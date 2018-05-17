Report: IG Horowitz Found “Reasonable Grounds” For Criminal Prosecution and Referred to U.S. Attorney John Huber…

Posted on May 17, 2018 by

Real Clear Investigations journalist Paul Sperry has noted that Inspector General Michael Horowitz found “reasonable grounds” for criminal prosecution and referred his findings to U.S. Attorney John Huber for possible criminal prosecution.

(Tweet Link)

Hopefully, this does not come as a surprise to CTH readers.  Remember, the IG draft report has just been sent to the principals for review.  Generally speaking IG draft reviews take around two weeks.  The final IG report is on target for release by the end of May.

While the terms “reasonable grounds” and “criminal prosecution” gain additional emphasis against the draft submission, months ago it was transparently obvious OIG Michael Horowitz discovered criminal conduct and submitted his request.  AG Jeff Sessions informed everyone of U.S. Attorney John Huber in March.

If IG Horowitz did not discover reasonable evidence of criminal conduct there would not be a U.S. Attorney (Huber) paralleling his investigation since late last year.  U.S. Attorney John Huber was assigned to assist Horowitz at least eight months ago. It wasn’t until March of this year when AG Jeff Sessions, quietly made the acknowledgement.

The evidence of a U.S. Attorney working with Horowitz was initially evidenced when it became obvious that Lisa Page, Peter Strzok, James Baker and Bruce Ohr were cooperating with the investigation.   Each of these individuals is clearly outlined as engaging in conduct that exposed them to legal risk.  The IG cannot coordinate terms of cooperation surrounding unlawful conduct.  That was the first indication a U.S. attorney was assisting.  That indication was more than six months ago.

“They are sat down, told to not do anything, say anything or discuss anything UNTIL they get an attorney. At which time, the attorney is handed a letter from the investigating unit. That letter says in essence, this is how screwed you are. If you want to be less screwed you will sign this letter of cooperation and assist us. When we don’t need you, you sit there. When we do we will call you and you will provide what we need. Any deviation from this agreement lands you in jail for the full term.” (Link to Prior)

The fact that U.S. Attorney John Huber exists is evidence in-and-of-itself that criminal conduct was discovered by IG Horowitz.  It should not come as a surprise to hear news today about this.  Clearly U.S. Attorney John Huber has been reviewing evidence and conducting his own investigation for more than six months.

The process was outlined by Jonathan Turley WATCH (March 2018):

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, FBI, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

91 Responses to Report: IG Horowitz Found “Reasonable Grounds” For Criminal Prosecution and Referred to U.S. Attorney John Huber…

  1. Margaret Berger says:
    May 17, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    Ok if baker was cooperating why is he now working for Lawfare?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • L4grasshopper says:
      May 17, 2018 at 4:43 pm

      For the employee discount?

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • Good Job! says:
      May 17, 2018 at 4:43 pm

      Because working directly for Fusion GPS is too obvious?

      This is the man who coordinated with Fusion GPS to vouch for Steele to reporters about to interview Steele in 2016.

      IIRC

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • Clara says:
      May 17, 2018 at 4:43 pm

      Good point. I still do not think we know the whole story of what’s actually going on. I don’t see how Baker could be cooperating one day, then the next day he’s left the FBI to work for the same outside organization that was coordinating with the small group from the get-go. Also, I just don’t see, under any circumstance, how Peter S. is still employed by the FBI, in any capacity. These two things by themselves leave me wondering whether we are really headed toward any type of justice.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Deplorable_Infidel says:
        May 17, 2018 at 4:46 pm

        “he’s left the FBI to work for the same outside organization that was coordinating with the small group from the get-go.”

        He is infiltrating that group for a reduced sentence. Now please let it alone. The white hats know what they are doing. Have a little faith!

        Liked by 6 people

        Reply
      • Cathy M. says:
        May 17, 2018 at 4:59 pm

        **” don’t see how Baker could be cooperating one day, then the next day he’s left the FBI to work for the same outside organization that was coordinating with the small group from the get-go**”

        Because he’s not as smart as he thinks he is and/or just plain arrogant.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Chip Doctor says:
        May 17, 2018 at 5:10 pm

        Clara, I suppose it is possible that Baker was playing games with the prosecutor, and as a result his immunity was pulled and they cut him loose.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • lizzyp says:
      May 17, 2018 at 4:44 pm

      I’m choosing to believe that part of his deal is that he surrender his license to practice.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Derrufo Konepke says:
        May 17, 2018 at 5:07 pm

        Thx Sundance for all your work in this entangled mess…As we all know who were ever in govt service it does not get much more badly messed up than this case that you Sundance have stayed on to explain many important details to us all who come by to review the Latest..Thanks Again.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • tommylotto2 says:
      May 17, 2018 at 4:47 pm

      Maybe he toyed with cooperating, but the deal offered was not too good. He may have realized that his best bet was to let his democrat-freak-flag fly and argue any prosecution was politically motivated. A DC jury will be very receptive to that argument.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Chieftain says:
      May 17, 2018 at 4:53 pm

      coordinating their defense?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • mortgagesforthemasses says:
      May 17, 2018 at 5:02 pm

      It is how the deep state chose to launder his payoff. He isn’t well known enough for a for a book deal.

