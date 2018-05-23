Senator Chuck Grassley Demands Page/Strzok Text Message Redactions Be Removed….

This is an interesting development. Until now, for some mysterious reason, no-one in congress has ever asked for the redactions of the Peter Strzok and Lisa Page text messages to be removed. Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley is the first politician to ask for all of the text messages without redactions.
In a letter today to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein (full pdf below), Chairman Grassley cites examples of unnecessary redactions that are in place simply to avoid the embarrassment upon the DOJ and FBI. Accordingly this is not an acceptable reason for hiding information from congress and the American people.
Based on the details within the approximately 400 pages of text messages, there is a tremendous amount of evidence that points directly to the motives and intents of the DOJ and FBI group who were conducting the operation to exonerate Hillary Clinton; and the group who was working on the surveillance operation against the Trump campaign.
Here’s the full letter from Grassley:
The first batch of text messages, approximately 350 pages, were received by the Office of Inspector General on July 20th, 2017. Those initial messages were from Lisa Page (FBI special counsel to Andrew McCabe). Those redacted messages were provided to congress in mid-December after the original Page-Strzok text messaging story broke on December 2nd, 2017. [First Batch HERE] [More Here]
The second -smaller- batch of text messages, approx 50 pages, were recovered by the OIG sometime later. The second batch filled in a missing timeline from December 2016 to May 2017, and are from the Peter Strzok side of the discussion. [Second Batch Here]
It could be surmised with the IG report on the Clinton investigation completed, the redactions toward that Clinton aspect of the corrupt FBI and DOJ endeavor are only purposeful for protecting criminal evidence.
Was it a strongly worded letter? Sorry for the snark but I am growing impatient…
Grassass is good at demanding stuff ……just don’t see any results
Grassley, Sessions, take your pick. They’re Republicans. Republicans don’t produce results… unless it supports a Democrat.
Double-take:
What led me to read “pick” with an “r” in it?
MUST have been “R”osenstein.
The bombshell is that Grassley is beginning to tell the country the story of an out of control bureaucracy. The footnote is the key, that McCabe spent $70,000.00 of our tax dollars on his conference table. But to add insult to injury, it was too big to move into his office and so he had to get a second conference table because he wanted to have ‘a meeting that is intimate.’, again at our expense.
Remember all the caterwauling about how much Trump appointees have spent on table and travel? Let’s see what the media does with this. Are we going to see photos of this table on CBS, NBC, ABC, CNN?
Grassley is a good prosecutor. You tell the story and you add some flavor to it that the jury (us) can sink our teeth into. Excellent work if I must say so myself.
The same table costs around $5,000 at Macy’s. So the markup of $65K to the government seems pretty reasonable.
Remember the $3000 toilet seats!
Some tension and sweat do not qualify as a perp walk. This remains a discussion and investigation of shiny objects. Every one are still barking like donkeys in the free air.
Grassley may cause some tension in the seditious rats but no results. Tension and some poor sleep is not a perp walk. Justice actually begins when the perp walk transforms the venue for future discussions into a court room.
Eat shit and bark at the moon.
Lock em up…………………..
Things like that happen all the time in federal offices across the country. When I worked for the prison system, every new warden remodeled his office. We had one in 1990 that spent 30k on paneling alone.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, exactly what I thought.
If only we had a free press…
Uh, sorry to be petty, but I have to ask.
What happened to the first table? The one that cost $70,000? Was there a refund on its return or did the table disappear?
Returned and credited to his personal account.
Agreed. With enthusiasm.
Ironic when you consider the “scandal” surrounding Ben Carson’s order of a conference table for twelve to stand up to heavy use. He cancelled the order and it was only $38,000 if memory serves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What is “heavy use”? Do they dance on these tabletops or use them for — other purposes? I can’t imagine why their tables would get any use heavier than an average restaurant —
Just pointing out that Congress, and congressional committees, do not prosecute nor bring indictments nor arrest people.
They take testimony and reveal information to the public so that public policy can be formulated and laws can be enacted.
So Graham and Grassley want in on FBI disclosures. No, not until the American people see. Senate Republicans are not to be trusted as they’re bought and paid for many times over; no different than the liberal Democrats. R Burr and L Graham – the most grifters ever.
