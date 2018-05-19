Senator Chuck Grassley Asks Rod Rosenstein if He Gave Mueller Independent FISA Authority…

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley has sent a letter (full pdf below) and list of questions to Asst. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein asking about the appointment, instructions and power of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

The primary question within the letter is: under what authority, and within what statute, is the AAG authorized to assign a counterintelligence investigation to a special counsel:

“More specifically, section 600.1 states the Attorney General “will appoint a Special Counsel when he or she determines that criminal investigation of a person or matter is warranted.” The omitted regulations do not authorize counterintelligence investigations.”

One of the questions within the letter is additionally interesting. SEE:

What an odd framework for a question.

Did Rod Rosenstein refuse to answer the question on May 18th, 2017?

Why would Senator Grassley make note of that question, and then ask that exact same question again in this letter?

If Robert Mueller has the independent autonomy to request and receive FISA surveillance warrants; against the backdrop of DOJ and FBI admissions of massive abuse of the FISA(702)(16)(17) database searches; and considering there is an actual OIG investigation into FBI conduct and engagement with the FISA court; such independent authority would be an alarming scope of power granted to the Special Counsel’s office by Rod Rosenstein.

It will be interesting to see how Rosenstein responds.  Here’s the full letter:

.

138 Responses to Senator Chuck Grassley Asks Rod Rosenstein if He Gave Mueller Independent FISA Authority…

  1. Margaret Berger says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    Is Chuck setting fire to the field to see if rosey runs out.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  2. Peter Rabbit says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    Grassley doing good work. Will see how hard it will be to get appropriate response from Rosie.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • Jedi9 says:
      May 19, 2018 at 10:11 pm

      On that note, what are the possible responses to the questions?

      A. Has something that comes off as ambiguous and open to interpretation
      B. Obfuscates with an excuse based on not revealing because of national security reasons
      C. Ignores the question altogether
      D. Sends a response that is redacted
      E. Invites Grasserly to his office to talk about it

      Ok taking bets which one it will be!

      What is your choice?

      Like

      Reply
    • Curt says:
      May 19, 2018 at 10:15 pm

      Rosenstein will NOT cooperate and will NOT provide these requested documents. There is no way Rosenstein will turn over documents that may implicate him criminally.
      NEVER! Where is Sessions? He is supposed to be the AG and should be able to exert influence in the area. Sessions is in way over his head. Rosenstein uses him like a $40 mule….

      Like

      Reply
  3. Peter Rabbit says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    Rosey.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. Melissa 🐝 (@jackieblue1967) says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    People have no idea how wide and deep it all is. Now we call it the deep state, but for decades it has been there, in various forms, growing and growing….its scary. If you have time, watch this. You will see, Obama and the Clintons, Comey, Brennan & all the others are just a few in a long line of traitors in our country, more importantly, in our government! Trump doesn’t realize just how big it all is. He is literally surrounded by the enemy. It was bad decades ago, God only knows what it is like now! I wish Trump was aware of ALL of it, maybe he really would completely clean out the swamp.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. TwoLaine says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    Drill Baby Drill!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. rvsueandcrew says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    Didn’t you mean Rod Rosenstein when you wrote “Did Robert Mueller refuse to answer the question on May 18th, 2017?’

    Whether or not, please delete my comment.

    Like

    Reply
    • Gary says:
      May 19, 2018 at 9:29 pm

      I saw that too, I think you’re right.

      Like

      Reply
    • 100% YOOPER says:
      May 19, 2018 at 9:36 pm

      It says Rod Rosenstein.

      Like

      Reply
    • Alison says:
      May 19, 2018 at 9:41 pm

      Yes; it has to be Rosenstein.

      Sundance, I am so grateful you post not only your analysus & thoughts, but you also provide us an easy way to review original documents (to the extent We, the People, are allowed to do so!!).

      Wouldn’t “journalism” be so much better if they chose to do likewise?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • rvsueandcrew says:
      May 19, 2018 at 9:46 pm

      Thanks for the correction. I didn’t mean to start a thread. Please feel free to delete.

      Like

      Reply
      • zorrorides says:
        May 19, 2018 at 9:57 pm

        RV Sue and crew, I really really tried hard not to respond. I had the right to remain silent; but I just didn’t have the ability.

