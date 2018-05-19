Senator Chuck Grassley Asks Rod Rosenstein if He Gave Mueller Independent FISA Authority…

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley has sent a letter (full pdf below) and list of questions to Asst. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein asking about the appointment, instructions and power of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
The primary question within the letter is: under what authority, and within what statute, is the AAG authorized to assign a counterintelligence investigation to a special counsel:
“More specifically, section 600.1 states the Attorney General “will appoint a Special Counsel when he or she determines that criminal investigation of a person or matter is warranted.” The omitted regulations do not authorize counterintelligence investigations.”
One of the questions within the letter is additionally interesting. SEE:
What an odd framework for a question.
Did Rod Rosenstein refuse to answer the question on May 18th, 2017?
Why would Senator Grassley make note of that question, and then ask that exact same question again in this letter?
If Robert Mueller has the independent autonomy to request and receive FISA surveillance warrants; against the backdrop of DOJ and FBI admissions of massive abuse of the FISA(702)(16)(17) database searches; and considering there is an actual OIG investigation into FBI conduct and engagement with the FISA court; such independent authority would be an alarming scope of power granted to the Special Counsel’s office by Rod Rosenstein.
It will be interesting to see how Rosenstein responds. Here’s the full letter:
.
Is Chuck setting fire to the field to see if rosey runs out.
Looking more and more like the perjury trap walked into a perjury trap trap that was actually an entrapment trap.
I predict TUMS selling big in Washington and MOSCOW. And maybe Tehran, but that’s another story.
thanks Wolf, +1
Don’t forget Bejiing.
😎
Their knowing minions (who gave them our nukes) are scattering as the nuke of justice descends over Washington. The best tip I have is May 23.
Buckle up. Now comes the pain.
“Tums” selling big in Washington, that is a good one!
REC 100X
It would appear so.
Why is it the farmers are getting er done- Grassley and Nunes?
Burning the stubble… has all sort of useful and beneficial results
“Burning the stubble… has all sort of useful and beneficial results”
Malachi 4:1 For, behold, the day cometh, that shall burn as an oven; and all the proud, yea, and all that do wickedly, shall be stubble: and the day that cometh shall burn them up, saith the LORD of hosts, that it shall leave them neither root nor branch.
I love that you always post, with scripture, what’s going to happen to these evildoers. I appreciate you!
ditto
Fool me once, shame on me.
Fool me twice…
Not ‘these’ Boetian Thespians.
“MOLON LABE”
GALT
RLC2, “Why is it the farmers are getting er done…” Our forefathers were for the most part gentlemen farmers, were they not? And we are the beneficiaries of their labors.
Grassley doing good work. Will see how hard it will be to get appropriate response from Rosie.
On that note, what are the possible responses to the questions?
A. Has something that comes off as ambiguous and open to interpretation
B. Obfuscates with an excuse based on not revealing because of national security reasons
C. Ignores the question altogether
D. Sends a response that is redacted
E. Invites Grasserly to his office to talk about it
Ok taking bets which one it will be!
What is your choice?
Rosenstein will NOT cooperate and will NOT provide these requested documents. There is no way Rosenstein will turn over documents that may implicate him criminally.
NEVER! Where is Sessions? He is supposed to be the AG and should be able to exert influence in the area. Sessions is in way over his head. Rosenstein uses him like a $40 mule….
Rosey.
Glad to see the walls closing in from multiple directions.
People have no idea how wide and deep it all is. Now we call it the deep state, but for decades it has been there, in various forms, growing and growing….its scary. If you have time, watch this. You will see, Obama and the Clintons, Comey, Brennan & all the others are just a few in a long line of traitors in our country, more importantly, in our government! Trump doesn’t realize just how big it all is. He is literally surrounded by the enemy. It was bad decades ago, God only knows what it is like now! I wish Trump was aware of ALL of it, maybe he really would completely clean out the swamp.
Trump is aware. I’m sure of it.
Agree….one underestimates PDJT at their own peril!!!
Yep, if we are aware, he’s probably been aware for a decade or two.
No doubt whatsoever he knows. This is poetry in motion by President Trump..
“He is literally surrounded by the enemy.”
But what “they” didn’t realize is that “they” are surrounded by us…patriots who value liberty above their proffered payoffs. Trump has led them into a box canyon and the good guys are about to spring the trap. Stay with the plan
Drill Baby Drill!