      Mueller got his reward as a director on the board of a large defense contractor.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  2. AmericaFirst says:
    May 17, 2018 at 4:39 pm

    Criminal Referral – but of Clinton, or of those who made a mockery of the Clinton Criminal Investigation?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Mike S says:
    May 17, 2018 at 4:40 pm

    Thank you Lord, thank you President Trump and thank you Sundance. A moment of reckoning is upon us it appears.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • brh82 says:
      May 17, 2018 at 4:49 pm

      Operative words, Mike S, “It appears.”

      Like

      Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      May 17, 2018 at 5:20 pm

      IT TRULY IS!

      He had a couple of additional tweets that were BOMBS!

      Like

      Reply
  4. bocephusrex says:
    May 17, 2018 at 4:41 pm

    To quote Karl Spackler in Caddyshack….”I don’t think the hard stuff’s gonna come down for quite a while”

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. Anonymous says:
    May 17, 2018 at 4:42 pm

    I’m surprised (positively) that there was criminal findings for the Hillary investigation. Seems like FISAgate was more promising.

    Kind of hard to find against someone criminally for being too soft on Hill (although a report might criticize bias). I guess something like McCabe perjury might be the criminal aspect.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. Louisiana Steve says:
    May 17, 2018 at 4:42 pm

    Still waiting on indictments.

    Like

    Reply
    • neal s says:
      May 17, 2018 at 4:47 pm

      Better to have you wait, and have the eventual charges end in convictions, than to have the indictments be revealed too early, and have criminals go free.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • JC says:
      May 17, 2018 at 4:58 pm

      In progress and under process, LS.

      This is only the beginning. We see/know only the tip of the iceberg. Complexity beyond our scope and imagination. Dealing with decades of corruption and crime.

      Cleanup of bho holdovers and other anti-Trumpers in DOJ alone takes time, strategy and skill. Extremely painstaking. Foolish and counterproductive to move forward with open indictments before possible saboteurs removed from DOJ and tainted judges remain on bench in certain jurisdictions. Do what’s necessary for successful prosecutions, even if it takes more time than we, the American public, wish. Do it right, and fast if possible, but do it right, first and foremost. No dismissals on technicalities or mistakes. Make charges stick = justice served.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  7. L4grasshopper says:
    May 17, 2018 at 4:42 pm

    While expected, still nice to know it’s happening.

    BTW — a good guess it that Kim Strassel’s Friday column, which will be online this evening at WSJ, will be on the spying topic.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. redheart (@redheart) says:
    May 17, 2018 at 4:42 pm

    Don’t hold your breath, I expect nothing.

    Like

    Reply
    • L4grasshopper says:
      May 17, 2018 at 4:45 pm

      Because Huberis a Swamp critter?

      Like

      Reply
      • L4grasshopper says:
        May 17, 2018 at 4:45 pm

        Huber……

        BTW….is there any way to edit a WordPress post?

        Like

        Reply
        • Deplorable_Infidel says:
          May 17, 2018 at 4:51 pm

          Not this one, anyway. I don’t know if that is how the WordPress software is setup.Only the moderators can. They are busy enough on troll watch. They did delete a posted comment a few days ago that had an inadvertent link to Malware when it was brought to their attention.

          We can edit on discus comment threads, which comes in handy for typos.

          Like

          Reply
  9. starfcker says:
    May 17, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    “our judgment is that no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case.” James Comey. July 5, 2016. So right away, you know this Horowitz individual is being unreasonable.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    May 17, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    LET THE INDICTMENTS BEGIN………………..

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. Lumina says:
    May 17, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    Sundance, have you started compiling all your amazing work in to a book & shopped for a publisher? You have educated us all in the Treehouse with all your work…THANK YOU…!!!
    I think I’m going to break into the hard stuff soon…plain pop corn just won’t do….maybe homemade caramel corn…

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  12. Karl Kastner says:
    May 17, 2018 at 4:46 pm

    Horowitz Is Coming To Town
    (With apologies to: HAVEN GILLESPIE, J COOTS, J. FRED COOTS)

    You better watch out, you better not lie
    He’s gonna find out, I’m telling you why
    Horowitz is comin’ to town

    He’s making a list, of sedition and vice
    You are corrupt, now you pay the price
    Horowitz is comin’ to town