        You’ve got your own thread now, babeee! May your days be blessed and vacationey all the time. Regards, Zorro

        Like

        Reply
    • Brian Baker says:
      May 19, 2018 at 9:47 pm

      Yeah, that has to be what SD meant.
      The only thing that makes sense is that Rosey answered ‘no’ when asked by Sen. Collins on May 18, 2017.
      And SINCE then, it is possible that changed for some reason and Rosey allowed Mueller to have his own FISA approval authority. OR Mueller did it on his own without the approval of Rosey?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  7. 335blues says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    What the hell is going on?
    Does anybody in the federal government have to follow our laws and the Constitution?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. motreehouse says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    Did Robert Mueller refuse to answer the question on May 18th, 2017? meant rosie here right?

    Like

    Reply
  9. Sunshine says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    “Did Robert Mueller refuse to answer the question on May 18th, 2017?”
    I think you mean Rosenstein.

    Like

    Reply
  10. The Great Kazoo says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    Trump should just make them hand over all the documents the congress requested.
    Enough of this crap!
    The writing is on the wall.
    Time to come clean.

    Unelected swamprats tried to overthrow a duly elected president, and the plan was hatched on the 7th floor of FBI headquarters.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Whitehouse Clown says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    Setting Rose up to be fired.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • blind no longer says:
      May 19, 2018 at 10:12 pm

      If he’s not being set up to be fired, he’s making him defend every decision, statement ever made and making him defend his authority to do what he has done in appointing Mueller, right down to why haven’t you reigned Mueller in. Rosy is probably sweatin a few bullets right now. Has a Special Counsel ever in the history of ever, been tasked with a counterintelligence investigation??? Rosy better have the right answers, or his azz is out the door soon!!!

      Like

      Reply
  12. bullnuke says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    It’s been a year. Why weren’t these questions asked of Rosenstein when the SC was appointed?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. thomaspain1961 says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    Grassley only asks public questions he already knows. Grassley is telegraphing to somebody.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • Gmandet17 says:
      May 19, 2018 at 9:31 pm

      Agreed – a simple text to Rod would suffice.

      Like

      Reply
    • ForGodandCountry says:
      May 19, 2018 at 9:38 pm

      Excellent point….and one that should be remembered at all times.

      Like

      Reply
    • eagledriver50 says:
      May 19, 2018 at 9:48 pm

      Ol saying goes: “Never ask a question that you know the answer too.” I do believe the Ol Rosie is about to find out just how far out on a limb he is.
      Besides, this is the finale of all this because now this is reaching to the DAG Position and there is one position left: The Attorney General itself!!! Wowza!!!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Bing says:
      May 19, 2018 at 10:11 pm

      Not that Judge Ellis needs the help, but Grassley may be telegraphing to the Judicial branch, in addition to Judge Ellis concerns the legislative branch have regarding the improper appointment and duties bestowed on the SC.

      Why no response date for RR to respond?

      Like

      Reply
  14. vikingmomsite says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    We will know if Grassley is over the target by how quickly there is pushback on him for daring to ask such questions and “risking national security” which seems to be their default line whenever someone is getting close to the truth!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  15. BooKemDannO says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    the same BS was probably done in the 2012 campaign but no ones dug deep to tie it all together that it wasnt just done in 2016. The scales of justice started getting chains installed on the left side in 2008 and over the next 8 years the left side of the scale was bolted down to the floor!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • littleanniesfannie says:
      May 19, 2018 at 9:53 pm

      Did anyone consider that Obama infiltrated HilLIARy’s ‘08 campaign just not with (as much) DOJ/FBI help? Maybe when she discovered how well without having the power of the Presidency behind him, she pressed Obama into service for her campaign (possibly/probably by blackmailing him) in ‘16.
      He likely didn’t have to do anything with McCain. The GOP would have had to look really hard to have found a worse candidate.