Didn’t you mean Rod Rosenstein when you wrote “Did Robert Mueller refuse to answer the question on May 18th, 2017?’
Whether or not, please delete my comment.
I saw that too, I think you’re right.
It says Rosenstein, maybe it was corrected.
It says Rod Rosenstein.
It does now.
Yes; it has to be Rosenstein.
Sundance, I am so grateful you post not only your analysus & thoughts, but you also provide us an easy way to review original documents (to the extent We, the People, are allowed to do so!!).
Wouldn’t “journalism” be so much better if they chose to do likewise?
Thanks for the correction. I didn’t mean to start a thread. Please feel free to delete.
RV Sue and crew, I really really tried hard not to respond. I had the right to remain silent; but I just didn’t have the ability.
You’ve got your own thread now, babeee! May your days be blessed and vacationey all the time. Regards, Zorro
Yeah, that has to be what SD meant.
The only thing that makes sense is that Rosey answered ‘no’ when asked by Sen. Collins on May 18, 2017.
And SINCE then, it is possible that changed for some reason and Rosey allowed Mueller to have his own FISA approval authority. OR Mueller did it on his own without the approval of Rosey?
What the hell is going on?
Does anybody in the federal government have to follow our laws and the Constitution?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
These clowns believe that they don’t have to follow the law.
And if they don’t want to answer a question, they give their standard reply about sensitivity and venue nonsense.
Like Mark Levin says we’re in post constitutional republic. Not sure were a republic either if the doj and ic blow off The congressional oversight.
Did Robert Mueller refuse to answer the question on May 18th, 2017? meant rosie here right?
Yep. Now corrected.
“Did Robert Mueller refuse to answer the question on May 18th, 2017?”
I think you mean Rosenstein.
This looks like another way to circumvent IG oversight. We need the IG to investigate Mueller and his team.
Trump should just make them hand over all the documents the congress requested.
Enough of this crap!
The writing is on the wall.
Time to come clean.
Unelected swamprats tried to overthrow a duly elected president, and the plan was hatched on the 7th floor of FBI headquarters.
“We will hang no swine before the right and proper time.”
Sincerely,
PDJT and AG Sessions
Setting Rose up to be fired.
Yup.
If he’s not being set up to be fired, he’s making him defend every decision, statement ever made and making him defend his authority to do what he has done in appointing Mueller, right down to why haven’t you reigned Mueller in. Rosy is probably sweatin a few bullets right now. Has a Special Counsel ever in the history of ever, been tasked with a counterintelligence investigation??? Rosy better have the right answers, or his azz is out the door soon!!!
It’s been a year. Why weren’t these questions asked of Rosenstein when the SC was appointed?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
All the Senate Democrats voted for him. Why did Chuck Schumer tell them to?
Who told Schumer they needed Rosenstein to be planted within the Trump administration to cover up past corruption and to assault the President from within?
Also, why the hell did Sessions specifically request the President to nominate him for his current position? Sessions, man… such a loser.
Every vote for Rosenstein from the Senate should be looked at more closely.
Grassley only asks public questions he already knows. Grassley is telegraphing to somebody.
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLike
Excellent point….and one that should be remembered at all times.
Ol saying goes: “Never ask a question that you know the answer too.” I do believe the Ol Rosie is about to find out just how far out on a limb he is.
Besides, this is the finale of all this because now this is reaching to the DAG Position and there is one position left: The Attorney General itself!!! Wowza!!!
You mean never ask a question you don’t know the answer to.
Not that Judge Ellis needs the help, but Grassley may be telegraphing to the Judicial branch, in addition to Judge Ellis concerns the legislative branch have regarding the improper appointment and duties bestowed on the SC.
Why no response date for RR to respond?
We will know if Grassley is over the target by how quickly there is pushback on him for daring to ask such questions and “risking national security” which seems to be their default line whenever someone is getting close to the truth!
LikeLiked by 5 people
And endangering lives.
HUMAN lives. Cannot be too careful in emphasising that point 😉
How dare Grassley extort Rodney. /s
the same BS was probably done in the 2012 campaign but no ones dug deep to tie it all together that it wasnt just done in 2016. The scales of justice started getting chains installed on the left side in 2008 and over the next 8 years the left side of the scale was bolted down to the floor!