Term limits, YES.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So you’d rather him NOT request the documents?
Coincidentally, I looked up the Mid-Term Election funding for Republicans:
$4 million each on average for the full 435 seats.
1.75 Billion total
Imaging the USCOC Return on “Investment” for their $400 million pay-for-play spent on the winners whose votes needed to be bought.
Serendipity: President Trump is now ELIMINATING any value from pay-for-play.
• They KNOW he’ll be linking what they take from whom to any favorable votes.
• They KNOW he’ll be fingering donors for buying votes for biased laws and spending.
• They KNOW the Administration is writing the regulations rather than donors’ lobbyists.
Same as he eliminates any future for Lobbying – both for current lobbyists and future congressional retiree lobbyists.
Then get yourself some patience. This is not about you. This is about the country.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I don’t trust Grassley. He voted to protect Mueller??
LikeLiked by 7 people
That is certainly worthy of concern. But by and large, Grassley has been second only to Nunes in aggressively pushing the FBI and DOJ to release documents that look to impugn the FBI and DOJ.
I believe that Grassley is a white hat who had long ago made some sort of pledge to support open investigation. He mistakenly believed that he was honor bound to uphold his pledge. But over the past 6 months or so, he has led some of the most effective challenges of the Deep State apparatus.
LikeLiked by 12 people
his letters and replies have helped several investigations keep from digging in the same hole.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, thank you for explaining. I saw his comment about “keeping his word” but I didn’t know what it originally referred to
I had the same feeling as you did on him! As a matter of fact I unfollowed him on Twitter and expressed to him why I was doing so. However, some Treepers rightfully pointed out that what Senator Grassley was doing could actually be beneficial not to the here and now but to any future Special Counselor.
Senator Grassley has been an incredible advocate when it comes to this aspect of his work. He doesn’t mince his words as is not politically correct which I admire. He is the only Republican Senator that I consider to be a White Hat.
I shared this with you because you may want to consider it and hopefully it may change your perception of him.
LikeLiked by 15 people
I don’t trust the Senate!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Think you are mistaken regarding the purpose of that vote….don’t forget, the investigation can also be focused on the Democrats. It was a political procedure move.
LikeLiked by 2 people
OOps Liked by mistake. I will eat my hat and kettle full of crow if SC goes after any dem.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chuck is a good, Christian man. Sure he has an ego, a constituency (big agro), and lobbyists paying him. But he is a good man
I disagree with him about immigration, as I do with my son-in-law, a lobbyist. Oh well!
They’re still both upstanding, wonderful men.
Framegate. I like that. Didn’t President Trump give a silver frame to the Obama’s as a parting gift? Symbolic I would say.
HA ! That would be hysterical if that was the real reason for the gift !
Was that the Tiffany gift that b*tch Michelle pretended was so tacky?
It’s like the cuff links gave Rod Ro a few weeks ago! He is the GOAT troll.
What are the chances that Carter Page was himself the earliest spy planted into the Trump campaign. We know he was an FBI informant. He worked in tandem with Stefan Halper. Page would refer campaign people to Halper and Halper would “dirty them up.” Then, when the time was right, Page was used by the FBI, now as a “suspected Russian agent,” so they could go to the FISA court for approval to do counter-intelligence surveillance on Page and all his contacts. Doesn’t get any more dirty than this.
LikeLiked by 8 people
obvious question as to how he went from UCE to foreign agent in a matter of months, and to avoid prosecution as a foreign agent or not be caught in a lie. How?
LikeLiked by 3 people
or the FBI/CIA hid his involvement
I believe that’s exactly what happened.
Been saying…Page and Papadopolus…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I read several months ago-sorry I don’t remember where, that Papadopoulos at one time worked for Shillary. I have always been suspicious of him! Has anyone else heard this’ll?
Good deductions!
Just posted this on the last thread. Summarizing, Trump had just cleaned up after Super Tues on 3/15. Trumps foreign policy team appears to have solidified after his really bad interview with Mika on 3/16/2016 to the public announcement on 3/21/2016. Sessions had been fielding all foreign policy questions up to that time.
Page introduced himself to Cox as wanting to work for the campaign, who bounced his name to Sam Clovis.
