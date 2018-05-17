Report: IG Horowitz Found “Reasonable Grounds” For Criminal Prosecution and Referred to U.S. Attorney John Huber…

Real Clear Investigations journalist Paul Sperry has noted that Inspector General Michael Horowitz found “reasonable grounds” for criminal prosecution and referred his findings to U.S. Attorney John Huber for possible criminal prosecution.
Hopefully, this does not come as a surprise to CTH readers. Remember, the IG draft report has just been sent to the principals for review. Generally speaking IG draft reviews take around two weeks. The final IG report is on target for release by the end of May.
While the terms “reasonable grounds” and “criminal prosecution” gain additional emphasis against the draft submission, months ago it was transparently obvious OIG Michael Horowitz discovered criminal conduct and submitted his request. AG Jeff Sessions informed everyone of U.S. Attorney John Huber in March.
If IG Horowitz did not discover reasonable evidence of criminal conduct there would not be a U.S. Attorney (Huber) paralleling his investigation since late last year. U.S. Attorney John Huber was assigned to assist Horowitz at least eight months ago. It wasn’t until March of this year when AG Jeff Sessions, quietly made the acknowledgement.
The evidence of a U.S. Attorney working with Horowitz was initially evidenced when it became obvious that Lisa Page, Peter Strzok, James Baker and Bruce Ohr were cooperating with the investigation. Each of these individuals is clearly outlined as engaging in conduct that exposed them to legal risk. The IG cannot coordinate terms of cooperation surrounding unlawful conduct. That was the first indication a U.S. attorney was assisting. That indication was more than six months ago.
“They are sat down, told to not do anything, say anything or discuss anything UNTIL they get an attorney. At which time, the attorney is handed a letter from the investigating unit. That letter says in essence, this is how screwed you are. If you want to be less screwed you will sign this letter of cooperation and assist us. When we don’t need you, you sit there. When we do we will call you and you will provide what we need. Any deviation from this agreement lands you in jail for the full term.” (Link to Prior)
The fact that U.S. Attorney John Huber exists is evidence in-and-of-itself that criminal conduct was discovered by IG Horowitz. It should not come as a surprise to hear news today about this. Clearly U.S. Attorney John Huber has been reviewing evidence and conducting his own investigation for more than six months.
The process was outlined by Jonathan Turley WATCH (March 2018):
.
Ok if baker was cooperating why is he now working for Lawfare?
For the employee discount?
Because working directly for Fusion GPS is too obvious?
This is the man who coordinated with Fusion GPS to vouch for Steele to reporters about to interview Steele in 2016.
IIRC
Good point. I still do not think we know the whole story of what’s actually going on. I don’t see how Baker could be cooperating one day, then the next day he’s left the FBI to work for the same outside organization that was coordinating with the small group from the get-go. Also, I just don’t see, under any circumstance, how Peter S. is still employed by the FBI, in any capacity. These two things by themselves leave me wondering whether we are really headed toward any type of justice.
“he’s left the FBI to work for the same outside organization that was coordinating with the small group from the get-go.”
He is infiltrating that group for a reduced sentence. Now please let it alone. The white hats know what they are doing. Have a little faith!
Now that’s a stretch. You should be writing ficton.
**” don’t see how Baker could be cooperating one day, then the next day he’s left the FBI to work for the same outside organization that was coordinating with the small group from the get-go**”
Because he’s not as smart as he thinks he is and/or just plain arrogant.
Clara, I suppose it is possible that Baker was playing games with the prosecutor, and as a result his immunity was pulled and they cut him loose.
I’m choosing to believe that part of his deal is that he surrender his license to practice.
Thx Sundance for all your work in this entangled mess…As we all know who were ever in govt service it does not get much more badly messed up than this case that you Sundance have stayed on to explain many important details to us all who come by to review the Latest..Thanks Again.
Maybe he toyed with cooperating, but the deal offered was not too good. He may have realized that his best bet was to let his democrat-freak-flag fly and argue any prosecution was politically motivated. A DC jury will be very receptive to that argument.
coordinating their defense?
or plea bargain?
It is how the deep state chose to launder his payoff. He isn’t well known enough for a for a book deal.
Mueller got his reward as a director on the board of a large defense contractor.
Criminal Referral – but of Clinton, or of those who made a mockery of the Clinton Criminal Investigation?
If Felonia Millhouse Von Pantsuit gets indicted, you’ll find out she’s a very sick old woman at death’s door……..
bocephusrex: You mean, she isn’t?
Well, she is, but they’ll use it as an excuse for her to try and avoid prosecution and ‘Mean Old Trump trying to take down this sickly old woman’
That’s why I think she started to wear the back brace and is looking wan. I believe it is called the Mafia flu.
No back brace is shaped like that or makes you rounded in front.
This is a Monarch respiratory accessory. I learned about these things only two days ago. They percuss the chest to loosen secretions. What a boon, there are other kinds though, some a little smaller, so I don’t know the advantages of one over another.
Monarch™ – the latest in portable iron lungs
Bone- great post!