Did anyone consider that Obama infiltrated HilLIARy’s ‘08 campaign just not with (as much) DOJ/FBI help? Maybe when she discovered how well without having the power of the Presidency behind him, she pressed Obama into service for her campaign (possibly/probably by blackmailing him) in ‘16.
He likely didn’t have to do anything with McCain. The GOP would have had to look really hard to have found a worse candidate.
Is it possible HilLIARy has Alzheimer’s? Even as far back as the Benghazi hearings her memory obviously was failing. By now, especially with her moving to the big bass drum banging constantly on homophobe/xenophobia/racist/sexist/blah blah blah, she won’t realize how many women hold High positions in the administration, how many ethnic groups are represented, that members of the LGBT community are included. Shoot, she can barely remember to put one foot in front of the other to prevent falling! I don’t think she and Bill have forgotten how to deal with non-conformists though!
Judge Ellis in the Manafort case left a hole a truck could drive through. Grassley is driving that truck.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
We know what you meant, and it’s 100% accurate.
Chuck Grassley…just another extortionist…probably putting Intelligence lives at risk…move along…nothing to see here…/sarc
The New York Times phone lines must be lighting up more and more each day with Deep State contributors.
I hope people are beginning to see WHY Sessions/Trump actually WANTED the Mueller investigation.
Can you not see…now…how the hubris of the people involved is the REASON Sessions/Trump have allowed them the rope with which they hang themselves??
The delicious irony…..they sought to perform a “soft coup” on Trump, but they will wind up having done it to themselves.
If you don’t see by now that THIS is how PDJT rolls…and has rolled….there is no helping you.
Sun Tzu would be proud.
ForGodandCountry, with me, the jury is still out about Sessions. Many people had the impression that Mueller was heading up a new investigation about the Russian Collusion. We all now know that it was never a new investigation, but Rosenstein turning over a counterintelligence investigation to Mueller and his goon squad, an investigation that was already underway by the FBI. Either Sessions is giving Rosenstein a lot of rope by which to hang himself, or Sessions is just plain incompetent.
Think back how not that long along ago, where it was reported that Sessions threatened to resign if President Trump fired Rosenstein. If that’s true, then Sessions needs to go right along with Rosenstein. If not, then when sunlight being shed on this mess at the DOJ and the FBI begins to start burning the skin of the bad players involved, Sessions had better step up and move quickly to clean house once and for all.
“Either Sessions is giving Rosenstein a lot of rope by which to hang himself, or Sessions is just plain incompetent. ”
Sessions is anything BUT incompetent. In fact, he is a master at his craft.
“Sessions threatened to resign if President Trump fired Rosenstein.”
It is paramount that Sessions not appear to be a partisan hack for Trump. Additionally, it is likely that Rosenstein is part of the coupist group. Sessions knew this and wants to see him prosecuted (and if you’ve ever listened to the hubristic/narcissistic Rosenstein, you know why). Lastly, Sessions did this to give cover to Trump, who could point at Sessions with plausible deniability as to why he hasn’t fired Rosenstein. That’s 3 excellent and rational reasons why Sessions would tell the press he threatened to resign.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“That’s 3 excellent and rational reasons why Sessions would tell the press he threatened to resign.”
The fourth reason is that Mr. Rosenstein still had not made his presentation to the Supreme Court, where he would be wearing the nice shiny cuff links given to him by PDJT for the occasion.
“No hard feelings, Mr. Rosenstein. It’s just business.
The door is this way….. ” BOOM
Looks that way- hard to believe the FEEBs could be so incompetent, but given the arrogance of the DOJ the last 9 years, I can see how a small group could be sucked into their ego-brilliance-imaginary world and now be screwed. Lets hope its brought to light and that’s all it is…
Right as usual buddy.
Don’t know if it is related (when ISNT it related) but isn’t this letter dated the SAME day that Ellis told Mueller he wanted the unredacted delegation-of-authority memo?
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/courts_law/judge-gets-details-of-mueller-investigation-scope/2018/05/17/b6fcc8cc-59f5-11e8-9889-07bcc1327f4b_story.html?noredirect=on
yeah , trump wanted Gestapo Müller to bankrupt and destroy the lives and homes of his supporters and backers including the beautiful Hope Hicks who had to leave the admin.