I’d love to get the date of that first introduction.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is true that some people just love conspiracies. You know our mentor sundance doesn’t share your views on Page?
I would add he is suing these perps to clear his name. Of course that could be another “head fake.”
She represents the Uranium One whistleblower who 1) kept copious notes for 7 years?, 2) wore a wire with the Russians, and 3) received an FBI award.
Then he blew the whistle, they claimed he had a drinking problem and was after money.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Have Ms. Toensing explain how Mr. Page transformed from an FBI asset to an FBI target in 4 months time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m pretty sure VSG and Toensing are aware of this putative anomaly.
One note, Toensing and their firm representing Clovis is why Joe diGenova cannot work with the Trump team. Conflict of interest. (still don’t understand why diGenova can’t get a Clovis release for just him to work for Trump as long as there are no direct conflicts, but that’s one of the few ethical boundaries of the legal profession.)
We need every single nugget we can get our hands on. The truth has got to come out. All of it!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Alternating between hope and a sense of futility…so much info still to be released and the Swamp and their willing minions in the MSM are slow walking everything they can.
Still can’t be sure who is a White Hat and who is NOT (other than the obvious examples of Adm. Rogers/IG Horowitz in the first group and Brennan/Clapper/Lynch/Rice in the latter)
Really do have other things to do but find myself popping on here constantly looking for updates. Thank you Sundance – you are doing amazing work and when all of this comes out, you will deserve much of the credit for making the information available and understandable!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Of course, Nunes is right up there with Admiral Rogers among the White Hat group. That’s why the left hates him so much.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Yes, absolutely – I should have included him in the White Hat list!
LikeLiked by 1 person
New Speaker of the House! Or new FBI Dir. (you don’t need to be an attorney). It would be an awesome troll move by VSG.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ooh, I love the idea of Nunes as FBI director! That would really send the Dims (and the propaganda arm of the Dim party) into orbit! That would be the most excellent troll move of all time!
The only problem would be that Gov. Moonbeam might get to appoint a temporary replacement for Nunes. And you can be sure that Moonbeam would appoint a flaming liberal.
Big picture is until elite/ex FBI /DoJ/CIA are charged President Trump is playing defence.
Charges will discredit those organisations and Mueller.
Hurry up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
70,000.00 dollar conference table, and they tried to ruin Ben Carson and Scott Pruitt for something that costs much less. ..HAH! Arrogance and corruption coupled with hypocrisy says it all about these evil POS.
If Rosenstein is one minute late throw him in jail.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My guess is he’s out by the weekend.
I hope you get some royalties. Lol. Well done.
Awesome!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Super! Turtles one of my 60’s favorites. They played live once for a college dance with another great group – Gary Pucket and the Union Gap!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oops! Comment should go with Turtles song below.
“Imagine texting you, I do
I text throughout the day and night, I like to write
To text out to the girl I screw and not my wife
Still texting together”
Laugh out loud funny !
In a letter today to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein (full pdf below), Chairman Grassley cites examples of unnecessary redactions that are in place simply to avoid the embarrassment upon the DOJ and FBI. ”
____________________
99% of ALL ‘redactions’ to government documents, in history, have nothing at all to do with national security, and have EVERYTHING to do with avoiding embarrassment and/or lawlessness by our government.
Maybe 99.9%.
Raw sewage into a treatment plant is 99.9% pure water, same as soap.
A brief observation from experience gleaned a long time ago in an agency/department not involved in the instant mess.
Redactions in material released to the public are governed by the Freedom of Information and Privacy Acts. When redacting publicly released information, an agency must … must identify the specific basis for doing so from a list of legitimate, statutorily defined choices – i.e., information related to an ongoing criminal investigation will be labelled “7A” or “D3” or some such (not the actual designations, I forget those now).
Obviously, these rules don’t apply as exactly in releases to Congress, but that is the “privilege log” that the letter refers to – i.e., list the page and line of the redaction and specify what (statutorily-defined) privilege you are using to justify withholding the information.
Grab the popcorn, indeed.
Thanks for this insight. Very informative. It seems that having a log of the reasons for redactions should give insight into the actions of both Jeff Sessions and Prosecutor John Huber.
