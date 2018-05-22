Speaker Paul Ryan Discusses DOJ and FBI Investigation – U.S. Attorney John Huber, and Serious FISA Abuse…

In a press conference earlier today a reporter asked Speaker of the House Paul Ryan about yesterday’s meeting with President Trump, DOJ and FBI officials and the requests by key congressional oversight committee leadership. [Video at 15:03]
An interesting emphasis appears in Ryan’s reply. Note in the response from Speaker Ryan he refers to the prosecutorial authority of U.S. Attorney John Huber and also the important issues surrounding FISA abuse. [Prompted, just hit play]
.
As we have outlined since early 2017, it is the: unlawful FISA(702) search query issues; the prior investigation by NSA Director Mike Rogers; the admissions by the DOJ-NSD and FBI; and the fraudulent FISA court application (Carter Page) which lay at the heart of everything that took place within the spying and surveillance operation.
Everything that happened AFTER April 2017 in the spying and surveillance of the Trump campaign, happened downstream. All activity, including the counterintelligence operation, the Steele Dossier, the need for Stefan Halper (agent provocateur), the FISA warrant on Carter Page, everything…. all of that action was downstream consequences from Mike Rogers building the FISA dam to shut down contractor use of the NSA and FBI databases.
I’ll explain more later.
The walls continue closing in on the 2016 Vast Left Wing Conspiracy…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Speaker Ryan is a lame duck, and also, lame.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s OVER. They lost. Clapper is on the VIEW! The VIEW! Really. In the gutter now.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Clapper’s doubling down on stupid & going on Rachel Maddow later today too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That should be after April 2016, not 2017, right ?
LikeLike
I do believe something here in SA, began his wind down of his career. He should defer or get caught up in it further.
LikeLiked by 6 people
If that isn’t the perfect representation of the ultimate, “Oh shoot!” moment I don’t know what is.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes im sure he didnt know what to say just after that. How do you ask for a fresh pair of shorts in Arabic? 😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Indeed. It looks like a moment of utter capitulation. 😂😂😂
LikeLike
I love this photo! Especially seeing Nunez behind Ryan 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
OH my gosh…I didn’t even see Nunes. Thank you. Oh isn’t this a beautiful photo!!!! 😂
LikeLike
I think they told him what they had on him. Ryan’s leaving is an option: leave or be forced out disgracefully.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was my thought as well! See my post below
LikeLike
Sundance — Please do explain more later.
LikeLike
I didn’t know “WE THE PEOPLE” = “We in Congress”….🤔 hmm, learn something new everyday!
LikeLike
Agree completely!! iv’e noticed on any reporting they always seem to skip the beginning portion of the abuse! i usually end up yelling at the tv…..”your so off base!! start reading CTH to get your story straight!!!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m so glad to hear others yell at their TV also. This whole thing is trying my sanity. I used to be such a calm nice person!
LikeLike
beach lover: Do yourself a favor and cut the cord. Stop inviting those cretins into your head. Do it. Cut the cord.
LikeLike
When do we see people indicted? Hilliarys, Brennan, Comey, and Bo homes raided? This year? Next year? Never? Asking for a friend.
LikeLike
Since we know that Huber actually has the ability to prosecute said individuals within the investigation, then there is absolutely no need for a second special council. Period.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Who cares what ryan says. It is lies and BS!
LikeLike
“I’ll explain more later”
I believe what you’re saying is.. After Adm. Rogers stepped in, exposed, and essentially “shut down” the abuse by corrupt DOJ/FBI & ex-intel operatives going on within the FISA queries, the Black Hats needed a way to reach around this newly built “dam”.
Interesting.. Perhaps this is where the 5-eyes Intelligence alliance (FYEY) comes into play? Is that correct? Perhaps that is why Hillary was in New Zealand? Alexander Downer is Australian as well..
Could this all tie into your theory about Saudi Arabia and their “Intelligence Ball”?
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/01/29/imagine-you-are-not-a-politician-yet-you-are-running-for-the-presidency/
Sundance.. you are simply incredible mate. God Bless you and your insight.
LikeLike
The insurance plan.
LikeLike
SO, the “FISA Dam” constructed by Rogers would be constructed to meet specific needs that would deter the actions of contractors already consulting with the NSA and FBI databases.
I am thinking Mr. Rogers has good information about the people/contrators that pre April 2017 were able to use the data. HAs Mr. Rogers informed the IG about the outside people in particular? And, because the people ore outside the government, would this shield them from the OIG investigation?
LikeLike
The FISA court is the nexus to everything. They really thought they were so invincible they could do anything and get away with it, they had for years. All it took was one honorable man, Adm Rogers to blow a huge hole in their plans. God Bless That Man.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Clapper on the View: We weren’t spying on Trump, we were spying on the spies spying on Trump. That is his story. He said Trump should be happy they infiltrated his campaign to protect him from the Russian.
LikeLike
Ya gotta give em credit. These fools are great liars!
LikeLike
I don’t understand why people are jumping all over Ryan. Did you even listen to the clip? In this case he is actually stating facts clearly. We need to stop and take our help when we get it!
LikeLike
beach lover: Ryan lost me at “hello.”
LikeLike
Not to go off topic but SD if you want to post an example of a man who knows his facts and can convey them quickly and devastatingly please find Matt gaetz on Jake tapper today.
LikeLike