Extremely Smart and Incriminating Questions! Rat Fink Rosy will have no other choice but to Delay, Deflect and Ignore. Obviously this stuff will not come out until the end of the Multi Part IG Report. Rat Fink has to know he is running out of time on ignoring Subpoenas and at some point Critical Mass will be reached on his being held in Contempt and possible Impeachment, that is all Assuming that POTUS doesn’t blow his top and go against the White Council advice and either decide to take the Political Fallout of firing RF Rosy or just flat out Declassifying massive amounts of DOJ/FBI Documents. I still haven’t decided what color Hat Sessions is wearing, but I think we will find out after the IG starts making reports public. I think all Treepers can tell by my comments that I think Rat Fink Rosy & Mule Head are Black Hats inserted to cover what ever they possibly can, but will fail!
> respond in writing to the following questions by May 31, 2018
Everyone of those questions leads him to his doom. Rosenstein has two weeks.
These letters are deadly. Rod Rosenstein can’t answer these things in writing. Knowing that a number of people have already started singing, answering these questions becomes tantamount to a long federal jail sentence. Let the games begin. What say you, Mr. Rosenstein?
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just shows Grassley is pretty sharp and is basically trapping Rat Fink!
You betcha. As I read each question I thought oww, oh, ooof,.. gut shots…every one.
Those questions should have been asked a year ago, never too late though
Having a hard reading Grassley. He comes across sometimes that he knows something is fubar but he has also made attempts in the judiciary committee to protect the SC.
That’s because the SC is helping Trump….even as it is meant to harm him.
Why people can’t see that is mindbottling.
The WORST thing that could happen is for a different SC to be appointed.
Disagree FGC
Mueller and Rosenstein are part of the coup. Grassley said he was keeping his word with his committee, regarding the can’t fire Mueller crap.
Grassley is experienced and smart. He is playing politics for an appearance of being nonpartisan.
“Grassley said he was keeping his word with his committee,”
He had a very valid explanation and reason for his decision, when you hear him explain it for himself (I believe it was on some FNC show) and not try and interpret it by reading or listening to someone else.
I am thinking he is like a dog with two chain-leashes, and two walkers.
He runs along without a struggle as long as the walkers controlling the two leashes are side by side,
but if one goes one way and one goes the other, he chokes and yelps.
I dunno. Justsayin
My one big complaint with Grassley is his unending support for ethanol subsidies by the government…..I can understand it greatly benefits his constituents in IA but is a damaging policy to all the non farmers in the US
Boom.
Don’t worry Rosie! It’s always darkest right before things go completely black…
It seems to me Rosenstein gave Mueller the same federal powers that an appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate U.S. Federal Attorney has. Isn’t that in itself illegal?
Special Councils are to be appointed to investigate an Identified Crime that would be a conflict for the DOJ to investigate themselves! They are not be appointed by DOJ Regulation for Counter-Intelligence! Grassley knows this which is why he is telling Rat Fink to point out where in DOJ Regulations he conjured up this appointment power.
I get it now. This is what the judge meant by “unfettered.” Not only could Mueller look into anything he wanted, FISA powers would give him the tools. Okay, I was slow on the take down!!
This is the quote that my brother includes at the end of every email he sends:
To the extent the pursuit of truth is costly,
it will usually be made so by that one who
stands to lose something due to your inquiry.
By the way….not unrelatedly….incredibly good news!!!
CONSERVATIVES CAMPAIGN TO DRAFT JIM JORDAN FOR SPEAKER
Friday
(Washington) Conservative lawmakers and leaders have started a campaign to draft former House Freedom Caucus chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for Speaker of the House.
Forty prominent conservative leaders sent a letter to Congressman Jordan on Friday, urging Jordan to replace Paul Ryan (R-WI) as the next Speaker of the House.
Tea Party Patriots President Jenny Beth Martin and Richard Viguerie of ConservativeHQ.com signed onto the letter.
One Republican Study Committee (RSC) lawmaker told the Hill, “That might be the perfect job for Jim Jordan because of his fighting attitude and his fighting spirit; he doesn’t back down.”
Any Roth, vice president of government affairs at the Club for Growth, said, “Jim Jordan is a proven conservative. One of his fundamental tenets for governing is that you should do what you promised voters you would do. His candidacy to lead the House GOP is refreshing and much needed.”
When asked about the conservative letter urging him to run for Speaker, Jordan said, “The American people want results, and I’m committed to bringing that change. It’s as simple as this — doing what we told the voters we would do.”