    He’s knows who’s been conspiring
    Page and Strzok are singing too
    He’s been reading all their messages
    And they’ve implicated YOU

    So, you better watch out, you better not lie
    He’s gonna find out, I’m telling you why
    Horowitz is comin’ to town

    Jeff Sessions is sly, and John Huber too
    They laid out the traps, to see what you’d do
    Horowitz is comin’ to town

    His title is Inspector General
    He’s on to your mistakes
    If he offers you a plea bargain
    That’s a deal that you should take

    Oh! You better watch out, you better not lie
    He’s gonna find out, I’m telling you why
    Horowitz is comin’ to town

    He nailed lyin McCabe, soon James Comey too
    Two dirty rats, let’s see who else they chew
    Horowitz is comin’ to town

    Appointed by Barack Obama
    Impartial is his middle name
    He’s not a Special Counsel, but
    The indictments are the same

    Oh! You better watch out, you better not lie
    He’s gonna find out, I’m telling you why
    Horowitz is comin’ to town

    You thought we’d believe, Trump’s collusion was true.
    But he checked it out, the collusion was YOU
    Horowitz is comin’ to town

    The honest law enforcement will watch the judge with glee
    They’re gonna build a gallows just outside the Grand Jury

    So! You better watch out, you better not lie
    Better plead out, I’m telling you why
    Horowitz is comin’ to town

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  13. wolfmoon1776 says:
    May 17, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    CTH – WAY ahead of the curve.

    Nothing like YAWNING on breathless announcements of historic import, because we got the YUGE OMG on a Sundance post MONTHS EARLIER! 😎

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  14. 4harrisonblog says:
    May 17, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    Any chance the lame stream media will run with it?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Uncle Max says:
      May 17, 2018 at 5:04 pm

      Check the major network sites…. as of 1pm, NONE of them had anything about the NYT’s story about the FBI admitting they spied on the Trump campaign. Completely ignoring the biggest admission… in the largest political scandal of our nation. Incredible.
      They’ll ignore all of this and spin the heck out of what does come out other places. They are in complete cya mode for the conspiracy… b/c a lot of the press folks are in on it.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • missilemom says:
        May 17, 2018 at 5:19 pm

        Wall to wall Michael Cohen and POTUS called illegal immigrants animals. I actually heard Stephanie Ruele on MSNBC refer to Guilliani’s statement that Trump can’t be indicted, and then in the most sarcastic dripping voice, she then said but Mueller can indict Ivanka, Jared and Don Jr. These people are evil.

        Like

        Reply
    • L4grasshopper says:
      May 17, 2018 at 5:08 pm

      No.

      Like

      Reply
    • Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
      May 17, 2018 at 5:13 pm

      …run away from it😉🤓😎 fixed it for yaz😉😄

      Like

      Reply
  15. jeans2nd says:
    May 17, 2018 at 4:54 pm

    Do not forget John Lausch, U.S. Attorney from Northern Illinois, who was brought in to coperate with Congressional requests for DOJ docs.

    There was a very good reason for bringing on a US Attorney for doc production. That reason seems likely to be withholding/redacting docs relevant to criminal indictments.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. The Boss says:
    May 17, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    Apparently to keep us amused until the end of the month, I’ve heard something about the Weiner file being unsealed.

    https://nypost.com/2018/05/17/search-warrant-for-weiners-electronic-devices-unsealed/

    Like

    Reply
  17. Gil says:
    May 17, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    I would love for june to be chock full of arrests and get the big ones in july.
    Cmon guys, give us all the best 4th since the first one!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. Bubby says:
    May 17, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    “Remember, the IG draft report has just been sent to the principals for review.” – Sundance. Does this mean that Rosenstein and Wray get to make redactions and deletions? They haven’t wanted to disclose any of the criminal activity of the DOJ or FBI at all! I’m getting the vapors that this IG report will be so watered down that the msm will report that nothing significant was uncovered just the DOJ and FBI doing business as usual trying to protect the country from Russian interference in our elections!

    Like

    Reply
  19. Mark McQueen says:
    May 17, 2018 at 4:57 pm

    For all the Eeyores that are soon to appear…. Bless you hearts. 😀

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Mark McQueen says:
      May 17, 2018 at 4:58 pm

      dang it! YOUR….

      Like

      Reply
    • L4grasshopper says:
      May 17, 2018 at 5:12 pm

      “I’m not asking anybody,” said Eeyore. “I’m just telling everybody. We can look for the North Pole, or we can play ‘Here we go gathering Nuts in May’ with the end part of an ants’ nest. It’s all the same to me.”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  20. Uncle Max says:
    May 17, 2018 at 5:01 pm

    Good stuff. I wish Rush would read CTH. Today he was oblivious to the idea that a caller was making that Sessions/DOJ are allowing/have allowed, the Mueller investigation to go on as to gain evidence of the conspiracy in real time and make the case. Rush said he hoped it was so,… and in my opinion , Rush had NO IDEA there was a U.S. Atty appointed at all or that there was a parallel investigation to the IG. (Huber). IDK, maybe he was playing dumb, or he really doesn’t read enough, but I thought most KNEW Huber was out there and was a real threat to the conspirators.

