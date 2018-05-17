Report: IG Horowitz Found “Reasonable Grounds” For Criminal Prosecution and Referred to U.S. Attorney John Huber…

Real Clear Investigations journalist Paul Sperry has noted that Inspector General Michael Horowitz found “reasonable grounds” for criminal prosecution and referred his findings to U.S. Attorney John Huber for possible criminal prosecution.

Hopefully, this does not come as a surprise to CTH readers. Remember, the IG draft report has just been sent to the principals for review. Generally speaking IG draft reviews take around two weeks. The final IG report is on target for release by the end of May.

While the terms “reasonable grounds” and “criminal prosecution” gain additional emphasis against the draft submission, months ago it was transparently obvious OIG Michael Horowitz discovered criminal conduct and submitted his request. AG Jeff Sessions informed everyone of U.S. Attorney John Huber in March.

If IG Horowitz did not discover reasonable evidence of criminal conduct there would not be a U.S. Attorney (Huber) paralleling his investigation since late last year. U.S. Attorney John Huber was assigned to assist Horowitz at least eight months ago. It wasn’t until March of this year when AG Jeff Sessions, quietly made the acknowledgement.

The evidence of a U.S. Attorney working with Horowitz was initially evidenced when it became obvious that Lisa Page, Peter Strzok, James Baker and Bruce Ohr were cooperating with the investigation. Each of these individuals is clearly outlined as engaging in conduct that exposed them to legal risk. The IG cannot coordinate terms of cooperation surrounding unlawful conduct. That was the first indication a U.S. attorney was assisting. That indication was more than six months ago.

“They are sat down, told to not do anything, say anything or discuss anything UNTIL they get an attorney. At which time, the attorney is handed a letter from the investigating unit. That letter says in essence, this is how screwed you are. If you want to be less screwed you will sign this letter of cooperation and assist us. When we don’t need you, you sit there. When we do we will call you and you will provide what we need. Any deviation from this agreement lands you in jail for the full term.” (Link to Prior)

The fact that U.S. Attorney John Huber exists is evidence in-and-of-itself that criminal conduct was discovered by IG Horowitz. It should not come as a surprise to hear news today about this. Clearly U.S. Attorney John Huber has been reviewing evidence and conducting his own investigation for more than six months.

The process was outlined by Jonathan Turley WATCH (March 2018):