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/05/18/conservatives-campaign-to-draft-jim-jordan-for-speaker/
——————————————-
Please call/write your representative to demand they support Jim Jordan for Speaker. As Treepers are aware, Rep. Jordan has done great work supporting Nunes/Grassley investigations and reveals. He is 100% committed to MAGA and PDJT.
Wonderful News !!!
AG Sessions has been portrayed as a weak nursemaid caring for the FBI. But here is the nurse he is really playing and how he will take care of the FBI
LikeLike
Good find!
Grassley Letter to Rosie: “Have you delegated FISA approval authority to the Special Counsel? IF so, on what date, and was the delegation done in writing? If it was in writing, please provide acopy to the Committee.”
Sundance: “What an odd framework for a question.
Did Rod Rosenstein refuse to answer the question on May 18th, 2017?”
____________________
I suspect not, I don’t know how he could refuse to answer such a basic and direct question, without incurring relentless pursuit until it was answered, by holding him in contempt if necessary.
I suspect instead that when he was asked on 5/18/17, he answered “No.”
Subsequent events have led Sen. Grassley to conclude that Mueller is doing it anyway, or at least began to do so, after the “all-Senators briefing’ on May 18, 2017.
So either Rosie lied to the “all-Senators briefing”, or he delegated that authority after the ‘all-Senators’ briefing, and never divulged that information in any follow-up briefing or to any Oversight committee.
And knowing that such a question was specifically asked on 5/18/17, and knowing that he answered in the negative at that time, and subsequently DID delegate such approval to the S.C., and hid (by omission) that fact from the Oversight committee, Mr. Rosie Rose is in trouble.
Either way.
Either he lied to the committee on 5/18/17, or he delegated authority to Mueller AFTER the 5/18/17 briefing and hid that information from the Committee.
Row, row, Rosie boat, gently up the stream,
Up the creek without a paddle,
Life is but a dream…
I am guessing when Mueller went back in August for Rosy to better explain his Authority was when it was done. We all saw that as 2 pages of redacted gibberish, which is what sent the Virginia Judge through the roof. They have since delivered an unredacted version to that Judge, his ruling will be very telling about what is in there even though it still won’t be made public.
The other questions are extremely dangerous to Rosenstein even without that little tidbit.
There is an extremely missing request.
Provide a list of ALL verbal instructions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
…”extremely important missing request.”
And it shouldn’t be a request, it should be a demand, from a superior to a subordinate.
Mr. Grassley represents We the People.
Mr. Rosie Rose works FOR We the People.
Not exactly. Equal branches of government. The real issue is DOJ not cooperating as PT has directed.
Verbal instructions are non-binding if unprovable. How many times has someone told Judge Judy that “we had a verbal agreement saying” only to be stopped by the judge who tells Byrd “watch this”. She then asks the other party if they had the verbal agreement, the other party says no, and Judge Judy says no can do muchacho!!
So which one squeals first?? Doesn’t much matter, they are both discredited by now!!
SC was not properly appointed under statute by Rosenstein.
Sessions did not properly recuse under statute.
Meuller has continually broken laws going after those with Trump connections ensuring those cases fail…all while putting Podesta lobbying firm out of business, uncovering a number of trails leading to Hillary, putting Weisman has been sidelined with the Podestas and entrapping a large number of leakers.
That is a lot of coincidences…just saying.
I
Podesta Group hasn’t been bankrupted. It is now three different lobbying firms and is thriving. No one has been investigated, indicted, or bankrupted.
No new trails leading to Hillary have been uncovered by Mueller. Or by anyone else. Nothing that we didn’t already know in 2016. There is no indication that anyone anywhere near Hillary has been interviewed, investigated, deposed, or indicted.
No leakers have been entrapped. No one that you can name. Twitterverse speculation doesn’t amount to a hill of beans.
You can argue that all these things have happened in secret and we just don’t know yet.
Maybe. Or maybe not.
In the meantime many people on our side have been investigated, raided, deposed, bankrupted, indicted, convicted, and one has already spent time in jail.
All real. Happened and out in public.
Donald Trump isn’t this stupid or callous that his idea of 64D Chess is implementing a diabolical plan that crucifies his own people.
No. The President is under a devastating attack by the deep state.
Don’t fool yourself.
Fight! But first get a reality check.
but but Sessions is playing 4-d chess and will deus ex machina save the day!
remember when people on this site said gestapo Müller was a white hat secretly working with Trumps because he met with Trump and Rosenkapo the day before in trump tower!
people are still pushing this bull shiite
Kill all the lawyers!