      Is it possible HilLIARy has Alzheimer’s? Even as far back as the Benghazi hearings her memory obviously was failing. By now, especially with her moving to the big bass drum banging constantly on homophobe/xenophobia/racist/sexist/blah blah blah, she won’t realize how many women hold High positions in the administration, how many ethnic groups are represented, that members of the LGBT community are included. Shoot, she can barely remember to put one foot in front of the other to prevent falling! I don’t think she and Bill have forgotten how to deal with non-conformists though!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  16. Winning Inc. says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    Judge Ellis in the Manafort case left a hole a truck could drive through. Grassley is driving that truck.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • blind no longer says:
      May 19, 2018 at 10:17 pm

      Yes and Judge Ellis got the unredacted statement about Mueller’s authority. Judge Ellis could be a real American hero.

      Like

      Reply
  17. thomaspain1961 says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    I should have said “Grassley only asks public questions to which he already knows the answers.”.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Harry Lime says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    Chuck Grassley…just another extortionist…probably putting Intelligence lives at risk…move along…nothing to see here…/sarc

    The New York Times phone lines must be lighting up more and more each day with Deep State contributors.

    Like

    Reply
  19. ForGodandCountry says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    I hope people are beginning to see WHY Sessions/Trump actually WANTED the Mueller investigation.

    Can you not see…now…how the hubris of the people involved is the REASON Sessions/Trump have allowed them the rope with which they hang themselves??

    The delicious irony…..they sought to perform a “soft coup” on Trump, but they will wind up having done it to themselves.

    If you don’t see by now that THIS is how PDJT rolls…and has rolled….there is no helping you.

    Sun Tzu would be proud.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Mr. T. says:
      May 19, 2018 at 9:39 pm

      ForGodandCountry, with me, the jury is still out about Sessions. Many people had the impression that Mueller was heading up a new investigation about the Russian Collusion. We all now know that it was never a new investigation, but Rosenstein turning over a counterintelligence investigation to Mueller and his goon squad, an investigation that was already underway by the FBI. Either Sessions is giving Rosenstein a lot of rope by which to hang himself, or Sessions is just plain incompetent.

      Think back how not that long along ago, where it was reported that Sessions threatened to resign if President Trump fired Rosenstein. If that’s true, then Sessions needs to go right along with Rosenstein. If not, then when sunlight being shed on this mess at the DOJ and the FBI begins to start burning the skin of the bad players involved, Sessions had better step up and move quickly to clean house once and for all.

      Like

      Reply
      • ForGodandCountry says:
        May 19, 2018 at 9:49 pm

        “Either Sessions is giving Rosenstein a lot of rope by which to hang himself, or Sessions is just plain incompetent. ”

        Sessions is anything BUT incompetent. In fact, he is a master at his craft.

        “Sessions threatened to resign if President Trump fired Rosenstein.”

        It is paramount that Sessions not appear to be a partisan hack for Trump. Additionally, it is likely that Rosenstein is part of the coupist group. Sessions knew this and wants to see him prosecuted (and if you’ve ever listened to the hubristic/narcissistic Rosenstein, you know why). Lastly, Sessions did this to give cover to Trump, who could point at Sessions with plausible deniability as to why he hasn’t fired Rosenstein. That’s 3 excellent and rational reasons why Sessions would tell the press he threatened to resign.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Deplorable_Infidel says:
          May 19, 2018 at 10:00 pm

          “That’s 3 excellent and rational reasons why Sessions would tell the press he threatened to resign.”

          The fourth reason is that Mr. Rosenstein still had not made his presentation to the Supreme Court, where he would be wearing the nice shiny cuff links given to him by PDJT for the occasion.

          “No hard feelings, Mr. Rosenstein. It’s just business.
          The door is this way….. ” BOOM

          Like

          Reply
    • RLC2 says:
      May 19, 2018 at 9:44 pm

      Looks that way- hard to believe the FEEBs could be so incompetent, but given the arrogance of the DOJ the last 9 years, I can see how a small group could be sucked into their ego-brilliance-imaginary world and now be screwed. Lets hope its brought to light and that’s all it is…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Albertus Magnus says:
      May 19, 2018 at 9:53 pm

      Right as usual buddy.

      Don’t know if it is related (when ISNT it related) but isn’t this letter dated the SAME day that Ellis told Mueller he wanted the unredacted delegation-of-authority memo?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Avi says:
      May 19, 2018 at 10:09 pm

      yeah , trump wanted Gestapo Müller to bankrupt and destroy the lives and homes of his supporters and backers including the beautiful Hope Hicks who had to leave the admin.

