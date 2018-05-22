Speaker Paul Ryan Discusses DOJ and FBI Investigation – U.S. Attorney John Huber, and Serious FISA Abuse…

In a press conference earlier today a reporter asked Speaker of the House Paul Ryan about yesterday’s meeting with President Trump, DOJ and FBI officials and the requests by key congressional oversight committee leadership. [Video at 15:03]

An interesting emphasis appears in Ryan’s reply. Note in the response from Speaker Ryan he refers to the prosecutorial authority of U.S. Attorney John Huber and also the important issues surrounding FISA abuse.  [Prompted, just hit play]

As we have outlined since early 2017, it is the: unlawful FISA(702) search query issues; the prior investigation by NSA Director Mike Rogers; the admissions by the DOJ-NSD and FBI; and the fraudulent FISA court application (Carter Page) which lay at the heart of everything that took place within the spying and surveillance operation.

Everything that happened AFTER April 2017 in the spying and surveillance of the Trump campaign, happened downstream.  All activity, including the counterintelligence operation, the Steele Dossier, the need for Stefan Halper (agent provocateur), the FISA warrant on Carter Page, everything…. all of that action was downstream consequences from Mike Rogers building the FISA dam to shut down contractor use of the NSA and FBI databases.

I’ll explain more later.

30 Responses to Speaker Paul Ryan Discusses DOJ and FBI Investigation – U.S. Attorney John Huber, and Serious FISA Abuse…

  1. Everywhereguy says:
    May 22, 2018 at 4:57 pm

    The walls continue closing in on the 2016 Vast Left Wing Conspiracy…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. billrla says:
    May 22, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    Speaker Ryan is a lame duck, and also, lame.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. DanO64 says:
    May 22, 2018 at 4:59 pm

    It’s OVER. They lost. Clapper is on the VIEW! The VIEW! Really. In the gutter now.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  4. JK says:
    May 22, 2018 at 4:59 pm

    That should be after April 2016, not 2017, right ?

    Like

    Reply
  5. Gil says:
    May 22, 2018 at 4:59 pm

    I do believe something here in SA, began his wind down of his career. He should defer or get caught up in it further.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. perpetuaofcarthage says:
    May 22, 2018 at 5:00 pm

    Sundance — Please do explain more later.

    Like

    Reply
  7. Ziiggii says:
    May 22, 2018 at 5:00 pm

    I didn’t know “WE THE PEOPLE” = “We in Congress”….🤔 hmm, learn something new everyday!

    Like

    Reply
  8. BooKemDannO says:
    May 22, 2018 at 5:01 pm

    Agree completely!! iv’e noticed on any reporting they always seem to skip the beginning portion of the abuse! i usually end up yelling at the tv…..”your so off base!! start reading CTH to get your story straight!!!”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • beach lover says:
      May 22, 2018 at 5:06 pm

      I’m so glad to hear others yell at their TV also. This whole thing is trying my sanity. I used to be such a calm nice person!

      Like

      Reply
      • billrla says:
        May 22, 2018 at 5:10 pm

        beach lover: Do yourself a favor and cut the cord. Stop inviting those cretins into your head. Do it. Cut the cord.

        Like

        Reply
  9. Craig W. Gordon says:
    May 22, 2018 at 5:01 pm

    When do we see people indicted? Hilliarys, Brennan, Comey, and Bo homes raided? This year? Next year? Never? Asking for a friend.

    Like

    Reply
  10. Pam says:
    May 22, 2018 at 5:01 pm

    Since we know that Huber actually has the ability to prosecute said individuals within the investigation, then there is absolutely no need for a second special council. Period.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. JP says:
    May 22, 2018 at 5:02 pm

    Who cares what ryan says. It is lies and BS!

    Like

    Reply
  12. deepdivemaga says:
    May 22, 2018 at 5:06 pm

    “I’ll explain more later”

    I believe what you’re saying is.. After Adm. Rogers stepped in, exposed, and essentially “shut down” the abuse by corrupt DOJ/FBI & ex-intel operatives going on within the FISA queries, the Black Hats needed a way to reach around this newly built “dam”.

    Interesting.. Perhaps this is where the 5-eyes Intelligence alliance (FYEY) comes into play? Is that correct? Perhaps that is why Hillary was in New Zealand? Alexander Downer is Australian as well..

    Could this all tie into your theory about Saudi Arabia and their “Intelligence Ball”?

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/01/29/imagine-you-are-not-a-politician-yet-you-are-running-for-the-presidency/

    Sundance.. you are simply incredible mate. God Bless you and your insight.

    Like

    Reply
  13. Ray Runge says:
    May 22, 2018 at 5:07 pm

    SO, the “FISA Dam” constructed by Rogers would be constructed to meet specific needs that would deter the actions of contractors already consulting with the NSA and FBI databases.

    I am thinking Mr. Rogers has good information about the people/contrators that pre April 2017 were able to use the data. HAs Mr. Rogers informed the IG about the outside people in particular? And, because the people ore outside the government, would this shield them from the OIG investigation?

    Like

    Reply
  14. Mncpo(ret) says:
    May 22, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    The FISA court is the nexus to everything. They really thought they were so invincible they could do anything and get away with it, they had for years. All it took was one honorable man, Adm Rogers to blow a huge hole in their plans. God Bless That Man.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. DanO64 says:
    May 22, 2018 at 5:09 pm

    Clapper on the View: We weren’t spying on Trump, we were spying on the spies spying on Trump. That is his story. He said Trump should be happy they infiltrated his campaign to protect him from the Russian.

    Like

    Reply
  16. beach lover says:
    May 22, 2018 at 5:09 pm

    I don’t understand why people are jumping all over Ryan. Did you even listen to the clip? In this case he is actually stating facts clearly. We need to stop and take our help when we get it!

    Like

    Reply
  17. Zimbalistjunior says:
    May 22, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    Not to go off topic but SD if you want to post an example of a man who knows his facts and can convey them quickly and devastatingly please find Matt gaetz on Jake tapper today.

    Like

    Reply