It’s pretty obvious that Rod “Deep State” Himmler — oops! My mistake — Rosenstein cannot answer that question because of… um… erm… uh… you know — national security and sh*t…
Pee Wee Herman has been in the DOJ in some capacity for a long time and still doesn’t know DOJ Policies? or is willfully flouting them?
It would seem that the answer to the May 2017 question was probably “No” but subsequent information reveals that the answer now would be “Yes.” Grassley wants to know if Rosenstein lied in 2017.
from the King James version..
Whoso diggeth a pit shall fall therein: and he that rolleth a stone, it will return upon him.
oh yeah
Ah, a damp Saturday evening, and an opportunity to tell the bear story again.
A hunter who was tracking a bear through the woods at one point noticed that there were now two sets of bear tracks. Curious, the hunter kept tracking them, until he noticed that a set of man tracks had joined the two sets of bear tracks. It seemed odd, but he kept going, until he had the epiphany. The bear had circled around behind him, and was tracking him.
I am increasingly coming to suspect that the appointment of the special counsel was a feint, a ruse, right from the start. The co-conspirators were kept busy, occupied, distracted, by their hunt for bigfoot. Meanwhile, the real investigation proceeded under the radar. Now it is too late for them. Here comes the bear.
This reminds me of the idiot Russian Sub Captain in Hunt for Red October. Fired off two armed torpedoes and wound up blowing his own sub to pieces. I wonder if the name of that sub in Russian was the OBAMA. Trump said these guys were stupid.
LOL
I see what you did there.
“There’s little room in Tupolev’s heart for anyone but Tupolev.”
Important piece to the TTower meeting: how did Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya get her visa?
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/341788-exclusive-doj-let-russian-lawyer-into-us-before-she-met-with-trump
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/did-the-obama-doj-let-russian-lawyer-natalia-veselnitskaya-into-the-u-s/
“It will be interesting to see how Rosenstein responds..”
Indeed it will.
I’m at the point where a direct and forthright response will be suspicious.
The big issue that Andy McCarthy has harped on since Day 1 about Mueller is the distinction between a counter intelligence investigation and a criminal one.
Grassley’s letter to Rosenhack is forcing the guy to explain exactly what it was he told Mueller to do; why; and pursuant to what authority.
And whether Rosenhack dotted all his i’s 🙂
That’s the letter that Judge Ellis just had Mueller produce that authorized the investigation.
Gee, Judge Jeannine is on now and her OPENING monologue was tearing apart Jeff Sessions big time! She said :
“the single most dangerous person to the agenda of President Trump, the Republican party and ultimately all Americans is the Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The man as done nothing to anyone responsible for the blatant corruption , the unmistakable perjury, the in your face obstruction of our laws that we see play out everyday.”
“Sessions has fought the release of documents that would put an end to this horrible period in America’s Political History. Documents that would make clear the criminals in this attempt to overthrow an American President!”
“Jeff Sessions has even argued that he doesn’t want to release documents related to Hillary because she is now a private citizen! ”
” Jeff Sessions has done nothing to create the belief that wrong doers will be accountable or answerable. Sessions has done nothing to create confidence on the part of the American People and our system of Justice!”
“And with all the POWER and MIGHT of the Justice Dept behind him, Sessions continues to do NOTHING!”
“Sessions refuses to take them out in cuffs! The most POWERFUL prosecutor in the World, the man who holds the power of Justice in his hands , hides behind the coat-tails of a Rod Rosenstein . A man we never even heard of before , and is in FACT behind all of Jeff Sessions decisions , who is in FACT running our Dept of Justice! ”
” …. Jeff Sessions is indeed the most Dangerous Man in AMERICA!”
That is what Judge Jeannine just said, word for word in her OPENING Diologue.. I tried to take it down word for word for you guys.
I’m not alone in being more than upset with Jeff Sessions! I have good company in Judge Jeannine and Donald J Trump! 🙂
Attorney General Rosenstein is being stalked by a damn good hunter.
My bad, that should start with Asst. Attorney
first shouldn’t lynch be asked about original fisa warrants?
I wish he had added this question to the list! http://dailycaller.com/2018/05/15/has-mueller-given-comey-immunity/
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
I’m sure Sen Grassley will get his answers any second now.