      Like

      Reply
  20. oncefiredbrass says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    Extremely Smart and Incriminating Questions! Rat Fink Rosy will have no other choice but to Delay, Deflect and Ignore. Obviously this stuff will not come out until the end of the Multi Part IG Report. Rat Fink has to know he is running out of time on ignoring Subpoenas and at some point Critical Mass will be reached on his being held in Contempt and possible Impeachment, that is all Assuming that POTUS doesn’t blow his top and go against the White Council advice and either decide to take the Political Fallout of firing RF Rosy or just flat out Declassifying massive amounts of DOJ/FBI Documents. I still haven’t decided what color Hat Sessions is wearing, but I think we will find out after the IG starts making reports public. I think all Treepers can tell by my comments that I think Rat Fink Rosy & Mule Head are Black Hats inserted to cover what ever they possibly can, but will fail!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • JX says:
      May 19, 2018 at 9:58 pm

      > respond in writing to the following questions by May 31, 2018

      Everyone of those questions leads him to his doom. Rosenstein has two weeks.

      Like

      Reply
  21. starfcker says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    These letters are deadly. Rod Rosenstein can’t answer these things in writing. Knowing that a number of people have already started singing, answering these questions becomes tantamount to a long federal jail sentence. Let the games begin. What say you, Mr. Rosenstein?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  22. Jane says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    Those questions should have been asked a year ago, never too late though

    Like

    Reply
  23. bullnuke says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    Having a hard reading Grassley. He comes across sometimes that he knows something is fubar but he has also made attempts in the judiciary committee to protect the SC.

    Like

    Reply
    • ForGodandCountry says:
      May 19, 2018 at 9:36 pm

      That’s because the SC is helping Trump….even as it is meant to harm him.

      Why people can’t see that is mindbottling.

      Like

      Reply
      • Albertus Magnus says:
        May 19, 2018 at 9:54 pm

        The WORST thing that could happen is for a different SC to be appointed.

        Like

        Reply
      • Mike says:
        May 19, 2018 at 9:58 pm

        Disagree FGC

        Mueller and Rosenstein are part of the coup. Grassley said he was keeping his word with his committee, regarding the can’t fire Mueller crap.

        Grassley is experienced and smart. He is playing politics for an appearance of being nonpartisan.

        Like

        Reply
        • Deplorable_Infidel says:
          May 19, 2018 at 10:05 pm

          “Grassley said he was keeping his word with his committee,”

          He had a very valid explanation and reason for his decision, when you hear him explain it for himself (I believe it was on some FNC show) and not try and interpret it by reading or listening to someone else.

          Like

          Reply
    • KBR says:
      May 19, 2018 at 9:42 pm

      I am thinking he is like a dog with two chain-leashes, and two walkers.

      He runs along without a struggle as long as the walkers controlling the two leashes are side by side,

      but if one goes one way and one goes the other, he chokes and yelps.

      I dunno. Justsayin

      Like

      Reply
    • kroesus61 says:
      May 19, 2018 at 9:56 pm

      My one big complaint with Grassley is his unending support for ethanol subsidies by the government…..I can understand it greatly benefits his constituents in IA but is a damaging policy to all the non farmers in the US

      Like

      Reply
  25. booger71 says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    It seems to me Rosenstein gave Mueller the same federal powers that an appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate U.S. Federal Attorney has. Isn’t that in itself illegal?

    Like

    Reply
    • oncefiredbrass says:
      May 19, 2018 at 9:42 pm

      Special Councils are to be appointed to investigate an Identified Crime that would be a conflict for the DOJ to investigate themselves! They are not be appointed by DOJ Regulation for Counter-Intelligence! Grassley knows this which is why he is telling Rat Fink to point out where in DOJ Regulations he conjured up this appointment power.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Amy2 says:
      May 19, 2018 at 10:14 pm

      I get it now. This is what the judge meant by “unfettered.” Not only could Mueller look into anything he wanted, FISA powers would give him the tools. Okay, I was slow on the take down!!

      Like

      Reply
  26. Sharon says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    This is the quote that my brother includes at the end of every email he sends:

    To the extent the pursuit of truth is costly,

    it will usually be made so by that one who

    stands to lose something due to your inquiry.

