Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Discusses China, Trade, ZTE, Suspended Tariffs and NAFTA….

Economic security is national security. “Economic growth, national security, those are the Presidents’ two most important priorities” ~ Secretary Mnuchin.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discusses the ongoing trade negotiation with China and the specifics of sector-by-sector agreements in principle. The overall approach by the Trump administration is to balance the trade relationship through opening of Chinese markets to U.S. exports and retain stability within U.S. manufacturing sectors.
The dragon is in the details…. and that’s where you find slayer-Secretary Wilbur Ross!
After over a year of discussions and structured way-points, China came into last weeks U.S. trade talks with outstretched steel fists. The delegation they sent to the negotiating table were some of the most loyal and die-hard communist leaders within their national economic team.
It was obvious China is projecting its interests in dragon-mode knowing they are dealing with an entirely different administration than they faced before.
President Trump uses the point of “deficits” because it has a familiar catch and understanding with the U.S. audience. However, President Trump knows the real issue is the amount of domestic production -vs- the amount of imported foreign goods. If the Chinese team frame their analytic offers from deficit reduction pitches, the actual deals will never materialize.
President Trump, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer, and Trade Adviser Peter Navarro are looking at sector by sector trade issues. It is not simply an import-export equation; it’s about a longer outlook and more balanced and stable manufacturing base.
President Trump is not focused on enhancing interdependency models (deficits), he is looking at expanding independence models sector by sector. Can this sector thrive independent of a need for imported material (raw good, part, service or intellectual property)?
The U.S. goal is for each individual sector (goods or services) not to be necessarily dependent or co-dependent on international import. This America-first approach reduces risk exposure and enhances investment perspectives favorably toward the U.S. by creating long-term economic stability.
Thank you, Sundance for again making what can appear quite complex easy to understand. Love our team of dragon slayers, headed by our VSG PDJT.
I love that Wilber Ross is always smiling, no one else is in the above picture.
“The U.S. goal is for each individual sector (goods or services) not to be necessarily dependent or co-dependent on international import. This America-first approach reduces risk exposure and enhances investment perspectives favorably toward the U.S. by creating long-term economic stability.”
Our President certainly has done his homework on these issues. So much for the critics “No foreign policy experience”, etc. President Trump is proving to the naysayers almost on a daily basis how wrong all of them are and how much of a grasp he has on what is necessary to MAGA and keep on winning.
Is your popcorn ready?
Yep…been waiting a looong time for this winning moment.
May the Lord Protect and Bless President Trump and his MAGA Team.
Thank you, Lord, from a grateful heart.
And as always, thank you, Sundance and crew, for your excellent work here.
“Say Hello to my little friends…”
The wonderful fierce Wilburines with their new sidekick, Kuddly Koala. I love it.
Rush said today Trump’s Team won the trade talks today, easy. I got the impression the Wilburines won with a TKO in the first round. MAGA.
Go Go Go Big Ugly.
The death of the multinational corporations and banks is being negotiated. I’m so happy and proud of our VSG President Trump and his killer negotiators who will make main street America great Again.
Our America is back again.
Praise the Lord!
A government big enough to give you everything you want, is a government big enough to take away everything that you have.” – Thomas Jefferson
In much the same way, a trade relationship that is too big has the potential to hold hostage everything you have. Think about our trade with China from their perspective. They have no leverage in talks, why? It’s not just their trade surplus that makes them vulnerable to US demands but the fact that such a large portion of their economy is reliant on the US market. Likewise, why does the US have so much leverage in talks with China, the second largest economy in the world? Because we have a large economic base that operates independent of trade with them.
I think the key to this entire process is going to be facilitating trade that doesn’t merely stimulate manufacturing for the purpose of exporting, but exporting for the purpose of manufacturing. In other words, leveraging imports and exports in a way that maximizes domestic economic output for domestic consumption. I think that is also why you see the Trump team not solely focusing on reducing trade deficits, but on improving individual economic sectors that have been hardest hit or are exceptionally vulnerable (steel, auto, intellectual property, etc.), and that serve as foundations for other sectors of the economy.
This is going to be a really exciting thing to watch unfold. #MoreWinning 😀
Lots happening today and still a long day to go before the midnight posts!
Are the “trade talks” with China over? Or are we in an interim phase? Media outlets are selling it like we have struck a final comprehensive deal.
Like building a house the framing is up pending the customer wanting any more rooms added or those framed changed! Long way to go before the painter removes the last masking tape and drop clothes then comes the furniture, drapes, rugs and stuffing the pantry.
Appears we are making forward progress two steps forward one step back. I’ll take it!
I read easily a half-dozen investment newsletters and other investment-related materials each day. My library is largely contrarian but practical nevertheless. This post is right up there, among the best I’ve read on this topic.