There are a couple of questions that might arise from such a tell. Is it good to alert criminal targets as to the extent of criminal investigations? If it is not, might John Lausch employ creative ways to protect redactions? If that were to occur, might that just perpetuate the continued frustration on the part of Congress to conduct oversight (and frustration for the public who wants to know WTH our government has been up to)?
I’m sure more questions might arise. But these seem like some of the first questions that might be considered. Any further insight would be appreciated.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sorry so brief, but I need to get to my evening walk,
1) The criminals are probably well aware already that they are in the crosshairs of an ongoing investigation, but I’ve never been an AUSA/state prosecutor, so I don’t know how this interaction would play out. For Federal FOIA/PA, you don’t have to say what or who is being investigated, just that there is criminal investigation that would be affected.
2) Protecting “personal privacy” can always be used widely.
3) The basis for the redactions would likely inform Congress and their investigators, so they might not be as frustrated. The public? It’s one thing to build a murder case where you have the dead body, the murder weapon, and a video of what happened. It’s another to build a corruption case (remember, the definition of bribes/graft has been restricted by SCOTUS recently) where you have to show not just $$ from A –> B, but that A had the intent to commit a crime. That’s doubly true where everyone involved is a species of weasel to whom speaking with a forked tongue comes naturally – that bill I passed to help my longtime friend the dentist? I’m just very concerned about good dentistry, not the junkets and hookers and cash he provided.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Once again, whatever happened to that criminal referral? Does it even matter if Horowitz includes criminal referrals in his report? (which by the way he won’t)
Criminal referrals will not be in the report. They will come separately after the report is issued. Refer back to the McCabe report and referral that came after.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Two referrals for McCabe and nothing has happened.
LikeLike
I want to know what’s up with the criminal referral too. Maybe it has to wait bc other criminal referrals would be compromised if McCabes was acted on.
I just don’t know. But it does keep alive the question as to whether it will ever actually happen. This is high intensify stuff so we’re all on edge and can become less willing to wait,..at least thats me.
VSG will NEVER EVER allow this to happen. He know these people have to be buried or they’ll be back.
Hoping this happens. I just want to see if they used the “A” word.
“As one example of redacted material, in a text message produced to the Committee, the price of Andrew McCabe’s $70,000 conference table was redacted.”
____________________
That *&^%#$*^@#%&!.
LikeLiked by 6 people
That conference table should be SOLD at auction TOMORROW, along with who knows how many TRILLIONS of similar abuse and waste throughout our government, and that money should be repatriated to We the People.
And there is no such thing as a $70,000 conference table for a bureaucrat, and the company who SOLD that desk damn well knows it, the fraud and abuse was a two-way street, and the people who sold that conference table need to be exposed as well.
ALL of them, EVERYBODY who has taken advantage of We the People, expose them ALL, prosecute as many as possible, and CONFISCATE their assets under DJT’s Executive Order of 12/21/17 targeting corruption, in order to GET OUR MONEY BACK.
LikeLiked by 6 people
At work we had a large 50 person conference room refurbished. The old V-graph screens were torn out and replace with a large screen, new ceiling for the projector and new lights, A/C re-worked, new carpet, a sound system, new phone system, new chairs…same table, which had to be removed in sections since it was so large. Overall cost was less than $50K. I would have shot someone if they had tried to spend so much on a freaking table.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maybe it was an illegal or restricted species of wood, e.g. Ebony or Mahogany…
Better yet, with ivory inlays…
(And autographed by Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson 😉 )…
I want to know the relationship between the “seller” and McCabe! Son-in-law? Brother?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Possible. DC and NY people have expensive tastes.
“DC and NY people have expensive tastes.”
Especially when it is TAXPAYER’S money. Their own money ? not so much ; )
Makes me wonder if there was some kickback involved in that amount.
Let’s hope someone checks with the Vendor who sold that table.
Make the Vendor show that they have charged the same amount for the same table, to other buyers.
Is McCabe stupid enough to have engaged in engineering kickbacks on agency purchases?
Mmm…yeah, I think so.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They ONLY reason to redact the amount, is that they KNEW people would be angry about that kind of money being spent. The want to redact anything they think will anger an already angered ” Employer”. The American people that keep getting stuck with the bill are at a fever pitch anger…
Come out, it MUST
LikeLiked by 3 people
Redline: Drain out, it will!