    Like

    Reply
  27. ForGodandCountry says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    By the way….not unrelatedly….incredibly good news!!!

    CONSERVATIVES CAMPAIGN TO DRAFT JIM JORDAN FOR SPEAKER
    Friday

    (Washington) Conservative lawmakers and leaders have started a campaign to draft former House Freedom Caucus chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for Speaker of the House.

    Forty prominent conservative leaders sent a letter to Congressman Jordan on Friday, urging Jordan to replace Paul Ryan (R-WI) as the next Speaker of the House.

    Tea Party Patriots President Jenny Beth Martin and Richard Viguerie of ConservativeHQ.com signed onto the letter.

    One Republican Study Committee (RSC) lawmaker told the Hill, “That might be the perfect job for Jim Jordan because of his fighting attitude and his fighting spirit; he doesn’t back down.”

    Any Roth, vice president of government affairs at the Club for Growth, said, “Jim Jordan is a proven conservative. One of his fundamental tenets for governing is that you should do what you promised voters you would do. His candidacy to lead the House GOP is refreshing and much needed.”

    When asked about the conservative letter urging him to run for Speaker, Jordan said, “The American people want results, and I’m committed to bringing that change. It’s as simple as this — doing what we told the voters we would do.”

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/05/18/conservatives-campaign-to-draft-jim-jordan-for-speaker/

    ——————————————-

    Please call/write your representative to demand they support Jim Jordan for Speaker. As Treepers are aware, Rep. Jordan has done great work supporting Nunes/Grassley investigations and reveals. He is 100% committed to MAGA and PDJT.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. honestyoz says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    AG Sessions has been portrayed as a weak nursemaid caring for the FBI. But here is the nurse he is really playing and how he will take care of the FBI

    Like

    Reply
  29. scott467 says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    Grassley Letter to Rosie: “Have you delegated FISA approval authority to the Special Counsel? IF so, on what date, and was the delegation done in writing? If it was in writing, please provide acopy to the Committee.”

    Sundance: “What an odd framework for a question.

    Did Rod Rosenstein refuse to answer the question on May 18th, 2017?”

    ____________________

    I suspect not, I don’t know how he could refuse to answer such a basic and direct question, without incurring relentless pursuit until it was answered, by holding him in contempt if necessary.

    I suspect instead that when he was asked on 5/18/17, he answered “No.”

    Subsequent events have led Sen. Grassley to conclude that Mueller is doing it anyway, or at least began to do so, after the “all-Senators briefing’ on May 18, 2017.

    So either Rosie lied to the “all-Senators briefing”, or he delegated that authority after the ‘all-Senators’ briefing, and never divulged that information in any follow-up briefing or to any Oversight committee.

    And knowing that such a question was specifically asked on 5/18/17, and knowing that he answered in the negative at that time, and subsequently DID delegate such approval to the S.C., and hid (by omission) that fact from the Oversight committee, Mr. Rosie Rose is in trouble.

    Either way.

    Either he lied to the committee on 5/18/17, or he delegated authority to Mueller AFTER the 5/18/17 briefing and hid that information from the Committee.

    Row, row, Rosie boat, gently up the stream,
    Up the creek without a paddle,
    Life is but a dream…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • oncefiredbrass says:
      May 19, 2018 at 9:49 pm

      I am guessing when Mueller went back in August for Rosy to better explain his Authority was when it was done. We all saw that as 2 pages of redacted gibberish, which is what sent the Virginia Judge through the roof. They have since delivered an unredacted version to that Judge, his ruling will be very telling about what is in there even though it still won’t be made public.

      Like

      Reply
    • Mark McQueen says:
      May 19, 2018 at 9:57 pm

      The other questions are extremely dangerous to Rosenstein even without that little tidbit.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  30. thedoc00 says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    There is an extremely missing request.
    Provide a list of ALL verbal instructions.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • thedoc00 says:
      May 19, 2018 at 9:41 pm

      …”extremely important missing request.”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • scott467 says:
        May 19, 2018 at 9:51 pm

        And it shouldn’t be a request, it should be a demand, from a superior to a subordinate.

        Mr. Grassley represents We the People.

