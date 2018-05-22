Speaker Paul Ryan Discusses DOJ and FBI Investigation – U.S. Attorney John Huber, and Serious FISA Abuse…

In a press conference earlier today a reporter asked Speaker of the House Paul Ryan about yesterday’s meeting with President Trump, DOJ and FBI officials and the requests by key congressional oversight committee leadership. [Video at 15:03]

An interesting emphasis appears in Ryan’s reply. Note in the response from Speaker Ryan he refers to the prosecutorial authority of U.S. Attorney John Huber and also the important issues surrounding FISA abuse. [Prompted, just hit play]

.

As we have outlined since early 2017, it is the: unlawful FISA(702) search query issues; the prior investigation by NSA Director Mike Rogers; the admissions by the DOJ-NSD and FBI; and the fraudulent FISA court application (Carter Page) which lay at the heart of everything that took place within the spying and surveillance operation.

Everything that happened AFTER April 2017 in the spying and surveillance of the Trump campaign, happened downstream. All activity, including the counterintelligence operation, the Steele Dossier, the need for Stefan Halper (agent provocateur), the FISA warrant on Carter Page, everything…. all of that action was downstream consequences from Mike Rogers building the FISA dam to shut down contractor use of the NSA and FBI databases.

I’ll explain more later.