Within the texts the office buddies often refer to emails.
Maybe I haven’t been paying sufficiently close attention, but have those emails been addressed in Sundance’s analyses?
If not, has there been any revelation about those emails as to who has copies, such as Horowitz / Huber?
I do not recall seeing them mentioned as the subject of any Congressional Oversight Committees’ requests for unreacted copies. I did a quick search but came up empty.
All we can do is wait for this to develop.
I don’t think so. We should have all department email.
The controversy is whether we captured any of their instant messages, and any of their private gmail “draft” correspondence, very tricky.
And did we tap the private phones and other electronic devices of the “small group”? I sure hope so!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hopefully Horowitz got other FBI official phones and burner phones downloaded. Lots to look forward to…we pray to the Lord…
Can our top spooks track burner phones?
I wonder about the long time needed for IG report #1. If it is a MOAB, if other reports are in the queue, if he us tracking these criminals, great!
If he is plodding along, not assertive … oh well, more of the same.
“Burner” phones are nothing special. They transmit/receive on the same frequencies as other phones, etc.
And they are vulnerable to MitM “virtual” cellphone towers, NSA (and other) spying, etc.
They are not the be-all, end-all that the YSM is portraying them to be…
Do we have ALL the Strzok / Page texts? I don’t think so!
Around April 26th we were supposed to have a MOAB – the remainder of the 45,000 – 50,000 texts.
**We only got 50 new pages!** No MOAB.
At 10 texts a page, that’s 500 texts; even at 20 texts a page, that’s only 1,000 texts.
Originally we got about 350 pages (some sources say 384 pages).
Total count: at 400 pages x 20 texts page, that’s 8,000 texts, only 20% of the total texts released.
Am I wrong?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Public will never see all…
many are being held by Horowitz as evidence
jmho
This Kabuki is getting on my last nerve.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How much longer do we have to wait until the dozens of coup plotters are brought before public hearings? The unbelievably slow pace is maddening.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
SD wtore:
“This is an interesting development. Until now, for some mysterious reason, no-one in congress has ever asked for the redactions of the Peter Strzok and Lisa Page text messages to be removed. ”
————-
Easy to understand. PDJT/Sessions weren’t ready for this information to come out.
If anyone can’t see how the noose (info on black hats) has been and is slowly tightening around the cabal and it’s MSM enablers….trapping them with every narrative shift as the public becomes more and more informed, more and more curious and wanting more information….then one wonders if such a person ever will.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Have to agree with you…
Operation Anaconda?
LikeLiked by 2 people
FGC….yes, there are those who will never understand and do nothing except complain.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, there is a reason for the drip, drip, drip,
Civil unrest is coming…be careful Treepers and God Bless.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No it isn’t. MAGA is for everyone. By-and-large Americans instinctively know it. Yes, the teevee convinces a few otherwise, but the dim base really isn’t very big and their idealogy is so grotesque that resorting to trickery, flim-flam, and outright lies has been their only strategy to hide the truth of who/what they are.
LikeLiked by 3 people
All well and good …
… but that won’t necessarily prevent elements of The Left from sending their Antifa and BLM rioters into the streets if they think it’s to their advantage.
Or even capriciously, even if they recognize that it’s not entirely advantageous. Just to f#ck things up. The long-term Marxist march to the great “Revolution”, that kinda thing.
The “moderate” or “sensible” people in the Dem party are not the same people who can and would pull the trigger.
The problem with your “analysis” woohoowee is that everyone doesn’t know that MAGA is for them….expect disruptions in transport depending on how this “rolls out”. Better to have it and not need it than need it and not have it.
LikeLike
Watched OAN news tonight and it’s one unhinged violent act after another. People having Mother’s Day brunch in a nice restaurant and having drinks thrown in their face, a car being bashed in with a baseball bat, a woman accusing a police officer that stopped her for a traffic violation for rape (forgot there was a body cam)…yes, civil unrest and unprovoked personal violent attacks…be very alert.
MS-13 aren’t the only animals out there.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ozero tried his best to push us into civil unrest…and we kept our cool and didn’t fall for it.
