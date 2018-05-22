Wow – Former Trump Campaign Aide Michael Caputo Expands: U.S. Government Agency Attempted To Give Him Hillary Clinton Emails…

Posted on May 22, 2018 by

Explosive.  Former Trump campaign aide Michael Caputo appeared on Fox News moments ago with stunning statements.  According to Caputo a contractor with a government agency was attempting to pass to him, through an intermediary, Hillary Clinton emails; and the intermediary reached out to Caputo to inform him therein.

In hindsight, Caputo now suggests the “contractor of the government agency” was attempting to set him up -and by extension the Trump campaign- in a sting operation similar to the recently revealed “Crossfire Hurricane” operation conducted by CIA operative Stefan Halper through Carter Page and George Papadopoulos.  WATCH:

.

This could have massive ramifications.  Apparently the intermediary is willing to go on record explaining the contact from the government agency and the contractor therein.  Additionally, according to Caputo, he has already informed the Mueller investigation of these contacts and apparently the Special Counsel is attempting to hide the evidence.

 

373 Responses to Wow – Former Trump Campaign Aide Michael Caputo Expands: U.S. Government Agency Attempted To Give Him Hillary Clinton Emails…

Older Comments
  1. Donzo says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    So the Demms obtained info from their own server to make it look like Russia’s doing so they could entrap Caputo and possibly others with the info. I wouldn’t be surprised to find out that “our” own IC attacked the server. What is the real reason the FBI never obtained a warrant for the.server when it was the single most crucial piece of evidence of possible intrusion by a foreign entity? Foreign my A$$!

    Like

    Reply
  2. Electra says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    Jack Posobiec at OANN is reporting that the government agency purported to be the source of the offered emails, was the NSA. Of course, this was probably false. http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/05/posobiec-at-oann-second-informant-claimed-to-be-nsa/

    Like

    Reply