    IDK if we’ll get justice or even trials, but I hope so and I sure wish more folks were up to speed on what is probably going on. We’ll see I guess. Frustrating.

    Like

    Reply
  21. Zippy says:
    May 17, 2018 at 5:05 pm

    Now, we wait for the conclusion to this which, hopefully, won’t take as long although I’m not optimistic about that:

    March 28, 2018
    DOJ OIG Announces Initiation of Review

    https://oig.justice.gov/press/2018/2018-03-28b.pdf

    Department of Justice (DOJ) Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz announced today
    that, in response to requests from the Attorney General and Members of Congress, the Office
    of the Inspector General (OIG) will initiate a review that will examine the Justice Department’s
    and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) compliance with legal requirements, and with
    applicable DOJ and FBI policies and procedures, in applications filed with the U.S. Foreign
    Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) relating to a certain U.S. person. As part of this
    examination, the OIG also will review information that was known to the DOJ and the FBI at the
    time the applications were filed from or about an alleged FBI confidential source. Additionally,
    the OIG will review the DOJ’s and FBI’s relationship and communications with the alleged
    source as they relate to the FISC applications.

    If circumstances warrant, the OIG will consider including other issues that may arise
    during the course of the review.

    Like

    Reply
  22. 6x47 says:
    May 17, 2018 at 5:06 pm

    Oh, dear.

    Looks like Ol’ Jimbo was wrong, a reasonable prosecutor WOULD indict HRC. And him, too.

    Like

    Reply
  23. JPatrick says:
    May 17, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    No one gets off the ” Go to Jail, Do not pass GO and collect $200 Dollars” card!

    Send them all to Jail from the Top down to the bottom because it all times and falls on leadership.
    Obama first then Uncle Joe, Auntie Hilary……
    You get the picture!

    Semper Fidelis/Semper Vigilis

    Like

    Reply
  24. Jazcox says:
    May 17, 2018 at 5:11 pm

    Okay, I still don’t understand what all of this means! Maybe, someone can explain it to me – like a two-year old:( LOL!

    Like

    Reply
  25. CopperTop says:
    May 17, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    Keep the eye on the Deripaska narrative and Erik Prince while the IG report comes out. Most likely Lousie Mensch will be detailing bits and pieces that relate to Brennan revelations of late…and they will try to contradict whatever narrative about this is contained in the IG report.

    https://patribotics.blog/2017/12/01/exclusive-erik-prince-worked-for-chinese-intelligence-pence-targeted/

    The Russia-friendly online magazine ‘The Intercept’ ran a negative piece on Erik Prince’s links to China in March of 2016. This piece appears to have been planted by allies of Russia and China, working for Oleg Deripaska, in order to warn the perpetrators – namely Prince and his friends in the Trump camp – that his links to China have been discovered. Sources with links to the intelligence community have described this technique to me as “front face to warn”. To “front face” a piece of secret intelligence is to deliberately leak it to the public, with the intent for it to be widely known.

    Like

    Reply
  26. Michael says:
    May 17, 2018 at 5:13 pm

    Someone Please talk me down as I can’t see any off this burning anyone.
    How are you ever going to seat a jury with an IQ above a can of brussel sprouts??
    Where do find untainted jurors? And if you find them would they ever convict a Lefteral?

    Like

    Reply
    • Chuck says:
      May 17, 2018 at 5:18 pm

      A military tribunal would be appropriate for sedition and treason charges.

      Like

      Reply
    • FofBW says:
      May 17, 2018 at 5:19 pm

      We have to get unstuck from the old liberal paradigm of the past decades.

      There is a new sheriff in town that some say is divinely guided. I choose to believe.

      Like

      Reply
    • Wink says:
      May 17, 2018 at 5:20 pm

      Sorry michael, but I finished talking people down and holding people’s hands. Been here for almost a year trying to encourage people only to be scoffed at. You’re on your own.

      Like

      Reply
  27. Margaret Berger says:
    May 17, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    We have no real television news channel to get the population up to speed. We need a free press and a free internet. It is not a coincidence that twitter is shadow banning conservative sitesYouTube banning them face book and all it’s censorship and let us not leave out amazon who won’t let a tshirt company sell a T-shirt with a picture of an ice cream cone with two scoops of ice cream because it is hate speech. They are cranking down hard to try and save the deep state of which they are a part.

    Like

    Reply
  28. snarkybeach says:
    May 17, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    John Lee Hooker-Boom Boom Boom

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s