It is my understanding (and corrections welcome) that the criminal investigation is into those who sought to protect HRC…not of her……yet.
What interests me is, if people start to be indicted for criminal actions in defense of her, how long before one or more of them sells her out? How loyal are they to the cause? I suspect McCabe is pretty likely to spill his guts (mainly because he already said he would) but Comey really seems to have convinced himself that he was doing the Righteous thing.
Comey gets his manhood from the same fount as Justin Sprinkly Socks.
Is there not an ongoing investigation into the C.F. being run out of the Arkansas attorney General’s office? Seems I remember that discussed awhile back.
The latter. IG is concerned with employee actions.
Maybe in part 3 of the Horowitz report which involves FISA abuse, etc.Since Hillary and her campaign paid for that dossier! Or maybe the Clinton Foundation. That investigation is currently underway in Arkansas!
That case was reopened late last year. It’s being investigated by Little Rock FBI S/As.
http://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/367541-fbi-launches-new-clinton-foundation-investigation
Thx Cathy, I was pretty sure I’d seen that somewhere.
Thank you Lord, thank you President Trump and thank you Sundance. A moment of reckoning is upon us it appears.
Operative words, Mike S, “It appears.”
IT TRULY IS!
He had a couple of additional tweets that were BOMBS!
To quote Karl Spackler in Caddyshack….”I don’t think the hard stuff’s gonna come down for quite a while”
I’m surprised (positively) that there was criminal findings for the Hillary investigation. Seems like FISAgate was more promising.
Kind of hard to find against someone criminally for being too soft on Hill (although a report might criticize bias). I guess something like McCabe perjury might be the criminal aspect.
I’m wondering about the tarmac meeting myself….
I would think obstruction of justice by covering up a crime would be a crime; tainting the evidence in a crime, etc.
Bingo Maine, also conspiracy to do all of the above!
Could have uncovered hard evidence of plan to exonerate her 🙂
Still waiting on indictments.
Better to have you wait, and have the eventual charges end in convictions, than to have the indictments be revealed too early, and have criminals go free.
In progress and under process, LS.
This is only the beginning. We see/know only the tip of the iceberg. Complexity beyond our scope and imagination. Dealing with decades of corruption and crime.
Cleanup of bho holdovers and other anti-Trumpers in DOJ alone takes time, strategy and skill. Extremely painstaking. Foolish and counterproductive to move forward with open indictments before possible saboteurs removed from DOJ and tainted judges remain on bench in certain jurisdictions. Do what’s necessary for successful prosecutions, even if it takes more time than we, the American public, wish. Do it right, and fast if possible, but do it right, first and foremost. No dismissals on technicalities or mistakes. Make charges stick = justice served.
While expected, still nice to know it’s happening.
BTW — a good guess it that Kim Strassel’s Friday column, which will be online this evening at WSJ, will be on the spying topic.
Don’t hold your breath, I expect nothing.
Because Huberis a Swamp critter?
Huber……
BTW….is there any way to edit a WordPress post?
Not this one, anyway. I don’t know if that is how the WordPress software is setup.Only the moderators can. They are busy enough on troll watch. They did delete a posted comment a few days ago that had an inadvertent link to Malware when it was brought to their attention.
We can edit on discus comment threads, which comes in handy for typos.
I keep getting “corrected” by my IPad auto correct feature 🙂
My iPad is stupid and naughty. It just purposely misspells the words that I type in correctly.
“our judgment is that no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case.” James Comey. July 5, 2016. So right away, you know this Horowitz individual is being unreasonable.
A thinly veiled threat by Comey, should the Dems ever be in a position of power?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Completely tongue in cheek
LET THE INDICTMENTS BEGIN………………..
Sundance, have you started compiling all your amazing work in to a book & shopped for a publisher? You have educated us all in the Treehouse with all your work…THANK YOU…!!!
I think I’m going to break into the hard stuff soon…plain pop corn just won’t do….maybe homemade caramel corn…
LikeLiked by 7 people
CTH – WAY ahead of the curve.
Nothing like YAWNING on breathless announcements of historic import, because we got the YUGE OMG on a Sundance post MONTHS EARLIER! 😎
LikeLiked by 17 people
LikeLike
Jesus: The Way The Truth and The Life
Sundance: The Way The Truth and the Light (Sunlight😎)
Right on, wolfmoon1776!
Any chance the lame stream media will run with it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’ll ignore all of this and spin the heck out of what does come out other places. They are in complete cya mode for the conspiracy… b/c a lot of the press folks are in on it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
No.
…run away from it😉🤓😎 fixed it for yaz😉😄
Do not forget John Lausch, U.S. Attorney from Northern Illinois, who was brought in to coperate with Congressional requests for DOJ docs.
There was a very good reason for bringing on a US Attorney for doc production. That reason seems likely to be withholding/redacting docs relevant to criminal indictments.
Apparently to keep us amused until the end of the month, I’ve heard something about the Weiner file being unsealed.
https://nypost.com/2018/05/17/search-warrant-for-weiners-electronic-devices-unsealed/
I would love for june to be chock full of arrests and get the big ones in july.