        Mr. Rosie Rose works FOR We the People.

        Like

        Reply
    • littleanniesfannie says:
      May 19, 2018 at 10:13 pm

      Verbal instructions are non-binding if unprovable. How many times has someone told Judge Judy that “we had a verbal agreement saying” only to be stopped by the judge who tells Byrd “watch this”. She then asks the other party if they had the verbal agreement, the other party says no, and Judge Judy says no can do muchacho!!
      So which one squeals first?? Doesn’t much matter, they are both discredited by now!!

      Like

      Reply
  31. Conundrum says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    SC was not properly appointed under statute by Rosenstein.

    Sessions did not properly recuse under statute.

    Meuller has continually broken laws going after those with Trump connections ensuring those cases fail…all while putting Podesta lobbying firm out of business, uncovering a number of trails leading to Hillary, putting Weisman has been sidelined with the Podestas and entrapping a large number of leakers.

    That is a lot of coincidences…just saying.

    I

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • PremAmerica says:
      May 19, 2018 at 9:55 pm

      Podesta Group hasn’t been bankrupted. It is now three different lobbying firms and is thriving. No one has been investigated, indicted, or bankrupted.

      No new trails leading to Hillary have been uncovered by Mueller. Or by anyone else. Nothing that we didn’t already know in 2016. There is no indication that anyone anywhere near Hillary has been interviewed, investigated, deposed, or indicted.

      No leakers have been entrapped. No one that you can name. Twitterverse speculation doesn’t amount to a hill of beans.

      You can argue that all these things have happened in secret and we just don’t know yet.

      Maybe. Or maybe not.

      In the meantime many people on our side have been investigated, raided, deposed, bankrupted, indicted, convicted, and one has already spent time in jail.

      All real. Happened and out in public.

      Donald Trump isn’t this stupid or callous that his idea of 64D Chess is implementing a diabolical plan that crucifies his own people.

      No. The President is under a devastating attack by the deep state.

      Don’t fool yourself.

      Fight! But first get a reality check.

      Like

      Reply
      • Avi says:
        May 19, 2018 at 10:15 pm

        but but Sessions is playing 4-d chess and will deus ex machina save the day!

        remember when people on this site said gestapo Müller was a white hat secretly working with Trumps because he met with Trump and Rosenkapo the day before in trump tower!
        people are still pushing this bull shiite

        Like

        Reply
    • Paco Loco says:
      May 19, 2018 at 10:04 pm

      Kill all the lawyers!

      Like

      Reply
  32. Caius Lowell says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    It’s pretty obvious that Rod “Deep State” Himmler — oops! My mistake — Rosenstein cannot answer that question because of… um… erm… uh… you know — national security and sh*t…

    Like

    Reply
    • oncefiredbrass says:
      May 19, 2018 at 9:52 pm

      Pee Wee Herman has been in the DOJ in some capacity for a long time and still doesn’t know DOJ Policies? or is willfully flouting them?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  33. bkeyser says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    It would seem that the answer to the May 2017 question was probably “No” but subsequent information reveals that the answer now would be “Yes.” Grassley wants to know if Rosenstein lied in 2017.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. burnett044 says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    from the King James version..
    Whoso diggeth a pit shall fall therein: and he that rolleth a stone, it will return upon him.

    oh yeah

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. trapper says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Ah, a damp Saturday evening, and an opportunity to tell the bear story again.

    A hunter who was tracking a bear through the woods at one point noticed that there were now two sets of bear tracks. Curious, the hunter kept tracking them, until he noticed that a set of man tracks had joined the two sets of bear tracks. It seemed odd, but he kept going, until he had the epiphany. The bear had circled around behind him, and was tracking him.

    I am increasingly coming to suspect that the appointment of the special counsel was a feint, a ruse, right from the start. The co-conspirators were kept busy, occupied, distracted, by their hunt for bigfoot. Meanwhile, the real investigation proceeded under the radar. Now it is too late for them. Here comes the bear.

    Like

    Reply
  36. John says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    This reminds me of the idiot Russian Sub Captain in Hunt for Red October. Fired off two armed torpedoes and wound up blowing his own sub to pieces. I wonder if the name of that sub in Russian was the OBAMA. Trump said these guys were stupid.