Martial Law under the O-regime would have been a nightmare.
Ozero gave himself supreme powers…over everything…through a series of EO’s that would kick in “in the event of a crisis”.
The Deep Left wing of the D-party may try to create chaos in any number of ways, to distract from their wrongdoing being finally exposed…
But they won’t like us when we get angry.
You know Wheatie I worried about that (martial law) right up to the very last day Obama was in office. I was scared he was gonna pull a fast slick move and do something to retain power! It wasn’t beyond the realm of possibility, just look what they tried to pull off with the scheme team!
Congress requests or demands, expresses some mild frustration when slow walked or ignored. Time drips by, the stone walling continues, and the distractions dissipate any urgency.
It is so obvious that the objective is to buy time till the mid terms and hope for a blue wave of any appreciable dimension. In the meanwhile, the MSM grimly diffuse any seriousness and have ample time to construct a counter narrative.
The IG report itself has no fangs, and regardless of damning conclusions allows the cabal to deflect and reconstruct their image as defenders of tradition. It will just be diluted to appear as politics as usual.
Huber will have all the weight on his shoulders, and the swamp hasn’t even begun to destroy his character and credibility yet. Sessions as usual remains an undefined enigma, and only will surface after the fact. Then, no one knows for sure what action (if any) he takes.
All the daily revelations of deep state malignancy are only teasing indications of deep state contempt until the guilty parties are actually made to pay the fullest penalties under law.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Meanwhile Mueller advances toward his goal.
Yes he is still in business and focused on the target. There”s no telling what he might resort to given what he’s already done. I can’t help but think he’s going to pull something else out of his bag of tricks. Soon Huber wil go public and we will have the spectacle of dueling prosecutors pitching horseshoes and the fate of the nation and the world turning on who gets the first ringer. I do not like these odds. Mueller should be shut down. God speed.
Like many of you, I’m pessimistic. Yet I’ve seen video today of the President and he seems to be somewhat calm. Able to display his usual juggling act where he acts & comments on multiple items in the news. Immigration, Korea…etc.
He mentions the spying (calling it that) but not in an angry way. Frustrating for us who are eager for results. It just seems like he knows things are going his way right now. Listened to DiGenova some today and he seems to be at ease also. Joking with Howie on Newsmax.
Anybody here from Centerville Virginia btw ?
Our impatience doesn’t help the president and the Good Guys at all.
Channel those bad feelz into MAGA midterms!
Is Freekin Gitmo ready yet?
LikeLike
Thanks for this posting, Elana. Praying Medic mentions Sundance quite a bit in this one, but the real message is at the end…unity, not division. Stop the squabbling, the name calling, etc. we are all wotking to MAGA, to trust Trump’s plan and leadership and it does not help to constantly post negative comments.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lot’s of movement since IG draft is done.
I think the report will give congress a lot to request and fight over and I think DOJ will be much more open as they mostly tried to protect the IG investigation.
Further news on Gateway Pundit on Stefan Halper, and pay to play/Clinton Foundation revelations on emails.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/05/breaking-fbi-spy-stefan-halper-may-have-bled-info-into-hillarys-phony-dossier/
BREAKING: FBI Spy Stefan Halper May Have Bled Info Into Hillary’s Phony Dossier by Cristina Laila May 23, 2018
Hill sources are saying the FBI spy who infiltrated Donald Trump’s campaign in 2016, Stefan Halper bled information into Hillary’s phony dossier, reported Paul Sperry……If Stefan Halper bled info into Hillary’s dossier as sources are claiming it will destroy the left’s claims the informat was purely working “to protect Trump from the Russians”.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/05/sekulow-we-have-uncovered-thousands-of-docs-showing-pay-to-play-between-hillary-state-department-and-clinton-foundation/
Jay Sekulow @JaySekulow
The @ACLJ just uncovered a stunning revelation about the extent to which the #Clinton State Department colluded with the #ClintonFoundation. You need to read this to believe it. https://aclj.us/2x73Ot5
“It Was a Favor Factory: Deep State Forced to Turn Thousands of Clinton-Era State Department Emails…
We have just uncovered a stunning revelation about the extent to which the Clinton State Department colluded with the Clinton Foundation. Despite what…”
aclj.org
On Stefan Halper, I think it useful to revisit the October Surprise he was accused of playing a role in for the ReaganBush campaign in 1980. I know many Treepers are strong Reagan fans, and the evidence of impropriety undermines the legitimacy of the 1980 election, but there was plenty of stink that a CIA related team illegally negotiated with Iran to delay hostage release until after the election, which would have given Carter a bump, in exchange for promise to (also illegally) supply them weapons, fulfilled via the Iran Contra affair. Wikipedia gives an account, good as a starting place: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/October_Surprise_conspiracy_theory
If true, turning to Halper to undermine Trump’s campaign would have been deep state standard operating procedure.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is what we need… come on Congress. This all makes sense, that FBI members need to be called up, rather than act as whistleblowers, (where they will be bludgeoned to death). Come on guys, take the blatant hint! These guys are begging you to just ask – and they shall deliver https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-23/rank-and-file-fbi-agents-sickened-comey-and-mccabe-want-come-forward-and-testify
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow, Senator Grassley writes a lot of letters.