Cmon guys, give us all the best 4th since the first one!
“Remember, the IG draft report has just been sent to the principals for review.” – Sundance. Does this mean that Rosenstein and Wray get to make redactions and deletions? They haven’t wanted to disclose any of the criminal activity of the DOJ or FBI at all! I’m getting the vapors that this IG report will be so watered down that the msm will report that nothing significant was uncovered just the DOJ and FBI doing business as usual trying to protect the country from Russian interference in our elections!
Sundance wrote en entire article on this topic…yesterday? Why not read it for your answers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
dang it! YOUR….
“I’m not asking anybody,” said Eeyore. “I’m just telling everybody. We can look for the North Pole, or we can play ‘Here we go gathering Nuts in May’ with the end part of an ants’ nest. It’s all the same to me.”
Hmmm….I say the North Pole. I haven’t seen it with my own eyes, but I know it’s there. 🙂
Good stuff. I wish Rush would read CTH. Today he was oblivious to the idea that a caller was making that Sessions/DOJ are allowing/have allowed, the Mueller investigation to go on as to gain evidence of the conspiracy in real time and make the case. Rush said he hoped it was so,… and in my opinion , Rush had NO IDEA there was a U.S. Atty appointed at all or that there was a parallel investigation to the IG. (Huber). IDK, maybe he was playing dumb, or he really doesn’t read enough, but I thought most KNEW Huber was out there and was a real threat to the conspirators.
IDK if we’ll get justice or even trials, but I hope so and I sure wish more folks were up to speed on what is probably going on. We’ll see I guess. Frustrating.
There will be a lot of exploding heads with the indictments start rolling in.
This is a well organized roll out by PT and team, IMO.
Yes, and it’s going to be glorious to witness. Time to buy more popcorn.
Now, we wait for the conclusion to this which, hopefully, won’t take as long although I’m not optimistic about that:
March 28, 2018
DOJ OIG Announces Initiation of Review
https://oig.justice.gov/press/2018/2018-03-28b.pdf
Department of Justice (DOJ) Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz announced today
that, in response to requests from the Attorney General and Members of Congress, the Office
of the Inspector General (OIG) will initiate a review that will examine the Justice Department’s
and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) compliance with legal requirements, and with
applicable DOJ and FBI policies and procedures, in applications filed with the U.S. Foreign
Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) relating to a certain U.S. person. As part of this
examination, the OIG also will review information that was known to the DOJ and the FBI at the
time the applications were filed from or about an alleged FBI confidential source. Additionally,
the OIG will review the DOJ’s and FBI’s relationship and communications with the alleged
source as they relate to the FISC applications.
If circumstances warrant, the OIG will consider including other issues that may arise
during the course of the review.
Oh, dear.
Looks like Ol’ Jimbo was wrong, a reasonable prosecutor WOULD indict HRC. And him, too.
No one gets off the ” Go to Jail, Do not pass GO and collect $200 Dollars” card!
Send them all to Jail from the Top down to the bottom because it all times and falls on leadership.
Obama first then Uncle Joe, Auntie Hilary……
You get the picture!
Semper Fidelis/Semper Vigilis
Rises and falls……..
Not a smidgen of Corruption!
Yay right!
Okay, I still don’t understand what all of this means! Maybe, someone can explain it to me – like a two-year old:( LOL!
Keep the eye on the Deripaska narrative and Erik Prince while the IG report comes out. Most likely Lousie Mensch will be detailing bits and pieces that relate to Brennan revelations of late…and they will try to contradict whatever narrative about this is contained in the IG report.
https://patribotics.blog/2017/12/01/exclusive-erik-prince-worked-for-chinese-intelligence-pence-targeted/
The Russia-friendly online magazine ‘The Intercept’ ran a negative piece on Erik Prince’s links to China in March of 2016. This piece appears to have been planted by allies of Russia and China, working for Oleg Deripaska, in order to warn the perpetrators – namely Prince and his friends in the Trump camp – that his links to China have been discovered. Sources with links to the intelligence community have described this technique to me as “front face to warn”. To “front face” a piece of secret intelligence is to deliberately leak it to the public, with the intent for it to be widely known.
Someone Please talk me down as I can’t see any off this burning anyone.
How are you ever going to seat a jury with an IQ above a can of brussel sprouts??
Where do find untainted jurors? And if you find them would they ever convict a Lefteral?
A military tribunal would be appropriate for sedition and treason charges.
We have to get unstuck from the old liberal paradigm of the past decades.
There is a new sheriff in town that some say is divinely guided. I choose to believe.
Sorry michael, but I finished talking people down and holding people’s hands. Been here for almost a year trying to encourage people only to be scoffed at. You’re on your own.
We have no real television news channel to get the population up to speed. We need a free press and a free internet. It is not a coincidence that twitter is shadow banning conservative sitesYouTube banning them face book and all it’s censorship and let us not leave out amazon who won’t let a tshirt company sell a T-shirt with a picture of an ice cream cone with two scoops of ice cream because it is hate speech. They are cranking down hard to try and save the deep state of which they are a part.
John Lee Hooker-Boom Boom Boom
