some note:

    ? Who controls the drugs getting into Los Angles jails?

    Reply