LikeLike
GREATLY appreciated. Some of the most useful info that exists, esp given our “journalists”
WOW ! This is yuge . Finally someone in authority is demanding unredacted communications , and / or the reasons for the redactions , and also the reasons for the communications to remain redacted . This knee-caps the conspirators by exposing their self-serving motivations for both the redactions and the illegitimate justifications for keeping the redactions . They must comply , or demonstrate that they have lawful and legitimate reasons for all of the redactions . They are caught on the horns of a dilemma : if they reveal the truth , the truth will damn them , but if they invent excuses for hiding the truth , the hiding will damn them . These efforts by Grassley came at just the right time , while new and compelling evidence about spygate is becoming known to the public . Three cheers for all of the good guys . The best is yet to come . Patience , Grasshopper . Another great thing is the way in which it has become increasingly obvious that all of our enemies are sitting on the same branch , waiting for that branch to be cut off , or fall off due all of the dead weight . Glory to God in the highest .
LikeLiked by 2 people
Intercesser, that “sitting on the same branch” is a great analogy. Hard to tell one from the other now.
They probably needed to keep the $70,000 cost of a conference table redacted because the narrative would clash with the press simultaneously giving Sec. Carson h-ll for a $31,000 dining table set.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bingo!
We are being played here. Comey and Mueller has done damage to this country just because their ego got hurt. These are criminals masquerading as law enforcer.
The swamp creatures are playing for time. They plan to rig the midterm elections, get majorities and bury the investigations before they get rid of Trump and continue the pursuit of their childish fantasies of a communist happy rabbit land where everyone lives in bliss.
LikeLiked by 1 person
if Grassley doesn’t get satisfaction, his only recourse is to push for contempt/impeachment of these officials
otherwise, he looks like a chump
Trump doesn’t send letters requesting things, does he?
Letters look weak.
All these demands for unredacted documents tell me that these guys don’t have any faith there is serious indictments coming.
I am sure they have been told to back off because it might jeopardize case building and prosecutions; they waited, waited, waited………….and now they are pressing forward with transparency and demands for a Special Prosecutor.
Read the tea leaves folks. 468 days since we got the AG we wanted and not a single arrest.
LikeLike
No. They look like information, just like Trump tweets.
You could say the same thing about him–and people do. “Why doesn’t Trump —?” [fill in blank with arrest, build wall, whatever]
Not helpful.
No time line
No list
No way to leave Obama off or out!
Obama’s name has to be added
None of it matters unless the head of this snake is in the spotlight!
So the redaction with the “WH running this” is “Liz”? Who is she?
If the actions of the White Hats are choreographed as Sundance has surmised, then, in that context, the effort to request the removal of redactions will come into concert within the larger effort to bring indictments from Huber because his evidence trail is now established and redactions will no longer do harm to the prosecution’s case. There was a great deal of sturm and drang over the slow pace of sunlight despite the clear necessity to safeguard the prosecution’s evidence. Though frustrating that made sense due to the competing exigencies of congressional oversight and preservation of evidence. Soon the two factions will come into alignment. Can we coordinate with a total eclipse as well?
Too
Of some note:
? Who controls the drugs getting into Los Angles jails?