    Like

    Reply
  38. Rex says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    “It will be interesting to see how Rosenstein responds..”

    Indeed it will.
    I’m at the point where a direct and forthright response will be suspicious.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. L4grasshopper says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    The big issue that Andy McCarthy has harped on since Day 1 about Mueller is the distinction between a counter intelligence investigation and a criminal one.

    Grassley’s letter to Rosenhack is forcing the guy to explain exactly what it was he told Mueller to do; why; and pursuant to what authority.

    And whether Rosenhack dotted all his i’s 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  40. jack says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    Gee, Judge Jeannine is on now and her OPENING monologue was tearing apart Jeff Sessions big time! She said :

    “the single most dangerous person to the agenda of President Trump, the Republican party and ultimately all Americans is the Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The man as done nothing to anyone responsible for the blatant corruption , the unmistakable perjury, the in your face obstruction of our laws that we see play out everyday.”

    “Sessions has fought the release of documents that would put an end to this horrible period in America’s Political History. Documents that would make clear the criminals in this attempt to overthrow an American President!”

    “Jeff Sessions has even argued that he doesn’t want to release documents related to Hillary because she is now a private citizen! ”

    ” Jeff Sessions has done nothing to create the belief that wrong doers will be accountable or answerable. Sessions has done nothing to create confidence on the part of the American People and our system of Justice!”

    “And with all the POWER and MIGHT of the Justice Dept behind him, Sessions continues to do NOTHING!”

    “Sessions refuses to take them out in cuffs! The most POWERFUL prosecutor in the World, the man who holds the power of Justice in his hands , hides behind the coat-tails of a Rod Rosenstein . A man we never even heard of before , and is in FACT behind all of Jeff Sessions decisions , who is in FACT running our Dept of Justice! ”

    ” …. Jeff Sessions is indeed the most Dangerous Man in AMERICA!”

    That is what Judge Jeannine just said, word for word in her OPENING Diologue.. I tried to take it down word for word for you guys.

    I’m not alone in being more than upset with Jeff Sessions! I have good company in Judge Jeannine and Donald J Trump! 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  41. 4harrisonblog says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Attorney General Rosenstein is being stalked by a damn good hunter.

    Like

    Reply
  42. whjoe says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    first shouldn’t lynch be asked about original fisa warrants?

    Like

    Reply
  43. Sidney Powell says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    I wish he had added this question to the list! http://dailycaller.com/2018/05/15/has-mueller-given-comey-immunity/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  44. Curt says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    The feckless Sessions recused himself for innocuous reasons and appointed Rosenstein to this “investigation”. Its obvious Rosenstein has crossed over any line that restricts his use of power and his FISA application issues border on the incredulous. NO ONE has heard a word from Sessions on these issues! Does recusal mean he can’t even comment on what’s going on at the DOJ? For all practical purposes it appears Rosenstein is running the show the feckless is the titular head of the DOJ. Some people think Sessions is laying back waiting for the right time. I find that argument ludicrous. Just from what we lay people can discern from our vantage point (Sundance for sure) I truly believe Sessions is an active participant in Rosenstein’s activities and is just another part of the swamp. No matter that he appointed Huber……. he has absolutely been missing in action. What an incredible disappointment for this president!! And many of us…

    Like

    Reply
  45. MaineCoon says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    I think Sen Grassley is setting the stage for impeachment of Rosey based on Roseyms response or lack of one. It’s my understanding the transfer of an FIB counterintelligence investigation would have been illegal and transfering the AG’s FISA approval authority would have over reached his ‘real’ authority. Rosey is terribly conflicted.

    Like

    Reply
  46. Chewbarkah says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    Rosenstein will take a contempt charge for not answering, rather than answer Grassley’s questions and put his head in a noose. I’m guessing that Rosenstein tries to beg off by coughing up the document. That will of course only delay the inevitable. So many lives, careers, and institutions destroyed for the sake of Hillary Clinton, the Queen of Ashes.

    Like

    Reply
  47. missilemom says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Enjoyed reading this thread on the Grassley letter

    Like

    Reply
  48. ezpz2 says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    I’m sure Sen Grassley will get his answers any second now.

    Like

    Reply

